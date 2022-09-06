Selinsgrove Class of 1955 breakfast will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at Perkins, Hummels Wharf. All class members and guests are invited.
AFSCME Retirees Chapter 86-02 will have their annual picnic at Perkins in Selinsgrove at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12. RSVP to Tina at 570-374-4547, leave message.
Selinsgrove Class of 1956 luncheon will be held at noon Monday, Sept. 12, at Hoss's Steak House, Shamokin Dam. All class members and guests are invited.
The Nittany Valley Writers Network will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, in Schlow Library's Community Room, State College. Lock Haven professor and author Marjorie Maddox will discuss mining ideas for poetry from everyday experiences. Her talk will include a book signing and discussion of her September poetry exhibit at Schlow Library. Info: Dave at dmarvin14@msn.com.
The Selinsgrove Class of 1969 will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Perkins, Hummels Wharf. Members and guests invited. Info: 570-850-6249.
The 16th Hill End School Reunion will begin at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at Hoss's Steak & Sea House, Shamokin Dam. Those attending are asked to bring any memorabilia to share. Info: Arlene Kline, 570-743-6222 or Diana Stephens, 570-374-9112.