TODAY
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Today at the Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., Zumba Gold 8:45-9:30 p.m.; Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; food distribution 1:30 p.m.; baby and tot essentials distribution 1:30-4 p.m.; cycling 8-9 a.m.; open basketball 6-9 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
MOMMY & ME MOVEMENT CLASS/Bloomsburg
Mommy & Me Movement Class meets at 11 a.m. at the Bloomsburg Children's Museum. Join Miss Katie as you and your little one aged 0-4 play and learn how to strengthen muscles important for enjoying daily activities as you bond. All abilities are welcome to come and play. Register online at https://bit.ly/bcm-movement21
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. No fees and everyone welcome. Lessons precede the play if requested.
PRESCHOOL STORY & ACTIVITY TIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time held 10:30-11:30 a.m. at West End Library. In-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested "getting ready for kindergarten" activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Parents must stay with children during class. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visit the library, or online.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club meets 1-3 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Play the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visit the library, or online.
LEGO NIGHT/Lewisburg
Lego Night held 4-8 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Work on your own creation or build together as a team. The library provides the Legos, while the kids provide the imagination. All materials must stay at the library, so bring a camera to capture your creations. Legos are cleaned after each session. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visit the library, or online.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:30 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Smooth Country performs 6-9 p.m. at the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, Route 11, next to Surplus Outlet. Open to public. Info: 570-473-3331.
SENIOR CENTER ACTIVITIES/Sunbury
Sunbury Adult Community Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Today features: TV, news discussion at 8:30 a.m., iPads at 9:30, lunch at 11:30, Bingo at 12:30 p.m., and Cards 31 at 2.
WEDNESDAY
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Today at the Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Elm St., body sculpting and toning 6-7 p.m.; kickboxing 6-7 p.m.; yoga 7-8 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
CHEESESTEAK NIGHT/Kratzerville
Kratzerville Volunteer Fire Company is holding Cheesesteak Night from 4-8 p.m. at 62 Firehall Road just off Route 204, outside of Selinsgrove. Cheesesteaks are made to order with choices of provolone or American cheese, mayo, sauce, mushrooms, fried or raw onion, mixed peppers and onions, tomatoes, and lettuce. Cheesesteaks can be made into salads. Each cheesesteak sandwich or salad is $6 each. In addition, the regular menu is available including french fries, chicken fingers, pizza, skinny dippin’ chicken, fish sandwiches, burgers, cheese sticks, and more. On Cheesesteak Night, the club is open to the public and smoking is prohibited during the hours of 4-8 pm to accommodate families with children. To place orders for pick up, call 570-374-8771 between 4 and 7:30 p.m.
COMEDY NIGHT/Lewisburg
Wednesday Night Comedy at the Bull Run, with Bill Russum and Billy Kell, starts at 8 p.m. at the Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St. Sign up starts at 7:30. Info: 570-524-2572.
TODDLER STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Storytime held 9:30-10 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Ms. Mary for an in-person storytime with books, songs, rhymes, finger plays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 1-2. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or online.
SPECIAL STITCHES/Mifflinburg
Special Stitches Group meets 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Join knitters and crocheters of all skill levels. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or online.
TODDLER/PRESCHOOL DISCOVERY STORYTIME/Mifflinburg
Toddler/Preschool Discovery Storytime held 10:15-11:15 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Join Ms. Sheila for a winter-themed in-person storytime for children 2-5 years of age and their parents/caregivers. Crafts, games, and hands-on activities are provided to reinforce the theme and engage the children in creative play and learning. Register to attend by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or online.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Mifflinburg
Western Union County Food Pantry — Hope’s Haven Food Pantry serves residents of Union County each Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at Christ’s United Lutheran Church. For those who have food insecurity. Located 3 ½ miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Milton
The Milton YMCA will provide supper and snacks to children 18 years old and younger, every Wednesday from 2-3 p.m. at a drive through distribution site, located at the Milton YMCA, 12 Bound Ave. Info: email Ron Marshall, Executive Director of the Milton YMCA, at rmarshall@gsvymca.org or call 570-742-7321.
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL/Milton
The First Presbyterian Church of Milton, 47 Walnut St., is sponsoring a free community meal at 6 p.m. sharp, every Wednesday night. Menu varies. A short hymn sing and message to follow.
CHRISTMAS TREE SALES/Sunbury
Fresh cut Christmas trees, four foot and taller, Douglas Fur, for sale from 6-8 p.m. at the Upper Augusta Volunteer Fire Company, 2188 Mile Hill Road. Trees range from $20 and up.
GEEZER NIGHT/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.
TO-GO MEALS/Sunbury
The Salvation Army, 40 S. Fourth St., will serve To-Go Meals, Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m.
HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE/Sunbury
A Holiday Open House held 1-8 p.m. at the Northumberland County Historical Society, 1150 N. Front St. New books for sale, vintage materials and Christmas items. Also, free make and take craft. Info: 570-847-0884.
OPEN MIC/Sunbury
Acoustic Guitar Open Mic, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
THURSDAY
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Programs today at the Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. Cycling 8-9 a.m.; Zumba Gold 8:45-9:30 a.m.; Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; R.I.P.P.E.D. 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
LEARN TO USE LIBRARY WEBSITE/Laurelton
Learn how to access all of the free and useful resources available through the library’s website from 5-6 p.m. at West End Library. Check the calendar for upcoming programs, learn how to find materials to check out and more! Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library, or online.
COMPREHENSIVE BLOOD SCREEN/Lewisburg
Comprehensive Blood Screen, 6:30-11 a.m., at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr. A low-cost comprehensive blood screening can provide important details about your health, sometimes before symptoms of a condition surface, giving you and your physicians the power to plan ahead. $50 fee includes lipid panel (HDL, LDL, total cholesterol, and triglycerides), complete blood count, and CMP (blood sugar, electrolytes, calcium, protein, liver enzymes etc.). Appointments required. Call 570-768-3200.
BOOK CLUB/Mifflinburg
Novel Thoughts Book Club meets 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Join fellow book lovers and discuss Educated by Tara Westover. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or online.
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. at the Milton Moose, 139 S. Front St.
LATE SHOPPERS NIGHT/Sunbury
Sunbury's annual Late Night Shoppers evening will take place from 5-9 p.m. An evening of store sales, raffle prizes, free horse drawn carriage rides and more. The Sunbury Santa House will be open from 5-7 p.m. and Marcellus will be hosting an open house of his art studio located inside of The Albright Center for the Arts.
OPEN JAM/Sunbury
Open Jam, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
KARAOKE/Sunbury
Midnite Jam Karaoke, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.