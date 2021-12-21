TODAY
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Today at the Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., Zumba Gold 8:45-9:30 p.m.; Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; food distribution 1:30 p.m.; baby and tot essentials distribution 1:30-4 p.m.; cycling 8-9 a.m.; open basketball 6-9 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. No fees and everyone welcome. Lessons precede the play if requested.
CHRISTMAS SERVICE/Elysburg
A Blue Christmas service is being held at 7 p.m. at Elysburg United Methodist Church, 171 W. Center St., to help support those who may be grieving this Christmas Season. Come and offer your support to those grieving. The service will be held in person (masks required) and on Zoom.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time held 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the West End Libary. Attend each week for this in-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested “getting ready for kindergarten” activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Parents must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773 or online.
CHRISTMAS MEAL RESERVATIONS DUE/Lewisburg
A Christmas dinner available for pick up from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 25, at First Presbyterian Church, 18 Market St. (at the entrance on Cherry Alley behind the church). Available for pick-up or local delivery only. Reservations for meals will be required and orders must be received by Tuesday, Dec. 21. If you would like to reserve a meal for pick-up or delivery, call 570-524-4419 and leave a message with your name, phone number and number of meals to reserve. Masks required as well as following social distancing guidelines.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club meets 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or online.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Preschool Storytime held 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or online.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:30 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Smooth Country performs 6-9 p.m. at the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, Route 11, next to Surplus Outlet. Open to public. Info: 570-473-3331.
WEDNESDAY
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Today at the Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Elm St., body sculpting and toning 6-7 p.m.; kickboxing 6-7 p.m.; yoga 7-8 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
NALOXONE GIVEAWAY/Bloomsburg
United in Recovery (cmcuw.org/unitedinrecovery), a substance use disorder prevention, education, and recovery support organization under United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties, is organizing a free community naloxone giveaways from 8:30-9:30 a.m. in the public parking lot behind 36 E. Main St., (on East Pine Avenue between Iron Street and Miller Avenue). Free and open to the public. Community members can pick up naloxone kits along with information on substance use disorder treatment, counseling services, peer support, and basic needs assistance. Curbside pick-up and COVID mitigation efforts will be followed. Wear a mask and follow social distancing protocols. Info: email uir@cmcuw.org or call 570-380-0043.
HOLIDAY FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Lewisburg
A holiday food distribution held from 4-6 p.m. at United Penecostal Church, 2822 Buffalo Road. Info: United Penecostal Church at 570-524-5445.
TODDLER STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Storytime held 9:30-10 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Ms. Mary for an in-person storytime with books, songs, rhymes, finger plays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 1-2. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or online.
COMEDY NIGHT/Lewisburg
Wednesday Night Comedy at the Bull Run, with Bill Russum and Billy Kell, starts at 8 p.m. at the Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St. Sign up starts at 7:30. Info: 570-524-2572.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Mifflinburg
Western Union County Food Pantry — Hope’s Haven Food Pantry serves residents of Union County each Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at Christ’s United Lutheran Church. For those who have food insecurity. Located 3 ½ miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy.
SPECIAL STITCHES/Mifflinburg
Special Stitches Group meets 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Join knitters and crocheters of all skill levels. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or online.
FOOD PANTRY/Millmont
Hope’s Haven Food Pantry continues to serve residents of Union County weekly, each Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m., at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, a.k.a. “Four Bells Church.” If you have a food insecurity, please visit. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy. Church is located 3.5 miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45 at 13765 Old Turnpike Road. Info: email administrator@4bellsfood.com, call 570-716-5601, or visit the church website, www.4bellschurch.com or Facebook page.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Milton
The Milton YMCA will provide supper and snacks to children 18 years old and younger, every Wednesday from 2-3 p.m. at a drive through distribution site, located at the Milton YMCA, 12 Bound Ave. Info: email Ron Marshall, Executive Director of the Milton YMCA, at rmarshall@gsvymca.org or call 570-742-7321.
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL/Milton
The First Presbyterian Church of Milton, 47 Walnut St., is sponsoring a free community meal at 6 p.m. sharp, every Wednesday night. Menu varies. A short hymn sing and message to follow.
BLOOD DRIVE/Selinsgrove
A community blood drive held 1-6 p.m. at Sharon Lutheran Church, 120 S. Market St. Schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-733-2767. Wear a mask and bring Photo ID. A long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt will be given as supply lasts.
TO-GO MEALS/Sunbury
The Salvation Army, 40 S. Fourth St., will serve To-Go Meals, Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m.
GEEZER NIGHT/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.
OPEN MIC/Sunbury
Acoustic Guitar Open Mic, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
THURSDAY
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Programs today at the Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. Cycling 8-9 a.m.; Zumba Gold 8:45-9:30 a.m.; Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; R.I.P.P.E.D. 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. at the Milton Moose, 139 S. Front St.
BOOK CLUB/Sunbury
Friends of the Degenstein Community Library Book Club meets at 2:30 p.m. at the library, 40 S. Fifth St.
KARAOKE/Sunbury
Midnite Jam Karaoke, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
DEC. 24
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Programs today at the Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. Cardio Circuit 9-10 a.m.; Core Strengthening 10-11 a.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICES/Elysburg
Friday, December 24th, 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.: Christmas Eve services held at 2 and 7 p.m. at Elysburg United Methodist Church, 171 W. Center Street. Services will be held in person (masks required) and on Zoom.
CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE/Herndon
St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 1473 Urban Road, will host a Christmas Eve service at 7:30 p.m. in the church sanctuary. The family friendly service will be a combination of tradition and technology. It opens with an organ prelude followed by greetings, the Call to Worship, and the lighting of the Christ Candle. A special feature will be an instrumental ensemble that will play many favorite Christmas carols, including O Little Town of Bethlehem and Hark the Herald Angels Sing, followed by a vocal solo, Sweet Baby Jesus, by Emily Nell. Through the Eyes of a Child, A Christmas Power Point Show presents the Biblical Christmas story in a way that a modern day child might envision the happenings of this glorious Christmas miracle. Scattered throughout the presentation will be interactive times when the congregation will be asked to sing along with Christmas hymns. Pastor Karis Hagen will offer a Christmas message and conduct communion. Traditional candle lighting and singing of Silent Night will conclude this special service.
CHRISTMAS EVE WORKSHOP SERVICES/Millmont & Mifflinburg
Three Christmas Eve services will be held in two Union County Lutheran churches of the Buffalo Valley Lutheran Parish; Christ’s United Lutheran Church of Millmont (a.k.a. “Four Bells”) and First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Mifflinburg (a.k.a “First Lutheran”). Christmas Eve worship services are as follows: 4 p.m. at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, 13765 Old Turnpike Road, Millmont; and 7 and 10 p.m. at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 404 Market St., Mifflinburg. All Christmas Eve services will feature candlelight and Holy Communion.
CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE/Northumberland
A Christmas Eve Candlelight Service begins at 6 p.m. at Sunbury Bible Church, Route 11, across from UPS.
DEC. 26
TRAIN MUSEUM/Milton
The Milton Model Trail Museum, Moose Family Center, 139 S. Front St., will be open from 1-4 p.m. for its Christmas Season Open House. Visit MiltonPA.org of on Facebook. Admission is free. Donations accepted.
DEC. 27
KIDS KUPCAKE WARS/Lewisburg
LCM Kids Kupcake Wars held 10 a.m. to noon at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum. This is a fun and hands on cupcake decorating workshop. Learn and practice some tips and tricks of the trade and finish with a creative competition and friendly critique. For beginners and prior cake decorating experience is not required. All participants will have the opportunity to take home their cupcake creations at the end. Program made possible by support from Bella’s Bliss of Selinsgrove. Recommended for children 8 and up and masks are required. Register at https://bit.ly/3EeJ1lc
GAME DAY/Lewisburg
Game Day held during library hours at The Public Library for Union County. The library is busting out its game collection. Have a blast with your family or friends or even make new ones here at the library. All ages welcome.
ELECTRONICS COLLECTION/Lewisburg
The Kiwanis Club of Buffalo Valley/Lewisburg will accept unwanted electronic items such as cell phones, radios, other hand-held electrical devices, computers, cameras, TVs, electronic game consoles, and printers as a fundraising project to benefit the children of our region. The items will be accepted for a small fee at the north end of the Weis parking lot along Route 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Fees for the items are as follows: Cell phones, small speakers, small radios, other hand-held electronics $7/each; laptop computers, cameras, electronic game consoles $10/each; flat screen TVs (less than 30 inches), ink jet printers $20/each; flat screen TVs (greater than 31 inches) console TVs, entertainment centers $30/each; computer towers $30/each; laser printers $45/each. CRT-TVs, curved screen TVs or projection TVs cannot be accepted. No items that contain freon (dehumidifiers, air conditioners, refrigerators, or freezers) will be accepted.
DUNGEONS & DRAGONS/Sunbury
Dungeons & Dragons, 3 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St.
DEC. 28
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time held 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the West End Libary. Attend each week for this in-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested “getting ready for kindergarten” activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Parents must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773 or online.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club meets 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or online.
MOVIE NIGHT/Lewisburg
Movie Night held 6-7 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Do you need to chill and hang out with some friends after the holiday hustle? Enjoy a large screen movie at the library. For ages 6 and up. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or online.
DEC. 29
SAFE SITTERS/Lewisburg
Evangelical Community Hospital presents Safe Sitters, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr. A medically accurate Safe Sitter course for children ages 11 and up. Participants learn everything they need to know to be a great sitter by gaining skills and confidence needed to do the job well and earn parents’ trust. Included is certification in American Heart Association Heartsaver CPR. $50 fee, registration required by calling 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com. Scholarships available.
LEGO BUILD DROP-IN/Lewisburg
Lego Build Drop-in, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Whether you’re a great Lego builder or a first timer, this is the place for you. Work on your own creation or build together as a team. The library provides the Legos, while the kids provide the imagination. All materials must stay at the library, so bring a camera to capture your creations. Legos are cleaned after each session.
SPECIAL STITCHES/Mifflinburg
Special Stitches Group meets 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Join knitters and crocheters of all skill levels. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or online.
DEC. 30
NARCAN DISTRIBUTION/Lewisburg
Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital is offering a Narcan distribution event at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., from 4-6 p.m., for anyone who has someone they care about who has the potential to overdose through opioid use. The Narcan will be distributed with no questions asked and a short hands-on demonstration will be given to recipients on how to administer it to someone in need. Interested individuals should come to The Miller Center courtyard to obtain a free Narcan kit. The distribution will be contactless and anonymous. Info: 570-768-3200.
WORKSHOP/Lewisburg
A Rube Goldberg Design Workshop held 10 a.m. to noon at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum. Design a machine to catch a mouse, blow up a balloon, pour a glass of water — the possibilities are endless. Recommended for children 8 and up and masks are required. Register at https://bit.ly/3pLU9Sl
DEC. 31
NEW YEAR’S EVE BUBBLE BASH/Lewisburg
New Year’s Eve Bubble Bash held 10 a.m. to noon at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum. Ring in the new year with bubbles, dance party, bubble wrap “fireworks,” noise makers and party hat arts and crafts. End with a bubble countdown to 2022. Fun for the whole family. Advance ticket purchase required: $12/non members; $10/members; prices increase Dec. 20. Masks are required for those 2 years and older. Registration required and space is limited. Register at https://bit.ly/3m5S29T
NEW YEAR’S EVE SHOW/Northumberland
Brothers Inc. & The TNT Horns show only 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Front Street Station, 2 Front St. Buffet and show 7 p.m. Hotel, buffet, and show 6:45 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Jesse performs 9 p.m. to midnight at VFW Post 6631, Route 522. Cost: $25/ticket includes snacks, hot dogs and sauerkraut. Tickets available at the VFW main bar in a limited amount.
NEW YEAR’S EVE CELEBRATION/Sunbury
Celebrate the New Year with classic hits by Galactica Sound System at Rescue Hose Company, 800 Edison Ave. Music from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Snacks and party favors provider and sauerkraut and hot dogs at midnight. No cover. Open to the public, membership not required, and must be 21 years of age to attend. No tickets required. Info: 570-286-2441.
NEW YEAR’S EVE GALA/Sunbury
The New Year’s Eve Gala Roaring Back to the 20s, hosted by the Sunbury Semiquincentennial Committee, held 8 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Albright Center for the Arts, 450 Chestnut St. Cost: $45/person. Entertainment by Blue River Soul, with heavy hor d’oeuvres by Elders Catering. One free glass of beer or wine, hats and noise makers. Cash bar. To purchase tickets visit sunbury250.com