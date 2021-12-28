TODAY
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Today at the Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., Zumba Gold 8:45-9:30 p.m.; Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; food distribution 1:30 p.m.; baby and tot essentials distribution 1:30-4 p.m.; cycling 8-9 a.m.; open basketball 6-9 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
CAT ADOPTION SPECIAL/Danville
The Danville SPCA will hold a special adoption rate for cats and kittens through Jan. 2. Cats and kittens will be available for $20 each. Kittens are usually $150 and cats 7 months and older are normally $85. They are spayed or neutered, up to date on their shots, treated for fleas and ticks, dewormed and microchipped for identification. They come with toys, treats and a food sample. If people have carriers, they can bring them. Otherwise, cardboard carriers, which can are reused, are available for $5. Appointments to adopt can be made by calling the shelter at 570-275-0340. Appointments run from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day.
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. No fees and everyone welcome. Lessons precede the play if requested.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time held 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the West End Libary. Attend each week for this in-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested “getting ready for kindergarten” activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Parents must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773 or online.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club meets 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or online.
MOVIE NIGHT/Lewisburg
Movie Night held 6-7 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Do you need to chill and hang out with some friends after the holiday hustle? Enjoy a large screen movie at the library. For ages 6 and up. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or online.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:30 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Smooth Country performs 6-9 p.m. at the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, Route 11, next to Surplus Outlet. Open to public. Info: 570-473-3331.
WEDNESDAY
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Today at the Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Elm St., body sculpting and toning 6-7 p.m.; kickboxing 6-7 p.m.; yoga 7-8 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
CAT ADOPTION SPECIAL/Danville
The Danville SPCA will hold a special adoption rate for cats and kittens through Jan. 2. Cats and kittens will be available for $20 each. Kittens are usually $150 and cats 7 months and older are normally $85. They are spayed or neutered, up to date on their shots, treated for fleas and ticks, dewormed and microchipped for identification. They come with toys, treats and a food sample. If people have carriers, they can bring them. Otherwise, cardboard carriers, which can are reused, are available for $5. Appointments to adopt can be made by calling the shelter at 570-275-0340. Appointments run from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day.
COMEDY NIGHT/Lewisburg
Wednesday Night Comedy at the Bull Run, with Bill Russum and Billy Kell, starts at 8 p.m. at the Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St. Sign up starts at 7:30. Info: 570-524-2572.
SAFE SITTERS/Lewisburg
Evangelical Community Hospital presents Safe Sitters, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr. A medically accurate Safe Sitter course for children ages 11 and up. Participants learn everything they need to know to be a great sitter by gaining skills and confidence needed to do the job well and earn parents’ trust. Included is certification in American Heart Association Heartsaver CPR. $50 fee, registration required by calling 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com. Scholarships available.
LEGO BUILD DROP-IN/Lewisburg
Lego Build Drop-in, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Whether you’re a great Lego builder or a first timer, this is the place for you. Work on your own creation or build together as a team. The library provides the Legos, while the kids provide the imagination. All materials must stay at the library, so bring a camera to capture your creations. Legos are cleaned after each session.
SPECIAL STITCHES/Mifflinburg
Special Stitches Group meets 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Join knitters and crocheters of all skill levels. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or online.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Mifflinburg
Western Union County Food Pantry — Hope’s Haven Food Pantry serves residents of Union County each Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at Christ’s United Lutheran Church. For those who have food insecurity. Located 3 ½ miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy.
FOOD PANTRY/Millmont
Hope’s Haven Food Pantry continues to serve residents of Union County weekly, each Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m., at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, a.k.a. “Four Bells Church.” If you have a food insecurity, please visit. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy. Church is located 3.5 miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45 at 13765 Old Turnpike Road. Info: email administrator@4bellsfood.com, call 570-716-5601, or visit the church website, www.4bellschurch.com or Facebook page.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Milton
The Milton YMCA will provide supper and snacks to children 18 years old and younger, every Wednesday from 2-3 p.m. at a drive through distribution site, located at the Milton YMCA, 12 Bound Ave. Info: email Ron Marshall, Executive Director of the Milton YMCA, at rmarshall@gsvymca.org or call 570-742-7321.
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL/Milton
The First Presbyterian Church of Milton, 47 Walnut St., is sponsoring a free community meal at 6 p.m. sharp, every Wednesday night. Menu varies. A short hymn sing and message to follow.
TO-GO MEALS/Sunbury
The Salvation Army, 40 S. Fourth St., will serve To-Go Meals, Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m.
THURSDAY
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Programs today at the Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. Cycling 8-9 a.m.; Zumba Gold 8:45-9:30 a.m.; Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; R.I.P.P.E.D. 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
CAT ADOPTION SPECIAL/Danville
The Danville SPCA will hold a special adoption rate for cats and kittens through Jan. 2. Cats and kittens will be available for $20 each. Kittens are usually $150 and cats 7 months and older are normally $85. They are spayed or neutered, up to date on their shots, treated for fleas and ticks, dewormed and microchipped for identification. They come with toys, treats and a food sample. If people have carriers, they can bring them. Otherwise, cardboard carriers, which can are reused, are available for $5. Appointments to adopt can be made by calling the shelter at 570-275-0340. Appointments run from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day.
NARCAN DISTRIBUTION/Lewisburg
Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital is offering a Narcan distribution event at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., from 4-6 p.m., for anyone who has someone they care about who has the potential to overdose through opioid use. The Narcan will be distributed with no questions asked and a short hands-on demonstration will be given to recipients on how to administer it to someone in need. Interested individuals should come to The Miller Center courtyard to obtain a free Narcan kit. The distribution will be contactless and anonymous. Info: 570-768-3200.
WORKSHOP/Lewisburg
A Rube Goldberg Design Workshop held 10 a.m. to noon at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum. Design a machine to catch a mouse, blow up a balloon, pour a glass of water — the possibilities are endless. Recommended for children 8 and up and masks are required. Register at https://bit.ly/3pLU9Sl
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. at the Milton Moose, 139 S. Front St.
OPEN JAM/Sunbury
Open Jam, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave. (Open mic format, come perform with the house band.)