The Northumberland High School Class of '63 will meet for dinner at 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at the Front Street Station, Northumberland. Guests are welcome. RSVP: Phil Hallden, 570-473-3504 if attending.
Sunbury Class of 1957 luncheon begins at noon Friday, Aug. 25, at Hoss's Steak & Seahouse Restaurant, Shamokin Dam. All class members and guest invited. Info: 570-701-7948.
Sunbury Area Democrats will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28 at 460 Market St., Sunbury. New members welcome.
American Legion Post 44 Auxiliary's September brunch has been canceled. Monthly brunch resumes Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Middleburg Joint High School Class of 1961 monthly luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at Hoss’s Steak and Seafood Restaurant, Shamokin Dam. All members and guests are invited.
The Susquehanna Valley Amateur Radio Club will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, at Brookside Ministries, 11 Stetler Ave., Shamokin Dam, just off the strip, across from McDonalds on Routes 11-15. Learn about ham radio. Info: James at jdheath6@gmail.com
The Middleburg Joint High School Class of '68 monthly breakfast will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, at Rise and Shine Cafe, Route 104, Mount Pleasant Mills. Classmates and guests invited. RSVP by Sept. 1 at 609-636-6401 if attending.
The Northumberland High School Class of '64 will meet for lunch at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at the El Rancho Restaurant, Northumberland. Classmates and guests welcome. RSVP: Linda Yerger 570-473-8420 if attending.
Laurelton Center Reunion held at noon Saturday, Sept. 9 at 4 Bells Church, 13765 Old Turnpike Road, Millmont. Cost: $5/person (ham, beverages and place setting provided). Bring a covered dish. RSVP by Aug. 26 to Cindy at 570-217-7050.
AFSCME Retiree's Chapter 86-02 annual picnic begins at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at Perkins. RSVP to Tina at 570-374-4547.
Selinsgrove Class of 1956 luncheon begins at noon Monday, Sept. 11, at Hoss's Sea & Steakhouse restaurant, Shamokin Dam. All class members and guests are invited.
The 17th Hill End School Reunion will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Hoss's Steak & Seahouse Restaurant, Shamokin Dam. Bring memorabilia to share. Info: Arlene Kline, 570-743-6222.