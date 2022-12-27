DEC. 27
GEISINGER MOBILE HEALTH BUS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features Geisinger Mobile Health Bus laboratory collection services for blood draws and urine samples in the parking lot every Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointment is necessary for lab services. Geisinger patients can self-schedule an appointment via MyGeisinger. A doctor's order is required for non-geisinger patients.
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features cycling 8-9 a.m.; Zumba Gold 9-10 a.m.; Central PA Foodbank food distribution 1-2 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. No fees and everyone welcome. Lessons precede the play if requested.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the West End Library. Weekly in-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested getting ready for kindergarten activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Parents must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773, or registering online.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club, 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
FLIGHT LAB/Lewisburg
Flight Lab Workshop, 9-11 a.m. at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. Kids can take off with this flight lab while exploring the concepts of wind and air and test their design skills using found materials and a wind tunnel. Program recommended for children 6 and up (kindergarten completion is required). Cost is $20 per workshop. To register: https://bit.ly/3fkJmMa
INTERACTIVE STORYTELLING/Lewisburg
Interactive Storytelling Workshops, noon to 2 p.m. at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. Listen to stories and tales told by Edna Cravitz, retired elementary school teacher, author, and storyteller extraordinaire. During this two-day workshop, participants will have the opportunity to create their very own shadow puppet theater and puppets, becoming the storyteller/puppeteer. This is a two part, drop-off workshop for children ages 6-10 years old (Kindergarten completion is required). To register: https://bit.ly/3fkJmMa
HAND & FOOT, PINOCHLE/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., will be open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with Hand & Foot, Pinochle, build puzzles, Smart T.V. Quarter Bingo, open to the public, begins at 5 p.m. iPads are available to use at the Center.
QUARTER BINGO/Lewisburg
Quarter Bingo held 5:30-8 p.m. every Tuesday at the Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. Everyone welcome. Bring a roll of quarter and have some fun.
PARKINSON'S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
WALKING CLUB/Mifflinburg
Walking Club meets at 7 p.m. at the Mifflinburg YMCA. Everyone is welcome. You do not need a YMCA membership to participate. Meet the group, make new friends and get some fresh air. Expect a 30-45 minute walk on the rail trail or through town. Info: YMCA at 570-966-7273.
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. every Tuesday at Milton American Legion, 401 N. Front St. Eight flavors to choose from. Cost: $10/dozen eat in or $11/dozen take out. 570-742-4632.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:15 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Smooth Country performs 6-9 p.m. at the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, Route 11, next to Surplus Outlet. Open to public. Info: 570-473-3331.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop open to residents of Snyder/Union counties, located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170.
BINGO/Sunbury
Bingo begins at 6 p.m. at The Diner, 425 Market St. Doors open at 4. Buffet available. Info: 570-917-4613.
DEC. 28
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Elm St., features toning/sculpting 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
PARKINSON'S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
DESIGN WORKSHOP/Lewisburg
Rube Goldberg Design Workshop, 9-11 a.m. at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. Back by popular demand, join this humorous engineering workshop where we will use simple machine parts to design a humor-filled chain reaction — Rube Goldberg machine. Program recommended for children 6 and up (kindergarten completion is required). To register: https://bit.ly/3fkJmMa
HAND & FOOT, PINOCHLE/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., opens at 9 a.m. with Hand & Foot, Pinochle, Smart TV, 50s and 60s music played on a Smart TV. iPads are available to use at the Center.
TECHNOLOGY HELP/Middleburg
Do you have questions on how to work an iPad, want to learn to use an iPad, want to set up a Facebook account, Skype your grandchildren, children or friends, have any questions about using your cell phone? Stop in at Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road, at 10 a.m. to talk with Bethany from the Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg. Info: Chris at 570-837-6200. Free and open to the public program.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
WALKING CLUB/Mifflinburg
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Mifflinburg
Western Union County Food Pantry — Hope’s Haven Food Pantry serves residents of Union County each Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at Christ’s United Lutheran Church. For those who have food insecurity. Located 3 ½ miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy.
FOOD PANTRY/Millmont
Hope’s Haven Food Pantry continues to serve residents of Union County weekly, each Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m., at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, a.k.a. “Four Bells Church.” If you have a food insecurity, please visit. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy. Church is located 3.5 miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45 at 13765 Old Turnpike Road. Info: email administrator@4bellsfood.com, call 570-716-5601, or visit the church website, www.4bellschurch.com or Facebook page.
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. at the Milton Moose, 139 S. Front St.
FREE MEAL/Milton
A free meal served at 6 p.m. every Wednesday at First Presbyterian Church, 47 Walnut St. Music and message after the meal.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-374-0255.
STORYTIME/Selinsgrove
Mother Goose on the Loose Story Time, 10 a.m. at Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, 1 N. High St.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
OPEN MIC/Sunbury
Acoustic Guitar Open Mic, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
SENIOR TRIVIA/Sunbury
Senior Trivia begins at 2 p.m. at the Degenstein Community Library.
GEEZER NIGHT/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
DEC. 29
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. features Zumba Gold 9-10 a.m.; Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; R.I.P.P.E.D. 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
MOVIE NIGHT/Lewisburg
Snow Queen Movie Night, 2-4:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Elsa (aka Miss Alicia) to watch a favorite Disney movie sequel and participate in activities based on water, fire, earth, and air. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
HAND & FOOT, PINOCHLE/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., opens at 9 a.m. with Hand & Foot, Pinochle, and Skip-Bo. iPads are available to use at the Center.
PARKINSON'S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
WALKING CLUB/Mifflinburg
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. at the Milton Moose, 139 S. Front St.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Selinsgrove
Shepherd’s Pie Ministry at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 112 Fairview Dr., will distribute home cooked frozen meals and other food items for those in need from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Several meals given to each family member. No forms to complete. Emergency requests for food may be made by calling the parish office, 570-374-4113.
KNITTING CLUB & BINGO/Sunbury
Knitting Club meets at 3 p.m. and Bingo begins at 6 p.m. at the Degenstein Community Library.
KARAOKE THURSDAYS/Sunbury
Karaoke Thursday begins at 6:30 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
DEC. 30
MAH JONGG/Laurelton
Mah Jongg, 1-3 p.m. at the West End Library. Mah Jongg is a game of skill, strategy, and calculation and involves a degree of chance. No experience is needed. An instructor is on hand to teach newcomers this tile-based game.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
John Derk performs 7-9 p.m. at The Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
MUSIC PARTY NIGHT/Sunbury
Music Party Night held 7-11 p.m. at The Duck In, Woodlawn Avenue.
MAKE A FRIEND/Sunbury
Make A Friend, 1 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library.
D&D/Sunbury
Dungeons and Dragons (kids), 3:30 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library.
DEC. 31
PORK & SAUERKRAUT/Freeburg
A pork and sauerkraut supper served 4-6 p.m. at the Freeburg Fire Company. Take-outs available.
NEW YEAR'S EVE PARTY/Lewisburg
Ring in the New Year with special fireworks themed activities and end with a countdown to 2022, 10 a.m. to noon at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM), second floor of the GreenSpace Center (former Lewisburg High School), 815 Market St. Advance ticket purchase required: $12 for non-members; $10 for members; prices increase Dec. 20. Registration required and space is limited. Tickets are $12 for guests 1 year and older. Festive holiday attire is encouraged but not required. Tickets can be purchased at www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org.
NEW YEAR'S EVE EXTRAVAGANZA/Lewisburg
The Folks Justice Band will host a New Year's Eve extravaganza at the Bull Run Tap House featuring an evening of upbeat classic rock and dancing. Music begins at 8:30 p.m., and three sets will be offered. There will be party favors, a photo booth, and access to the game room. Also featuring a psychedelic light show. The dinner includes salmon, steak, or vegan options. Tickets are limited to the first 80 people, and include an advance discount. Doors open at 7. Advance dinner and show tickets, $30 ($35 at the door); advance show only tickets (starting at 8:30): $15 ($20 at the door). Info: www.folkjusticeband.com, on Facebook, or email fjb.band@gmail.com.
OPEN HOUSE/Milton
The Milton Model Train Museum Winter Open House will be held 1-4 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC & PARTY/Selinsgrove
Jesse performs 9 p.m. to midnight at the Selinsgrove VFW, Route 522. Doors open at 7:30. Tickets: $25 and includes a champagne toast at midnight, snacks, and hotdogs and sauerkraut at 11 p.m.
NEW YEAR'S EVE PARTY/Sunbury
A New Year's Eve Party will be held 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Rescue Hose Company No. 1, Inc., 800 Edison Ave. Featuring live entertainment by Eighty6. Presale tickets through Dec. 30: $10/person or $15/couple. Tickets at the door: $15/person or $25/couple. Discounted beverage prices, select food items available for purchase. Ticket price includes sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, hot dogs at midnight, live music, snacks and door prizes. Must be at least 21 to attend.
NEW YEAR'S EVE PARTY/Sunbury
A New Year's Eve Party held 5 p.m. to midnight at The Duck In, Woodlawn Avenue.
NEW YEAR'S EVE DANCE/Sunbury
Dance New Year's Eve to Deuce, at the Sunbury Social Club. Doors open 8 p.m. Tickets available at the bar or call 570-286-9422 for more details.
NEW YEAR'S EVE/Sunbury
New Year's Eve celebration with the theme "A Winter Wine and Brew Fest" will be held in Sunbury. A crane will be sitting near City Hall that will have the countdown light bulb that will be raised and lit up at midnight. There will also be two 25-foot television screens downtown that will be broadcasting Times Square in New York City. Wineries and breweries will be lined up including Pineknotter, Three Breads Brewery, Moose Lodge, Spyglass, Iron Vines, Whispering Oakes and Davino Wineries. Midtown Bistro is sponsoring the EndZone tent that will be showing the college football games and we have two great bands, Hometown Strangers and Cass and the Bailout Crew which play a mix of top hits. The city will also have a free event for children at the Sunbury Ice Rink. There will also be a shuttle bus from Pineknotters Brewing in Northumberland starting at 7 p.m. and travel to Sunbury bars to pick people up and bring them downtown. The rink will offer free skating and various treats for the children. There will be a DJ playing music all day as well. The hours for the events are 1 to 4 p.m. at rink with the first band beginning at 7:30 p.m. but downtown will be set up with vendors at 6:30 p.m.
JAN. 3
CHAIR AEROBICS/Sunbury
Arm chair aerobics, 10 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library.