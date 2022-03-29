The Selinsgrove High School Class of 1954 will host a free breakfast for members at 9 a.m. April 18 at Perkin’s in Hummels Wharf. A head count is required. If interested, call 570-743-3409 or 570-473-8223.
Seven Mountains Audubon monthly bird walk will be on April 2. Exact location of walk is not set yet but will be at 8 a.m. and can get more information on Facebook page or website (www.sevenmountainsaudubon.org) closer to date.
AFSCME Retiree’s Chapter 86-02 will meet at 1 p.m. Monday, April 4, at Selinsgrove VFW Bingo Room. Guest speaker will be from PennDOT.
The general meeting of Mostly Mutts, a no-kill animal shelter in Sunbury, will be held at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St., Sunbury. The meeting is open to members, volunteers and other interested persons. Info: www.mostlymuttsonline.com or 570-988-6483.