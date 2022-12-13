DEC. 13
GEISINGER MOBILE HEALTH BUS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features Geisinger Mobile Health Bus laboratory collection services for blood draws and urine samples in the parking lot every Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointment is necessary for lab services. Geisinger patients can self-schedule an appointment via MyGeisinger. A doctor’s order is required for non-geisinger patients.
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features cycling 8-9 a.m.; Zumba Gold 9-10 a.m.; Central PA Foodbank food distribution 1-2 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
FREE ADOPTIONS/Danville
The Danville SPCA will hold free adoptions for pets in the shelter through Dec. 24. The shelter is open daily from 12:30 to 6 p.m. This is a savings of $150 for kittens, $85 for cats and from $75 to $300 for dogs. All animals are spayed or neutered, have their shots, are microchipped, flea and tick treated and dewormed. They come with toys and treats.
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. No fees and everyone welcome. Lessons precede the play if requested.
PINOCHLE, PUZZLES & GAMES/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd. St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for Pinochle, Hand & Foot, build puzzles, and Smart TV. i-Pads available to use at the center building.
QUARTER BINGO/Lewisburg
Quarter Bingo held 5-8 p.m. every Tuesday at the Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St. Everyone welcome. Bring a roll of quarter and have some fun.
PARKINSON’S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
Parkinson’s Exercise Program, a functional exercise program for people living with Parkinson’s disease, meets 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org to register.
WOMEN’S BRUNCH/Lewisburg
All ladies are invited to the Lewisburg Women’s Connection December brunch at Bonanza Restaurant in New Columbia. The brunch will begin promptly at 9:30 a.m., doors will open at 9. The cost of the breakfast buffet will be $16. Get your last minute gifts at the Christmas Gift Shopping Feature. Time will be provided from 9 until the meal begins and after the meal until the program at 11. The speaker for the morning is Irene McFadden of Exton, PA. Irene will tell how she found “The Greatest Gift”. Music will be provided by Terry Hoffman. For more information or to make reservations contact Peggy Stover at 570-847-4730, or Betty Blyler at blyler@dejazzd.com. You can find more information on Facebook at Lewisburg PA Women’s Connection.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
WALKING CLUB/Mifflinburg
Walking Club meets at 7 p.m. at the Mifflinburg YMCA. Everyone is welcome. You do not need a YMCA membership to participate. Meet the group, make new friends and get some fresh air. Expect a 30-45 minute walk on the rail trail or through town. Info: YMCA at 570-966-7273.
PAINTING WORKSHOP/Mifflinburg
The Painting Workshop “Light Your Way Lighthouse” presented 12:30-2:30 p.m. at the Mifflinburg YMCA. Follow the light to find your way to this beautiful scene. Cost: $20/member, $25/non-member. Register by calling 570-966-7273 or at ahaines@gsvymca.org
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. every Tuesday at Milton American Legion, 401 N. Front St. Eight flavors to choose from. Cost: $10/dozen eat in or $11/dozen take out. 570-742-4632.
FOOD BANK/Mount Pleasant Mills
The Mount Pleasant Mills United Methodist Church will host its Table of Grace Food Bank at the Emmanuel United Methodist Church, Route 35, on the second Tuesday of each month from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 5-6 p.m. There is no charge for items which include things such as canned goods, potatoes, hot or cold cereal, eggs, cheese, some paper products, pasta, and some personal hygiene items plus more. Items vary from month to month. Info: Call 570-539-8915 on Tuesdays from 9 a.m to 1 p.m.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:15 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Smooth Country performs 6-9 p.m. at the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, Route 11, next to Surplus Outlet. Open to public. Info: 570-473-3331.
GRANDMA’S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop open to residents of Snyder/Union counties, located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170.
BINGO/Sunbury
Bingo begins at 6 p.m. at The Diner, 425 Market St. Doors open at 4. Buffet available. Info: 570-917-4613.
DISCUSSION, POKENO, CARDS/Sunbury
Sunbury Sr. Action Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features TV and news discussion at 8:30 a.m., virtual program at 11, lunch at 11:30, Pokeno at 12:30 p.m., and Cards 31 at 2.
DEC. 14
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Elm St., features toning/sculpting 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
FREE ADOPTIONS/Danville
The Danville SPCA will hold free adoptions for pets in the shelter through Dec. 24. The shelter is open daily from 12:30 to 6 p.m. This is a savings of $150 for kittens, $85 for cats and from $75 to $300 for dogs. All animals are spayed or neutered, have their shots, are microchipped, flea and tick treated and dewormed. They come with toys and treats.
PINOCHLE, 50’S-60S MUSIC & GAMES/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd. St., opens at 9 a.m. for Pinochle, Hand & Foot, Smart TV, and 50s and 60s music played on a Smart TV. i-Pads available to use at the center building.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
NICKEL BINGO/Middleburg
Bring your nickels to Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road, Penns Creek to play Bingo at 10:30 a.m.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Mifflinburg
Western Union County Food Pantry — Hope’s Haven Food Pantry serves residents of Union County each Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at Christ’s United Lutheran Church. For those who have food insecurity. Located 3 ½ miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy.
FOOD PANTRY/Millmont
Hope’s Haven Food Pantry continues to serve residents of Union County weekly, each Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m., at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, a.k.a. “Four Bells Church.” If you have a food insecurity, please visit. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy. Church is located 3.5 miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45 at 13765 Old Turnpike Road. Info: email administrator@4bellsfood.com, call 570-716-5601, or visit the church website, www.4bellschurch.com or Facebook page.
GRANDMA’S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop open to residents of Snyder/Union counties, located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170.
STORYTIME/Selinsgrove
Mother Goose on the Loose Story Time, 10 a.m. at Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, 1 N. High St.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-374-0255.
OPEN MIC/Sunbury
Acoustic Guitar Open Mic, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
DISCUSSION, BINGO, CARDS/Sunbury
Sunbury Sr. Action Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features TV and news discussion at 8:30 a.m., lunch at 11:30, Bingo at 12:30 p.m. and Cards 31 at 2.
JR. BUILDERS CREW/Sunbury
Junior Builders Crew meets at 4 p.m. every other Wednesday at the Degenstein Community Library. All ages welcome to attend. Children must be accompanied by an adult. There are wooden blocks, Magna-Tiles, playstixs, cardboard blocks and more.
GEEZER NIGHT/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.
DEC. 15
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. features Zumba Gold 9-10 a.m.; Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; R.I.P.P.E.D. 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAM/Bloomsburg
After school held 6-7 p.m. at the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum. Sara Mika, independent owner of Mock Pie Studio, located in Catawissa, will come to the museum to teach her unique artistic style to children ages 6-12. Pre-registration is required. Class themes include: Roll of the Dice Monsters, Day of the Dead Skulls, Patterned Owls, Collagraph Printmaking, Hand Silhouettes, Symmetrical Paper Tiles and 3D Paper Ornaments. Info: 570-389-9206.
FREE ADOPTIONS/Danville
The Danville SPCA will hold free adoptions for pets in the shelter through Dec. 24. The shelter is open daily from 12:30 to 6 p.m. This is a savings of $150 for kittens, $85 for cats and from $75 to $300 for dogs. All animals are spayed or neutered, have their shots, are microchipped, flea and tick treated and dewormed. They come with toys and treats.
PARKINSON’S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
Parkinson’s Exercise Program, a functional exercise program for people living with Parkinson’s disease, meets 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org to register.
PINOCHLE, HAND & FOOT/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd. St., opens at 9 a.m. for Pinochle, Hand & Foot, and Skip-Bo. i-Pads available to use at the center building.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
LIVE NATIVITY/Middleburg
Bring the whole family to enjoy the annual Live Nativity at Middlecreek Farms. Enjoy 11 interactive scenes in the Nativity barn with over 100 cast and crew as well as live animals (including camels, zebu, peacocks, sheep, goats, and more). The “journey through Bethlehem” takes approximately 45 minutes and ends with live Christmas music, cookies, hot chocolate, and coffee. The Nativity runs from 6-9 p.m. The Nativity is located ofd Route 522, just west of Middleburg. (134 Farmhaus Road, Middleburg), Tickets are not required and there is no admission fee. Guests are encouraged to dress warmly as much of the Nativity barn is unheated. Info: call or text 570-541-9538.
WALKING CLUB/Mifflinburg
Walking Club meets at 7 p.m. at the Mifflinburg YMCA. Everyone is welcome. You do not need a YMCA membership to participate. Meet the group, make new friends and get some fresh air. Expect a 30-45 minute walk on the rail trail or through town. Info: YMCA at 570-966-7273.
LIVE MUSIC/Mifflinburg
The Gift Troutman Gift Trio will perform an eclectic mix of tunes including a medley of some of the Bee Gees greatest hits, 6-8 p.m. at the Rusty Rail. Info: 570-966-7878.
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. at the Milton Moose, 139 S. Front St.
GRANDMA’S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop open to residents of Snyder/Union counties, located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170.
LGBTQ FAMILIES MEETING/Selinsgrove and online
PFLAG Danville/Susquehanna Valley invites family of LGBTQ children of any age, allies and members of the LGBTQ+ community age 18+ to meet others for a monthly discussion in person from 7-8 p.m. in Selinsgrove, with the option (advance registration required) to join virtually. All welcome regardless of residence. For details, contact danvillepflag@gmail.com
STAND UP COMEDY NIGHT/Sunbury
Stand Up Comedy Night, 7:30-8:30 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, Raspberry Avenue.
EXERCISE, BINGO, CARDS/Sunbury
Sunbury Sr. Action Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features TV and news discussion at 8:30 a.m., chair exercise at 10, lunch at 11:30, Bingo at 12:30 p.m. and Cards 31 at 2.
KARAOKE THURSDAYS/Sunbury
Karaoke Thursday begins at 6:30 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
WINTER WONDERLAND/Sunbury
Winter Wonderland begins at 5 p.m. at the Degenstein Community Library. Stories, songs with KJ Reimensnyder-Wagner, crafts and cookie decorating. Santa arrives at 5:30 p.m. so bring your cameras.
THE TAKERY/Sunbury
The Takery offers free prepared meals, pantry items and baked goods from 4-5:30 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Cameron Park Gazebo. Also, fresh produce (when available), cleaning supplies, hygiene products (while supplies last). This non-denominational, community-based program is open to everyone wanting to participate, volunteer and donate.
DEC. 16
FREE ADOPTIONS/Danville
The Danville SPCA will hold free adoptions for pets in the shelter through Dec. 24. The shelter is open daily from 12:30 to 6 p.m. This is a savings of $150 for kittens, $85 for cats and from $75 to $300 for dogs. All animals are spayed or neutered, have their shots, are microchipped, flea and tick treated and dewormed. They come with toys and treats.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
LIVE NATIVITY/Middleburg
Bring the whole family to enjoy the annual Live Nativity at Middlecreek Farms. Enjoy 11 interactive scenes in the Nativity barn with over 100 cast and crew as well as live animals (including camels, zebu, peacocks, sheep, goats, and more). The “journey through Bethlehem” takes approximately 45 minutes and ends with live Christmas music, cookies, hot chocolate, and coffee. The Nativity runs from 6-9 p.m. The Nativity is located ofd Route 522, just west of Middleburg. (134 Farmhaus Road, Middleburg), Tickets are not required and there is no admission fee. Guests are encouraged to dress warmly as much of the Nativity barn is unheated. Info: call or text 570-541-9538.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Sunbury
Food distribution of food provided by Central Pennsylvania Food Bank held 4-6 p.m. at Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, 968 Renns Road. Info: 570-286-7036.
PET SUPPLY YARD SALE/Sunbury
New pet-related merchandise will be offered at a first-time Mostly Mutts event, the Pet Supply Yard Sale, Friday and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at 134 Chestnut St., Sunbury. Available items include an aquarium, parrot stand and supplies for small animals, cats and dogs.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Jason Yoder performs 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, Woodlawn Avenue.
KARAOKE/Sunbury
StarMaker Karaoke, 7-10 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, Raspberry Avenue.
DISCUSSION, VIRTUAL PROGRAM/Sunbury
Sunbury Sr. Action Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features TV and news discussion at 8:30 a.m., virtual program at 10, lunch at 11:30, Nickel Bingo at 12:30 p.m. and Cards 31 at 2.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Merely Players perform 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.
DEC. 17
SOUP & BARBECUED CHICKEN/Beaver Springs
Soup and barbecued chicken available 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Spring Township Car Wash building along Route 522. Soup is $6/quart; chicken is $4/quarter. All proceeds benefit the Beaver Springs Fire Co.
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features Tae Kwon Do — Beginner Class, 12:30-1:30 p.m. and Advanced Class, 1:30-3 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
TRAINS/Danville
In its 17th year, the Saturday Trains program at Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, corner of Pine and East Market streets, continues every Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon. Everyone is welcome and even the children can run the electric trains.
FREE MEAL/Danville
A free grab-n-go meal distributed starting at 11 a.m. at Jubilee Kitchen located at Trinity Lutheran Church. This is the last meal until Feb. 4.
FREE ADOPTIONS/Danville
The Danville SPCA will hold free adoptions for pets in the shelter through Dec. 24. The shelter is open daily from 12:30 to 6 p.m. This is a savings of $150 for kittens, $85 for cats and from $75 to $300 for dogs. All animals are spayed or neutered, have their shots, are microchipped, flea and tick treated and dewormed. They come with toys and treats.
MEMORIAL SERVICE/Danville
Wreaths Across America is hosting a memorial service for veterans at noon Dec. 17 at Odd Fellows, St. Joseph and Shiloh cemeteries in Danville. Wreaths will be laid on their graves (1,700) to show gratitude and respect. The event is to Remember the Fallen, Honor those who serve, and Teach our children the value of freedom. Many volunteers are needed to help honor lay the wreaths. Info: Colleen Marion, Wreaths Across America — Danville coordinator: email cmmarionwaa@gmail.com or 570-863-9111.
BREAKFAST WITH SANTA/Herndon
Breakfast with Santa, 7-10 a.m. at the Herndon Fire Company. Breakfast is all-you-can-eat for $10. Santa arrives around 9.
PERSONAL HYGIENE ITEM DISTRIBUTION/Lewisburg
Beacon Ministries Free Shop at Beaver Memorial United Methodist Church, 42 S. Third St., will distribute personal hygiene items from 10 a.m. to noon. Community members in financial need can pick up soap, deodorant, shaving cream, razors, shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, baby lotion, baby wash, baby shampoo, feminine products, adult diapers/pads, toilet paper, dish soap, and laundry detergents. Enter through entrance at playground. Info: 570-238-5707.
NUTCRACKER/Lewisburg
Strictly Ballet and RiverStage Community Theatre will team up for the fifth consecutive year for their classic holiday tradition, A Lewisburg Victorian Nutcracker. This year’s presentation of the Tchaikovsky ballet will be performed two times — at 2 and 7 p.m. at Greenspace Center, 815 Market St. For the first time, this expanded production will feature the complete two-act ballet, with over 40 local dancers of all ages and special guests Elina Miettinen and Sean Stewart, artists who have performed with the American Ballet Theater in New York City. Tickets: $20/adults or $10/children under 13, with general admission seating, and can be purchased at the door or at www.riverstagetheatre.org.
LIVE NATIVITY/Middleburg
The First United Church of Christ will host a Live Nativity from 6-8 p.m. at the church along Route 522 east of Middleburg. The Nativity will be set up so that visitors can drive by or park their cars and step back in time to join us at the manger. Children may pet animals, see Mary, Joseph, Baby Jesus, and rejoice with the shepherds, angels, and Wise Men. In the social hall, there will be cookies, hot chocolate, and children’s activities. Like the three wise men, look for the bright star.
LIVE NATIVITY/Middleburg
Bring the whole family to enjoy the annual Live Nativity at Middlecreek Farms. Enjoy 11 interactive scenes in the Nativity barn with over 100 cast and crew as well as live animals (including camels, zebu, peacocks, sheep, goats, and more). The “journey through Bethlehem” takes approximately 45 minutes and ends with live Christmas music, cookies, hot chocolate, and coffee. The Nativity runs from 5-9 p.m. The Nativity is located ofd Route 522, just west of Middleburg. (134 Farmhaus Road, Middleburg), Tickets are not required and there is no admission fee. Guests are encouraged to dress warmly as much of the Nativity barn is unheated. Info: call or text 570-541-9538.
LASAGNA DINNER/Millmont
Enjoy a lasagna dinner with tossed salad, garlic bread and dessert, from 3-7 p.m. at Christ’s United Lutheran Church (a.k.a. “Four Bells”), 13765 Old Turnpike Road, while helping a local woman in need at the same time. Donations for the meal will be accepted. All proceeds will go to help Kathy Spangler, a local farmer and grandmother, with her medical bills.
OPEN HOUSE/Milton
The Milton Model Train Museum Winter Open House will be held 1-4 p.m.
FOOD BANK/Mount Pleasant Mills
The Mount Pleasant United Methodist Charge, Route 35, will host its Table of Grace Food Bank from 3-5 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month. There is no charge for items which include canned goods, potatoes, hot or cold cereal, eggs, cheese, some paper products, pasta, and some personal hygiene items plus more. Items vary from month to month. Info: 570-539-8915 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Northumberland
Kate’s Kupboard, located at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 300 Queen St., is open from 9-11:00 a.m. You do not need to live in the Shikellamy School District to receive products. In addition to groceries, distributing household and personal care items. There is also a baby station. Use the entrance off the church parking lot for grocery/household/personal care items. The baby station entrance is on Third Street.
MODEL TRAIN DISPLAY/Shamokin
The Lower Anthracite Model Railroad Club will hold its Annual Christmas Season Open House from 1-4 p.m. on the second floor of the Shamokin Community Center (above library) at 210 E. Independence St. Admission is free. The area’s largest HO-scale operating display with features 1950s era railroading on the Pennsylvania Reading and Leigh Valley railroads. See more than 100 handmade local landmarks buildings and scenery. There are also N-scale and O-scale operating displays plus railroad photographs, memorabilia and artifacts. Info: 570-204-4437.
PET SUPPLY YARD SALE/Sunbury
New pet-related merchandise will be offered at a first-time Mostly Mutts event, the Pet Supply Yard Sale, Friday and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at 134 Chestnut St., Sunbury. Available items include an aquarium, parrot stand and supplies for small animals, cats and dogs.
CANDLELIGHT CHRISTMAS/Sunbury
Surround yourself with the sounds of the holiday season by joining the Susquehanna Valley Chorale for a Candlelight Christmas at 7:30 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Sunbury. The concert will feature familiar holiday selections as well as new selections by two local, young composers Christian Humcke and Christopher Lottes. The performance will be accompanied by harp, organ, percussion and the Commonwealth Brass. Featured local soloists include: Amy Caron, Josh Dearing, Liz DeSantis, Katie Kelley, Christopher Lottes and Joanna Rees. The Chorale will be joined by special guest, the Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale. Some of the familiar selections include: Once in Royal David’s City, Coventry Carol, The First Nowell, O Come All Ye Faithful, Still, Still, Still, Hark! The Herald Angels Sing and Joy to the World. Tickets for the performance are $25 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets are available online at SVCMusic.org, by calling 570-547-0455 or at the door. Info: visit SVCMusic.org.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Fully Loaded performs 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, Woodlawn Avenue.
CHRISTMAS PARTY & LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Christmas Party and live music with the Trainwreck Survivors, 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, Raspberry Avenue.
BREAKFAST WITH SANTA/Sunbury
Breakfast with Santa, 10 a.m. to noon at Good Will Hose Company Inc.,. 500 Reagan St. Free to the public ages 12 and under. Eggs, sausage, homefries and toast served. Visit with Santa. Each child receives a gift.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Allan Coombs perform 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.
DEC. 18
TAE KWON DO/Beaver Springs
The Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. features Tae Kwon Do — Beginner Class 1:30-2:30 p.m. and Advanced Class, 2:30-4 p.m.
FREE ADOPTIONS/Danville
The Danville SPCA will hold free adoptions for pets in the shelter through Dec. 24. The shelter is open daily from 12:30 to 6 p.m. This is a savings of $150 for kittens, $85 for cats and from $75 to $300 for dogs. All animals are spayed or neutered, have their shots, are microchipped, flea and tick treated and dewormed. They come with toys and treats.
CONCERT/McAlisterville
Jeremy Goodling will present a Christmas concert at 10:15 a.m. at Stony Run Mission, 2825 Evendale Hill Road. There will be no evening service.
OPEN HOUSE/Milton
The Milton Model Train Museum Winter Open House will be held 1-4 p.m.
BREAKFAST/Milton
Breakfast served to the public from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Milton American Legion Post 71, 401 N. Front St. Cost: $9/person with a large menu including two eggs your way, choice of ham, bacon or sausage, home fries with or without onions, white or wheat toast, sausage gravy on home fries or toast, French toast, breakfast burrito, orange juice or cranberry juice, coffee or hot tea. $1 per serving of extra meat. Call ahead at 570-742-4236 if you are part of a large group.
MODEL TRAIN DISPLAY/Shamokin
The Lower Anthracite Model Railroad Club will hold its Annual Christmas Season Open House from 1-4 p.m. on the second floor of the Shamokin Community Center (above library) at 210 E. Independence St. Admission is free. The area’s largest HO-scale operating display with features 1950s era railroading on the Pennsylvania Reading and Leigh Valley railroads. See more than 100 handmade local landmarks buildings and scenery. There are also N-scale and O-scale operating displays plus railroad photographs, memorabilia and artifacts. Info: 570-204-4437.
HERE COMES SANTA PAWS/Sunbury
Mostly Mutts is holding a holiday gift drive for animals in its care. Donors may drop off gifts for any dog or cat featured on the Mostly Mutts website, mostlymuttsonline.com, during Here Comes Santa Paws from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Mutts Madness Raffle tickets will be available.
OPEN JAM/Sunbury
Open Jam with Jeff Oshetski, 3-5 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, Raspberry Avenue.
CANDLELIGHT CHRISTMAS/Sunbury
Surround yourself with the sounds of the holiday season by joining the Susquehanna Valley Chorale for a Candlelight Christmas at 3 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Sunbury. The concert will feature familiar holiday selections as well as new selections by two local, young composers Christian Humcke and Christopher Lottes. The performance will be accompanied by harp, organ, percussion and the Commonwealth Brass. Featured local soloists include: Amy Caron, Josh Dearing, Liz DeSantis, Katie Kelley, Christopher Lottes and Joanna Rees. The Chorale will be joined by special guest, the Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale. Some of the familiar selections include: Once in Royal David’s City, Coventry Carol, The First Nowell, O Come All Ye Faithful, Still, Still, Still, Hark! The Herald Angels Sing and Joy to the World. Tickets for the performance are $25 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets are available online at SVCMusic.org, by calling 570-547-0455 or at the door. Info: visit SVCMusic.org.
UGLY SWEATER PARTY/Sunbury
An Ugly Sweater Christmas Party held 4-6 p.m. at the Sunbury Ice Rink, 249 Memorial Dr. Free admission and ice skating. Free snacks, door prizes. Wear your ugly sweater.
DEC. 19
MACC FITNESS & PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center, (MACC), 67 Elm St., features Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; Monday Night Bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. with concession stand and bingo from 6-8 p.m.
FREE ADOPTIONS/Danville
The Danville SPCA will hold free adoptions for pets in the shelter through Dec. 24. The shelter is open daily from 12:30 to 6 p.m. This is a savings of $150 for kittens, $85 for cats and from $75 to $300 for dogs. All animals are spayed or neutered, have their shots, are microchipped, flea and tick treated and dewormed. They come with toys and treats.
NICKEL BINGO/Middleburg
Bring your nickels to Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road, Penns Creek to play Bingo at 10:30 a.m.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
DEC. 20
GEISINGER MOBILE HEALTH BUS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features Geisinger Mobile Health Bus laboratory collection services for blood draws and urine samples in the parking lot every Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointment is necessary for lab services. Geisinger patients can self-schedule an appointment via MyGeisinger. A doctor’s order is required for non-geisinger patients.
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features cycling 8-9 a.m.; Zumba Gold 9-10 a.m.; Central PA Foodbank food distribution 1-2 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
FREE ADOPTIONS/Danville
The Danville SPCA will hold free adoptions for pets in the shelter through Dec. 24. The shelter is open daily from 12:30 to 6 p.m. This is a savings of $150 for kittens, $85 for cats and from $75 to $300 for dogs. All animals are spayed or neutered, have their shots, are microchipped, flea and tick treated and dewormed. They come with toys and treats.
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. No fees and everyone welcome. Lessons precede the play if requested.
QUARTER BINGO/Lewisburg
Quarter Bingo held 5:30-8 p.m. every Tuesday at the Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. Everyone welcome. Bring a roll of quarter and have some fun.
PARKINSON’S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
Parkinson’s Exercise Program, a functional exercise program for people living with Parkinson’s disease, meets 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org to register.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
WALKING CLUB/Mifflinburg
Walking Club meets at 7 p.m. at the Mifflinburg YMCA. Everyone is welcome. You do not need a YMCA membership to participate. Meet the group, make new friends and get some fresh air. Expect a 30-45 minute walk on the rail trail or through town. Info: YMCA at 570-966-7273.
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. every Tuesday at Milton American Legion, 401 N. Front St. Eight flavors to choose from. Cost: $10/dozen eat in or $11/dozen take out. 570-742-4632.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:15 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Smooth Country performs 6-9 p.m. at the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, Route 11, next to Surplus Outlet. Open to public. Info: 570-473-3331.
GRANDMA’S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop open to residents of Snyder/Union counties, located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170.
BINGO/Sunbury
Bingo begins at 6 p.m. at The Diner, 425 Market St. Doors open at 4. Buffet available. Info: 570-917-4613.
DISCUSSION, VETERAN AFFAIRS, CARDS/Sunbury
Sunbury Sr. Action Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features TV and news discussion at 8:30 a.m., Northumberland County AAA Veteran Affairs rep at 8:30, lunch at 11:30, Pokeno at 12:30 p.m., and Cards 31 at 2.