TODAY
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Today at the Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., Zumba Gold 8:45-9:30 p.m.; Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; food distribution 1:30 p.m.; baby and tot essentials distribution 1:30-4 p.m.; cycling 8-9 a.m.; open basketball 6-9 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. No fees and everyone welcome. Lessons precede the play if requested.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time meets 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the West End Library. The Muddy Paws Explorers will bring their Angora therapy bunnies to storytime. In-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested “getting ready for kindergarten” activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Parents must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773 or registering online.
CHILDREN’S STORY HOUR/Lewisburg
Children’s Story Hour, 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday at The Himmelreich Memorial Library, 18 Market St. Led by Nancy Neilson and friends — an hour of stories and fun. Tales of inspiration for kids of all ages. No charge.
TAKE HOME CRAFT/Lewisburg
Celebrate spring showers by making mini paper umbrellas during library hours at The Public Library for Union County. Stop by during library hours to pick up supplies and instructions. Available while supplies last.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club meets 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Preschool Storytime meets 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Miss Alicia to sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.
SEW WHAT?/Lewisburg
Sew What?! meets 6-7 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Explore the ins and outs of learning to sew with a simple spring basket project. For ages 6-12. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.
PRESENTATION/Montgomery
A program “The Faiths of Abraham” featuring a panel of local speakers representing the Christian, Moslem and Jewish faiths presented at 6:30 p.m. at the monthly meeting of Eagle Grange, intersection of Route 15 and East Blind Road. Open to public. Refreshments will be served following the program.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:30 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Smooth Country performs 6-9 p.m. at the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, Route 11, next to Surplus Outlet. Open to public. Info: 570-473-3331.
TASTY TUESDAY/Northumberland
Tasty Tuesday, 4-5 p.m. at Priestley Forsyth Memorial Library. Enjoy a tasty afterschool treat. Call the library at 570-473-8201 to sign up.
OPEN HOUSE/Shamokin
To celebrate National Library Week, an open house “Connect with Your Library” will be held from 3-5 p.m. at the Shamokin-Coal Township Public Library. Light refreshments will be served.
BLOOD PRESSURE & SUGAR SCREENINGS/Sunbury
Blood pressure and blood sugar screenings, 10-11:30 p.m. at Sunbury YMCA.
WEDNESDAY
MACC PROGRAMS/
Beaver Springs
Today at the Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Elm St., body sculpting and toning 6-7 p.m.; kickboxing 6-7 p.m.; yoga 7-8 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
TODDLER STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Storytime held 9:30-10 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Ms. Mary for an in-person storytime with books, songs, rhymes, finger plays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 1-2. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.
COMEDY NIGHT/Lewisburg
Wednesday Night Comedy at the Bull Run, with Bill Russum and Billy Kell, starts at 8 p.m. at the Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St. Sign up starts at 7:30. Info: 570-524-2572.
SPECIAL STICHES/Mifflinburg
Special Stitches Group meets 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Join knitters and crocheters of all skill levels. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.
TODDLER/PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Mifflinburg
Toddler/Preschool Discovery Storytime presented 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. A storytime with Ms. Sheila for children 2-5 years of age and their parents/caregivers. Crafts, games, and hands-on activities are provided to reinforce the theme and engage the children in creative play and learning. Register to attend by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Mifflinburg
Western Union County Food Pantry — Hope’s Haven Food Pantry serves residents of Union County each Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at Christ’s United Lutheran Church. For those who have food insecurity. Located 3 ½ miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy.
FOOD PANTRY/Millmont
Hope’s Haven Food Pantry continues to serve residents of Union County weekly, each Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m., at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, a.k.a. “Four Bells Church.” If you have a food insecurity, please visit. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy. Church is located 3.5 miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45 at 13765 Old Turnpike Road. Info: email administrator@4bellsfood.com, call 570-716-5601, or visit the church website, www.4bellschurch.com or Facebook page.
MEAL & PRAYER SERVICE/Millmont
The Buffalo Valley Lutheran Parish will hold an evening Lenten meal starting at 6 p.m. and an evening prayer service at 7 p.m. at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, 13765 Old Turnpike Road. All are welcome.
SOUP & THE WORD/Milton
Milton Ministerium meets for “Soup and the Word” at noon Wednesdays through Lent at Milton First Presbyterian Church, 47 Walnut St. A time of devotion, fellowship, soup and celebration. Today, meal and service provided by St. Joseph Catholic Church.
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL/Milton
The First Presbyterian Church of Milton, 47 Walnut St., is sponsoring a free community meal at 6 p.m. sharp, every Wednesday night. Menu varies. A short hymn sing and message to follow.
TIME FOR TWOS/Northumberland
Time for Twos held at 10:30 a.m. at Priestley Forsyth Memorial Library.
SPECIAL VISITOR/Northumberland
National Library Week special visitor, Union County West End Fair Queen Paige Rhyne, will be reading stories from 4-5 p.m. at the Priestley Forsyth Memorial Library. Call the library at 570-473-8201 to sign up.
COMMUNITY SUPPER/Selinsgrove
Martha’s Table of All Saints Episcopal Church, 129 N. Market St., will serve a “take out” only meal between: 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. at the parish center which is handicapped accessible. The meal will consist of a roasted chicken dinner, fruit cup and desserts. Info: 570-374-8289. It is requested that patrons wear a face mask when entering the parish center.
BLOOD PRESSURE & SUGAR SCREEN/Selinsgrove
Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St., will have a blood pressure/blood sugar screening with Evangelical Community Hospital from 10-11 a.m. Free and open to the public. Info: Eunice or Chris at 570-374-4170.
TO-GO MEALS/Sunbury
The Salvation Army, 40 S. Fourth St., will serve To-Go Meals, Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m.
OPEN MIC/Sunbury
Acoustic Guitar Open Mic, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
GEEZER NIGHT/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.
THURSDAY
MACC PROGRAMS/
Beaver Springs
Programs today at the Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. Cycling 8-9 a.m.; Zumba Gold 8:45-9:30 a.m.; Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; R.I.P.P.E.D. 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
INTRO TO GOOGLE DRIVE/Laurelton
Intro to Google Drive presented 4:30-5:30 p.m. at West End Library. Learn how to save files to Google Drive, collaborate with other individuals, and use the Google Suite of programs to create documents. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library or registering online.
ABC, PLAY WITH ME/Lewisburg
ABC, Play with Me!, a five week parent/child workshop for children ages 14-40 months and their parents, meets 10-11:15 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Dates: April 7, 14, 21, 28 and May 5. During each session, the library provides a setting in which the child and parent can work and play together. A local professional introduces the parent to some of the many local resources available to help them in the rewarding, but challenging, task of parenting a toddler. Topics include: Speech & Language, Food & Nutrition, Early Childhood Development, Early Literacy, and Music & Movement. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.
BOOK CLUB/Mifflinburg
Novel Thoughts Book Club meets 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Join fellow book lovers and discuss Stillwatch by Mary Higgins Clark. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. at the Milton Moose, 139 S. Front St.
ARTSY THURSDAY/Northumberland
Artsy Thursday, 1-2 p.m. at Priestley Forsyth Memorial Library. Try out some arts and crafts while hearing a fun story. Open to children ages 2-6. Call the library at 570-473-8201 to sign up.
KIDS WHO CODE/Northumberland
Kids Who Code, 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Priestley Forsyth Memorial Library. Experience STEM activities and practice coding basics. Call the library at 570-473-8201 to sign up.
KARAOKE/Sunbury
Midnite Jam Karaoke, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
BOOK SALE & 50/50 RAFFLE/Sunbury
A book sale and 50/50 raffle held 1-6 p.m. in the Community Room at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St. Books for $20/bag.
WINE BINGO/Sunbury
Wine bingo, 6:30-8 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
EXERCISE, LUNCH, BINGO/Sunbury
Sunbury Adult Community Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features TV, news discussion at 8:30 a.m., chair exercises at 10, lunch at 11:30, bingo and card party at 12:30 p.m., virtual program at 1, and Cards 31 at 2.
FRIDAY
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Programs today at the Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. Cardio Circuit 9-10 a.m.; Core Strengthening 10-11 a.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
FISH FRY/Danville
Goodwill Hose Company, 407 Center St., is holding Fish Fry Friday through April 15. Dinners served from 5-8 p.m. and include a fish sandwich, fries and cole slaw for $8, or Yuengling beer battered fish or baked fish, fries and cole slaw for $12. Macaroni and cheese will be served on some Fridays. Watch for updates.
CONTEMPORARY DANCE/Lewisburg
Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE Dance Company will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the Weis Center for the Performing Arts, Bucknell University. The ensemble will perform the works “Grace” and “Mercy.” Tickets are $25/adults, $20/seniors 62+, $15/youth 18 and under, $15/Bucknell employees, $10/Bucknell students and $15/non-Bucknell students. Tickets can be reserved in advance by calling 570-577-1000 or online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice.
BABY STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Baby Storytime held 11 a.m. to noon at The Public Library for Union County. A storytime based on the “Mother Goose on the Loose” program which shows that children learn best through routine and repetition in a nurturing environment. Learn songs, rhymes, fingerplays, and simple ASL signs. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.
COMEDY/Lewisburg
RiverStage Community Theatre presents the wickedly funny comedy Five Women Wearing the Same Dress by Alan Ball at 7:30 p.m. at Greenspace Center, 815 Market St. Tickets are $15/adults and $8/students, with general admission seating, and can be purchased at the door or at www.riverstagetheatre.org. Due to ongoing COVID-19 precautions, seating will be limited and audience members will be required to wear masks at all times inside the theatre.
LUNCH & LEARN REGISTRATION DEADLINE/Lewisburg
In a Lunch & Learn on April 14 at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, Susan Ball Faeder joins BILL in presenting “Inspirations and Influences of Japan,” the third special presentation in the series this spring. BILL Special Presentations are free and open to the public; no membership is required. But you must preregister by Friday, April 8. As with all BILL in-person events, participants must be fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 and wear masks unless seated, and eating or drinking. The presentation will be held in The Commons at the Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village: 6 Tressler Blvd., beginning at noon; doors open at 11:30 a.m. for preregistered guests. Use the online RSVP form at https://forms.gle/KFQfjLJo5viTpL2q7.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
BLOOD PRESSURE & SUGAR SCREEN/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road, will have a blood pressure/blood sugar screening with Evangelical Community Hospital from 10-11 a.m. Free and open to the public. Info: Chris at 570-837-6200.
LENTEN FISH DINNER/Milton
A Lenten fish dinner served 4-6 p.m. at St. Joseph Parish Center, 854 Cemetery Road. Includes fish, roasted potatoes, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, coleslaw, dinner roll and dessert. Cost: $14. Take-out only.
DRIVE-THRU FISH FRY/Milton
A drive-thru fish fry held 4 p.m. until sold out at Crossroads Nazarene Church. Cost: $12/meal including macaroni and cheese, green beans and applesauce; and $7 for fish only. Proceeds benefit the Crossroads Alaska Missions Projects. To pre-order contact Lori Klinger at 570-473-1724.
COMEDY NIGHT/Northumberland
Comedy Night, with four comedians and an MC begins at 8 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St. Doors open at 7. Cost: $10, and same evening meal receipt receives half price off admission.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Northumberland
Preschool Very Ready to Read Storytime begins at 10:30 a.m. at Priestley Forsyth Memorial Library.
EASTER CRAFT/Northumberland
Hop into Easter Crafts, 4-5:30 p.m. at Priestley Forsyth Memorial Library. Children ages three and older are invited to create Easter related crafts. Grown up help is encouraged. Call the library at 570-473-8201 to sign up.
VIOLINIST/Selinsgrove
Susquehanna University’s Department of Music will host violinist Davis Brooks at 7:30 p.m. in Stretansky Concert Hall in the Cunningham Center for Music and Art. Free and open to the public. The event will also be livestreamed on the Music @ Susquehanna YouTube channel.
LUNCH, BINGO, CARDS/Sunbury
Sunbury Adult Community Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features TV, news discussion at 8:30 a.m., lunch at 11:30, nickel bingo at 12:30 p.m., and Cards 31 at 2.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Antonio Andrade performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.
KARAOKE/Sunbury
Karaoke with Howie Miller, 7-10 p.m. at Rescue Hose Company No. 1, 800 Edison Ave. No cover charge. Membership not required. Must be at least 21 years of age to attend.
FISH DINNER/Sunbury
A fried fish dinner served 5 p.m. until sold out at East End Fire Company, 215 Catawissa Ave. Cost: $11. Includes fried fish, macaroni and cheese and stewed tomatoes. Eat in or take out. Reserve meals by calling 570-286-5331.
BOOK SALE & 50/50 RAFFLE/Sunbury
A book sale and 50/50 raffle held 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Community Room at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St. Books for $20/bag.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
John Derk performs 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Allan Combs II performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
FILLED CHICKEN BREAST/Sunbury
A meal of filled chicken breast, mashed potatoes, gravy and corn served 11 a.m. until sold out at Rescue Hose Company, No. 1, 800 Edison Ave. Cost: $10. Pre-orders recommended
APRIL 9
EGG HUNT/Allenwood
The White Deer Valley Baptist Church, 572 White Deer Baptist Church Road, will hold its annual community Easter egg hunt and hot dogs at 10 a.m., rain or shine. The hunt will be for ages up to 12 years old. With entertainment divided into age groups and hunt for Easter eggs and goodies followed by prizes, hot dogs and snacks. Info: Sue, 570-506-9691.
TASTE OF THE TOWN/Bloomsburg
The Ronald McDonald House of Danville is hosting the Fifth Annual Taste of the Town event from 6-10 p.m. at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds Industrial Arts Building. Tickets include wine, spirit and beer samples, appetizers, live entertainment, and more. Proceeds support Ronald McDonald House of Danville. To learn more about Taste of the Town or purchase tickets, visit www.rmhdanville.org.
EGG HUNT/Danville
An Easter egg hunt begins at 1 p.m. at Sunnybrook Park, off Route 642. For ages 12 and younger. Rain date: April 16. Various prizes and candy. Divided into three age groups.
FREE MEAL/Danville
A free grab-n-go meal available 11 a.m. until food is gone at Jubilee Kitchen located at Trinity Lutheran Church. If driving, approach Trinity on Church Street headed toward East Market. Whether walking or driving volunteers will bring the meal to you.
DRIVE THRU EASTER BUNNY/Elysburg
Second annual drive thru with the Easter Bunny, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Elysburg United Methodist Church, 171 W. Center St. Drive through to see the Easter Bunny and get a goodie bag. You will also be able to “hop” out of your car and take your own socially distanced picture with the Easter Bunny. (Masks are recommended for ages over 2 years old.) Enter the upper parking lot of the church and watch for signs and helpers to guide you through.
HAM & DANDELION/Hickory Corners
Hickory Corners community and fire company annual ham and dandelion supper available noon to 6 p.m. Drive thru only.
BASIC CROCHET/Laurelton
Learn to crochet, 10 a.m. to noon at West End Library. Bring your own size 7, 8, or 9 crochet hook. There is a good supply of yarn available at the library. If you want to bring your own yarn, make sure it is 4-ply knitting worsted in a solid color. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library or registering online.
CONCERT/Lewisburg
The Department of Music at Bucknell University will host the concert “American Pastorale” at 7:30 p.m. at Rooke Recital Hall in the Weis Music Building. Free and open to the public. Works by Jennifer Higdon, Chris Rogerson, Daniel Temkin, and David Biedenbender, Garth Newel Piano Quartet. Masks required.
CONCERT/Lewisburg
Sherry Anne, a Billboard-charting, award-winning singer-songwriter will be in concert at 5 p.m. at Mazeppa Union Church, 3200 Johnson Mill Road. Anne, who was born with a bilateral hearing and speech impairment, gives an important message of hope for anyone facing any kind of life obstacle. Admission is free — a love offering will be collected. Info: 570-524-5616.
COMEDY/Lewisburg
RiverStage Community Theatre presents the wickedly funny comedy Five Women Wearing the Same Dress by Alan Ball at 7:30 p.m. at Greenspace Center, 815 Market St. Tickets are $15/adults and $8/students, with general admission seating, and can be purchased at the door or at www.riverstagetheatre.org. Due to ongoing COVID-19 precautions, seating will be limited and audience members will be required to wear masks at all times inside the theatre.
EX-STREAM SATURDAYS/Lewisburg
ex-STREAM Saturdays: Lovin’ Lava at Lewisburg Children’s Museum. Make lava in a cup using only water, salt, and oil. Watch as the oil floats up and down as we explore the science behind the magic. Drop-in on Saturdays between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. for some hands-on ex-STREAM fun. Each week we’ll explore a different STREAM theme — Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art, or Math where you can participate in an activity, experiment, or craft at the museum. Program is free with general admission or membership and is recommended for ages 4 and up. Sponsored by the Bucknell University Community Engagement Fund.
DYE EGGS/Lewisburg
Drop by The Public Library for Union County from 12:30-2 p.m. and learn how to dye eggs naturally with everyday ingredients. Each child can take home one egg. For ages 6-12. Adult supervision required. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.
COMMUNITY EGG HUNT/Lewisburg
A community egg hunt held 11-11:30 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Hunt for eggs at the library. All participants receive a free book. Organized by the Bucknell Catholic Campus Ministry.
YARD & BAKE SALE/McAlisterville
A yard and bake sale held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bunkertown Brethren Church, 52 Bunkertown Road. Benefits the Bunkertown Brethren Relay for Life Team with all proceeds going to the American Cancer Society.
EGG HUNT/Middleburg
An Easter egg hunt begins at 10 a.m. at Hummel’s Church, 427 Sassafras Road. There will also be a puppet show and games to follow. All are welcome.
CRAFT SHOW/Millerstown
Millerstown Community Success, Inc.’s 27th Annual Spring Fling Craft Show will be held at Greenwood Elementary School, 405 E. Sunbury St. Doors open from 7:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. Outdoor vendors as well. Out of the Blue will entertain at 10 a.m. and the Easter Bunny will be available for photos. Featuring more than 100 vendors spaces and refreshments available to purchase. Info: 717-589-3598.
EGG HUNT/Millmont
A community Easter egg hunt for children ages 0 to 12 will begin at 1 p.m. at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, 13765 Old Turnpike Road, and end by 2 p.m. Sponsored by the churches of the Buffalo Valley Lutheran Parish, Christ’s United Lutheran Church of Millmont (a.k.a. “Four Bells) and First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Mifflinburg (a.k.a. “First Lutheran”). Rain date: April 16.
LOTTERY TICKET BINGO/Milton
Road Radio Bingo, Milton, is sponsoring Lottery Ticket Bingo, to benefit Mostly Mutts, a no-kill animal shelter in Sunbury. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. with games starting at noon in the bingo hall at 975 Carpenter Road. Prizes, awarded in lottery tickets, are $50 for regular games and $100 for special games. Also, a representative of the Pennsylvania Lottery will be on hand for a special presentation and random prize giveaway. Co-sponsored by Sunbury Motor Co., the event will feature an auction and 50/50 drawing in addition to 20 bingo games and three specials. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. For advance tickets, contact Mostly Mutts volunteer Marian Nelson, 570-768-5333. All proceeds benefit Mostly Mutts.
RABIES CLINIC/Mount Pleasant Mills
The Fremont Fire Department will host a Rabies Clinic from 1-3 p.m. at the Fremont Fire Station, 8641 Route 104. Only rabies vaccines are available for $12 each. Provided by the Furry Friends Animal Clinic. Benefits Fremont QRS.
POT PIE DINNER/Mount Pleasant Mills
The Fremont Fire Department will serve an all-you-can-eat ham and chicken pot pie dinner from 4-6 p.m. at the Fremont Social Hall, 299 Millrace Road. All proceeds benefit the Fremont Fire Department.
POT PIE SALE/New Berlin
Drive thru chicken and ham pot pie sold by the quart starting at 4 p.m. at the New Berlin Social Hall. Benefits the New Berlin Fire Company.
CHICKEN BARBECUE/New Berlin
The New Berlin American Legion Riders will have a chicken barbecue from 11 a.m. until sold out at the New Berlin American Legion, Water Street. Cost: $8/meal includes a half chicken, macaroni and cheese, applesauce, roll and dessert; and $5/half chicken only. Take out only. Proceeds benefit local veterans.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Mark Alexander performs 7-9 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
EGG HUNT/Northumberland
An Easter egg hunt for toddlers through fifth grade begins at 10 a.m. at Sunbury Bible Church Sports Complex, 135 Spruce Hollow Road, Route 11, across from UPS. Free kid-size drawstring backpack to the first 200 kids. Info: 570-473-7355 or www.sunburybiblechurch.org
SPAGHETTI SUPPER/Selinsgrove
All-you-can-eat public spaghetti supper served 4-7 p.m. in the lower floor banquet hall of the Masonic Temple at 105 S. Market St. Cost: $10. Sponsored by the Masonic Hall Association of Selinsgrove.
EGG HUNT/Selinsgrove
An Easter egg hunt for children ages 12 and younger begins at 11 a.m. at The Manor at Penn Village, 51 Route 204. Free pictures with the Easter Bunny. Also, a boy and girl Easter basket raffle will be held. Info: 570-374-8181.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
The Ann Kerstetter Band performs 7-9 p.m. at the Que Brew, 6 University Ave. No cover.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Possum Junction performs 7-10 p.m. at VFW Post 6631, Route 522. $5 cover charge, cash bar, food and drink available for purchase.
BOOK SALE & 50/50 RAFFLE/Sunbury
A book sale and 50/50 raffle held 9 a.m. to noon in the Community Room at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St. Books for $20/bag.
RECYCLING/PAPER SHREDDING/Sunbury
An electronics recycling/paper shredding event held at the Sunbury skating rink parking lot. This event is being held as a donation only event. All donations will be used for the Sunbury 250th Celebration. Items that will be accepted: Computers, laptops, smartphones, tablets, servers, routers, firewalls, printers, CD players, radios and more. Items not accepted: TV’s, washers, dryers, microwaves, freon-related appliances such as air conditioners, refrigerators, and freezers.Info: Jeff at 570-286-4207.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Rebecca Jade performs 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Leon B performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Cass & The Bailout Crew performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
EASTER PUPPET PROGRAM/Watsontown
Kingdom Kidz will present an Easter puppet program at 1 p.m. in the Julie M. Holmes Creative Arts Center, 11 E. Third St., followed by activities in the educational wing of the puppet home at 2:15 p.m. Free popcorn will be served. Children of all ages can enjoy an afternoon of crafts, making a puppet, trying your hand at puppetry and more until 5:30 p.m. The first 20 children will be able to choose a free gift ($5 McDonald’s gift certificate, small puppet, Kingdom Kidz DVD, gift certificate to the Puppet Home, or a CD/DVD holder.) Parking is available at Cronrath Grenoble Funeral Home parking lot unless signs indicate otherwise. Donations for the Hunter Reynolds’ Memorial Fund will also be accepted. Admission to the puppet presentation is $3. Admission for the presentation and activities is $7 for ages 3 and up. Info: 570-838-3133 or www.hiskingdomkidz.org.
APRIL 10
CONCERT/Lewisburg
The Department of Music at Bucknell University will host the concert Pillars — seminal works of Charles Ives and George Crumb at 7:30 p.m. at Rooke Recital Hall in the Weis Music Building. Free and open to the public. Masks required.
PERFORMANCE/Lewisburg
George Hinchliffe’s Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain will perform at 4 p.m. at the Weis Center for the Performing Arts, Bucknell University. The family-friendly performance is suggested for ages 4 and above. There will be free pre-performance kids activities sponsored by the Lewisburg Children’s Museum from 3-4 p.m. in the Weis Center Atrium. There will also be free pre-performance music by the Iron Ukulele Benders from 3:15-3:45 p.m. in the Weis Center Atrium. Tickets are $30/adults, $24/seniors 62+, $20/youth 18 and under, $20/Bucknell employees, $10/Bucknell students and $20/non-Bucknell students. Tickets can be reserved in advance by calling 570-577-1000 or online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice.
COMEDY/Lewisburg
RiverStage Community Theatre presents the wickedly funny comedy Five Women Wearing the Same Dress by Alan Ball at 2:30 p.m. at Greenspace Center, 815 Market St. Tickets are $15/adults and $8/students, with general admission seating, and can be purchased at the door or at www.riverstagetheatre.org. Due to ongoing COVID-19 precautions, seating will be limited and audience members will be required to wear masks at all times inside the theatre.
HAM SHOOT/McClure
The West End Sportsmen’s Club of Snyder County will host its annual Spring Ham Shoots at 1 p.m. on the club facilities at 5038 Ridge Road. Twelve and 20 gauge shells provided.
SMORGASBORD/McClure
The McClure Volunteer Fire Company will host a Smorgasbord from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The meal will consist of three meats (ham, turkey and roast beef), mashed potatoes, filling, gravy, two vegetables and assorted desserts. Cost: $12/ages 13 and older; $6/ages 6-12; and free for children five and younger.
PALM SUNDAY SERVICE/Mifflinburg
A Palm Sunday Service begins at 10:30 a.m. at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 404 Market St.
PALM SUNDAY SERVICE/Milmont
An early morning Palm Sunday Service begins at 8:30 a.m. at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, 13765 Old Turnpike Road.
DRIVE THRU HAM DINNER/Milton
A Palm Sunday drive thru ham dinner available starting at 11 a.m. until sold out at the Milton Fire Department, 121 Ridge Ave. Menu: ham, mashed potatoes, filling, gravy, rolls, corn, coleslaw. Cost: $12.
SPAGHETTI DINNER/Sunbury
A spaghetti dinner hosted by Boy Scout Troop 309 will be held 4-7 p.m. at Otterbein United Methodist Church, 356 Vine St. Eat in or take out. Cost: $10/adults, $5/ages 5-12, and free for those under 4. Includes spaghetti, salad, roll, drink and dessert.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Devin Flynt performs 3-5 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
APRIL 11
FINANCIAL FUN/Lewisburg
Financial Fun: Tips to Successful Financial Management presented 6:30-8 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Learn the tips and tricks to financial success with assistant vice president of Service 1st Federal Credit Union, Rachael Herb. Get educated on savings and checking accounts, the difference between debit and credit cards and how to achieve a good credit score. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, registering online, or visiting the library.
LEGO NIGHT/Lewisburg
Lego Night held 6-7:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Whether you’re a great Lego builder or a first-timer, this is the place for you. Work on your own creation or build together as a team. The library provides the Legos, while the kids provide the imagination. All materials must stay at the library, so bring a camera to capture your creations. Legos are cleaned after each session.
TODDLER TIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Time: Dragon Danger, 10:30-11 a.m. at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum. Come for a reading of When a Dragon Moves In by Jodi Moore and then make a fire-breathing dragon of your own using recycled materials. Toddler Time is an interactive program for children ages 2-5 and their caregivers. Toddler Time includes a story, sing-a-long, and/or hands-on learning activities. Program is included with general admission or membership.
PRESENTATION/Lewisburg
Keith Phelps of Inspired Designs by Keith Phelps of Mifflinburg will present “How to Grow Beautiful Roses” at the Lewisburg Garden Club’s meeting. Phelps creates handcrafted wreaths and fresh and permanent seasonal items for indoor and outdoor living spaces. His presentation will begin at 1 p.m. in the fellowship hall at. St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road. The presentation is preceded by a social hour beginning at noon and the club’s business meeting at 12:30 p.m. The public is welcome. Masks are discretionary for those who are fully vaccinated.
ESCAPE THE BASEMENT/Mifflinburg
Escape the Basement – teen program held 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Follow the clues, fight against the clock, and work with your team to escape the Teen Space basement. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.
STORYTIME/Northumberland
Babies Boogie and Toddlers Rock begins at 10:30 a.m. at the Priestley Forsyth Memorial Library.
APRIL 12
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time meets 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the West End Library. In-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested “getting ready for kindergarten” activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Parents must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773 or registering online.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club meets 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Preschool Storytime meets 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Miss Alicia to sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.
FINANCIAL LITERACY/Mifflinburg
Pay Day: Financial Literacy for Teens presented 3:30-4:30 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. How hard do you have to work to pay the bills? Play against other teens to see who can make the most money in an online game. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.
WORKSHOP REGISTRATION DEADLINE/Montgomery
Striking a Healthy Life Balance, a three hour workshop, presented 6-9 p.m. April 19 in the Grange Hall, Route 15 & East Blind Road. Open to all interested persons. Led by educator Krista Pontius of Millerstown, recipient of the “Live with Kelly & Ryan” 2021 Top Teacher Award, this workshop will explore techniques to achieve and maintain a healthy balance between career and family. Advance registration by April 12 is required; the $10/person fee includes course materials and refreshments. For details and to register, contact Jennifer Nauss at jnauss89@gmail.com or 717-512-1261. Information is also available on the Eagle Grange Facbook page and at https://www.pagrange.org/pennsylvanias-first-grange---eagle-1.html.
HOME SCHOOL STEAM/Northumberland
Home School/Cyber School STEAM held 1-2 p.m. at Priestley Forsyth Memorial Library. Open to school age homeschoolers. Call the library at 570-473-8201 to sign up.
PERFORMANCE/Selinsgrove
Susquehanna University’s Artist Series presents an Aquila Theatre performance of “Macbeth” at 7:30 p.m. in the Degenstein Center Theater in the Charles B. Degenstein Student Center. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors, $5 for students and are available at the Degenstein Center Theater Box Office, weekdays, noon to 5 p.m.
APRIL 13
WELLNESS 360/Lewisburg
Wellness 360 Active Aging Network, Bone Health and Osteoporosis Prevention, 10:15 a.m. at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr. Presented by Ashley Albertson, Thyra M. Humphreys Center for Breast Health, who is certified in bone density (Dexa) scan technology. In this informative lecture, participants will learn the differences between osteoporosis and osteopenia, as well as the risks and the myths surrounding this topic. Participants will leave the lecture feeling empowered to take steps to keep bones healthy and strong. Attendees can receive a free bone density screening following the presentation. To join Wellness 360, call 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com/Wellness360.
TODDLER STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Storytime held 9:30-10 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Ms. Mary for an in-person storytime with books, songs, rhymes, finger plays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 1-2. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.
SPECIAL STICHES/Mifflinburg
Special Stitches Group meets 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Join knitters and crocheters of all skill levels. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.
TODDLER/PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Mifflinburg
Toddler/Preschool Discovery Storytime presented 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. A storytime with Ms. Sheila for children 2-5 years of age and their parents/caregivers. Crafts, games, and hands-on activities are provided to reinforce the theme and engage the children in creative play and learning. Register to attend by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.
SOUP & THE WORD/Milton
Milton Ministerium meets for “Soup and the Word” at noon Wednesdays through Lent at Milton First Presbyterian Church, 47 Walnut St. A time of devotion, fellowship, soup and celebration. Today, meal and service provided by Community Mennonite Fellowship Church.
TIME FOR TWOS/Northumberland
Time for Twos begins at 10:30 a.m. at Priestley Forsyth Memorial Library.
LUNCH, BINGO & MEETING/Sunbury
Sunbury Adult Community Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features TV, news discussion at 8:30 a.m., Members Journal at 10, lunch at 11:30, bingo and members meeting at 12:30 p.m.
GEEZER NIGHT/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.