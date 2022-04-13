The Mahanoy Joint Class of 1963 will meet for its monthly breakfast at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, at Perkins, Hummels Wharf.
Seven Mountains Audubon monthly educational meeting will be Wednesday, April 20 via Zoom. Speaker will be Dr. Mark Bonta; topic is “Bird Stack: Two Migratory Seasons at China’s “Cape May.” To register for Zoom link, send request to Kay Cramer at falconrider1@ymail.com
Melody Folk from Hilly Springs Flower Farm in Beaver Springs will present The Flower Garden for the Susquehanna Garden Club at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 21, at the Susquehanna Valley Country Club, Hummels Wharf. All are invited to learn from this lifetime flower lover who is knowledgeable on flowers, floral arrangements, container gardens and landscape maintenance.
Paradise Cemetery Committee meeting begins at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 24, at Hope United Methodist Church, Port Trevorton. Lot owners and relatives are asked to attend.
The Northumberland High School Class of '63 will meet for dinner at the Front Street Station at 5:45 p.m. Thursday, April 28. Guests are welcome. RSVP to Phil Hallden, 570-473-3504.