The Selinsgrove Class of 1969 will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Perkins, Hummels Wharf. Members and guests invited. Info: 570-850-6249.
The Susquehanna Garden Club meeting will be held Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Susquehanna Valley Country Club, Hummels Wharf. Featuring the program "Bug Eating Carnivorous Plants" by Jason Paulhamus at 1 p.m. Public is invited.
The 16th Hill End School Reunion will begin at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at Hoss's Steak & Sea House, Shamokin Dam. Those attending are asked to bring any memorabilia to share. Info: Arlene Kline, 570-743-6222 or Diana Stephens, 570-374-9112.
The Liverpool Civic Club meetings will begin at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at the Liverpool Fire Company Social Hall. All are welcome to come to the meetings to visit or join.
The Mahanoy Joint Class of 1963 will meet for its monthly breakfast at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Perkins, Hummels Wharf.
Seven Mountains Audubon free monthly educational program presented at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the Kelly Township Building, 551 Zeigler Road, Lewisburg. Lynette Mansberger, well-known photographer and world traveler, will present a program entitled "Tanzanian Safari" on the birds, mammals and vegetation of that part of Africa. This will be an in person lecture and also will be on Seven Mountains Facebook page.
The Northumberland High School Class of 1963 will meet for dinner at 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Front Street Station. Guests are welcome. RSVP: Phil Hallden at 570-473-3504 if attending.
Degenstein Community Library Board meeting, 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22.