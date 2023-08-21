AUG. 22
GEISINGER MOBILE HEALTH BUS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features Geisinger Mobile Health Bus laboratory collection services for blood draws and urine samples in the parking lot every Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointment is necessary for lab services. Geisinger patients can self-schedule an appointment via MyGeisinger. A doctor's order is required for non-geisinger patients.
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features cycling 8-9 a.m.; Zumba Gold 9-10 a.m.; Central PA Foodbank food distribution 1-2 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
PEACH FESTIVAL/Beaver Springs
A Peach Festival held 4-7 p.m. at Beaver Springs Senior Center. Includes soup and barbecue sandwiches, hot dogs, short cake, peach pie, peach and vanilla ice cream, peach tea. All proceed benefit the Beaver Springs Senior Center. Info: 570-658-7333.
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. A donation of $1 to help with expenses is appreciated. Lessons are available upon request and mentors are available for new players to answer questions and play as their partner.
PRESCHOOL STORY & ACTIVITY TIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the West End Library. Join Ms. Judy for a storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments, and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested getting ready for kindergarten activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Adults must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773, or registering online.
ORDERS & PAYMENT DUE/Laurelton
Get hoagies and pizzas for Labor Day. The West End Library is hosting a Marianna's hoagie and pizza fundraiser. Fourteen inch hoagies (nine different varieties) and 12 inch pizzas (three different varieties) are $9 each. Orders and payment due by 6 p.m. Aug. 22. Pick-up is at noon Sept. 1 at the West End Library. For information or to place an order call 570-922-4773.
NEW PARKINSON'S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
The Parkinson’s Exercise Program helps manage Parkinson’s disease symptoms by incorporating aerobic, strength, balance, agility, multitasking, and stretching exercises set to fun music. Classes are 12:45-2 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday, at the Lewisburg YMCA, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required to participate, but you may observe a class at any time. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org for information.
GAMES, PUZZLES, i-PADS & BINGO/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, i-Pads, and Smart T.V.
BINGO/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center 116 N. 2nd. St., will host a Quarter Bingo starting at 5:30 p.m. Public invited.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club, 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game is welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
NICKEL BINGO/Middleburg
Bring your nickels to Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road, to play Bingo at 10:30 a.m. Open to the public.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
FREE LUNCH/Mifflinburg
Free lunch served to children and teens, ages 18 and under from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at the Mifflinburg Community Park, pavilion 2. The Summer Food Service Program is sponsored by the Milton YMCA and hosted by the Mifflinburg YMCA. Child/teen must be present to receive a meal and should eat at the pavilion. Info: Angela at the Mifflinburg YMCA, 570-966-7273 or ahaines@gsvymca.org.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:15 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, jewelry, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170. Proceeds benefit the Selinsgrove Senior Center.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
MUSIC SERIES/Selinsgrove
The Shoreliners will perform at The Rudy Gelnett Music Series at the Commons, 2 N. Market St., from 6:30 to 8 p.m. All performances are free to the public. Bring chairs.
CONCERT/Sunbury
Blue River Soul with Karen Meeks will be in concert from 7-8:30 p.m. in Cameron Park. The five piece band offers a multitude of vocal and instrumental arrangements and is fronted by singer/songwriter Karen Meeks. The song selection is diverse and covers jazz standards, Motown, classic rock, R&B and more. The band includes Rich Findlay on keyboards and vocals, Ted DiCola on saxophones, Chris Minnich is the drummer and Andy Seal plays bass.
BINGO/Sunbury
Bingo begins at 6 p.m. at The Diner, 425 Market St. Doors open at 4. Info: 570-917-4613.
ARMCHAIR AEROBICS/Sunbury
Armchair Aerobics at the Library, 10-11 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Exercise while staying seated. Open to everyone. Info: 570-286-2461.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
The Substitutes perform 5:30-8 p.m. at Penn's Tavern, 113 River Road, Route 147. Penn’s welcomes reservations, 570-286-2007.
ART SHOW/Sunbury
Susquehanna Art Society Annual Judged Art Show runs through Aug. 24 at the Degenstein Library, 40 S. Fifth St., during library hours. Info: susqueartsociety.org
LISTENING SESSION REGISTRATION DEADLINE/Sunbury
The Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging (AAA) will host a listening session on the Department of Aging’s development of the Master Plan for Older Adults — a 10-year, state-led and stakeholder-driven strategic plan designed to help transform the infrastructure and coordination of services for older Pennsylvanians, at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 24, at 322 N. 2nd St. The master plan will also reflect the needs and preferences of this population to live where they choose and access the supports they need to thrive and age in place. Stakeholders, older adults and people living with disabilities, their families, caregivers and community leaders are invited to hear an overview of the plan, its core principles, and why such a plan is needed for Pennsylvania. There will be opportunities for those in attendance to provide comments and input on the plan. Those interested in attending the listening sessions should RSVP by Tuesday, Aug. 22, to Madison Zechman at 570-495-2362 or Madison.Zechman@ncaging.org. Individuals who are unable to attend can still provide input on the plan. They can either email AgingPlan@pa.gov, provide feedback through an online form at (https://forms.office.com/g/tFt46kYdD5) or mail the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, c/o Master Plan, 555 Walnut St., 5th Floor, Harrisburg, PA 17101.
AUG. 23
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Elm St., features toning/sculpting 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
GAMES, PUZZLES, iPADS/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, iPads, and Smart T.V.
BUBBLE BONANZA/Lewisburg
Bubble Bonanza held 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., Suite 14. Included with price of general admission and membership. A fun and interactive outdoor event with giant bubbles that kids can fit inside, and a variety of stations where kids can make their own bubble wands to take home. They are also encouraged to have fun with the foam/bubble machine that will be on hand. Recommended for children ages 2 and older. Some of the activities include getting wet, so dress accordingly and to bring a change of clothes if they are planning to stay and play at the museum. Info: www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org or Lewisburg Children’s Museum on Facebook, or call 570-768-4914.
LIVE MUSIC/Lykens
Ann Kerstetter Band performs 7-9 p.m. at the Lykens Town Park Gazebo.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Mifflinburg
Western Union County Food Pantry — Hope’s Haven Food Pantry serves residents of Union County each Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at Christ’s United Lutheran Church. For those who have food insecurity. Located 3 ½ miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy.
SPECIAL STITCHES/Mifflinburg
Special Stitches Group meets 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Connect with knitters and crocheters at the library. Enjoy friendly conversation and share tips and tricks as you work on your latest project. An instructor is on hand to teach knitting basics for beginners. The library has a supply of yarn and needles. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
DISCOVER LIBRARY APP/Mifflinburg
Discover our New Library App presented 3:30-4:30 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Learn how to download and use the new library app. Explore useful app features and how easy it is to search the library’s catalog in the palm of your hand. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
FOOD PANTRY/Millmont
Hope’s Haven Food Pantry continues to serve residents of Union County weekly, each Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m., at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, a.k.a. “Four Bells Church.” If you have a food insecurity, please visit. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy. Church is located 3.5 miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45 at 13765 Old Turnpike Road. Info: email administrator@4bellsfood.com, call 570-716-5601, or visit the church website, www.4bellschurch.com or Facebook page.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-374-0255.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, jewelry, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170. Proceeds benefit the Selinsgrove Senior Center.
YOGA/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers yoga classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Chris T Harp & The All Star Players perform 6:30-8 p.m. at the Selinsgrove Commons, 2 N. Market St.
OPEN MIC NIGHT/Sunbury
Open Mic Night held 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
TO-GO MEALS/Sunbury
The Salvation Army, 40 S. Fourth St., will serve To-Go Meals, Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m.
ART SHOW/Sunbury
Susquehanna Art Society Annual Judged Art Show runs through Aug. 24 at the Degenstein Library, 40 S. Fifth St., during library hours. Info: susqueartsociety.org
HEALTHY LIVING, BINGO, POKER/Sunbury
Sunbury Senior Action Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features Healthy Living on a Budget at 10:30 a.m., Bingo at 12:30 p.m., Penny Poker at 12:30, and 31 cards at 2.
AUG. 24
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. features Zumba Gold 9-10 a.m.; Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; R.I.P.P.E.D. 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
CONCERT/Elysburg
Blue River Soul with Karen Meeks will perform three shows at 1, 3:30 and 6 p.m. in Knoebel's Grove at the Hawaiian Band Shell. The five piece band offers a multitude of vocal and instrumental arrangements and is fronted by singer/songwriter Karen Meeks. The song selection is diverse and covers jazz standards, Motown, classic rock, R&B and more. The band includes Rich Findlay, on keyboards and vocals, Ted DiCola on saxophones, Chris Minnich is the drummer and Andy Seal plays bass.
BOOK SALE/Herndon
A book sale held 4-6 p.m. at Zion Church. Books by the bag. Greeting cards and puzzles available. Info: 570-758-3173.
NEW PARKINSON'S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
The Parkinson’s Exercise Program helps manage Parkinson’s disease symptoms by incorporating aerobic, strength, balance, agility, multitasking, and stretching exercises set to fun music. Classes are 12:45-2 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday, at the Lewisburg YMCA, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required to participate, but you may observe a class at any time. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org for information.
GAMES, PUZZLES, iPADS/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, iPads, and Smart T.V.
AUTHOR'S NIGHT/Lewisburg
"An Evening With Tim Keller" begins at 7 p.m. at The Himmelreich Memorial Library, 18 Market St. As founder and head pastor of Redeemer Presbyterian Church in Manhattan, Tim Keller became a world-renowned best-selling author. His 31 books include, “The Reason For God,” “Counterfeit Gods,” “The Prodigal God,” and many other popular titles. Share his insightful works, videos of Tim, and consider his powerful insights on ministry, evangelism and hospitality.
GED CLASSES/Middleburg
Free GED classes to prepare for the GED or college entrance exam held 9 a.m. to noon every Thursday at the Middleburg Borough Building Community Room (third floor). Info: 570-523-7755, ext. 2379. To register for class visit www.csiu.org/AdultEd to complete the online application.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
TEEN LEADERS CLUB/Miffllinburg
Hanging Out with a Purpose Teen Leaders Club meets 3-4:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Mifflinburg YMCA, 333 E. Chestnut St. For students in grades 6-9. There is no cost to join the club and receive free YMCA membership for active club members. To register, call 570-966-7273, in person, or online at www.gsvymca.org. Info: Angela Haines at ahaines@gsvymca.org.
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. at the Milton Moose, 139 S. Front St.
MUSIC SERIES/Selinsgrove
Hex Highway Blues Band will perform at The Rudy Gelnett Music Series at the Commons, 2 N. Market St., from 6:30 to 8 p.m. All performances are free to the public. Bring chairs.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, jewelry, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170. Proceeds benefit the Selinsgrove Senior Center.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
John Derk and Bonnie Wicher perform 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, Raspberry Avenue.
ART SHOW/Sunbury
Susquehanna Art Society Annual Judged Art Show concludes at the Degenstein Library, 40 S. Fifth St., during library hours. Info: susqueartsociety.org
KNITTING CLUB/Sunbury
Knitting Club meets at 3 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
MARINA PICNIC/Sunbury
Sunbury Senior Action Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., will have a marina picnic, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and a pinochle card party at 12:30.
AUG. 25
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
BLOOD PRESSURE & SUGAR CHECKS/Middleburg
Blood pressure/blood sugar checks with Deana from Evangelical Community Hospital begin at 10:30 a.m. at Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road. No charge.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Armbruster, Marcera, & Kline perform 7-9 p.m. on the outside patio at Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Stevie Unplugged performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, Raspberry Avenue.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
John Burns performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
ARMCHAIR AEROBICS/Sunbury
Armchair Aerobics at the Library, 10-11 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Exercise while staying seated. Open to everyone. Info: 570-286-2461.
NICKEL BINGO, CARDS/Sunbury
Sunbury Senior Action Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features nickel bingo at 12:30 p.m., and 31 cards at 2.
AUG. 26
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features Tae Kwon Do — Beginner Class, 12:30-1:30 p.m. and Advanced Class, 1:30-3 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
TRAINS/Danville
In its 17th year, the Saturday Trains program at Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, corner of Pine and East Market streets, continues every Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon. Everyone is welcome and even the children can run the electric trains.
CLEAR THE SHELTER/Danville
The Danville SPCA will hold free adoptions of kittens, cats and dogs during the Clear the Shelter event. Dogs are all ages and sizes with savings from $150-$300. Cats are usually $85 and kitten adoptions are normally $150. The pets are spayed or neutered, up-to-date on shots, treated for fleas and ticks, dewormed and microchipped. Adoption hours are noon to 6 p.m. Cats and kittens range from 8 weeks to 14 years old. Three senior cats include a Persian. People with dogs should bring their dogs and shot records and all members of the family who would live with the new dog. Cat carriers are available for $5 and can be reused. Pets will come with gift bags.
RECYCLE ELECTRONICS/Elysburg
The Elysburg Rotary Club is sponsoring "Recycle Electronics" from 10 a.m. to noon at the Elysburg Presbyterian Church, 320 W. Valley Ave. Acceptable items are computers, laptops, smartphones, tablets, servers routers, firewalls, printers, CD players, radios and more. No TV, microwaves, washer, dryers, microwaves or freon related items.
READING TO MAVERICK/Laurelton
Celebrate Maverick's fifth birthday. Wish Maverick, the West End Library's therapy dog, a happy birthday, and read him your favorite book. To sign up for a 15 minute time slot call the library at 570-922-4773.
FOOD DRIVE/Lewisburg
The Susquehanna Valley Ethical Society is holding its annual Dog Days of Summer Food Drive from 10 a.m. to noon at East Buffalo Municipal Building, 589 Fairground Road. Bring non-perishable food donations to help provide essential nutrition to families and individuals facing food insecurity in our region.
MOTORCYCLE RIDE/Middleburg
New Berlin American Legion Riders Post 957 will host a Motorcycle Ride to benefit Middleburg Cub Scouts 3451 at Grace Covenant Community Church, 99 Cafe Lane. Registration at 10 a.m. with kickstands up at noon. Also, Chinese auction, 50/50 drawing, food, gun raffle. All drawings start at 5 p.m. and winners need not be present. Info: Marcia Knepp, 570-541-8816.
BUGGY MUSEUM TOURS/Mifflinburg
The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum is celebrating it's 45th year as a museum and will be open for tours Saturday and Sunday afternoons from 1-4 p.m. Join the celebration by visiting the museum at 598 Green St., to get a glimpse of life before the golden age of the automobile. Tours are offered at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. and include the Visitors' Center, Heiss family home, carriage house, buggy factory and repository.
TOURS/Northumberland
The Joseph Priestley House Museum, the historic site located at 472 Priestley Ave., will be open 1-4 p.m. Docents lead tours beginning at 1, 2, and 3 p.m. Reservations are not required. There is an admission fee and the public is free to explore the various gardens. Info: Murrie Zlotziver, 570-473-9474 or jphopsmanager@gmail.com
DAY OF REMEMBRANCE/Northumberland
The 17th annual “Day of Remembrance” begins at noon at Riverview Cemetery, with a brief ceremony, followed by the reading of the names of loved ones to be remembered and the releasing of white balloons. Purchase a balloon for $5 per name. They do not have to be buried at Riverview. Will also accept names the day of the ceremony, beginning at 11 a.m. Refreshments will be available.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Vaughn Hummel performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Willie Jack Trio performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, Raspberry Avenue.
AUG. 27
TAE KWON DO/Beaver Springs
The Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. features Tae Kwon Do — Beginner Class 1:30-2:30 p.m. and Advanced Class, 2:30-4 p.m.
MUSEUM OPEN/Beavertown
The Beavertown Historical Society's featured business will be Middleswarth Chips. The Museum will be open from 1-3 p.m. in the Beavertown Borough Building, 111 W. Walnut St. For special appointments, call Karen Burns at 570-658-7385.
TOURS/Dalmatia
Free self-guided tours of the Zeigler House, River Road, will take place from 2-4 p.m. Members of the Mahanoy and Mahantongo Historical and Preservation Society will be available to answer questions.
TOURS/Danville
The Montgomery House and Boyd House museums will open 1-4 p.m. Sundays through October. Fee of $10 for adults over 18 years. Members of the Montour County Historical Society and students under 18 no charge. Learn about General Wm. Montgomery, founder of Danville while visiting his home. The first floor is decorated in the era when the Montgomery family lived there. Displays of the local Native American arrowheads and tools, Mrs. Geisinger's bed and clothing of our ancestors can be seen on the second floor. The Boyd House is the home of one of the largest military collections in the area, a Victorian parlor as well as scores of historic photos and items of Montour County's business and industries.
SUNDAY CONVERSATIONS/Lewisburg
"Cosmic Reasons to Believe in Christ!" film presented 2-3:15 p.m. during Sunday Conversations at The Himmelreich Reading Room, 18 Market St. Free. Astrophysicist Dr. Hugh Ross presents clear and compelling scientific evidence for God's creation of the universe. Reveals Christ as the Creator God who transcends space and time and personally crafts the universe for the specific benefit of human beings. Refreshments served.
FILM/Lewisburg
The Campus Theatre presents the film “How Saba Kept Singing,” with special musical guest and speaker, Avi Wisnia, at 1:30 p.m. Doors open at 12:45 p.m. The award-winning documentary film shares the story of Cantor, Holocaust Survivor, and Military Veteran, David S. Wisnia, 93, who spends his later years traveling with his grandson and musical accompanist, Avi Wisnia, 38, sharing the story of how he survived the Holocaust through music which the duo perform together. For years, Cantor Wisnia’s story centered around the belief that he survived Auschwitz mainly by using his beautiful singing voice to entertain his Nazi captors. Following the screening there will be a live performance by Avi Wisnia, after which a panel discussion with Q & A will be presented featuring Mr. Wisnia, and Bucknell Rabbi Jessica Goldberg. Donations to the Auschwitz Birkenau Memorial Foundations will be gratefully accepted. Tickets are $5. Blue passes are not accepted for this presentation.
BAPTISM SERVICE/McAlisterville
There will be no services at Stony Run Mission. A creekside baptism service will begin at 10 a.m. at the Cocolamus Creek.
TOURS/Mifflinburg
The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum is celebrating it's 45th year as a museum and will be open for tours Saturday and Sunday afternoons from 1-4 p.m. Join the celebration by visiting the museum at 598 Green St., to get a glimpse of life before the golden age of the automobile. Tours are offered at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. and include the Visitors' Center, Heiss family home, carriage house, buggy factory and repository.
PIG ROAST/New Berlin
The Greater Susquehanna Valley Penn State Chapter's 43rd Annual Pig Roast will be held at the New Berlin American Legion. Open to the public. Cost: $20/adult, $5/ages 5-11, and under 5 free. No reservation; pay at the door. Bring your own table settings and a covered dish or two. Arrive after 11:30 a.m.; festivities begin at noon with the meal being served at 1:30 p.m. The Chapter will be awarding four $1,000 scholarships to area students who will begin their Penn State journey this fall. The Penn State Cheerleaders and The Nittany Lion will be in attendance. Plenty of raffles will be held to include Penn State merchandise, memorabilia and even pairs of tickets to each PSU home football game. Also available are chances to win PSU Football Season Tickets. Only 100 printed (about 75 remain), at a cost of $25 each. Need not be present to win; contact Mandy Rothermel at 570-490-4307 to purchase tickets. Info: Larry Weader at lweader@dejazzd.com or 570-716-1169.
TOURS/Northumberland
The Joseph Priestley House Museum, the historic site located at 472 Priestley Ave., will be open 1-4 p.m. Docents lead tours beginning at 1, 2, and 3 p.m. Reservations are not required. There is an admission fee and the public is free to explore the various gardens. Info: Murrie Zlotziver, 570-473-9474 or jphopsmanager@gmail.com
TOURS/Selinsgrove
The Old Herman School will again be open for tours Sunday afternoons from 1-4 p.m. through Sept. 3. Take a trip back in time to the 1800s and visit a historic wooden one-room schoolhouse. Admission is free. The Old Herman School is located at 3015 Salem Road. Info: 570-966-4320 or visit on Facebook by searching Old Herman School.
TOURS/Sunbury
The Hunter House Museum is open from 2-4 p.m. Tours though museum and outside at Fort Augusta Model will be given by Board members and Society members. Museum is located at 1150 Front St., at the model fort. Library is also open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 1-4 p.m. and the first Wednesday of the month until 8 p.m. Info: 570-286-4083 or www.northumberlandcountyhistoricalsociety.org
DRUM ALONG/Sunbury
Dave's Percussion and Drum Along held 3-5 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, Raspberry Avenue.
AUG. 28
MACC FITNESS & PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center, (MACC), 67 Elm St., features Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; Monday Night Bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. with concession stand and bingo from 6-8 p.m.
SINGERCISE CLASS/Lewisburg
Singercise is a therapeutic singing program for people with Parkinson’s disease and their carepartners offered by the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA free of charge. The program aims to work out all of those little muscles involved in speaking and singing that we don’t usually think about, while providing a source of social support in a fun and engaging setting. Class will be every Monday. In person class: 11:30 a.m. at the Lewisburg YMCA; virtual class: 1 p.m., via Zoom. Registration is required and class slots are available on a first come, first served basis. Register at gsvymca.org. Singercise is open to participants of any physical ability or fitness level. Musical experience and singing ability are not required.
GAMES, PUZZLES, iPADS/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, iPads, and Smart T.V.
60 & OLDER PROGRAM/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road, will not have regular center time but invites seniors to join a free program to seniors 60 and older from 9-11:30 a.m. Deb Erdman will talk about “Preventing Falls”. It will include a fall risk screening, exercise demonstration, a book, resource information and healthy snacks (wear comfortable sturdy shoes). If you are interested in attending this program or have any other questions call 570-374-5558 or 570-837-6200.
GAMES & TRIVIA/Mifflinburg
Games and Trivia, 3:30-5 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Come to the Teen Space and make new friends as you start the school year. Have fun playing games and trivia while exploring all the activities available for teens at the library. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
MUSIC IN THE PARK/Northumberland
Trainwreck Survivors perform classic rock during Music in the Park, 7-8 p.m. at King Street Park.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
BOOK BINGO/Sunbury
Book Bingo begins at 6 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St. Free to play and everyone wins.
AUG. 29
GEISINGER MOBILE HEALTH BUS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features Geisinger Mobile Health Bus laboratory collection services for blood draws and urine samples in the parking lot every Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointment is necessary for lab services. Geisinger patients can self-schedule an appointment via MyGeisinger. A doctor's order is required for non-geisinger patients.
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features cycling 8-9 a.m.; Zumba Gold 9-10 a.m.; Central PA Foodbank food distribution 1-2 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. A donation of $1 to help with expenses is appreciated. Lessons are available upon request and mentors are available for new players to answer questions and play as their partner.
PRESCHOOL STORY & ACTIVITY TIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the West End Library. Join Ms. Judy for a storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments, and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested getting ready for kindergarten activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Adults must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773, or registering online.
NEW PARKINSON'S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
The Parkinson’s Exercise Program helps manage Parkinson’s disease symptoms by incorporating aerobic, strength, balance, agility, multitasking, and stretching exercises set to fun music. Classes are 12:45-2 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday, at the Lewisburg YMCA, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required to participate, but you may observe a class at any time. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org for information.
GAMES, PUZZLES, iPADS & BINGO/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, i-Pads, and Smart T.V.
BINGO/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center 116 N. 2nd. St., will host a Quarter Bingo starting at 5:30 p.m. Public invited.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club, 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game is welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Preschool Storytime held 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Miss Alicia to sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
60 & OLDER PROGRAM/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road, will not have regular center time but invites seniors to join a free program to seniors 60 and older from 9-11:30 a.m. Deb Erdman will talk about “Staying Active." It will include a fall risk screening, exercise demonstration, a book, resource information and healthy snacks (wear comfortable sturdy shoes). If you are interested in attending this program or have any other questions call 570-374-5558 or 570-837-6200.
ONLINE JOB SEARCH/Mifflinburg
Finding and Applying for Jobs Online presented 4-6 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Many employers expect job seekers to apply for jobs online. Learn how to complete online job applications and other related application processes. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:15 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
MUSIC SERIES/Selinsgrove
Gift, Troutman, Gift will perform at The Rudy Gelnett Music Series at the Commons, 2 N. Market St., from 6:30 to 8 p.m. All performances are free to the public. Bring chairs.
LISTENING SESSION/Selinsgrove
The Union-Snyder Agency on Aging, Inc. (AAA) will host a listening session on the Department of Aging’s development of the Master Plan for Older Adults — a 10-year, state-led and stakeholder-driven strategic plan designed to help transform the infrastructure and coordination of services for older Pennsylvanians. The master plan will also reflect the needs and preferences of this population to live where they choose and access the supports they need to thrive and age in place. The listening session will take place at 2 p.m. in the Community Room (lower level) of The Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, 1 N. High St. Stakeholders, older adults, and people living with disabilities, their families, caregivers, and community leaders are invited to hear an overview of the plan, its core principles, and why such a plan is needed for Pennsylvania. There will be opportunities for those in attendance to provide comments and input on the plan. Those interested in attending the listening sessions should RSVP by calling 1-800-753-8827 or 570-524-2100.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, jewelry, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170. Proceeds benefit the Selinsgrove Senior Center.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
BINGO/Sunbury
Bingo begins at 6 p.m. at The Diner, 425 Market St. Doors open at 4. Info: 570-917-4613.
ARMCHAIR AEROBICS/Sunbury
Armchair Aerobics at the Library, 10-11 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Exercise while staying seated. Open to everyone. Info: 570-286-2461.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Robyn & Jake perform 5:30-8 p.m. at Penn's Tavern, 113 River Road, Route 147. Penn’s welcomes reservations, 570-286-2007.
HISTORY BUFFS/Sunbury
Degenstein Library History Buffs meet at 2 p.m. at the library, 40 S. 5th St.
STORYTIME/Sunbury
Mother Goose on the Loose begins at 5 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
AUG. 30
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Elm St., features toning/sculpting 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
GAMES, PUZZLES, iPADS/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, iPads, and Smart T.V.
YARD SALE/Lewisburg
A yard sale held 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. John's United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road.
TODDLER STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Storytime held 9:30-10 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Ms. Mary for an in-person storytime with books, songs, rhymes, finger plays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 1-2. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
STORYTIME/Mifflinburg
Toddler/Preschool Discover Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Crafts, games, songs, and STEM activities at the library. For ages 2-6. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
SPECIAL STITCHES/Mifflinburg
Special Stitches Group meets 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Connect with knitters and crocheters at the library. Enjoy friendly conversation and share tips and tricks as you work on your latest project. An instructor is on hand to teach knitting basics for beginners. The library has a supply of yarn and needles. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Mifflinburg
Western Union County Food Pantry — Hope’s Haven Food Pantry serves residents of Union County each Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at Christ’s United Lutheran Church. For those who have food insecurity. Located 3 ½ miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy.
FOOD PANTRY/Millmont
Hope’s Haven Food Pantry continues to serve residents of Union County weekly, each Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m., at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, a.k.a. “Four Bells Church.” If you have a food insecurity, please visit. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy. Church is located 3.5 miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45 at 13765 Old Turnpike Road. Info: email administrator@4bellsfood.com, call 570-716-5601, or visit the church website, www.4bellschurch.com or Facebook page.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-374-0255.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, jewelry, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170. Proceeds benefit the Selinsgrove Senior Center.
YOGA/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers yoga classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
TO-GO MEALS/Sunbury
The Salvation Army, 40 S. Fourth St., will serve To-Go Meals, Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m.
SENIOR MOMENT TRIVIA/Sunbury
Senior Moment Trivia held at 2 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Info: 570-286-2461 or Degensteinlibrary.org.
SR. MOMENT TRIVIA/Sunbury
Senior Moment Trivia meets at 2 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
OFFICERS MEETING, BINGO, POKER/Sunbury
Sunbury Senior Action Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features officers meeting at 10:30 a.m., Bingo at 12:30 p.m., Penny Poker at 12:30, and 31 cards at 2.
GEEZER NIGHT/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
AUG. 31
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. features Zumba Gold 9-10 a.m.; Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; R.I.P.P.E.D. 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
NEW PARKINSON'S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
The Parkinson’s Exercise Program helps manage Parkinson’s disease symptoms by incorporating aerobic, strength, balance, agility, multitasking, and stretching exercises set to fun music. Classes are 12:45-2 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday, at the Lewisburg YMCA, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required to participate, but you may observe a class at any time. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org for information.
GAMES, PUZZLES, i-PADS/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, i-Pads, and Smart T.V.
GED CLASSES/Middleburg
Free GED classes to prepare for the GED or college entrance exam held 9 a.m. to noon every Thursday at the Middleburg Borough Building Community Room (third floor). Info: 570-523-7755, ext. 2379. To register for class visit www.csiu.org/AdultEd to complete the online application.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
TEEN LEADERS CLUB/Miffllinburg
Hanging Out with a Purpose Teen Leaders Club meets 3-4:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Mifflinburg YMCA, 333 E. Chestnut St. For students in grades 6-9. There is no cost to join the club and receive free YMCA membership for active club members. To register, call 570-966-7273, in person, or online at www.gsvymca.org. Info: Angela Haines at ahaines@gsvymca.org.
ENGINEERING CLUB/Mifflinburg
Engineering Club: Bubble Experiments, 4-5:30 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. A night all about bubbles. Make bubble snakes, create bubble squares, and make a lava lamp to take home. For grades 3-5. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. at the Milton Moose, 139 S. Front St.
MUSIC SERIES/Selinsgrove
LSD — Leo, Scott & Doug will perform at The Rudy Gelnett Music Series at the Commons, 2 N. Market St., from 6:30 to 8 p.m. All performances are free to the public. Bring chairs.
MEAL DISTRIBUTION/Selinsgrove
Shepherd’s Pie Ministry at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 112 Fairview Dr., will distribute home cooked frozen meals and other food items for those in need from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Several meals given to each family member. No forms to complete. Emergency requests for food may be made by calling the parish office, 570-374-4113.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, jewelry, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170. Proceeds benefit the Selinsgrove Senior Center.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
BOOK CLUB & KNITTING CLUB/Sunbury
Friends of the Library Book Club meets at 2:30 p.m. and Knitting Club at 3 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
BIBLE STUDY, EXERCISE, CARD PARTY/Sunbury
Sunbury Senior Action Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features Bible study at 9 a.m., chair exercise at 10, card party at 12:30 p.m., bingo at 12:30, and 31 cards at 2.
SEPT. 1
MEDIEVAL, RENAISSANCE & BAROQUE MUSIC/Bloomsburg
Musicians and singers who love medieval, Renaissance and Baroque music will gather to hone their skills and the public will have a chance to hear them, free of charge. The Bloom Early Music Workshop opens at the historic St. Matthew Lutheran Church. Up to 30 musicians and singers will be studying with professional performers and teachers, singing and playing period instruments including recorders, viols, lute, harpsichord, and an assortment of other instruments from the period. The weekend culminates with a concert from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the church, 123 Market St., followed by a free-will offering.
BABY STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Baby Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. A storytime based on the “Mother Goose on the Loose” program, which shows that children learn best through routine and repetition in a nurturing environment. Learn songs, rhymes, fingerplays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 0-2. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
FREE ADMISSION FRIDAY/Lewisburg
Free Friday Admission Day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lewisburg Children's Center. Free Fridays are made possible by UPMC and UPMC Health Plan and provide free admission for the day. Learn, imagine, and play as you explore healthy habits and practices through play-based experiences. Plus, enjoy special STEM and other hands-on activities facilitated by UPMC and UPMC Health Plan staff. The Museum is recommended for children 2-10 years old and their families.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
NICKEL BINGO/Middleburg
Bring your nickels to Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road, to play Bingo at 10:30 a.m. Open to the public.
PEACH ORDERS DEADLINE/Mifflinburg
Herr Memorial Library is partnering with Dries Orchard in Sunbury to bring you freshly picked freestone peaches. The library is taking orders now through Sept. 1. Cost is $30 for a half bushel of peaches. Each half bushel produces approximately 8-10 quart-sized jars of canned peaches. Half a bushel is about 16 quarts dry weight, or 40 peaches. Orders will be available for pick up on Sept. 6 after 9:30 a.m. Buyers are encouraged to bring their own bags to collect peaches. Payment is due at time of ordering and checks can be made payable to Herr Memorial Library. Credit cards now being accepted. Place an order online at https://shopsmol.com/product/herr-library-peach-sale/ or by visiting Herr Memorial Library at 500 Market St. in Mifflinburg or by calling 570-966-0831. Proceeds from this fundraiser benefit the Herr Memorial Library and are used for new materials, programming and summer quest programs.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
ARMCHAIR AEROBICS/Sunbury
Armchair Aerobics at the Library, 10-11 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Exercise while staying seated. Open to everyone. Info: 570-286-2461.
SEPT. 2
SEWING SATURDAY/Lewisburg
Sewing Saturday, 12:30-4:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Learn how to sew a back-to-school keychain. For ages 6+. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
USED BOOK SALE/Elysburg
Ralpho Township Public Library Used Book Sale held at All Home Days Park, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
FOOD SALE/Elysburg
The Elysburg United Methodist Church will serve walking tacos, chicken on a stick, a baked potato bar and dessert from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in the dining hall at All Home Days. All items will be sold a la carte.
EX-STREAM SATURDAY/Lewisburg
Drop in at the Lewisburg Children's Museum between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. for some hands-on ex-STREAM fun. Each week we explore a different STREAM theme — Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art, or Math — where you can participate in an activity, experiment, or craft at the museum. This program is free with general admission or membership and recommended for ages 4 and up. Sponsored by the Bucknell University Community Engagement Fund. General admission is $9 per person 2 years and older.
OPENING RECEPTION/Selinsgrove
Susquehanna University’s Lore Degenstein Gallery will kick off its 2023-24 season with an opening reception at 7 p.m., to celebrate the exhibition Flow. Artists sTo Len, Stacy Levy and Allie Wist will attend and give remarks. The exhibition continues through Oct. 13.
TURKEY DINNER/Watsontown
Agape Women of the ELCA are sponsoring a public dinner from 4-6 p.m. at Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, Route 44 between Turbotville and McEwensville. Menu: Turkey and filling, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, cranberry sauce, beverage and dessert. Cost is a donation of $12/adults and $6/children. Take out available. Info: 570-649-5822.
SEPT. 3
USED BOOK SALE/Elysburg
Ralpho Township Public Library Used Book Sale held at All Home Days Park, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
TOURS/Selinsgrove
The Old Herman School, 3015 Salem Road, will for tours for the last time in 2023 from 1 to 4 p.m. Take a trip back in time to the 1800s and visit a historic wooden one-room schoolhouse. Admission is free. With questions, call 570-966-4320 or visit on Facebook by searching Old Herman School.
SEPT. 4
USED BOOK SALE/Elysburg
Ralpho Township Public Library Used Book Sale held at All Home Days Park, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
5K/Elysburg
A Labor Day 5K begins at 9 a.m. at All Home Days, Memorial Park Avenue. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Run for Fun for the kids begins immediately at the conclusion of the 5K. Sponsored by the Elysburg Rotary Club.
TODDLER TIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Time held 10:30-11 a.m. at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. An interactive program for children ages 2-5 and their caregivers. Toddler Time includes a story, sing-a-long, and/or hands-on learning activities. Program is included with general admission or membership.
SEPT. 5
STORY & ACTIVITY TIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the West End Library. Join Ms. Judy for a storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments, and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested getting ready for kindergarten activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Adults must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773, or registering online.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club, 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game is welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Preschool Storytime meets 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Miss Alicia to sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
NICKEL BINGO/Middleburg
Bring your nickels to Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road, to play Bingo at 10:30 a.m. Open to the public.
FREE DANCES/Selinsgrove
The Country Twirlers square and line dance club will sponsor free dances for new dancers at 7 p.m. at the Selinsgrove Center Recreation Building, 145 Meadow Circle. Singles and couples are welcome. Info: David or Cassie Oelberg at 570-898-5096 or cassieoelberg@yahoo.com.