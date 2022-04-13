TODAY
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Today at the Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Elm St., body sculpting and toning 6-7 p.m.; kickboxing 6-7 p.m.; yoga 7-8 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
RESEARCH/Danville
The Genealogy room of the Montour County Historical Society will be open Wednesday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon. Members and non-members of MCHS, will be charged $2/hour for research in the room, $5/hour to have research done by volunteers. 25¢ per copy will be charged. If research is done by the volunteers for you payment will be needed before the research will be sent to you. If you have any questions contact Sylvia at 570-854-9920 or Rebecca at 570-764-1393. Enter the door at the Boyd House from the parking lot across from the back door of the Montgomery House, up four steps. If handicapped access is needed, call the above phone numbers when in parking lot and you will directed to the accessible entrance.
COMEDY NIGHT/Lewisburg
Wednesday Night Comedy at the Bull Run, with Bill Russum and Billy Kell, starts at 8 p.m. at the Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St. Sign up starts at 7:30. Info: 570-524-2572.
WELLNESS 360/Lewisburg
Wellness 360 Active Aging Network, Bone Health and Osteoporosis Prevention, 10:15 a.m. at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr. Presented by Ashley Albertson, Thyra M. Humphreys Center for Breast Health, who is certified in bone density (Dexa) scan technology. In this informative lecture, participants will learn the differences between osteoporosis and osteopenia, as well as the risks and the myths surrounding this topic. Participants will leave the lecture feeling empowered to take steps to keep bones healthy and strong. Attendees can receive a free bone density screening following the presentation. To join Wellness 360, call 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com/Wellness360.
TODDLER STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Storytime held 9:30-10 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Ms. Mary for an in-person storytime with books, songs, rhymes, finger plays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 1-2. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.
SPECIAL STICHES/Mifflinburg
Special Stitches Group meets 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Join knitters and crocheters of all skill levels. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.
TODDLER/PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Mifflinburg
Toddler/Preschool Discovery Storytime presented 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. A storytime with Ms. Sheila for children 2-5 years of age and their parents/caregivers. Crafts, games, and hands-on activities are provided to reinforce the theme and engage the children in creative play and learning. Register to attend by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Mifflinburg
Western Union County Food Pantry — Hope’s Haven Food Pantry serves residents of Union County each Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at Christ’s United Lutheran Church. For those who have food insecurity. Located 3 ½ miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy.
FOOD PANTRY/Millmont
Hope’s Haven Food Pantry continues to serve residents of Union County weekly, each Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m., at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, a.k.a. “Four Bells Church.” If you have a food insecurity, please visit. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy. Church is located 3.5 miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45 at 13765 Old Turnpike Road. Info: email administrator@4bellsfood.com, call 570-716-5601, or visit the church website, www.4bellschurch.com or Facebook page.
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL/Milton
The First Presbyterian Church of Milton, 47 Walnut St., is sponsoring a free community meal at 6 p.m. sharp, every Wednesday night. Menu varies. A short hymn sing and message to follow.
SOUP & THE WORD/Milton
Milton Ministerium meets for “Soup and the Word” at noon Wednesdays through Lent at Milton First Presbyterian Church, 47 Walnut St. A time of devotion, fellowship, soup and celebration. Today, meal and service provided by Community Mennonite Fellowship Church.
TIME FOR TWOS/Northumberland
Time for Twos begins at 10:30 a.m. at Priestley Forsyth Memorial Library.
STORYTIME/Selinsgrove
Mother Goose on the Loose Story Time, 10 a.m. at Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, 1 N. High St.
TO-GO MEALS/Sunbury
The Salvation Army, 40 S. Fourth St., will serve To-Go Meals, Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m.
OPEN MIC/Sunbury
Acoustic Guitar Open Mic, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
LUNCH, BINGO & MEETING/Sunbury
Sunbury Adult Community Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features TV, news discussion at 8:30 a.m., Members Journal at 10, lunch at 11:30, bingo and members meeting at 12:30 p.m.
GEEZER NIGHT/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.
CHAIR YOGA, STORYTIME/Sunbury
Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St., features Mother Goose on the Loose at 11 a.m., Dungeons and Dragons at 3 p.m. and chair yoga at 3 p.m.
THURSDAY
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Programs today at the Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. Cycling 8-9 a.m.; Zumba Gold 8:45-9:30 a.m.; Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; R.I.P.P.E.D. 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
EASTER SERVICE/Danville
A service remembering the final days of Jesus on Earth before His crucifixion presented at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary at White Hall Baptist Church, 699 White Hall Road. The service will be one of quiet observance of communion with music, prayer, and the word of God.
WEST END READERS/Laurelton
West End Readers meet 6-7 p.m. at West End Library. Connect with fellow book lovers as they discuss The Husband’s Secret by Liane Moriarty. Each month the group selects and discusses a new book. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library or registering online.
EASTER CRAFT/Mifflinburg
Easter Make & Take Craft, 4-5:30 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Kids create a special Easter-themed craft they can take home. Register to attend by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.
LIVE MUSIC/Mifflinburg
Gift, Troutman, Gift perform 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Rusty Rail Brewing Company, 5 N. Eighth St.
WALKING CLUB/Mifflinburg
Walking Club meets at 6 p.m. at the Mifflinburg YMCA. Everyone is welcome. You do not need a YMCA membership to participate. Meet the group, make new friends and get some fresh air. Expect a 30-45 minute walk on the rail trail or through town. Info: YMCA at 570-966-7273.
MEAL & SERVICE/Millmont
A Maundy Thursday meal and service begins at 6 p.m. at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, 13765 Old Turnpike Road.
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. at the Milton Moose, 139 S. Front St.
RESERVATION DEADLINE/Milton
After a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Milton Historical Society is announcing its Governor Pollock Dinner and Annual Meeting will be held April 21, from 6-8:30 p.m., at the Wynding Brook Golf Club, 201 Harvey’s Lane, Milton. Cost: $25/person which includes a choice of three entrees of filled chicken breast or filled pork chop, mashed potatoes with gravy and mixed vegetables, or vegetarian lasagna. All three choices include caesar salad, rolls, ice cream, coffee or tea. Tax and gratuity are included in the cost. The program for the evening includes a presentation from Professor Claire Campbell of Bucknell University titled “The Connections of Water: Learning about Milton’s History from Limestone Run.” Reservation forms can be found on the website http://www.MiltonPAHistoricalSociety.com or on the Milton Historical Society’s Facebook page. Reservation deadline is April 14. Info: email bccimax@aol.com.
QUIET TIME & COMMUNION/Montandon
Maundy Thursday Quiet Time and Communion, noon to 2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. at Montandon United Methodist Church, Main Street. Come and go as you want; stay 5 minutes or two hours for prayer and meditation; receive Communion when ready. Enter thru front door. All are welcome.
KIDS WHO CODE/Northumberland
Kids Who Code, 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Priestley Forsyth Memorial Library. Experience STEM activities and practice coding basics. Call the library at 570-473-8201 to sign up.
FREE MEAL/Port Trevorton
A free community dinner served 5-6:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall at Hope UMC Outreach & Missions Team of Port Trevorton, 1623 Main St. Meal is eat in or take out and includes ham, macaroni and cheese, green beans, and dessert.
EXERCISE, LUNCH, BINGO/Sunbury
Sunbury Adult Community Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features TV, news discussion at 8:30 a.m., chair exercises at 10, lunch at 11:30, bingo and card party at 12:30.
KNITTING CLUB, GIRLS WHO CODE/Sunbury
Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St., features Knitting Club at 2 p.m. and Girls Who Code at 4:30 p.m.
KARAOKE/Sunbury
Midnite Jam Karaoke, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
OPEN JAM/Sunbury
Open Jam, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
COFFEE HOUR/Williamsport
The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., will host Michael J. Miller at its Coffee Hour at 10 a.m. in the Community Room. Miller will provide a wide variety of music “from ancient songs to country, folk, blues, rockabilly, and originals. Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash, The Beatles, Buddy Holly, Stephen Foster…” Free and open to the public. Coffee and snacks will be provided by Backhouse Café Coffee and Tea.
FRIDAY
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Programs today at the Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. Cardio Circuit 9-10 a.m.; Core Strengthening 10-11 a.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
FISH FRY/Danville
Goodwill Hose Company, 407 Center St., is holding Fish Fry Friday through April 15. Dinners served from 5-8 p.m. and include a fish sandwich, fries and cole slaw for $8, or Yuengling beer battered fish or baked fish, fries and cole slaw for $12. Macaroni and cheese will be served on some Fridays. Watch for updates.
MAH JONGG/Laurelton
Mah Jongg featured 1-3 p.m. at West End Library. Mah Jongg is a game of skill, strategy, and calculation and involves a degree of chance. No experience is needed. An instructor is on hand to teach newcomers this tile-based game. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library or registering online.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
BABY STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Baby Storytime held 11 a.m. to noon at The Public Library for Union County. A storytime based on the “Mother Goose on the Loose” program which shows that children learn best through routine and repetition in a nurturing environment. Learn songs, rhymes, fingerplays, and simple ASL signs. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.
FAIRY GARDEN WORKSHOP/Lewisburg
Fairy Garden Workshop held at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum. Make your very own fairy garden and provide a quiet, relaxing retreat for those elusive little sprites. This workshop is great for both children and adults to explore the endless possibilities of these wonderful little fairylands. Each participant will get a fairy garden kit which includes a small birdhouse, fake succulent plant (so your garden never withers), terra cotta base, and more. Two session times are available: 1-1:45 p.m. and 2:15-3 p.m. Recommended for those 4 years and older (adults can register too). Registration required. Activities will be outside weather permitting. Register at: https://bit.ly/3hui7we. Cost: $9/member and $10/non-member. Sponsored by Leslie Hosterman and Alicia Shaffer of Bowen Agency Realtors.
GOOD FRIDAY SERVICE/Mifflinburg
A Good Friday Service presented at 7 p.m. at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 404 Market St.
DRIVE-THRU FISH FRY/Milton
A drive-thru fish fry held 4 p.m. until sold out at Crossroads Nazarene Church. Cost: $12/meal including macaroni and cheese, green beans and applesauce; and $7 for fish only. Proceeds benefit the Crossroads Alaska Missions Projects. To pre-order contact Lori Klinger at 570-473-1724.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Allan Combs II performs 7-9 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
GOOD FRIDAY SERVICE/Shamokin Dam
The Selinsgrove Area Ministerium will host a Community Good Friday Service from noon until 3 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, 3249 North Old Trail (behind Hoss’s). The service is divided into 20-minute segments, with each segment designed with a scripture reading, prayer, message, and hymn in the 20-minute time frame to allow participants to be part of one portion or as many as they choose. Each time slot will feature a different member of the Selinsgrove ministerium, clergy of the area Lutheran, Methodist, Episcopal, Nazarene, and UCC churches, preaching on a portion of the Passion according to St. John. The service will be available on live stream and any time thereafter on St. Matthews Lutheran Church Shamokin Dam PA’s Facebook page.
FISH DINNER/Sunbury
A fried fish dinner served 5 p.m. until sold out at East End Fire Company, 215 Catawissa Ave. Cost: $11. Includes fried fish, macaroni and cheese and stewed tomatoes. Eat in or take out. Reserve meals by calling 570-286-5331.
FISH SANDWICH/Sunbury
Deep fried fish sandwich, fries and cole slaw for $10 available 11 a.m. until sold out at Rescue Hose Company No. 1, 800 Edison Ave. Pre-orders recommended. Dine in or take out.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Check 1 Two performs 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
CHAIR AEROBICS/Sunbury
Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St., features armchair aerobics at 10 a.m.
GOOD FRIDAY BREAKFAST/Sunbury
Sunbury YMCA’s 56th Annual Good Friday Breakfast will be held at 8 a.m. zia Zoom. The message will be shared by Pastor Eric Hoke, lead pastor of All Saints Community Church in the Bronx. Eric was born and raised in Central PA and is a true “Y” kid, as he grew up participating in YMCA Child Care, Giant Step, youth programs and sports leagues. Eric then became a Y employee and spent summers during his college years working as a Day Camp counselor. Everyone is welcome to join zia this zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82512151497?pwd=ckdsMUFycXdSbVYwc3R6cUFpendwUT09; Meeting ID: 825 1215 1497; Passcode: 904877
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Earthbound Misfits perform 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.
KARAOKE/Sunbury
Karaoke with Midnite Jam Sounds, 7-10 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
SATURDAY
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Today at the Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. Tae Kwon Do — Beginner noon-1 p.m.; Advanced noon-1:30 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
TRAINS/Danville
In its 17th year, the Saturday Trains program at Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, corner of Pine and East Market streets, continues every Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon. Everyone is welcome and there are free pediatric safety masks for children.
EGG HUNT/Danville
Goodwill Hose Company’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt begins at 10 a.m. at Memorial Park, along Bloom Road.
EGG HUNT/Danville
An old-fashioned Easter egg hunt held at 1 p.m. at White Hall Baptist Church, 699 White Hall Road. Age groups include 1-4 years, 5-8 years, and 9-12 years of age. Kids will take home plastic eggs with treats and prizes for each age group.
FREE MEAL/Danville
A free grab-n-go meal distributed starting at 11 a.m. and continuing until the food is gons, at Jubilee Kitchen located at Trinity Lutheran Church. If driving, approach Trinity on Church Street headed toward East Market. Whether walking or driving, volunteers will bring the meal to you.
EGG HUNT/Elysburg
An Easter egg hunt for Ralpho Township residents begins at 1 p.m. at the Knoebel’s Grove parking lot. For ages 10 and younger. Rain or shine.
EGG HUNT & CHICKEN BARBECUE/Herndon
St. Paul’s United Church of Christ will host its annual Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. at the church grove, 1473 Urban Road, for children up to age 10. Simultaneously, a chicken barbecue will also take place in the church grove. Chicken halves may be purchased for $6. Pre-order by calling June Kissinger at 570-758-2713. Pick up time for the chicken is 10 a.m. A selection of baked goods will also be available for purchase. Info: Tammy Heim, 570-274-2586.
EGG HUNT/Kreamer
An Easter egg hunt begins at 2 p.m. at the Middlecreek Township recreation grounds. Sponsored by St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Kreamer, partnered with Thrivent Financial Services and Pizza Ruhls. For children ages 12 and younger, and a special needs group (all ages).
EX-STREAM SATURDAYS/Lewisburg
ex-STREAM Saturdays: ‘Bee’ a Beekeeper!, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum. If you enjoy eating apples, almonds, cherries, and even ice cream — thank a beekeeper. 75% of the food you eat requires pollination which honey bees provide. Come and “bee” a beekeeper with the Center for Pollinator Research at Penn State. Hands-on activities will introduce visitors to the practice of beekeeping and the honey bees they take care of. A storytime will take place at 11 a.m. and noon. Program is free with general admission or museum membership and is recommended for children ages 5 and up.
EGG HUNT/Lewisburg
United In Christ’s Community Easter Egg Hunt begins at 1 p.m. at 1875 Churches Road. For children ages 12 and younger.
EGG HUNT/Liverpool
An Easter egg hunt sponsored by the Liverpool Civic Club, Liverpool Lions Club and Liverpool Legion will be held at 1 p.m. at the Liverpool ball field. For children up to 12 years old. The Easter Bunny will be there handing out prizes and for photos. In case of bad weather, the hunt will be held at the Liverpool Fire House Social Hall.
BACON FESTIVAL/McClure
Chocolate-covered bacon, grilled bacon and cheese sandwiches, bacon cheeseburgers, bacon cheese fries, sugar baby bacon on a stick, maple bacon cupcakes… that’s just scratching the surface of what you will find at the sixth annual McClure Bacon Fest, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Station Park. Featuring nearly 150 vendors, with twice as many food vendors as last year, both from local areas and out of state. They have each been asked to participate in the bacon theme. Includes vendors with prepackaged food, and non-food vendors including Whisker Biscuits handcrafted dog treats, TB Turnings and Woodworks with handcrafted peppermills and coffee grinders, Mineheart Gap Maple Syrup, Bling Creations Sun Catchers, and many other handmade products like soaps, hairbows, signs, shirts, candles, and home décor. Also included this year is an egg hunt hosted by West End Grace Church at 3 p.m. For the first time, a Piggy Trot 5K will begin with check-in at 8 a.m. at the McClure Fire Hall. The race will begin at 9 a.m. A Beverage Garden is also new this year, offered for visitors 21 and older. The Fun Zone inflatable park is returning and will include a bounce house, obstacle course, and Wrecking Ball. All-day wristbands can be purchased for $5. Info: visit the McClure Revitalization Committee facebook page, www.mcclurepa.org, or www.mcclurebaconfest.com.
EGG HUNT/Mount Pleasant Mills
The Fremont Ladies Auxiliary will host a community Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. at the Fremont Social Hall, 299 Millrace Road. Bring your own basket. For info or to contribute candy, call 717-543-7281.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
John Derk performs 7-9 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Northumberland
Kate’s Kupboard, located at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 300 Queen St., is open from 9-11:00 a.m. You do not need to live in the Shikellamy School District to receive products. In addition to groceries, distributing household and personal care items. There is also a baby station. Use the entrance off the church parking lot for grocery/household/personal care items. The baby station entrance is on Third Street.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Northumberland
The Reaching Out Food Pantry will distribute food from 9 to 11 a.m. for anyone in the Shikellamy School District in need of food at Trinity United Methodist Church, corner of Sixth and King streets. This is a drive thru distribution. Enter the alley via Sheetz Avenue and exit onto King Street. If you are new, proof of residency is required. Volunteers are always welcomed.
TOURS/Northumberland
The Joseph Priestley House Museum, 472 Priestley Ave., is open from 1-4 p.m. with docent-led tours at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. The site is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and preserves the cultural resources of Joseph Priestley’s home and his contributions creating a dynamic setting for education and enjoyment for all members of the community. Info: www.josephpriestleyhouse.org or 570-473-9474.
KARAOKE NIGHT/Selinsgrove
Karaoke Night, 7:30-11:30 p.m. at the Que Brew, 6 University Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Dead Simple performs at VFW Post 6631, Route 522. $5 cover charge. Doors open at 7 p.m. with music beginning at 8. Cash bar and food available for purchase.
EGG HUNT/Sunbury
First Reformed Church will sponsor an Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. at Fort Discovery Playground. All children 10 years old and younger are welcome. The Easter Bunny will be there to greet everyone.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Jeremy Crumbine perform 10 p.m. to midnight at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
The Dream Catchers perform 7-10 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
BREAKFAST/Washingtonville
Breakfast served 8-11 a.m. at Washingtonville Fire Company. Cost: $10/adults, $5/ages 6-10, and free for ages 5 and younger. Info: 570-437-2069.
SUNDAY
TAE KWON DO/Beaver Springs
Tae Kwon Do presented at the Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. Beginner from 1:30-2:30 p.m.; advanced from 1:30-3 p.m.
SUNRISE SERVICE/Danville
Derry Mennonite Church will present an Easter Sunrise Service at 6:45 a.m. at the Montour Preserve (Goose Cove 3, on hill behind the visitor’s center). Coffee and donuts will follow at the church with regular services starting at 9 a.m.
EDUCATIONAL FORUM REGISTRATION DEADLINE/Lewisburg
The League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area’s Educational Forum series will hold a final virtual panel presentation by Union County Commissioners Jeff Reber, Preston Boop and Stacy Richards on April 19. The Commissioners will provide an update on Union County governmental activities. The program begins at noon. The Zoom meeting room will open at 11:30 a.m. Registration deadline is Sunday, April 17. All participants *must* register in advance. To initiate registration, send an email with your name and event topic/date to LWVLAForum@gmail.com. All are welcome to attend.
EASTER SERVICES/Mifflinburg
An Easter Sunday Service begins at 10:30 a.m. at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 404 Market St.
EASTER SERVICES/Millmont
A Sunrise Morning Easter Sunday Service begins at 6:30 a.m. followed by Easter Sunday Breakfast at 7:45 a.m. and an Early Morning Sunday Service at 8:30 a.m. at Christ United Lutheran Church, 13765 Old Turnpike Road.
TOURS/Northumberland
The Joseph Priestley House Museum, 472 Priestley Ave., is open from 1-4 p.m. with docent-led tours at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. The site is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and preserves the cultural resources of Joseph Priestley’s home and his contributions creating a dynamic setting for education and enjoyment for all members of the community. Info: www.josephpriestleyhouse.org or 570-473-9474.
APRIL 18
MACC FITNESS & PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Today at the Middlecreek Area Community Center, (MACC), 67 Elm St., Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; Pinochle Club noon; Boot Camp 5:15-5:45 p.m.; Cornhole (open play) 6-8 p.m.; Bingo 6-8 p.m.
TODDLER TIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Time: Easter Bunny held 10:30-11 a.m. at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum. A reading of The Story of the Easter Bunny by Katherine and Tegen Brown followed by crafting bunny ear headbands. Toddler Time is an interactive program for children ages 2-5 and their caregivers. Toddler Time includes a story, sing-a-long, and/or hands-on learning activities. Program is included with general admission or membership.
BLOOD PRESSURE & SUGAR SCREENINGS/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road, will offer blood pressure/blood sugar screenings with Evangelical Hospital from 10-11 a.m. Free and open to the public. Info: Chris at 570-837-6200.
EARTH DAY CRAFT/Mifflinburg
Upcycled Earth Day Craft – teen program held 3:30-5 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Turn trash into a treasure. Teens create a planter from recyclable material. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.
STORYTIME/Northumberland
Babies Boogie and Toddlers Rock begins at 10:30 a.m. at the Priestley Forsyth Memorial Library.
FIELD DAY REGISTRATION DEADLINE/Selinsgrove
The Snyder County Conservation District (SCCD) will host a Soil Health Field Day at the Middlecreek Valley Antique Association Grounds, 758 Old Colony Road, on April 21. This free event will run from 9 a.m. to noon. Refreshments provided. Farmers will learn about: How their farm’s “soil herd” can work for them; improved soil health can minimize soil and nutrient losses; growing crops and covers are your soils’ solar panels that benefit future crops; how better soil health can improve soil water infiltration; no-tilling will work for vegetable and vine row crops. Held rain or shine. Register by April 18, by calling 570-837-3000, ext. 5 or email agtech@snydercd.org.
HOME SCHOOL QUEST/Sunbury
Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St., features Home School Quest at 2 p.m.
APRIL 19
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Today at the Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., Zumba Gold 8:45-9:30 p.m.; Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; food distribution 1:30 p.m.; baby and tot essentials distribution 1:30-4 p.m.; cycling 8-9 a.m.; open basketball 6-9 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
HYGIENE GIVEAWAY/Danville
The hygiene giveaway for Montour County residents will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Good Samaritan Mission.
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. No fees and everyone welcome. Lessons precede the play if requested.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time meets 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the West End Library. In-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested “getting ready for kindergarten” activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Parents must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773 or registering online.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club meets 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
CHILDREN’S STORY HOUR/Lewisburg
Children’s Story Hour, 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday at The Himmelreich Memorial Library, 18 Market St. Led by Nancy Neilson and friends — an hour of stories and fun. Tales of inspiration for kids of all ages. No charge.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Preschool Storytime meets 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Miss Alicia to sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.
WALKING CLUB/Mifflinburg
Walking Club meets at 6 p.m. at the Mifflinburg YMCA. Everyone is welcome. You do not need a YMCA membership to participate. Meet the group, make new friends and get some fresh air. Expect a 30-45 minute walk on the rail trail or through town. Info: YMCA at 570-966-7273.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:30 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Smooth Country performs 6-9 p.m. at the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, Route 11, next to Surplus Outlet. Open to public. Info: 570-473-3331.
AEROBICS, GAMES, STORY TIME/Sunbury
Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St., features armchair aerobics at 10 a.m., Story Time at 11 a.m., and Dungeons & Dragons at 4 p.m.