TODAY
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Programs today at the Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. Cycling 8-9 a.m.; Zumba Gold 8:45-9:30 a.m.; Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; R.I.P.P.E.D. 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
COOKING WITH FRIENDS/Laurelton
The Art of Cooking with Friends held 6-8 p.m. at the West End Library. Get festive with appetizers at this holiday gathering. Find a recipe you’ve never made before from a cookbook at the library, then prepare a dish to share. Ugly sweaters optional. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library, or online.
NARCAN DISTRIBUTION/Lewisburg
Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital is offering a Narcan distribution event at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., from 4-6 p.m., for anyone who has someone they care about who has the potential to overdose through opioid use. The Narcan will be distributed with no questions asked and a short hands-on demonstration will be given to recipients on how to administer it to someone in need. Interested individuals should come to The Miller Center courtyard to obtain a free Narcan kit. The distribution will be contactless and anonymous. Info: 570-768-3200.
SANTA CLAUS VISIT/Kratzerville
Santa Claus will be stopping at the Kratzerville Volunteer Fire Company from 6-8 p.m. to meet with local children and to hear their Christmas wishes. Santa invites children of all ages to come to the fire company located at 62 Fire Hall Road just off of Route 204 to receive treats and to share their Christmas lists. In addition, Boy Scout Troop 441 of Kratzerville asks that visitors consider bringing a toy for the Toys for Tots barrel. Each year the scouts collect toys for children who wouldn’t have gifts under the tree without the generosity of others. Food is available for order during Santa hours including pizza, chicken fingers, cheeseburgers, fresh cut fries, and more. The social hall will be non-smoking while Santa is visiting from the North Pole.
LIVE NATIVITY/Middleburg
The Live Nativity at Middlecreek Farms will bring to life the Christmas story of the Savior, foretold by prophets, announced by angels, and born in a manger from 6-9 p.m. at 134 Farmhaus Road. Held in a rustic barn, the Live Nativity features 10 rooms, or scenes, with more than 100 cast and crew members and dozens of live animals. After the final scene, visitors can enjoy complimentary hot chocolate, coffee, cookies, and live Christmas music. Visitors park in the fields at the upper part of the farm, where a shuttle bus will take them to the barn about a half mile down the lane. There is no fee, but donations will be accepted to help with the cost of running the event. Dress warmly, as much of the barn is unheated. Hand sanitizing stations will be on hand. Actors or guests who are sick are asked to stay home. Info: call or text 570-541-9538 or send a message through the Beavertown God’s Missionary Church facebook page. Information is also available at beavertownchurch.com.
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. at the Milton Moose, 139 S. Front St.
MEALS FOR THOSE IN NEED/Selinsgrove
Shepherd’s Pie Ministry at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 112 Fairview Dr., will distribute home cooked frozen meals and other food items for those in need from 2-3 p.m. Emergency requests for food may be made by calling the parish office, 570-374-4113.
OPEN JAM/Sunbury
Open Jam from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
KARAOKE/Sunbury
Midnite Jam Karaoke, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
WINTER WONDERLAND & CAROLING/Sunbury
Winter Wonderland begins at 5 p.m. followed by Caroling with Jake at 6 p.m. at Degenstein Library, 40 S. Fifth St. Winter Wonderland features stories, songs with KJ Reimensnyder-Wagner, crafts and cookie decorating. Santa and Mrs. Claus will also visit so bring your cameras. Afterwards, Jake will play some of your favorite Christmas carols. Light refreshments will be served.
KNITTING CLUB/Sunbury
The Knitting Club meets at 2 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St.
WINTER WONDERLAND/Sunbury
Winter Wonderland children’s program begins at 5 p.m. at the Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St.
HOLIDAY FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Sunbury
Holiday food distribution from 4-5:30 p.m. at the The Takery at the Cameron Park Gazebo. Open to all; holiday cookies available. Info: Rabbi Nina Mandel at rabbi@beth-el-sunbury.org
FRIDAY
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Programs today at the Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. Cardio Circuit 9-10 a.m.; Core Strengthening 10-11 a.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
MAH JONGG/Laurelton
Play Mah Jongg, 1-3 p.m. at West End Library. Mah Jongg is a game of skill, strategy, and calculation and involves a degree of chance. No experience is needed. An instructor is on hand to teach newcomers this tile-based game. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library, or online.
HOLIDAY FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Lewisburg
Eastern Union County Supplemental Food Program will host a holiday food distribution from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 51 S. Third St. For income eligible residents of Eastern Union County. Info: Union-Snyder CAA, 570-374-0181.
SKIN CANCER SCREEN/Lewisburg
Skin Cancer Screen, 9 a.m. to noon, at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Dr. This free screening, with Daria Keyser, DO, helps individuals recognize their own pattern of moles, freckles, and “beauty marks.” By being familiar with what is considered normal allows people to be more alert to changes in the number, size, shape, and color of pigmented areas that may be of concern. Appointments required. Call 570-768-3200.
BABY STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Baby Storytime held 11 a.m. to noon at The Public Library for Union County. A storytime based on the “Mother Goose on the Loose” program, which shows that children learn best through routine and repetition in a nurturing environment. Learn songs, rhymes, fingerplays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 0-2. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or online.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
HOLIDAY FOOD DISTRIBUTION/McClure
A holiday food distribution for income eligible residents west of Route 104 held from 10-11:30 a.m. at Five Barley Loaves, white parish building, corner of Specht and Zeller streets. Info: Union-Snyder CAA, 570-374-0181.
LIVE NATIVITY/Middleburg
The Live Nativity at Middlecreek Farms will bring to life the Christmas story of the Savior, foretold by prophets, announced by angels, and born in a manger from 6-9 p.m. at 134 Farmhaus Road. Held in a rustic barn, the Live Nativity features 10 rooms, or scenes, with more than 100 cast and crew members and dozens of live animals. After the final scene, visitors can enjoy complimentary hot chocolate, coffee, cookies, and live Christmas music. Visitors park in the fields at the upper part of the farm, where a shuttle bus will take them to the barn about a half mile down the lane. There is no fee, but donations will be accepted to help with the cost of running the event. Dress warmly, as much of the barn is unheated. Hand sanitizing stations will be on hand. Actors or guests who are sick are asked to stay home. Info: call or text 570-541-9538 or send a message through the Beavertown God’s Missionary Church facebook page. Information is also available at beavertownchurch.com.
HOLIDAY FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Mifflinburg
Holiday food distribution for income-eligible residents, 1-2:30 p.m. at Mifflinburg YMCA Fresh Express, 333 E. Chestnut St., and mobile distributions at Meadowview and Penn Commons apartments. Info: Union-Snyder CAA, 570-374-0181
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Allan Combs II, accompanied with the Annual Customer Appreciation Party, 7-9 p.m. at the Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
HOLIDAY FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Selinsgrove
A holiday food distributions for income eligible residents east of Route 104, held from 12:30-2 p.m. at Loaves and Fishes, St. Paul’s UCC, 400 N. Market St. Info: Union-Snyder CAA, 570-374-0181.
SHRIMP DINNER/Sunbury
Breaded butterfly shrimp and fresh cut or steak fries served 11 a.m. until sold out at Rescue Hose Company No. 1, 800 Edison Ave. Cost: $9. Dine in or take out.
KARAOKE/Sunbury
Karaoke, 7-10 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Check 1 Two performs 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Antonio Andrade performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.
ARM CHAIR AEROBICS/Sunbury
Arm chair aerobics held at 10 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St.
SATURDAY
FREE MEAL/Danville
A free grab-n-go meal distributed from 11 a.m. until the food is gone at Jubilee Kitchen located at Trinity Lutheran Church. If driving, approach Trinity on Church Street headed toward East Market. Whether walking or driving volunteers will bring the meal to you. This will be the last meal distribution until Feb. 12.
READING WITH MAVERICK/Laurelton
Children are welcome to read their books to certified therapy dog, Maverick, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the West End Library. One child is allowed at a time. To sign up for a 15-minute time slot, call the library at 570-922-4773.
COOKIES & POPCORN BALLS/Lewisburg
Cookies and Popcorn Balls, 10 a.m. to noon at The Public Library for Union County. Prepare some special holiday treats by decorating cookies and making popcorn balls at the library. All ages welcome. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visit the library or online.
COOKIES, COCOA & CRAFTS WITH SANTA/Lewisburg
A free family event, Cookies, Cocoa & Crafts with Santa held 2-6 p.m. at BVRA Nature Studio, 205 St. Lawrence St. Featuring pictures with Santa, the Grinch and Olaf, cookie decorating, holiday crafts and special guest appearances. Cookies and cocoa provided. Families will rotate between indoor and outdoor stations. The number of participants indoors will be limited and masks will be required indoors.
CHRISTMAS CONCERT/Lewisburg
The Buffalo Valley Singers present their annual Christmas Concert, “Rhapsody of Christmas,” at 7:30 p.m. at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road. Tickets are sold at the door or may be purchased from members. Adult admission is $5. Children 12 and under are free.
LIVE NATIVITY/Middleburg
The Live Nativity at Middlecreek Farms will bring to life the Christmas story of the Savior, foretold by prophets, announced by angels, and born in a manger from 5-9 p.m. at 134 Farmhaus Road. Held in a rustic barn, the Live Nativity features 10 rooms, or scenes, with more than 100 cast and crew members and dozens of live animals. After the final scene, visitors can enjoy complimentary hot chocolate, coffee, cookies, and live Christmas music. Visitors park in the fields at the upper part of the farm, where a shuttle bus will take them to the barn about a half mile down the lane. There is no fee, but donations will be accepted to help with the cost of running the event. Dress warmly, as much of the barn is unheated. Hand sanitizing stations will be on hand. Actors or guests who are sick are asked to stay home. Info: call or text 570-541-9538 or send a message through the Beavertown God’s Missionary Church facebook page. Information is also available at beavertownchurch.com.
BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENINGS/Mifflinburg
Blood pressure screenings, 8:45-10:15 a.m. at Mifflinburg YMCA.
TRAIN MUSEUM/Milton
The Milton Model Trail Museum, Moose Family Center, 139 S. Front St., will be open from 1-4 p.m. for its Christmas Season Open House. Visit MiltonPA.org of on Facebook. Admission is free. Donations accepted.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Northumberland
Kate’s Kupboard, located at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 300 Queen St., will be open from 9-11 a.m. for food distribution. You do not need to live in the Shikellamy School District to receive products. In addition to groceries, also distributing cleaning and personal care items. Also, baby station. This event will be held outside. Park in the church parking lot and walk to the red pop up tent that is set up. Helpers will provide assistance if needed to carry your items. Masks are required.
FOOD PANTRY/Northumberland
The Reaching Out Food Pantry will be open from 9-11 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist church, corner of Sixth and King streets, for anyone in the Shikellamy School District in need of food. This is a drive thru. Come into the alley beside the church by way of Sheetz Avenue and exit onto King Stret. Volunteers are always welcome.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
John Derk performs 7-9 p.m. at the Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
WREATH LAYING CEREMONY/Pillow
The Pillow Historical Society is an official Wreaths Across America sponsor, and will host a wreath laying ceremony at the Grand View Cemetery and the Union Cemetery on Dec. 18. The events will begin at 11 a.m. at the Grand View Cemetery on Union Street in Pillow with a short ceremony followed by volunteers placing wreaths at the headstones of the fallen service members laid to rest there. Immediately following this ceremony, a group of volunteers will travel to the Union Cemetery on Cemetery Hill Road, Herndon, to honor the fallen service members there as well. Mike Wertz of Elizabethville will be the guest speaker for the ceremony. The Pillow Historical Society Museum will open immediately after the ceremony and remain open until 3 p.m.
FOOD GIVEAWAY/Selinsgrove
Free Food Giveaway will be held from 10 a.m. to noon (or until food supply is gone) at Christ Community UMC, 3939 Park Road. Pull into front parking lot, follow cones up incline to left side of the church. Pull up to cone, pop your trunk, and volunteers will place food in your truck.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano. Info: 570-374-0255.
HERE COMES SANTA PAWS/Sunbury
Help supports the dogs at Mostly Mutts dog shelter this holiday season by being their Santa Paws. Visit the website www.mostlymuttsonline.com and select a dog (or cat) you wish to give a Christmas gift to. Then simply drop off your gift with the dog’s name attached from 1-3 p.m. at 134 Chestnut St. Mostly Mutts volunteers will be there to collect the gifts. Social distancing practices will be in effect. Wear a mask when dropping off gifts. Drop off gifts from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 19 too.
UGLY SWEATER PARTY/Sunbury
An Ugly Sweater Christmas Party with live music by Trainwreck Survivors, 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Flipside Trio performs 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Brandon Barnhart performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.
BREAKFAST WITH SANTA/Sunbury
Children’s Breakfast with Santa, 10 a.m. to noon at Good Will Hose Company. Menu: eggs, bacon, toast, orange juice, chocolate milk, and hot chocolate. Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. For ages 12 and under. Each child received cookies and a small gift (while supplies last).
CHRISTMAS PARTY/Sunbury
A Christmas Party held 9 p.m. to close at Good Will Hose Company. DJ and light refreshments. No cover.
CHILDREN’S CHRISTMAS PARTY/Sunbury
Dashing With Kindness Children’s Christmas Party held noon to 2 p.m. at Sunbury Moose Lodge, 256 Market St. Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Also, craft, children receive a stocking, and storytime. Info: 570-847-3945.
SOUP SALE/Sunbury
A soup sale held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until sold out in the parking lot at Coles Hardware, 225 Chestnut St. Cost: $9/quart for ham and bean and ham and green bean. Baked goods will also be available. Proceeds benefit Lower Augusta Volunteer Fire Company.
SUNDAY
CHRISTMAS CONCERT/Lewisburg
The Buffalo Valley Singers present their annual Christmas Concert, “Rhapsody of Christmas,” at 3 p.m. at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road. Tickets are sold at the door or may be purchased from members. Adult admission is $5. Children 12 and under are free.
TRAIN MUSEUM/Milton
The Milton Model Trail Museum, Moose Family Center, 139 S. Front St., will be open from 1-4 p.m. for its Christmas Season Open House. Visit MiltonPA.org of on Facebook. Admission is free. Donations accepted.
CHRISTMAS PROGRAM/Mount Pleasant Mills
St. Thomas Independent Church will present a Christmas program and candlelight service at 6 p.m.
CHRISTMAS SERVICE/Muncy
A Christmas service presented at 2:30 p.m. at Katys Church, 440 Katys Church Road. Refreshments after service and all are welcome. Info: 570-764-2412.
HERE COMES SANTA PAWS/Sunbury
Help supports the dogs at Mostly Mutts dog shelter this holiday season by being their Santa Paws. Visit the website www.mostlymuttsonline.com and select a dog (or cat) you wish to give a Christmas gift to. Then simply drop off your gift with the dog’s name attached from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 134 Chestnut St. Mostly Mutts volunteers will be there to collect the gifts. Social distancing practices will be in effect. Wear a mask when dropping off gifts.
MONDAY
DUNGEONS & DRAGONS/Sunbury
Dungeons & Dragons, 3 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St.
TUESDAY
CHRISTMAS SERVICE/Elysburg
A Blue Christmas service is being held at 7 p.m. at Elysburg United Methodist Church, 171 W. Center St., to help support those who may be grieving this Christmas Season. Come and offer your support to those grieving. The service will be held in person (masks required) and on Zoom.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time held 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the West End Libary. Attend each week for this in-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested “getting ready for kindergarten” activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Parents must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773 or online.
CHRISTMAS MEAL RESERVATIONS DUE/Lewisburg
A Christmas dinner available for pick up from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 25, at First Presbyterian Church, 18 Market St. (at the entrance on Cherry Alley behind the church). Available for pick-up or local delivery only. Reservations for meals will be required and orders must be received by Tuesday, Dec. 21. If you would like to reserve a meal for pick-up or delivery, call 570-524-4419 and leave a message with your name, phone number and number of meals to reserve. Masks required as well as following social distancing guidelines.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club meets 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or online.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Preschool Storytime held 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or online.
WEDNESDAY
NALOXONE GIVEAWAY/Bloomsburg
United in Recovery (cmcuw.org/unitedinrecovery), a substance use disorder prevention, education, and recovery support organization under United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties, is organizing a free community naloxone giveaways from 8:30-9:30 a.m. in the public parking lot behind 36 E. Main St., (on East Pine Avenue between Iron Street and Miller Avenue). Free and open to the public. Community members can pick up naloxone kits along with information on substance use disorder treatment, counseling services, peer support, and basic needs assistance. Curbside pick-up and COVID mitigation efforts will be followed. Wear a mask and follow social distancing protocols. Info: email uir@cmcuw.org or call 570-380-0043.
HOLIDAY FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Lewisburg
A holiday food distribution held from 4-6 p.m. at United Penecostal Church, 2822 Buffalo Road. Info: United Penecostal Church at 570-524-5445.
TODDLER STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Storytime held 9:30-10 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Ms. Mary for an in-person storytime with books, songs, rhymes, finger plays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 1-2. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or online.
SPECIAL STITCHES/Mifflinburg
Special Stitches Group meets 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Join knitters and crocheters of all skill levels. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or online.
BLOOD DRIVE/Selinsgrove
A community blood drive held 1-6 p.m. at Sharon Lutheran Church, 120 S. Market St. Schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-733-2767. Wear a mask and bring Photo ID. A long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt will be given as supply lasts.
GEEZER NIGHT/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.
OPEN MIC/Sunbury
Acoustic Guitar Open Mic, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
THURSDAY
BOOK CLUB/Sunbury
Friends of the Degenstein Community Library Book Club meets at 2:30 p.m. at the library, 40 S. Fifth St.
KARAOKE/Sunbury
Midnite Jam Karaoke, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.