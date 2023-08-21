The 102nd RITTER FAMILY REUNION will be held at noon Sunday, Aug. 27, at the Winfield carnival grounds. Being a covered dish, dessert, place settings, and drinks. A Chinese auction will be held after a short business meeting. Bring an item to add to the auction. Games will be provided for the children. Event held rain or shine. Info: 570-898-2989.
The 100th annual INCH-TROUP REUNION will be held at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, rain or shine, at the Kreamer Recreation Field, Kreamer. Bring table service, food and beverage to share. The Family Cookbook is still available to purchase for $10 each and also a half pint decorated milk bottle (Inch Dairies) in commemoration of the 100th year for $10. Info: Linda Fisher, 570-374-4114.
The 74th annual LLOYD & FLOSSIE RAKER FAMILY REUNION will be held at noon Labor Day, Sept. 4, at Wolfe's Crossroads, Sunbury RD3, Route 890. Lunch at noon. Bring a covered dish and dessert to share, an item for the Chinese auction, and your table settings. A short program and games will follow the meal.