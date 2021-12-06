TODAY
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Today at the Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., Zumba Gold 8:45-9:30 p.m.; Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; food distribution 1:30 p.m.; baby and tot essentials distribution 1:30-4 p.m.; cycling 8-9 a.m.; open basketball 6-9 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. No fees and everyone welcome. Lessons precede the play if requested.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time held 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the West End Libary. Attend each week for this in-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested “getting ready for kindergarten” activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Parents must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773 or online.
SKIN CANCER SCREEN/Lewisburg
Skin Cancer Screen, 1-4 p.m., at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Dr. This free screening, with Daria Keyser, DO, helps individuals recognize their own pattern of moles, freckles, and “beauty marks.” By being familiar with what is considered normal allows people to be more alert to changes in the number, size, shape, and color of pigmented areas that may be of concern. Appointments required. Call 570-768-3200.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club meets 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or online.
TAKE HOME CRAFT/Lewisburg
Key Snowmen Take-Home Craft available at The Public Library for Union County. Turn keys into a festive holiday ornament or gift. Stop by the library during business hours to pick up your materials and directions. The library provides the keys and wire. Paint, markers, glue and decorative materials are needed to complete the craft. Available while supplies last.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Preschool Storytime held 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or online.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:30 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Smooth Country performs 6-9 p.m. at the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, Route 11, next to Surplus Outlet. Open to public. Info: 570-473-3331.
LATE SHOPPER’S NIGHT MUSIC/Selinsgrove
As part of Selinsgrove’s Late Shopper’s Night sponsored by Selinsgrove Projects Inc. and funded through the Rudy Gelnett Trust the following live music will be provided for your listening pleasure to enjoy while you take a break from shopping. Becky Blue Band performing on the Commons from 8:30-10 p.m.; Rebecca Jade performs at The Kind Cafe from 6-8 p.m.; Greg Burgess Trio performs at Isabella’s Restaurant from 6-9 p.m.
CANDLELIGHT SERVICE/Selinsgrove
Susquehanna University invites the community to enjoy its in-person Christmas Candlelight Service at 7:30 p.m. in Weber Chapel Auditorium. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and seating will be reduced by half to 800 total participants as a COVID-19 safety precaution. The Susquehanna University Box Office will distribute up to two complimentary tickets per person. Tickets will be required and available on a first-come, first-served basis. They can be picked up in advance at the box office, located in the lobby of Degenstein Center Theater, between noon and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.The Rev. Scott Kershner, chaplain to the university, will preside over the service and deliver the message. The service will also feature numerous student ensembles from the Department of Music, including the University Choir, University Chorale, Chamber Singers, Handbell Choir and Brass Ensemble. Masks will be required to be worn indoors. Although a shuttle will not be running this year, parking will be available in nearby lots. Food donations will be accepted to benefit the local community. Donations should be child-friendly, nonperishable and not require a can opener or scissors to open. Examples include instant oatmeal, small boxes of cereal, granola bars, beef sticks, easy mac and cheese, mini bottled water and juice boxes.
BLOOD PRESSURE & SUGAR SCREENINGS/Sunbury
Blood pressure and blood sugar screenings, 10 a.m. to noon at Sunbury YMCA.
WEDNESDAY
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Today at the Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Elm St., body sculpting and toning 6-7 p.m.; kickboxing 6-7 p.m.; yoga 7-8 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
NALOXONE GIVEAWAY/Bloomsburg
United in Recovery (cmcuw.org/unitedinrecovery), a substance use disorder prevention, education, and recovery support organization under United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties, is organizing a free community naloxone giveaways from 4:30-5:30 p.m. in the public parking lot behind 36 E. Main St., (on East Pine Avenue between Iron Street and Miller Avenue). Free and open to the public. Community members can pick up naloxone kits along with information on substance use disorder treatment, counseling services, peer support, and basic needs assistance. Curbside pick-up and COVID mitigation efforts will be followed. Wear a mask and follow social distancing protocols. Info: email uir@cmcuw.org or call 570-380-0043.
COMEDY NIGHT/Lewisburg
Wednesday Night Comedy at the Bull Run, with Bill Russum and Billy Kell, starts at 8 p.m. at the Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St. Sign up starts at 7:30. Info: 570-524-2572.
SENIOR STRONG/Lewisburg
Evangelical Community Hospital presents Senior Strong at 10:15 a.m. at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr. This month’s topic is “Strengthen Your Mind with the Library.” Union County Library presenters Jeff Seebold, Technology Training Services Coordinator; Jackie Dziadosz, Marketing Coordinator; and Kassondra Walters, Adult Outreach Coordinator; will discuss how to strengthen the mind with the many free services available at the library. Learn about the Libby app, how to borrow eBooks and audiobooks, how to sign up for one-on-one tech help, and learn about the library’s adult outreach program that delivers materials to homebound patrons. To register, call Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com.
TODDLER STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Storytime held 9:30-10 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Ms. Mary for an in-person storytime with books, songs, rhymes, finger plays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 1-2. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or online.
SPECIAL STITCHES/Mifflinburg
Special Stitches Group meets 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Join knitters and crocheters of all skill levels. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or online.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Mifflinburg
Western Union County Food Pantry — Hope’s Haven Food Pantry serves residents of Union County each Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at Christ’s United Lutheran Church. For those who have food insecurity. Located 3 ½ miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy.
FOOD PANTRY/Millmont
Hope’s Haven Food Pantry continues to serve residents of Union County weekly, each Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m., at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, a.k.a. “Four Bells Church.” If you have a food insecurity, please visit. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy. Church is located 3.5 miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45 at 13765 Old Turnpike Road. Info: email administrator@4bellsfood.com, call 570-716-5601, or visit the church website, www.4bellschurch.com or Facebook page.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Milton
The Milton YMCA will provide supper and snacks to children 18 years old and younger, every Wednesday from 2-3 p.m. at a drive through distribution site, located at the Milton YMCA, 12 Bound Ave. Info: email Ron Marshall, Executive Director of the Milton YMCA, at rmarshall@gsvymca.org or call 570-742-7321.
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL/Milton
The First Presbyterian Church of Milton, 47 Walnut St., is sponsoring a free community meal at 6 p.m. sharp, every Wednesday night. Menu varies. A short hymn sing and message to follow.
CHRISTMAS TREE SALES/Sunbury
Fresh cut Christmas trees, four foot and taller, Douglas Fur, for sale from 6-8 p.m. at the Upper Augusta Volunteer Fire Company, 2188 Mile Hill Road. Trees range from $20 and up.
GEEZER NIGHT/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.
OPEN MIC/Sunbury
Acoustic Guitar Open Mic, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
TO-GO MEALS/Sunbury
The Salvation Army, 40 S. Fourth St., will serve To-Go Meals, Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m.
THURSDAY
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Programs today at the Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. Cycling 8-9 a.m.; Zumba Gold 8:45-9:30 a.m.; Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; R.I.P.P.E.D. 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
WEST END READERS/Laurelton
West End Readers meet 6-7 p.m. at the West End Library. Connect with fellow book lovers as they discuss this month’s book: Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens. Each month the group will select and discuss a new book. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library, or online.
BASIC LIFE SUPPORT/Lewisburg
Evangelical Community Hospital presents Basic Life Support for Healthcare Providers Class at 6 p.m., at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr. This American Heart Association course is for the healthcare provider in and out of hospital settings in need of CPR certification. Students will learn how to initiate the Chain of Survival, perform prompt, high quality chest compressions for adult, child, and infant victims, initiate early use of an AED and much more. $47 registration fee. Registration is required; call 570-768-3200 or register online.
OPEN JAM/Lewisburg
The Frosty Valley Dulcimer Friends open music jam held 7-9 p.m. at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road.. All instruments welcome. Info: email elton@eng.auburn.edu.
CHRISTKINDL MARKET/Mifflinburg
The outdoor authentic German Christkindl Market will be held 4:30-9 p.m. with the theme “Cologne and the Three Kings.” Begins with the annual Christkindl Procession led by the MHS Renaissance Bande and St. Nicholas stepping off at 5 p.m. More than 100 vendors and Germanic-inspired foods. The Gutelius House at Fifth and Green streets, a 1803 log house, will be decorated for the Christmas season. For details visit mifflinburgpa.com
CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION/Mifflinburg
Mifflinburg Church of the Nazarene, 12 Market St., presents a Christmas Celebration featuring music, bazaar, and live nativity from 3 to 9 p.m. Entertainment by CHEF — a homeschool choir, at 6:30 p.m. Info: 570-966-0852 or go to miffnaz.org.
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. at the Milton Moose, 139 S. Front St.
FIBER ARTS SALE/New Berlin
The Annual Holiday Fiber Arts Sale by the Susquehanna Valley Spinners & Weavers Guild held 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 525 Vine St. Shop from local artists and crafters for all local hand crafted items. Shop for hats, scarves, mittens, household items and register to win door prizes. There will be demonstrations on spinning and weaving. SVSWG is a 501(c)3 organization dedicated to teaching and preserving these ancient fiber skills. Visit the website at www.svswg.org for additional information.
FREE COMMUNITY DINNER/Port Trevorton
Hope UMC Outreach & Missions Team of Port Trevorton, 1623 Main St., will serve a free community dinner from 5-6:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall. Meal will be eat in or take out and will include turkey, filling, green beans, cranberry relish, and dessert.
KARAOKE/Sunbury
Midnite Jam Karaoke, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
COFFEE HOUR/Williamsport
The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society will host Connie Phillips at its Coffee Hour at 10 a.m. who will present ‘how Victorian fashion art transformed from conceptual sketch to color fashion plate/pattern to final fabric creation.’ Her talk will be illustrated with fashion/magazine plates and original outfits, emphasizing the changes of style that spanned 61 years, during the reign of Queen Victoria. The program will be held in the Community Room of the Taber Museum, 858 West Fourth St. Free and open to the public. Social distancing is suggested and the use of face masks are required unless the participant is fully vaccinated. Info: 570-326-3326 or www.tabermuseum.org.