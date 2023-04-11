APRIL 11
GEISINGER MOBILE HEALTH BUS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features Geisinger Mobile Health Bus laboratory collection services for blood draws and urine samples in the parking lot every Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointment is necessary for lab services. Geisinger patients can self-schedule an appointment via MyGeisinger. A doctor's order is required for non-geisinger patients.
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features cycling 8-9 a.m.; Zumba Gold 9-10 a.m.; Central PA Foodbank food distribution 1-2 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. No fees and everyone welcome. Lessons precede the play if requested.
STORY & ACTIVITY TIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at West End Library. In-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested getting ready for kindergarten activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Parents must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773, or registering online.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club meets 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game is welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Preschool Storytime, 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Miss Alicia to sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
LEGO NIGHT/Lewisburg
LEGO Night held 4-7 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Whether you're a great Lego builder or a first-timer, this is the place for you. Work on your own creation or build together as a team. The library provides the Legos, while the kids provide the imagination. All materials must stay at the library, so bring a camera to capture your creations. Legos are cleaned after each session. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
GAMES, PUZZLES, I-PADS & BINGO/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, i-Pads, and Smart T.V. Tuesday Night Bingo, open to the public, begins at 5:30 p.m.
PARKINSON'S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
Parkinson’s Exercise Program, a functional exercise program for people living with Parkinson’s disease, meets 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org to register.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. every Tuesday at Milton American Legion, 401 N. Front St. Eight flavors to choose from. Cost: $10/dozen eat in or $11/dozen take out. 570-742-4632.
FOOD BANK/Mount Pleasant Mills
The Mount Pleasant Mills United Methodist Church will host its Table of Grace Food Bank at the Emmanuel United Methodist Church, Route 35, on the second Tuesday of each month from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 5-6 p.m. There is no charge for items which include things such as canned goods, potatoes, hot or cold cereal, eggs, cheese, some paper products, pasta, and some personal hygiene items plus more. Items vary from month to month. Info: Call 570-539-8915 on Tuesdays from 9 a.m to 1 p.m.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:15 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Smooth Country performs 6-9 p.m. at the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, Route 11, next to Surplus Outlet. Open to public. Info: 570-473-3331.
BOOK DISCUSSION GROUP/Selinsgrove
Morning Book Discussion Group meets 10-11 a.m. at the Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, 1 N. High St. Discussing The Lake House by Kate Norton. Info: 570-374-7163.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop open to residents of Snyder/Union counties, located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
BINGO/Sunbury
Bingo begins at 6 p.m. at The Diner, 425 Market St. Doors open at 4. Info: 570-917-4613.
APRIL 12
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Elm St., features toning/sculpting 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
PIZZA PARTY/Bloomsburg
Kids in the Kitchen — Pizza Party, 6-8 p.m. at The Bloomsburg Children's Museum. Register online: https://bit.ly/bcm-pizza. Make your own personal-sized pizza from scratch. Students will make their own pizza garden to be able to plant at home. Ages 6+, adults are welcome too.
STORY TIME WITH MAVERICK/Laurelton
Story Time with Maverick begins at 4:30 p.m. at the West End Library. Children and their parents/caregivers are invited to attend a special storytime with Maverick and Miss Wendy.
GAMES, PUZZLES, I-PADS/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, i-Pads, and Smart T.V.
TALK WITH THE DOC/Lewisburg
Evangelical Community Health and Wellness presents a panel discussion on vascular disease at 6 p.m. in the Miller Conference Center, located in the Main Entrance of Evangelical Community Hospital. Vascular disease affects the blood vessels that carry oxygen and nutrients through the body and remove waste from the tissues. This panel discussion is presented by Benjamin Keyser, DO; Todd Stefan, MD, FACS, RPVI; and Rachel Carr, PA-C, all vascular specialists at the Heart and Vascular Center of Evangelical. The panel discussion will focus on the vascular system, how it supports good health, the types of vascular disease that can impact health, and when it may be time to see a specialist for treatment that can range from management to surgery. This free event is open to the public. Registration is required and can be completed online at www.evanhospital.com/calendar or by calling 570-768-3200.
TODDLER STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Storytime, 9:30-10 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Ms. Mary for an in-person storytime with books, songs, rhymes, finger plays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 1-2. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
PRAISE & WORSHIP/McClure
Mount Bethel Church, located at 16 E. Specht St., will host a night of praise worship and prayer at 7 p.m. All are invited. Info: keithmartin317@gmail.com or 570-768-6226.
NICKEL BINGO/Middleburg
Nickel Bingo begins at 10:30 a.m. at Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Mifflinburg
Western Union County Food Pantry — Hope’s Haven Food Pantry serves residents of Union County each Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at Christ’s United Lutheran Church. For those who have food insecurity. Located 3 ½ miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy.
SPECIAL STITICHES/Mifflinburg
Special Stitches Group meets Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Connect with knitters and crocheters while enjoying friendly conversation and sharing tips and tricks as you work on your latest project. An instructor is on hand to teach knitting basics for beginners. The library has a supply of yarn and needles. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
STORYTIME/Mifflinburg
Toddler/Preschool Discovery Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. A weekly storytime with Ms. Sheila for children 2-5 years of age and their parents/caregivers. Crafts, games, and hands-on activities are provided to reinforce the theme and engage the children in creative play and learning.
FOOD PANTRY/Millmont
Hope’s Haven Food Pantry continues to serve residents of Union County weekly, each Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m., at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, a.k.a. “Four Bells Church.” If you have a food insecurity, please visit. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy. Church is located 3.5 miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45 at 13765 Old Turnpike Road. Info: email administrator@4bellsfood.com, call 570-716-5601, or visit the church website, www.4bellschurch.com or Facebook page.
FREE MEAL/Milton
A free meal served at 6 p.m. every Wednesday at First Presbyterian Church, 47 Walnut St. Music and message after the meal.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella's Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-374-0255.
MOTHER GOOSE ON THE LOOSE/Selinsgrove
Join Miss Lubow for Mother Goose on the Loose at 10 a.m. at the Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, 1 N. High St. Info: 570-374-7163.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop open to residents of Snyder/Union counties, located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170.
STORYTIME/Selinsgrove
Mother Goose on the Loose Story Time, 10 a.m. at Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, 1 N. High St.
YOGA/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers yoga classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
TO-GO MEALS/Sunbury
The Salvation Army, 40 S. Fourth St., will serve To-Go Meals, Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m.
OPEN MIC/Sunbury
Ed and Friends Acoustic Guitar Open Mic, 7-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
GEEZER NIGHT/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
BINGO, PENNY POKER, CARDS/Sunbury
Sunbury Senior Action Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features Bingo and Penny Poker at 12:30 p.m.; and Cards 31 at 2.
APRIL 13
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. features Zumba Gold 9-10 a.m.; Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; R.I.P.P.E.D. 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
ONLINE LGBTQ FAMILIES MEETING/Danville
PFLAG Danville/Central Susquehanna Valley invites family of LGBTQ children of any age, allies and members of the LGBTQ community age 18+ to hear a guest speaker who is a college student and poet from 7-8 p.m., via Zoom. Advance registration is required at danvillepflag@gmail.com
WEST END READERS/Laurelton
West End Readers meet 6-7 p.m. at the West End Library. Watch the film adaptation of the Pelican Brief by John Grisham. Bring a snack to share and your own beverage. Pajamas welcome. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library, or registering online.
CLASSICAL PIANIST/Lewisburg
Classical pianist Juho Pohjonen will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the Weis Center. Juho Pohjonen is regarded as one of today’s most exciting and unique instrumentalists. Tickets are $25/adults, $20/seniors 62+ and subscribers, $15/youth 18 and under, $15/Bucknell employees and retirees (limit 2), free/Bucknell students and $15/non-Bucknell students (limit 2). Tickets can be reserved by calling 570-577-1000 or online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice.
PARKINSON'S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
Parkinson’s Exercise Program, a functional exercise program for people living with Parkinson’s disease, meets 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org to register.
GAMES, PUZZLES, I-PADS/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, i-Pads, and Smart T.V.
GED CLASSES/Middleburg
Free GED classes to prepare for the GED or college entrance exam held 9 a.m. to noon every Thursday at the Middleburg Borough Building Community Room (third floor). Info: 570-523-7755, ext. 2379. To register for class visit www.csiu.org/AdultEd to complete the online application.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
TEEN LEADERS CLUB/Miffllinburg
Hanging Out with a Purpose Teen Leaders Club meets 3-4:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Mifflinburg YMCA, 333 E. Chestnut St. For students in grades 6-9. There is no cost to join the club and receive free YMCA membership for active club members. To register, call 570-966-7273, in person, or online at www.gsvymca.org. Info: Angela Haines at ahaines@gsvymca.org.
CONCERT/Millersburg
The Ann Kerstetter Trio performs 6-8 p.m. at The Swing at Lykens Valley, Route 25. No cover.
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. at the Milton Moose, 139 S. Front St.
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL/Port Trevorton
Hope UMC Outreach & Missions Team of Port Trevorton, 1623 Main St., will serve a free community dinner from 5-6:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall. Meal will be eat-in or take-out and include baked ham, macaroni and cheese, green beans and dessert.
STORIES & STATIONS/Selinsgrove
Stories & Stations with Miss Sue and Miss Lubos held 10-11 a.m. at the Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, 1 N. High St. Theme: Spring. Info: 570-374-7163.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop open to residents of Snyder/Union counties, located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
BIBLE STUDY, EXERCISE, CARD PARTY/Sunbury
Sunbury Senior Action Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features Bible study at 9 a.m.; exercise with Blaire Pool at 10:30; card party and Bingo at 12:30 p.m.; Cards 31 at 2.
KARAOKE THURSDAYS/Sunbury
Karaoke Thursday begins at 6:30-9:30 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
MEET THE CANDIDATES/Sunbury
Meet the Northumberland County Democratic candidates at 6 p.m. at Democratic headquarters, 417 Market St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Leon Broskey performs 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
COFFEE HOUR/Williamsport
The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., will host author David Richards at its Coffee Hour at 10 a.m. in the Community Room. The lecture is free and open to the public. Richards has published the extensively researched book: Masten: Lumber Giant, Charles W. Sones and the Story of a Pennsylvania Lumber Ghost Town, 1906-1930.
APRIL 14
MUSIC TOGETHER/Bloomsburg
Music Together of Bloomsburg, 10:15-11 a.m. every Friday at The Bloomsburg Children's Museum. Child development researchers have found that grouping together children of varying ages fosters natural, family-style learning. The hallmark of the Music Together program, the mixed-age class gives children the environment they need to grow musically while interacting both socially and musically with peers of different ages. Register online: www.musictogetherofbloomsburg.com
PRODUCTION/Lewisburg
The magic of the movies is the theme of RiverStage Community Theatre’s next production, Tiny Island by Michael Hollinger presented at 7:30 p.m. at Greenspace Center, 815 Market St. Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for students, with general admission seating, and can be purchased at the door or at www.riverstagetheatre.org. Info or to purchase tickets, visit www.riverstagetheatre.org, send email to info@riverstagetheatre.org, or call 570-989-0848.
BABY STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Baby Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. A storytime based on the “Mother Goose on the Loose” program, which shows that children learn best through routine and repetition in a nurturing environment. Learn songs, rhymes, fingerplays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 0-2. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
SENSORY FRIENDLY FAMILY NIGHT/Lewisburg
Sensory Friendly Family Night held 4-7 p.m. at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. A special Museum event for children with autism spectrum or sensory processing disorders. The Museum will limit capacity, turn down sounds and lights, and provide adaptive equipment to offer a safe and fun experience for all! These programs are sponsored by the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way and are free for participants. Recommended for all ages and registration is required. Purchase a ticket for each family member attending, 1 year and older. To register: https://bit.ly/3wEnKQq
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
POTLUCK DINNER/Mifflinburg
The R.B. Winter State Park Complex is inviting all volunteers past, present, and future to join a volunteer appreciation potluck dinner from 6-8 p.m. in the Halfway Run Environmental Learning Center. Those attending will eat, discuss what is new for Pennsylvania Conservation Volunteers, and how you can help make a difference. Volunteers will have the opportunity to learn about, and sign up for park projects, as well as upcoming special events and activities. Bring your favorite covered dish and your family and friends to share in this event. RSVP before Thursday, April 13, by calling the park office at 570-966-1455 or emailing rbwintersp@pa.gov
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Saxman Ravi performs 7-9 p.m. at the Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
LADIES DAY REGISTRATION DEADLINE/Pitman
Ladies Day will begin at 9 a.m. April 22 at Zion Evangelical Congregational Church, 247 Zion Church Road. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. for fellowship. Speaker will be Tawn Battiste with the theme Strength for Today, Hope for Tomorrow. A luncheon will be served following the session. There is no charge for the event but a free will offering will be taken to cover the cost of the luncheon. RSVP no later than April 14 by contacting Kathleen Rothermel at 570-648-8878, leave a message and call back number. No childcare is available for the day.
PERFORMANCE/Selinsgrove
Susquehanna University’s Jazz Ensemble will perform a concert at 7:30 p.m. in Stretansky Concert Hall in the Cunningham Center for Music and Art. The Jazz Ensemble, under the direction of Kevin Henry, adjunct faculty in music, will perform classic and modern works made popular by big bands such as the Count Basie Band, Bob Mintzer Big Band, Stan Kenton Orchestra and Drew Zaremba and the CJR Orchestra. Special guest, Marcos Krieger, associate professor of music, will be featured on the accordion in a performance of Rick Hirsch’s “Tonight We Tango.” Performance is free and open to the public.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
STORY TIME/Sunbury
Cats in Books Story Time, 11 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Cat themed stories, songs and crafts. Kids and their caregivers will get an opportunity to interact with cats/kittens from a rescue who are looking for their forever homes. Registration required. 570-286-2461
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
John Derk performs 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
NICKEL BINGO & CARDS/Sunbury
Sunbury Senior Action Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features nickel Bingo at 12:30 p.m. and Cards 31 at 2.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Frank Wicher performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Rob Brown performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
APRIL 15
TASTE OF THE TOWN/Bloomsburg
The Ronald McDonald House of Danville is hosting the Sixth Annual Taste of the Town event from 6-10 p.m. at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds Industrial Arts Building. Tickets include food, wine, spirit and beer samples, basket raffles, and live entertainment featuring The Pepper Street Band. Proceeds support Ronald McDonald House of Danville. To learn more about Taste of the Town or to purchase tickets, visit www.rmhdanville.org.
FREE MEAL/Danville
A free grab-n-go meal distributed starting at 11 a.m. at Jubilee Kitchen located at Trinity Lutheran Church. The meal this week is provided by Danville First Baptist Church. Beginning Saturday, April 22, the meal will be served inside at 11:15. Doors open at 10:45. The curbside grab-n-go will also continue.
CONCERT/Halifax
Faith United Methodist Church, 1844 Armstrong Valley Road, will host the group Chapter VII Gospel Quartet, of Carlisle, at 6:30 p.m. A love offering will be accepted for the group. Fellowship with refreshments will follow the concert. Info: 717-896-2664.
FAB LAB/Laurelton
Fab Lab, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the West End Library. Discover the library's building sets and other STEM kits. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult.
CRUISE-IN/Lewisburg
Susquehanna Valley C.A.R.T.S. will hold a Cruise-In 4-7 p.m. at the Walmart Plaza, AJK Boulevard, Route 15. All years, makes and models welcome. Refreshments by Boy Scout Troop 605, Milton. Also, 50s-60s music and door prizes. Weather permitting. Info: 570-490-0860. www.susquehannavalleycarts.com
KETTLE-COOKED SOUP/Lewisburg
The Buffalo Valley UM Church, 954 Johnson Mill Road, will host a kettle-cooked soup sale beginning at 10 a.m. Ham and bean and beef vegetable soups will be available for $7/quart. Proceeds benefit the ministries of the church.
LECTURE/Lewisburg
The Bucknell Institute for Lifelong Learning presents John Bravman, president of Bucknell University, delivering the inaugural Edward Cotter Memorial Lecture "The Future of Higher Education" at 1 p.m. at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village — the Village Common, 6 Tressler Blvd. Free and open to the public; no membership is required. This program will be held in the Village Common of the Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village: 6 Tressler Blvd. in Lewisburg. Refreshments will be provided. Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. All participants are required to attest to having received the bivalent COVID booster (after Sept. 1, 2022). RSVP no later than April 12. Use the online form at https://forms.gle/WfMxK76GnWQ7aWX86, or email lifelonglearning@bucknell.edu, or call 570-522-0105. Be sure to provide your name and contact information, as well as those for any guests whom you wish to register.
PRODUCTION/Lewisburg
The magic of the movies is the theme of RiverStage Community Theatre’s next production, Tiny Island by Michael Hollinger presented at 7:30 p.m. at Greenspace Center, 815 Market St. Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for students, with general admission seating, and can be purchased at the door or at www.riverstagetheatre.org. Info or to purchase tickets, visit www.riverstagetheatre.org, send email to info@riverstagetheatre.org, or call 570-989-0848.
EX-STREAM SATURDAY/Lewisburg
Drop in at the Lewisburg Children's Museum on Saturdays between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. for some hands-on ex-STREAM fun. Each week we explore a different STREAM theme — Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art, or Math — where you can participate in an activity, experiment, or craft at the museum. This program is free with general admission or membership and recommended for ages 4 and up. Sponsored by the Bucknell University Community Engagement Fund. General admission is $9/person 2 years and older.
PASSPORT TO THE WORLD/Lewisburg
Passport to the World presented 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. Celebrate cultures from around the world with Bucknell University Foreign Language Teaching Assistants. Travel around the world in the LCM courtyard (weather permitting), and explore engaging, interactive, and hands-on opportunities that will help to foster tolerance and inclusion of different traditions, religions, appearances, languages and art forms. Recommended for children ages 2-10 and is included with general admission or membership. Info: lewisburgchildrensmuseum@gmail.com or 570-768-4914.
BEGINNING SPANISH/Lewisburg
Beginning Spanish classes offered 11 a.m. to noon at The Public Library for Union County. Led by experienced instructor/coach Linda Kander, these sessions offer an introduction to useful basic vocabulary, conversational expressions, and structures for practical use of the Spanish language. For ages 14+. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH/Lewisburg
Linda Kander, Spanish teacher, provides an informal class to learn Spanish or to brush up on your skills from 10 to 11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. All levels welcome. Classes are adapted to accommodate the varied skill levels. For ages 14+. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
EGG DROP CHALLENGE/Lewisburg
The Egg Drop Challenge held 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Test your STEAM skills with this version of the classic egg drop challenge. For ages 7-12. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
BACON FEST/McClure
The seventh annual McClure Bacon Fest held 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Station Park. Free admission. With more than 200 vendor spaces, Bacon Fest features handmade crafts and delicious bacon. Fire up your taste buds with chocolate covered bacon, grilled bacon and cheese sandwiches, bacon cheeseburgers, bacon cheese fries, maple bacon cupcakes, and more. The Bacon Fest Beverage Garden will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. featuring new beer, wine, and spirits vendors. Must be over 21 years old with valid ID to enter the beverage garden — no exceptions. The inflatable fun zone is also available to visitors of all ages and requires a $5 wristband for all day access.
BANQUET RESERVATION DEADLINE/Montgomery
Pomona Grange No. 28 is hosting a legislative banquet starting at 5:30 p.m. April 22 at Eagle No. 1 Grange, Route 15 and East Blind Road. This event is open to public and those interested in learning more about Grange and meeting local political members. Featuring Matt Espenshade, President of PA State Grange; Senator Lynda Culver-Schlegel; Trevor Finn, candidate for 108th House and several Lycoming elected officials. Cost: $15/person and features chicken breast. If interested in attending call Louise at 570-742-8974. Reservations are required by April 15.
RABIES CLINIC/Mount Pleasant Mills
The Fremont Fire Department will host a Rabies Clinic from 1-3 p.m. at the Fremont Fire Station, 8641 Route 104. Only rabies vaccines are available for $12 each. Provided by the Furry Friends Animal Clinic. Benefits the Fremont QRS.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Northumberland
Kate’s Kupboard, located at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 300 Queen St., is open the third Saturday of every month from 9-11 a.m. You do not need to live in the Shikellamy School District to receive products. In addition to groceries they distribute household and personal care items and there is a baby station. Use the entrance off the church parking lot for grocery/household/personal care items. The baby station entrance is on 3rd Street.
CHICKEN BARBECUE/Northumberland
American Legion Post 44 Auxiliary will host a chicken barbecue from 11 a.m. until sold out. This is the annual barbecue to benefit the Kyle Foust/ Renee Smith Scholarship Fund. Cost: $10 for dinner which includes chicken, macaroni salad, and baked beans; and $6 for just the chicken. Preorders are encouraged by calling 570-809-0534, 570-495-0377 or 570-452-1922.
CHICKEN BARBECUE/Sunbury
Good Will Hose Company, 500 Reagan St., will serve a chicken barbecue from 11 a.m. until sold out. Cost: $10/platters including a chicken half, macaroni salad, baked beans and roll; and $6/chicken half. No substitutions of sides. Pick up or local delivery. To place orders call 570-286-2831.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Luke and Joe perform 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Joe Cooney and Friends perform 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Mel Rivers performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
HAM & DANDELION SUPPER/Troxelville
Messiah Evangelical Lutheran Church will host an all-you-can-eat ham and dandelion supper beginning at 4 p.m. at the Troxelville Community Hall. Includes fried ham and dandelion greens, oven browned potatoes, corn, homemade bread, applesauce, beverage and dessert. Hot lettuce also available. Cost: $13/adults, $6/ages 6-12, and free for children five and younger. Take outs available. Info: messiahbythemountain@gmail.com. Handicap accessible. Benefits In-Reach/Out-Reach.
BREAKFAST/Washingtonville
Breakfast served 8-11 a.m. at the Washington Fire Company. Cost: $12/adults, $6/ages 6-12, and free for children five and younger. Info: 570-437-2069.
PERFORMANCE/Williamsport
Fresh off her success as a finalist on NBC’s The Voice, singing sensation and hometown hero Morgan Myles returns to Williamsport for a one-night-only performance at the Community Arts Center. Backed by her band of Nashville all-stars, and with an opening performance by special guests the Uptown Music Collective. Tickets available at CACLive.com or by calling the Box Office at 570-326-2424.
CONCERT/Williamsport
Billtown Brass Fan favorites from the 22 year history of the Billtown Brass Band all in one concert at 5 p.m. at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 142 Market St. The concert represents the culmination of the first full season of performances. The most popular selections from past years have been selected, with a special emphasis on selections that showcase all that makes Billtown Brass a unique concert experience. At an hour in length the concert is perfect family fare. Tickets are $10/adults, $5/students, available at the door. Info: 570-322-0227 or email hjabbour@williasmportsymphony.org .
HAM & DANDELION DINNER/Winfield
The Union Township Fire Company will serve its annual ham and dandelion dinner at the social hall/carnival grounds. Due to shortage of help this year it will be a drive-thru from 3-6 p.m. Cost: $10 and will consist of ham, fried potatoes, applesauce, a roll, and hot dandelion dressing, hot lettuce is also available. For those wishing, you are welcome to eat under the pavilion. Pre-order by calling 570-524-7079 or emailing rjwetzel@dejazzd.com. All proceeds benefit the fire company.
APRIL 16
PROGRAM/Beavertown
The Snyder County Historical Society will present a program on the 1893 Historic Signature Crazy Quilt and the students it inspired at 2 p.m. at Beaver Lutheran Church located at 18207 Route 522. The program is free to the public. Light refreshments to follow the program.
PRODUCTION/Lewisburg
The magic of the movies is the theme of RiverStage Community Theatre’s next production, Tiny Island by Michael Hollinger presented at 2:30 p.m. at Greenspace Center, 815 Market St. Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for students, with general admission seating, and can be purchased at the door or at www.riverstagetheatre.org. Info or to purchase tickets, visit www.riverstagetheatre.org, send email to info@riverstagetheatre.org, or call 570-989-0848.
SAFARI SUNDAY/Lewisburg
Safari Sundays, 1-1:45 p.m. at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. Join Miss Sydney, a Bucknell University's Education and Animal Behavior Department major, as she helps us learn about some unique animals, where they live, and other fun facts about these interesting creatures with activities to follow. This program is free with general admission and recommended for children ages 3 and up.
TOURS/Northumberland
The Joseph Priestley House Museum is open for guided tours. The historic site located at 472 Priestley Ave., will be open regular hours 1-4 p.m. and continuing Saturdays and Sunday through Nov. 19. Docents lead tours beginning at 1, 2, and 3 p.m. Reservations are not required. There is an admission fee and the public is free to explore the various gardens. Info: Murrie Zlotziver, 570-473-9474 or jphopsmanager@gmail.com
CASH BINGO/Selinsgrove
Cash Bingo held at 2 p.m. at the Masonic Hall Association of Selinsgrove, 105 S. Market St. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. Food and drinks available. Benefits go towards the 200th anniversary.
BUNNY BINGO/Selinsgrove
Selinsgrove Regional Engagement Center hosts Bunny Bingo at 429 N. Eighth St. Doors open at noon. Come for a plate of lunch for $10. Early bird special at 12:30. Special every five games. Cost: $25/ticket for 20 games, five extra special games for $5 each ($30 at the door). Bring your own dauber or buy one for $5. Register online at www.selinsgroverec.com. Prizes may include gift cards, gift baskets, etc.
HISTORY OF LIME BURNING KILNS/Sunbury
Fred Meckley, of Herndon, will present a talk about the history of the Lime Burning Kilns, located in Southern Northumberland County, at 2 p.m. at the Northumberland County Historical Society, 1150 N. Front St. Parking is in the rear of the property and is accessible via Fort Augusta Avenue. Free and open to the public.
PRESENTATION/Sunbury
Fred Meckley will give a talk at the Northumberland County Historical Society, 1150 N. Front St. The program begins at 2 p.m. in the library of the Hunter House Mansion. His topic is Limestone Kilns in Lower Northumberland County. Meckley is a 1957 graduate of Mahanoy Joint High School, and the son of Eugene Meckley, founder of Meckley’s Limestone Products, Herndon. His presentation will include information about the geography of the area where limestone is extracted, how the process evolved, the history of his family’s limestone company, and where the company stands today. Program is free and open to the public. Free parking behind the Hunter Mansion with access from Fort Augusta Avenue.
OPEN MIC/Sunbury
Let's Jam (open mic) 3-5 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
BASKET BINGO/Washingtonville
A basket bingo to benefit the Michelle Huff Memorial Scholarship will be held at the Washingtonville Fire Company. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. with an early bird game starting at 12:45. There will also be a Chinese auction, 50/50, baked goods, and a food stand by the fire company auxiliary.
APRIL 17
SAFE SITTER CLASS REGISTRATION DEADLINE/Beaver Springs
Safe Sitter Essentials Class, an instructor-led class that prepares students in 6-12 grade to be safe when home alone, watching siblings, or babysitting held at the Middlecreek Area Community Center. Course content: Safety skills, child care skills, CPR, First Aid & rescue skills, and life & bBusiness skills. One-day class held 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22; or Two-day class held 5-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 and Thursday, April 27. Cost: $70 (includes pizza, drink, and snack) or $85 with American Heart Association CPR Certification Card. Pre-registration required by April 17 for both classes. Payment due at time of registration. Registration fee is non-refundable. 12 participants per class. Call the MACC to register, 570-658-2276.
MASTER GARDENERS/Lewisburg
Master Gardeners: Planning Your Garden, 6:30-8 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Learn how to prepare your garden for springtime. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
NATURE CLUB/Lewisburg
Nature Club meets 4-5 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Explore the wonders of spring with Miss Alicia. Watch spring come alive, create a nature journal, and enjoy nature-themed activities in this weekly nature club. For ages 5-10. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
TODDLER TIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Time, 10:30-11 a.m. at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. An interactive program for children ages 2-5 and their caregivers. Includes a story, sing-a-long, and/or hands-on learning activities. Program is included with general admission or membership.
NICKEL BINGO/Middleburg
Nickel Bingo begins at 10:30 a.m. at Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road.
FINANCIAL LITERACY CLASS/Mifflinburg
Financial Literacy Class presented 1-4 p.m. April 3 and 17 at Herr Memorial library. Financial Literacy Basics with Mifflinburg Bank. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
POETRY PATH/Mifflinburg
Poetry Path meets 3:30-4:30 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Celebrate National Poetry Month by decorating the area around the library with art and your favorite poetry. For grades 6-12. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
APRIL 18
$2 TUESDAY/Bloomsburg
$2 Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bloomsburg Children's Museum. $2 admission all day. The Exchange will host hands-on Art Cart projects 10a.m. to 2 p.m.
TALK/Dalmatia
Dale Wolfe will give a talk about the art of making a colonial work knife at 7 p.m. at Trinity United Church of Christ. The talk is part of an ongoing series of monthly presentations by The Mahanoy and Mahantongo Historical and Preservation Society. Wolfe, a 1965 graduate of Mahanoy Joint High School, was the co-owner/operator of Dale Wolfe Kitchens prior to his retirement. In addition to his interest in knife making, Wolfe is also known as a local gunsmith and has offered programs on that topic as well. Assisted by his grandson Nick Williams, a video will enhance Wolfe’s explanation about the progression of knife making. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a question and answer session. The program is free and open to the public.
STORY & ACTIVITY TIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at West End Library. In-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested getting ready for kindergarten activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Parents must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773, or registering online.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club meets 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game is welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Preschool Storytime, 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Miss Alicia to sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
PRESENTATION/Lewisburg
The League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area’s Educational Forum series will feature a presentation by Bill Bowman, Managing Editor of the The Daily Item and The Danville News, and CNHI Regional Editor. His talk, “Why Pennsylvania’s Right to Know Laws Must Be Changed” will focus on understanding the background of R2K laws, current trends, and relevant local and regional experiences with these laws. The meeting will be held as a hybrid meeting (in person or virtual) at noon, at La Primavera Restaurant in Lewisburg and virtually on the Zoom meeting platform. An optional $15.50 buffet lunch will be served beginning at 11:30. No reservation is needed for the in-person lunch. The Zoom meeting room will open at about 11:40 a.m. Those wishing to participate virtually, i.e. via Zoom, must send an indication of their plans to attend remotely, requesting a link to the meeting, by emailing LWVLAForum@gmail.com no later than April 16. Open to members and the general public.
MOMS & BABIES MEETUP/Mifflinburg
Moms and Babies Meetup, 11:30 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. A meetup for new moms and their babies (birth to age 2). Sing songs, listen to a short story, and learn baby sign language. Connect with other moms and discuss parenting and general topics. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
APRIL 19
FOOD GIVEAWAY/Beavertown
Helping Hands, Helping Others Inc. is holding a food giveaway, 10-11 a.m. at the Beavertown Hillbilly Fever Carnival grounds off East Sassafras. Always the third Wednesday in the month. Do not arrive before 9:30, there will be plenty of food available. Volunteers are needed and should arrive at 8:30 to get organized. This is a 501-C3 non-profit, and any size donation is appreciated. All donations can be sent to PO Box 151, Beavertown, PA 17813. Not government funded, so there are no income guidelines.
HOMESCHOOL HANGOUT/Bloomsburg
Homeschool Hangouts meet 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bloomsburg Children's Museum. Parent/child activities are designed to complement concepts taught in the homeschool curriculum, grades K-12. Discounted admission for homeschool families ($5/person). Today: Music and Musical Instrument Petting Zoo.
MR. STICKY/Freeburg
Mr. Sticky sticky buns will be available from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Freeburg Fire Company. Preorder by calling 570-374-8881 or 570-374-9641.
BLOOD PRESSURE & SUGAR SCREENINGS/Lewisburg
Blood pressure and blood sugar screenings available 9-10:30 a.m. at the Lewisburg YMCA.
TODDLER STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Storytime, 9:30-10 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Ms. Mary for an in-person storytime with books, songs, rhymes, finger plays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 1-2. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
BLOOD PRESSURE CHECKS/Middleburg
Shannon from Encompass Health with Geisinger will be taking blood pressure from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road. This is a free and open to the public program.
SPECIAL STITICHES/Mifflinburg
Special Stitches Group meets Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Connect with knitters and crocheters while enjoying friendly conversation and sharing tips and tricks as you work on your latest project. An instructor is on hand to teach knitting basics for beginners. The library has a supply of yarn and needles. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
STORYTIME/Mifflinburg
Toddler/Preschool Discovery Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. A weekly storytime with Ms. Sheila for children 2-5 years of age and their parents/caregivers. Crafts, games, and hands-on activities are provided to reinforce the theme and engage the children in creative play and learning.
RECITAL/Selinsgrove
Internationally renowned violinist Itzhak Perlman, with pianist Rohan De Silva, will appear in a recital at 8 p.m. in Susquehanna University’s Weber Chapel Auditorium. The event is free and open to the public, but tickets are required and limited to four per customer. Tickets can be reserved in the university box office or online at https://susqu.universitytickets.com/. Located in the Degenstein Center Theater lobby, the box office is open Monday through Friday, noon to 5 p.m.
VOLUNTEER TEA, BINGO, POKER/Sunbury
Sunbury Senior Action Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features Volunteer Tea at 11 a.m.; Bingo and Penny Poker at 12:30 p.m.; Cards 31 at 2.
GEEZER NIGHT/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
LIVE MUSIC/Turbotville
Ann Kerstetter and Bryan Noaker perform 6-8:30 p.m. at Turbotville Publix House.