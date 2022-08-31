Selinsgrove Class of 1955 breakfast will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at Perkins, Hummels Wharf. All class members and guests are invited.
AFSCME Retirees Chapter 86-02 will have their annual picnic at Perkins in Selinsgrove at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12. RSVP to Tina at 570-374-4547, leave message.
Selinsgrove Class of 1956 luncheon will be held at noon Monday, Sept. 12, at Hoss’s Steak House, Shamokin Dam. All class members and guests are invited.
The 16th Hill End School Reunion will begin at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at Hoss’s Steak & Sea House, Shamokin Dam. Those attending are asked to bring any memorabilia to share. Info: Arlene Kline, 570-743-6222 or Diana Stephens, 570-374-9112.
The Northumberland High School Class of 1963 will meet for dinner at 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Front Street Station. Guests are welcome. RSVP: Phil Hallden at 570-473-3504 if attending.
Degenstein Community Library Board meeting, 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22.