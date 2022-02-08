TODAY
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Today at the Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., Zumba Gold 8:45-9:30 p.m.; Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; food distribution 1:30 p.m.; baby and tot essentials distribution 1:30-4 p.m.; cycling 8-9 a.m.; open basketball 6-9 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
HYGIENE PRODUCTS GIVEAWAY/Danville
The Good Samaritan Mission will offer a hygiene products giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon and 4-6 p.m. at 568 Ferry St. For residents of Montour county. Use last door at side of building. ID and masks required.
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. No fees and everyone welcome. Lessons precede the play if requested.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time meets 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the West End Library. In-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested “getting ready for kindergarten” activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Parents must stay with children during class. Register by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773 or online.
BLUEGRASS ENSEMBLE/Lewisburg
Bluegrass ensemble Della Mae will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the Weis Center for the Performing Arts. Seating is socially distanced and general admission; specific seats cannot be reserved. Masks are required. There will be a free artist talk at 1 p.m. in the Weis Center Atrium. Tickets: $20/adults, $16/seniors 62+, $10/youth 18 and under, $10/Bucknell employees, $10/Bucknell students and $10/non-Bucknell students (limit 2). Tickets can be reserved in advance by calling 570-577-1000 or online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice. Tickets are also available at the Weis Center lobby (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and the CAP Center Box Office, located on the ground floor of the Elaine Langone Center (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.).
TAKE HOME CRAFT/Lewisburg
Valentine’s Heart Sign Take-Home Craft at The Public Library for Union County. Decorate your house this Valentine’s Day with a cute and easy DIY heart sign. Stop by the library during business hours to pick up popsicle sticks, beads, and directions. Available while supplies last.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club, 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Preschool Storytime held 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.
FOOD BANK/Mount Pleasant Mills
The Food Pantry normally held at Emmanuel United Methodist Church will not be held today due to a break in at the church.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:30 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Smooth Country performs 6-9 p.m. at the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, Route 11, next to Surplus Outlet. Open to public. Info: 570-473-3331.
WEDNESDAY
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Today at the Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Elm St., body sculpting and toning 6-7 p.m.; kickboxing 6-7 p.m.; yoga 7-8 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
KIDS IN THE KITCHEN/Bloomsburg
Kids in the Kitchen — Chocolate held 6-8 p.m. at the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum. Learn how to make delicious and decadent cherry cordials with Rose in Bloom Candies. Ingredients for this class are vegan and gluten-free. All participants take home a dozen cherry cordials. Ages 8+, adults are welcome. Register online at https://bit.ly/bcm-chocolate
HOMESCHOOL HANGOUTS/Bloomsburg
Homeschool Hangouts, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum. Today: Simple Machines. Parent and child led activities designed to complement concepts taught in homeschool curriculum, grades K-12. Discounted admission for homeschool families ($5/person)
COMEDY NIGHT/Lewisburg
Wednesday Night Comedy at the Bull Run, with Bill Russum and Billy Kell, starts at 8 p.m. at the Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St. Sign up starts at 7:30. Info: 570-524-2572.
TODDLER STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Storytime held 9:30-10 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Ms. Mary for an in-person storytime with books, songs, rhymes, finger plays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 1-2. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.
SPECIAL STITCHES/Mifflinburg
Special Stitches Group meet 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Join knitters and crocheters of all skill levels. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.
TODDLER/PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Mifflinburg
Toddler/Preschool Discovery Storytime: Silly Holiday Month presented 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Join Ms. Sheila and celebrate a silly holiday each week. For children 2-5 years of age and their parents/caregivers. Stories, songs, and hands-on activities are provided to reinforce the theme and engage the children in creative play and learning. Register to attend by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Mifflinburg
Western Union County Food Pantry — Hope’s Haven Food Pantry serves residents of Union County each Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at Christ’s United Lutheran Church. For those who have food insecurity. Located 3 ½ miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy.
FOOD PANTRY/Millmont
Hope’s Haven Food Pantry continues to serve residents of Union County weekly, each Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m., at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, a.k.a. “Four Bells Church.” If you have a food insecurity, please visit. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy. Church is located 3.5 miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45 at 13765 Old Turnpike Road. Info: email administrator@4bellsfood.com, call 570-716-5601, or visit the church website, www.4bellschurch.com or Facebook page.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Milton
The Milton YMCA will provide supper and snacks to children 18 years old and younger, every Wednesday from 2-3 p.m. at a drive through distribution site, located at the Milton YMCA, 12 Bound Ave. Info: email Ron Marshall, Executive Director of the Milton YMCA, at rmarshall@gsvymca.org or call 570-742-7321.
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL/Milton
The First Presbyterian Church of Milton, 47 Walnut St., is sponsoring a free community meal at 6 p.m. sharp, every Wednesday night. Menu varies. A short hymn sing and message to follow.
SR. CENTER ACTIVITIES/Sunbury
The Sunbury Adult Community Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring TV, news discussion at 8:30 a.m.; ACC Members Journal at 10; lunch 11:30; and Members Meeting at 12:30.
OPEN MIC/Sunbury
Acoustic Guitar Open Mic, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
GEEZER NIGHT/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.
TO-GO MEALS/Sunbury
The Salvation Army, 40 S. Fourth St., will serve To-Go Meals, Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC/Turbotville
Ann Kerstetter and Bryan Noaker perform 6-8:30 p.m. at the Turbotville Public House.
THURSDAY
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Programs today at the Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. Cycling 8-9 a.m.; Zumba Gold 8:45-9:30 a.m.; Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; R.I.P.P.E.D. 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
ARTS & CRAFTS/Bloomsburg
Arts & Crafts around the World meets 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum. Join Miss Sara from Mock Pie Studio for these fun after-school art projects. There is a new project featuring a country from around the world each week. For children 6 and older. Today: Antarctica — Salt Dough Peguins. Cost: $8/class or purchase a 10 class pass. Register online at https://bit.ly/bcm-artwinter
WEST END READERS/Laurelton
West End Readers meet 6-7 p.m. at the West End Library. Connect with fellow book lovers as they discuss Wicked Appetite by Janet Evanovich. Each month the group will select and discuss a new book. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library or registering online.
GAME TIME/Mifflinburg
Game Time, 4-5:30 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Take part in a Mario Kart Tournament and play board games with other kids. Meet in the Teen Space. For children in grades 3-5. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. at the Milton Moose, 139 S. Front St.
FREE COMMUNITY DINNER/Port Trevorton
Hope UMC Outreach & Missions Team of Port Trevorton, 1623 Main St., will serve a free community dinner from 5-6:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall. Meal will be eat in or take out and includes meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, vegetable, and dessert.
SR. CENTER ACTIVITIES/Sunbury
The Sunbury Adult Community Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring TV, news discussion at 8:30 a.m.; Zoom, Five Biggest Tornadoes at 9:30; chair exercises at 10; lunch at 11:30; bingo at 12:30; Cards 31 at 2.
KARAOKE/Sunbury
Midnite Jam Karaoke, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
OPEN JAM/Sunbury
Open Jam, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
FRIDAY
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Programs today at the Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. Cardio Circuit 9-10 a.m.; Core Strengthening 10-11 a.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
KIDS NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM/Lewisburg
Kids Night at the Museum held 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum. Kids ages 6-12 years old are invited to explore exhibits, experience special programming, and enjoy a pizza dinner and movie. Caregivers can enjoy a stress and child-free evening on the town while children have an entertaining experience of their own exploring the LCM. Cost: $25 for the first child and $15 for each additional child. Register at https://bit.ly/32NwXuc
SKIN CANCER SCREEN/Lewisburg
Skin Cancer Screen, 8:30-11:30 a.m., at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Dr. This free screening, with Daria Keyser, DO, helps individuals recognize their own pattern of moles, freckles, and “beauty marks.” Appointments required. Call 570-768-3200.
BABY STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Baby Storytime held 11 a.m. to noon at The Public Library for Union County. A storytime based on the “Mother Goose on the Loose” program which shows that children learn best through routine and repetition in a nurturing environment. Learn songs, rhymes, fingerplays, and simple ASL signs. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.
PRESENTATION/Lewisburg
RiverStage Community Theatre presents Frances Hodgson Burnett’s “The Secret Garden” based on the classic children’s novel at 7:30 p.m. at Greenspace Center, 815 Market St. Tickets: $15/$8, general admission seating, masking required. Tickets and more info at riverstagetheatre.org.
FILLED PORK CHOP DINNER/Milton
A take-out only, filled pork chop dinner served 4-6:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Church Parish Center, 854 Cemetery Road. Includes mashed potatoes with gravy, vegetable, applesauce, dinner roll, and dessert. Cost: $12.
COMEDY NIGHT/Northumberland
Comedy Night, 8-10 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Rebecca Dressler performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
KARAOKE/Sunbury
Karaoke with Howie Miller, 7-10 p.m. at Rescue Hose Company No. 1, 800 Edison Ave. No cover charge. Membership not required. Must be at least 21 years of age to attend.
SR. CENTER ACTIVITIES/Sunbury
The Sunbury Adult Community Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring TV, news discussion at 8:30 a.m.; Pa. Dept. of Revenue 9 a..-3 p.m.; lunch at 11:30; Nickel Bingo at 12:30 p.m.; and Cards 31 at 2.
VALENTINE’S DINNER/Sunbury
A Valentine’s dinner served 4:30-7 p.m. at Good Will Hose Company, 500 Reagan St. Cost: $13 for shrimp scampi alfredo linguini, salad and dessert. Open jukebox 9 p.m. to midnight. Pre-orders recommended. Eat in, take out or local delivery. Info: 570-286-2831.
MEATLOAF MEAL/Sunbury
Homemade meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy and corn served 11 a.m. until sold out at Rescue Hose Company No. 1, 800 Edison Ave. Cost: $10. Pre-orders recommended. Dine in or take out.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Bonnie and Mason Wicher perform 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Stick & Bryan performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.
SATURDAY
MEET THE MASTERS/Bloomsburg
Meet the Masters: Paul Klee, at 11:30 a.m. at the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum. Paul Klee was known for his use of vibrant colors, bold lines, and geometric shapes, like in his famous painting, “Castle and Sun.” Create our very own, with a twist. Register online at https://bit.ly/bcm-art21
CELEBRATE VALENTINE’S DAY/Bloomsburg
Celebrate Valentine’s Day, 10 a.m. to noon at the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum. Create your own Valentine’s Day card for your loved ones. Included in museum admission.
PAINT ME A STORY/Bloomsburg
Paint Me a Story begins at 10 a.m. at the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum. “The Day It Rained Hearts” by Felicia Bond — this story is creative and sweet, perfect for Valentine’s Day craft. Make colorful heart wall hangings with lots of art exploration. Register online at https://bit.ly/bcm-prekpaint21
GRAB & GO MEAL/Danville
A free grab-n-go meal available starting at 11 a.m. and continuing until the food is gone at Jubilee Kitchen located at Trinity Lutheran Church. If driving, approach Trinity on Church Street headed toward East Market. Whether walking or driving, volunteers will bring the meal to you.
ROAST BEEF DINNER/Danville
Trinity United Church of Christ at Strawberry Ridge, 850 Cardinal Road, will serve a roast beef dinner from 3-6 p.m. Dine in only. Cost: $12/adults, $6/children age 6 and older, and free for children under age 6. Includes: roast beef, filling, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, applesauce, pickled cabbage and a cupcake.
LEARN TO CROCHET/Laurelton
Learn to Crochet, 10 a.m. to noon at the West End Library. Bring your own size 7, 8, or 9 crochet hook. There is a good supply of yarn available at the library. If you want to bring your own yarn, make sure it is 4-ply knitting worsted in a solid color. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library or registering online.
PRESENTATION/Lewisburg
RiverStage Community Theatre presents Frances Hodgson Burnett’s “The Secret Garden” based on the classic children’s novel at 7:30 p.m. at Greenspace Center, 815 Market St. Tickets: $15/$8, general admission seating, masking required. Tickets and more info at riverstagetheatre.org.
INTERACTIVE STORYTELLING WORKSHOP/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) welcomes Edna Cravitz, retired elementary school teacher, author, and storyteller extraordinaire as a guest instructor for an Interactive Storytelling Workshop. This two part workshop series will take place on Feb. 12 and Feb. 19 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Participants will have the opportunity to create their very own shadow puppet theater and puppets, allowing them to assume the role of storyteller. This is a two part workshop for students ages 6-10. Masks are required. Learn more and register at www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org. Contact the Lewisburg Children’s Museum at lewisburgchildrensmuseum@gmail.com or 570-768-4914 with questions.
LIVE MUSIC/Middleburg
Sean Farley performs 4:30-7:30 p.m. at North Main, 132 N. Main St.
BOOK NOOK SALE/Mifflinburg
Herr Memorial Library’s Book Nook Sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the library. Fill a bag for a suggested donation of $10.
VALENTINE’S CRAFT/Mifflinburg
Valentine’s Craft, 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Children in grades K-5 can make a special Valentine’s craft. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.
CHICKEN & WAFFLE DINNER/Mount Pleasant Mills
The Fremont Fire Department will be serve all-you-can-eat chicken and waffles from 4-6 p.m. at the Fremont Social Hall, 299 Millrace Road.All proceeds benefit the Fremont Fire Department.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Allan Combs II performs 7-9 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
BENEFIT/Selinsgrove
Rockin’ For Gary, a benefit for Gary Atherholt Sr. (sax and keyboard for JESSE) held 7 p.m. to midnight at the Selinsgrove V.F.W., Route 522. Featuring four bands: Mile Hill Band, Frogg Hammer, Eighty 6 Band, and JESSE. Food available for purchase. Cost: $10 donation.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella’s Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano. Info: 570-374-0255.
DISCO JAM/Sunbury
Boogie Night Disco Jam begins at 7 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Final Cut performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Eastbound Misfits perform 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.