Today at the Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., Zumba Gold 8:45-9:30 p.m.; Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; food distribution 1:30 p.m.; baby and tot essentials distribution 1:30-4 p.m.; cycling 8-9 a.m.; open basketball 6-9 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. No fees and everyone welcome. Lessons precede the play if requested.
Preschool Story and Activity Time held 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the West End Libary. Attend each week for this in-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested “getting ready for kindergarten” activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Parents must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773 or online.
All ladies are invited to join the Lewisburg Women’s Connection brunch beginning promptly at 9 a.m. at Country Cupboard. Cost of the breakfast buffet is $17.50. Speaker for the morning is Marilou Johnson. The feature is Angie Alzerezalverz from Global Tertillion LLC. Music by Cindy Tarr and Sue Wajda. For more information or to make reservations contact Tracey at 570-742-8995 or Betty at blyler@dejazzd.com. You can find us on Facebook at Lewisburg PA Women’s Connection, formally Christian Women’s Club.
Mah Jongg Club meets 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or online.
Preschool Storytime held 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or online.
Learn how to access all of the free and useful resources available through the library’s website from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Check the calendar for upcoming programs, learn how to find materials to check out and more. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or online.
Table of Grace Food Pantry will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, Route 35. Must be present to receive food distribution — may not pick up food for others. Food distribution is proportional to the size of family. Items may include canned goods, eggs, cheese, some paper products, pasta, some personal hygiene items. No charge. This month will also have Gifts of Grace, gentry used items of clothing and toys, also no charge. Info: 570-539-8915, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays.
Bingo starts 6:30 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
Smooth Country performs 6-9 p.m. at the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, Route 11, next to Surplus Outlet. Open to public. Info: 570-473-3331.
Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St., features arm chair aerobics at 10 a.m., Story Time at 11 a.m., and Reading Nomads at 6:30 p.m.
Today at the Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Elm St., body sculpting and toning 6-7 p.m.; kickboxing 6-7 p.m.; yoga 7-8 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
Helping Hands, Helping Other Inc. will host a food giveaway from 10-11 a.m. at the Beavertown Hillbilly Fever Carnival Grounds, off East Sassafras. Do not arrive before 9:30, there will be plenty of food available. Volunteers are needed and should arrive at 8:30 to get organized. Any size donations are appreciated at PO Box 151, Beavertown, PA 17813. No income guidelines, just a blessing for everyone.
Kratzerville Volunteer Fire Company is holding Cheesesteak Night from 4-8 p.m. at 62 Firehall Road just off Route 204, outside of Selinsgrove. Cheesesteaks are made to order with choices of provolone or American cheese, mayo, sauce, mushrooms, fried or raw onion, mixed peppers and onions, tomatoes, and lettuce. Cheesesteaks can be made into salads. Each cheesesteak sandwich or salad is $6 each. In addition, the regular menu is available including french fries, chicken fingers, pizza, skinny dippin’ chicken, fish sandwiches, burgers, cheese sticks, and more. On Cheesesteak Night, the club is open to the public and smoking is prohibited during the hours of 4-8 pm to accommodate families with children. To place orders for pick up, call 570-374-8771 between 4 and 7:30 p.m.
Blood pressure and blood sugar screenings, 9-11 a.m. at Lewisburg YMCA, Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness.
Evangelical Community Hospital presents Prenatal Breastfeeding, 6-8 p.m. at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr. $20 per couple. This class is for the expectant mother and one support person. The course covers the advantages of breastfeeding and the common concerns associated with it. To register, call Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com.
Toddler Storytime held 9:30-10 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Ms. Mary for an in-person storytime with books, songs, rhymes, finger plays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 1-2. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or online.
Wednesday Night Comedy at the Bull Run, with Bill Russum and Billy Kell, starts at 8 p.m. at the Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St. Sign up starts at 7:30. Info: 570-524-2572.
Western Union County Food Pantry — Hope’s Haven Food Pantry serves residents of Union County each Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at Christ’s United Lutheran Church. For those who have food insecurity. Located 3 ½ miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy.
Special Stitches Group meets 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Join knitters and crocheters of all skill levels. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or online.
Discover Open-House held 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Get in the holiday spirit. Drop by the library to decorate cookies and pick up a craft to finish at home. For ages 2-5 and families.
Hope’s Haven Food Pantry continues to serve residents of Union County weekly, each Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m., at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, a.k.a. “Four Bells Church.” If you have a food insecurity, please visit. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy. Church is located 3.5 miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45 at 13765 Old Turnpike Road. Info: email administrator@4bellsfood.com, call 570-716-5601, or visit the church website, www.4bellschurch.com or Facebook page.
The Milton YMCA will provide supper and snacks to children 18 years old and younger, every Wednesday from 2-3 p.m. at a drive through distribution site, located at the Milton YMCA, 12 Bound Ave. Info: email Ron Marshall, Executive Director of the Milton YMCA, at rmarshall@gsvymca.org or call 570-742-7321.
The First Presbyterian Church of Milton, 47 Walnut St., is sponsoring a free community meal at 6 p.m. sharp, every Wednesday night. Menu varies. A short hymn sing and message to follow.
The Salvation Army, 40 S. Fourth St., will serve To-Go Meals, Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m.
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.
Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St., features Mother Goose on the Loose at 11 a.m., Wee Move at 11:45 a.m., and Junior Builders Crew at 4 p.m.
Kimbo Reichley and Chris Trasatti perform 6-8:30 p.m. at the Turbotville Public House, 305 Main St. Info: 570-649-5420.
Programs today at the Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. Cycling 8-9 a.m.; Zumba Gold 8:45-9:30 a.m.; Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; R.I.P.P.E.D. 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
The Art of Cooking with Friends held 6-8 p.m. at the West End Library. Get festive with appetizers at this holiday gathering. Find a recipe you’ve never made before from a cookbook at the library, then prepare a dish to share. Ugly sweaters optional. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library, or online.
Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital is offering a Narcan distribution event at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., from 4-6 p.m., for anyone who has someone they care about who has the potential to overdose through opioid use. The Narcan will be distributed with no questions asked and a short hands-on demonstration will be given to recipients on how to administer it to someone in need. Interested individuals should come to The Miller Center courtyard to obtain a free Narcan kit. The distribution will be contactless and anonymous. Info: 570-768-3200.
Santa Claus will be stopping at the Kratzerville Volunteer Fire Company from 6-8 p.m. to meet with local children and to hear their Christmas wishes. Santa invites children of all ages to come to the fire company located at 62 Fire Hall Road just off of Route 204 to receive treats and to share their Christmas lists. In addition, Boy Scout Troop 441 of Kratzerville asks that visitors consider bringing a toy for the Toys for Tots barrel. Each year the scouts collect toys for children who wouldn’t have gifts under the tree without the generosity of others. Food is available for order during Santa hours including pizza, chicken fingers, cheeseburgers, fresh cut fries, and more. The social hall will be non-smoking while Santa is visiting from the North Pole.
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. at the Milton Moose, 139 S. Front St.
Shepherd’s Pie Ministry at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 112 Fairview Dr., will distribute home cooked frozen meals and other food items for those in need from 2-3 p.m. Emergency requests for food may be made by calling the parish office, 570-374-4113.
Open Jam from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
Winter Wonderland begins at 5 p.m. followed by Caroling with Jake at 6 p.m. at Degenstein Library, 40 S. Fifth St. Winter Wonderland features stories, songs with KJ Reimensnyder-Wagner, crafts and cookie decorating. Santa and Mrs. Claus will also visit so bring your cameras. Afterwards, Jake will play some of your favorite Christmas carols. Light refreshments will be served.
The Knitting Club meets at 2 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St.
Winter Wonderland children’s program begins at 5 p.m. at the Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St.
Programs today at the Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. Cardio Circuit 9-10 a.m.; Core Strengthening 10-11 a.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
Play Mah Jongg, 1-3 p.m. at West End Library. Mah Jongg is a game of skill, strategy, and calculation and involves a degree of chance. No experience is needed. An instructor is on hand to teach newcomers this tile-based game. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library, or online.
Skin Cancer Screen, 9 a.m. to noon, at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Dr. This free screening, with Daria Keyser, DO, helps individuals recognize their own pattern of moles, freckles, and “beauty marks.” By being familiar with what is considered normal allows people to be more alert to changes in the number, size, shape, and color of pigmented areas that may be of concern. Appointments required. Call 570-768-3200.
Baby Storytime held 11 a.m. to noon at The Public Library for Union County. A storytime based on the “Mother Goose on the Loose” program, which shows that children learn best through routine and repetition in a nurturing environment. Learn songs, rhymes, fingerplays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 0-2. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or online.
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
Allan Combs II, accompanied with the Annual Customer Appreciation Party, 7-9 p.m. at the Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
Food distribution, open to public, ? to ? p.m. at Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, 968 Renns Road.
Karaoke, 7-10 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
Antonio Andrade performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.
Arm chair aerobics held at 10 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St.
A free grab-n-go meal distributed from 11 a.m. until the food is gone at Jubilee Kitchen located at Trinity Lutheran Church. If driving, approach Trinity on Church Street headed toward East Market. Whether walking or driving volunteers will bring the meal to you. This will be the last meal distribution until Feb. 12.
Children are welcome to read their books to certified therapy dog, Maverick, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the West End Library. One child is allowed at a time. To sign up for a 15-minute time slot, call the library at 570-922-4773.
Cookies and Popcorn Balls, 10 a.m. to noon at The Public Library for Union County. Prepare some special holiday treats by decorating cookies and making popcorn balls at the library. All ages welcome. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visit the library or online.
A free family event, Cookies, Cocoa & Crafts with Santa held 2-6 p.m. at BVRA Nature Studio, 205 St. Lawrence St. Featuring pictures with Santa, the Grinch and Olaf, cookie decorating, holiday crafts and special guest appearances. Cookies and cocoa provided. Families will rotate between indoor and outdoor stations. The number of participants indoors will be limited and masks will be required indoors.