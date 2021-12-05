TODAY
TAE KWON DO/Beaver Springs
Tae Kwon Do presented at the Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. Beginner from 1:30-2:30 p.m.; advanced from 1:30-3 p.m.
MUZZLELOADER SHOOT/Laurelton
Union County Muzzleloaders Shoot held at UC Muzzleloaders Club, Weikert Road. Silhouettes. Shooting begins at 9 a.m. No in lines — open sights only. Lunch available for purchase. Info: Mark Wehr at 570-966-2304 or Cliff Bowersox at 570-713-5431.
GINGERBREAD HOUSE CONTEST/Lewisburg
Gingerbread Extravaganza: Gingerbread House Contest held at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. Gather your edible construction supplies and create a one-of-a-kind masterpiece to be displayed at the LCM during the week of Dec. 5-12. Gingerbread structures must be registered and dropped off at the LCM by 4 p.m. Dec. 5. Judging will take place during the display week and winners announced via Facebook Live event on Dec. 12 at 4 p.m. During the week, guests can vote for their favorite designs at the Museum. Prizes awarded to top three constructions. This is a FUNdraising event. Registration is $10 per entry. Families or groups may submit one entry. Additional contest rules apply. Register at https://bit.ly/3mLtVfE
CONCERT/McAlisterville
Downin Lane will be in concert at 10:15 a.m. at Stony Run Mission, 2825 Evendale Hill Road. Info: 717-694-3025.
CONCERT/Milton
The Sunday Advent Concert Series continues with the Sounds of the Season — an evening with local artists, at 7 p.m. at Saint Paul's United Church of Christ, 1125 Mahoning St. A dessert reception follows in the social hall. Info: www.spuccwm.org.
TRAIN MUSEUM/Milton
The Milton Model Trail Museum, Moose Family Center, 139 S. Front St., will be open from 1-4 p.m. for its Christmas Season Open House. Visit MiltonPA.org of on Facebook. Admission is free. Donations accepted.
CHRISTMAS OPEN HOUSE/Milton
The Milton Historical Society is celebrating its 40th anniversary with the Cameron House, located along Route 405, south of Milton with an open house from 1-4 p.m. AC&F artifacts will be on display and lightly used Christmas decorations will be available to purchase. Social distancing along with face masks and hand sanitizer will be provided to those who desire. Info: 570-713-8047.
OPEN HOUSE & ART SHOW/Northumberland
An open house and art show will be held from 1-5 p.m. at the Northumberland Museum, 175 Orange St. Items from Northumberland's history are featured in the museum, and artwork by William Hickey will be showcased. William Hickey was an active member of the Northumberland community, and passed away two years ago. Any proceeds from the art show will be donated for future community projects. Along with the display, there will be people to answer any questions about the history exhibit. The museum is open during normal borough office hours.
CHRISTMAS TREE SALES/Sunbury
Fresh cut Christmas trees, four foot and taller, Douglas Fir, for sale from noon to 6 p.m.at the Upper Augusta Volunteer Fire Company, 2188 Mile Hill Road. Trees range from $20 and up.
CHRISTMAS CARD MAKING/Williamsport
The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., invites parents to bring their children from 2-4 p.m. During that time, the museum will supply Christmas cards for coloring, construction paper for the children if they wish to create their own Christmas cards, and crayons. The ‘workshop’ will be conducted within the Community Room of the Museum and will be ongoing as the parents/guardians enjoy the Holiday Exhibit and Ornament Sale. No purchase is necessary for the children to attend the workshop, but pre-registration is strongly recommended as a limited amount of space for the workshop is available. Info: www.tabermuseum.org or call 570-326-3326.