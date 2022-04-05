The Northumberland High School Class of ‘64 will meet for lunch at the El Rancho Restaurant at 11 a.m. Thursday. Classmates and guests welcome. RSVP to Linda Yerger, 570-473-8420 .
Selinsgrove Class of 1956 luncheon begins at noon Monday, April 11, at Hoss’s Steak and Sea House, Shamokin Dam. All class members and guests are invited.
The Daughters of the American Revolution, Fort Augusta Chapter, will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 11, at the Northumberland County Historical Society, 1150 N. Front St., Sunbury. Guest speakers will be Joe Farrell, Lawrence Knorr and Joe Farley, authors of Graves of Our Founders.
The Nittany Valley Writers Network will meet Tuesday, April 12 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., in Schlow Library’s Community Room, State College, for a poetry reading and conversation with Shara McCallum, Penn State Laureate, Professor, and the host of Poetry Moment on WPSU. Free and open to the public. Info: Dave at dmarvin14@msn.com.
Selinsgrove American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 25 meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 13 at the Selinsgrove Legion. June is nominations for new officers — consider being an officer or chairman.
The Northumberland Point Township Pineknotter Association will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 14, at the borough building Savidge Conference Room. Volunteers warmly welcomed for various committees.