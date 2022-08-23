AUG. 23
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Today at the Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., Zumba Gold 8:45-9:30 p.m.; Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; food distribution 1 p.m.; cycling 8-8:45 a.m. Both Zumba Gold and Silver Sneakers are being held at Beaver Lutheran Church's Fellowship Hall in Beavertown until Aug. 18 while the MACC gymnasium floor is refinished. Open gym/basketball will resume on Tuesdays when the gymnasium reopens on Aug. 22.Info: 570-658-2276.
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. No fees and everyone welcome. Lessons precede the play if requested.
LIVE MUSIC/Fisher's Ferry
The Ann Kerstetter Trio performs 5:30-8 p.m. at Penns Tavern. No cover.
PRESCHOOL STORY & ACTIVITY TIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time held 10:30-11:30 a.m. at West End Library. Attend each week for in-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested “getting ready for kindergarten” activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Parents must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773, or registering online.
DOGGIE DIPS/Lewisburg
BVRA and Brookpark Pet Supply will host Doggie Dips from 3-7 p.m. at the Lewisburg Community Pool. The pool will be ready for dogs (no people) with ramps allowing easy access to the water. No registration is necessary. This event is free, but BVRA will accept donations. Brookpark Pet Supply will also support the event with free doggie treats.
PARKINSON'S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
Parkinson’s Exercise Program, a functional exercise program for people living with Parkinson’s disease, meets 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org to register.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club meets 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visit the library, or register online.
INTRO TO MICROSOFT EXCEL/Mifflinburg
Intro to Microsoft Excel, 4:40-5:30 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library.Learn the basics of Excel, from formatting cells to using formulas. Basic computer skill knowledge is required to attend this class. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
WALKING CLUB/Mifflinburg
Walking Club meets at 7 p.m. at the Mifflinburg YMCA. Everyone is welcome. You do not need a YMCA membership to participate. Meet the group, make new friends and get some fresh air. Expect a 30-45 minute walk on the rail trail or through town. Info: YMCA at 570-966-7273.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:30 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Smooth Country performs 6-9 p.m. at the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, Route 11, next to Surplus Outlet. Open to public. Info: 570-473-3331.
SUMMER MUSIC SERIES/Selinsgrove
Vic Boris & Sound Expressions perform 6:30-8 p.m. at the Selinsgrove Commons, 1 N. High St. Info: selinsgrove.net
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
The Ann Kerstetter Trio perform 5:30-8 p.m. at Penn's Tavern, 113 River Road.
LUNCH, POKENO, CARDS/Sunbury
Sunbury Adult Community Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features TV, news discussion at 8:30 a.m., lunch at 11:30, Pokeno at 12:30 p.m. and Cards 31 at 2.
ART SHOW/Sunbury
Susquehanna Art Society Annual Judged Art Show held during library hours at the Degenstein Library, 40 S. Fifth St. Info: susqueartsociety.org
BINGO/Sunbury
Bingo begins at 6 p.m. at The Diner, 425 Market St. Doors open at 4. Buffet available. Info: 570-917-4613.
AUG. 24
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Today at the Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Elm St., body sculpting and toning 6-7 p.m.; kickboxing 6-7 p.m.; yoga 7-8 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
RESEARCH/Danville
The Genealogy room of the Montour County Historical Society will be open Wednesday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon. Members and non-members of MCHS, will be charged $2/hour for research in the room, $5/hour to have research done by volunteers. 25¢ per copy will be charged. If research is done by the volunteers for you payment will be needed before the research will be sent to you. If you have any questions contact Sylvia at 570-854-9920 or Rebecca at 570-764-1393. Enter the door at the Boyd House from the parking lot across from the back door of the Montgomery House, up four steps. If handicapped access is needed, call the above phone numbers when in parking lot and you will directed to the accessible entrance.
WII SPORTS DAY/Lewisburg
Wii Sports Day – Tween Program, 2-4 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Gather some friends and play Wii Sports on the library’s big screen. Sign up for a 25-minute time slot. Maximum six players per group. For ages 9-14. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
SPECIAL STICHES/Mifflinburg
Special Stitches Group meets 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Join knitters and crocheters of all skill levels. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Mifflinburg
Western Union County Food Pantry — Hope’s Haven Food Pantry serves residents of Union County each Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at Christ’s United Lutheran Church. For those who have food insecurity. Located 3 ½ miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy.
FOOD PANTRY/Millmont
Hope’s Haven Food Pantry continues to serve residents of Union County weekly, each Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m., at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, a.k.a. “Four Bells Church.” If you have a food insecurity, please visit. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy. Church is located 3.5 miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45 at 13765 Old Turnpike Road. Info: email administrator@4bellsfood.com, call 570-716-5601, or visit the church website, www.4bellschurch.com or Facebook page.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-374-0255.
STORYTIME/Selinsgrove
Mother Goose on the Loose Story Time, 10 a.m. at Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, 1 N. High St.
TO-GO MEALS/Sunbury
The Salvation Army, 40 S. Fourth St., will serve To-Go Meals, Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m.
OPEN MIC/Sunbury
Acoustic Guitar Open Mic, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
LUNCH, BINGO, CARDS/Sunbury
Sunbury Adult Community Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features TV, news discussion at 8:30 a.m., members journal at 10, lunch at 11:30, bingo at 12:30 p.m. and Cards 31 at 2.
ART SHOW/Sunbury
Susquehanna Art Society Annual Judged Art Show held during library hours at the Degenstein Library, 40 S. Fifth St. Info: susqueartsociety.org
COUNTY FAIR/Sunbury
The Northumberland County Fair will be held at Tall Cedars' Grove, 522 Seven Points Road. Food, games, rides, 149th PA Bucktails Volunteer Infantry Encampment. Limited edition Henry American Rifle (not Sunbury) 250th rifle tickets available for $20. Farmers Day 3-9 p.m. with garden tractor pulls at 6:30 p.m. For full listing: www.nocofair.com or NorthumberlandCountyFair on Facebook.
YARD SALE DONATION DROP-OFF/Sunbury
Mostly Mutts Annual Yard Sale held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 25, 26, 27 at 4015 State Route 61. Donations of items to sell are needed and can be dropped off between 4 and 6 p.m. at 4015 State Route 61. (No computers, electronics, books, glassware, magazines.) Also needed are volunteers to help when donated items are dropped off, as well as on the days of the sale. If you can volunteer, contact Cheryl Hill at 570-988-6483.
GEEZER NIGHT/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
AUG. 25
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Programs today at the Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. Cycling 8-9 a.m.; Zumba Gold 8:45-9:30 a.m.; Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; R.I.P.P.E.D. 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
BOOK SALE/Herndon
Books by the Bag book sale held 4-6 p.m. at Zion's Church, 155 S. Main St. Also, puzzles, needlepoint manuals, CDs, greeting cards, and a free organ. Info: 570-758-3173.
PARKINSON'S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
Parkinson’s Exercise Program, a functional exercise program for people living with Parkinson’s disease, meets 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org to register.
WALKING CLUB/Mifflinburg
Walking Club meets at 7 p.m. at the Mifflinburg YMCA. Everyone is welcome. You do not need a YMCA membership to participate. Meet the group, make new friends and get some fresh air. Expect a 30-45 minute walk on the rail trail or through town. Info: YMCA at 570-966-7273.
MUSIC IN THE PARK/Mifflinburg
Frank Wicher Band performs 7-8:30 p.m. in the Mifflinburg Community Park. Bring a lawn chair of blanket for seating.
ENGINEERING CLUB/Mifflinburg
Engineering Club: Tiny T-Rex, 4-5:30 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Make a small, moveable T-Rex out of soft cardboard and Strawbees building materials. For grades 3-5. Register to attend by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. at the Milton Moose, 139 S. Front St.
SUMMER MUSIC SERIES/Selinsgrove
The Ann Kerstetter Band performs 6:30-8 p.m. at the Selinsgrove Commons, 1 N. High St. Info: selinsgrove.net
MEAT SHOOT/Selinsgrove
A meat shoot begins at 6 p.m. at VFW Post 6631, Route 522.
MEAL DISTRIBUTION/Selinsgrove
Shepherd’s Pie Ministry at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 112 Fairview Dr., will distribute home cooked frozen meals and other food items for those in need from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Several meals given to each family member. No forms to complete. Emergency requests for food may be made by calling the parish office, 570-374-4113.
KARAOKE/Sunbury
Midnite Jam Karaoke, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
DRUM ALONG/Sunbury
Drum Along with Dave, 6-8 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Rasberry Ave.
OPEN HOUSE, BINGO, CHAIR EXERCISE/Sunbury
Sunbury Adult Community Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features TV, news discussion at 8:30 a.m., virtual program and chair exercises at 10, Open House 1-3 p.m., and bingo at 12:30 p.m., and Cards 31 at 2.
COUNTY FAIR/Sunbury
The Northumberland County Fair continues at Tall Cedars' Grove, 522 Seven Points Road. Food, games, rides, 149th PA Bucktails Volunteer Infantry Encampment. Limited edition Henry American Rifle (not Sunbury) 250th rifle tickets available for $20. Media Day 3-9 p.m. Mutton Bustin' Event at 6 p.m. in the Animal Show Ring and entertainment by R.A.T.L. 7-9 p.m. on main stage. For full listing: www.nocofair.com or NorthumberlandCountyFair on Facebook.
YARD SALE/Sunbury
Mostly Mutts Annual Yard Sale held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 4015 State Route 61. Volunteers are needed to assist in making this yard sale a success. Volunteers are needed to help on the days of the sale. If you can volunteer, contact Cheryl Hill at 570-988-6483.
SUMMER CONCERT SERIES/Trevorton
Strawberry Ridge performs 7-9 p.m. at the Trevorton Community Park.
AUG. 26
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Programs today at the Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. Cardio Circuit 9-10 a.m.; Core Strengthening 10-11 a.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
KICK-OFF/Lewisburg
The Weis Center’s 35th Anniversary season will kick-off at 6 p.m. with a free concert by global fusion/brass band Red Baraat on the Weis Center Plaza at Bucknell University. Rain location is the Weis Center Concert Hall. Tickets are not required. Bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating. The Exchange’s Art Cart will be on site from 5:30-7 p.m. with special all-ages activities. Info: 570-577-3727 or by e-mail at lisa.leighton@bucknell.edu.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
FRAUD TALK/Middleburg
Heather and a group of M&T bank employees will talk about Fraud at 10:30 a.m. at the Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road. This is a free and open to the public program. Info: Chris, 570-837-6200.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Kick Trax performs 7-9 p.m. at the Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
ANTIQUE MACHINERY SHOW/Selinsgrove
Middlecreek Valley Antique Association's 26th Annual Fall Antique Machinery Show will be held on show grounds located along Old Colony Road. Free parking, free admission and free entertainment. Info: www.mvaapa.org or on Facebook.
PARTY/Selinsgrove
An 80s, 90, 2000s Party with DJ Chad Evans at Que Brew, 6 University Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Larry Smith performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Rasberry Ave.
LUNCH, BINGO, CARDS/Sunbury
Sunbury Adult Community Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features TV, news discussion at 8:30 a.m., lunch at 11:30, nickel bingo at 12:30 p.m., and Cards 31 at 2.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Irv Ball performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
COUNTY FAIR/Sunbury
The Northumberland County Fair continues at Tall Cedars' Grove, 522 Seven Points Road. Food, games, rides, 149th PA Bucktails Volunteer Infantry Encampment. Limited edition Henry American Rifle (not Sunbury) 250th rifle tickets available for $20. Kids Day 3-10 p.m. Jim McClincy, "The Singing Mailman" performs 4-6 p.m. at the pavilion, Donald Benjamin Band performs 6-10 p.m. on the main stage. Pet costume contest and parade begins at 7 p.m. with registration at 6:30. Pedal Tractor Pulls (part of Farmer's Triathon) at 7. For full listing: www.nocofair.com or NorthumberlandCountyFair on Facebook.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Gas House Alley performs 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
YARD SALE/Sunbury
Mostly Mutts Annual Yard Sale held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 4015 State Route 61. Volunteers are needed to assist in making this yard sale a success. Volunteers are needed to help on the days of the sale. If you can volunteer, contact Cheryl Hill at 570-988-6483.
FESTIVAL/Washingtonville
Washingtonville Volunteer Fire Company Festival begins at 5 p.m. on the fire company property. Food, games, Chinese auction, and raffles. Music by RATL.
AUG. 27
SPAGHETTI SUPPER/Beavertown
A drive-thru spaghetti dinner hosted by Helping Hands, Helping Others, Inc. begins at 4 p.m. at Beaver Lutheran Church, located along US 522 between Beavertown and Beaver Springs. Proceeds to benefit HHHO which distributes food items free of charge to over 100 families on a monthly basis through provisions received from Blessings of Hope. While the food items are free, a requirement of $500 monthly is needed for its transportation from Lancaster.
HOMECOMING CELEBRATION/Beavertown
St. Paul’s Reformed Church of Beavertown is hosting a Homecoming Celebration. Bring your lawn chairs and join in the fun and festivities. Beginning at noon the church will offer hamburgers, hot dogs, drinks and a side to hungry visitors. At 1 p.m., the Kids Activities get underway. The Beavertown Museum will open for tours and the church will be open for visitors to peruse the church memorabilia and photos from over the years. At 2 p.m. the Paxton Boys, a father and sons group from Beavertown, will provide musical entertainment. At 3 p.m. the closing program will be held, followed by refreshments.
CHICKEN BARBECUE/Danville
A chicken barbecue held noon until sold out at Mooresburg Presbyterian Church, 21 Church Road. Take out only. Cost: $12/meal. Info: Jody Callahan at 570-271-1145.
E-CYCLE EVENT/Elysburg
The Elysburg Rotary Club will sponsor an e-cycle event from 10 a.m. to noon at the Elysburg Presbyterian Church, 320 W. Valley Ave. Bring your electronic devices and save Mother Earth. Donations are greatly appreciated. Info: pcyeager@aol.com.
BOOK SALE/Herndon
Books by the Bag book sale held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Zion's Church, 155 S. Main St. Also, puzzles, needlepoint manuals, CDs, greeting cards, and a free organ. Info: 570-758-3173.
READING WITH MAVERICK/Laurelton
Reading with Maverick, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the West End Library. Children are welcome to read their books to certified therapy dog Maverick. One child is allowed at a time. To sign up for a 15-minute time slot, call the library at 570-922-4773.
AUCTION/Lewisburg
The 32nd Annual Auction: An Evening Among the Stacks for the Public Library for Union County will be held at the library. This fundraising event begins at 6 p.m. and features complimentary wine and beer, heavy hors d-oeuvres and both silent and live auctions. Guests can bid on unique items including jewelry, trip packages, gift certificates and more. The event also includes wine balloons and a raffle for a $1,000 Visa card. Raffle tickets are available now at the library for $5 each or five tickets for $20 or online at https://unioncountylibraries.ejoinme.org/EveningAmongTheStacks. The drawing will be held the night of the auction. There are only 1,000 raffle tickets available. Tickets for the auction event are $75 each and are available for purchase at the library’s checkout desk and online at https://unioncountylibraries.ejoinme.org/EveningAmongTheStacks. Tickets are sold on a first-come first-serve basis until sold out. For more information on the auction or to purchase tickets, visit the library at 255 Reitz Blvd., Lewisburg or call 570-523-1172.
EX-STREAM SATURDAYS/Lewisburg
ex-STREAM Saturdays: Magic Milk held at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. Make a colorful moving picture while learning about molecules and how they attract materials. Drop in on Saturdays between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. for some hands on ex-STREAM fun. Each week we'll explore a different STREAM theme — Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art, or Math — where you can participate in an activity, experiment, or craft at the museum. This program is free with general admission or membership and recommended for ages 4 and up. Sponsored by the Bucknell University Community Engagement Fund.
LVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Allen Foust performs 7-9 p.m. at the Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
DAY OF REMEMBRANCE/Northumberland
The Board of Managers of Riverview Cemetery will host the 16th “Day of Remembrance.” Beginning at noon, there will be a brief ceremony followed by the reading of the names of loved ones to be remembered and the releasing of white balloons. Purchase a balloon for $5 per name. They do not have to be buried in Riverview. Also accepting donations the day of the ceremony, beginning at 11 a.m. Refreshments will be available.
ANTIQUE MACHINERY SHOW/Selinsgrove
Middlecreek Valley Antique Association's 26th Annual Fall Antique Machinery Show will be held on show grounds located along Old Colony Road. Free parking, free admission and free entertainment. Info: www.mvaapa.org or on Facebook.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Memory Lane performs 7-10 p.m. at VFW Post 6631, Route 522. $5 cover. Cash bar. Food available.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
The Boog performs 8-10 p.m. at Que Brew, 6 University Ave. No cover.
COUNTY FAIR/Sunbury
The Northumberland County Fair concludes at Tall Cedars' Grove, 522 Seven Points Road. Food, games, rides, 149th PA Bucktails Volunteer Infantry Encampment. Limited edition Henry American Rifle (not Sunbury) 250th rifle tickets available for $20. Family Day 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Corn hole tournament at 10 a.m. with 11 a.m. start time. ADGA Sanctioned Dairy Goat Show at 1. Entertainment by Ed Krepps from 10 a.m. to noon, Kenny Jenkins & the Good Little Americans noon to 2 p.m., Chris Trasatti & the All Star Band 3-5 p.m., Jay Smar from 5-7, and Nate Myers & The Aces from 7-9 p.m. Bale throwing and bale stacking contest starts at 5 p.m. and a fireworks display at 9. For full listing: www.nocofair.com or NorthumberlandCountyFair on Facebook.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Trainwreck Survivors perform 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Rasberry Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Luke & Trevor perform 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
YARD SALE/Sunbury
Mostly Mutts Annual Yard Sale held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 4015 State Route 61. Volunteers are needed to assist in making this yard sale a success. Volunteers are needed to help on the days of the sale. If you can volunteer, contact Cheryl Hill at 570-988-6483.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Tim Burns performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
FESTIVAL/Washingtonville
Washingtonville Volunteer Fire Company Festival begins at 3 p.m. on the fire company property. Food, games, Chinese auction, and raffles. Music by Smooth Country and a chicken dinner served.
AUG. 28
MUSEUM OPEN/Beavertown
The Beavertown Historical Society Museum, 111 W. Walnut St., in the Beavertown Borough building will be open every Sunday in July and August from 1-3 p.m. There are hundreds of items on display with some items dating back as far as the 1800s from Beavertown businesses, schools, musical groups, sports, organizations, police, the local fire company, doctors, churches, railroad, celebrations, military, war, and town government. For private showings, call 570-658-7385.
OUTDOOR CONCERT/Beavertown
An outdoor concert by Mercy Run, a country style gospel music band, will be held at 6 p.m. at the pavilion of Beavertown United Methodist Church, 128 N. Orange St. Light refreshments to follow concert. Open to the public; bring lawn chairs.
GUIDED BUTTERFLY WALK/Buffalo Township
At the height of butterfly season — Wayne and Nancy Stahl and the Merrill Linn Conservancy will host a guided butterfly walk at the Stahls’ 243-acre property beginning promptly at 10:30 a.m. Twenty-three species of butterflies have been identified within the Buffalo Township property’s meadows. Entrance to the Stahl property is at 7662 Colonel John Kelly Road, northwest of Lewisburg. Walking as a group, so please arrive at 10:30 a.m. Held rain or shine. Sturdy footwear is recommended. Info: 570-524-2959.
ANTIQUE MACHINERY SHOW/Selinsgrove
Middlecreek Valley Antique Association's 26th Annual Fall Antique Machinery Show will be held on show grounds located along Old Colony Road. Free parking, free admission and free entertainment. Info: www.mvaapa.org or on Facebook.
SHOW ME THE MONEY/Selinsgrove
The game, Show Me The Money begins at 2 p.m. at VFW Post 6631, Route 522. See what the excitement is about and watch NFL Football.
FESTIVAL/Selinsgrove
A Back to School Festival will be held 3-6 p.m. at the Selinsgrove Rotary Field. Entertainment provided by the Selinsgrove High School Marching Band. Events include a chicken barbecue dinner, inflatables, carnival games and ice cream truck. Benefits the Selinsgrove High School Marching Band.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Jason Yoder performs 2-4 p.m. at Que Brew, 6 University Ave.
BLOODY SPRING PROGRAM/Sunbury
A special program about the 1756 Bloody Spring incident where Indians killed a Pennsylvania soldier guarding a herd of cows will be held at 3 p.m. at the headquarters of the Northumberland County Historical Society, 1150 N. Front St. Free and open to the public. John L. Moore will give a 20-minute talk outlining the historical facts. At the heart of the story were two teen-aged soldiers who wandered away from the fort to gather ripe plums growing in an old orchard that had been part of the Native American town of Shamokin. After the program, interested people will drive over to visit the Bloody Spring, along Memorial Drive, a short distance south of Shikellamy Avenue.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Gas House Alley performs 3-5 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Rasberry Ave.
AUG. 29
TODDLER TIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Time: Cake Sensory Play, 10:30-11 a.m. at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. Grab an apron and pretend to be a baker as we use household items to decorate DIY cakes. And before you ask, it's not edible. Toddler Time is an interactive program for children ages 2-5 and their caregiver that includes a story, sing-a-long, and/or hands-on learning activities. Included with general admission or membership.
TEEN DROP-IN NIGHT/Mifflinburg
Teen Drop-in Night, 3:30-5 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Drop in and hangout with other teens. Choose what you want to do. Just have fun. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
AUG. 30
PRESCHOOL STORY & ACTIVITY TIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time held 10:30-11:30 a.m. at West End Library. Attend each week for in-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested “getting ready for kindergarten” activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Parents must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773, or registering online.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club meets 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visit the library, or register online.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Preschool Storytime, 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Miss Alicia to sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Mark & Freddy perform 5:30-8 p.m. at Penn's Tavern, 113 River Road.
LUNCH, POKENO, CARDS/Sunbury
Sunbury Adult Community Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features TV, news discussion at 8:30 a.m., lunch at 11:30, Pokeno at 12:30 p.m. and Cards 31 at 2.
AUG. 31
SUMMER PROGRAM/Danville
The Montour County Historical Society will host a summer program at 7 p.m. at the Boyd House. Dr. William Gibson will talk about the Confederate sword of his great-grandfather, James Madison Kendrick, of North Carolina, and his capture by a Sunbury unit during the Battle of Gettysburg. The sword will also be on display. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. $5 fee. Use side door.
TODDLER STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Storytime, 9:30-10 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Ms. Mary for an in-person storytime with books, songs, rhymes, finger plays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 1-2. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
YARD SALE/Lewisburg
A yard sale held 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road.
SPECIAL STICHES/Mifflinburg
Special Stitches Group meets 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Join knitters and crocheters of all skill levels. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.
DISCOVERY STORYTIME/Mifflinburg
Toddler/Preschool Discovery Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Join a weekly storytime with Ms. Sheila for children 2-5 years of age and their parents/caregivers. Crafts, games, and hands-on activities are provided to reinforce the theme and engage the children in creative play and learning. Register to attend by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-374-0255.
GEEZER NIGHT/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
LUNCH, BINGO, CARDS/Sunbury
Sunbury Adult Community Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features TV, news discussion at 8:30 a.m., members journal at 10, lunch at 11:30, bingo at 12:30 p.m. and Cards 31 at 2.