AUG. 15
GEISINGER MOBILE HEALTH BUS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features Geisinger Mobile Health Bus laboratory collection services for blood draws and urine samples in the parking lot every Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointment is necessary for lab services. Geisinger patients can self-schedule an appointment via MyGeisinger. A doctor's order is required for non-geisinger patients.
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features cycling 8-9 a.m.; Zumba Gold 9-10 a.m.; Central PA Foodbank food distribution 1-2 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
FOOD GIVEAWAY/Beavertown
Helping Hands, Helping Others, Inc. food giveaway begins at 11:30 a.m. at Beaver Lutheran Church, Route 522 at the west end of Beavertown. Must enter the rear of the church by Gross Road across from Boonie’s. The road to the rear of the church will be blocked until 11:30 a.m., or until the truck supplying the food giveaway unloads. Once the road is opened, you will be directed to park your car, get out of your car, and line up in front of the pavilion at the end of the parking lot. You select the foods that you want. Not asking for income limits, but you be asked for your name and address. Bring a box/boxes or bags. Volunteers should arrive around 9 a.m. to get organized. Not government funded so any donation is appreciated and is a 501-C3 tax donation. Send to PO Box 151, Beavertown.
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. A donation of $1 to help with expenses is appreciated. Lessons are available upon request and mentors are available for new players to answer questions and play as their partner.
PRESCHOOL STORY & ACTIVITY TIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the West End Library. Join Ms. Judy for a storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments, and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested getting ready for kindergarten activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Adults must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773, or registering online.
AUDITIONS/Lewisburg
RiverStage Community Theatre invites adults and teens to its auditions for Puffs, the Off-Broadway hit comedy that satirizes the book and film series about a certain Boy Wizard at a School of Magic, but from the perspective of the minor characters. Auditions will be held from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at Greenspace Center, 815 Market St. in Lewisburg. Performances will be Nov. 3-12 at the same location, directed by Sara Jones. More details are available at www.riverstagetheatre.org.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club, 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game is welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
EMBARK BOOK CLUB/Lewisburg
Embark Book Club: Feed the Mind, Nourish the Soul meets 6-7 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join yoga therapist Dawn Shawley and others for enriching conversations based on yoga-related and other inspirational books. This month's book will be Yoga for a World Out of Balance by Michael Stone. Each meeting will open with a few minutes of grounding, breath awareness, and may include light movement. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online. Participants are responsible for getting their own copy via the library or purchase. Prior reading of the book is not required but is preferred. Hot tea provided for participants that bring their own travel mug or thermos.
CRUISE INTO KINDERGARTEN/Lewisburg
Play K — Cruise into Kindergarten, 2-3 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Get your kids ready for kindergarten with Cruise into Kindergarten, a series of programs that allow children entering kindergarten to “play kindergarten” using activities and materials around themes that align with PA Early Learning Standards. This program is funded by the Cruise into Kindergarten initiative with materials and curriculum provided by the Office of Commonwealth Libraries. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
NEW PARKINSON'S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
The Parkinson’s Exercise Program helps manage Parkinson’s disease symptoms by incorporating aerobic, strength, balance, agility, multitasking, and stretching exercises set to fun music. Classes are 12:45-2 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday, at the Lewisburg YMCA, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required to participate, but you may observe a class at any time. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org for information.
GAMES, PUZZLES, i-PADS & BINGO/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, i-Pads, and Smart T.V.
BINGO/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center 116 N. 2nd. St., will host a Quarter Bingo starting at 5:30 p.m. Public invited.
FREE LUNCH/Mifflinburg
Free lunch served to children and teens, ages 18 and under from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Mifflinburg Community Park, pavilion 2 and will be offered through Aug. 22. The Summer Food Service Program is sponsored by the Milton YMCA and hosted by the Mifflinburg YMCA. Child/teen must be present to receive a meal and should eat at the pavilion. Info: Angela at the Mifflinburg YMCA, 570-966-7273 or ahaines@gsvymca.org.
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. every Tuesday at Milton American Legion, 401 N. Front St. Eight flavors to choose from. Cost: $10/dozen eat in or $11/dozen take out. 570-742-4632.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:15 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
MUSIC SERIES/Selinsgrove
One Heart One Voice will perform at The Rudy Gelnett Music Series at the Commons, 2 N. Market St., from 6:30 to 8 p.m. All performances are free to the public. Bring chairs.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, jewelry, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170. Proceeds benefit the Selinsgrove Senior Center.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Chris T Harp, Kenny Jenkins & Mick Edinger perform 6-8:30 p.m. at Penn’s Tavern, 113 River Road, Route 147. Info: 570-286-2007.
BINGO/Sunbury
Bingo begins at 6 p.m. at The Diner, 425 Market St. Doors open at 4. Info: 570-917-4613.
ARMCHAIR AEROBICS/Sunbury
Armchair Aerobics at the Library, 10-11 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Exercise while staying seated. Open to everyone. Info: 570-286-2461.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Kenny Jenkins & The Good Little Americans perform 5:30-8 p.m. at Penn's Tavern, 113 River Road, Route 147. Penn’s welcomes reservations, 570-286-2007.
ART SHOW OPENING/Sunbury
Susquehanna Art Society Annual Judged Art Show's Opening, Reception and Award Ceremony held 6-8 p.m. in the Degenstein Library, 40 S. Fifth St. The awarding of prizes will be at 6:30. The show runs through Aug. 24 during library hours. Details can be found on the website susqueartsociety.org
AUG. 16
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Elm St., features toning/sculpting 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
LIVE MUSIC/Elysburg
Rick K and his Road Band will honor all veterans during a 6 p.m. show at the Band Stand at Knoebel's.
BOOK SALE/Herndon
A book sale held 4-6 p.m. at Zion Church. Books by the bag. Greeting cards and puzzles available. Info: 570-758-3173.
END OF SUMMER PICNIC/Laurelton
Children who participated in the summer reading program at the West End Library are invited, along with their parents, to a pizza picnic, 4-6 p.m. at the library. Books and prizes will be given out at that time. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773, or register online.
GAMES, PUZZLES, i-PADS/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, i-Pads, and Smart T.V.
CRUISE INTO KINDERGARTEN/Lewisburg
Play K — Cruise into Kindergarten, 2-3 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Get your kids ready for kindergarten with Cruise into Kindergarten, a series of programs that allow children entering kindergarten to “play kindergarten” using activities and materials around themes that align with PA Early Learning Standards. This program is funded by the Cruise into Kindergarten initiative with materials and curriculum provided by the Office of Commonwealth Libraries. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
BLOOD PRESSURE CHECKS/Middleburg
Blood pressures will be taken at 10:30 a.m. with Encompass Health of Geisinger at the Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road. This is a free and open to the public program.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Mifflinburg
Western Union County Food Pantry — Hope’s Haven Food Pantry serves residents of Union County each Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at Christ’s United Lutheran Church. For those who have food insecurity. Located 3 ½ miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy.
SPECIAL STITCHES/Mifflinburg
Special Stitches Group meets 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Connect with knitters and crocheters at the library. Enjoy friendly conversation and share tips and tricks as you work on your latest project. An instructor is on hand to teach knitting basics for beginners. The library has a supply of yarn and needles. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
FOOD PANTRY/Millmont
Hope’s Haven Food Pantry continues to serve residents of Union County weekly, each Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m., at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, a.k.a. “Four Bells Church.” If you have a food insecurity, please visit. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy. Church is located 3.5 miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45 at 13765 Old Turnpike Road. Info: email administrator@4bellsfood.com, call 570-716-5601, or visit the church website, www.4bellschurch.com or Facebook page.
COMMUNITY SUPPER/Selinsgrove
Martha’s Table of All Saints Episcopal Church, 129 N. Market St., will serve a free community supper. The supper or take-out meal, will be available between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. at the parish center which is handicapped accessible. The eat-in or take-out meal will include hamburgers, coleslaw, potato salad and desserts. Info: 570-374-8289.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
As part of the Rudy Gelnett Music Series, a special performance has been added. Kimbo & his Five Piece Band perform 6:30-8 p.m. on the Selinsgrove Commons. Free and open to the public. Bring your chairs.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-374-0255.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, jewelry, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170. Proceeds benefit the Selinsgrove Senior Center.
YOGA/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers yoga classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
TO-GO MEALS/Sunbury
The Salvation Army, 40 S. Fourth St., will serve To-Go Meals, Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m.
ACOUSTIC JAM/Sunbury
Ed & Friends Acoustic Jam, 7-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
ART SHOW/Sunbury
Susquehanna Art Society Annual Judged Art Show runs through Aug. 24 at the Degenstein Library, 40 S. Fifth St., during library hours. Info: susqueartsociety.org
HEALTHY LIVING, BINGO, POKER/Sunbury
Sunbury Senior Action Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features Healthy Living on a Budget at 10:30 a.m., Bingo at 12:30 p.m., Penny Poker at 12:30, and 31 cards at 2.
AUG. 17
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. features Zumba Gold 9-10 a.m.; Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; R.I.P.P.E.D. 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
KINDNESS TREE/Laurelton
Kindness Tree during library hours at the West End Library. Write down on a paper heart or hand a way to show kindness to others or an act of kindness you have done. Then, add it to the kindness tree. Register to attend by calling the library at 570-922-4773.
ADULTS PICNIC/Laurelton
End of Summer Picnic for Adults held 6-7 p.m. at the West End Library. Celebrate the end of the summer reading program with a picnic. All adult summer reading participants are welcome. Prepare a favorite dish to share with the group. Register to attend by calling the library at 570-922-4773.
CRUISE INTO KINDERGARTEN/Lewisburg
Play K — Cruise into Kindergarten, 2-3 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Get your kids ready for kindergarten with Cruise into Kindergarten, a series of programs that allow children entering kindergarten to “play kindergarten” using activities and materials around themes that align with PA Early Learning Standards. This program is funded by the Cruise into Kindergarten initiative with materials and curriculum provided by the Office of Commonwealth Libraries. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
NEW PARKINSON'S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
The Parkinson’s Exercise Program helps manage Parkinson’s disease symptoms by incorporating aerobic, strength, balance, agility, multitasking, and stretching exercises set to fun music. Classes are 12:45-2 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday, at the Lewisburg YMCA, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required to participate, but you may observe a class at any time. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org for information.
GAMES, PUZZLES, i-PADS/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, i-Pads, and Smart T.V.
GED CLASSES/Middleburg
Free GED classes to prepare for the GED or college entrance exam held 9 a.m. to noon every Thursday at the Middleburg Borough Building Community Room (third floor). Info: 570-523-7755, ext. 2379. To register for class visit www.csiu.org/AdultEd to complete the online application.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
NICKEL BINGO/Middleburg
Bring your nickels to Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road, to play Bingo at 10:30 a.m. Open to the public.
PEACH FESTIVAL/Mifflinburg
A Peach Festival will be celebrated at the Mifflinburg United Methodist Church from 5-7 p.m., on the corner of 3rd and Market streets. This free event is open to the public. Enjoy hamburger barbecue, hot dogs, peach or vanilla ice cream, peach iced tea, and of course, peach pie. Monetary donations will be accepted to benefit the Mifflinburg Area School District’s Weekend Backpack Food Program.
FREE LUNCH/Mifflinburg
Free lunch served to children and teens, ages 18 and under from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Mifflinburg Community Park, pavilion 2 and will be offered through Aug. 22. The Summer Food Service Program is sponsored by the Milton YMCA and hosted by the Mifflinburg YMCA. Child/teen must be present to receive a meal and should eat at the pavilion. Info: Angela at the Mifflinburg YMCA, 570-966-7273 or ahaines@gsvymca.org.
TEEN LEADERS CLUB/Miffllinburg
Hanging Out with a Purpose Teen Leaders Club meets 3-4:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Mifflinburg YMCA, 333 E. Chestnut St. For students in grades 6-9. There is no cost to join the club and receive free YMCA membership for active club members. To register, call 570-966-7273, in person, or online at www.gsvymca.org. Info: Angela Haines at ahaines@gsvymca.org.
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. at the Milton Moose, 139 S. Front St.
LGBTQ FAMILIES MEETING/Selinsgrove and online
PFLAG Danville/Central Susquehanna Valley invites families of LGBTQ children of any age, allies and members of the LGBTQ+ community age 18+ to meet others, 7-8 p.m. for a monthly discussion group in person in Selinsgrove, with the option (advance registration required) to join virtually. All are welcome to join the conversation or just listen, regardless of residence. For details contact danvillepflag@gmail.com
MUSIC SERIES/Selinsgrove
On The Edge Band will perform at The Rudy Gelnett Music Series at the Commons, 2 N. Market St., from 6:30 to 8 p.m. All performances are free to the public. Bring chairs.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, jewelry, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170. Proceeds benefit the Selinsgrove Senior Center.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
THE TAKERY/Sunbury
The Takery offers free prepared meals, pantry items and baked goods from 4-5:30 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Cameron Park Gazebo. Also, fresh produce (when available), cleaning supplies, hygiene products (while supplies last). This non-denominational, community-based program is open to everyone wanting to participate, volunteer and donate.
ART SHOW/Sunbury
Susquehanna Art Society Annual Judged Art Show runs through Aug. 24 at the Degenstein Library, 40 S. Fifth St., during library hours. Info: susqueartsociety.org
FAREWELL KARAOKE/Sunbury
Farewell Karaoke begins at 6:30 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
KNITTING CLUB/Sunbury
Knitting Club meets at 3 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
BIBLE STUDY, EXERCISE, BINGO/Sunbury
Sunbury Senior Action Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features Bible study at 9 a.m., exercise with Blaire Pool at 10:30, Bingo at 12:30 p.m., and 31 cards at 2.
CONCERT SERIES/Trevorton
Frank Wicher Band performs 7-9 p.m. during the summer concert series in Trevorton Community Park.
AUG. 18
MAH JONGG/Laurelton
Mah Jongg, 1-3 p.m. at the West End Library. Mah Jongg is a game of skill, strategy, and calculation and involves a degree of chance. No experience is needed. An instructor is on hand to teach newcomers this tile-based game.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
MINIATURE GOLF FUNDRAISER/Mifflinburg
Get ready to break out your putting skills at the Herr Memorial Library’s Miniature Golf fundraiser two-day event. Grab your friends and family for a “hole” lot of fun with an indoor miniature golf course that runs throughout the library. Golfing times are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 19. Tickets: $5/person. The event, sponsored by Rusty Rail Brewing Company, is held indoors and will happen rain or shine. Tickets available at the library and online at https://shopsmol.com/product/herr-library-mini-golf-ticket/. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time or at the door. One entry per person per ticket. Info: contact Herr Memorial Library at 570-966-0831 or visit the library at 500 Market St., Mifflinburg.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Kenny Jenkins performs 7-9 p.m. on the outside patio at Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Luke & Joe perform 6-8 p.m. followed by DJ Heather O from 9 p.m. to midnight at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
ARMCHAIR AEROBICS/Sunbury
Armchair Aerobics at the Library, 10-11 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Exercise while staying seated. Open to everyone. Info: 570-286-2461.
FAREWELL LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
John Derk performs farewell live music, 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
ART SHOW/Sunbury
Susquehanna Art Society Annual Judged Art Show runs through Aug. 24 at the Degenstein Library, 40 S. Fifth St., during library hours. Info: susqueartsociety.org
NICKEL BINGO, CARDS/Sunbury
Sunbury Senior Action Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features nickel bingo at 12:30 p.m., and 31 cards at 2.
FESTIVAL/Washingtonville
The Washingtonville Volunteer Fire Company Festival begins at 5 p.m. with DJ Ponce entertaining at 6 p.m. Plenty of food, ice cream, milk shakes, games, a Chinese auction, 50/50 raffles.
AUG. 19
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features Tae Kwon Do — Beginner Class, 12:30-1:30 p.m. and Advanced Class, 1:30-3 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
ARTFEST/Bloomsburg
The 15th annual ArtFest held 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on the Square in downtown Bloomsburg, now surrounding the monument and down Market Street. Showcasing more than 50 artists’ original work, accompanied by seven hours of live music, local and regional food vendors, and fun and educational activities for people of all ages. Rain or shine. No admission fee. Info: DowntownBloomsburg.org.
TRAINS/Danville
In its 17th year, the Saturday Trains program at Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, corner of Pine and East Market streets, continues every Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon. Everyone is welcome and even the children can run the electric trains.
CRUISE-IN/Lewisburg
Susquehanna Valley C.A.R.T.S. will hold a Cruise-In 5-8 p.m. at the Walmart Plaza, AJK Boulevard, Route 15. All years, makes and models welcome. Refreshments by Boy Scout Troop 605, Milton. Also, 50s-60s music and door prizes. Weather permitting. Info: 570-490-0860. www.susquehannavalleycarts.com
PERSONAL HYGIENE ITEM DISTRIBUTION/Lewisburg
Beacon Ministries Free Shop at Beaver Memorial United Methodist Church, 42 S. Third St., will distribute personal hygiene items from 10 a.m. to noon. Community members in need can pick up soap, deodorant, shaving creme, razors, shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, denture care, baby lotion, baby wash, baby shampoo, feminine products, adult diapers/pads, toilet paper, dish soap, and laundry detergent. Enter through entrance at playground. Info: 570-524-0809.
CAR SHOW/McClure
The 12th Annual Joe Wolfley Memorial Car Show held at McClure American Legion Post 942. Rain date: Aug. 20. Registration from 9 a.m. to noon. Awards for the following classes: Ford, Chevy, Dodge, Pontiac, Foreign; 1999 and earlier; top 3 Ford, Chevy, Dodge, Pontiac, Foreign; 2000 to present; top 3 SAL's Choice, Legion's Choice, Auxiliary's Choice; Joe Wolfley Memorial Award. Concession stand serving breakfast and lunch. Info: Mike Wolfley, 570-765-4025.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Middleburg
HayDay VBS will be held at Boyer Mennonite Church, 1472 W. Ridge Road. This one-day event begins with registration at 8:30 a.m. and farm-themed, faith-filled fun from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Snacks and lunch provided. Pre-registration through the church’s Facebook page is encouraged, but not necessary. For updates or additional info: 570-540-6067 or visit the church’s Facebook page.
VOLUNTEER WORKDAY/Mifflinburg
The Friends Group of R.B. Winter State Park invites you to join them for their next Volunteer Workday. Workdays are the third Saturday of every month from 9 a.m. to noon. This month they will perform various maintenance tasks around the park. Meet at the Environmental Learning Center on the north side of Halfway Lake. The park is located at 17215 Buffalo Road, Mifflinburg. Find the Friends Group on FaceBook and Instagram. Subscribe to their email list at friendsofrbwinter.org
MINIATURE GOLF FUNDRAISER/Mifflinburg
Get ready to break out your putting skills at the Herr Memorial Library’s Miniature Golf fundraiser. Grab your friends and family for a “hole” lot of fun with an indoor miniature golf course that runs throughout the library from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets: $5/person. The event, sponsored by Rusty Rail Brewing Company, is held indoors and will happen rain or shine. Tickets available at the library and online at https://shopsmol.com/product/herr-library-mini-golf-ticket/. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time or at the door. One entry per person per ticket. Info: contact Herr Memorial Library at 570-966-0831 or visit the library at 500 Market St., Mifflinburg.
TOURS/Mifflinburg
The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum is celebrating it's 45th year as a museum and will be open for tours Saturday and Sunday afternoons from 1-4 p.m. Join the celebration by visiting the museum at 598 Green St., to get a glimpse of life before the golden age of the automobile. Tours are offered at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. and include the Visitors' Center, Heiss family home, carriage house, buggy factory and repository.
5K RUN/WALK/Milton
Golden Rule Love INC will host its 11th annual 5K Run/Walk at the Milton Island State Park (between Milton and West Milton). Registration opens at 7:30 a.m.-8:45 a.m. with the run starting at 9. The course is a cross country style course and not paved. Awards given for overall male and female winners plus top three in each of nine age groups. Random drawings for prizes after awards ceremony. Golden Rule Love INC is a christian outreach ministry which connects church volunteers to persons with unmet needs through our communities.
FOOD BANK/Mount Pleasant Mills
The Mount Pleasant Mills United Methodist churches will host their Table of Grace Food Pantry at the Emmanuel United Methodist Church, Route 35, on the third Saturday of each month from 3 to 5 p.m. There is no charge for items which include things such as canned goods, potatoes, cereal, eggs, and pasta. Items vary from month to month. More information is available by calling the church at 570-539-8915. Registration is not required.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Northumberland
Kate’s Kupboard, located at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 300 Queen St., is open the third Saturday of every month from 9-11 a.m. You do not need to live in the Shikellamy School District to receive products. In addition to groceries they distribute household and personal care items and there is a baby station. Use the entrance off the church parking lot for grocery/household/personal care items. The baby station entrance is on 3rd Street.
TOURS/Northumberland
The Joseph Priestley House Museum, the historic site located at 472 Priestley Ave., will be open 1-4 p.m. Docents lead tours beginning at 1, 2, and 3 p.m. Reservations are not required. There is an admission fee and the public is free to explore the various gardens. Info: Murrie Zlotziver, 570-473-9474 or jphopsmanager@gmail.com
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Stick & Bryan perform 6-8 p.m. followed by Starmaker Entertainment from 8:30-11:30 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
JESSE will be rockin' Laughters Bar, 123 S. 3rd St., from 8-11 p.m. as part of their "Sandpit Summer Jamz." $5 cover. Rolling Smoke BBQ (the catering of Southern BBQ-S, Front Street, Sunbury) will be on site from 5-8 p.m., as well as Laughters regular bar menu, including fried foods, pizza, and pretzels. If it rains, the event is canceled.
FAREWELL DANCE PARTY/Sunbury
A Farewell Dance Party with DJ C, 7-11 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
ART SHOW/Sunbury
Susquehanna Art Society Annual Judged Art Show runs through Aug. 24 at the Degenstein Library, 40 S. Fifth St., during library hours. Info: susqueartsociety.org
CHICKEN BARBECUE/Sunbury
A drive up only chicken barbecue will be sold 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (or sold out) at Upper Augusta Volunteer Fire Co., 2188 Mile Hill Road. Platters are $10 and include a half chicken, homemade baked beans and macaroni salad, tea roll and butter, dessert and drink. Halves available for $5. Pre-order by calling 570-286-8405 and leave your order.
CHICKEN BARBECUE/Turbotville
A chicken barbecue served noon until sold out at Turbotville VFW Auxiliary. Eat in or take out. Cost: $12/dinner includes a half chicken, baked beans, macaroni salad and roll, and $7/chicken half only.
AUGUSTFEST/Turbotville
Turbotville Area Lion's Club hosts Augustfest. Community yard sales begin at 8 a.m. Milltown Blues Band performs 6-9 p.m. at the train station. In case of inclement weather the band will move inside the community hall. A fireworks display begins at 9 a.m. Food and craft vendors will be on the carnival grounds, Church Street.
FESTIVAL/Washingtonville
The Washingtonville Volunteer Fire Company Festival begins at 3 p.m. with music by Smooth Country at 6 p.m. Plenty of food, ice cream, milk shakes, games, a Chinese auction, 50/50 raffles. A chicken barbecue served 3 p.m. until sold out. Eat in or take out.
PERFORMING ARTS SERIES/West Milton
Billtown Brass, Rick Coulter, conductor, will perform at 7 p.m. at Central Oak Heights, 75 Heritage Road (off Route 15 S). Donations accepted.
AUG. 20
TAE KWON DO/Beaver Springs
The Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. features Tae Kwon Do — Beginner Class 1:30-2:30 p.m. and Advanced Class, 2:30-4 p.m.
PROGRAM/Beavertown
The Beavertown Historical Society will host a program about the history of the Middleswarth Potato Chip Company and family at 2 p.m. at St. Paul's Reformed Church. Ted Herman will be the guest speaker. Free to the public.
OUTDOOR CONCERT/Beavertown
An outdoor concert by Joe Bonson and Coffee Run will be held, rain or shine, at 6:30 p.m. at the Beavertown United Methodist Church, 128 N. Orange St. Bring a lawn chair. Light refreshments will be provided after the concert.
TOURS/Danville
The Montgomery House and Boyd House museums will open 1-4 p.m. Sundays through October. Fee of $10 for adults over 18 years. Members of the Montour County Historical Society and students under 18 no charge. Learn about General Wm. Montgomery, founder of Danville while visiting his home. The first floor is decorated in the era when the Montgomery family lived there. Displays of the local Native American arrowheads and tools, Mrs. Geisinger's bed and clothing of our ancestors can be seen on the second floor. The Boyd House is the home of one of the largest military collections in the area, a Victorian parlor as well as scores of historic photos and items of Montour County's business and industries.
SUNDAY CONVERSATIONS/Lewisburg
"A.I. — The Bible — And The End Times" Sunday Conversations begins at 2 p.m. every Sunday at The Himmelreich Reading Room, 18 Market St.
OPEN HOUSE/Lewisburg
The Union County Historical Society will host an Open House from 1-5 p.m. at “The Annex” at 15 N. Water St. The society recently acquired this historic property, the former Packwood Museum. Everyone is invited to the Open House to see the restoration progress and find out more about this historic property and plans for its future use. Info: 570-524-8666 or info@unioncoahistory.com.
CASH BINGO FUNDRAISER/Middleburg
A cash bingo fundraiser to help Gary Stroup with expenses incurred during his cancer treatments held at Middleburg Moose, 235 Grand St. Doors open at 11 a.m. with bingo beginning at 1 p.m. Twenty games, four special games, 50/50 raffle and door prizes. Food will be available for purchase by the Middleburg Moose kitchen; however, one must be a member to purchase alcoholic beverages. Tickets: $20/advance, $25/at door. Advanced tickets available by contacting Melissa at 570-658-6589, John/Denise at 570-658-2233, or Pat at 570-658-3966.
HISTORICAL SOCIETY PROGRAM/Middleburg
The Snyder County Historical Society will host a program on Middlecreek in Snyder County at 2 p.m. at 30 E. Market St. Dr. Jennifer Elick will present information on legacy sediments in the lake and some of her work this summer on anthropogenic sediment and their implications. The program is free to the public. The Snyder County Historical Society is handicapped accessible. Light refreshments to follow the program.
TOURS/Mifflinburg
The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum is celebrating it's 45th year as a museum and will be open for tours Saturday and Sunday afternoons from 1-4 p.m. Join the celebration by visiting the museum at 598 Green St., to get a glimpse of life before the golden age of the automobile. Tours are offered at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. and include the Visitors' Center, Heiss family home, carriage house, buggy factory and repository.
BREAKFAST/Milton
The Milton American Legion continues to serve breakfast the first and third Sundays of the month at 401 N. Front St., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open to the public and offering a varied menu for $9/meal. Call 570-742-4632 for reservations if your group is more that four people. Your patronage is appreciated which allows more military veterans to receive assistance. Call ahead if you have a large group, 570-742-4632.
LIVE MUSIC/Muncy
Ann Kerstetter and Bryan Noaker perform 3-5 p.m. at Gellella Terra Winery, 411 Gardner Road. No cover. Info: gellellaterravineyard.com
TOURS/Northumberland
The Joseph Priestley House Museum, the historic site located at 472 Priestley Ave., will be open 1-4 p.m. Docents lead tours beginning at 1, 2, and 3 p.m. Reservations are not required. There is an admission fee and the public is free to explore the various gardens. Info: Murrie Zlotziver, 570-473-9474 or jphopsmanager@gmail.com
TOURS/Selinsgrove
The Old Herman School, 3015 Salem Road, will be open for tours Sunday afternoons from 1-4 p.m. until Sept. 3. Take a trip back in time to the 1800s and visit a historic wooden one-room schoolhouse. Admission is free. Info: 570-966-4320 or visit on Facebook by searching Old Herman School.
TOURS/Sunbury
The Hunter House Museum is open from 2-4 p.m. Tours though museum and outside at Fort Augusta Model will be given by Board members and Society members. Museum is located at 1150 Front St., at the model fort. Library is also open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 1-4 p.m. and the first Wednesday of the month until 8 p.m. Info: 570-286-4083 or www.northumberlandcountyhistoricalsociety.org
WORSHIP/Sunbury
A time of worship with Bible truths and Christian singing begins at 6:30 p.m. in Cameron Park. Sponsored by Bethel Mennonite Church, Mount Pleasant Mills.
ART SHOW/Sunbury
Susquehanna Art Society Annual Judged Art Show runs through Aug. 24 at the Degenstein Library, 40 S. Fifth St., during library hours. Info: susqueartsociety.org
SOCIETY PROGRAM/Williamsport
The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., will hold its monthly Society Program at 2 pm. in the Community Room. The lecture, sponsored by Van Campen Motors, is free and open to the public. Dr. Linda Kennedy will be the presenter of the lecture “The Nineteenth Century British Coal Miners of North Central Pennsylvania.” Info: 570-326-3326 or visit www.tabermuseum.org.
AUG. 21
MACC FITNESS & PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center, (MACC), 67 Elm St., features Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; Monday Night Bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. with concession stand and bingo from 6-8 p.m.
MASTER GARDENERS/Lewisburg
Master Gardeners: PA Native Plants presented 6:30-8 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Learn about plants native to our great state of Pennsylvania with the Snyder County Master Gardeners. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
QUILT GUILD/Lewisburg
Join members of the Susquehanna Valley Quilt Guild for a day of quilting, sewing, and needlework, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Bring your own materials. Those looking to attend all day are permitted to bring a bagged lunch and are responsible for clean-up.
SINGERCISE CLASS/Lewisburg
Singercise is a therapeutic singing program for people with Parkinson’s disease and their carepartners offered by the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA free of charge. The program aims to work out all of those little muscles involved in speaking and singing that we don’t usually think about, while providing a source of social support in a fun and engaging setting. Class will be every Monday. In person class: 11:30 a.m. at the Lewisburg YMCA; virtual class: 1 p.m., via Zoom. Registration is required and class slots are available on a first come, first served basis. Register at gsvymca.org. Singercise is open to participants of any physical ability or fitness level. Musical experience and singing ability are not required.
GAMES, PUZZLES, i-PADS/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, i-Pads, and Smart T.V.
BUILDING DAY/Lewisburg
Building Day at the Library, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Use your imagination and the library’s building sets to construct and create your own castles, fortresses, towers and more. All ages welcome. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
CRAFT DAY/Middleburg
Craft Day with Kim from Encompass Health of Geisinger held at 10:30 a.m. at the Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road. Come for the easy craft and enjoy the laughter and working on a craft with instructions together. This is a free and open to the public program.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
MUSIC IN THE PARK/Northumberland
Gene Cullison performs 60s-70s and classic country during Music in the Park, 7-8 p.m. at King Street Park.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
ART SHOW/Sunbury
Susquehanna Art Society Annual Judged Art Show runs through Aug. 24 at the Degenstein Library, 40 S. Fifth St., during library hours. Info: susqueartsociety.org
AUG. 22
GEISINGER MOBILE HEALTH BUS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features Geisinger Mobile Health Bus laboratory collection services for blood draws and urine samples in the parking lot every Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointment is necessary for lab services. Geisinger patients can self-schedule an appointment via MyGeisinger. A doctor's order is required for non-geisinger patients.
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features cycling 8-9 a.m.; Zumba Gold 9-10 a.m.; Central PA Foodbank food distribution 1-2 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
PEACH FESTIVAL/Beaver Springs
A Peach Festival held 4-7 p.m. at Beaver Springs Senior Center. Includes soup and barbecue sandwiches, hot dogs, short cake, peach pie, peach and vanilla ice cream, peach tea. All proceed benefit the Beaver Springs Senior Center. Info: 570-658-7333.
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. A donation of $1 to help with expenses is appreciated. Lessons are available upon request and mentors are available for new players to answer questions and play as their partner.
PRESCHOOL STORY & ACTIVITY TIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the West End Library. Join Ms. Judy for a storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments, and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested getting ready for kindergarten activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Adults must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773, or registering online.
ORDERS & PAYMENT DUE/Laurelton
Get hoagies and pizzas for Labor Day. The West End Library is hosting a Marianna's hoagie and pizza fundraiser. Fourteen inch hoagies (nine different varieties) and 12 inch pizzas (three different varieties) are $9 each. Orders and payment due by 6 p.m. Aug. 22. Pick-up is at noon Sept. 1 at the West End Library. For information or to place an order call 570-922-4773.
NEW PARKINSON'S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
The Parkinson’s Exercise Program helps manage Parkinson’s disease symptoms by incorporating aerobic, strength, balance, agility, multitasking, and stretching exercises set to fun music. Classes are 12:45-2 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday, at the Lewisburg YMCA, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required to participate, but you may observe a class at any time. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org for information.
GAMES, PUZZLES, i-PADS & BINGO/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, i-Pads, and Smart T.V.
BINGO/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center 116 N. 2nd. St., will host a Quarter Bingo starting at 5:30 p.m. Public invited.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club, 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game is welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
NICKEL BINGO/Middleburg
Bring your nickels to Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road, to play Bingo at 10:30 a.m. Open to the public.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
FREE LUNCH/Mifflinburg
Free lunch served to children and teens, ages 18 and under from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Mifflinburg Community Park, pavilion 2 and will be offered through Aug. 22. The Summer Food Service Program is sponsored by the Milton YMCA and hosted by the Mifflinburg YMCA. Child/teen must be present to receive a meal and should eat at the pavilion. Info: Angela at the Mifflinburg YMCA, 570-966-7273 or ahaines@gsvymca.org.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:15 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, jewelry, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170. Proceeds benefit the Selinsgrove Senior Center.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
MUSIC SERIES/Selinsgrove
The Shoreliners will perform at The Rudy Gelnett Music Series at the Commons, 2 N. Market St., from 6:30 to 8 p.m. All performances are free to the public. Bring chairs.
BINGO/Sunbury
Bingo begins at 6 p.m. at The Diner, 425 Market St. Doors open at 4. Info: 570-917-4613.
ARMCHAIR AEROBICS/Sunbury
Armchair Aerobics at the Library, 10-11 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Exercise while staying seated. Open to everyone. Info: 570-286-2461.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
The Substitutes perform 5:30-8 p.m. at Penn's Tavern, 113 River Road, Route 147. Penn’s welcomes reservations, 570-286-2007.
ART SHOW/Sunbury
Susquehanna Art Society Annual Judged Art Show runs through Aug. 24 at the Degenstein Library, 40 S. Fifth St., during library hours. Info: susqueartsociety.org
LISTENING SESSION REGISTRATION DEADLINE/Sunbury
The Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging (AAA) will host a listening session on the Department of Aging’s development of the Master Plan for Older Adults — a 10-year, state-led and stakeholder-driven strategic plan designed to help transform the infrastructure and coordination of services for older Pennsylvanians, at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 24, at 322 N. 2nd St. The master plan will also reflect the needs and preferences of this population to live where they choose and access the supports they need to thrive and age in place. Stakeholders, older adults and people living with disabilities, their families, caregivers and community leaders are invited to hear an overview of the plan, its core principles, and why such a plan is needed for Pennsylvania. There will be opportunities for those in attendance to provide comments and input on the plan. Those interested in attending the listening sessions should RSVP by Tuesday, Aug. 22, to Madison Zechman at 570-495-2362 or Madison.Zechman@ncaging.org. Individuals who are unable to attend can still provide input on the plan. They can either email AgingPlan@pa.gov, provide feedback through an online form at (https://forms.office.com/g/tFt46kYdD5) or mail the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, c/o Master Plan, 555 Walnut St., 5th Floor, Harrisburg, PA 17101.
AUG. 23
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Elm St., features toning/sculpting 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
GAMES, PUZZLES, i-PADS/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, i-Pads, and Smart T.V.
BUBBLE BONANZA/Lewisburg
Bubble Bonanza held 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., Suite 14. Included with price of general admission and membership. A fun and interactive outdoor event with giant bubbles that kids can fit inside, and a variety of stations where kids can make their own bubble wands to take home. They are also encouraged to have fun with the foam/bubble machine that will be on hand. Recommended for children ages 2 and older. Some of the activities include getting wet, so dress accordingly and to bring a change of clothes if they are planning to stay and play at the museum. Info: www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org or Lewisburg Children’s Museum on Facebook, or call 570-768-4914.
LIVE MUSIC/Lykens
Ann Kerstetter Band performs 7-9 p.m. at the Lykens Town Park Gazebo.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Mifflinburg
Western Union County Food Pantry — Hope’s Haven Food Pantry serves residents of Union County each Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at Christ’s United Lutheran Church. For those who have food insecurity. Located 3 ½ miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy.
SPECIAL STITCHES/Mifflinburg
Special Stitches Group meets 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Connect with knitters and crocheters at the library. Enjoy friendly conversation and share tips and tricks as you work on your latest project. An instructor is on hand to teach knitting basics for beginners. The library has a supply of yarn and needles. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
DISCOVER LIBRARY APP/Mifflinburg
Discover our New Library App presented 3:30-4:30 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Learn how to download and use the new library app. Explore useful app features and how easy it is to search the library’s catalog in the palm of your hand. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
FOOD PANTRY/Millmont
Hope’s Haven Food Pantry continues to serve residents of Union County weekly, each Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m., at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, a.k.a. “Four Bells Church.” If you have a food insecurity, please visit. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy. Church is located 3.5 miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45 at 13765 Old Turnpike Road. Info: email administrator@4bellsfood.com, call 570-716-5601, or visit the church website, www.4bellschurch.com or Facebook page.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-374-0255.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, jewelry, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170. Proceeds benefit the Selinsgrove Senior Center.
YOGA/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers yoga classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
OPEN MIC NIGHT/Sunbury
Open Mic Night held 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
TO-GO MEALS/Sunbury
The Salvation Army, 40 S. Fourth St., will serve To-Go Meals, Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m.
ACOUSTIC JAM/Sunbury
Ed & Friends Acoustic Jam, 7-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
ART SHOW/Sunbury
Susquehanna Art Society Annual Judged Art Show runs through Aug. 24 at the Degenstein Library, 40 S. Fifth St., during library hours. Info: susqueartsociety.org
HEALTHY LIVING, BINGO, POKER/Sunbury
Sunbury Senior Action Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features Healthy Living on a Budget at 10:30 a.m., Bingo at 12:30 p.m., Penny Poker at 12:30, and 31 cards at 2.
AUG. 24
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. features Zumba Gold 9-10 a.m.; Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; R.I.P.P.E.D. 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
BOOK SALE/Herndon
A book sale held 4-6 p.m. at Zion Church. Books by the bag. Greeting cards and puzzles available. Info: 570-758-3173.
NEW PARKINSON'S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
The Parkinson’s Exercise Program helps manage Parkinson’s disease symptoms by incorporating aerobic, strength, balance, agility, multitasking, and stretching exercises set to fun music. Classes are 12:45-2 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday, at the Lewisburg YMCA, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required to participate, but you may observe a class at any time. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org for information.
GAMES, PUZZLES, i-PADS/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, i-Pads, and Smart T.V.
GED CLASSES/Middleburg
Free GED classes to prepare for the GED or college entrance exam held 9 a.m. to noon every Thursday at the Middleburg Borough Building Community Room (third floor). Info: 570-523-7755, ext. 2379. To register for class visit www.csiu.org/AdultEd to complete the online application.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
TEEN LEADERS CLUB/Miffllinburg
Hanging Out with a Purpose Teen Leaders Club meets 3-4:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Mifflinburg YMCA, 333 E. Chestnut St. For students in grades 6-9. There is no cost to join the club and receive free YMCA membership for active club members. To register, call 570-966-7273, in person, or online at www.gsvymca.org. Info: Angela Haines at ahaines@gsvymca.org.
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. at the Milton Moose, 139 S. Front St.
MUSIC SERIES/Selinsgrove
Hex Highway Blues Band will perform at The Rudy Gelnett Music Series at the Commons, 2 N. Market St., from 6:30 to 8 p.m. All performances are free to the public. Bring chairs.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, jewelry, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170. Proceeds benefit the Selinsgrove Senior Center.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
KARAOKE THURSDAYS/Sunbury
Karaoke Thursday begins at 6:30-9:30 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
ART SHOW/Sunbury
Susquehanna Art Society Annual Judged Art Show concludes at the Degenstein Library, 40 S. Fifth St., during library hours. Info: susqueartsociety.org
KNITTING CLUB/Sunbury
Knitting Club meets at 3 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
MARINA PICNIC/Sunbury
Sunbury Senior Action Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., will have a marina picnic, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and a pinochle card party at 12:30.