The Milton Class of 1972 is looking for addresses for the following class members: Rose Bastian, Raymond Beck, Steven Brown, Renee Coup, Haron Gair, Richard Gorell, Charles Klinefelter, Dann Mertz, Fay Miller, Urban Passmore, Stephen Reichard, Susan Shreck, Stephen Smith, Sally Snyder, James Thomas, Linda Wagner, Steven Wagner, David Watts. If you can help, send information to miltonclassof1972@gmail.com
The Northumberland High School Alumni Association will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17 in the borough Savidge Meeting Room. Committee members are urged to attend along with interested guests.
The Board of Trustees for West End Library, Laurelton, will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18.
Seven Mountains Audubon educational program for Wednesday, Jan. 19, will be held via Zoom. Lauri Shaffer will present on “Nature Photography — Keeping it Fun and Easy.” Many tips for getting great photos with a Zoom or DSLR lens without a tripod will be shared. To register for this Zoom presentation send request to “falconrider1@ymail.com”
The Milton High School Class of 1967 will meet for breakfast at 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20 at D&D Family Restaurant, 219 Main St., Watsontown.
The Union County Library System Board will meet via Zoom at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25. Links to attend the meeting will be listed at www.unionCountyLibraries.org/info/library-boards
The Northumberland High School Class of 1963 will meet for dinner at 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, at the Front Street Station. Guests are welcome. RSVP to Phil Hallden at 570-473-3504.