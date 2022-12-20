DEC. 20
GEISINGER MOBILE HEALTH BUS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features Geisinger Mobile Health Bus laboratory collection services for blood draws and urine samples in the parking lot every Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointment is necessary for lab services. Geisinger patients can self-schedule an appointment via MyGeisinger. A doctor's order is required for non-geisinger patients.
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features cycling 8-9 a.m.; Zumba Gold 9-10 a.m.; Central PA Foodbank food distribution 1-2 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
FREE ADOPTIONS/Danville
The Danville SPCA will hold free adoptions through Dec. 24 for pets that have been in the shelter for a month or more. The shelter is open daily from 12:30 to 6 p.m. This is a savings of $150 for kittens, $85 for cats and from $75 to $300 for dogs. All animals are spayed or neutered, have their shots, are microchipped, flea and tick treated and dewormed. They come with toys and treats.
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. No fees and everyone welcome. Lessons precede the play if requested.
SANTA CLAUS VISIT/Kratzerville
Santa Claus will be stopping at the Kratzerville Volunteer Fire Company to meet with local children and to hear their Christmas wishes from 6-8 p.m. Santa invites children of all ages to come to the fire company at 62 Fire Hall Road just off Route 204 to receive treats and to share their Christmas lists. Live reindeer will be on-site for children to see and visit. In addition, Boy Scout Troop 441 of Kratzerville asks that visitors consider bringing a toy for the Toys for Tots barrel. Food will be available for order during Santa hours including pizza, chicken fingers, cheeseburgers, fresh cut fries, and more. The social hall will be non-smoking.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the West End Library. Weekly in-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested getting ready for kindergarten activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Parents must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773, or registering online.
SPEAKER/Lewisburg
Congressman Glenn Thompson is the guest speaker at the meeting of the Susquehanna Valley Conservatives, at 7 p.m. in the conference room at the Best Western Hotel, Route 15. Thompson has served in Congress since 2009 and will represent the redrawn 15th District of Pennsylvania in the next Congress which includes Union, Snyder and Northumberland counties. Free and open to the public. A non-perishable food collection will take place at this meeting. Info: susquehannavalleyconservatives.org or 570-452-5000.
EMBARK BOOK CLUB/Lewisburg
Embark Book Club: Feed the Mind, Nourish the Soul, 6-7 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Yoga Therapist Dawn Shawley and others for enriching conversations based on yoga-related and other inspirational books. Each meeting will open with a few minutes of grounding, breath awareness, and may include light movement, to be followed by discussion. December’s will be “Moon Salutations” by Laura J Cornell. Feel free to try the practices and bring questions or reflections. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online. Prior reading of the book is not required but is preferred. Hot tea will be provided and participants must bring their own travel mug or thermos.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club, 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
PINOCHLE, HAND & FOOT/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd. St., is open from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. featuring Pinochle, Hand & Foot, build puzzles, and Smart TV. i-Pads available to use at the Center.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Preschool Storytime, 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Miss Alicia to sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
QUARTER BINGO/Lewisburg
Quarter Bingo held 5:30-8 p.m. every Tuesday at the Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. Everyone welcome. Bring a roll of quarter and have some fun.
PARKINSON'S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
Parkinson’s Exercise Program, a functional exercise program for people living with Parkinson’s disease, meets 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org to register.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
WALKING CLUB/Mifflinburg
Walking Club meets at 7 p.m. at the Mifflinburg YMCA. Everyone is welcome. You do not need a YMCA membership to participate. Meet the group, make new friends and get some fresh air. Expect a 30-45 minute walk on the rail trail or through town. Info: YMCA at 570-966-7273.
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. every Tuesday at Milton American Legion, 401 N. Front St. Eight flavors to choose from. Cost: $10/dozen eat in or $11/dozen take out. 570-742-4632.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:15 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Smooth Country performs 6-9 p.m. at the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, Route 11, next to Surplus Outlet. Open to public. Info: 570-473-3331.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop open to residents of Snyder/Union counties, located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170.
CHAIR AEROBICS/Sunbury
Arm chair aerobics, 10 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library.
BINGO/Sunbury
Bingo begins at 6 p.m. at The Diner, 425 Market St. Doors open at 4. Buffet available. Info: 570-917-4613.
DISCUSSION, VETERAN AFFAIRS, CARDS/Sunbury
Sunbury Sr. Action Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features TV and news discussion at 8:30 a.m., Northumberland County AAA Veteran Affairs rep at 8:30, lunch at 11:30, Pokeno at 12:30 p.m., and Cards 31 at 2.
DEC. 21
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Elm St., features toning/sculpting 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
FOOD GIVEAWAY/Beavertown
Helping Hands, Helping Others Inc. is holding a food giveaway 10-11 a.m. at the Beaverton Hillbilly Fever Carnival Grounds off East Sassafras in Beavertown. Always the third Wednesday in the month. Participants should not arrive before 9:30, there will be plenty of food available. Volunteers are needed and should arrive at 8:30 to get organized. Any size donation is appreciated and is a 501-C3 tax donation to PO Box 151, Beavertown, PA 17813. Not government funded, so there are no income guidelines.
FREE ADOPTIONS/Danville
The Danville SPCA will hold free adoptions through Dec. 24 for pets that have been in the shelter for a month or more. The shelter is open daily from 12:30 to 6 p.m. This is a savings of $150 for kittens, $85 for cats and from $75 to $300 for dogs. All animals are spayed or neutered, have their shots, are microchipped, flea and tick treated and dewormed. They come with toys and treats.
PINOCHLE, HAND & FOOT, MUSIC/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd. St., opens at 9 a.m. featuring Pinochle, Hand & Foot, Smart TV and 50x and 60s music played on a Smart TV. i-Pads available to use at the Center.
TODDLER STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Storytime, 9:30-10 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Ms. Mary for an in-person storytime with books, songs, rhymes, finger plays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 1-2. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
TODDLER/PRESCHOOL DISCOVERY STORYTIME/Mifflinburg
Toddler/Preschool Discovery Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Join a weekly storytime with Ms. Sheila for children 2-5 years of age and their parents/caregivers. Crafts, games, and hands-on activities are provided to reinforce the theme and engage the children in creative play and learning.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Mifflinburg
Western Union County Food Pantry — Hope’s Haven Food Pantry serves residents of Union County each Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at Christ’s United Lutheran Church. For those who have food insecurity. Located 3 ½ miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy.
SPECIAL STITCHES/Mifflinburg
Special Stitches Group, 10-11 a.m. at the Herr Memorial Library. Join knitters and crocheters of all skill levels. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
FOOD PANTRY/Millmont
Hope’s Haven Food Pantry continues to serve residents of Union County weekly, each Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m., at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, a.k.a. “Four Bells Church.” If you have a food insecurity, please visit. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy. Church is located 3.5 miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45 at 13765 Old Turnpike Road. Info: email administrator@4bellsfood.com, call 570-716-5601, or visit the church website, www.4bellschurch.com or Facebook page.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-374-0255.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop open to residents of Snyder/Union counties, located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170.
STORYTIME/Selinsgrove
Mother Goose on the Loose Story Time, 10 a.m. at Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, 1 N. High St.
OPEN MIC/Sunbury
Acoustic Guitar Open Mic, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
DISCUSSION, BINGO, CARDS/Sunbury
Sunbury Sr. Action Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features TV and news discussion at 8:30 a.m., lunch at 11:30, Bingo at 12:30 p.m. and Cards 31 at 2.
GEEZER NIGHT/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
DEC. 22
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. features Zumba Gold 9-10 a.m.; Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; R.I.P.P.E.D. 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
FREE ADOPTIONS/Danville
The Danville SPCA will hold free adoptions through Dec. 24 for pets that have been in the shelter for a month or more. The shelter is open daily from 12:30 to 6 p.m. This is a savings of $150 for kittens, $85 for cats and from $75 to $300 for dogs. All animals are spayed or neutered, have their shots, are microchipped, flea and tick treated and dewormed. They come with toys and treats.
CHRISTMAS CONCERT/Danville
The Danville Community Band Christmas Concert will be held at 7: p.m. at the Trinity United Methodist Church. Sections will include Haunted Sleigh Ride, Blue Christmas, Christmas Pops Medley and Christmas Moods.
PARKINSON'S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
Parkinson’s Exercise Program, a functional exercise program for people living with Parkinson’s disease, meets 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org to register.
PINOCHLE, HAND & FOOT/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd. St., opens at 9 a.m. featuring Pinochle and Hand & Foot. i-Pads available to use at the Center.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
WALKING CLUB/Mifflinburg
Walking Club meets at 7 p.m. at the Mifflinburg YMCA. Everyone is welcome. You do not need a YMCA membership to participate. Meet the group, make new friends and get some fresh air. Expect a 30-45 minute walk on the rail trail or through town. Info: YMCA at 570-966-7273.
LIVE MUSIC/Mifflinburg
The Gift Troutman Gift Trio will perform an eclectic mix of tunes including a medley of some of the Bee Gees greatest hits from 6-8 p.m. at the Rusty Rail. Info: 570-966-7878.
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. at the Milton Moose, 139 S. Front St.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop open to residents of Snyder/Union counties, located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170.
KNITTING CLUB/Sunbury
Knitting Club meets at 3 p.m. at the Degenstein Community Library.
KARAOKE THURSDAYS/Sunbury
Karaoke Thursday begins at 6:30 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
EXERCISE, BINGO, CARDS/Sunbury
Sunbury Sr. Action Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features TV and news discussion at 8:30 a.m., chair exercise at 10, virtual program at 10, lunch at 11:30, Bingo at 12:30 p.m. and Cards 31 at 2.
SPEED DATING & LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Speed Dating Event, 5:30-7 p.m., followed by live music with Rebecca Jade from 7-9 p.m. at the Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
DEC. 23
FREE ADOPTIONS/Danville
The Danville SPCA will hold free adoptions through Dec. 24 for pets that have been in the shelter for a month or more. The shelter is open daily from 12:30 to 6 p.m. This is a savings of $150 for kittens, $85 for cats and from $75 to $300 for dogs. All animals are spayed or neutered, have their shots, are microchipped, flea and tick treated and dewormed. They come with toys and treats.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
CUSTOMER APPRECIATION PARTY/Northumberland
Ricky Koons performs 7-9 p.m. during the Customer Appreciation Party at The Front Street Station, 2 Front St. Includes their famous egg nog, LuLu paste, wings & much much more.
CHAIR AEROBICS/Sunbury
Arm chair aerobics, 10 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library.
D&D/Sunbury
Dungeons and Dragons (kids), 3:30 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Gas House Alley performs 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, Woodlawn Avenue.
DISCUSSION, NICKEL BINGO, CARDS/Sunbury
Sunbury Sr. Action Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features TV and news discussion at 8:30 a.m., lunch at 11:30, Nickel Bingo at 12:30 p.m. and Cards 31 at 2.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Christian Yeager performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Soul Medicine performs 7-9 p.m. at the Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Williamsport
From 6-11 p.m., The Genetti Hotel Terrace Garden Ballroom will feature live music from five regional performing artists to raise money and awareness for the American Heart Association. Hosted by The Billtown All-Stars — a local non-profit musical group who will be performing your Classic Rock favorites — the event will feature live sets from local blues legend Gabe Stillman, Country music songsmith Frank Wicher, acoustic folk hero Alan Foust and introduced by upcoming Los Angeles-based vocalist Naomi Yasui. All ages are welcome, and tickets are $10 at the door and a cash bar will be open for patrons 21 and over. All profits benefit the American Heart & Stroke Association. For more information, contact Tim Yasui and the Billtown All-Stars on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/BillTownAllStars
DEC. 24
FREE ADOPTIONS/Danville
The Danville SPCA will hold free adoptions through Dec. 24 for pets that have been in the shelter for a month or more. The shelter is open daily from 12:30 to 6 p.m. This is a savings of $150 for kittens, $85 for cats and from $75 to $300 for dogs. All animals are spayed or neutered, have their shots, are microchipped, flea and tick treated and dewormed. They come with toys and treats.
CANDLELIGHT SERVICE/Freeburg
St. Peters Lutheran Church and AE Church in Freeburg will host their annual Christmas Eve candlelight service at 7:30 p.m. The Freeburg Community choir, under the direction of Jasmine Hummel, will be presenting three anthems. All are welcome.
CANDLELIGHT SERVICE, COMMUNION & LIVE NATIVITY/Middleburg
A Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, Holy Communion, and live nativity begins at 5:30 p.m. at St. Paul's (Erdley's) Lutheran Church, 2337 Erdley Church Road (Smithville). Info: 570-374-5535.
OPEN HOUSE/Milton
The Milton Model Train Museum Winter Open House will be held 1-4 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Christmas Eve with a musical bartender at The Duck In, Woodlawn Avenue.
DEC. 25
CHRISTMAS WORSHIP/McAlisterville
Pastor Nick Smith will share in a Christmas Worship Service at 9:15 a.m. at Stony Run Mission, 2825 Evendale Hill Road. There will be no evening service.
DEC. 26
DESIGN A PROSTHETIC LEG/Lewisburg
Design a Prosthetic Leg Workshop, 9-11 a.m. at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. A STEM engineering activity that challenges students to become more empathetic individuals, while learning about and designing an interchangeable prosthetic leg. Program recommended for children 6 and up (kindergarten completion is required). Cost is $20 per workshop. To register: https://bit.ly/3fkJmMa
DEC. 27
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the West End Library. Weekly in-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested getting ready for kindergarten activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Parents must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773, or registering online.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club, 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
FLIGHT LAB/Lewisburg
Flight Lab Workshop, 9-11 a.m. at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. Kids can take off with this flight lab while exploring the concepts of wind and air and test their design skills using found materials and a wind tunnel. Program recommended for children 6 and up (kindergarten completion is required). Cost is $20 per workshop. To register: https://bit.ly/3fkJmMa
INTERACTIVE STORYTELLING/Lewisburg
Interactive Storytelling Workshops, noon to 2 p.m. at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. Listen to stories and tales told by Edna Cravitz, retired elementary school teacher, author, and storyteller extraordinaire. During this two-day workshop, participants will have the opportunity to create their very own shadow puppet theater and puppets, becoming the storyteller/puppeteer. This is a two part, drop-off workshop for children ages 6-10 years old (Kindergarten completion is required). To register: https://bit.ly/3fkJmMa
DEC. 28
DESIGN WORKSHOP/Lewisburg
Rube Goldberg Design Workshop, 9-11 a.m. at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. Back by popular demand, join this humorous engineering workshop where we will use simple machine parts to design a humor-filled chain reaction — Rube Goldberg machine. Program recommended for children 6 and up (kindergarten completion is required). To register: https://bit.ly/3fkJmMa
TECHNOLOGY HELP/Middleburg
Do you have questions on how to work an ipad, want to learn to use an ipad, want to set up a Facebook account, Skype your grandchildren, children or friends, have any questions about using your cell phone? Stop in at Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road, at 10 a.m. to talk with Bethany from the Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg. Info: Chris at 570-837-6200. Free and open to the public program.
SPECIAL STITCHES/Mifflinburg
Special Stitches Group, 10-11 a.m. at the Herr Memorial Library. Join knitters and crocheters of all skill levels. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-374-0255.
SENIOR TRIVIA/Sunbury
Senior Trivia begins at 2 p.m. at the Degenstein Community Library.
GEEZER NIGHT/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.