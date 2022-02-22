TODAY
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Today at the Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., Zumba Gold 8:45-9:30 p.m.; Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; food distribution 1:30 p.m.; baby and tot essentials distribution 1:30-4 p.m.; cycling 8-9 a.m.; open basketball 6-9 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
FILM/Bloomsburg
Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania’s Green Campus Film Series will screen the film Cooked: Survival by Zip Codes at 7 p.m. in the McCormick Center, room 1303. All those attending must be masked. The film examines disasters caused by climate change, the preparedness for them, and how certain communities have more resources and remediation access than others through the story of the 1995 Chicago heatwave.
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. No fees and everyone welcome. Lessons precede the play if requested.
USED PUZZLE SALE/Elysburg
Ralpho Township Public Library’s used puzzle sale (recently restocked) held during library hours, 1-7 p.m. at 206 S. Market St. Masks required.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time meets 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the West End Library. In-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested “getting ready for kindergarten” activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Parents must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773 or registering online.
CHILDREN’S WORKSHOP/Laurelton
Leap into Science: Balance Workshop, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the West End Library. Children explore the concept of balance by listening to a story, balancing with their bodies, and creating balanced structures on simple teeter-totters. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773 or registering online.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club, 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Preschool Storytime held 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.
LEGO NIGHT/Lewisburg
Lego Night held 6:30-7:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Whether you’re a great Lego builder or a first timer, this is the place for you. Work on your own creation or build together as a team. The library provides the Legos, while the kids provide the imagination. All materials must stay at the library, so bring a camera to capture your creations. Legos are cleaned after each session.
LECTURE/Lewisburg
Bucknell University alumni Doreen Bolger ’71, retired director of the Baltimore Museum of Art; Bridgette Mayer ‘96, a Philadelphia gallery owner; and Le’Andra LeSeur ’10, multimedia artist, will participate in the Samek Distinguished Lecture at 6 p.m. in the Gallery Theatre, Elaine Langone Center (Room 301). The event will include a panel discussion with the alumni as they share their unique perspectives and address current issues in art with Samek Art Museum Director Rick Rinehart. A reception in the Samek Art Museum’s Campus Gallery will follow the free, public event. Info: 570-577-3981 or tiffany.demmon@bucknell.edu.
DIGITAL SURVEILLANCE CULTURE/Lewisburg
Open Discourse Coalition is proud to sponsor a discussion on digital surveillance culture hosted by the Bucknell Program for American Leadership featuring Edward Snowden, who will appear via Zoom from exile in Moscow. “Is ‘1984’ Now? An Evening with Edward Snowden” will take place in Trout Auditorium in the Vaughan Literature building at Bucknell. The discussion beginS at 7 p.m. This event is free, and no tickets are required. Masks are required indoors at all campus locations. Info: Dawn Toguchi at 724-968-8311, or dawn@opendiscoursecoalition.org.
BLOOD PRESSURE & SUGAR SCREENS/Milton
Blood pressure and blood sugar screenings, 10-11:30 a.m. at the Milton YMCA.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:30 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Smooth Country performs 6-9 p.m. at the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, Route 11, next to Surplus Outlet. Open to public. Info: 570-473-3331.
ONLINE ZOOM PROGRAM RESERVATION DEADLINE/Selinsgrove
Legacy Coal Combustion Residuals: Sustainable Solutions presented by Jeffrey C. Evans, Professor Emeritus; Bucknell University begins at 3:30 p.m. online via Zoom. Evans joined the Bucknell faculty in 1985 after more than 10 years as an engineering consultant as well as serving in the US Army Corps of Engineers (Reserves). Program is free and open to the public, but you must RSVP no later than Feb. 22. RSVP in any one of three ways: Register online at https://forms.gle/C1P2ud4DpWa9dVmA8 (preferred method); call the BILL office at 570-522-0105 and leave your name and email address; or email Heather Wolf at lifelonglearning@bucknell.edu. (Include “BILL Special Presentation” in the subject line). A Zoom meeting link will be sent on Feb. 23 to all who register.
WEDNESDAY
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Today at the Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Elm St., body sculpting and toning 6-7 p.m.; kickboxing 6-7 p.m.; yoga 7-8 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
WEBCAST/Bloomsburg
Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania’s Conversations for the Common Good series related to the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, produced in partnership with WVIA, will conclude with a webcast at 5 p.m. The discussion is titled “Recovery from 9/11, Twenty Years After: In Need of Restorative Justice.” (The program will be at www.wvia.org/tv/reaction-to-911-dialing-back-civil-rights-violation-of-human-rights.) Featuring defense-victim advocate Tammy Krause and Terry Kay Rockefeller, one of the founders of the organization September 11th Families for Peaceful Tomorrows.
CODING BOOTCAMP/Bloomsburg
Coding Bootcamp with Edison Robots, 5-7 p.m. at the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum. This class is designed to make coding easy to learn. During this 2-hour class, learn the basics of coding using Edison Robots. Edison is a fun and creative way for students to use their imaginations and problem-solving skills while having fun and learning how to program. Recommended for ages 7-10. Register online at https://bit.ly/bcm-edisonrobots
HOMESCHOOL HANGOUTS/Bloomsburg
Homeschool Hangouts, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum. Today: BTE Theater in the Classroom. Parent and child led activities designed to complement concepts taught in homeschool curriculum, grades K-12. Discounted admission for homeschool families ($5/person)
USED PUZZLE SALE/Elysburg
Ralpho Township Public Library’s used puzzle sale (recently restocked) held during library hours, 1-5 p.m. at 206 S. Market St. Masks required.
TODDLER STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Storytime held 9:30-10 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Ms. Mary for an in-person storytime with books, songs, rhymes, finger plays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 1-2. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.
COMEDY NIGHT/Lewisburg
Wednesday Night Comedy at the Bull Run, with Bill Russum and Billy Kell, starts at 8 p.m. at the Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St. Sign up starts at 7:30. Info: 570-524-2572.
BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENS/Mifflinburg
Blood pressure screenings, 8:45-10:15 a.m. at the Mifflinburg YMCA.
SPECIAL STITCHES/Mifflinburg
Special Stitches Group meet 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Join knitters and crocheters of all skill levels. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.
TODDLER/PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Mifflinburg
Toddler/Preschool Discovery Storytime: Silly Holiday Month presented 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Join Ms. Sheila and celebrate a silly holiday each week. For children 2-5 years of age and their parents/caregivers. Stories, songs, and hands-on activities are provided to reinforce the theme and engage the children in creative play and learning. Register to attend by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Mifflinburg
Western Union County Food Pantry — Hope’s Haven Food Pantry serves residents of Union County each Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at Christ’s United Lutheran Church. For those who have food insecurity. Located 3 ½ miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy.
FOOD PANTRY/Millmont
Hope’s Haven Food Pantry continues to serve residents of Union County weekly, each Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m., at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, a.k.a. “Four Bells Church.” If you have a food insecurity, please visit. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy. Church is located 3.5 miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45 at 13765 Old Turnpike Road. Info: email administrator@4bellsfood.com, call 570-716-5601, or visit the church website, www.4bellschurch.com or Facebook page.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Milton
The Milton YMCA will provide supper and snacks to children 18 years old and younger, every Wednesday from 2-3 p.m. at a drive through distribution site, located at the Milton YMCA, 12 Bound Ave. Info: email Ron Marshall, Executive Director of the Milton YMCA, at rmarshall@gsvymca.org or call 570-742-7321.
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL/Milton
The First Presbyterian Church of Milton, 47 Walnut St., is sponsoring a free community meal at 6 p.m. sharp, every Wednesday night. Menu varies. A short hymn sing and message to follow.
VIRTUAL STORYTIME/Milton
Virtual Leap into Science Family StoryTime with Milton Public Library presented 10-10:30 a.m. Stop by the Lewisburg Children’s Museum or the Milton Public Library and grab a free activity kit to celebrate Leap into Science Week with this special virtual program. This Leap into Science light and shadow workshop invites preschool children and families to experiment with light and explore the ways that light interacts with objects to create shadows, reflections, and more. Kits include a free book as well as materials to participate in the virtual storytime. Registration required to access the virtual storytime Zoom link. Info: www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org
SR. CENTER ACTIVITIES/Sunbury
The Sunbury Adult Community Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring TV, news discussion at 8:30 a.m.; ACC Members Journal Officers Meeting at 10; lunch 11:30; and bingo at 12:30.
GEEZER NIGHT/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.
TO-GO MEALS/Sunbury
The Salvation Army, 40 S. Fourth St., will serve To-Go Meals, Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m.
THURSDAY
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Programs today at the Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. Cycling 8-9 a.m.; Zumba Gold 8:45-9:30 a.m.; Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; R.I.P.P.E.D. 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
ARTS & CRAFTS/Bloomsburg
Arts & Crafts around the World meets 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum. Join Miss Sara from Mock Pie Studio for these fun after-school art projects. There is a new project featuring a country from around the world each week. For children 6 and older. Today: Israel — Stone Mosaics. Cost: $8/class or purchase a 10 class pass. Register online at https://bit.ly/bcm-artwinter
USED PUZZLE SALE/Elysburg
Ralpho Township Public Library’s used puzzle sale (recently restocked) held during library hours, 1-7 p.m. at 206 S. Market St. Masks required.
COOKING WITH FRIENDS/Laurelton
The Art of Cooking with Friends, 6-8 p.m. at the West End Library. Celebrate the Chinese New Year with good food and friends. Find a Chinese recipe you’ve never made before from a cookbook at the library, then prepare a dish to share. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library or registering online.
WORLD MUSIC & JAZZ/Lewisburg
Venezuelan-born vocalist Nella will perform world music and jazz at 7:30 p.m. at the Weis Center for the Performing Arts at Bucknell University. Seating is socially distanced and general admission; specific seats cannot be reserved. Masks are required. There will be a free artist talk at 1 p.m. in the Weis Center Atrium. Tickets: $20/adults, $16/seniors 62+, $10/youth 18 and under, $10/Bucknell employees, $10/Bucknell students and $10/non-Bucknell students (limit 2). Tickets can be reserved in advance by calling 570-577-1000 or online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice.
BLOOD SCREEN/Lewisburg
Comprehensive Blood Screen, 6:30-10 a.m., at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr. A low-cost comprehensive blood screening can provide important details about your health, sometimes before symptoms of a condition surface, giving you and your physicians the power to plan ahead. $50 fee includes lipid panel (HDL, LDL, total cholesterol, and triglycerides), complete blood count, and CMP (blood sugar, electrolytes, calcium, protein, liver enzymes etc.). Appointments required. Call 570-768-3200.
ENGINEERING CLUB/Mifflinburg
Engineering Club: Strawbees Building meets 4-5:30 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Engineer a creation out of straws and other building materials. For grades 3-5. Register to attend by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. at the Milton Moose, 139 S. Front St.
MEAL DISTRIBUTION/Selinsgrove
Shepherd’s Pie Ministry at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 112 Fairview Dr., will distribute home cooked frozen meals and other food items for those in need from 2-3 p.m. Emergency requests for food may be made by calling the parish office, 570-374-4113.
PERFORMANCE/Selinsgrove
Susquehanna University’s Artist Series presents Trey McLaughlin and the Sounds of Zamar at 7:30 p.m. in Weber Chapel Auditorium. Trey McLaughlin and The Sounds of Zamar have carved a unique niche in music through soul-stirring arrangements of contemporary gospel and musical theater, and rich, original compositions. Tickets: $20/adults, $15/seniors, $5/students, available at the Degenstein Center Theater Box Office weekdays, noon to 5 p.m. Masking required.
SR. CENTER ACTIVITIES/Sunbury
The Sunbury Adult Community Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring TV, news discussion at 8:30 a.m.; Zoom, How to Boil Eggs at 9:30; chair exercises at 10; lunch at 11:30; bingo at 12:30; Cards 31 at 2.
OPEN JAM/Sunbury
Open Jam, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
FRIDAY
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Programs today at the Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. Cardio Circuit 9-10 a.m.; Core Strengthening 10-11 a.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
FISH FRY/Danville
Goodwill Hose Company, 407 Center St., is holding Fish Fry Friday through April 15. Dinners served from 5-8 p.m. and include a fish sandwich, fries and cole slaw for $8, or Yuengling beer battered fish or baked fish, fries and cole slaw for $12. Macaroni and cheese will be served on some Fridays. Watch for updates.
USED PUZZLE SALE/Elysburg
Ralpho Township Public Library’s used puzzle sale (recently restocked) held during library hours, 1-5 p.m. at 206 S. Market St. Masks required.
BABY STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Baby Storytime held 11 a.m. to noon at The Public Library for Union County. A storytime based on the “Mother Goose on the Loose” program which shows that children learn best through routine and repetition in a nurturing environment. Learn songs, rhymes, fingerplays, and simple ASL signs. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.
DRIVE-THRU FISH FRY/Milton
A drive-thru fish fry served 4 p.m. until sold out at Crossroads Nazarene Church. Cost: $12/meal including macaroni and cheese, green beans and applesauce; and $7/fish only. Benefits the Crossroads Mission Fund. Pre-orders available by contacting Matt Long at 570-490-1626 or Ashley Kuhns at 570-765-5889.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Smiler Grogan Duo performs 7-9 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
LASAGNA DINNER/Selinsgrove
A lasagna dinner served in the lower level social hall at St. Pius X Church. Take out begins at 11 a.m. with dinner served from 4-7 p.m. Includes lasagna, salad, bread, beverage and dessert. Cost: $10/adults and $5/ages 10 and younger. Tickets can be purchased in the parish office, 112 Fairview Dr., Selinsgrove, or after Mass on Feb. 19 and 20.
SR. CENTER ACTIVITIES/Sunbury
The Sunbury Adult Community Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring TV, news discussion at 8:30 a.m.; lunch at 11:30; Nickel Bingo at 12:30 p.m.; and Cards 31 at 2.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
John Derk performs 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Antonio Andrade performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Dream Catchers perform 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
SATURDAY
SOUP, BBQ CHICKEN & BAKE SALE/Beaver Springs
A soup, barbecued chicken and bake sale held 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Spring Township car wash building along Route 522. Soup is $6/quart; chicken is $4/quarter; and Ladies Auxiliary will host a bake sale. All proceeds benefit the Beaver Springs Fire Company.
NERF MODIFICATION CLUB/Bloomsburg
Nerf Modification Club, 1-3 p.m. at the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum. Modifying your Nerf blaster is a fun and interesting way to expand on your new hobby. When done safely, modding can be a fun lesson in physics and mechanics. Register online at https://bit.ly/bcm-nerf21
FREE GRAB-N-GO MEAL/Danville
A free grab-n-go meal distributed starting at 11 a.m. and continuing until the food is gone at Jubilee Kitchen located at Trinity Lutheran Church. If driving, approach Trinity on Church Street headed toward East Market. Whether walking or driving volunteers will bring the meal to you.
CHICKEN & WAFFLES/Herndon
All-you-can-eat chicken and waffles served 4-7 p.m. at the Herndon Fire Company. Cost: $9.
FAMILY WORKSHOP/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) is celebrating National Leap into Science Week. From 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the museum will host a balance family workshop with the Bucknell University Engineers. Families can enjoy experimenting with hands-on STEM stations, getting minds and bodies moving. These activities are free with admission or membership. Info: lewisburgchildrensmuseum@gmail.com or 570-768-4914.
SPAGHETTI DINNER/McClure
FA spaghetti dinner benefit begins at 4 p.m. at the Bannerville Fire Company, 7547 Stage Road.
LIVE MUSIC/Middleburg
Jaden Wagner performs 4:30-7:30 p.m. at North Main, 132 N. Main St.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Ricky Koons performs 7-9 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
VENISON DINNER/Shamokin
Grace Chapel, 126 Airport Road, is hosting it fifth annual venison dinner. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with wildlife photography by Paul Gurba, a free venison meal, guest speaker Joe Rose, former PSU football player, guide, and pastor. Everyone that attends will put names in for free basket raffles. Space is limited, pre-registration required at http://www.2022venisondinner.eventbrite.com or call/text Julie at 570-985-7445.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Fully Loaded Lite performs 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Vaughn Hummel performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Frank Wicher performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
SUNDAY
BLOOD DRIVE/Liverpool
A blood drive held 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the social hall at the Liverpool Fire Company, 309 N. Market St. Appointments can be scheduled online at 717GiveBlood.org, click on Donate Now, or call 1-800-771-0059. A form of ID is required to donate. Masks are required, walk-ins are welcome. Everyone will receive a CPBB winter hat.
MONDAY
AFTER SCHOOL MAKER CAMP/Bloomsburg
After School Maker Camp meets every Monday from 4:30-5:30 p.m., at the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum. Makers ages 6-12 explore, experiment and play. Today: Creating with Circuits. Register online at https://bit.ly/bcm-science22
USED PUZZLE SALE/Elysburg
Ralpho Township Public Library’s used puzzle sale (recently restocked) held during library hours, 1-7 p.m. at 206 S. Market St. Masks required.
READING WITH MAVERICK/Laurelton
Reading with Maverick, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the West End Library. Children are welcome to read their books to certified therapy dog, Maverick. One child is allowed at a time. To sign up for a 15-minute time slot, call the library at 570-922-4773.
DUNGEONS & DRAGONS/Mifflinburg
Dungeons and Dragons For Beginners, 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Teens learn the basic rules, roles and character design of Dungeons and Dragons. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.
FACULTY RECITAL/Selinsgrove
Faculty Recital: Composer Patrick Long, 7:30 p.m. at Stretansky Concert Hall, Cunningham Center for Music and Art, Susquehanna University. An active composer and percussionist, Patrick Long, professor of music at Susquehanna University, is a graduate of Syracuse University and the Eastman School of Music. He has completed over 80 compositions to date for a wide variety of performing forces, including solo, chamber, orchestra, choir, band and fixed media. In particular, he is known for his works that combine live performers with interactive electronics and video.
MARCH 1
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Laurelton
Happy Birthday Dr. Seuss at Preschool Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at West End Library. Celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday at Preschool Storytime with a craft, story, and snack. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773 or registering online.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Preschool Storytime meets 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Miss Alicia to sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club meets 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union county. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.
JAZZ PERFORMANCE/Lewisburg
Jazz ensemble Reverso will perform at 7:30 p.m. in Weis Center’s Atrium. Reverso presents original compositions that bridge the divide between jazz and chamber music. The performance is free and tickets are not required. There will be a free artist talk at 1 p.m. in the Weis Center Atrium. Masks are required. Info: 570-577-3727 or email lisa.leighton@bucknell.edu.
PANCAKE & SAUSAGE SUPPER/McClure
Mount Bethel Church, 16 E. Specht St., will host a pancake and sausage meal from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Donations are gratefully accepted but not required.
PANCAKE & SAUSAGE SUPPER/Millmont
A Shrove Tuesday pancake and sausage supper will be served from 5-7 p.m. at Christ’s United Lutheran Church (Four Bells Church), 13765 Old Turnpike Road.
BLOOD PRESSURE & SUGAR SCREENINGS/Sunbury
Blood pressure and blood sugar screenings, 10-11:30 a.m. at Sunbury YMCA.
MARCH 2
ASH WEDNESDAY SERVICE/Herndon
A traditional Ash Wednesday service will be offered at 10 a.m. at Zion Church, 155 S. Main St. The service, with Holy Communion, will also feature the traditional imposition of ashes, music, and a message by Rev. Jane Compton. All are welcome to worship on this day which begins the season of Lent. The service will be preceded by a drive-by ashes distribution from 6:30-8:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Herndon Senior Action Center, 5089 State Route 147, Herndon. Persons are welcome to stop and receive ashes. Parking for the service will be available in a small lot adjacent to the church building.
CHEESESTEAK NIGHT/Kratzerville
Kratzerville Volunteer Fire Company is holding Cheesesteak Night from 4-8 p.m. at 62 Firehall Road just off Route 204, outside of Selinsgrove. Cheesesteaks are made to order with choices of provolone or American cheese, mayo, sauce, mushrooms, fried or raw onion, mixed peppers and onions, tomatoes, and lettuce. Cheesesteaks can be made into salads. Each cheesesteak sandwich or salad is $6 each. In addition, the regular menu is available including french fries, chicken fingers, pizza, skinny dippin’ chicken, fish sandwiches, burgers, cheese sticks, and more. On Cheesesteak Night, the club is open to the public and smoking is prohibited during the hours of 4-8 pm to accommodate families with children. To place orders for pick up, call 570-374-8771 between 4 and 7:30 p.m.
DR. SEUSS DAY/Lewisburg
Dr. Seuss Day celebrated 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Featuring themed games and activities.
PRENATAL BREASTFEEDING/Lewisburg
Prenatal Breastfeeding, 6-8 p.m. at Evangelical Community Hospital in the Miller Conference Center. $20/couple. For the expectant mother and one support person. The course covers the advantages of breastfeeding and the common concerns associated with it. To register, call Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com.
SPECIAL STITCHES/Mifflinburg
Special Stitches group meets 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Join knitters and crocheters of all skill levels. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.
TODDLER/PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Mifflinburg
Toddler/Preschool Discovery Storytime: Silly Holiday Month presented 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Join Ms. Sheila and celebrate a silly holiday each week. For children 2-5 years of age and their parents/caregivers. Stories, songs, and hands-on activities are provided to reinforce the theme and engage the children in creative play and learning. Register to attend by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.
ASH WEDNESDAY SERVICE/Sunbury
All are welcome at the Ash Wednesday Service at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 238 Market St.
GEEZER NIGHT/Sunbury
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.