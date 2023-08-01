AUG. 1
GEISINGER MOBILE HEALTH BUS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features Geisinger Mobile Health Bus laboratory collection services for blood draws and urine samples in the parking lot every Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointment is necessary for lab services. Geisinger patients can self-schedule an appointment via MyGeisinger. A doctor’s order is required for non-geisinger patients.
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features cycling 8-9 a.m.; Zumba Gold 9-10 a.m.; Central PA Foodbank food distribution 1-2 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. A donation of $1 to help with expenses is appreciated. Lessons are available upon request and mentors are available for new players to answer questions and play as their partner.
PRESCHOOL STORY & ACTIVITY TIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the West End Library. Join Ms. Judy for a storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments, and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested getting ready for kindergarten activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Adults must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773, or registering online.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club, 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game is welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Preschool Storytime held 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Miss Alicia to sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
NEW PARKINSON’S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
The Parkinson’s Exercise Program helps manage Parkinson’s disease symptoms by incorporating aerobic, strength, balance, agility, multitasking, and stretching exercises set to fun music. Classes are 12:45-2 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday, at the Lewisburg YMCA, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required to participate, but you may observe a class at any time. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org for information.
GAMES, PUZZLES, iPADS & BINGO/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, iPads, and Smart T.V.
BINGO/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center 116 N. 2nd. St., will host a Quarter Bingo starting at 5:30 p.m. Public invited.
FREE LUNCH/Mifflinburg
Free lunch served to children and teens, ages 18 and under from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Mifflinburg Community Park, pavilion 2 and will be offered through Aug. 22. The Summer Food Service Program is sponsored by the Milton YMCA and hosted by the Mifflinburg YMCA. Child/teen must be present to receive a meal and should eat at the pavilion. Info: Angela at the Mifflinburg YMCA, 570-966-7273 or ahaines@gsvymca.org.
GHOST TOUR TICKET SALES BEGIN/Mifflinburg
Mifflinburg Buggy Museum’s annual ghost tour is back and featuring haunted happenings and spooky stories from the south side of town. Tour dates are Oct. 8, 14, 21, 29 leaving at 1 p.m. from the Visitors’ Center at 598 Green St. Tickets go on sale Aug. 1 and are $10. Tour sizes are limited and sell out quickly. Tours run rain or shine and all sales are final. Tour length is 90 minutes (approx. 1 mile) and is fast-paced so wear comfortable walking shoes and bring your water bottle. Tickets can be purchased online Aug. 1 at the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum’s Facebook page. Info: msulliva5454@gmail.com.
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. every Tuesday at Milton American Legion, 401 N. Front St. Eight flavors to choose from. Cost: $10/dozen eat in or $11/dozen take out. 570-742-4632.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:15 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
MUSIC SERIES/Selinsgrove
MusiCraft will perform at The Rudy Gelnett Music Series at the Commons, 2 N. Market St., from 6:30 to 8 p.m. All performances are free to the public. Bring chairs.
GRANDMA’S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, jewelry, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170. Proceeds benefit the Selinsgrove Senior Center.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Merely Players perform 5:30-8 p.m. at Penn’s Tavern, 113 River Road, Route 147. Penn’s welcomes reservations, 570-286-2007.
BINGO/Sunbury
Bingo begins at 6 p.m. at The Diner, 425 Market St. Doors open at 4. Info: 570-917-4613.
ARMCHAIR AEROBICS/Sunbury
Armchair Aerobics at the Library, 10-11 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Exercise while staying seated. Open to everyone. Info: 570-286-2461.
AUG. 2
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Elm St., features toning/sculpting 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
PROGRAM FOR CHILDREN/Elysburg
Summer Program for Children (K-5th) held 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Ralpho Township Public Library, 206 S. Market St. No cost to attend.
GAMES, PUZZLES, i-PADS/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, i-Pads, and Smart T.V.
TODDLER STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Storytime held 9:30-10 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Ms. Mary for an in-person storytime with books, songs, rhymes, finger plays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 1-2. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
TWEEN TRIVIA/Lewisburg
Tween Trivia: All Things Disney, 2-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Test your knowledge of all things Disney with our trivia afternoon. For ages 9-14. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
MUSIC IN THE PARK/Lewisburg
TL & Kj perform family friendly music at 7 p.m. at the Lewisburg Area Recreation Park West, 219 N. 15th St., at the Shade Structure, opposite the tennis courts. In the event of rain, concerts will be held indoors. Rain information will be announced on the Arts Council’s Facebook page and on local radio. Bring your lawn chair or blanket, pack your favorite snacks or a picnic dinner. For more info including rain locations, visit lewisburgartscouncil.com/music-in-the-park/. Free and open to the public.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Mifflinburg
Western Union County Food Pantry — Hope’s Haven Food Pantry serves residents of Union County each Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at Christ’s United Lutheran Church. For those who have food insecurity. Located 3 ½ miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy.
STORYTIME IN THE PARK/Mifflinburg
Join Herr Memorial Library for Toddler/Preschool Discover Storytime in the Park from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Mifflinburg Community Park, North 5th Street. Crafts, games, songs, and STEM activities. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
SPECIAL STITCHES/Mifflinburg
Special Stitches Group meets 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Connect with knitters and crocheters at the library. Enjoy friendly conversation and share tips and tricks as you work on your latest project. An instructor is on hand to teach knitting basics for beginners. The library has a supply of yarn and needles. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
FOOD PANTRY/Millmont
Hope’s Haven Food Pantry continues to serve residents of Union County weekly, each Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m., at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, a.k.a. “Four Bells Church.” If you have a food insecurity, please visit. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy. Church is located 3.5 miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45 at 13765 Old Turnpike Road. Info: email administrator@4bellsfood.com, call 570-716-5601, or visit the church website, www.4bellschurch.com or Facebook page.
COMMUNITY SUPPER/Selinsgrove
Martha’s Table of All Saints Episcopal Church, 129 N. Market St., presents a free community supper or take-out meal, available between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. at the parish center which is handicapped accessible. The eat-in or take-out meal will include turkey rice casserole, mixed greens salad and desserts. Info: 570-374-8289.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-374-0255.
GRANDMA’S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
YOGA/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers yoga classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
ACOUSTIC JAM/Sunbury
Ed & Friends Acoustic Jam, 7-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
OPEN MIC NIGHT/Sunbury
Open Mic Night, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.
AUG. 3
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. features Zumba Gold 9-10 a.m.; Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; R.I.P.P.E.D. 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
DISCOVER LIBRARY APP/Laurelton
Discover our New Library App presented 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the West End Library. Learn how to download and use the new library app. Explore useful app features and how easy it is to search the library’s catalog in the palm of your hand. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library, or registering online.
NEW PARKINSON’S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
GAMES, PUZZLES, i-PADS/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, i-Pads, and Smart T.V.
BOOK TALK/Lewisburg
Book Talk: 20 Lives Ignited meets 6:30-8 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Tharifa Wenrich, one of the authors of 20 Lives Ignited: How 20 Women Over 60 are Creating Success on Their Own Terms, as she recounts her journey to overcome personal and professional obstacles. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.
GED CLASSES/Middleburg
Free GED classes to prepare for the GED or college entrance exam held 9 a.m. to noon every Thursday at the Middleburg Borough Building Community Room (third floor). Info: 570-523-7755, ext. 2379. To register for class visit www.csiu.org/AdultEd to complete the online application.
YOUNG ADULT WRITERS GROUP/Mifflinburg
Young Adult Writers Group meets 2-3 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Grow confidence in your writing skills. Each meeting focuses on a new element of writing. For ages 12-18. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
NATURE SUNCATCHERS/Mifflinburg
Make a beautiful pressed flower suncatcher 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
ADULT WRITERS GROUP/Mifflinburg
Adult Writers Group meets 5-6 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Grow confidence in your writing skills, receive encouragement, and connect with other local writers. There will be time to write in a group setting and offer critiques to other participants. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
BOOK CLUB/Mifflinburg
Novel Thoughts Book Club meets 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Join fellow book lovers and discuss The Dutch House by Ann Patchett. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
FREE LUNCH/Mifflinburg
Free lunch served to children and teens, ages 18 and under from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Mifflinburg Community Park, pavilion 2 and will be offered through Aug. 22. The Summer Food Service Program is sponsored by the Milton YMCA and hosted by the Mifflinburg YMCA. Child/teen must be present to receive a meal and should eat at the pavilion. Info: Angela at the Mifflinburg YMCA, 570-966-7273 or ahaines@gsvymca.org.
TEEN LEADERS CLUB/Miffllinburg
Hanging Out with a Purpose Teen Leaders Club meets 3-4:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Mifflinburg YMCA, 333 E. Chestnut St. For students in grades 6-9. There is no cost to join the club and receive free YMCA membership for active club members. To register, call 570-966-7273, in person, or online at www.gsvymca.org. Info: Angela Haines at ahaines@gsvymca.org.
OPEN HOUSE/Milton
Rep. Michael Stender (R-Northumberland/Montour) will host an open house event at his new district office in Milton from 3-6 p.m. at 2 Filbert St. Light refreshments will be served.
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. at the Milton Moose, 139 S. Front St.
MUSIC SERIES/Selinsgrove
Cannonfire will perform at The Rudy Gelnett Music Series at the Commons, 2 N. Market St., from 6:30-8 p.m. All performances are free to the public. Bring chairs.
GRANDMA’S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
KARAOKE THURSDAYS/Sunbury
Karaoke Thursday begins at 6:30-9:30 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
CONCERT SERIES/Trevorton
Chris T Harp & the All Star Players perform 7-9 p.m. during the summer concert series in Trevorton Community Park. Barbecued chicken leg quarters will be available to purchase.
OPEN HOUSE/Watsontown
Donna Bridge (Kingdom Kidz Inc. founder) is putting together 23 years of articles and photos which will be displayed in the Kate Huff memorabilia room as well as other areas of their headquarters. This is all in preparation for an Open House from 3-6 p.m. The public is invited to visit and tour the various rooms and memorabilia on display. Light refreshments will be served and there is no admission charge.
AUG. 4
PARISH PICNIC/Catawissa
Our Lady of Mercy’s annual parish picnic held 4-9 p.m. on the church grounds, 304 Slabtown Road. Picnic foods include pigeons, pierogies, potato cakes, barbecue, haluski, hotdogs, hot sausage, rice pudding, hand-dipped ice cream. Also, baked goods, raffles, beer tent, theme baskets, money wheel, kids games. Entertainment by Hypnotic Sounds DJ. No pets, coolers, or pre-orders.
LIVE MUSIC/Hummels Wharf
Allan Combs performs live music on the patio (rain or shine), 6:30-9:30 p.m. at The Pub on the Green at the Susquehanna Valley Country Club, 1 Country Club Dr.
MAH JONGG/Laurelton
Mah Jongg, 1-3 p.m. at the West End Library. Mah Jongg is a game of skill, strategy, and calculation and involves a degree of chance. No experience is needed. An instructor is on hand to teach newcomers this tile-based game.
BABY STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Baby Storytime held 11-11:30 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. A storytime based on the “Mother Goose on the Loose” program, which shows that children learn best through routine and repetition in a nurturing environment. Learn songs, rhymes, fingerplays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 0-2. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
NICKEL BINGO/Middleburg
Bring your nickels to Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road, to play Bingo at 10:30 a.m. Open to the public.
WING NIGHT/Mifflinburg
Mifflinburg Hose Company (MHC) is hosting Wing Night from 4-7 p.m. Choices include plain, Old Bay, barbecue, hot, or mild.
FIRST FRIDAY/Milton
Come to Milton for music, food, vendors, and more from 5-8 p.m. with live music happening all over town from 6-8 p.m. Saxman Ravi will be playing outside Tarry Shop (inside if it’s raining); Kj Reimensnyder-Wagner will be at the gazebo in Lincoln Park (inside DIG Furniture Bank if the weather is bad); Kenny Jenkins will be in Hermani Park next to Fedder’s Jewelers (inside Charlie’s Corner if the weather is bad). The Milton Model Train Museum of PA, 139 S. Front St., will be open from 6-8 p.m. The Break Room of Williamsport will have their mobile unit set up in Tarry Shop’s parking lot from 5-8 p.m. The Big Chee food truck and City Corner Hot Dogs will be set up at Lincoln Park. Merchants around town will be offering specials.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
ARMCHAIR AEROBICS/Sunbury
Armchair Aerobics at the Library, 10-11 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Exercise while staying seated. Open to everyone. Info: 570-286-2461.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Brandon Barnhart, Electric Piano Man performs 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
WILDLIFE EXHIBIT/Williamsport
The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., invites the public to attend a viewing of its summer exhibit, during First Friday, Aug. 4, from 6-8 p.m. “In the Wilds of Pennsylvania and Beyond” includes taxidermy-mounted specimens and artwork from the permanent collections of the museum, as well as the meticulous renderings of animals by well-known artist John Strawbridge. Includes animals familiar to residents of Pennsylvania including a raccoon, a bear cub, a fawn, a turkey, and native birds. The exhibit will continue through Aug. 31. Info: 570-326-3326 or visit www.tabermuseum.org
AUG. 5
PARISH PICNIC/Catawissa
Our Lady of Mercy’s annual parish picnic held 4-9 p.m. on the church grounds, 304 Slabtown Road. Picnic foods include pigeons, pierogies, potato cakes, barbecue, haluski, hotdogs, hot sausage, rice pudding, hand-dipped ice cream. Also, baked goods, raffles, beer tent, theme baskets, money wheel, kids games. Entertainment by Muckdogs Band. No pets, coolers, or pre-orders.
FESTIVAL/Dornsife
A variety of live musical entertainers, skilled crafters, local historical information, and home-cooked foods are scheduled for the annual Himmel’s Country Festival starting at 7 a.m. at Himmel’s Church Grove, 107 Covered Bridge Road, just off of Schwaben Creek Road. This year, Himmel’s is highlighting their 250th anniversary, founded in 1773, with many special additions to their festival. Food will be served all day beginning at 7 a.m. with breakfast, which includes ham, eggs, home fries, fried mush, and more. Lunch starts at 11 a.m. and includes everything from hot dogs to homemade soup, chicken breast sandwiches, and haluski. Homemade pot pie served at 4 p.m. — available in quarts, platters, and bowls. Live musical entertainment begins on the Grove stage at 10 a.m. and ends at 6 p.m. Scheduled entertainment includes: Himmel’s Church Choir, Seger Family, Chapter VII, Remnant (which features members from the former Weaver Believer Survival Revival family band), The Fuller Family, Achording to Dad, Mercy Run, Jeremy Goodling Ministry, and the Good News Travelin’ Band. Demonstrators include: Himmel’s 250th Anniversary, Wheel of Light Pottery, Green Horse Farm, Ham Radio, Wood Carving, Patterns by Paulhamus, early rifle making, Northumberland County Historical Society, and historical and genealogical information about local and Himmel’s Church families. You’ll also find a used book sale, bake sale, children’s games, vintage crafts, a duck derby on the creek, and door prizes. Other highlights include kettle-made ham and bean soup, kettle-cooked potato chips, homemade pie, and homemade ice cream from a hit & miss engine — all made on-site. Info: 570-425-2200, on Facebook, or online at www.himmelschurch.com.
STORYTELLING EVENT/Lewisburg
The Himmelreich Memorial Library, 18 Market St. will host a new nationwide storytelling event — “See You At The Library” — at 2 p.m. Kirk Cameron is the Christian evangelist and popular author promoting this national library event. A television child star from the ‘80’s, Cameron’s children’s books will be featured, including his best-seller “As You Grow.” Cameron’s publisher, Brave Books, offering “faith-based children’s books that teach traditional values” is also promoting the event. Kids of all ages and their parents are welcome. Free to the public. Info: www.TheHimmelreich.com
MURDER MYSTERY PARTY/Mifflinburg
Who Dunnit? Murder Mystery Party begins at 3 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Take a ride on the Orient Express and see if you can catch the killer and solve the murder mystery. An assortment of edibles from the 1930s era will be available to try. Dress is casual, but participants may dress in period clothing. Registration required by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
BILINGUAL STORY HOUR/Mifflinburg
Bilingual Story Hour/Una Hora de Cuentos Bilingües held 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Join Sra. Sheila and Sra. Linda for a bilingual Spanish/English storytime. Perfect for children and beginning Spanish language learners. Hear a story, sing songs, play games, and do a craft. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
SPORTSMEN AUCTION/Northumberland
American Legion Post 44, Point Township Drive (Route 11) will host a sportsmen auction from noon to 3 p.m. Tickets are $10. Drawing will begin at 3 p.m. There will also be a 50/50 raffle and theme basket raffle. Food is included with ticket and available until it runs out. Proceeds benefit Boy Scout Troop 333.
MUSIC PARTY NIGHT/Sunbury
Music Party Night, 7-11 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
AUG. 6
CONCERT/Mifflinburg
The Mifflinburg Church of the Nazarene will host the group, Heritage, of Penn View Bible Institute, at 10:15 a.m. A freewill offering will be taken. Info: 570-966-0852.
TOURS/Selinsgrove
The Old Herman School, 3015 Salem Road, will again be open for tours Sunday afternoons from 1 to 4 p.m. until Sept. 3. Take a trip back in time to the 1800s and visit a historic wooden one-room schoolhouse. Admission is free. With questions, call 570-966-4320 or visit on Facebook by searching Old Herman School.
AUG. 7
PRESCHOOL PROGRAM/Elysburg
Summer Program for Pre-School Children meets 10-11 a.m. Mondays at the Ralpho Township Public Library, 206 S. Market St. No cost to attend.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Lewisburg
“Ready, Set, Move! VBS” held 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Buffalo Crossroads Community Church, 954 Johnson Mill Road. Kids will learn to Follow Jesus Here, There, and Everywhere! The Kingdom Kidz Puppet Ministry is the special guest.
KIDS IN THE GARDEN/Lewisburg
Kids in the Garden Program, 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Each week children help in the library’s garden by planting, weeding, and exploring different aspects of keeping a garden. For all ages. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
TWEEN MOVIE NIGHT/Lewisburg
Tween Movie Night, 6-8 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Watch a movie on the library’s big screen. For ages 9-14. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
LEARN ABOUT RABBIT TRANSIT/Middleburg
Have questions or would like to learn more about Rabbit Transit? Michelle Holman, site manager ll, Susquehanna Regional Transportation Authority, will be at Penns Creek Adult Resource, 3551 Richard Road, at 10:30 a.m.
TWEEN/TEEN BRUNCH/Mifflinburg
Tween/Teen Brunch held 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Bring your lunch and the library will supply dessert and a fun activity. For grades 6-12. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
MUSIC IN THE PARK/Northumberland
The Sunbury City Band plays classics, show tunes, marches, etc. during Music in the Park, 7-8 p.m. at King Street Park.
AUG. 8
BOOK SALE/Herndon
A book sale held 4-6 p.m. at Zion Church. Books by the bag. Greeting cards and puzzles available. Info: 570-758-3173.
PRESCHOOL STORY & ACTIVITY TIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the West End Library. Join Ms. Judy for a storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments, and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested getting ready for kindergarten activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Adults must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773, or registering online.
QUILT TICKETS AVAILABLE/Laurelton
Check out the Penns Creek Adult Resource Center’s Quilt Raffle prizes at the Union County West End Fair in the craft/canning/baking building. Raffle tickets are $1 a piece or six for $5.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Lewisburg
“Ready, Set, Move! VBS” held 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Buffalo Crossroads Community Church, 954 Johnson Mill Road. Kids will learn to Follow Jesus Here, There, and Everywhere! The Kingdom Kidz Puppet Ministry is the special guest.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club, 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game is welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
CRUISE INTO KINDERGARTEN/Lewisburg
Play K — Cruise into Kindergarten, 2-3 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Get your kids ready for kindergarten with Cruise into Kindergarten, a series of programs that allow children entering kindergarten to “play kindergarten” using activities and materials around themes that align with PA Early Learning Standards. This program is funded by the Cruise into Kindergarten initiative with materials and curriculum provided by the Office of Commonwealth Libraries. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
BABY & TODDLER WATER PLAY DAY/Mifflinburg
Baby and Toddler Water Play Day held 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Have fun in the library’s back yard. Hear a fun story, blow bubbles, and sing some songs too. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
MUSIC SERIES/Selinsgrove
Strawberry Ridge will perform at The Rudy Gelnett Music Series at the Commons, 2 N. Market St., from 6:30 to 8 p.m. All performances are free to the public. Bring chairs.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Rapid Run performs 5:30-8 p.m. at Penn’s Tavern, 113 River Road, Route 147. Penn’s welcomes reservations, 570-286-2007.
AUG. 9
QUILT TICKETS AVAILABLE/Laurelton
Check out the Penns Creek Adult Resource Center’s Quilt Raffle prizes at the Union County West End Fair in the craft/canning/baking building. Raffle tickets are $1 a piece or six for $5.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Lewisburg
“Ready, Set, Move! VBS” held 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Buffalo Crossroads Community Church, 954 Johnson Mill Road. Kids will learn to Follow Jesus Here, There, and Everywhere! The Kingdom Kidz Puppet Ministry is the special guest.
MUSIC IN THE PARK/Lewisburg
Lone Crow Rebellion will perform rock music at 7 p.m. at the Lewisburg Area Recreation Park West, 219 N. 15th St., at the Shade Structure, opposite the tennis courts. In the event of rain, concerts will be held indoors. Rain information will be announced on the Arts Council’s Facebook page and on local radio. Bring your lawn chair or blanket, pack your favorite snacks or a picnic dinner. For more info including rain locations, visit lewisburgartscouncil.com/music-in-the-park/. Free and open to the public.
CRUISE INTO KINDERGARTEN/Lewisburg
Play K — Cruise into Kindergarten, 2-3 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Get your kids ready for kindergarten with Cruise into Kindergarten, a series of programs that allow children entering kindergarten to “play kindergarten” using activities and materials around themes that align with PA Early Learning Standards. This program is funded by the Cruise into Kindergarten initiative with materials and curriculum provided by the Office of Commonwealth Libraries. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
NICKEL BINGO/Middleburg
Bring your nickels to Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road, to play Bingo at 10:30 a.m. Open to the public.
CREEPY CRAWLY BUG SHOW/Mifflinburg
Herr Memorial Library hosts a Creepy Crawly Bug Show, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Mifflinburg Community Park, North 5th Street. Get up close and personal with a variety of insects and learn why they are important to us. Presented by the Penn State Entomology Department. Sponsored by Service First Federal Credit Union. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
SPECIAL STITCHES/Mifflinburg
Special Stitches Group meets 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Connect with knitters and crocheters at the library. Enjoy friendly conversation and share tips and tricks as you work on your latest project. An instructor is on hand to teach knitting basics for beginners. The library has a supply of yarn and needles. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.