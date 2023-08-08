AUG. 8
GEISINGER MOBILE HEALTH BUS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features Geisinger Mobile Health Bus laboratory collection services for blood draws and urine samples in the parking lot every Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointment is necessary for lab services. Geisinger patients can self-schedule an appointment via MyGeisinger. A doctor’s order is required for non-geisinger patients.
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features cycling 8-9 a.m.; Zumba Gold 9-10 a.m.; Central PA Foodbank food distribution 1-2 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. A donation of $1 to help with expenses is appreciated. Lessons are available upon request and mentors are available for new players to answer questions and play as their partner.
BOOK SALE/Herndon
A book sale held 4-6 p.m. at Zion Church. Books by the bag. Greeting cards and puzzles available. Info: 570-758-3173.
FAIR/Laurelton
The 98th Annual Union County West End Fair continues at Lincoln Park Fairgrounds. Senior Citizen’s Day — free admission for seniors 62 and older. Market steer, dairy beef, breeding beef shows at 9 a.m., 4-wheel drive truck pulls at 6:30 p.m., exhibitor Best of Show and Baking Contest at 7, Mark Alexander and Trainwreck Survivors perform at 7.
PRESCHOOL STORY & ACTIVITY TIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the West End Library. Join Ms. Judy for a storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments, and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested getting ready for kindergarten activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Adults must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773, or registering online.
QUILT TICKETS AVAILABLE/Laurelton
Check out the Penns Creek Adult Resource Center’s Quilt Raffle prizes at the Union County West End Fair in the craft/canning/baking building. Raffle tickets are $1 a piece or six for $5.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Lewisburg
“Ready, Set, Move! VBS” held 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Buffalo Crossroads Community Church, 954 Johnson Mill Road. Kids will learn to Follow Jesus Here, There, and Everywhere! The Kingdom Kidz Puppet Ministry is the special guest.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club, 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game is welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
CRUISE INTO KINDERGARTEN/Lewisburg
Play K — Cruise into Kindergarten, 2-3 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Get your kids ready for kindergarten with Cruise into Kindergarten, a series of programs that allow children entering kindergarten to “play kindergarten” using activities and materials around themes that align with PA Early Learning Standards. This program is funded by the Cruise into Kindergarten initiative with materials and curriculum provided by the Office of Commonwealth Libraries. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
NEW PARKINSON’S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
The Parkinson’s Exercise Program helps manage Parkinson’s disease symptoms by incorporating aerobic, strength, balance, agility, multitasking, and stretching exercises set to fun music. Classes are 12:45-2 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday, at the Lewisburg YMCA, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required to participate, but you may observe a class at any time. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org for information.
GAMES, PUZZLES, i-PADS & BINGO/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, i-Pads, and Smart T.V.
BINGO/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center 116 N. 2nd. St., will host a Quarter Bingo starting at 5:30 p.m. Public invited.
CARNIVAL/Middleburg
Middleburg Fireman’s Carnival held on the carnival grounds. Lunch served 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hot roast beef sandwich meal served at 4:30 p.m. Entertainment by Into the Spin. Wristbands.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
FREE LUNCH/Mifflinburg
Free lunch served to children and teens, ages 18 and under from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Mifflinburg Community Park, pavilion 2 and will be offered through Aug. 22. The Summer Food Service Program is sponsored by the Milton YMCA and hosted by the Mifflinburg YMCA. Child/teen must be present to receive a meal and should eat at the pavilion. Info: Angela at the Mifflinburg YMCA, 570-966-7273 or ahaines@gsvymca.org.
BABY & TODDLER WATER PLAY DAY/Mifflinburg
Baby and Toddler Water Play Day held 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Have fun in the library’s back yard. Hear a fun story, blow bubbles, and sing some songs too. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:15 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
MUSIC SERIES/Selinsgrove
Strawberry Ridge will perform at The Rudy Gelnett Music Series at the Commons, 2 N. Market St., from 6:30 to 8 p.m. All performances are free to the public. Bring chairs.
GRANDMA’S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, jewelry, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170. Proceeds benefit the Selinsgrove Senior Center.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
BINGO/Sunbury
Bingo begins at 6 p.m. at The Diner, 425 Market St. Doors open at 4. Info: 570-917-4613.
ARMCHAIR AEROBICS/Sunbury
Armchair Aerobics at the Library, 10-11 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Exercise while staying seated. Open to everyone. Info: 570-286-2461.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Rapid Run performs 5:30-8 p.m. at Penn’s Tavern, 113 River Road, Route 147. Penn’s welcomes reservations, 570-286-2007.
ASL CLASS/Sunbury
Learn ASL, 10 a.m. to noon at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
AUG. 9
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Elm St., features toning/sculpting 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
FAIR/Laurelton
The 98th Annual Union County West End Fair continues at Lincoln Park Fairgrounds. Ice Cream Night — first 200 riders receive free ice cream at Packer’s stand. Market lamb, breeding sheep, market goat, breeding meat goat shows at 9 a.m., light farm stock PACE tractor pulls at 6 p.m., entertainment by Bluegrass Ramblers at 7.
QUILT TICKETS AVAILABLE/Laurelton
Check out the Penns Creek Adult Resource Center’s Quilt Raffle prizes at the Union County West End Fair in the craft/canning/baking building. Raffle tickets are $1 a piece or six for $5.
GAMES, PUZZLES, i-PADS/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, i-Pads, and Smart T.V.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Lewisburg
“Ready, Set, Move! VBS” held 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Buffalo Crossroads Community Church, 954 Johnson Mill Road. Kids will learn to Follow Jesus Here, There, and Everywhere! The Kingdom Kidz Puppet Ministry is the special guest.
MUSIC IN THE PARK/Lewisburg
Lone Crow Rebellion will perform rock music at 7 p.m. at the Lewisburg Area Recreation Park West, 219 N. 15th St., at the Shade Structure, opposite the tennis courts. In the event of rain, concerts will be held indoors. Rain information will be announced on the Arts Council’s Facebook page and on local radio. Bring your lawn chair or blanket, pack your favorite snacks or a picnic dinner. For more info including rain locations, visit lewisburgartscouncil.com/music-in-the-park/. Free and open to the public.
CRUISE INTO KINDERGARTEN/Lewisburg
Play K — Cruise into Kindergarten, 2-3 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Get your kids ready for kindergarten with Cruise into Kindergarten, a series of programs that allow children entering kindergarten to “play kindergarten” using activities and materials around themes that align with PA Early Learning Standards. This program is funded by the Cruise into Kindergarten initiative with materials and curriculum provided by the Office of Commonwealth Libraries. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
CARNIVAL/Middleburg
Middleburg Fireman’s Carnival continues on the carnival grounds. Lunch served 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pork and sauerkraut meal served at 4:30 p.m. Entertainment by Chris Woodward Shindiggin. Wristbands.
NICKEL BINGO/Middleburg
Bring your nickels to Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road, to play Bingo at 10:30 a.m. Open to the public.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Mifflinburg
Western Union County Food Pantry — Hope’s Haven Food Pantry serves residents of Union County each Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at Christ’s United Lutheran Church. For those who have food insecurity. Located 3 ½ miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy.
CREEPY CRAWLY BUG SHOW/Mifflinburg
Herr Memorial Library hosts a Creepy Crawly Bug Show, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Mifflinburg Community Park, North 5th Street. Get up close and personal with a variety of insects and learn why they are important to us. Presented by the Penn State Entomology Department. Sponsored by Service First Federal Credit Union. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
SPECIAL STITCHES/Mifflinburg
Special Stitches Group meets 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Connect with knitters and crocheters at the library. Enjoy friendly conversation and share tips and tricks as you work on your latest project. An instructor is on hand to teach knitting basics for beginners. The library has a supply of yarn and needles. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
FOOD PANTRY/Millmont
Hope’s Haven Food Pantry continues to serve residents of Union County weekly, each Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m., at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, a.k.a. “Four Bells Church.” If you have a food insecurity, please visit. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy. Church is located 3.5 miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45 at 13765 Old Turnpike Road. Info: email administrator@4bellsfood.com, call 570-716-5601, or visit the church website, www.4bellschurch.com or Facebook page.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-374-0255.
GRANDMA’S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, jewelry, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170. Proceeds benefit the Selinsgrove Senior Center.
YOGA/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers yoga classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
ARTWORK RECEIVED/Sunbury
Art work will be received for the Susquehanna Art Society’s Annual Judged Art Show at the Degenstein Library, 40 S. Fifth St., from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. All work must be original. The show will run from Aug. 15-24 at the library. Details can be found on the website susqueartsociety.org
TO-GO MEALS/Sunbury
The Salvation Army, 40 S. Fourth St., will serve To-Go Meals, Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m.
ACOUSTIC JAM/Sunbury
Ed & Friends Acoustic Jam, 7-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
BOOK CLUB/Sunbury
Reading Nomads Book Club meets at 6:30 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
HEALTHY LIVING, BINGO, POKER/Sunbury
Sunbury Senior Action Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features Healthy Living on a Budget at 10:30 a.m., Bingo at 12:30 p.m., Penny Poker at 12:30, and 31 cards at 2.
AUG. 10
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. features Zumba Gold 9-10 a.m.; Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; R.I.P.P.E.D. 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
LIVE MUSIC/Dalmatia
Chris T Harp & The All Star Band perform 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Hickory Corners & Community Fire Company Carnival, 1124 Hickory Road.
LIVE MUSIC/Danville
Ann Kerstetter Trio performs 6-8 p.m. at the Pine Barn Inn.
LGBTQ FAMILIES MEETING/Danville
PFLAG Danville/Central Susquehanna Valley invites families of LGBTQ children of any age, allies and members of the LGBTQ+ community age 18+ to meet others, 7-8 p.m. for a monthly discussion group in person in Danville with guest speakers. All are welcome to join the conversation or just listen, regardless of residence. For details, contact danvillepflag@gmail.com
FAIR/Laurelton
The 98th Annual Union County West End Fair continues at Lincoln Park Fairgrounds. Dairy cattle show, youth tractor driving contest (until 2 p.m.) begins at 9 a.m., light farm stock NO PACE tractor pulls and interstate sanctioned mini rod pulls at 6:30 p.m., Supreme showmanship, livestock dress up parade, pee wee showmanship at 7, and entertainment by Stars Go Dim with show opening with Danelle Cressinger Band at 7.
WEST END READERS/Laurelton
West End Readers meet 6-7 p.m. at the West End Library. Connect with fellow book lovers as they discuss The All-Girl Filling Station’s Last Reunion by Fannie Flagg. Each month the group will select and discuss a new book. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library, or registering online.
QUILT TICKETS AVAILABLE/Laurelton
Check out the Penns Creek Adult Resource Center’s Quilt Raffle prizes at the Union County West End Fair in the craft/canning/baking building. Raffle tickets are $1 a piece or six for $5.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Elizabeth’s Bistro, 412 Market St. Free. Piano on the patio. Info: 570-523-8088.
NEW PARKINSON’S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
The Parkinson’s Exercise Program helps manage Parkinson’s disease symptoms by incorporating aerobic, strength, balance, agility, multitasking, and stretching exercises set to fun music. Classes are 12:45-2 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday, at the Lewisburg YMCA, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required to participate, but you may observe a class at any time. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org for information.
GAMES, PUZZLES, i-PADS/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, i-Pads, and Smart T.V.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Lewisburg
“Ready, Set, Move! VBS” held 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Buffalo Crossroads Community Church, 954 Johnson Mill Road. Kids will learn to Follow Jesus Here, There, and Everywhere! The Kingdom Kidz Puppet Ministry is the special guest.
CRUISE INTO KINDERGARTEN/Lewisburg
Play K — Cruise into Kindergarten, 2-3 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Get your kids ready for kindergarten with Cruise into Kindergarten, a series of programs that allow children entering kindergarten to “play kindergarten” using activities and materials around themes that align with PA Early Learning Standards. This program is funded by the Cruise into Kindergarten initiative with materials and curriculum provided by the Office of Commonwealth Libraries. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
CARNIVAL/Middleburg
Middleburg Fireman’s Carnival continues on the carnival grounds. Lunch served 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Turkey and filling meal served at 4:30 p.m. Entertainment by The Lucky Afternoon Band. Wristbands. Parade begins at 6:30 p.m.
GED CLASSES/Middleburg
Free GED classes to prepare for the GED or college entrance exam held 9 a.m. to noon every Thursday at the Middleburg Borough Building Community Room (third floor). Info: 570-523-7755, ext. 2379. To register for class visit www.csiu.org/AdultEd to complete the online application.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
FREE LUNCH/Mifflinburg
Free lunch served to children and teens, ages 18 and under from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Mifflinburg Community Park, pavilion 2 and will be offered through Aug. 22. The Summer Food Service Program is sponsored by the Milton YMCA and hosted by the Mifflinburg YMCA. Child/teen must be present to receive a meal and should eat at the pavilion. Info: Angela at the Mifflinburg YMCA, 570-966-7273 or ahaines@gsvymca.org.
TEEN LEADERS CLUB/Miffllinburg
Hanging Out with a Purpose Teen Leaders Club meets 3-4:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Mifflinburg YMCA, 333 E. Chestnut St. For students in grades 6-9. There is no cost to join the club and receive free YMCA membership for active club members. To register, call 570-966-7273, in person, or online at www.gsvymca.org. Info: Angela Haines at ahaines@gsvymca.org.
FAMILY MOVIE/Mifflinburg
Family Movie presented at 1 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. A fun family movie about a young girl and her big red dog. Beat the afternoon heat and enjoy some snacks too. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. at the Milton Moose, 139 S. Front St.
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL/Port Trevorton
Hope UMC Outreach & Missions Team of Port Trevorton, 1623 Main St., will serve a free community dinner from 5-6:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall. Meal will be dine-in or take-out and include hamburg barbecue, baked beans, macaroni salad, and pudding.
CAR SHOW/Selinsgrove
The Selinsgrove Rotary Club will host its third annual car show in downtown Selinsgrove — a night filled with fun, food, music and cars. Cars, trucks and motorcycles must be pre-registered and the show fee is $15 per vehicle. Each registrant will be automatically registered for a drawing to win one of five cash prizes. Entry forms may be obtained by going to the Selinsgrove Rotary Club website. Registrants will receive a show packet in the mail after registering. All vehicles will be checked in that evening at the Selinsgrove High School parking lot at 500 Broad St., before being directed to their downtown parking. There will be street vendors serving hot dogs, hot sandwiches as well as ice cream. Info: Tom Gates at 570-850-7907.
MUSIC SERIES/Selinsgrove
Runaway Stroller will perform at The Rudy Gelnett Music Series at the Commons, 2 N. Market St., from 6:30 to 8 p.m. All performances are free to the public. Bring chairs.
GRANDMA’S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, jewelry, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170. Proceeds benefit the Selinsgrove Senior Center.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
ARTWORK RECEIVED/Sunbury
Art work will be received for the Susquehanna Art Society’s Annual Judged Art Show at the Degenstein Library, 40 S. Fifth St., from 1:30-6:30 p.m. All work must be original. The show will run from Aug. 15-24 at the library. Details can be found on the website susqueartsociety.org
KARAOKE THURSDAYS/Sunbury
Karaoke Thursday begins at 6:30-9:30 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
OPEN HOUSE/Sunbury
Rep. Michael Stender (R-Northumberland/Montour) will host an open house at his new district office in Sunbury, from 3-6 p.m. at 390 Washington Ave. Light refreshments will be served.
GRIEF GROUP & KNITTING CLUB/Sunbury
Grief Group meets at 1:30 p.m. and Knitting Club at 3 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
BIBLE STUDY, EXERCISE, CARDS/Sunbury
Sunbury Senior Action Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features Bible study at 9 a.m., chair exercise at 10, Pinochle card party at 12:30 p.m., bingo at 12:30, and 31 cards at 2.
AUG. 11
FAIR/Laurelton
The 98th Annual Union County West End Fair continues at Lincoln Park Fairgrounds. Livestock sale opening ceremonies at 12:30 p.m., youth livestock sale at 1 p.m., East Coast Sanctioned Pulls at 6, and Adam and The Armadillos performing at 7.
QUILT TICKETS AVAILABLE/Laurelton
Check out the Penns Creek Adult Resource Center’s Quilt Raffle prizes at the Union County West End Fair in the craft/canning/baking building. Raffle tickets are $1 a piece or six for $5.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
The Ann Kerstetter Band performs 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Fero Vineyard & Winery.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
SENSORY FRIENDLY FAMILY NIGHT/Lewisburg
Sensory Friendly Family Night, 4-7 p.m. at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum. A special Museum event for children with autism spectrum or sensory processing disorders. The Museum will limit capacity, turn down sounds and lights, and provide adaptive equipment to offer a safe and fun experience for all. These programs are sponsored by the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way and are free for participants. This event is recommended for all ages and registration is required. Purchase a ticket for each family member attending, 1 year and older. Register at: https://bit.ly/3wEnKQq
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Lewisburg
“Ready, Set, Move! VBS” held 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Buffalo Crossroads Community Church, 954 Johnson Mill Road. Kids will learn to Follow Jesus Here, There, and Everywhere! The Kingdom Kidz Puppet Ministry is the special guest.
CARNIVAL/Middleburg
Middleburg Fireman’s Carnival continues on the carnival grounds. Lunch served 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Ham and scalloped potatoes meal served at 4:30 p.m. Entertainment by Memory Lane. Wristbands. Fireworks display at 10:30 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Rich & Nate perform 7-9 p.m. on the outside patio at Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
ARMCHAIR AEROBICS/Sunbury
Armchair Aerobics at the Library, 10-11 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Exercise while staying seated. Open to everyone. Info: 570-286-2461.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Good Little Americans perform 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
CLOTHING GIVEAWAY/Sunbury
A clothing giveaway held 9 a.m. to noon at Otterbein United Methodist Church, Fourth and Vine streets.
CRAFT, NICKEL BINGO, CARDS/Sunbury
Sunbury Senior Action Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features craft at 10 a.m., nickel bingo at 12:30 p.m., and 31 cards at 2.
CHURCH FESTIVAL/Trevorton
The 24th annual St. Patrick Church Festival held 5-10 p.m. at 331 W. Shamokin St. Theme: “Animals Around the World.” Ethnic food, games, bingo, free entertainment, prizes. Entertainment: Lite Switch (classic dance music) 6:30-9:30 p.m. Children’s games and bingo in the parish hall from 6-9 p.m.
BOTTLES & BREWS/Williamsport
Bottles & Brews Fundraiser held at the Taber Museum, 858 W. Fourth St. Sample the wares of local amateur and professional brewers, vintners and distillers. A selection of catered cuisine, raffles and prizes will add to the festivities. Local mainstays such as Bullfrog Brewery, Riepstine’s Pub, Rosko’s Brew House, Boom City Brewing, Therapy Brewing, New Trail Brewing — just to name a few — are scheduled participants. Mid-State Beverage Co. has lined up several major brewers to participate in the fun. A selection of hors d’oeuvres and other foods to sample during the evening. There are limited tickets to this event, and there will be a finite amount of “golden tickets” to purchase for folks to gain early access to the event before the general public. Tickets are available at the LCHS website and by calling 570-326-3326 or pick them up at the Taber Museum. Handcrafted hardwood buckets filled with goodies, gift cards, etc. will be raffled away. For more details, or to enquire about tickets, donations or sponsorship contact the Taber Museum or check out the website: bottlesandbrews.com.
AUG. 12
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features Tae Kwon Do — Beginner Class, 12:30-1:30 p.m. and Advanced Class, 1:30-3 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
TRAINS/Danville
In its 17th year, the Saturday Trains program at Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, corner of Pine and East Market streets, continues every Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon. Everyone is welcome and even the children can run the electric trains.
BIGFOOT & CRYPTID FESTIVAL/Elysburg
The first annual Central Pennsylvania Bigfoot and Cryptid Festival will be held 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the All Homes Day Park, Memorial Avenue. Bigfoot guest speakers will include Matt Arner, Daniel Benoit, Michael Cook, Sean Forker. Paranormal researcher Maxim W. Furek will discuss his paranormal book, Coal Region Hoodoo, containing several chapters on, what he calls, “The Bigfoot Enigma.” More than 25 vendors and five food trucks will be at the event, broadcast live by Big Country Radio from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A Bigfoot costumed person on hand. Info: Gwendolyn Purcell at 570-259-9387.
FAIR/Laurelton
The 98th Annual Union County West End Fair concludes at Lincoln Park Fairgrounds. Kids & Family Day. At 10 a.m., Farm stock PACE tractor pulls and Kids Day activities for ages 2-12 (until 2 p.m.) No canned goods. Admission fee of $2 is donated to a child-based nonprofit organization. Midway opens at 11 a.m., ice cream treats at noon, rides open at 1 p.m. ($5 ride wristband), old fashioned games 3-4 p.m., tractor pull intermission (no rides running) 5-6 p.m., SCTPA and Interstate Sanctioned Tractor Pu lls at 6, Rick K and the All Nighters perform at 7.
QUILT TICKETS AVAILABLE/Laurelton
Check out the Penns Creek Adult Resource Center’s Quilt Raffle prizes at the Union County West End Fair in the craft/canning/baking building. Raffle tickets are $1 a piece or six for $5.
CHICKEN BARBECUE/Lewisburg
The Buffalo Crossroads Community Church, 954 Johnson Mill Road, will hold a carry-out chicken barbecue. Dinners are $12 and include a half chicken, baked potato, applesauce, roll and brownie. Dinners can be picked up between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Pre-order by calling 570-428-4058. Proceeds benefit church ministries.
CARNIVAL/Middleburg
Middleburg Fireman’s Carnival concludes on the carnival grounds. Lunch served 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Chicken barbecue served at 4:30 p.m. Entertainment by Modern Outlaws. Wristbands.
5K WALK/RUN Middleburg
The Middleburg Area Kiwanis Club will host its ninth annual 5k Walk/Run at the Middleburg Firemen’s Carnival Grounds. Registration opens at 7 a.m. with the run stepping out at 8. Awards will be given for overall male and female winners, plus the top three in each of nine different age groups. Ages 10 and under will participate in a 2K Run. Kiwanis events support many different youth groups in the Middleburg area. This year’s 5K will be held in memory of long-time educator and Kiwanis charter member David Stull.
TOURS/Mifflinburg
The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum is celebrating it’s 45th year as a museum and will be open for tours Saturday and Sunday afternoons from 1-4 p.m. Join the celebration by visiting the museum at 598 Green St., to get a glimpse of life before the golden age of the automobile. Tours are offered at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. and include the Visitors’ Center, Heiss family home, carriage house, buggy factory and repository.
TOURS/Northumberland
The Joseph Priestley House Museum, the historic site located at 472 Priestley Ave., will be open 1-4 p.m. Docents lead tours beginning at 1, 2, and 3 p.m. Reservations are not required. There is an admission fee and the public is free to explore the various gardens. Info: Murrie Zlotziver, 570-473-9474 or jphopsmanager@gmail.com
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
The Substitutes perform 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
CHURCH FESTIVAL/Trevorton
The 24th annual St. Patrick Church Festival held 5-10 p.m. at 331 W. Shamokin St. Theme: “Animals Around the World.” Ethnic food, games, bingo, free entertainment, prizes. Entertainment: Looker (classic rock music), 6:30-9:30 p.m. Also, theme basket raffle, three cash raffle prizes. Drawings will be held for winners of baskets and cash raffle following entertainment. Children’s games and bingo in the parish hall from 6-9 p.m.
HOMECOMING FESTIVAL/West Milton
The West Milton Homecoming Festival will be held at West Milton Memorial Park, River Road. Cafeteria supper starts at 4:30 p.m. including scalloped turkey, hamburg barbecue, baked beans, hot dogs, baked corn, baked macaroni, French fries, other assortment of items and homemade pies and cakes. Chinese auction tickets available for purchase starting at 5. At 6 p.m., cake wheel, penny pitch, ring toss and children’s games. McNett Country Band provides entertainment at 6.
AUG. 13
TAE KWON DO/Beaver Springs
The Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. features Tae Kwon Do — Beginner Class 1:30-2:30 p.m. and Advanced Class, 2:30-4 p.m.
MUSEUM OPEN/Beavertown
The Beavertown Historical Society’s featured business will be Middleswarth Chips. The Museum will be open from 1-3 p.m. in the Beavertown Borough Building, 111 W. Walnut St. For special appointments, call Karen Burns at 570-658-7385.
CONCERT/Beavertown
St. Peter’s Independent Bible Church, Middle Road, will host One Heart One Voice in concert at 9 a.m. Info: 570-658-4201.
TOURS/Danville
The Montgomery House and Boyd House museums will open 1-4 p.m. Sundays through October. Fee of $10 for adults over 18 years. Members of the Montour County Historical Society and students under 18 no charge. Learn about General Wm. Montgomery, founder of Danville while visiting his home. The first floor is decorated in the era when the Montgomery family lived there. Displays of the local Native American arrowheads and tools, Mrs. Geisinger’s bed and clothing of our ancestors can be seen on the second floor. The Boyd House is the home of one of the largest military collections in the area, a Victorian parlor as well as scores of historic photos and items of Montour County’s business and industries.
SUNDAY CONVERSATIONS/Lewisburg
“A.I. — The Bible — And The End Times” Sunday Conversations begins at 2 p.m. every Sunday at The Himmelreich Reading Room, 18 Market St.
CONCERT/McAlisterville
Jeremy Goodling will be in concert at 6 p.m. at Stony Run Mission, 2825 Evendale Hill Road.
SMORGASBORD/McClure
McClure Volunteer Fire Company will host a smorgasbord from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The meal will consist of three meats (ham, turkey and roast beef), filling, mashed potatoes, gravy, two vegetables and assorted desserts. Cost: $12/age 13 and older, $6/ages 6-12, and age 5 and younger, free. Dine in or take out.
TOURS/Mifflinburg
The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum is celebrating it’s 45th year as a museum and will be open for tours Saturday and Sunday afternoons from 1-4 p.m. Join the celebration by visiting the museum at 598 Green St., to get a glimpse of life before the golden age of the automobile. Tours are offered at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. and include the Visitors’ Center, Heiss family home, carriage house, buggy factory and repository.
TOURS/Northumberland
The Joseph Priestley House Museum, the historic site located at 472 Priestley Ave., will be open 1-4 p.m. Docents lead tours beginning at 1, 2, and 3 p.m. Reservations are not required. There is an admission fee and the public is free to explore the various gardens. Info: Murrie Zlotziver, 570-473-9474 or jphopsmanager@gmail.com
TOURS/Selinsgrove
The Old Herman School, 3015 Salem Road, will again be open for tours Sunday afternoons from 1 to 4 p.m. until Sept. 3. Take a trip back in time to the 1800s and visit a historic wooden one-room schoolhouse. Admission is free. With questions, call 570-966-4320 or visit on Facebook by searching Old Herman School.
CAMPFIRE SUNDAY/Shamokin Dam
Music by Kj Reimensnyder Wagner, a campfire, and meal begins at 6:30 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, 3249 N. Old Trail. Hear Kj sing a mix of familiar songs and audience participation songs with a few original pieces interspersed. Activities for all ages. For more information see St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church Shamokin Dam’s Facebook page or call 570-743-3052. In case of inclement weather, the event will be held in the rec center.
TOURS/Sunbury
The Hunter House Museum is open from 2-4 p.m. Tours though museum and outside at Fort Augusta Model will be given by Board members and Society members. Museum is located at 1150 Front St., at the model fort. Library is also open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 1-4 p.m. and the first Wednesday of the month until 8 p.m. Info: 570-286-4083 or www.northumberlandcountyhistoricalsociety.org
AUG. 14
MACC FITNESS & PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center, (MACC), 67 Elm St., features Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; Monday Night Bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. with concession stand and bingo from 6-8 p.m.
SINGERCISE CLASS/Lewisburg
Singercise is a therapeutic singing program for people with Parkinson’s disease and their carepartners offered by the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA free of charge. The program aims to work out all of those little muscles involved in speaking and singing that we don’t usually think about, while providing a source of social support in a fun and engaging setting. Class will be every Monday. In person class: 11:30 a.m. at the Lewisburg YMCA; virtual class: 1 p.m., via Zoom. Registration is required and class slots are available on a first come, first served basis. Register at gsvymca.org. Singercise is open to participants of any physical ability or fitness level. Musical experience and singing ability are not required.
GAMES, PUZZLES, i-PADS/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, i-Pads, and Smart T.V.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
DISCOVER NEW APP/Lewisburg
Discover our New Library App presented 6-7 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Learn how to download and use the new library app. Explore useful app features and how easy it is to search the library’s catalog in the palm of your hand. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
BUILDING DAY/Lewisburg
Building Day at the Library, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Use your imagination and the library’s building sets to construct and create your own castles, fortresses, towers and more. All ages welcome. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
NICKEL BINGO/Middleburg
Bring your nickels to Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road, to play Bingo at 10:30 a.m. Open to the public.
MUSIC IN THE PARK/Northumberland
The Ann Kerstetter Duo performs originals, classic rock, classic blues and Americana during Music in the Park, 7-8 p.m. at King Street Park.
FUNDRAISER/Selinsgrove
The Friends of the Rudy Gelnett Library will hold a fundraiser at Wendy’s in Selinsgrove from 5-8 p.m. A portion of the evening’s proceeds will be donated to the Friends group. Enjoy a meal that supports the libraries in Snyder County.
EDUCATIONAL MEETING/Sunbury
Sen. Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-27) and Rep. Michael Stender (R-108) invite local residents to join them at 6 p.m. in the Shikellamy High School Auditorium, 600 Walnut St., for an educational meeting about the environmental permitting process in Pennsylvania. Doors open at 5:30. Attendees will learn about the regulatory and permitting procedures for each agency. Representatives from the following organizations will give informational presentations and be available at tables before and after the public meeting to answer questions: Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, Northumberland County Conservation District, Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, Susquehanna River Basin Commission, Chesapeake Bay Commission. This meeting is free to attend and open to the public.
BOOK BINGO/Sunbury
Book Bingo begins at 2 p.m. upstairs at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St. Free to play and everyone wins.
AUG. 15
GEISINGER MOBILE HEALTH BUS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features Geisinger Mobile Health Bus laboratory collection services for blood draws and urine samples in the parking lot every Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointment is necessary for lab services. Geisinger patients can self-schedule an appointment via MyGeisinger. A doctor’s order is required for non-geisinger patients.
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features cycling 8-9 a.m.; Zumba Gold 9-10 a.m.; Central PA Foodbank food distribution 1-2 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
FOOD GIVEAWAY/Beavertown
Helping Hands, Helping Others, Inc. food giveaway begins at 11:30 a.m. at Beaver Lutheran Church, Route 522 at the west end of Beavertown. Must enter the rear of the church by Gross Road across from Boonie’s. The road to the rear of the church will be blocked until 11:30 a.m., or until the truck supplying the food giveaway unloads. Once the road is opened, you will be directed to park your car, get out of your car, and line up in front of the pavilion at the end of the parking lot. You select the foods that you want. Not asking for income limits, but you be asked for your name and address. Bring a box/boxes or bags. Volunteers should arrive around 9 a.m. to get organized. Not government funded so any donation is appreciated and is a 501-C3 tax donation. Send to PO Box 151, Beavertown.
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. A donation of $1 to help with expenses is appreciated. Lessons are available upon request and mentors are available for new players to answer questions and play as their partner.
PRESCHOOL STORY & ACTIVITY TIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the West End Library. Join Ms. Judy for a storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments, and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested getting ready for kindergarten activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Adults must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773, or registering online.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club, 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game is welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
EMBARK BOOK CLUB/Lewisburg
Embark Book Club: Feed the Mind, Nourish the Soul meets 6-7 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join yoga therapist Dawn Shawley and others for enriching conversations based on yoga-related and other inspirational books. This month’s book will be Yoga for a World Out of Balance by Michael Stone. Each meeting will open with a few minutes of grounding, breath awareness, and may include light movement. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online. Participants are responsible for getting their own copy via the library or purchase. Prior reading of the book is not required but is preferred. Hot tea provided for participants that bring their own travel mug or thermos.
CRUISE INTO KINDERGARTEN/Lewisburg
Play K — Cruise into Kindergarten, 2-3 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Get your kids ready for kindergarten with Cruise into Kindergarten, a series of programs that allow children entering kindergarten to “play kindergarten” using activities and materials around themes that align with PA Early Learning Standards. This program is funded by the Cruise into Kindergarten initiative with materials and curriculum provided by the Office of Commonwealth Libraries. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
NEW PARKINSON’S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
The Parkinson’s Exercise Program helps manage Parkinson’s disease symptoms by incorporating aerobic, strength, balance, agility, multitasking, and stretching exercises set to fun music. Classes are 12:45-2 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday, at the Lewisburg YMCA, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required to participate, but you may observe a class at any time. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org for information.
GAMES, PUZZLES, i-PADS & BINGO/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, i-Pads, and Smart T.V.
BINGO/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center 116 N. 2nd. St., will host a Quarter Bingo starting at 5:30 p.m. Public invited.
FREE LUNCH/Mifflinburg
Free lunch served to children and teens, ages 18 and under from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Mifflinburg Community Park, pavilion 2 and will be offered through Aug. 22. The Summer Food Service Program is sponsored by the Milton YMCA and hosted by the Mifflinburg YMCA. Child/teen must be present to receive a meal and should eat at the pavilion. Info: Angela at the Mifflinburg YMCA, 570-966-7273 or ahaines@gsvymca.org.
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. every Tuesday at Milton American Legion, 401 N. Front St. Eight flavors to choose from. Cost: $10/dozen eat in or $11/dozen take out. 570-742-4632.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:15 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
MUSIC SERIES/Selinsgrove
One Heart One Voice will perform at The Rudy Gelnett Music Series at the Commons, 2 N. Market St., from 6:30 to 8 p.m. All performances are free to the public. Bring chairs.
GRANDMA’S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, jewelry, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170. Proceeds benefit the Selinsgrove Senior Center.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Chris T Harp, Kenny Jenkins & Mick Edinger perform 6-8:30 p.m. at Penn’s Tavern, 113 River Road, Route 147. Info: 570-286-2007.
BINGO/Sunbury
Bingo begins at 6 p.m. at The Diner, 425 Market St. Doors open at 4. Info: 570-917-4613.
ARMCHAIR AEROBICS/Sunbury
Armchair Aerobics at the Library, 10-11 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Exercise while staying seated. Open to everyone. Info: 570-286-2461.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Kenny Jenkins & The Good Little Americans perform 5:30-8 p.m. at Penn’s Tavern, 113 River Road, Route 147. Penn’s welcomes reservations, 570-286-2007.
ART SHOW OPENING/Sunbury
Susquehanna Art Society Annual Judged Art Show’s Opening, Reception and Award Ceremony held 6-8 p.m. in the Degenstein Library, 40 S. Fifth St. The awarding of prizes will be at 6:30. The show runs through Aug. 24 during library hours. Details can be found on the website susqueartsociety.org