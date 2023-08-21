AA: O, NH, Old Trail Group, 10 a.m. Saturdays, St. Matthews Lutheran Church, 3249 Old Trail, Shamokin Dam. (1 ST; 2 D; 3 D; 4 D)
AA: C, D, NH, Old Trail Women, 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, St. Matthews Lutheran Church, 3249 Old Trail, Shamokin Dam.
AA: C, HA, men's meeting, noon Saturdays, 140 S. Second St., Sunbury (self storage building). (1 D; 2 Gratitude; 3 LT; 4 SP)
AA: O, NH, Watsontown Serenity, 3 p.m. Saturdays, First Presbyterian Church, 401 Main St., Watsontown.
AA: HA, Transitions Group, 7 p.m. Saturdays, Beaver Memorial United Methodist Church, 42 S. Third St. (downstairs), Lewisburg. (1 C D; 2 C ST; 3 C D; 4 O SP)
AA: 7 p.m. Saturdays, Hartley Township Community Center, 1724 PA 235, Millmont.
AA: noon Saturdays, at The Oasis, lower level, 210 E. Independence St., Shamokin. Info: oasis.recovery.club@gmail.com or 570-500-0759.
AA: 7 p.m. Saturdays, at Zion's Lutheran Church, 603 W. Market St., Trevorton. Closed non-smoking meeting. Hand sanitizer is provided.
AA: C, SP, HA, 7 p.m. Saturdays, Zion Lutheran Church, 603 W. Market St., Trevorton.
AA: O, NH, Sobriety of Sunday, 12:30 p.m. Sundays, St. Matthews Lutheran Church, 3249 Old Trail, Shamokin Dam.
AA: O, NH, Watsontown Serenity, 3 p.m. Sundays, First Presbyterian Church, 401 Main St., Watsontown.
AA: O, NH, Steps R Us, 7 p.m. Sundays, Gaudenzia office, 201 E. Main St., Middleburg.
AA: noon and 7 p.m. Sundays, at The Oasis, lower level, 210 E. Independence St., Shamokin. Info: oasis.recovery.club@gmail.com or 570-500-0759.
Narcotics Anonymous: 7:30-8:30 p.m. Sundays, "A Gift Called Life Group," First Presbyterian Church, in rear of 49 Walnut St., Milton.
SMART Recovery, Motivational Mondays on Zoom, every Monday at 8 p.m. Preregistration is required for the meeting. Link is: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZArc-Cgqz0rHtcZPQugxyfzbS7GQQ26V7Yn
Narcotics Anonymous: 7-8 p.m. Mondays, "Just For Today Group," Beaver Memorial United Methodist Church, Lewisburg, on main floor and straight back.
Al Anon, 7 p.m. Mondays, Christ Lutheran Church (basement), 100 S. Third St., Lewisburg.
AA: noon Mondays, at The Oasis, lower level, 210 E. Independence St., Shamokin. Info: oasis.recovery.club@gmail.com or 570-500-0759.
Family Mentorship: 7 p.m. Monday, at The Oasis, lower level, 210 E. Independence St., Shamokin. Info: oasis.recovery.club@gmail.com or 570-500-0759.
AA: O, D, NH, Day By Day, noon Mondays, First Baptist Church, 51 S. Third St., Lewisburg.
AA: O, D, HA, Day By Day, noon Mondays, self storage building, 140 S. Second St., Sunbury.
AA: SP, HA, Serenity on Monday, 6 p.m. Mondays, St. John's United Church of Christ, 417 Market St., Mifflinburg.
AA: O, D, NH, Motivation on Monday, 7 p.m. Mondays, Christ Church of Beaver Springs, 800 Center Ave., Beaver Springs.
AA: NH, Sobriety First, 7 p.m. Mondays, First Baptist Church, 51 S. Third St., Lewisburg. (1 O SP; 2 C BB; 3 C GV; 4 C D; 5 C SP)
AA: C, ST, HA, Twelve and Twelve, 7 p.m. Mondays, self storage building, 140 S. Second St., Sunbury.
SMART Recovery, Take Back Your Life Tuesdays on Zoom, LGBTQIA+ only. Every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. Preregistration is required for the meeting. Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAof-yqqT0vHdJm5S5A-7U4sHHnztEVTOP-
AA: noon Tuesdays, at The Oasis, lower level, 210 E. Independence St., Shamokin. Info: oasis.recovery.club@gmail.com or 570-500-0759.
Smart Recovery: 7 p.m. Tuesdays, at The Oasis, lower level, 210 E. Independence St., Shamokin. Info: oasis.recovery.club@gmail.com or 570-500-0759.
AA: O, HA, Sobriety Lab, 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Episcopal Church, 255 S. Derr Dr., Route 15, Lewisburg. (1 D; 2 D; 3 SP; 4 D)
AA: O, HA, 7 p.m. Tuesdays, St. John's United Church of Christ, 417 Market St., Mifflinburg. (1 SP; 2 GV; 3 SP; 4 BB)
AA: C, HA, Norry People's Meeting, 7 p.m. Tuesdays, St. John's Lutheran Church, 300 Queen St., Northumberland. (1 GV; 2 SP; 3 LT; 4 D; 5 C)
AA: O, NH, 7 p.m. Tuesdays, First Presbyterian Church, 401 Main St., Watsontown.
Living and Learning with Parkinson's Support Group, meets 10-11 a.m. on the third Wednesday of the month, at the Lewisburg YMCA, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Empowers people to live well with Parkinson’s disease through educational speakers, socializing, and fun activities. No registration is required, and care partners are welcome. Call 570-556-4191 or email ldeporter@gsvymca.org for information.
Narcotics Anonymous: 7:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, "Freedom Group," Beaver Memorial United Methodist Church, 42 S. 3rd St., Lewisburg, on main floor, start in back.
NA: 7:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Beaver Memorial Church (upstairs), 42 S. Third St., Lewisburg.
AA: noon Wednesdays, at The Oasis, lower level, 210 E. Independence St., Shamokin. Info: oasis.recovery.club@gmail.com or 570-500-0759.
Naranon: 7 p.m. Wednesdays, at The Oasis, lower level, 210 E. Independence St., Shamokin. Info: oasis.recovery.club@gmail.com or 570-500-0759.
Celebrate Recovery: 6:15-7:45 p.m. Wednesdays at Crossroads Nazarene Church, 71 Nazarene Lane, Milton. Childcare and dinner provided. A Biblical ministry based on the beatitudes. With the help of our Lord, Jesus Christ, we can celebrate our recovery. Info: 570-989-1749 or email CR@crsroads.org.
AA: O, D, NH, Day by Day, noon Wednesdays, First Baptist Church, 51 S. Third St., Lewisburg.
AA: Day By Day, O, ST/BB, HA, noon Wednesdays, 140 S. Second St., Sunbury (self storage building).
AA: NH, women's meeting, 6 p.m. Wednesdays, First Baptist Church, 51 S. Third St., Lewisburg. (1 C; 2 C ST; 3 O D; 4 C SP)
AA: O, ST, HA, 12 Steps — 12 Weeks, 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Faith Lutheran Church, 2349 Old Turnpike Road, Lewisburg.
AA: O, D, NH, 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Salem Lutheran Church, 899 Salem Road (off Rt. 522), Selinsgrove.
Al Anon, 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Wesley United Methodist Church, 130 W. Third St., Bloomsburg.
Christ-Centered 12 Step Recovery: 6:30-8 p.m. every Thursday at Christ Church in Beaver Springs. Led by Tommy Rubillo, the meetings are open to men and women who are ready to turn their life around no matter what their hurts, habits, or hang ups may be. Christ Church is located at 800 Center Avenue, Beaver Springs. Info: 570-541-8228 after 5 p.m.
AA: O, D, HA, Keep It Simple, noon Thursdays, Union County Resource Center, 480 Hafer Road, Lewisburg.
AA: C, SP, HA, 7 p.m. Thursdays, First Presbyterian Church, 47 Walnut St., Milton.
AA: C, BB/LT, HA, Knowing Your Big Book, 7 p.m. Thursdays, self storage building, 140 S. Second St., Sunbury.
AA: C, D, NH, 8 p.m. Thursdays, Salem Lutheran Church, 899 Salem Road (off Route 522), Selinsgrove.
AA: noon Thursdays, at The Oasis, lower level, 210 E. Independence St., Shamokin. Info: oasis.recovery.club@gmail.com or 570-500-0759.
Al Anon, 7 p.m. Thursdays, St. John’s Lutheran Church, 300 Queen St., Northumberland, (Third Street entrance).
NA: 7 p.m. Thursdays, at The Oasis, lower level, 210 E. Independence St., Shamokin. Info: oasis.recovery.club@gmail.com or 570-500-0759.
Perfectly Normal: A bipartisan organization dedicated to resolving Pennsylvania's important Cannabis Consumer issues such as lack of knowledge, social inequities, providing low barriers of entry while developing small business, providing "free medicine" for those with lesser means or allowing home cannabis cultivation as medicine for "those in need", understanding "full decriminalization" in order to remove the risk of DUI from more than 500,000 PA medical cannabis patients, and other important issues. Join the Thursday night Zoom meetings and telephone calls. Learn how to help resolve these and other important issues. Info: 215-586-3483 or www.perfectlynormal.info
AA: O, D, HA, Day By Day, noon Fridays, 140 S. Second St., Sunbury (self storage building).
AA: C, HA, Happy Hour, 5:30 p.m. Fridays, St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 255 S. Derr Dr. (Route 15), Lewisburg.
AA: O, D, HA, Freedom On Friday, 8 p.m. Fridays, Hartley Township Community Center, 1724 PA-235, Millmont (south entrance).
AA: noon Fridays, at The Oasis, lower level, 210 E. Independence St., Shamokin. Info: oasis.recovery.club@gmail.com or 570-500-0759.
Al Anon, 6 p.m. Fridays, Faith United Methodist Church, 203 Arch St., Sunbury (take elevator to basement).
Parkinson's Disease: Titan Tactical's Certified Parkinson's Coaches host a monthly support group meeting for those with Parkinson's Disease, their family members, and caregivers at 12:30 p.m. on the first Friday of each month in Shamokin Dam. Typically have guest speakers from other businesses and facilities to offer additional guidance and programs that can assist those with PD, and help improve upon their daily lives. Meeting is free to attend for anyone. Light refreshments available. Interested in learning more information or becoming a guest speaker? Contact Parkinson's Director, Cindy Murphy, at cindy@titantacticalfitness.com.