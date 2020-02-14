Here are some of the events happening in the Central Susquehanna Valley
TODAY:
TWISTED STITCHES/Danville
Twisted Stitches meets noon-4 p.m. at the Thomas Beaver Free Library, 317 Ferry St. Knitting, crocheting and embroidery. All skill levels welcome.
LUNCH TRIP/Herndon
The Herndon Senior Action Center features a trip to Hoss's Steak & Sea House, Shamokin Dam, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
WEST END CRAFTERS/Laurelton
West End Crafters held 1-3 p.m. at the West End Library. The craft group is open to everyone who enjoys doing crafts of any kind. Bring your current project, or learn how to knit or crochet. Light refreshments. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library or registering online.
BABY DISCOVER/Lewisburg
Baby Discover held 11 a.m.-noon at The Public Library for Union County, 255 Reitz Blvd. Stories, nursery rhymes and finger plays for babies up to 1 year old and their parents or caregivers. Young toddlers are also welcomed. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.
FILLED PORK CHOP DINNER/Milton
A filled pork chop dinner held 4-6:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Parish Center, Cemetery Road. Cost of $11 per person includes beverage and dessert. For take-outs, call 570-742-4481.
STORY TIME/Northumberland
Preschool Very Ready to Read story time held 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Priestley Forsyth Memorial Library, 100 King St. For ages 3 to 5. Children will listen to stories, create crafts, and have fun while learning about authors and illustrators, old and new. Children who will be entering kindergarten are encouraged to attend and increase skills they will need for kindergarten. More information, 570-473-8201.
DINNER THEATER/Richfield
The show, "Conundrum on the Crackerjack Cruise", by Nancy Bond, presented at 6:30 p.m. at Richfield Life Ministries Church. Climb aboard the luxury ship — Grand Jubilation. As you set sail, enjoy a meal and be introduced to some unique characters that are traveling among you. After an evening of drama, interaction, and laughter, discover that one of the passengers has resorted to crime. Your assistance will be needed to discover: Who did it? How? And why? Will you be deemed the “Sleuth of the Night?” For reservations, contact the church office at 717-694-3490, online at Theater.RichfieldLife.com. Cost: $12.50/person and $6.50/children 10 and under. Saturday's dessert theater show: $6.
FRIDAY FUNDAY/Selinsgrove
Friday Funday held at 10 a.m. at the Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, 1 N. High St.
MUSIC/Shamokin Dam
Special Valentines music with 2 CV Jazz Trio with Cassie Bramhall performs from 6-9 p.m. at Skeeter's Pit BBQ.
FILLED PORK CHOP DINNER/Sunbury
A filled pork chop dinner will be held from 4:30-7 p.m. at The Good Will Hose Company, Fifth and Reagan streets. Dinners include filled pork chop, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas and carrots, and apple sauce for $10. Preorders are suggested. To preorder or for free local deliveries call 570-286-2831.
ENTERTAINMENT/Sunbury
DJ "Cool Cats" will provide entertainment from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. at the Good Will Hose Company. A $2 cover charge.
VALENTINE'S DAY PARTY/Sunbury
SHS Classic Rock — live music from 8-10 p.m. at The Duck Inn, Woodlawn Avenue.
YARD SALE/Sunbury
An indoor yard sale held 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 13, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 14 and 8 a.m.-noon Feb. 15 at the Northumberland County Historical Society, 1150 N. Front St. Household items, decor, books, odds and ends, toys. No clothing. Benefits the historical society. Parking in rear. Questions, 570-847-0884.
CHAIR AEROBICS/Sunbury
Chair aerobics class from 9-10 a.m. at the Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St. No charge for this event. Every Tuesday and Friday. More information, 570-286-2461.
STORY TIME/Sunbury
Toddler story time is for children ages 1 and 2. The program begins at 10 a.m. in the Degenstein Community Library Community Room. It includes music and movement, play and book sharing. More information, 570-286-2461.
HAMLOAF DINNER/Sunbury
Homemade hamloaf, scalloped potatoes, green beans will be available from 11 a.m.-sold out at the Rescue Hose Company No. 1, 800 Edison Ave. Dine in or call for take out (570-286-2441). Cost is $8.50 Regular menu is also available.
FAMILY ART NIGHT/Sunbury
Family Art Night held 6:30-8 p.m. at The Arts Center of the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA, 35 S. Fifth St. To register/details, call 570-286-0818.
VALENTINES PARTY & GAME/Sunbury
The Sunbury Adult Community Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features a Valentines party at 11:30 a.m., "Not So Newlywed" game after meal and clean-up.
VIVA MOMIX/Williamsport
The Community Arts Center features “VIVA MOMIX,” a two-act show from renowned dance-illusionist company MOMIX, at 7:30 p.m. Celebrating its 40th anniversary season, the Washington, Connecticut-based MOMIX consists of contemporary athletic dancers who use music, props, lighting and inventive choreography to transport audiences to varying depths of emotions. “VIVA MOMIX” is a compilation of highlights from past MOMIX shows. MOMIX’s founder and artistic director is Moses Pendleton, one of America’s most innovative and widely performed choreographers. Pendleton has worked extensively in film, television and opera and as a choreographer for special events, such as the 1980 and 2014 Winter Olympics. For ticket information on “VIVA MOMIX” at the Community Arts Center visit www.caclive.com or call the box office at 570-326-2424.
SATURDAY:
MEET & GREET/Bloomsburg
Volunteers from Mostly Mutts, a no-kill animal shelter in Sunbury, will hold a “meet and greet” event from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Vreeland’s Harley-Davidson, 317 Montour Blvd. Volunteers will be on hand to answer questions about Mostly Mutts and the adoption process and introduce several dogs available for adoption. For more information, visit www.mostlymuttsonline.com or call 570-988-6483.
ZOO VISIT/Bloomsburg
The Lehigh Valley Zoo will be at the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., from 10 a.m.-noon, presenting a conservation themed interactive zoo experience with live animals including a two-toed sloth and African penguin. Tickets are required for the zoo experience, even for museum members. Tickets are $6.50 per person for non-members and free for museum members. Visit www.the-childrens-museum.org or call 570-389-9206 for more information.
KIDS CARNIVAL/Bloomsburg
The Center of Leadership and Engagement of Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania presents Kids Fun Carnival 2020 on Saturday, Feb. 15 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Student Rec Center. The theme of the event, which features activities and crafts for children age 12 and under is "Under the Sea." Some activities/games include lawn games, table games, life-size board games, card games, bounce house, carnivalesque games and sports-related challenges. The crafts area allows participants to explore their creative side through a variety of experiences, including coloring, sand art, face painting, seashell decorating, and other theme-related projects they can take home with them. Free snacks and refreshments will also be served. For information, event coordinators Mary Kate Prisco (mp17206@huskies.bloomu.edu) or Micah Wagman (mw42237@huskies.bloomu.edu).
CHARITY BREAKFAST/Catawissa
The Roaring Creek Valley United Methodist Church is hosting its monthly charity breakfast from 7-9 a.m. at 6 Orchard Drive. Attendees pay what they like anonymously. The menu includes eggs (scrambled or over easy), pancakes, french toast, homefried potatoes, sausage, bacon and ham. For more information, call 570-356-7965.
JUBILEE KITCHEN/Danville
Jubilee Kitchen offers a free meal to the community every Saturday between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, corner of Church and East Market streets. Doors open at 9 a.m. for coffee, donuts and fellowship. There will be a sign near the back door entrance. All are welcome.
TRAINS/Danville
The free Saturday Trains program at Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, corner of Pine and East Market streets, is open from 10 a.m.-noon. with its dozens of trains, a model merry-go-round that children and adults can play with, and 30 new pushbuttons that activate the exhibit’s operating attractions. More than 1,000 icicle lights decorate the display.
CASH BINGO/Herndon
The Herndon Senior Action Center features cash bingo at 6 p.m.
DUNGEONS & DRAGONS/Lewisburg
Dungeons and Dragons Roleplaying Group meets 2-4 p.m. Feb. 1 and 15 at The Public Library for Union County, 255 Retz Blvd. Roll the D20 as you assume a fantasy-based identity and go on a role-playing adventure with other local D & D players. Tween and teen players, beginner to advanced, are welcome. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.
DONATION BREAKFAST/Meiserville
A donation breakfast will be held from 7-10 a.m. at Aline United Methodist Church Schoolhouse. Turn at the covered bridge along Route 104 before Meiserville. Schoolhouse is 1/4 mile up the road on the left. Donations for the event help others in the community in need.
CRAFT WITH HARPER/Middleburg
Valentine's Day with Harper held 9:30-11 a.m. at the Middleburg Library. Snacks, drinks and a Valentine's Day craft with Harper the Therapy Dog.
NATIONAL LIBRARY LOVERS MONTH/Mifflinburg
Drop in for games, crafts and STEM activities from 10 a.m.-noon at the Herr Memorial Library, to celebrate National Library Lovers Month.
PAINTING CLASS/Millersburg
Millersburg Area Art Association member Jacqui Whitcomb will present a painting class from 1-3:30 p.m. in the upstairs classroom at the Gallery on the Square in Millersburg. This class is open to anyone age 8 or older who has a desire to learn a few techniques while having fun with this painting session. All materials will be provided for this class, which will provide the student ample time to complete their own 12 by 16 canvas. Space is limited. For more information or to register call the Gallery at 717-692-4914 or e-mail galleryonthesquaremaaa@gmail.com. Registration forms can also be picked up at the Gallery during regular business hours; Wednesday 4-8 p.m., Thursday 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday 9 a.m.-3 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
YARD SALE/Millmont
An indoor yard sale will be held from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at Christ’s United Lutheran Church. Featuring clothing bargains, furniture, glassware and all kind of items. Food and refreshments will be offered. Proceeds benefits Christ’s United Lutheran’s children’s Sunday School ministry. Christ’s United, also known as the “Four Bells Church,” is located 3.5 miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45.
ROAST BEEF DINNER/Milton
An all-you-can-eat roast beef dinner held from 4-6 p.m. at the Milton Masonic Temple, 117 N. Front St. Cost is $10 per person. Children 5-10 $5, under 5 free. Takeouts available. Menu: roast beef, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, baked corn, string beans, applesauce, cake, coffee, iced tea and water.
BINGO/Milton
Bingo, 6:30 p.m. at 5170 State Route 405. Benefits Road Radio USA. Call 570-412-5430.
TEEN PRENDA CLUB/Northumberland
Teen Prenda Club meets 2-3 p.m. at the Priestley Forsyth Memorial Library, 100 King St. For tweens and teens ages 10-18. More information, 570-473-8201.
FOOD PANTRY/Northumberland
The Reaching Out Food Pantry will be open from 9-11 a.m. for anyone in the Shikellamy School District in need of food. It is located at Trinity United Methodist Church on the corner of Sixth and King streets. Proof of residency required. One order per residence/household.
ADULT NIGHT AT THE COFFEE HOUSE/Northumberland
The Coffee House will be open for an Adult Night from 6-8 p.m. For a $10 donation attendees can enjoy an open “coffee” bar, desserts and snacks, and complimentary childcare on site. The Cornerstone Coffee House is located in the lower level of Christ United Methodist Church on Front and King streets. The Coffee House is normally open the second and fourth Saturday of the month from 6:30-8:30 p.m. for middle school age youth. The Cornerstone is full of cozy lounge areas, a gathering table, coffee bar seating, games, drawing materials, books, and fellowship. Kids will enjoy coffee drinks, hot cocoa, tea, smoothies, and snacks all available at no charge. For more information, visit Facebook at “CUMC Cornerstone Coffee House” or by contacting Jennifer Vovakes at 570-452-6040 orcumccornerstonecoffeehouse@gmail.com.
DINNER THEATER/Richfield
The show, "Conundrum on the Crackerjack Cruise", by Nancy Bond, presented at 1 p.m. (desserts only) and 5:30 p.m. at Richfield Life Ministries Church. Climb aboard the luxury ship — Grand Jubilation. As you set sail, enjoy a meal and be introduced to some unique characters that are traveling among you. After an evening of drama, interaction, and laughter, discover that one of the passengers has resorted to crime. Your assistance will be needed to discover: Who did it? How? And why? Will you be deemed the “Sleuth of the Night?” For reservations, contact the church office at 717-694-3490, online at Theater.RichfieldLife.com. Cost: $12.50/person and $6.50/children 10 and under. Saturday's dessert theater show: $6.
SEED EXCHANGE/Selinsgrove
The East Snyder Community Garden Seed Exchange will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, 1 N. High St. Snow date is Saturday, Feb. 22. Gardeners can bring seeds they have saved to share. Seeds donated by seed companies will be available to take home. Questions: email escgpa@gmail.com.
YOGA/Selinsgrove
Valentine's Day Yoga held at 10:15 at the Gelnett Library, 1 N. High St. Michele Pryor will guide attendees through gentle movements and breathing techniques. A yoga mat or towel is preferred but not required. Clothes that you can move in should be worn. For adults 18 and older. Sign up by emailing Michele at soulmeetsbodyyoga17@gmail.com
BAND-COMEDY NIGHT/Selinsgrove
Selinsgrove Post 6631, Route 522, features Jesse/Comedy Night. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Comedy starts at 6 p.m. Band begins at 8:30 p.m. $20 cover charge. Cash bar. Food available. The public is invited.
LEGO CLUB/Selinsgrove
A Lego Club meets at 10:30 a.m. at the Gelnett Library, 1 N. High St.
SOUP KITCHEN/Sunbury
Elijah’s Bowl Community Soup Kitchen serving 11 a.m.-noon at First Presbyterian Church, 238 Market St.
BEGINNERS OIL PAINTING WORKSHOP/Sunbury
A beginners oil painting workshop will be held at The Arts Center of the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA, 35 S. Fifth St. To register/details, call 570-286-0818.
ACOUSTIC NIGHT/Sunbury
Alex Cooke acoustic night — live music from 7-9:30 p.m. at The Duck Inn, Woodlawn Avenue.
YARD SALE/Sunbury
