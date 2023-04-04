APRIL 4
GEISINGER MOBILE HEALTH BUS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features Geisinger Mobile Health Bus laboratory collection services for blood draws and urine samples in the parking lot every Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointment is necessary for lab services. Geisinger patients can self-schedule an appointment via MyGeisinger. A doctor's order is required for non-geisinger patients.
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features cycling 8-9 a.m.; Zumba Gold 9-10 a.m.; Central PA Foodbank food distribution 1-2 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
STORYTIME/Bloomsburg
Storytime from the Birds Nest with Miss Angie, 11:15 a.m. to noon at The Bloomsburg Public Library's. Recommended for students ages 3-6. Activities are included with museum admission.
HOLY WEEK WALK/Danville
Holy Week Walk: A Story Path is back. Based on the book Holy Week: An Emotions Primer, stations are set up on the grounds of Grove Presbyterian Church, Bloom Street, talking the walker through the events of the last week in Jesus’ life on earth. The Story Path will be up from from dawn to dusk outside on the church grounds at 376 Bloom St. All are welcome.
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. No fees and everyone welcome. Lessons precede the play if requested.
STORY & ACTIVITY TIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at West End Library. In-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested getting ready for kindergarten activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Parents must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773, or registering online.
EASTER EGG ORNAMENT TAKE-HOME CRAFT/Lewisburg
Easter egg ornaments take-home craft held during library hours at The Public Library for Union County. Celebrate the Easter holiday with a fun and easy Easter egg ornament craft. Stop by during library hours to pick up supplies and directions. Available while supplies last.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club meets 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game is welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Preschool Storytime, 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Miss Alicia to sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
SPECIAL STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Mel Fell Special Storytime, 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join the library in a special storytime based around this year’s PA One Book, Mel Fell! Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Ann Kerstetter and Bryan Noaker perform 6-8 p.m. at the Lewisburg Hotel, Market Street. No cover.
GAMES, PUZZLES, I-PADS & BINGO/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, i-Pads, and Smart T.V. Tuesday Night Bingo, open to the public, held from 5-8 p.m.
PARKINSON'S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
Parkinson’s Exercise Program, a functional exercise program for people living with Parkinson’s disease, meets 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org to register.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
NICKEL BINGO/Middleburg
Nickel Bingo begins at 10:30 a.m. at Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road.
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. every Tuesday at Milton American Legion, 401 N. Front St. Eight flavors to choose from. Cost: $10/dozen eat in or $11/dozen take out. 570-742-4632.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:15 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Smooth Country performs 6-9 p.m. at the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, Route 11, next to Surplus Outlet. Open to public. Info: 570-473-3331.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop open to residents of Snyder/Union counties, located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
PRESENTATION/Selinsgrove
Susquehanna University will present “Trees in World Lyric: An Evening of Poetry and Song” at 7 p.m. in Stretansky Concert Hall in the Cunningham Center for Music and Art. Free and open to the public. The event is a multilingual celebration of World Poetry Day and Earth Day featuring Susquehanna students, alumni, staff, faculty and invited poets.
BINGO/Sunbury
Bingo begins at 6 p.m. at The Diner, 425 Market St. Doors open at 4. Info: 570-917-4613.
BLOOD PRESSURE & SUGAR SCREENINGS/Sunbury
Blood pressure and blood sugar screenings available 10-11:30 a.m. at the Sunbury YMCA.
BOOK COLLECTION/Sunbury
The Friends of the Degenstein Community Library are in need of good used books for their upcoming annual book sale in April. A book drive will be held from 1-4 p.m. April 4 for people to donate their books. No magazines, VHS tapes, encyclopedia sets, textbooks, or books that are dirty/torn/musty. Bring books to the ground floor of the library at 40 S. Fifth St., Sunbury — volunteers will be on hand to accept them.
APRIL 5
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Elm St., features toning/sculpting 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
HOMESCHOOL HANGOUT/Bloomsburg
Homeschool Hangouts meet 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bloomsburg Children's Museum. Parent/child activities are designed to complement concepts taught in the homeschool curriculum, grades K-12. Discounted admission for homeschool families ($5/person). Today: BTE Theater In the Classroom.
HOLY WEEK WALK/Danville
Holy Week Walk: A Story Path is back. Based on the book Holy Week: An Emotions Primer, stations are set up on the grounds of Grove Presbyterian Church, Bloom Street, talking the walker through the events of the last week in Jesus’ life on earth. The Story Path will be up from from dawn to dusk outside on the church grounds at 376 Bloom St. All are welcome.
GAMES, PUZZLES, I-PADS/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, i-Pads, and Smart T.V.
TODDLER STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Storytime, 9:30-10 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Ms. Mary for an in-person storytime with books, songs, rhymes, finger plays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 1-2. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
BUILDING STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Building Storytime — Week of the Young Child held 9:30-10 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. When children build together they embrace teamwork and develop their social and early literacy skills. Grab some materials and create. For ages 1-5. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
STRETCHING THE FOOD DOLLAR/Middleburg
Scarlet, a nutritionist, will talk about “Stretching the Food Dollar” at 10 a.m. at the Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road. Info: Chris at 570-837-6200. Free and open to the public program.
SPECIAL STITCHES/Mifflinburg
Special Stitches Group meets Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Connect with knitters and crocheters while enjoying friendly conversation and sharing tips and tricks as you work on your latest project. An instructor is on hand to teach knitting basics for beginners. The library has a supply of yarn and needles. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
LIBBY FROM OVERDRIVE/Mifflinburg
Meet Libby from OverDrive, 3:30-4:30 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Learn how to search and borrow ebooks, audiobooks and now magazines from the digital library. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
STORYTIME/Mifflinburg
Toddler/Preschool Discovery Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. A weekly storytime with Ms. Sheila for children 2-5 years of age and their parents/caregivers. Crafts, games, and hands-on activities are provided to reinforce the theme and engage the children in creative play and learning.
FOOD PANTRY/Millmont
Hope’s Haven Food Pantry continues to serve residents of Union County weekly, each Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m., at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, a.k.a. “Four Bells Church.” If you have a food insecurity, please visit. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy. Church is located 3.5 miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45 at 13765 Old Turnpike Road. Info: email administrator@4bellsfood.com, call 570-716-5601, or visit the church website, www.4bellschurch.com or Facebook page.
FREE MEAL/Milton
A free meal served at 6 p.m. every Wednesday at First Presbyterian Church, 47 Walnut St. Music and message after the meal.
COMMUNITY SUPPER/Selinsgrove
Martha’s Table of All Saints Episcopal Church, 129 N. Market St., will serve a “take out” only meal between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. at the parish center which is handicapped accessible. The meal will consist of beef barley soup, barbecue chicken sandwiches, coleslaw, tater tots and desserts. Info: 570-374-8289.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-374-0255.
MOTHER GOOSE ON THE LOOSE/Selinsgrove
Join Miss Lubow for Mother Goose on the Loose at 10 a.m. at the Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, 1 N. High St. Info: 570-374-7163.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop open to residents of Snyder/Union counties, located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170.
YOGA/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers yoga classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
TO-GO MEALS/Sunbury
The Salvation Army, 40 S. Fourth St., will serve To-Go Meals, Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m.
OPEN MIC/Sunbury
Acoustic Guitar Open Mic, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
GEEZER NIGHT/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 166 Market St.
APRIL 6
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. features Zumba Gold 9-10 a.m.; Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; R.I.P.P.E.D. 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
TODDLER TIME/Bloomsburg
Toddler Time, 10 a.m. to noon at the Bloomsburg Children's Museum. Join Ms. Ashley from Rohrbach's Farm. Recommended for all Pre-K ages. Each week will consist of exciting new stories and educational crafts to help build fine motor skills, then ends with a 30-minute music and movement section. Included with museum admission; adult supervision required.
HOLY WEEK WALK/Danville
Holy Week Walk: A Story Path is back. Based on the book Holy Week: An Emotions Primer, stations are set up on the grounds of Grove Presbyterian Church, Bloom Street, talking the walker through the events of the last week in Jesus’ life on earth. The Story Path will be up from from dawn to dusk outside on the church grounds at 376 Bloom St. All are welcome.
PARKINSON'S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
Parkinson’s Exercise Program, a functional exercise program for people living with Parkinson’s disease, meets 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org to register.
GAMES, PUZZLES, I-PADS/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, i-Pads, and Smart T.V.
POSTAGE STAMP EXHIBIT/Lewisburg
Experience a unique history exhibition and learn about the hobby of postage stamp collecting with the Philatelist E. Project on April 6 and 8 at the Public Library for Union County. The exhibit, a Girl Scout Gold Award Project, is designed by Erin DeSantis, a member of Troop 61083 and sophomore at Lewisburg Area High School. The collection includes 25 thematic postage stamp collages and a variety of other postal history material. To learn more about Philatelist E. project, visit https://bit.ly/philatelist-e.
PHILATELIST E. GALLERY NIGHT/Lewisburg
Philatelist E. Gallery Night held 6:30-8:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Immerse yourself in art, history, and community conversation at the Philatelist E. Gallery Night. This Girl Scout Gold Award project aims to get people excited about history through programs and online content centered around postage stamps and other philatelic materials. Come see the display, chat with the gallery’s creator, Erin, and connect with history lovers of all ages. Light refreshments provided. Open to the public.
FAMILY BOARD GAMES/Lewisburg
Bring your family to The Public Library for Union County from 1-7 p.m. to play board games from the library’s collection.
ARTS & CRAFTS/Lewisburg
Arts & Crafts — Week of the Young Child, 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Develop creativity, social skills, and fine motor skills with an open-ended art project that lets children make choices, use their imaginations, and create with their hands. For ages 1-5. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
EGG HUNT/Lewisburg
Egg Hunt at the Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. Enjoy an “Egg-citing” contest. Hunt for giant Easter eggs in your favorite exhibits. Search while you play and record your answers. Turn them in to the gift shop before you leave and enter to win a prize. Program included with general admission and membership. Recommended for children 2 and up. Please note that the Museum will be closed on Sunday, April 9.
GED CLASSES/Middleburg
Free GED classes to prepare for the GED or college entrance exam held 9 a.m. to noon every Thursday at the Middleburg Borough Building Community Room (third floor). Info: 570-523-7755, ext. 2379. To register for class visit www.csiu.org/AdultEd to complete the online application.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
TEEN LEADERS CLUB/Miffllinburg
Hanging Out with a Purpose Teen Leaders Club meets 3-4:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Mifflinburg YMCA, 333 E. Chestnut St. For students in grades 6-9. There is no cost to join the club and receive free YMCA membership for active club members. To register, call 570-966-7273, in person, or online at www.gsvymca.org. Info: Angela Haines at ahaines@gsvymca.org.
BOOK CLUB/Mifflinburg
Novel Thoughts Book Club meets 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Join fellow book lovers and discuss West with Giraffes by Lynda Rutledge. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
PAPER LILLIES/Mifflinburg
Drop by the Herr Memorial Library during library hours to make tissue paper lilies as a spring decoration. For children of all ages. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
MAUNDY THURSDAY MEAL & SERVICE/Millmont
A Maundy Thursday meal and service begins at 6 p.m. at Christ's United Lutheran Church, 13765 Old Turnpike Road.
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. at the Milton Moose, 139 S. Front St.
COMMUNION/Montandon
Stop & Go Quiet Time & Communion, noon to 2 p.m. at Montandon United Methodist Church, Main Street, on Maundy Thursday. Come and go as you want. Enter quietly thru front door. Sit and pray/meditate, then receive Communion when ready. Wheelchair accessible.
MAUNDY THURSDAY SERVICE/Mount Pleasant Mills
Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m. at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, Route 35.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop open to residents of Snyder/Union counties, located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
KARAOKE THURSDAYS/Sunbury
Karaoke Thursday begins at 6:30 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
BIBLE STUDY, EXERCISE, CRAFT/Sunbury
Sunbury Senior Action Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features Bible study at 9 a.m.; chair exercise at 10, craft at 11; member's meeting at 12:30 p.m.; and cards 31 at 2.
APRIL 7
REGISTRATION DEADLINE FOR CPR AED CLASS/Beaver Springs
American Heart Association Heartsaver CPR AED Class begins at 8 a.m. April 8 at the Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC). Training components: First Aid, CPR, AED. Cost: $65 (includes snacks and water) — payment due at time of registration. Registration required by April 7. Registration fee is non-refundable. Call the MACC to register, 570-658-2276.
EGG HUNT/Beaver Springs
The West Snyder Rotary Club will sponsor its annual community Easter egg hunt at 1 p.m. at the West Snyder Elementary School. There will be candy filled plastic eggs for children nursery to sixth grade. The Easter Bunny will be present for a photo op. Rain or shine.
ALL ABILITIES DAY/Bloomsburg
All Abilities Night, 3-7 p.m. at The Bloomsburg Children's Museum. A fun night out for All Abilities Night. Enjoy a reduced number of visitors, space, and freedom to explore at your own pace. Adapted exhibits, a quiet area, and an opportunity to network with other families. All Abilities night is a free event held regularly.
GROSSOLOGY LAB/Bloomsburg
Grossology Lab: Owl Pellet Dissection held at The Bloomsburg Children's Museum. Session A: 9:30-10:30 a.m; Session B: 11 a.m. to noon. Register online: https://bit.ly/bcm-owl. This Owl Pellet Dissection Lab is a memorable (and fun) way to learn about the eating habits of birds of prey — birds such as owls that eat rodents and small birds. Ages 6+
MUSIC TOGETHER/Bloomsburg
Music Together of Bloomsburg, 10:15-11 a.m. every Friday at The Bloomsburg Children's Museum. Child development researchers have found that grouping together children of varying ages fosters natural, family-style learning. The hallmark of the Music Together program, the mixed-age class gives children the environment they need to grow musically while interacting both socially and musically with peers of different ages. Register online: www.musictogetherofbloomsburg.com
HOLY WEEK WALK/Danville
Holy Week Walk: A Story Path is back. Based on the book Holy Week: An Emotions Primer, stations are set up on the grounds of Grove Presbyterian Church, Bloom Street, talking the walker through the events of the last week in Jesus’ life on earth. The Story Path will be up from from dawn to dusk outside on the church grounds at 376 Bloom St. All are welcome.
MAH JONGG/Laurelton
Play Mah Jongg, 1-3 p.m. at the West End Library. Mah Jongg is a game of skill, strategy, and calculation and involves a degree of chance. No experience is needed. An instructor is on hand to teach newcomers this tile-based game.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
PRODUCTION/Lewisburg
The magic of the movies is the theme of RiverStage Community Theatre’s next production, Tiny Island by Michael Hollinger presented at 7:30 p.m. at Greenspace Center, 815 Market St. Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for students, with general admission seating, and can be purchased at the door or at www.riverstagetheatre.org. Info or to purchase tickets, visit www.riverstagetheatre.org, send email to info@riverstagetheatre.org, or call 570-989-0848.
BABY STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Baby Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. A storytime based on the “Mother Goose on the Loose” program, which shows that children learn best through routine and repetition in a nurturing environment. Learn songs, rhymes, fingerplays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 0-2. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
FAIRY GARDEN WORKSHOP/Lewisburg
Fairy Garden Workshop held at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. Attend this magical workshop and make your very own fairy garden and provide a quiet, relaxing retreat for those elusive little sprites. This workshop is great for both children and adults to explore the endless possibilities of these wonderful little fairylands. Each participant will get a fairy garden kit which includes a small birdhouse, fake succulent plant (so your garden never withers), terra cotta base, and so much more. Two session times are available: 1-1:45 p.m.; and 2:15-3 p.m. Cost: $10/non-member and $9/member. Recommended for those 4 years and older (adults can register too). Registration required. Activities will be outside weather permitting. Register at: https://bit.ly/3miSt3i
GOOD FRIDAY SERVICE/Mifflinburg
A Good Friday service presented at 7 p.m. First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 404 Market St.
GOOD FRIDAY SERVICE/Mount Pleasant Mills
Good Friday service, 3-4 p.m. at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, Route 35, with open Communion from 4-7 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Mel Rivers performs 7-9 p.m. at the Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Good Little Americans perform 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Ricky Koons performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
APRIL 8
CHICK & BUNNY DAY/Bloomsburg
Chick & Bunny Day, 10 a.m. to noon at the Bloomsburg Children's Museum. See baby chicks, chicks hatching, and this year — bunnies too. Chick and bunny-themed crafts and games. Included with museum admission.
NERF MODIFICATION CLUB/Bloomsburg
Nerf Modification Club meets 1-3 p.m. at The Bloomsburg Children's Museum. Register online: https://bit.ly/bcm-nerf22. Modifying your Nerf blaster is a fun and interesting way to expand on your new hobby. When done safely, modding can be a fun lesson in physics and mechanics.
HAM, EGG & DANDELION DINNER/Dalmatia
A ham, egg and dandelion dinner served noon to 6 p.m. at Hickory Corners & Community Fire Company. Dine in and take out available. All-you-can-eat including potatoes, corn, fruit salad and cake. Cost: $16 and ages 10 and younger eat for free.
HOLY WEEK WALK/Danville
Holy Week Walk: A Story Path is back. Based on the book Holy Week: An Emotions Primer, stations are set up on the grounds of Grove Presbyterian Church, Bloom Street, talking the walker through the events of the last week in Jesus’ life on earth. The Story Path will be up from from dawn to dusk outside on the church grounds at 376 Bloom St. All are welcome.
FREE MEAL/Danville
A free grab-n-go meal distributed starting at 11 a.m. at Jubilee Kitchen located at Trinity Lutheran Church. Beginning April 22, the meal will be served inside at 11:15 a.m. Doors open at 10:45. The curbside grab-n-go will also continue.
EGG HUNT & CHICKEN BBQ/Herndon
St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 1473 Urban Road, will host its annual Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. in the church grove. Community children up to 10 years of age are invited to attend. A chicken barbecue will take place at the same time and location. Chicken halves will be available for $5 each. To complete your Easter Day feast, baked goods will be available for purchase as well. Info: 570-758-4010.
BASIC CROCHET/Laurelton
Basic Crochet, 10 a.m. to noon at the West End Library. Bring your own size 7, 8, or 9 crochet hook. There is a good supply of yarn available at the library. If you want to bring your own yarn, make sure it is 4-ply knitting worsted in a solid color. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library, or registering online.
PRODUCTION/Lewisburg
The magic of the movies is the theme of RiverStage Community Theatre’s next production, Tiny Island by Michael Hollinger presented at 7:30 p.m. at Greenspace Center, 815 Market St. Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for students, with general admission seating, and can be purchased at the door or at www.riverstagetheatre.org. Info or to purchase tickets, visit www.riverstagetheatre.org, send email to info@riverstagetheatre.org, or call 570-989-0848.
NATURE'S EXPLORERS/Lewisburg
Nature's Explorers: Picture and Sound: Looking and Listening held 2-3:30 p.m. at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. Join a group of explorers to discover the curiosity of nature at Dale’s Ridge and areas surrounding Lewisburg. Session will introduce a new way of seeing and being in the natural world: from art to science to history. Be together in safe ways outdoors, learning about the world around us and how we can help keep nature healthy. Recommended for children 5-10 years old and their families. This event is $7 per family. Space is limited. Registration is required, https://bit.ly/3Jg1149
EX-STREAM SATURDAY/Lewisburg
Drop in at the Lewisburg Children's Museum on Saturdays between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. for some hands-on ex-STREAM fun. Each week we explore a different STREAM theme — Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art, or Math — where you can participate in an activity, experiment, or craft at the museum. This program is free with general admission or membership and recommended for ages 4 and up. Sponsored by the Bucknell University Community Engagement Fund. General admission is $9/person 2 years and older.
POSTAGE STAMP EXHIBIT/Lewisburg
Experience a unique history exhibition and learn about the hobby of postage stamp collecting with the Philatelist E. Project at the Public Library for Union County. The exhibit, a Girl Scout Gold Award Project, is designed by Erin DeSantis, a member of Troop 61083 and sophomore at Lewisburg Area High School. The collection includes 25 thematic postage stamp collages and a variety of other postal history material. To learn more about Philatelist E. project, visit https://bit.ly/philatelist-e.
EGG HUNT/Lewisburg
Lewisburg American Legion Post 182 will host an Easter egg hunt beginning promptly at 11 a.m. at the Buffalo Township Field, located along Fairground Road. For ages 0-12 years — divided into four age groups: 0-12 months; 1-4; 5-8; and 9-12. All participants will receive a gift bag. Prizes awarded including bicycles.
RABIES CLINIC/Lewisburg
SUN PETS Rabies Clinic, 9-11 a.m. at Brookpark Pet Supply. Cost: $12. Animals must be crated or restrained.
BEGINNING SPANISH/Lewisburg
Beginning Spanish classes offered 11 a.m. to noon at The Public Library for Union County. Led by experienced instructor/coach Linda Kander, these sessions offer an introduction to useful basic vocabulary, conversational expressions, and structures for practical use of the Spanish language. For ages 14+. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH/Lewisburg
Linda Kander, Spanish teacher, provides an informal class to learn Spanish or to brush up on your skills from 10 to 11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. All levels welcome. Classes are adapted to accommodate the varied skill levels. For ages 14+. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
PHILATELIST E. FAMILY DAY/Lewisburg
Philatelist E. Family Day held 10 a.m. to noon at The Public Library for Union County. Kids and their families learn about history through hands-on activities. This Girl Scout Gold Award project aims to get people excited about history through programs and online content centered around postage stamps and other philatelic materials. Participate through crafts, puzzles, and a scavenger hunt. Snacks will be provided. Open to the public.
CONTRA DANCE/Lewisburg
A Contra Dance held 7-10 p.m. at the Donald Heiter Community Center. Ted Crane will be calling to Celtic Wood and Wires lively music. A basic review begins at 7. All dances are taught and called. No experience or partner needed; newcomers of all ages are welcome. Wear comfortable clothes, and soft soled, non-marking shoes. Admission: $10/adults; under 16 free; $5/students with current ID. For everyone’s safety, because we dance together indoors, proof of up-to-date COVID vaccination/boosters and a well-fitting mask are required. Info: Betsy or Jeff at 570 524-2104.
EGG HUNT/Mount Pleasant Mills
The Fremont Ladies Auxiliary will host a Community Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. at the Fremont Social Hall, 299 Millrace Road. Bring your own basket. For information or if you would like to contribute candy call 717-543-7281.
POT PIE DINNER/Mount Pleasant Mills
The Fremont Fire Department will be serve an all-you-can-eat ham and chicken pot pie dinner from 4-6 p.m. (or sold out) at the Fremont Social Hall, 299 Millrace Road. The meal includes ham or chicken pot pie, Harvard beets, coleslaw, applesauce, dessert and drink. Cost: $12/adults; $6, ages 5-11. Takeout available. All proceeds benefit the Fremont Fire Department.
BREAKFAST/Sunbury
All-you-can-eat breakfast served 7:30-10:30 a.m. at the Masonic Temple, 220 Market St. Cost: $10/adults, $7/age 12 and younger; and free for children younger than two. Sausage, bacon, pancakes, eggs, potatoes, sausage gravy and biscuits, coffee, tea, milk, juice, sweets.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Leon B performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
EGG HUNT/Sunbury
First Reformed Church will sponsor an Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. at Fort Discovery Playground. All children 10 years old and younger are welcome. The Easter Bunny will be there to greet everyone.
DJ DANCE PARTY/Sunbury
A DJ Dance Party with Rockin' Ike! held 7-11 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
BLUES/JAZZ NIGHT/Watsontown
Blues/Jazz Night held at the Watson Inn. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the Cadillac Cats performing at 7-10 p.m. Info: 570-713-9845.
EGG HUNT/West Milton
The annual Easter egg hunt begins promptly at 1 p.m. at the West Milton Memorial Park, located along River Road. Prizes will be awarded.
APRIL 9
HOLY WEEK WALK/Danville
Holy Week Walk: A Story Path is back. Based on the book Holy Week: An Emotions Primer, stations are set up on the grounds of Grove Presbyterian Church, Bloom Street, talking the walker through the events of the last week in Jesus’ life on earth. The Story Path will be up from from dawn to dusk outside on the church grounds at 376 Bloom St. All are welcome.
EASTER SERVICE/Mifflinburg
A late morning Easter Sunday service presented at 10:30 a.m. at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 404 Market St.
EASTER SERVICE & BREAKFAST/Millmont
Christ's United Lutheran Church, 13765 Old Turnpike Road, will hold a sunrise morning Easter Sunday service at 6:30 a.m., followed by an Easter Sunday breakfast at 7:30 a.m., and an early morning Easter Sunday service at 8:30 a.m.
EASTER SUNDAY SERVICES/Mount Pleasant Mills
A sunrise service presented at 7 a.m. at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, Route 35 followed by coffee and donuts. An Easter service presented at 9 a.m. for all churches in the charge. Services are open to all.
APRIL 10
IMAGINATION STATION/Bloomsburg
Imagination Station, 2-3 p.m. at the Bloomsburg Children's Museum. This program emphasizes the importance of imagination. Join Miss Molly for this interactive program for preschoolers. Children and a parent or caregiver, will enjoy art, music, movement and conceptual learning together. Different activities every week. This program is included with museum admission.
COOKING CHEMISTRY/Bloomsburg
Cooking Chemistry: Crepes held at The Bloomsburg Children's Museum. Session A: 10-11 a.m.; Session B: noon to 1 p.m. Register online: https://bit.ly/bcm-crepes. Create your own sweet crepes to take home or eat during the class. Ages 8+
MEET LIBBY FROM OVERDRIVE/Lewisburg
Meet Libby from OverDrive from 6-7 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Learn how to search and borrow ebooks, audiobooks, and now magazines from our digital library. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
NATURE CLUB/Lewisburg
Nature Club meets 4-5 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Explore the wonders of spring with Miss Alicia. Watch spring come alive, create a nature journal, and enjoy nature-themed activities in this weekly nature club. For ages 5-10. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
TODDLER TIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Time, 10:30-11 a.m. at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. An interactive program for children ages 2-5 and their caregivers. Includes a story, sing-a-long, and/or hands-on learning activities. Program is included with general admission or membership.
APRIL 11
STORY & ACTIVITY TIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at West End Library. In-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested getting ready for kindergarten activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Parents must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773, or registering online.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club meets 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game is welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Preschool Storytime, 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Miss Alicia to sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
LEGO NIGHT/Lewisburg
LEGO Night held 4-7 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Whether you're a great Lego builder or a first-timer, this is the place for you. Work on your own creation or build together as a team. The library provides the Legos, while the kids provide the imagination. All materials must stay at the library, so bring a camera to capture your creations. Legos are cleaned after each session. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
BOOK DISCUSSION GROUP/Selinsgrove
Morning Book Discussion Group meets 10-11 a.m. at the Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, 1 N. High St. Discussing The Lake House by Kate Norton. Info: 570-374-7163.