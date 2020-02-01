Here are some of the events happening in the Central Susquehanna Valley
SATURDAY FEB. 1
HAM & BEEF POTPIE/Beavertown
An all-you-can-eat ham and beef potpie supper will be served at 4 p.m. at the Rescue Hose Company No. 20, 222 S. Sassafras St. Take-out quarts will be available. Proceeds benefit the fire company.
GUN SHOW/Benton
A gun show will be held from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 1 and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Benton Firehall. Buy, sell and trade. Admission is $5, under 12 free. Free parking. Kitchen will be open for breakfast and lunch. Proceeds benefit the Benton Volunteer Fire Company.
SCOUT BADGE PROGRAM/Bloomsburg
Scout Badge Program: Make Your Own Birdhouse at The Bloomsburg Children's Museum, 2 W. Seventh St. Session A: 10-11 a.m., Session B: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Scouts will learn about local Pennsylvania birds, and how to take part in the Great Backyard Bird Count. They will make and take their own birdhouse. Registration includes a fun patch and materials for class. Visit www.the-childrens-museum.org or call 570-389-9206 for more information.
THEATRE IN THE CLASSROOM/Bloomsburg
Beginning in February, Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble will perform Ancient Thunder: Stories from Greek Mythology its 42nd annual Theatre In the Classroom (TIC) production. Tour dates are Feb. 3 through May 22. The Bloomsburg Public Library will have the first public performance at noon Feb. 1. The show is free and suitable for all ages. With BTE’s energetic storytelling style, imaginative props, music, and lots of audience involvement, BTE brings these stories to elementary and middle school cafeterias, gymnasiums, libraries and other performance spaces across the Commonwealth and beyond. Ancient Thunder is an informative, entertaining, playful show following in the tradition of bringing quality theatre to young people and developing and vitalizing their imagination by involving them, through active participation, in the theatrical arts. Shows are presented by actors in an animated story-theatre style followed by a lively post-performance discussion to round out the hour. A comprehensive Study Guide is provided prior to educators to maximize the educational value of the theatre experience. Booking dates for the 2020 tour are available. Teachers, administrators, and parent-teacher organizations should call BTE's School Programs Director, Paula Henry at 570-458-4075, e-mail at phenry@bte.org, and/or visit BTE’s website, www.bte.org
PRESCHOOL DISCOVERY DAYS/Bloomsburg
The Bloomsburg Children's Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., features Preschool Discovery Days; held monthly on the first Saturday. Arctic Animals will be presented 10 a.m.-noon. This monthly Saturday morning program is fun for your little ones ages 2-6. Hands-on activities exploring rotating themes are available on a walk-in basis, while supplies last. Free with museum admission. Visit www.the-childrens-museum.org or call 570-389-9206 for more information.
TASTE OF THE TOWN/Bloomsburg
The fourth annual Taste of the Town will be held from 6-10 p.m. at Bloomsburg Fairgrounds, Industrial Arts Building. Tickets include wine, spirits and beer samples, appetizers and live entertainment, Basket raffles will be available to purchase. Vendors will be onsite selling a variety of merchandise. Tickets are $40 in advance or $50 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at www.rmhdanville.org. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
SHOW/Bloomsburg
The Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble presents "The Children" at 7:30 p.m. at the Alvina Krause Theatre. "The Children" tells the story of Hazel and Robin, retired nuclear scientists, living a life of relative seclusion in the wake of a recent nuclear meltdown. Out of the blue, their old co-worker and friend Rose shows up in their kitchen, and brings with her some shocking memories and tough questions. The show is rated MA for mature themes, adult humor and explosive drama, Tickets are available at www.bte.org or by calling 570-784-8181.
$10 NIGHT/Danville
The Danville American Legion will feature $10 night from 5-8 p.m. Ages 4-10 $5 and younger than 4 free. Meal: filled pork, mashed potatoes, gravy, veggie, soup and dessert. Proceeds from the $10 night benefit the Ronald McDonald House. Games of chance, raffle featuring a 55-inch Smart TV/wall mount with drawing at 8 p.m. Cost is $5 per ticket (only 400 tickets sold) Raffle benefits S.A.L. No smoking during event. Entertainment by Blu-Star Entertainment (immediately following the drawing). Open to the public.
LASAGNA DINNER/Danville
A lasagna dinner held at Pine Street Lutheran Church, 621 Pine St. Dinner includes homemade lasagna, applesauce, dinner roll, homemade dessert and beverage. Proceeds benefit porch restoration. Handicap accessible. Takeouts available. Cost is $9 for adults to age 12, $5 for ages 11-5, and free for 4 and younger.
IRONMAN ICE PLUNGE/Danville
The first Ironman Ice Plunge will be held Feb. 1. The event will wrap up a special services of Vision 2020 Mindful living programs sponsored by the Danville Health Alliance. The plunge will be held at noon at the pond at Frosty Valley Resort, Bloom Road. Registration is at 11 a.m. and anyone can participate for $10. Those who don't want to jump into the cold water can donate $20. Proceeds will go toward alliance events in the community. Alliance members include Altera Life Health Club, Longevity Health and Fitness, StudioB Yoga Center, Reflex Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, Danville Area Community Center and Resurrection Studio.
JUBILEE KITCHEN/Danville
Jubilee Kitchen offers a free meal to the community every Saturday between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, corner of Church and East Market street. Doors open at 9 a.m. for coffee, donuts and fellowship. There will be a sign near the back door entrance. All are welcome.
TRAINS/Danville
The free Saturday Trains program at Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, corner of Pine and East Market streets, is open from 10 a.m.-noon. with its dozens of trains, a model merry-go-round that children and adults can play with, and 30 new pushbuttons that activate the exhibit’s operating attractions. More than 1,000 icicle lights decorate the display.
GREYHOUND EVENT/Hummels Wharf
A retired racing greyhound event will be held from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at PetSmart, 270 Marketplace Blvd. (weather permitting). Event is for those interested in adopting a greyhound or just wanting to see these dogs. More information, call Linda at 570-644-2358 or email lrbgreys@ptd.net.
DRAWING WORKSHOP/Laurelton
Drawing Workshop held from 10 a.m.-noon Feb. 1, 8, 22 and March 7 at the West End Library. Local artist and teacher Joyce Shaw leads a basic drawing workshop. No experience necessary. The class is limited to 10 students, so register early if interested. A $10 deposit is requested to hold your seat. Colored pencils, erasers, and drawing paper will be provided. The class is funded in part by the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773 or by visiting the library.
BEGINNER CROCHET/Laurelton
Beginner Crochet held 1-3 p.m. at the West End Library. Bring your own size 7, 8, or 9 crochet hook. The library has a good supply of yarn available at the library. Those that want to bring their own yarn, make sure it is four-ply knitting worsted in a solid color. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library or registering online.
FIELD TRIP/Lewisburg
Seven Mountains Audubon will hold a local birding field trip. Meet at 7:30 a.m. at the far north end of the Lewisburg Weis parking lot (below the gas station). Carpooling available. Kay Cramer will lead the bird walk to the State Game Lands 193, west of Winfield on Supplee Mills Road. Check Facebook for destination or last minute weather related changes.
DUNGEONS & DRAGONS/Lewisburg
Dungeons and Dragons Roleplaying Group meets 2-4 p.m. Feb. 1 and 15 at The Public Library for Union County, 255 Reitz Blvd. Roll the D20 as you assume a fantasy-based identity and go on a role-playing adventure with other local D & D players. Tween and teen players, beginner to advanced, are welcome. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.
SPAGHETTI SUPPER/Millmont
Boy Scout Troop 536, Millmont, will hold a spaghetti supper starting at 4:30 p.m.. at Christ’s United Lutheran "4 Bell" Church, located 3 ½ miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45. Meals include spaghetti and meatballs, salad, garlic bread, beverage and dessert. Dinners are available for eat-in or take-out. For more information or advance tickets, call Joel at 570-768-6582 or email troop536@4bellschurch.com.
BINGO/Milton
Bingo, 6:30 p.m. at 5170 State Route 405. Benefits Road Radio USA. Call 570-412-5430.
SWEETHEART BANQUET/Mount Pleasant Mills
A sweetheart banquet is being sponsored by the Evendale Bible Church at 6 p.m. at the Fremont Firehall. The evening includes a family-style turkey dinner, special music, games, and a message by Pastor Steve Hoke of Middlecreek Community Fellowship. Cost is $27 per couple. For reservations call Barb Stroup at 717-463-3359.
BOOK COLLECTION/Northumberland
The next book collection by the Friends of the Priestley Library will be held 9:30-11:30 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Third and Queen streets.
MEMORY LANE/Selinsgrove
Memory Lane performs at Selinsgrove VFW Post 6631, Route 522. Doors open at 6 p.m. Band performs 7-10 p.m. Cash bar. Food available. A $5 cover charge. More information, 570-374-3912.
WINTER MUSIC SERIES/Selinsgrove
The Winter Music Series, sponsored by Selinsgrove Projects Inc., and funded by the Rudy Gelnett Trust, features the Becky Blue Band from 8-10 p.m. at Bot's Tavern, 7 S. Market St.
LEGO CLUB/Selinsgrove
A Lego Club meets at 10:30 a.m. at the Gelnett Library, 1 N. High St.
SOUP KITCHEN/Sunbury
Elijah’s Bowl Community Soup Kitchen serving 11 a.m.-noon at First Presbyterian Church, 238 Market St.
WIRE TREE SCULPTURE WORKSHOP/Sunbury
A wire tree sculpture workshop will be held from 1-4 p.m. Feb. 1 or 8 at The Arts Center of the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA, 35 S. Fifth St. To register/details, call 570-286-0818.
MUSICAL/Turbotville
The Warrior Run Middle School will present the musical Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jr. at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30 and 31 and 2 p.m. Feb. 1. Tickets are $5 at the door. The musical includes 42 student actors and stage crew in grades sixth through eighth.
SUNDAY FEB. 2
SUPER BOWL WINGS/Beaver Springs
Beaver Springs Fire Company will have Super Bowl Wings available from 3-5:30 p.m. at the Beaver Springs Fire Company. Cost is $8 per dozen or $9 per dozen delivered. Delivery only in the Beaver Springs, Beavertown and McClure areas. Flavors: Firehouse bacon, plain, hot, honey barbecue, teriyaki, bacon ranch. Contact, Eric at 570-541-1938 or 570-658-2311 or email admin@beaverspringsfire.com Credit cards accepted. All proceeds benefit the fire company.
GUN SHOW/Benton
A Gun Show will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Benton Firehall. Admission is $5, under 12 free. Free parking. Kitchen will be open for breakfast and lunch. Proceeds benefit the Benton Volunteer Fire Company.
SHOW/Bloomsburg
The Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble presents "The Children" at 3 p.m. at the Alvina Krause Theatre. "The Children" tells the story of Hazel and Robin, retired nuclear scientists, living a life of relative seclusion in the wake of a recent nuclear meltdown. Out of the blue, their old co-worker and friend Rose shows up in their kitchen, and brings with her some shocking memories and tough questions. The show is rated MA for mature themes, adult humor and explosive drama, Tickets are available at www.bte.org or by calling 570-784-8181.
TRAIN DISPLAY/Lewisburg
The non-profit Loose Ties Model Railroad Club free operating display, will be open from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Silver Moon Flea Market along Route 15, two miles north of Lewisburg.
ETHICAL SOCIETY PROGRAM/Lewisburg
Susquehanna Valley Ethical Humanism Society hosts guest speaker, Lisa Streett-Liebetrau, founder and director of the non-profit, "Camp Koala for Grieving Children" from 3:30-4:45 p.m. at Beaver Memorial Church Fellowship Hall, 42 S. Third St. Coffee and Chat begins at 3 p.m. Program begins promptly at 3:30 p.m. A Sunday Ethical Education for Kids [SEEK] class is provided for children ages 3.5-9. The Ethical Society is free and inclusive of all. More information about SVES, susquehannavalleyethicalsociety.org
MERCY RUN/McAlisterville
Mercy Run will be singing at 6 p.m. at Stony Run Mission, 2825 Evendale Hill Rd.
BREAKFAST BUFFET/Middleburg
Midd-West High School Bowling will hold an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet from 7-11 a.m. at Middleburg Moose Lodge No. 1229 dining room, Grand Street. Cost is $9 per person. Includes buffet, coffee, orange juice, chocolate or white milk. Walk-ins are welcome.
FIRST SUNDAY PROGRAM/Northumberland
Priestley Chapel Associates presents a First Sunday Program of Words and Music at the historic Joseph Priestley Memorial Chapel, 380 Front St. This informal program is from 9:30-10:10 a.m. The First Sunday program features guest poet Tom Bresenhan reading from his work and from others. Music for the program will be provided by Bloomsburg Early Music Ensemble performing pieces from the 18th century and earlier. This is the annual return of the ensemble to the chapel. More information call 570-473-1688 or visit: www.priestleychapel.org.
OPEN MIC/Shamokin Dam
An open mic music variety with a country flair, 3-6 p.m. at Shamokin Dam Fire Company. Hosted by Smooth Country Band. Free admission.
WINGS/Sunbury
Rescue Hose Company, 800 Edison Ave., will hold a Super Sunday Game Day special — 12 wings and a bucket (four cans of choice) for $12. All day Sunday.
WING DAY/Sunbury
Upper Augusta Volunteer Fire Company Wing Day held noon-5 p.m. Pre-orders and walk-ins welcome. First come, first served. Wings $10 per dozen comes with ranch or blue cheese. Flavors: plain, mild, hot, garlic parmesan, hot garlic parmesan, Old Bay, barbecue. To pre-order call the station at 570-286-8405, leave a message with the following: name, phone, flavor, quantity by the dozen of each flavor, ranch or blue cheese.
BINGO/Sunbury
Bingo begins at 2 p.m. at Brumbach’s Auction, two miles south along Route 147. Doors open at noon. Benefits the James Brumbach Sr. Memorial Fund. Buffet, $8 per person. Call 570-286-6431.
MONDAY, FEB. 3
READY, SET, GROW/Bloomsburg
Ready, Set, Grow held 10-10:45 a.m. Feb. 3, 10, 17 and 24 at the Bloomsburg Children's Museum, 2 W. Seventh St. Have you ever wondered what your child is learning through their play? Do you ever wonder if your child is ready for kindergarten? This program will help you learn why play is important and how to understand it. Your child will be invited to play and you will be invited to chat, observe, and play alongside your child. Cost is $25 per family (same household); registration required. Visit www.the-childrens-museum.org or call 570-389-9206 for more information.
MAHJONGG/Danville
Play Mahjongg from 1-3 p.m. at the Thomas Beaver Free Library, 317 Ferry St. Beginners welcome, boards provided.
OPEN JAM/Danville
An Open Jam with Frosty Valley Dulcimer Friends, from 7-9 p.m. at Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, Market and Pine streets. Acoustic instruments. Fiddle tunes and traditional music. Information, 570-437-2515.
MILL STREET WRITERS/Danville
Mill Street Writers meet at 6 p.m. at the Thomas Beaver Free Library, 317 Ferry St. All genres and abilities welcome.
MAKE A 3D PENDANT/Lewisburg
Show off your style using Tinkercad.com by making your own 3D pendant from 4-7 p.m. Feb. 3 and 10 at The Public Library for Union County, 255 Reitz Blvd. Printing of the pendants occurs after the program. Participants are called to pick up their pendants once printed. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.
EXERCISE, BINGO & CARD PARTY/Herndon
The Herndon Senior Action Center features exercise at 10:45 a.m., lunch 11:30 a.m., bingo 12:30 p.m. and card party at 6 p.m.
FUNNDRAISER/Hummels Wharf
Dine at Wendy's in Hummels Wharf from 5-8 p.m. and Wendy's will donate 10 percent of all sales to SUN P.E.T.S. More information, call 570-523-1135, email info@sunpets.org, or visit sunpets.org
SENIOR CENTER DINNER/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. Second St., features dinner at 5 p.m. for seniors 60 years of age or older. Make a reservation by contacting Nancy at 570-523-6510. Yoga at 10:30 a.m.
KNITTING/Lewisburg
Knitting held 10:30 a.m.-noon at The Public Library for Union County, 255 Reitz Blvd. Knitters of all skill levels are invited to bring their needles, yarn and join the knitting group. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or online.
BABIES & TODDLERS PROGRAM/Northumberland
Babies Boogie and Toddlers Rock held at 10:30 a.m. at the Priestley Forsyth Memorial Library, 100 King St. This program is for babies and toddlers ages birth to 24 months and their parents, caregivers, grandparents, or other special adults. Exploring books and toys is a focus of library time for the youngest library users. Singing songs and listening to music is part of this socialization time for your little ones. Sessions held in the library's castle room. More information, 570-473-8201.
BUSINESS MEETING, LUNCH/Penns Creek
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center at 3551 Richard Road will open at 9 a.m. The monthly business meeting will be held to give reports on the running of the center and to plan upcoming events for March and will take place at 10:30. Lunch will be served at 11:30 and for a donation will include Italian meat sauce, rigatoni noodles, spiced cinnamon apples, creamy cole slaw and milk. Come in any time and use our treadmill, weights, stretchy bands and ride the bike or walk the hall. Any questions, call 570-837-6200.
COMPREHENSIVE BLOOD SCREENING/Port Trevorton
Mobile Health of Evangelical offers a comprehensive blood screening from 7-10 a.m. at Snyder County Produce Auction, 6130 S. Susquehanna Trail. Fee: $50. Call 570-768-3200 for appointments.
CENTER DINNER & BINGO/Selinsgrove
Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St., will be open 2-8 p.m. Twenty five cents bingo — 10 games with cash prizes, will start after dinner. Lasagna and the salad bar will be served at 5 p.m. RSVP by calling and leaving a message at 570-374-4170. All seniors 60 and older are welcome.
CHESS NIGHT/Selinsgrove
Chess Night for all ages will be held 5-8 p.m. at the Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, 1 N. High St. No appointments necessary. More information, 570-374-7163.
CURIOSITY CLUB/Selinsgrove
Miss Sue's Curiosity Club, for pre-K, meets at 10 a.m. at the Gelnett Library, 1 N. High St. More information, 570-374-7163.
LUNCH TRIP, SHUFFLEBOARD/Sunbury
The Sunbury Adult Community Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features a trip to Red Robin, Hummels Wharf, shuffleboard at 12:30 p.m.
DUNGEONS & DRAGONS/Sunbury
Dungeons and Dragons for Tweens and Teens will meet from 4-6 p.m. in the upstairs conference room at the Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St. More information, 570-286-2461.
PJ YOGA STORY TIME/Sunbury
PJ Yoga story time begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Degenstein Community Library Community Room, 40 S. Fifth St. For ages 3 and older. More information, 570-286-2461.
CHANGE FOR LIFE GROUP/Sunbury
The Degenstein Community Library Change for Life group will meet at 7 p.m. in the library conference room, 40 S. Fifth St. Come join others trying to take control of their weight. This is a no weigh-in. Just friends helping each other on the road to a healthy "you." More information, 570-286-2461.