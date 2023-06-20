JUNE 20
GEISINGER MOBILE HEALTH BUS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features Geisinger Mobile Health Bus laboratory collection services for blood draws and urine samples in the parking lot every Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointment is necessary for lab services. Geisinger patients can self-schedule an appointment via MyGeisinger. A doctor's order is required for non-geisinger patients.
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features cycling 8-9 a.m.; Zumba Gold 9-10 a.m.; Central PA Foodbank food distribution 1-2 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
FOOD GIVEAWAY/Beavertown
The Helping Hands, Helping Others, Inc. food give-away will be held at 11 a.m. at Beavertown Lutheran Church, Route 522. Volunteers should arrive around 9 a.m. to get organized. Entrance to the rear of the church must be by way of Gross Road at the intersection of Route 522 and Gross Road/Hetrick Road at the west end of Beavertown near Boonie’s Gas. The road to the rear of the church will be blocked until the truck supplying the food unloads. Once the road is opened, you may park your car, get out, and line up in front of the pavilion at the end of the parking lot. Income limit information is still not required; however, we do request to know who you are and your location of residence. Since this is not government funded, any donation is appreciated. Send your 501-C3 tax donation to PO Box 151, Beavertown, PA 17813.
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. No fees and everyone welcome. Lessons precede the play if requested.
SPEAKER/Herndon
The Mahanoy and Mahantongo Historical Society will host guest speaker Diane Schreffler at 7 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 2354 Route 225 (Mush Valley). The presentation is free and open to the public. Schreffler, whose topic is Movie Stars of the 1940s, lives in Halifax and grew up in Berrysburg and Elizabethville. She graduated from Upper Dauphin Joint High School, is married, and has two sons. She is a member of the Gratz Historical Society. The program will consist of a display of 1940s vintage color pictures of movies stars of the 1940s era. Schreffler will talk about the stars’ personal lives and their beginnings in the entertainment business. She will reflect on the start of the movie studios and the movies they produced over the years.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Herndon
Vacation Bible School in the Grove at St. Paul’s UCC, 1473 Urban Road, continues through June 23, from 6-8 p.m. Children ages 3-12 are invited to learn the Parables of Jesus. The evening will include singing, lessons through puppet shows/ storytelling, as well as a crafts, recreation and snacks. Children will be grouped in multi-age “families” as they rotate through different stations. For more information or to pre-register, call the church at 570-758-1860 and leave a message. Someone will return your call.
STORY & ACTIVITY TIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the West End Library. In-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments, and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested getting ready for kindergarten activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Adults must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773, or registering online.
STORYTIME/Laurelton
PA One Book Mel Fell Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the West End Library. The PA One Book for 2023 Mel Fell, a story about a little bird who learns to fly, will be featured at the Preschool Story & Activity Time. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773, or registering online.
NEW PARKINSON'S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
The Parkinson’s Exercise Program helps manage Parkinson’s disease symptoms by incorporating aerobic, strength, balance, agility, multitasking, and stretching exercises set to fun music. Classes are 12:45-2 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday, at the Lewisburg YMCA, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required to participate, but you may observe a class at any time. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org for information.
GAMES, PUZZLES, I-PADS & BINGO/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, i-Pads, and Smart T.V.
BINGO/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center 116 N. 2nd. St., will host a Quarter Bingo starting at 5:30 p.m. Public invited.
EMBARK BOOK CLUB/Lewisburg
Embark Book Club: Feed the Mind, Nourish the Soul meets 6-7 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join yoga therapist Dawn Shawley and others for enriching conversations based on yoga-related and other inspirational books. This month's book discussion will be Into the Magic Shop by James Doty. Each meeting will open with a few minutes of grounding, breath awareness, and may include light movement. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online. Participants are responsible for getting their own copy via the library or purchase. Prior reading of the book is not required but is preferred. Hot tea provided for participants that bring their own travel mug or thermos.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Preschool Storytime, 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Miss Alicia to sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Bible Church will host Child Evangelism Fellowship Five-Day Club from 4-5 p.m. Children age 4 and older are invited to join in learning Bible stories, singing, and surprises each day.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club, 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game is welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/McAlisterville
Vacation Bible School continues from 7-8:45 p.m. at Stony Run Mission, 2825 Evendale Mill Road. Classes for toddlers through teens. Info: 717-694-3025.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
FREE LUNCH/Mifflinburg
Free lunch served to children and teens, ages 18 and under from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Mifflinburg Community Park, pavilion 2 and will be offered through Aug. 22. The Summer Food Service Program is sponsored by the Milton YMCA and hosted by the Mifflinburg YMCA. Child/teen must be present to receive a meal and should eat at the pavilion. Info: Angela at the Mifflinburg YMCA, 570-966-7273 or ahaines@gsvymca.org.
TEEN HELPERS/Mifflinburg
Herr Teen Helpers, 1-3 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Give back to your community this summer. Volunteer at the library and around town. Earn volunteer hours the entire summer. Grades 6-12. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. every Tuesday at Milton American Legion, 401 N. Front St. Eight flavors to choose from. Cost: $10/dozen eat in or $11/dozen take out. 570-742-4632.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:15 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
LADIES BRUNCH/New Columbia
All ladies are invited to attend the Lewisburg Women's Connection June brunch on June 20, at 9 a.m. at the Bonanza restaurant. Cost of the breakfast buffet is $16. The speaker of the morning will be Suzanne Updyke of Johnstown presenting "Wait well...at the Well." The feature will be Luann Sholley sharing Do Terra Essential Oils and the music will be brought by Tara Evans from Lewisburg. For more information or to make reservations contact Peggy Stover at 570-847-4730 or email pastover57@gmail.com.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Smooth Country performs 6-9 p.m. at the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, Route 11, next to Surplus Outlet. Open to public. Info: 570-473-3331.
MUSIC SERIES/Selinsgrove
Danville Community Band will perform at The Rudy Gelnett Music Series at the Commons, 2 N. Market St., from 6:30 to 8 p.m. All performances are free to the public. Bring chairs.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop open to residents of Snyder/Union counties, located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
ARMCHAIR AEROBICS/Sunbury
Armchair Aerobics at the Library, 10-11 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Exercise while staying seated. Open to everyone. Info: 570-286-2461.
STORY TIME/Sunbury
Story Time begins at 11 a.m. and Mother Goose on the Loose at 5 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
BINGO/Sunbury
Bingo begins at 6 p.m. at The Diner, 425 Market St. Doors open at 4. Info: 570-917-4613.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Dave Gates will be playing on Penn Tavern’s River Deck, 113 River Road, Route 147, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. weather permitting. Reservations welcome. Call 570-286-2007
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Turbotville
Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church invites children to Stellar VBS: Shine Jesus' Light! Kids will discover how they can shine Jesus' love and hope in everyday life. Kids participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, play teamwork-building games, make and devour yummy treats, experience one-of-a-kind Bible adventures, and test out Sciency-Fun Gizmos. Each day concludes with a Cosmic Closing that gets everyone involved in living what they've learned. For kids from preschool to sixth grade and will run from 6-8 p.m. Info: 570-649-5195.
JUNE 21
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Elm St., features toning/sculpting 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Herndon
Vacation Bible School in the Grove at St. Paul’s UCC, 1473 Urban Road, continues through June 23, from 6-8 p.m. Children ages 3-12 are invited to learn the Parables of Jesus. The evening will include singing, lessons through puppet shows/ storytelling, as well as a crafts, recreation and snacks. Children will be grouped in multi-age “families” as they rotate through different stations. For more information or to pre-register, call the church at 570-758-1860 and leave a message. Someone will return your call.
CONSTITUENT HOURS/Hummels Wharf
U.S. Representative Glenn "GT" Thompson's staff will host constituent office hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 14 and June 21 in the office of Pa. State Rep. David Rowe, 1 Susquehanna Valley Mall Dr., Suite F3. Staff will be available to meet with residents who need assistance from federal agencies, such as the Social Security Administration, the Department of Veterans Affairs, the IRS, and others. No appointments are necessary. Arriving early is encouraged, as meetings take place on a first-come, first-served basis.
TWEENS GAME ON DAY/Lewisburg
Game On Day — Tweens, 2-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Grab your friends and test your team-building skills with a series of tasks and activities. For ages 9-14. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
TODDLER STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Storytime, 9:30-10 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Ms. Mary for an in-person storytime with books, songs, rhymes, finger plays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 1-2. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
MUSIC IN THE PARK/Lewisburg
Susquehanna Valley Chorale — William Payn, conductor will perform chorale/show tunes at 7 p.m. at the Lewisburg Area Recreation Park West, 219 N. 15th St., at the Shade Structure, opposite the tennis courts. In the event of rain, concerts will be held indoors. Rain information will be announced on the Arts Council’s Facebook page and on local radio. Bring your lawn chair or blanket, pack your favorite snacks or a picnic dinner. For more info including rain locations, visit lewisburgartscouncil.com/music-in-the-park/. Free and open to the public.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Bible Church will host Child Evangelism Fellowship Five-Day Club from 4-5 p.m. Children age 4 and older are invited to join in learning Bible stories, singing, and surprises each day.
ASL FOR TODDLERS/Lewisburg
Help your toddler communicate, increase bonding and connection, and open your child’s heart and mind during this special toddler and caregiver American Sign Language class from 9:30-10 a.m. at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. Learn basic signs to aid in communication and play. Caregivers will actively participate and learn the signs with their child. Activities will include structured play, pictures, music, and games. Recommended for children 2-5 years old and their caregivers. A second session will be available. While there will be repetition, new content may also be explored. Families can sign up for one or both sessions. Register at https://bit.ly/3Va6hdF
GAMES, PUZZLES, I-PADS/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, i-Pads, and Smart T.V.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/McAlisterville
Vacation Bible School continues from 7-8:45 p.m. at Stony Run Mission, 2825 Evendale Mill Road. Classes for toddlers through teens. Info: 717-694-3025.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
DUCK DERBY/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center will host a Duck Derby 10:30 a.m. in the creek behind 3551 Richard Road. Support the center or the other centers of Union/Snyder Agency on Aging by buying a duck/ducks to be in the races. Also having basket raffles, 50/50, guess the count and lunch at 11:30 (lunch is $6 and will include hot dog, roll, potato salad, baked beans, chips, and lots of desserts). Info: Chris at 570-837-6200.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Mifflinburg
Western Union County Food Pantry — Hope’s Haven Food Pantry serves residents of Union County each Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at Christ’s United Lutheran Church. For those who have food insecurity. Located 3 ½ miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy.
STORYTIME IN THE PARK/Mifflinburg
Toddler/Preschool Discover Storytime in the Park, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Join Herr Memorial Library for crafts, games, songs, and STEM activities at the Mifflinburg Community Park, North 5th St. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
SPECIAL STITCHES/Mifflinburg
Special Stitches Group meets 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Connect with knitters and crocheters at the library. Enjoy friendly conversation and share tips and tricks as you work on your latest project. An instructor is on hand to teach knitting basics for beginners. The library has a supply of yarn and needles. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
FOOD PANTRY/Millmont
Hope’s Haven Food Pantry continues to serve residents of Union County weekly, each Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m., at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, a.k.a. “Four Bells Church.” If you have a food insecurity, please visit. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy. Church is located 3.5 miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45 at 13765 Old Turnpike Road. Info: email administrator@4bellsfood.com, call 570-716-5601, or visit the church website, www.4bellschurch.com or Facebook page.
BUFFER TOUR RESERVATION DEADLINE/Mount Pleasant Mills
The Snyder County Conservation District (SCCD) will hold a conservation practice tour for farmers on Wednesday, June 28, starting at 10 a.m. at the Whispering Pines Fruit Farms parking lot, 1652 Martin Brothers Road. This tour will visit several farms that had conservation practices, called best management practices (BMPs), installed on their farms to prevent nutrient and sediment pollution. Participants will see actual BMPs such as stream riparian buffers, stream cattle crossings, poultry manure storages, roofed heavy use areas, roof gutters and outlets, streambank pasture fencing, cattle walkways, and streambank and fish habitat restoration. The BMPs were installed with technical and financial assistance from the SCCD and the USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS). To practice safe farming, participants will ride in vans from Whispering Pines. Biosecurity measures will be taken at all stops. Participants are asked to be good neighbors and practice personal biosecurity before attending the tour. Refreshments and lunch will be provided. There is no fee to attend. Reservations are required and are due by Wednesday, June 21, by calling the SCCD at 570-837-3000, ext. 0.
COMMUNITY SUPPER/Selinsgrove
Martha’s Table of All Saints Episcopal Church, 129 N. Market St., presents a free community supper. The supper or take-out meal will be available between, 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. at the parish center which is handicapped accessible. The eat-in or take-out meal will be chicken barbecue, corn, baked potato, salad and desserts. Info: 570-374-8289.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop open to residents of Snyder/Union counties, located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170.
YOGA/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers yoga classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
STORY TIME & JR. BUILDERS CREW/Sunbury
Mother Goose on the Loose begins at 11 a.m. at the Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Junior Builders Crew begins at 2 p.m.
TO-GO MEALS/Sunbury
The Salvation Army, 40 S. Fourth St., will serve To-Go Meals, Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m.
ACOUSTIC JAM/Sunbury
Ed & Friends Acoustic Jam, 7-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Turbotville
Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church invites children to Stellar VBS: Shine Jesus' Light! Kids will discover how they can shine Jesus' love and hope in everyday life. Kids participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, play teamwork-building games, make and devour yummy treats, experience one-of-a-kind Bible adventures, and test out Sciency-Fun Gizmos. Each day concludes with a Cosmic Closing that gets everyone involved in living what they've learned. For kids from preschool to sixth grade and will run from 6-8 p.m. Info: 570-649-5195.
CYBERSECURITY EVENT/Williamsport
The Innovative Manufacturers’ Center (IMC), Inc. announces its June 21st Cybersecurity: What You Need to Know to Protect Your Business & Build Customer Trust event. This event is intended for the Central PA manufacturing community. Program will feature FBI Special Agent Daniel Sherry, who will present information on the most recent types of activity that the FBI encounters. He will address topical areas such as cybercrimes, common or well disguised fraud attempts, current high risks as viewed by FBI agents, and help us reconsider our personal and business awareness of risks and threats. Also presenting is Scott Dawson, president and co-founder of Core Business Solutions, Inc. discussing ways to protect your data and build customer trust, specifically covering the priorities of addressing Cybersecurity risks for businesses and what resources are available. Manufacturers interested in attending this no-cost event can register at https://imcpa.com/event/cybersecurity-2/.
JUNE 22
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. features Zumba Gold 9-10 a.m.; Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; R.I.P.P.E.D. 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
COOKING WITH FRIENDS/Laurelton
Cooking with Friends, 6-7 p.m. at the West End Library. Gather with adults that enjoy cooking and sharing food together. Find a recipe from a cookbook at the library, then prepare a dish to share. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library, or registering online.
NEW PARKINSON'S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
The Parkinson’s Exercise Program helps manage Parkinson’s disease symptoms by incorporating aerobic, strength, balance, agility, multitasking, and stretching exercises set to fun music. Classes are 12:45-2 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday, at the Lewisburg YMCA, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required to participate, but you may observe a class at any time. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org for information.
GAMES, PUZZLES, I-PADS/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, i-Pads, and Smart T.V.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Bible Church will host Child Evangelism Fellowship Five-Day Club from 4-5 p.m. Children age 4 and older are invited to join in learning Bible stories, singing, and surprises each day.
AQUARIUM & REPTILE DEN/Lewisburg
Electric City Aquarium & Reptile Den comes to the Lewisburg Children's Museum from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friends from the Electric City Aquarium and Reptile Den will make a special animal presentation featuring live reptiles. Also, enjoy special STEM based activities that will explore reptiles. Presentation will start at 11 a.m. and last approximately 40 minutes, with STEM activities throughout the morning. Program is made possible by support from the Larson Design Group and is free with general admission or membership.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/McAlisterville
Vacation Bible School continues from 7-8:45 p.m. at Stony Run Mission, 2825 Evendale Mill Road. Classes for toddlers through teens. Info: 717-694-3025.
FAMILY VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Middleburg
St. Paul “Erdley’s” Lutheran Church, 2337 Erdley Church Road (Smithville), will be hosting “Jesus by the Sea,” a four-week weekly family campfire vacation Bible school from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. All ages — young and old, the entire family, friends and neighbors — are invited for a real campfire and food and lots of fun praising God. There will be songs, Bible readings, crafts, campfire snacks, games and social time. Any questions or to pre-register, call 570-374-5535 or 570-374-6563.
GED CLASSES/Middleburg
Free GED classes to prepare for the GED or college entrance exam held 9 a.m. to noon every Thursday at the Middleburg Borough Building Community Room (third floor). Info: 570-523-7755, ext. 2379. To register for class visit www.csiu.org/AdultEd to complete the online application.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
FREE LUNCH/Mifflinburg
Free lunch served to children and teens, ages 18 and under from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Mifflinburg Community Park, pavilion 2 and will be offered through Aug. 22. The Summer Food Service Program is sponsored by the Milton YMCA and hosted by the Mifflinburg YMCA. Child/teen must be present to receive a meal and should eat at the pavilion. Info: Angela at the Mifflinburg YMCA, 570-966-7273 or ahaines@gsvymca.org.
TEEN LEADERS CLUB/Miffllinburg
Hanging Out with a Purpose Teen Leaders Club meets 3-4:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Mifflinburg YMCA, 333 E. Chestnut St. For students in grades 6-9. There is no cost to join the club and receive free YMCA membership for active club members. To register, call 570-966-7273, in person, or online at www.gsvymca.org. Info: Angela Haines at ahaines@gsvymca.org.
FAMILY MOVIE/Mifflinburg
Family movie begins at 1 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. A fun family movie about friendship and kindness. Beat the afternoon heat and enjoy some snacks while you're here. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. at the Milton Moose, 139 S. Front St.
MUSIC SERIES/Selinsgrove
Frank Wicher Band will perform at The Rudy Gelnett Music Series at the Commons, 2 N. Market St., from 6:30 to 8 p.m. All performances are free to the public. Bring chairs.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop open to residents of Snyder/Union counties, located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
KARAOKE THURSDAYS/Sunbury
Karaoke Thursday begins at 6:30-9:30 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
KNITTING CLUB/Sunbury
Knitting Club meets at 3 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
CONCERT SERIES/Trevorton
RAT'L performs classic rock, 7-9 p.m. during the summer concert series in Trevorton Community Park.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Turbotville
Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church invites children to Stellar VBS: Shine Jesus' Light! Kids will discover how they can shine Jesus' love and hope in everyday life. Kids participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, play teamwork-building games, make and devour yummy treats, experience one-of-a-kind Bible adventures, and test out Sciency-Fun Gizmos. Each day concludes with a Cosmic Closing that gets everyone involved in living what they've learned. For kids from preschool to sixth grade and will run from 6-8 p.m. Info: 570-649-5195.
MUSIC IN THE PARK/West Milton
Music in the Park held at the West Milton Memorial Park, River Road. Lucky Afternoon performs from 6-8 p.m. Food available. Bring lawn chairs.
JUNE 23
GOLF TOURNAMENT/Elysburg
MC Federal Credit Union is hosting its Third Annual Charity Golf Tournament at Knoebels Three Ponds Golf Course. Everyone within the community is invited to join and take some time to honor and benefit four charities located in the communities we serve: Getting Ahead Foundation, The Good Samaritan Mission, Mommy and Me Rescue, and Eos Therapeutic Riding Center. There are many ways to support these fundraising efforts, including joining on the green, providing sponsorships, or donating items for prizes. Golfer registrations are available for individuals as well as foursomes. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with a light breakfast, kicking off the tournament with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Golfers will be treated to a quick lunch and an awards dinner, featuring closest to the pin, hole-in-one, loudest dressed, and flight prizes. Sponsorships are available in five tier levels: Diamond, Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze. Each level features unique advertising opportunities, and the top tiers include two or four free golfer registrations. Item donations are also accepted for raffle baskets to be auctioned during the tournament or to be featured in golfer gift bags. Info: mcfcu.org/golf, or contact the Golf Committee at 800-834-0082 or email golf@mcfcu.org.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Herndon
Vacation Bible School in the Grove at St. Paul’s UCC, 1473 Urban Road, concludes from 6-8 p.m. Children ages 3-12 are invited to learn the Parables of Jesus. The evening will include singing, lessons through puppet shows/ storytelling, as well as a crafts, recreation and snacks. Children will be grouped in multi-age “families” as they rotate through different stations. For more information or to pre-register, call the church at 570-758-1860 and leave a message. Someone will return your call.
LIVE MUSIC/Hummels Wharf
The Pub on the Green Music on the Patio features The Substitutes performing 6-9 p.m. at The Susquehanna Valley Country Club, 1 Country Club Dr. Happy hour from 2-6 p.m. Call or email for reservations, 570-743-1724 or events@golfsvcc.com.
BABY STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Baby Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. A storytime based on the “Mother Goose on the Loose” program, which shows that children learn best through routine and repetition in a nurturing environment. Learn songs, rhymes, fingerplays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 0-2. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Bible Church will host Child Evangelism Fellowship Five-Day Club from 4-5 p.m. Children age 4 and older are invited to join in learning Bible stories, singing, and surprises each day.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/McAlisterville
Vacation Bible School concludes from 7-8:45 p.m. at Stony Run Mission, 2825 Evendale Mill Road. Classes for toddlers through teens. Info: 717-694-3025.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
No Excuses will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
ADVENTURES PROGRAM/Sunbury
Page Turner Adventures Program — Friendship Adventures begins at 2 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library. Registration required by calling 570-286-2461.
OPEN MIC NIGHT/Sunbury
Open Mic Night held 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St. Everyone is welcome to bring their instruments or voices.
ARMCHAIR AEROBICS/Sunbury
Armchair Aerobics at the Library, 10-11 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Exercise while staying seated. Open to everyone. Info: 570-286-2461.
JUNE 24
SPCA RAFFLE/Danville
The Danville SPCA will hold a huge raffle from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Washies Fire Company, 400 Railroad St. There will be more than 40 baskets, more than 70 gift cards from businesses and restaurants and large prizes including a 40-inch TV, a floating tiki bar, a mountain bike, a portable fire pit. There will be tickets to Downey Park, Sight and Sound Theater and more. in addition there will be tickets to a fully stocked liquor cart, motorcycle items, jewelry and numerous animal items. Food will be available at a food truck. Tickets will be sold at the door. Drawings will be at 3:30.
TRAINS/Danville
Free Saturday Trains program at Christ Memorial Episcopal Church at the corner of Pine and East Market streets will be held from 10 a.m. to noon. Everyone is welcome and even the children can run the electric trains.
BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION/Elysburg
Celebrate the Ralpho Township Public Library's 50th Birthday from 4-7 p.m. at 206 S. Market St. Free activity stations, entertainment, Princess Belle Storytime/sing-a-long, giveaways, and cake (while supplies last). Food trucks and basket raffle available to purchase.
READING WITH MAVERICK/Laurelton
Reading with Maverick, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the West End Library. Children are welcome to read their favorite books to Maverick, the library’s certified therapy dog. To sign up for a 15-minute time slot, call the library at 570-922-4773.
BEGINNING SPANISH/Mifflinburg
Beginning Spanish, 11 a.m. to noon at Herr Memorial Library. Led by experienced instructor/coach Linda Kander, these sessions offer an introduction to useful basic vocabulary, conversational expressions, and structures for practical use of the Spanish language. For ages 16+. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH/Mifflinburg
Conversational Spanish, 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Linda Kander, Spanish teacher, provides an informal hour of conversational Spanish to exercise existing language acquisition skills. All levels are welcome. Sessions are adapted to accommodate the varied skill levels. For ages 16+. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
SUMMERFEST/Mifflinburg
Celebrate the upcoming summer season by getting outdoors and trying some summer “adventures” such as fly fishing, kayaking, or mountain biking. Exhibitors include Pocono Wildlife, Bald Eagle Mountain Bikers, Seven Mountains Audubon, Linn Conservancy, Union County Conservation, Sierra Club plus many others. There are activities for people of all ages. Event is from noon to 4 p.m.
CHICKEN BARBECUE/Milton
A drive thru chicken barbecue served 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or sold out at Crossroads Nazarene Church. Cost: $11/meal and $7/chicken only. Benefits Crossroads Alaska Work and Witness Projects. Order in advance by contacting Lori Klinger at 570-473-1724.
DIY ADULT FLIP FLOP WREATH/Sunbury
Make a DIY adult flip flop wreath at 1 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Cost: $10. Info: 570-286-2461.
JUNE 25
MARCH FOR BABIES/Danville
Geisinger is hosting the March of Dimes’ March for Babies at 1 p.m. at Montour Preserve, 374 Preserve Road. The event will include a superhero sprint for children, a photo booth, Mamacita’s food truck, face painting, games and more. Funds raised through March for Babies also support the March of Dimes NICU Family Support Program, which helps families cope with a NICU stay and prepares to take their baby home. Register or donate at marchforbabies.org/event/susquehanna and join the celebration on June 25. Pets are not permitted at this event.
YOGA IN THE PARK/Lewisburg
Yoga in the Park with Cheri Orndorf, 9:30-10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's St. Recreation Park. To register or for info, contact Cheri at cd031@bucknell.edu or call 570-524-4774.
CHILDREN'S DAY SERVICE/McAlisterville
Bring your children to a special Children's Day Service at 10:15 a.m. at Stony Run Mission, 2825 Evendale Hill Road. The Fuller Family will perform at 6 p.m. Info: 717-694-3025.
PIG ROAST & CONCERT/Millersburg
The Northern Cluster of UCC Churches will host a free pig roast and concert at MYO Park, South Market Street, Pavilion No. 1, at 5 p.m. Brothers in Grace, a Southern Gospel quartet from the Hershey area, will provide the music. Bring a covered dish to share and a lawn chair. A free-will offering will be received. All are welcome to join for great food, music and fellowship.
BLUEBERRY ORDER DEADLINE/Selinsgrove
Blueberries are being sold by the Friends of the Gelnettt Library. Blueberries are sold by the box load only. A box is 10 pounds or the equivalent of about seven quarts of berries. They arrive by refrigerated truck soon after being harvested. Blueberries will be delivered on Wednesday, July 5 and may be picked up from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Selinsgrove VFW located along Route 522. The price for a box is $35. Orders are due by Sunday, June 25. Order forms are available at https://drive.google.com/file/d/1nPe7qcn0OfVDgujo_OJhstHtYFbPWpjO/view
TOURS/Selinsgrove
The Old Herman School, 3015 Salem Road, will again be open for tours Sunday afternoons from 1 to 4 p.m. until Sept. 3. Take a trip back in time to the 1800s and visit a historic wooden one-room schoolhouse. Admission is free. With questions, call 570-966-4320 or visit on Facebook by searching Old Herman School.
JUNE 26
MASTER GARDENERS/Lewisburg
Master Gardeners: Planting for Pollinators in the Sun and Shade, 6:30-8 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Learn about pollinators and the trees, shrubs, and flowers that attract them with John Patrick Colatch, Penn State Extension Master Gardener of Northumberland County. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
KIDS IN THE GARDEN/Lewisburg
Kids in the Garden Program, 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Each week children help in the library’s garden by planting, weeding, and exploring different aspects of keeping a garden. For all ages. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
AMAZING SCIENCE/Lewisburg
Amazing Science, 9 a.m. to noon at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. Each day, campers will explore hands-on science activities and experiments that fuel their sense of wonder and excitement for STEM topics. From Newtons' Laws to mysterious polymers, each day will leave campers with something to share at the dinner table. Recommended for children 6-12 years old (kindergarten completion is required). Register at https://bit.ly/3m1iQdX
TODDLER TIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Time held 10:30-11 a.m. at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. An interactive program for children ages 2-5 and their caregivers. Includes a story, sing-a-long, and/or hands-on learning activities. Included with general admission or membership.
NICKEL BINGO/Middleburg
Bring your nickels to Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road, to play Bingo at 10:30 a.m. Open to the public.
TEEN CAMP IN/Mifflinburg
Teen Camp-In, 6-10 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Tweens and teens are invited to an after-hours camp-in at the library. Watch a scary movie, enjoy pizza, hang out with friends until it gets dark. Then, it’s time for some spooky games throughout the library. Grades 6-12. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
MUSIC IN THE PARK/Northumberland
Blaine Renn will perform classic rock, country and originals during Music in the Park, 7-8 p.m. at King Street Park.
BOOK BINGO/Sunbury
Book Bingo begins at 6 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Free to play and everyone wins. Info: 570-286-2461.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Thompsontown
Vacation Bible School, Babylon: Daniel's Courage in Captivity, held 6:30-8:45 p.m. at Thompsontown Baptist Church, 269 Birth Dr. Info: 717-535-5203.
JUNE 27
STORY & ACTIVITY TIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the West End Library. In-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments, and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested getting ready for kindergarten activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Adults must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773, or registering online.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club, 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game is welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Preschool Storytime, 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Miss Alicia to sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
THANK YOU CARDS FOR VETS/Lewisburg
Thank-You Cards for Veterans, 2-7 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Stop by the library and create a card for a veteran thanking them for their service to our country. The card will go to a veteran living in a veterans home in Scranton.
MUSIC SERIES/Selinsgrove
Clickard Consortium will perform at The Rudy Gelnett Music Series at the Commons, 2 N. Market St., from 6:30 to 8 p.m. All performances are free to the public. Bring chairs.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
John & Lou will be playing on Penn Tavern’s River Deck, 113 River Road, Route 147, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. weather permitting. Reservations welcome. Call 570-286-2007.
HISTORY BUFFS/Sunbury
Degenstein Library History Buffs meet at 2 p.m. at the Library, 40 S. 5th St., to discuss Sunbury and the surrounding area's local history. Group is chaired by local historian John Moore. Info: 570-286-2461.
STORY TIME/Sunbury
Story Time begins at 11 a.m. and Mother Goose on the Loose at 5 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Thompsontown
Vacation Bible School, Babylon: Daniel's Courage in Captivity, held 6:30-8:45 p.m. at Thompsontown Baptist Church, 269 Birth Dr. Info: 717-535-5203.
JUNE 28
FRIENDSHIP BRACELETS/Lewisburg
Celebrate friendship by making bracelets for your friends, 2-3 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. For ages 7-14.
ASL FOR TODDLERS/Lewisburg
Help your toddler communicate, increase bonding and connection, and open your child’s heart and mind during this special toddler and caregiver American Sign Language class from 9:30-10 a.m. at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. Learn basic signs to aid in communication and play. Caregivers will actively participate and learn the signs with their child. Activities will include structured play, pictures, music, and games. Recommended for children 2-5 years old and their caregivers. A second session will be available. While there will be repetition, new content may also be explored. Families can sign up for one or both sessions. Register at https://bit.ly/3Va6hdF
MUSIC IN THE PARK/Lewisburg
Across the Pond will perform Celtic music at 7 p.m. at the Lewisburg Area Recreation Park West, 219 N. 15th St., at the Shade Structure, opposite the tennis courts. In the event of rain, concerts will be held indoors. Rain information will be announced on the Arts Council’s Facebook page and on local radio. Bring your lawn chair or blanket, pack your favorite snacks or a picnic dinner. For more info including rain locations, visit lewisburgartscouncil.com/music-in-the-park/. Free and open to the public.
TODDLER STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Storytime, 9:30-10 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Ms. Mary for an in-person storytime with books, songs, rhymes, finger plays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 1-2. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
TECHNOLOGY QUESTIONS/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center will host Sandy from the Herr Memorial Library to answer any technology questions (phone, computer, iPad). Stop in with any questions. This is a free and open to the public program.
SPECIAL STITCHES/Mifflinburg
Special Stitches Group meets 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Connect with knitters and crocheters at the library. Enjoy friendly conversation and share tips and tricks as you work on your latest project. An instructor is on hand to teach knitting basics for beginners. The library has a supply of yarn and needles. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
STORYTIME IN THE PARK/Mifflinburg
Toddler/Preschool Discover Storytime in the Park, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Join Herr Memorial Library for crafts, games, songs, and STEM activities at the Mifflinburg Community Park, North 5th St. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
SENIOR MOMENT TRIVIA/Sunbury
Senior Moment Trivia held at 2 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Info: 570-286-2461 or Degensteinlibrary.org.
STORY TIME & ANIMAL OLYMPICS/Sunbury
Mother Goose on the Loose begins at 11 a.m. and Summer Reading — Ned Smith Center (animal olympics) at 2:30 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Thompsontown
Vacation Bible School, Babylon: Daniel's Courage in Captivity, held 6:30-8:45 p.m. at Thompsontown Baptist Church, 269 Birth Dr. Info: 717-535-5203.
JUNE 29
NO-SEW BLANKETS/Lewisburg
Make a No-Sew Blanket, 2-5 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Come to the library and create a tied fleece blanket to be donated to Project Linus. Fleece provided. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
NICKEL BINGO/Middleburg
Bring your nickels to Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road, to play Bingo at 10:30 a.m. Open to the public.
FRIENDSHIP BRACELETS/Mifflinburg
Friendship Bracelets and Pins, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Celebrate the Summer Quest theme “All Together Now!” by making a friendship bracelet or pin for a good friend. register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
MUSIC SERIES/Selinsgrove
AC Soul Medicine will perform at The Rudy Gelnett Music Series at the Commons, 2 N. Market St., from 6:30 to 8 p.m. All performances are free to the public. Bring chairs.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Selinsgrove
Shepherd’s Pie Ministry at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 112 Fairview Dr., will distribute home cooked frozen meals and other food items for those in need from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Several meals given to each family member. No forms to complete. Emergency requests for food may be made by calling the parish office, 570-374-4113.
BOOK CLUB/Sunbury
Friends of the Library Book Club meet at 2:30 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
KNITTING CLUB/Sunbury
Knitting Club meets at 3 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Thompsontown
Vacation Bible School, Babylon: Daniel's Courage in Captivity, held 6:30-8:45 p.m. at Thompsontown Baptist Church, 269 Birth Dr. Info: 717-535-5203.