Today at the Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., Zumba Gold 8:45-9:30 p.m.; Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; food distribution 1 p.m.; cycling 8-8:45 a.m. Both Zumba Gold and Silver Sneakers are being held at Beaver Lutheran Church's Fellowship Hall in Beavertown until Aug. 18 while the MACC gymnasium floor is refinished. Open gym/basketball will resume on Tuesdays when the gymnasium reopens on Aug. 22.Info: 570-658-2276.
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. No fees and everyone welcome. Lessons precede the play if requested.
Preschool Story and Activity Time held 10:30-11:30 a.m. at West End Library. Attend each week for in-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested “getting ready for kindergarten” activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Parents must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773, or registering online.
Mah Jongg Club meets 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visit the library, or register online.
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. Second St., is open from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Featuring Pinochle, Skip-Bo, Hand and Foot. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. for Quarter Bingo, held until 8 p.m. and open to the public.
Parkinson’s Exercise Program, a functional exercise program for people living with Parkinson’s disease, meets 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org to register.
Walking Club meets at 7 p.m. at the Mifflinburg YMCA. Everyone is welcome. You do not need a YMCA membership to participate. Meet the group, make new friends and get some fresh air. Expect a 30-45 minute walk on the rail trail or through town. Info: YMCA at 570-966-7273.
Bingo starts 6:30 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
Smooth Country performs 6-9 p.m. at the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, Route 11, next to Surplus Outlet. Open to public. Info: 570-473-3331.
One Heart One Voice performs 6:30-8 p.m. at the Selinsgrove Commons, 1 N. High St. Info: selinsgrove.net
Bingo begins at 6 p.m. at The Diner, 425 Market St. Doors open at 4. Buffet available. Info: 570-917-4613.
Heartstrings, an acoustic duo, performs 5:30-8 p.m. at Penn's Tavern, 113 River Road.
Sunbury Adult Community Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features TV, news discussion at 8:30 a.m., lunch at 11:30, Pokeno at 12:30 p.m. and Cards 31 at 2.
Susquehanna Art Society Annual Judged Art Show's Opening, Reception and Award Ceremony held 6-8 p.m. in the Degenstein Library, 40 S. Fifth St. The awarding of prizes will be at 6:30 p.m. The show runs through Aug. 25 during library hours. Info: susqueartsociety.org
Today at the Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Elm St., body sculpting and toning 6-7 p.m.; kickboxing 6-7 p.m.; yoga 7-8 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
Helping Hands, Helping Others Inc. is holding a food giveaway, 10-11 a.m. at the Beavertown Hillbilly Fever Carnival Grounds off East Sassafras. Do not arrive before 9:30, there will be plenty of food available. Volunteers are needed and should arrive at 8:30 to get organized. Any size donation is appreciated and is a 501-C3 tax donation to PO Box 151, Beavertown, PA 17813. Not government funded, so there are no income guidelines.
The Genealogy room of the Montour County Historical Society will be open Wednesday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon. Members and non-members of MCHS, will be charged $2/hour for research in the room, $5/hour to have research done by volunteers. 25¢ per copy will be charged. If research is done by the volunteers for you payment will be needed before the research will be sent to you. If you have any questions contact Sylvia at 570-854-9920 or Rebecca at 570-764-1393. Enter the door at the Boyd House from the parking lot across from the back door of the Montgomery House, up four steps. If handicapped access is needed, call the above phone numbers when in parking lot and you will directed to the accessible entrance.
The Montour County Historical Society will host a summer program at 7 p.m. at the Boyd House. Alex Jordan introduces Ron Kirkwood who will talk about his book "To Much for Human Endurance" which tells the stories of doctors, nurses and patients of The Spangler Farm Hospital during the Battle of Gettysburg. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. $5 fee. Use side door.
Books by the Bag book sale held 4-6 p.m. at Zion's Church, 155 S. Main St. Also, puzzles, needlepoint manuals, CDs, greeting cards, and a free organ. Info: 570-758-3173.
Susquehanna Valley C.A.R.T.S. Cruise-In held 5-8 p.m. at the Walmart Plaza, AJK Boulevard, Route 15. All years, makes and models welcome. 50s-60s music and door prizes. Refreshments by Boy Scout Troop 605, Milton. Weather permitting. Info: 570-490-0860 or www.susquehannavalleycarts.com
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. Second St., is open from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Featuring Pinoche, Skip-Bo, Hand & Foot.
Shannon with Geisinger Encompass Health, will take blood pressures at 10:30 a.m. at the Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road. Free and open to the public.Info: Chris at 570-837-6200.
Special Stitches Group meets 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Join knitters and crocheters of all skill levels. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.
PJ & Movie Day 10:30 a.m. to noon at Herr Memorial Library. Stay in your PJ’s, grab a pillow and a blanket, and head over to the library for a family movie. Register to attend by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
Western Union County Food Pantry — Hope’s Haven Food Pantry serves residents of Union County each Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at Christ’s United Lutheran Church. For those who have food insecurity. Located 3 ½ miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy.
Hope’s Haven Food Pantry continues to serve residents of Union County weekly, each Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m., at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, a.k.a. “Four Bells Church.” If you have a food insecurity, please visit. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy. Church is located 3.5 miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45 at 13765 Old Turnpike Road. Info: email administrator@4bellsfood.com, call 570-716-5601, or visit the church website, www.4bellschurch.com or Facebook page.
Martha’s Table of All Saints Episcopal Church, 129 N. Market St., will serve a “take out” only meal between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. at the parish center which is handicapped accessible. The meal will consist of chicken casserole, tossed salad and desserts. Info: 570-374-8289. Patrons are encouraged to wear a face mask when entering the parish center.
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-374-0255.
Mother Goose on the Loose Story Time, 10 a.m. at Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, 1 N. High St.
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
The Salvation Army, 40 S. Fourth St., will serve To-Go Meals, Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m.
Acoustic Guitar Open Mic, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
Sunbury Adult Community Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features TV, news discussion at 8:30 a.m., members journal at 10, lunch at 11:30, bingo at 12:30 p.m. and Cards 31 at 2.
Susquehanna Art Society Annual Judged Art Show held during library hours at the Degenstein Library, 40 S. Fifth St. Info: susqueartsociety.org
Programs today at the Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. Cycling 8-9 a.m.; Zumba Gold 8:45-9:30 a.m.; Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; R.I.P.P.E.D. 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
Kratzerville Volunteer Fire Company's annual carnival begins at 5 p.m. in the church grove, just outside of Selinsgrove on Route 204. Games, food, and entertainment will be held nightly at the gazebo. Chicken and waffles meal served at 5 p.m., rain or shine, in the schoolhouse and entertainment by Pepper Street Band. Also, Bingo, cake-wheel, raffle chances, and food stands including fresh cut fries, fish sandwiches, sausage sandwiches, and more.
Intro to Microsoft Excel presentes 5-6 p.m. at West End Library. Learn the basics of Excel from formatting cells to using formulas. Basic computer skill knowledge is required to attend this class. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library, or registering online.
A new book launch and release of "The Bootleg Coal Rebellion" by Mitch Troutman held at 7-8:15 p.m. at The Himmelreich Memorial Library, 18 Market St. Told with great intimacy and compassion, "The Bootleg Coal Rebellion" uncovers the long-buried history of resistance and resilience among depression-era miners in Pennsylvania. These men sunk their own mines on company grounds and fought police, bankers, coal companies and courts to form a union that would safeguard their livelihoods. Troutman brings this explosive and accessible American tale to life through the bootleggers’ own words. The book is now available at Amazon.com. Refreshments served.
Get Ready for Medicare: The Basics for People Who are Joining presented 10 a.m. to noon at The Public Library for Union County. Visit with the Union/Snyder Agency on Aging for an informational session on Medicare. Get the facts when it comes to your health. For more information and to register, visit the Union-Snyder Agency on Aging website at www.usaaa17.org or call 570-524-2100.
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. Second St., is open from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Featuring Pinochle, Skip-Bo, and Hand & Foot.
Parkinson’s Exercise Program, a functional exercise program for people living with Parkinson’s disease, meets 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org to register.
Runaway Stroller performs 7-8:30 p.m. in the Mifflinburg Community Park. Bring a lawn chair of blanket for seating.
Walking Club meets at 7 p.m. at the Mifflinburg YMCA. Everyone is welcome. You do not need a YMCA membership to participate. Meet the group, make new friends and get some fresh air. Expect a 30-45 minute walk on the rail trail or through town. Info: YMCA at 570-966-7273.
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. at the Milton Moose, 139 S. Front St.
Urie Kline Band performs 6:30-8 p.m. at the Selinsgrove Commons, 1 N. High St. Info: selinsgrove.net
Sunbury Adult Community Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features TV, news discussion at 8:30 a.m., chair exercises at 10, lunch at 11:30, bingo at 12:30 p.m., and Cards 31 at 2.
Susquehanna Art Society Annual Judged Art Show held during library hours at the Degenstein Library, 40 S. Fifth St. Info: susqueartsociety.org
Midnite Jam Karaoke, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
Stand Up Comedy Night, 7:30-8:30 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
Programs today at the Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. Cardio Circuit 9-10 a.m.; Core Strengthening 10-11 a.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
Kratzerville Volunteer Fire Company's annual carnival continues at 5 p.m. in the church grove, just outside of Selinsgrove on Route 204. Games, food, and entertainment will be held nightly at the gazebo. Soup and sandwiches meal served at 5 p.m., rain or shine, in the schoolhouse, and entertainment by Ann Kerstetter Band. Also, Bingo, cake-wheel, raffle chances, and food stands including fresh cut fries, fish sandwiches, sausage sandwiches, and more.
Mah Jongg, 1-3 p.m. at the West End Library. Mah Jongg is a game of skill, strategy, and calculation and involves a degree of chance. No experience is needed. An instructor is on hand to teach newcomers this tile-based game. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library, or register online.
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
Herr Memorial Library’s Miniature Golf fundraiser two day event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This indoor miniature golf course runs throughout the library. Ticket cost: $5/person. Event is held indoors and will happen rain or shine. Tickets can be purchased at the door. One entry per person per ticket. Info: 570-966-0831 or visit the library at 500 Market St.
Bob Randall performs 7-9 p.m. at the Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
D.R. Flynt, Live Looping performs 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
Sunbury Adult Community Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features TV, news discussion at 8:30 a.m., virtual program at 10, nickel bingo at 12:30 p.m., and Cards 31 at 2.
Susquehanna Art Society Annual Judged Art Show held during library hours at the Degenstein Library, 40 S. Fifth St. Info: susqueartsociety.org
Stick & Bryan perform 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
A meal of Dee's homemade meatloaf, scalloped potatoes and green beans served 11 a.m. until sold out at Rescue Hose Company, 800 Edison Ave. Cost: $10. Pre-orders recommended. Eat in or take out. 570-286-2441.
Karaoke with Midnite Jam Sounds, 7-10 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
The 14th annual ArtFest held 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the Square in downtown Bloomsburg, surrounding the fountain and up Market Street. ArtFest showcases more than 40 artists’ original work, accompanied by seven hours of live music, local and regional food vendors, and fun and educational activities for people of all ages. Rain or shine event with no admission fee. Exhibitors displaying and selling include painters, photographers, potters, jewelers, sculptors, fabric artists, woodworkers, skincare experts, a bonsai grower, and more. Eight non-profit organizations will also have booths. Musicians include Dan Hess, Kat Holdren, Kerry Kenny, and the Molly’s Boys Jug Band. Food from local and regional vendors: Dubelicious, the Real Taste Food Truck, Project Pizza Company, and more.
Kratzerville Volunteer Fire Company's annual carnival concludes at 5 p.m. in the church grove, just outside of Selinsgrove on Route 204. Games, food, and entertainment will be held nightly at the gazebo. Roast beef platter or soup and sandwiches served at 5 p.m., rain or shine, in the schoolhouse. Entertainment by Memory Lane. Also, Bingo, cake-wheel, raffle chances, and food stands including fresh cut fries, fish sandwiches, sausage sandwiches, and more.
ex-STREAM Saturdays: Rainbow Rain held at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. Use oil and water to create rainbow rain. Drop in on Saturdays between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. for some hands on ex-STREAM fun. Each week we'll explore a different STREAM theme — Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art, or Math — where you can participate in an activity, experiment, or craft at the museum. This program is free with general admission or membership and recommended for ages 4 and up. Sponsored by the Bucknell University Community Engagement Fund.
The Kiwanis Club of Buffalo Valley/Lewisburg will continue its long-standing electronic recycling event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the East Buffalo Township Recycling Center, Fairground Road. Accepting unwanted electronic items such as cell phones, radios, other hand held electrical devices, computers, cameras, flat screen TVs, electronic game consoles and printers as a fundraising project to benefit the children of our region. Items accepted: Cell phones, small speakers, small radios, other hand-held electronics $7/each; laptop computers, cameras, portable TVs, electronic game consoles $10/each; flat screen TVs (less than 30 inches), game consoles, ink jet printers $10/each; laser printers, computer towers $30/each; flat screen TVs (equal to or greater than 31-inches), entertainment centers $35/each. Items not accepted: CRTs or curved screen TVs, projection TVs, items containing freon (air conditioners, refrigerators, or freezers).
The 11th Annual Joe Wolfley Memorial American Legion Post 942 Car Show will be held at 40 Forbes St. Registration held from 9 a.m. to noon. Pre-registration fee is $10; day of show is $15. Awards for top 15 cars, top five bikes, Legion’s Choice, and the Joe Wolfley Memorial Award. Food available for purchase. 50/50 raffle. No rain date. Info: 570-58-2171 or email wolfley4@verizon.net
Boyer Mennonite Church, 1472 W. Ridge Road, will host a one-day VBS from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with registration starting at 8:30 a.m. Theme: Anchored; Deepening Faith in God! Children ages 4-12 are welcome. Lunch and snacks provided. Info: 570-540-6067 or visit the church's Facebook page.
Shannon Wilson, Geisinger Encompass Health, will be at Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. to take blood pressure. A free and open to the public program. Info: Chris, 570-837-6200.
Herr Memorial Library’s Miniature Golf fundraiser concludes 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This indoor miniature golf course runs throughout the library. Ticket cost: $5/person. The event is held indoors and will happen rain or shine. Tickets can be purchased at the door. One entry per person per ticket. Info: 570-966-0831 or visit the library at 500 Market St.
The Friends of R.B. Winter State Park invite all for their next Volunteer Workday. Workdays are the third Saturday of every month from 9 a.m. to noon. This month — install benches at various locations in the park. If enough volunteers show up, they will also perform landscape work. Wear sturdy shoes and bring work gloves. Meet at the Environmental Learning Center on the north side of Halfway Lake. The park is located at 17215 Buffalo Road. Info: visit Friends of R.B. Winter State Park Facebook page or www.friendsofrbwinter.org
District 7 Pennsylvania Trappers Association will present Trapper Training Day, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Joseph Church, Cemetery Road. Whether you are new to trapping or have a few years under your belt, don’t miss this chance to learn a few things from seasoned trappers. Lunch provided. Register online at ptatrappertraining.weebly.com/d7. Info: Ty Cyr at 717-609-3094 or Larry Miller at 570-337-9208.
Mark Alexander Duo will perform 7-9 p.m. at the Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
Kate’s Kupboard Food Bank and Baby Station, located at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Third and Queen streets, will hold its monthly food distribution from 9-11 a.m. In addition, distribution of back to school items will take place and there is also a baby station. The child needing the items must be present to receive Back to School needs. Its will not be distributed to an unaccompanied adult.
The Reaching Out Food Pantry will distribute food from 9-11 a.m. for those in the Shikellamy School District in need of food, at Trinity United Methodist Church, corner of 6th and King streets. This is a drive thru. Enter the alley via Sheetz Avenue and exit onto King Street. Proof of residency is required. Volunteers are always welcome.
Jesse performs 8-11 p.m. at V.F.W. Post 6631, Route 522. Doors open at 7. $5 cover. Cash bar. Food available to purchase.
Karaoke Night with Midnight Jam, 7:30-11:30 p.m. at Que Brew, 6 University Ave.
A drive up only chicken barbecue served 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until sold out at Upper Augusta Volunteer Fire Company, 2188 Mile Hill Road. Cost: $10/platters which include a chicken half, homemade baked beans and macaroni salad, yeast roll and butter, drink and dessert. Halves only, $5. Pre-orders recommended. Call 570-286-8405.
Susquehanna Art Society Annual Judged Art Show held during library hours at the Degenstein Library, 40 S. Fifth St. Info: susqueartsociety.org
Lo Brau performs 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
Chris T Harp and The Allstar Trio perform 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
John Derk performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
Chris T and Friends perform 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
RAT’L performs 7-9 p.m. at the Trevorton Community Park. Barbecued chicken leg quarters will be sold.
Thunder on the Hill Alumni Drum & Bugle Corps Show begins at 6 p.m. at the Warrior Run Middle School auditorium, 4800 Susquehanna Trail. Cost: $20 general admission. Info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/thunder-on-the-hill-alumni-drum-bugle-corps-show-tickets-213372090667; tickets are also being sold at the Lewisburg auction on Wednesdays, and at Baking Bread Restaurant in Milton. Tickets may be also purchased at the door for $25.
A chicken barbecue served noon until sold out at the Turbotville VFW, 8635 State Route 54. Meals are $12 and include a half chicken, macaroni salad, baked beans, roll and butter. Chicken half only is $7. Proceeds benefit the programs of the Turbotville VFW Auxiliary, Post 8206.
Turbotville Area Lions Club Augustfest will be held. Includes a community yard sale beginning at 8 a.m., GC & Co. Band performing 5-8 p.m. at the train station, and food and craft vendors on the carnival grounds, Church Street. In case of inclement weather the band will move inside on the Community Hall stage.
The Beavertown Historical Society Museum, 111 W. Walnut St., in the Beavertown Borough building will be open every Sunday in July and August from 1-3 p.m. There are hundreds of items on display with some items dating back as far as the 1800s from Beavertown businesses, schools, musical groups, sports, organizations, police, the local fire company, doctors, churches, railroad, celebrations, military, war, and town government. For private showings, call 570-658-7385.
The Dale-Engle-Walker House will be open with tours offered at 1 and 2:30 p.m. Free although donations are accepted. Info: www.unioncopahistory.com.
The West End Sportsmen's Club of Snyder County will continue their monthly “Summer Shotgun Shoots” for prizes at 1 p.m. at their club facilities located at 5038 Ridge Road. Twelve and 20 gauge shells provided.
Susquehanna Art Society Annual Judged Art Show held during library hours at the Degenstein Library, 40 S. Fifth St. Info: susqueartsociety.org
Frank Wicher performs 3-5 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., will hold its monthly Society Program at 2 p.m. in the Community Room. Meg Geffken, oral interpreter, invites you to ‘Meet Reeve Lindbergh’, a retired Vermont school teacher, author of children’s books, and the youngest child of Charles and Anne Morrow Lindbergh, as Meg tells the remarkable story of her life. Using Reeve’s memoir Under a Wing (1998), No More Words: A Journal of My Mother (2001), Forward From Here: Leaving Middle Age- and Other Unexpected Adventures (2008), and Two Lives (2018), Meg Geffken will relate the story of Reeve and her family, recounting her father’s historic transatlantic flight and the kidnapping of her older brother, whom she never knew. Admission is free. Info: 570-326-3326 or visit www.tabermuseum.org.
Get Delgrosso’s/Marianna’s hoagies and pizzas in time for Labor Day weekend through West End Library’s fundraiser. Available for order are 14-inch hoagies which include Italian, all American, ham and Swiss, ham club, roast beef, turkey, smoked ham and cheese, traditional and three cheese. Pizzas are 12-inch and include pepperoni, white, and cheese. Place orders through Aug. 22 at 6 p.m. Orders can be picked up Sept. 2 after 2:30 p.m. Pizzas can be frozen and heat well in the oven. Each hoagie and pizza are $9/each. The funds generated from this fundraiser are used to assist with the expenses associated with the adult and children’s programs. Place an order in-person at the West End Library, 45 Ball Park Road, Laurelton or call 570-922-4773.
Toddler Time: Noodle Necklaces, 10:30-11 a.m. at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. Create colorful jewelry out of noodles. An interactive program for children ages 2-5 and their caregiver that includes a story, sing-a-long, and/or hands-on learning activities. Included with general admission or membership.
Susquehanna Art Society Annual Judged Art Show held during library hours at the Degenstein Library, 40 S. Fifth St. Info: susqueartsociety.org
Preschool Story and Activity Time held 10:30-11:30 a.m. at West End Library. Attend each week for in-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested “getting ready for kindergarten” activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Parents must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773, or registering online.
Mah Jongg Club meets 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visit the library, or register online.
Intro to Microsoft Excel, 4:40-5:30 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library.Learn the basics of Excel, from formatting cells to using formulas. Basic computer skill knowledge is required to attend this class. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
Vic Boris & Sound Expressions perform 6:30-8 p.m. at the Selinsgrove Commons, 1 N. High St. Info: selinsgrove.net
The Ann Kerstetter Trio perform 5:30-8 p.m. at Penn's Tavern, 113 River Road.
Sunbury Adult Community Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features TV, news discussion at 8:30 a.m., lunch at 11:30, Pokeno at 12:30 p.m. and Cards 31 at 2.
Susquehanna Art Society Annual Judged Art Show held during library hours at the Degenstein Library, 40 S. Fifth St. Info: susqueartsociety.org
Wii Sports Day – Tween Program, 2-4 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Gather some friends and play Wii Sports on the library’s big screen. Sign up for a 25-minute time slot. Maximum six players per group. For ages 9-14. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
Special Stitches Group meets 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Join knitters and crocheters of all skill levels. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-374-0255.
Sunbury Adult Community Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features TV, news discussion at 8:30 a.m., members journal at 10, lunch at 11:30, bingo at 12:30 p.m. and Cards 31 at 2.
Susquehanna Art Society Annual Judged Art Show held during library hours at the Degenstein Library, 40 S. Fifth St. Info: susqueartsociety.org
The Northumberland County Fair will be held at Tall Cedars' Grove, 522 Seven Points Road. Food, games, rides, 149th PA Bucktails Volunteer Infantry Encampment. Limited edition Henry American Rifle (not Sunbury) 250th rifle tickets available for $20. Farmers Day 3-9 p.m. with garden tractor pulls at 6:30 p.m. For full listing: www.nocofair.com or NorthumberlandCountyFair on Facebook.
Mostly Mutts Annual Yard Sale held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 25, 26, 27 at 4015 State Route 61. Donations of items to sell are needed and can be dropped off between 4 and 6 p.m. at 4015 State Route 61. (No computers, electronics, books, glassware, magazines.) Also needed are volunteers to help when donated items are dropped off, as well as on the days of the sale. If you can volunteer, contact Cheryl Hill at 570-988-6483.
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.