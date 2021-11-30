The Northumberland High School Class of 1964 will meet for lunch at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at the El Rancho Restaurant. RSVP to Linda Yerger at 570-473-8420.
The Northumberland High School Class of 1963 will meet for dinner at 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at the Front Street Station. Guests are welcome. RSVP to Phil Hallden at 570-473-3504.
AFSCME Retiree’s Chapter 86-02 will meet at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, the at Selinsgrove VFW Bingo Room.
The general meeting of Mostly Mutts, a no-kill animal shelter in Sunbury, will be held Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 6:45 p.m. in the Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St., Sunbury. The meeting is open to members, volunteers and other interested persons. Info: www.mostlymuttsonline.com or call 570-988-6483.
The Selinsgrove Class of 1955 breakfast held at 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at Country Cupboard, Lewisburg. All class members and guests are invited.
The Selinsgrove Class of 1956 luncheon held at noon Monday, Dec. 13, at Hoss’s Steak House, Shamokin Dam. All class members and guests are invited.