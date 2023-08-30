AUG. 30
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Elm St., features toning/sculpting 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
GAMES, PUZZLES, i-PADS/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, i-Pads, and Smart T.V.
YARD SALE/Lewisburg
A yard sale held 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. John's United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road.
TODDLER STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Storytime held 9:30-10 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Ms. Mary for an in-person storytime with books, songs, rhymes, finger plays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 1-2. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
STORYTIME/Mifflinburg
Toddler/Preschool Discover Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Crafts, games, songs, and STEM activities at the library. For ages 2-6. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
SPECIAL STITCHES/Mifflinburg
Special Stitches Group meets 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Connect with knitters and crocheters at the library. Enjoy friendly conversation and share tips and tricks as you work on your latest project. An instructor is on hand to teach knitting basics for beginners. The library has a supply of yarn and needles. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Mifflinburg
Western Union County Food Pantry — Hope’s Haven Food Pantry serves residents of Union County each Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at Christ’s United Lutheran Church. For those who have food insecurity. Located 3 ½ miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy.
FOOD PANTRY/Millmont
Hope’s Haven Food Pantry continues to serve residents of Union County weekly, each Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m., at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, a.k.a. “Four Bells Church.” If you have a food insecurity, please visit. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy. Church is located 3.5 miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45 at 13765 Old Turnpike Road. Info: email administrator@4bellsfood.com, call 570-716-5601, or visit the church website, www.4bellschurch.com or Facebook page.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-374-0255.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, jewelry, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170. Proceeds benefit the Selinsgrove Senior Center.
COMMUNITY SUPPER/Selinsgrove
Martha’s Table of All Saints Episcopal Church, 129 N. Market St., presents a free community supper or take-out meal available between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. at the parish center which is handicapped accessible. This meal will be hosted by volunteers from St. Pius Catholic Church and will consist of beef barbecue, macaroni salad, baked beans and desserts. Info: 570-374-8289.
YOGA/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers yoga classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
TO-GO MEALS/Sunbury
The Salvation Army, 40 S. Fourth St., will serve To-Go Meals, Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m.
SENIOR MOMENT TRIVIA/Sunbury
Senior Moment Trivia held at 2 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Info: 570-286-2461 or Degensteinlibrary.org.
OFFICERS MEETING, BINGO, POKER/Sunbury
Sunbury Senior Action Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features officers meeting at 10:30 a.m., Bingo at 12:30 p.m., Penny Poker at 12:30, and 31 cards at 2.
GEEZER NIGHT/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
The Ann Kerstetter Trio performs 7-9 p.m. at Midtown Bistro.
AUG. 31
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. features Zumba Gold 9-10 a.m.; Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; R.I.P.P.E.D. 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Elizabeth's Bistro, 412 Market St. Free. Piano on the patio. Info: 570-523-8088.
NEW PARKINSON'S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
The Parkinson’s Exercise Program helps manage Parkinson’s disease symptoms by incorporating aerobic, strength, balance, agility, multitasking, and stretching exercises set to fun music. Classes are 12:45-2 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday, at the Lewisburg YMCA, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required to participate, but you may observe a class at any time. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org for information.
GAMES, PUZZLES, i-PADS/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, i-Pads, and Smart T.V.
GED CLASSES/Middleburg
Free GED classes to prepare for the GED or college entrance exam held 9 a.m. to noon every Thursday at the Middleburg Borough Building Community Room (third floor). Info: 570-523-7755, ext. 2379. To register for class visit www.csiu.org/AdultEd to complete the online application.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
TEEN LEADERS CLUB/Miffllinburg
Hanging Out with a Purpose Teen Leaders Club meets 3-4:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Mifflinburg YMCA, 333 E. Chestnut St. For students in grades 6-9. There is no cost to join the club and receive free YMCA membership for active club members. To register, call 570-966-7273, in person, or online at www.gsvymca.org. Info: Angela Haines at ahaines@gsvymca.org.
ENGINEERING CLUB/Mifflinburg
Engineering Club: Bubble Experiments, 4-5:30 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. A night all about bubbles. Make bubble snakes, create bubble squares, and make a lava lamp to take home. For grades 3-5. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. at the Milton Moose, 139 S. Front St.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Ann Kerstetter and Bryan Noaker perform 7-9 p.m at Pineknotter Brewing.
MUSIC SERIES/Selinsgrove
LSD — Leo, Scott & Doug will perform at The Rudy Gelnett Music Series at the Commons, 2 N. Market St., from 6:30 to 8 p.m. All performances are free to the public. Bring chairs.
MEAL DISTRIBUTION/Selinsgrove
Shepherd’s Pie Ministry at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 112 Fairview Dr., will distribute home cooked frozen meals and other food items for those in need from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Several meals given to each family member. No forms to complete. Emergency requests for food may be made by calling the parish office, 570-374-4113.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, jewelry, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170. Proceeds benefit the Selinsgrove Senior Center.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
OVERDOSE AWARENESS DAY PROGRAM/Shamokin
United in Recovery and Oasis Community Recovery Club will host an Overdose Awareness Day program at Claude Kehler Park beginning at 6 p.m. The program will include an introduction from members of the Oasis Community Recovery Board, information about the Good Samaritan Law from Shamokin Police Chief Raymond Siko, Dr. Perry Meadows, Geisinger will speak about the overdose crisis and awareness around substance use disorder, and a memorial for participants’ family and friends who have experienced an overdose loss. This program is open to the public without reservation.
BOOK CLUB & KNITTING CLUB/Sunbury
Friends of the Library Book Club meets at 2:30 p.m. and Knitting Club at 3 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
BIBLE STUDY, EXERCISE, CARD PARTY/Sunbury
Sunbury Senior Action Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features Bible study at 9 a.m., chair exercise at 10, card party at 12:30 p.m., bingo at 12:30, and 31 cards at 2.
KARAOKE/Sunbury
Terry-oki — Karaoke, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, Raspberry Avenue.
SEPT. 1
MEDIEVAL, RENAISSANCE & BAROQUE MUSIC/Bloomsburg
Musicians and singers who love medieval, Renaissance and Baroque music will gather to hone their skills and the public will have a chance to hear them, free of charge. The Bloom Early Music Workshop opens at the historic St. Matthew Lutheran Church. Up to 30 musicians and singers will be studying with professional performers and teachers, singing and playing period instruments including recorders, viols, lute, harpsichord, and an assortment of other instruments from the period. The weekend culminates with a concert from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the church, 123 Market St., followed by a free-will offering.
MUSIC TOGETHER/Bloomsburg
Music Together of Bloomsburg meets 10:15-11 a.m. at the Bloomsburg Children's Museum. Join Miss Kerry Kenny for this interactive music program. Register online: www.musictogetherofbloomsburg.com
FIRST FRIDAY/Bloomsburg
First Friday featured 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bloomsburg Children's Museum. The museum will be open until 7 for a special performance from Miss Kerry Kenny from 5-6 p.m. She will be singing traditional Irish folk songs. This is a free event. Museum admission is included.
LIVE MUSIC/Hummels Wharf
Mark Alexander performs 6:30-9:30 p.m. at The Pub on the Green at the Susquehanna Valley Country Club, 1 Country Club Dr.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
BABY STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Baby Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. A storytime based on the “Mother Goose on the Loose” program, which shows that children learn best through routine and repetition in a nurturing environment. Learn songs, rhymes, fingerplays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 0-2. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
FREE ADMISSION FRIDAY/Lewisburg
Free Friday Admission Day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lewisburg Children's Center. Free Fridays are made possible by UPMC and UPMC Health Plan and provide free admission for the day. Learn, imagine, and play as you explore healthy habits and practices through play-based experiences. Plus, enjoy special STEM and other hands-on activities facilitated by UPMC and UPMC Health Plan staff. The Museum is recommended for children 2-10 years old and their families.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
NICKEL BINGO/Middleburg
Bring your nickels to Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road, to play Bingo at 10:30 a.m. Open to the public.
PEACH ORDERS DEADLINE/Mifflinburg
Herr Memorial Library is partnering with Dries Orchard in Sunbury to bring you freshly picked freestone peaches. The library is taking orders now through Sept. 1. Cost is $30 for a half bushel of peaches. Each half bushel produces approximately 8-10 quart-sized jars of canned peaches. Half a bushel is about 16 quarts dry weight, or 40 peaches. Orders will be available for pick up on Sept. 6 after 9:30 a.m. Buyers are encouraged to bring their own bags to collect peaches. Payment is due at time of ordering and checks can be made payable to Herr Memorial Library. Credit cards now being accepted. Place an order online at https://shopsmol.com/product/herr-library-peach-sale/ or by visiting Herr Memorial Library at 500 Market St. in Mifflinburg or by calling 570-966-0831. Proceeds from this fundraiser benefit the Herr Memorial Library and are used for new materials, programming and summer quest programs.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Ricky Koons performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
ARMCHAIR AEROBICS/Sunbury
Armchair Aerobics at the Library, 10-11 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Exercise while staying seated. Open to everyone. Info: 570-286-2461.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Gas House Alley performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, Raspberry Avenue.
BINGO, CARDS/Sunbury
Sunbury Senior Action Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features Nickel Bingo at 12:30 p.m. and 31 cards at 2.
SEPT. 2
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features Tae Kwon Do — Beginner Class, 12:30-1:30 p.m. and Advanced Class, 1:30-3 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
KITTIES WITH KIDDIES/Bloomsburg
The Bloomsburg Children's Museum in collaboration with the Animal Resource Center, presents Kitties with Kiddies, 9:30-10:15 a.m. at the Bloomsburg Children's Museum. Special story time with kittens from the Animal Resource Center. A themed craft is included in the program. Space is limited. Parents and children need to register. Proceeds benefit the Animal Resource Center. Register Online: https://bit.ly/bcm-arcsept
CELEBRATE LABOR DAY/Bloomsburg
Celebrate Labor Day, 10 a.m. to noon at the Bloomsburg Children's Museum. Celebrate Labor Day and all the Americans across our nation who help it thrive. An educational segment and crafts are included with Museum admission.
TRAINS/Danville
In its 17th year, the Saturday Trains program at Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, corner of Pine and East Market streets, continues every Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon. Everyone is welcome and even the children can run the electric trains.
ALL HOME DAYS/Elysburg
The 104th All Home Days held 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Memorial Park Avenue. Free admission. Info: All Home Days facebook page.
SEWING SATURDAY/Lewisburg
Sewing Saturday, 12:30-4:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Learn how to sew a back-to-school keychain. For ages 6+. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
USED BOOK SALE/Elysburg
Ralpho Township Public Library Used Book Sale held at All Home Days Park, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
FOOD SALE/Elysburg
The Elysburg United Methodist Church will serve walking tacos, chicken on a stick, a baked potato bar and dessert from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in the dining hall at All Home Days. All items will be sold a la carte.
EX-STREAM SATURDAY/Lewisburg
Drop in at the Lewisburg Children's Museum between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. for some hands-on ex-STREAM fun. Each week we explore a different STREAM theme — Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art, or Math — where you can participate in an activity, experiment, or craft at the museum. This program is free with general admission or membership and recommended for ages 4 and up. Sponsored by the Bucknell University Community Engagement Fund. General admission is $9 per person 2 years and older.
BUGGY MUSEUM TOURS/Mifflinburg
The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum is celebrating it's 45th year as a museum and will be open for tours Saturday and Sunday afternoons from 1-4 p.m. Join the celebration by visiting the museum at 598 Green St., to get a glimpse of life before the golden age of the automobile. Tours are offered at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. and include the Visitors' Center, Heiss family home, carriage house, buggy factory and repository.
TOURS/Northumberland
The Joseph Priestley House Museum, the historic site located at 472 Priestley Ave., will be open 1-4 p.m. Docents lead tours beginning at 1, 2, and 3 p.m. Reservations are not required. There is an admission fee and the public is free to explore the various gardens. Info: Murrie Zlotziver, 570-473-9474 or jphopsmanager@gmail.com
OPENING RECEPTION/Selinsgrove
Susquehanna University’s Lore Degenstein Gallery will kick off its 2023-24 season with an opening reception at 7 p.m., to celebrate the exhibition Flow. Artists sTo Len, Stacy Levy and Allie Wist will attend and give remarks. The exhibition continues through Oct. 13.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Falling Rockerz perform 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Allen Combs II Soul Medicine performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, Raspberry Avenue.
TURKEY DINNER/Watsontown
Agape Women of the ELCA are sponsoring a public dinner from 4-6 p.m. at Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, Route 44 between Turbotville and McEwensville. Menu: Turkey and filling, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, cranberry sauce, beverage and dessert. Cost is a donation of $12/adults and $6/children. Take out available. Info: 570-649-5822.
SEPT. 3
TAE KWON DO/Beaver Springs
The Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. features Tae Kwon Do — Beginner Class 1:30-2:30 p.m. and Advanced Class, 2:30-4 p.m.
TOURS/Danville
The Montgomery House and Boyd House museums will open 1-4 p.m. Sundays through October. Fee of $10 for adults over 18 years. Members of the Montour County Historical Society and students under 18 no charge. Learn about General Wm. Montgomery, founder of Danville while visiting his home. The first floor is decorated in the era when the Montgomery family lived there. Displays of the local Native American arrowheads and tools, Mrs. Geisinger's bed and clothing of our ancestors can be seen on the second floor. The Boyd House is the home of one of the largest military collections in the area, a Victorian parlor as well as scores of historic photos and items of Montour County's business and industries.
USED BOOK SALE/Elysburg
Ralpho Township Public Library Used Book Sale held at All Home Days Park, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
ALL HOME DAYS/Elysburg
The 104th All Home Days held 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Memorial Park Avenue. Free admission. Info: All Home Days facebook page.
CONCERT/Lewisburg
A concert of all original music will be presented by Key West, Fla., musician/composer Larry Smith and four prominent local musicians. This jazz quintet, “Lockdown North,” will present their premiere performance at 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 51 S. 3rd St., as part of the Blankenship Concert Series. The concert is free (donations accepted) and open to the public.
SUNDAY CONVERSATIONS/Lewisburg
"A.I. — The Bible — And The End Times" Sunday Conversations begins at 2 p.m. every Sunday at The Himmelreich Reading Room, 18 Market St.
TOURS/Mifflinburg
The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum is celebrating it's 45th year as a museum and will be open for tours Saturday and Sunday afternoons from 1-4 p.m. Join the celebration by visiting the museum at 598 Green St., to get a glimpse of life before the golden age of the automobile. Tours are offered at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. and include the Visitors' Center, Heiss family home, carriage house, buggy factory and repository.
PERSONAL HYGIENE ITEM DISTRIBUTION/Milton
The Self-Care Sanctuary at Milton Lutheran Church, will offer free personal hygiene items to community members in financial need from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 1125 Mahoning St. Items available include toothbrushes, toothpaste, denture cleanser, denture adhesive, deodorant, feminine products, toilet paper, paper towels, tissues, body wash, shampoo, conditioner, and soap. Info: Stephanie Byers at byerssss@hotmail.com.
TOURS/Northumberland
The Joseph Priestley House Museum, the historic site located at 472 Priestley Ave., will be open 1-4 p.m. Docents lead tours beginning at 1, 2, and 3 p.m. Reservations are not required. There is an admission fee and the public is free to explore the various gardens. Info: Murrie Zlotziver, 570-473-9474 or jphopsmanager@gmail.com
TOURS/Selinsgrove
The Old Herman School, 3015 Salem Road, will for tours for the last time in 2023 from 1 to 4 p.m. Take a trip back in time to the 1800s and visit a historic wooden one-room schoolhouse. Admission is free. With questions, call 570-966-4320 or visit on Facebook by searching Old Herman School.
TOURS/Sunbury
The Hunter House Museum is open from 2-4 p.m. Tours though museum and outside at Fort Augusta Model will be given by Board members and Society members. Museum is located at 1150 Front St., at the model fort. Library is also open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 1-4 p.m. and the first Wednesday of the month until 8 p.m. Info: 570-286-4083 or www.northumberlandcountyhistoricalsociety.org
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Kenny Jenkins performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, Raspberry Avenue.
LIVE MUSIC/Williamsport
Ann Kerstetter Band performs 4-7 p.m. at Pier 87, Route 87.
SEPT. 4
MACC FITNESS & PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center, (MACC), 67 Elm St., features Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; Monday Night Bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. with concession stand and bingo from 6-8 p.m.
USED BOOK SALE/Elysburg
Ralpho Township Public Library Used Book Sale held at All Home Days Park, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
ALL HOME DAYS/Elysburg
The 104th All Home Days held 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Memorial Park Avenue. Free admission. Info: All Home Days facebook page.
5K/Elysburg
A Labor Day 5K begins at 9 a.m. at All Home Days, Memorial Park Avenue. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Run for Fun for the kids begins immediately at the conclusion of the 5K. Sponsored by the Elysburg Rotary Club.
TODDLER TIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Time held 10:30-11 a.m. at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. An interactive program for children ages 2-5 and their caregivers. Toddler Time includes a story, sing-a-long, and/or hands-on learning activities. Program is included with general admission or membership.
SINGERCISE CLASS/Lewisburg
Singercise is a therapeutic singing program for people with Parkinson’s disease and their carepartners offered by the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA free of charge. The program aims to work out all of those little muscles involved in speaking and singing that we don’t usually think about, while providing a source of social support in a fun and engaging setting. Class will be every Monday. In person class: 11:30 a.m. at the Lewisburg YMCA; virtual class: 1 p.m., via Zoom. Registration is required and class slots are available on a first come, first served basis. Register at gsvymca.org. Singercise is open to participants of any physical ability or fitness level. Musical experience and singing ability are not required.
GAMES, PUZZLES, i-PADS/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, i-Pads, and Smart T.V.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
SEPT. 5
GEISINGER MOBILE HEALTH BUS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features Geisinger Mobile Health Bus laboratory collection services for blood draws and urine samples in the parking lot every Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointment is necessary for lab services. Geisinger patients can self-schedule an appointment via MyGeisinger. A doctor's order is required for non-Geisinger patients.
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features cycling 8-9 a.m.; Zumba Gold 9-10 a.m.; Central PA Foodbank food distribution 1-2 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
STORYTIME/Bloomsburg
Storytime with Miss Holli, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Bloomsburg Children's Museum. Join Miss Holli Sult for an interactive, fun craft and storytime hour. Included with museum admission.
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. A donation of $1 to help with expenses is appreciated. Lessons are available upon request and mentors are available for new players to answer questions and play as their partner.
STORY & ACTIVITY TIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the West End Library. Join Ms. Judy for a storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments, and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested getting ready for kindergarten activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Adults must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773, or registering online.
NEW PARKINSON'S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
The Parkinson’s Exercise Program helps manage Parkinson’s disease symptoms by incorporating aerobic, strength, balance, agility, multitasking, and stretching exercises set to fun music. Classes are 12:45-2 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday, at the Lewisburg YMCA, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required to participate, but you may observe a class at any time. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org for information.
GAMES, PUZZLES, i-PADS & BINGO/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, i-Pads, and Smart T.V.
BINGO/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center 116 N. 2nd. St., will host a Quarter Bingo starting at 5:30 p.m. Public invited.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club, 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game is welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Preschool Storytime meets 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Miss Alicia to sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Ann Kerstetter and Bryan Noaker perform 6-8 p.m. at the Lewisburg Hotel, Market Street. No cover.
NICKEL BINGO/Middleburg
Bring your nickels to Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road, to play Bingo at 10:30 a.m. Open to the public.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. every Tuesday at Milton American Legion, 401 N. Front St. Eight flavors to choose from. Cost: $10/dozen eat in or $11/dozen take out. 570-742-4632.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:15 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
FREE DANCES/Selinsgrove
The Country Twirlers square and line dance club will sponsor free dances for new dancers at 7 p.m. at the Selinsgrove Center Recreation Building, 145 Meadow Circle. Singles and couples are welcome. Info: David or Cassie Oelberg at 570-898-5096 or cassieoelberg@yahoo.com.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, jewelry, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170. Proceeds benefit the Selinsgrove Senior Center.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
BINGO/Sunbury
Bingo begins at 6 p.m. at The Diner, 425 Market St. Doors open at 4. Info: 570-917-4613.
ARMCHAIR AEROBICS/Sunbury
Armchair Aerobics at the Library, 10-11 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Exercise while staying seated. Open to everyone. Info: 570-286-2461.
SEPT. 6
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Elm St., features toning/sculpting 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
KIDS IN THE KITCHEN/Bloomsburg
Kids in the Kitchen: If You Give a Mouse a Cookie, 5-7 p.m. at the Forest and Field Demo Kitchen, 1072 Alliance Park Dr. Ages 4+ (adults welcome). Join the Children's Museum for story time and cookie baking. Children under the age of 6 must be accompanied by an adult. Register online: https://bit.ly/bcm-kikmouse
HISTORY OF RAILS TO TRAILS/Danville
Bob Stoudt, director of the Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC) will discuss the Rails to Trails Program in Montour and Columbia counties at the Boyd House Museum, 19 Bloom Road. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the program at 7. Includes the story of the J. Manley Robbins Trail, also known as the Danville Bike Path, or the Hess Loop Trail. Use side door off parking lot in rear of buildings, door on right, follow signs. If handicapped entrance needed call 570-898-4123 when in parking lot and you will be directed. $5 fee for all.
STEPPIN OUT/Elysburg
Steppin Out, an 8-week women's (and girls') walk/run non-profit program meets at 6 p.m. Wednesdays at the United Methodist Church, 171 W. Center St., beginning Sept. 6. Walkers and runners of all abilities are welcomed; the goal is to improve walking or running ability as the program progresses. T-shirts are awarded at the completion of the program, mentors motivate participants, and brief presentations on various health and fitness-related topics are offered. Register at https://forms.gle/bz86rkycLxqQNztT8
GAMES, PUZZLES, i-PADS/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, i-Pads, and Smart T.V.
TODDLER STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Storytime held 9:30-10 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Ms. Mary for an in-person storytime with books, songs, rhymes, finger plays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 1-2. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
HIRING EVENT/Lewisburg
Evangelical Community Hospital is seeking candidates for clinical and non-clinical positions in all areas of the organization. A special hiring event will be held from 1-6 p.m., in the Miller Conference Rooms located in the Main Entrance of the Hospital at 1 Hospital Dr. Interested individuals are invited to schedule a 30-minute time slot with an employment professional. Walk-ins are welcome but pre-registration is preferred for the convenience of applicants and can be done by visiting www.EvanHospital.com/Careers and clicking on the hiring event registration button.
MASTER PLAN FOR AGING/Middleburg
Holly Kyle, director of Union/Snyder Agency on Aging, and Tiffany Snook, director of Community Services, will be at Penns Creek Adult Resource Center to talk and ask seniors for their opinions/ideas concerning the Master Plan for Aging at 10 a.m. Stop in and talk with them, give your ideas/opinions on what you think is important for the up coming planning period. There will be a free treat to go with lunch as part of giving your ideas and opinions.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Mifflinburg
Western Union County Food Pantry — Hope’s Haven Food Pantry serves residents of Union County each Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at Christ’s United Lutheran Church. For those who have food insecurity. Located 3 ½ miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy.
SPECIAL STITCHES/Mifflinburg
Special Stitches Group meets 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Connect with knitters and crocheters, enjoy friendly conversation and share tips and tricks as you work on your latest project. An instructor is on hand to teach knitting basics for beginners. The library has a supply of yarn and needles. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
INTRO TO MICROSOFT EXCEL/Mifflinburg
Intro to Microsoft Excel, 3:30-4:30 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Learn the basics of Microsoft Excel from formatting cells to modifying charts and graphs. Participants are also introduced to simple spreadsheet formulas. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
STORYTIME/Mifflinburg
Toddler/Preschool Discover Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Crafts, games, songs, and STEM activities. For ages 2-6. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
FOOD PANTRY/Millmont
Hope’s Haven Food Pantry continues to serve residents of Union County weekly, each Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m., at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, a.k.a. “Four Bells Church.” If you have a food insecurity, please visit. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy. Church is located 3.5 miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45 at 13765 Old Turnpike Road. Info: email administrator@4bellsfood.com, call 570-716-5601, or visit the church website, www.4bellschurch.com or Facebook page.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-374-0255.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, jewelry, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170. Proceeds benefit the Selinsgrove Senior Center.
YOGA/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers yoga classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
FUNDRAISER/Shamokin Dam
Support SUN P.E.T.S. and enjoy food and music, 4-8 p.m. at Skeeter's BBQ. Live music by The Mile Hill Band and The Ann Kerstetter Band.
TO-GO MEALS/Sunbury
The Salvation Army, 40 S. Fourth St., will serve To-Go Meals, Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m.
OPEN MIC NIGHT/Sunbury
Open Mic Night, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.
SEPT. 7
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. features Zumba Gold 9-10 a.m.; Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; R.I.P.P.E.D. 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
NEW PARKINSON'S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
The Parkinson’s Exercise Program helps manage Parkinson’s disease symptoms by incorporating aerobic, strength, balance, agility, multitasking, and stretching exercises set to fun music. Classes are 12:45-2 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday, at the Lewisburg YMCA, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required to participate, but you may observe a class at any time. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org for information.
GAMES, PUZZLES, i-PADS/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, i-Pads, and Smart T.V.
CONCERT/Lewisburg
Weis Center for the Performing Arts kicks off at 6 p.m. with a free concert by DC-based brass ensemble, DuPont Brass, outside on the Weis Center Plaza. This lively nine-piece ensemble consists of brass, a rhythm section and vocalists. The event is co-presented with Bucknell Basketball; patrons are encouraged to come early for free family-friendly events from 5-6 p.m. Pre-concert activities will include: hoops on the Plaza — come play basketball with the men’s and women’s basketball teams, meet the teams: autograph signings, pics with Bucky the Bison, Bison Girls Dance Team showcase performance, Bucknell Cheerleaders appearance, cornhole, raffles and prizes. Bucknell’s food truck The Flying Bison will also be parked on-site from 5-7 p.m. with snacks, drinks, and dinner offerings for a fee.
STORYTIME WITH BENTLEY/Lewisburg
Storytime with Bentley, 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Listen to stories and participate in activities with Bentley the service dog. All ages welcome. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
GED CLASSES/Middleburg
Free GED classes to prepare for the GED or college entrance exam held 9 a.m. to noon every Thursday at the Middleburg Borough Building Community Room (third floor). Info: 570-523-7755, ext. 2379. To register for class visit www.csiu.org/AdultEd to complete the online application.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
BOOK CLUB/Mifflinburg
Novel Thoughts Book Club meets 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Join fellow book lovers and discuss Between Shades of Gray by Ruta Sepetys. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
YOUNG ADULT WRITERS GROUP/Mifflinburg
Young Adult Writers Group meets 3-4 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Grow confidence in your writing skills. Each meeting focuses on a new element of writing. For ages 12-18. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
ADULT WRITERS GROUP/Mifflinburg
Adult Writers Group meets 5-6 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Grow confidence in your writing skills, receive encouragement, and connect with other local writers. There will be time to write in a group setting and offer critiques to other participants. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
TEEN LEADERS CLUB/Mifflinburg
Teen Leaders Club for students in grades 6-9, meets from 3-4:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Mifflinburg YMCA, 333 E. Chestnut St. Hangout and have fun with friends. Develop leadership skills and build confidence. Get involved in serving the community. Info: Mifflinburg YMCA at 570-966-7273
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. at the Milton Moose, 139 S. Front St.
MUSIC SERIES/Selinsgrove
Nate Myers & The Aces will perform at The Rudy Gelnett Music Series at the Commons, 2 N. Market St., from 6:30 to 8 p.m. All performances are free to the public. Bring chairs.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, jewelry, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170. Proceeds benefit the Selinsgrove Senior Center.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
LECTURE/Selinsgrove
Claudia Williamson Kramer, professor of economics at Gary W. Rollins College of Business at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, and Carson Reeling, associate professor in the Department of Agricultural Economics at Purdue University, will present the lecture “How Much Should We Regulate the Economy To Fix the Environment?” at 7 p.m. in the Degenstein Center Theater in the Charles B. Degenstein Campus Center.
KIDS COOKING CLASS/Sunbury
Culinary Kids Cooking Class for ages 6-11 held at 5:30 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Today features fruit and cream cheese pastries. Registration is required and space is limited. Parents/guardians must be with kids under 11 years old. 570-286-2461
BIBLE STUDY, EXERCISE, BINGO/Sunbury
Sunbury Senior Action Center features Bible study at 9 a.m., chair exercise at 10, members meeting at 12:30 p.m., and 31 cards at 2.