FEB. 14
GEISINGER MOBILE HEALTH BUS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features Geisinger Mobile Health Bus laboratory collection services for blood draws and urine samples in the parking lot every Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointment is necessary for lab services. Geisinger patients can self-schedule an appointment via MyGeisinger. A doctor's order is required for non-geisinger patients.
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features cycling 8-9 a.m.; Zumba Gold 9-10 a.m.; Central PA Foodbank food distribution 1-2 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. No fees and everyone welcome. Lessons precede the play if requested.
USED PUZZLE SALE/Elysburg
A used puzzle sale (recently restocked) will be held from 1-7 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library, 206 S. Market St.
STORY & ACTIVITY TIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at West End Library. In-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested getting ready for kindergarten activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Parents must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773, or registering online.
PINOCHLE, PUZZLES/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for Hand & Foot, Pinochle, build puzzles, and Smart TV. i-Pads available to use at the center.
QUARTER BINGO/Lewisburg
Quarter Bingo held 5:30-8 p.m. every Tuesday at the Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. Everyone welcome. Bring a roll of quarter and have some fun.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club, 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Preschool Storytime, 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Miss Alicia to sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
VALENTINE'S DAY PROGRAM/Lewisburg
Valentine’s Day Special Program, 4-7 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Stop by the library for games, a craft, a STEM activity and a story or two. For ages 3-6. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
PARKINSON'S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
Parkinson’s Exercise Program, a functional exercise program for people living with Parkinson’s disease, meets 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org to register.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
BEGINNER QUILTING CLASS/Mifflinburg
Beginner Quilting Class, 1-2 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Participants are introduced to quilt-making. Sewing machines donated by Bernina’s Hoover Sew. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. every Tuesday at Milton American Legion, 401 N. Front St. Eight flavors to choose from. Cost: $10/dozen eat in or $11/dozen take out. 570-742-4632.
FOOD BANK/Mount Pleasant Mills
The Mount Pleasant Mills United Methodist Church will host its Table of Grace Food Bank at the Emmanuel United Methodist Church, Route 35, on the second Tuesday of each month from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 5-6 p.m. There is no charge for items which include things such as canned goods, potatoes, hot or cold cereal, eggs, cheese, some paper products, pasta, and some personal hygiene items plus more. Items vary from month to month. Info: Call 570-539-8915 on Tuesdays from 9 a.m to 1 p.m.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:15 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Smooth Country performs 6-9 p.m. at the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, Route 11, next to Surplus Outlet. Open to public. Info: 570-473-3331.
BOOK DISCUSSION GROUP/Selinsgrove
Morning Book Discussion Group meets 10-11 a.m. at the Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, 1 N. High St. Discussing West With Giraffes by Linda Rutledge. Info: 570-374-7163.
CONCERT/Selinsgrove
The Czech National Symphony Orchestra will present a concert at 7:30 p.m. at Susquehanna University in Weber Chapel Auditorium. The orchestra annually presents a broad program ranging from classical music to contemporary genres, film scores, jazz and musicals. Tickets are $20/adults, $15/seniors and $5/non-SU students and can be purchased in the university box office or online at https://susqu.universitytickets.com/. Located in the Degenstein Center Theater lobby, the box office is open Monday through Friday, noon to 5 p.m. during the academic year.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop open to residents of Snyder/Union counties, located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
BINGO/Sunbury
Bingo begins at 6 p.m. at The Diner, 425 Market St. Doors open at 4. Info: 570-917-4613.
VALENTINE'S DAY DINNER/Sunbury
A Valentine's Day dinner by Loreto Mancino and music with Blue River Soul featured at the Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave. Cost: $40/person; reservations required. For tickets, 570-492-2283.
FEB. 15
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Elm St., features toning/sculpting 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
FOOD GIVEAWAY/Beavertown
Helping Hands, Helping Others Inc. is holding a food giveaway, 10-11 a.m. at the Rescue Hose Company, off East Sassafras. Always the third Wednesday in the month. Do not arrive before 9:30 as there will be plenty of food available. Volunteers are needed and should arrive at 8:30 to get organized. Any size donation is appreciated and is a 501-C3 tax donation to PO Box 151, Beavertown, PA 17813. Not government funded, so there are no income guidelines.
WINTER WEDNESDAY/Bloomsburg
Winter Wednesday, 10 a.m. to noon at the Bloomsburg Children's Museum. Enjoy the special winter-themed craft "Snowflakes" with free adult admission.
USED PUZZLE SALE/Elysburg
A used puzzle sale (recently restocked) will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library, 206 S. Market St.
HAND & FOOT, MUSIC/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., opens at 9 a.m. for Hand & Foot, Pinochle, Smart TV, and 50s and 60s music. iPads available to use at the center. Build puzzles everyday.
TODDLER STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Storytime, 9:30-10 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Ms. Mary for an in-person storytime with books, songs, rhymes, finger plays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 1-2. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
EDUCATIONAL PROGRAM/Lewisburg
Seven Mountains Audubon's free monthly educational program will be held at 7 p.m. at the Kelly Township Building, 551 Zeigler Road. Greg Grove will give a talk about the Winter Raptor Survey held annually around Pennsylvania. He will bring us up-to-date on raptors found in Central PA, such as hawks, eagles and falcons, and discuss their relative abundance this year. This will be an in person lecture and also will be streamed on Seven Mountains Facebook page.
DISCUSSION/Lewisburg
As guests in the 2023 Spring Series, Legacies: Bridging Centuries, Unearthing What Carries Forward, the Griot Institute for the Study of Black Lives and Culture welcomes Eric Deggans and Shirley Jennifer Lim for a free, public discussion at 7 p.m. in the Great Room (101, 102), Hildreth-Mirza Hall. Books will be on sale at this event. If you are a person with a disability who requires an accommodation to any Griot Spring Series event, contact the Griot Institute at 570-577-2123 or griot@bucknell.edu at least five business days in advance of the event.
CONCERT/Lewisburg
Sezi Seskir, piano, and Lucy Russell, violin will present several Beethoven sonatas, including, Sonata in F-major, Op. 24, “Spring,” Sonata in A-major, Op.30/1, and Sonata in C-minor, Op.30/2 during a free, public concert at 7:30 p.m. at Sigfried Weis Music Building, Room 100, Natalie Davis Rooke Recital Hall.
BLOOD PRESSURE CHECKS/Middleburg
Shannon from Encompass Health, Geisinger will be checking blood pressure at 10:30 a.m. at Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road. This is a free and open to the public program. Info: Chris at 570-837-6200.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Mifflinburg
Western Union County Food Pantry — Hope’s Haven Food Pantry serves residents of Union County each Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at Christ’s United Lutheran Church. For those who have food insecurity. Located 3 ½ miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy.
SPECIAL STITCHES GROUP/Mifflinburg
Special Stitches Group meets 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Join knitters and crocheters of all skill levels. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
STORYTIME/Mifflinburg
Toddler/Preschool Discovery Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. A weekly storytime with Ms. Sheila for children 2-5 years of age and their parents/caregivers. Crafts, games, and hands-on activities are provided to reinforce the theme and engage the children in creative play and learning.
FOOD PANTRY/Millmont
Hope’s Haven Food Pantry continues to serve residents of Union County weekly, each Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m., at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, a.k.a. “Four Bells Church.” If you have a food insecurity, please visit. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy. Church is located 3.5 miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45 at 13765 Old Turnpike Road. Info: email administrator@4bellsfood.com, call 570-716-5601, or visit the church website, www.4bellschurch.com or Facebook page.
FREE MEAL/Milton
A free meal served at 6 p.m. every Wednesday at First Presbyterian Church, 47 Walnut St. Music and message after the meal.
SPAGHETTI SUPPER/Northumberland
Cub Scout Pack 3325 will serve a spaghetti supper from 5 p.m. until gone at Saint John's Evangelical Lutheran Church social hall, 300 Queen St. This is a service project for the troop so there is no charge, but any donations are appreciated.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-374-0255.
MOTHER GOOSE ON THE LOOSE/Selinsgrove
Join Miss Lubow for Mother Goose on the Loose at 10 a.m. at the Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, 1 N. High St. Info: 570-374-7163.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop open to residents of Snyder/Union counties, located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170.
STORYTIME/Selinsgrove
Mother Goose on the Loose Story Time, 10 a.m. at Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, 1 N. High St.
YOGA/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers yoga classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
TO-GO MEALS/Sunbury
The Salvation Army, 40 S. Fourth St., will serve To-Go Meals, Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m.
OPEN MIC/Sunbury
Acoustic Guitar Open Mic, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
GEEZER NIGHT/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
FEB. 16
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. features Zumba Gold 9-10 a.m.; Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; R.I.P.P.E.D. 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
USED PUZZLE SALE/Elysburg
A used puzzle sale (recently restocked) will be held from 1-7 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library, 206 S. Market St.
PARKINSON'S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
Parkinson’s Exercise Program, a functional exercise program for people living with Parkinson’s disease, meets 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org to register.
SKIP-BO, PINOCHLE/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., opens at 9 a.m. for Skip-Bo, Hand & Food, Pinochle. i-Pads available to use at the center. Build puzzles everyday.
WIGGLE & WAGGLE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
Wiggle and Waggle Program, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County.Come wiggle and waggle your winter blues away during this open playtime for wobblers, toddlers, and preschoolers. Gross motor skill station set up to move and groove with your child. For ages 0-5.
EVENING BOOK DISCUSSION GROUP/Middleburg
Evening Book Discussion Group, 6:45-8 p.m. at the Middleburg Borough building, 13 N. Main St. Discussing Anna Karenina by Leo Tolstoy. Info: 570-658-5555.
GED CLASSES/Middleburg
Free GED classes to prepare for the GED or college entrance exam held 9 a.m. to noon every Thursday at the Middleburg Borough Building Community Room (third floor). Info: 570-523-7755, ext. 2379. To register for class visit www.csiu.org/AdultEd to complete the online application.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
NICKEL BINGO/Middleburg
Bring your nickels to Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road, to play Bingo at 10:30 a.m.
WINTER SNOW GLOBES/Mifflinburg
Winter Snow Globes, 4-5:30 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Create a wintry-themed snow globe. For grades K-5. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
TEEN LEADERS CLUB/Miffllinburg
Hanging Out with a Purpose Teen Leaders Club meets 3-4:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Mifflinburg YMCA, 333 E. Chestnut St. For students in grades 6-9. There is no cost to join the club and receive free YMCA membership for active club members. To register, call 570-966-7273, in person, or online at www.gsvymca.org. Info: Angela Haines at ahaines@gsvymca.org.
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. at the Milton Moose, 139 S. Front St.
MEDICARE 101/Selinsgrove
People who are new to Medicare are invited to attend a “Medicare 101”presentation, a free community workshop starting at 10 a.m. at the Gelnett Memorial Library, High Street. This workshop is specifically designed to assist people who will be enrolling in Medicare, either because they will turn 65 years old or because they receive Social Security disability benefits. The workshop is also appropriate for spouses and caregivers. To register, call 570-524-2100 or 570-374-5558.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop open to residents of Snyder/Union counties, located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
LGBTQ FAMILIES MEETING/Selinsgrove & online
PFLAG Danville/Susquehanna Valley invites family of LGBTQ children of any age, allies and members of the LGBTQ+ community age 18+ to meet others from 7-8 p.m. for a monthly discussion in person in Selinsgrove, with the option (advance registration required) to join virtually. All are welcome to join the conversation or just listen, regardless of residence. For details contact danvillepflag@gmail.com
KARAOKE THURSDAYS/Sunbury
Karaoke Thursday begins at 6:30 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
THE TAKERY/Sunbury
The Takery offers free prepared meals, pantry items and baked goods from 4-5:30 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Cameron Park Gazebo. Also, fresh produce (when available), cleaning supplies, hygiene products (while supplies last). This non-denominational, community-based program is open to everyone wanting to participate, volunteer and donate.
INDOOR YARD SALE/Sunbury
An indoor yard sale to benefit the Northumberland County Historical Society will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1150 N. Front St. Household goods, books, decor, seasonal, toys, crafts, music, jewelry, art, and hundreds of misc. items. No clothing. Enter the parking lot from Fort Augusta Avenue.
BOOK DRIVE/Sunbury
The Friends of the Degenstein Community Library are in need of used books in good shape for their annual book sale and will have a book collection drive from 1-5 p.m. to accept books. Bring your books to the ground level area of the library. No encyclopedias, magazines, VHS tapes, or text books will be accepted.
STAND UP COMEDY/Sunbury
Stand Up Comedy — Open Mic, 7:30-8:30 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
FEB. 17
MUSIC TOGETHER/Bloomsburg
Music Together of Bloomsburg meets 10:15-11 a.m. every Friday at the Bloomsburg Children's Museum. Child development researchers have found that grouping together children of varying ages fosters natural, family-style learning. The hallmark of the Music Together program, the Mixed-age Class gives children the environment they need to grow musically while interacting both socially and musically with peers of different ages. Register online: www.musictogetherofbloomsburg.com
USED PUZZLE SALE/Elysburg
A used puzzle sale (recently restocked) will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library, 206 S. Market St.
MAH JONGG/Laurelton
Mah Jongg, 1-3 p.m. at West End Library. Mah Jongg is a game of skill, strategy, and calculation and involves a degree of chance. No experience is needed. An instructor is on hand to teach newcomers this tile-based game.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
ONE ACT PLAY FESTIVAL/Lewisburg
RiverStage Community Theatre presents the "2023 Gaspipe One Act Play Festival," at 7:30 p.m. at Greenspace Center, 815 Market St.. Eight brand new plays in one evening. Tickets $15/$8 at the door or online at riverstagetheatre.org.
KIDS NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM/Lewisburg
Kids Night at the Museum held 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. Kids ages 6-12 years old are invited to explore exhibits, experience special programming, and enjoy a pizza dinner and movie. Caregivers can enjoy a stress-free and child-free evening in the town while children have an entertaining experience of their own exploring the LCM. Program recommended for children 6-12 years old (kindergarten completion is required). $25 first child/$12 additional child(ren) until Feb. 10. After, $30 first child/$15 additional child(ren). LCM member can use coupon code, "kidsnight" at checkout to receive 10% discount. Register at https://bit.ly/3QjFHwj
BABY STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Baby Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. A storytime based on the “Mother Goose on the Loose” program, which shows that children learn best through routine and repetition in a nurturing environment. Learn songs, rhymes, fingerplays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 0-2. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
WIGGLE & WAGGLE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
Wiggle and Waggle Program, noon to 5 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Come wiggle and waggle your winter blues away during this open playtime for wobblers, toddlers, and preschoolers. Gross motor skill station set up to move and groove with your child. For ages 0-5.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
BLOOD PRESSURE & SUGAR CHECKS/Middleburg
Deanna from Evangelical Hospital will check blood pressures and blood sugar, along with a unique program on handwashing at 10 a.m. at the Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road. This is a free and open to the public program. Info: Chris at 570-837-6200.
COMEDY NIGHT/Northumberland
Comedy Night, with four comedians and an MC begins at 8 p.m. at the Front Street Station, 2 Front St. Doors open at 7. $10 cover charge; same evening meal receipt receives half price on admission.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
INDOOR YARD SALE/Sunbury
An indoor yard sale to benefit the Northumberland County Historical Society continues 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1150 N. Front St. Household goods, books, decor, seasonal, toys, crafts, music, jewelry, art, and hundreds of misc. items. No clothing. Enter the parking lot from Fort Augusta Avenue.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
John Derk performs 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
KARAOKE/Sunbury
StarMaker Karaoke, 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Ann Kerstetter and Bryan Noaker performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
FEB. 18
SEAFOOD SUPPER/Beavertown
A fish, oyster and crab cake supper will be held at 4 p.m. at Rescue Hose Company No. 20. Take-outs available. Proceeds benefit the ladies auxiliary.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY/Bloomsburg
This Day in History: 1879, 10 a.m. to noon at the Bloomsburg Children's Museum. Sculptor Frédéric-Auguste Bartholdi is awarded a patent for his design for the Statue of Liberty. Learn about the importance of the Statue of Liberty and create your own crown. Included with museum admission.
FROST BITE FESTIVAL/Catawissa
Our Lady of Mercy Church, 304 Slabtown Road, hosts its third annual "Frost Bite Festival" from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Along with traditional picnic foods, there will be ethnic treats, and raffles. Walk-ins and take-outs are both available and pre-orders are recommended by calling 570-336-4771.
FREE MEAL/Danville
A free grab-n-go meal distributed starting at 11 a.m. at Jubilee Kitchen located at Trinity Lutheran Church.
SOUP SALE/Danville
Montour Motorcycle Riders will host a ham and bean soup sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until sold out at the Danville American Legion. Drive thru service only. Cost: $8/quart. Proceeds benefit area children of need. Info: Gary, 570-854-0046.
CHICKEN & WAFFLES/Freeburg
All-you-can-eat chicken and waffles served 4-6 p.m. at the Freeburg Fire Company. Take-outs available.
BOOK BINGO/Laurelton
Book Bingo, noon to 2 p.m. at the West End Library. Play Bingo and win books. A selection of children's and adult books will be available to choose from. Refreshments provided. Event is free to the public; recommended for ages 8 and older. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library, or registering online.
ONLINE PROGRAM REGISTRATION DEADLINE/Lewisburg
The League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area’s Educational Forum series continues on Feb. 21 with an online-only presentation by Amelia J. Uelmen, Esquire. Professor Uelmen’s talk, “Three Healthy Habits for Good Citizenship in Polarized Times” will focus on communication skills that can help us develop how we live and connect with those from a different background or perspective. The talk will offer ways to foster understanding across deep divides that will help to heal polarization and allow for a positive political dialogue. The meeting will be held as a virtual talk at noon on the Zoom meeting platform. All participants must pre-register to get the meeting link and login details by emailing LWVLAForum@gmail.com no later than Feb. 19. The Zoom meeting room will open at 11:30 a.m. Virtual participants will be able to submit questions in the chat function, but will be muted and unable to interact directly with the speaker. Open to members and the general public.
ONE ACT PLAY FESTIVAL/Lewisburg
RiverStage Community Theatre presents the "2023 Gaspipe One Act Play Festival," at 7:30 p.m. at Greenspace Center, 815 Market St.. Eight brand new plays in one evening. Tickets $15/$8 at the door or online at riverstagetheatre.org.
WIGGLE & WAGGLE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
Wiggle and Waggle Program, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Come wiggle and waggle your winter blues away during this open playtime for wobblers, toddlers, and preschoolers. Gross motor skill station set up to move and groove with your child. For ages 0-5.
DANCE PERFORMANCE/Lewisburg
The Weis Center for the Performing Arts will present Ephrat Asherie Dance (EAD) and their new work, Odeon, at 7:30 p.m. at the Weis Center. Ephrat Asherie Dance (EAD) is a dance company rooted in African American and Latinx street and club dances. Tickets are $25/adults, $20/seniors 62+ and subscribers, $15/youth 18 and under, $15/Bucknell employees and retirees (limit 2), free for Bucknell students and $15/non-Bucknell students (limit 2). There is a special rate for local dance studios: Youth $5 and accompanying parent/guardian $15. Use Coupon Code BOUNCE when checking out online, after selecting seats. Tickets can be reserved by calling 570-577-1000 or online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice. Tickets are also available in person from several locations including the Weis Center lobby (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and the CAP Center Box Office, located on the ground floor of the Elaine Langone Center (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.). Info: Lisa Leighton at 570-577-3727 or by email at lisa.leighton@bucknell.edu.
PETITION SIGNING EVENT/Mifflinburg
The Union County Democratic Committee will host a petition-signing event to help get Democratic candidates on the ballot for the May 16 primary election. All registered Democrats in Union County are invited to attend and sign petitions for candidates for school board, municipal offices, and the judiciary from 10 a.m. to noon at the Mifflinburg Government Building, Penn State Extension Room, 343 Chestnut St.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Northumberland
Kate’s Kupboard, located at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 300 Queen St., is open the third Saturday of every month from 9-11 a.m. You do not need to live in the Shikellamy School District to receive products. In addition to groceries they distribute household and personal care items and there is a baby station. Use the entrance off the church parking lot for grocery/household/personal care items. The baby station entrance is on 3rd Street.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Back in Black (an AC/DC tribute) with special guest, Sucker Punch begins at. 7 p.m. at the Front Street Station, 2 Front St. Doors open at 6. Tickets: $25.
SEED EXCHANGE/Selinsgrove
East Snyder Community Garden will host a seed exchange, 10 a.m. to noon in the downstairs children's library at Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, 1 N. High St. If you have seeds to share, bring them early or contact the garden at escgpa@gmail.com to arrange pickup.
VENISON DINNER/Shamokin
A free venison dinner for all outdoor enthusiasts served at 5 p.m. at Grace Chapel, 126 Airport Road. Doors open at 4:30. Guest speaker will be Steve Shuster who has 30 plus years of business experience with W.L. Gore & Associates makers of GORE-TEX fabrics and owner of the SITKA brand. A night of food, fellowship, impactful message, and prizes. Pre-registration required at www.gracechapelshamokin.com or by calling 570-985-7445.
FISH SANDWICH ORDER DEADLINE/Sunbury
A jumbo fish sandwich with french fries and coleslaw for $12 will be served 4:30-7 p.m. Feb. 24, at Good Will Hose Company, 500 Reagan St. Pick up or delivery. Order before 8 p.m. Feb. 18 by calling 570-286-2831.
INDOOR YARD SALE/Sunbury
An indoor yard sale to benefit the Northumberland County Historical Society concludes 8 a.m. to noon at 1150 N. Front St. Household goods, books, decor, seasonal, toys, crafts, music, jewelry, art, and hundreds of misc. items. No clothing. Enter the parking lot from Fort Augusta Avenue.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Rebecca Jade performs 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Bonnie and Mason Wicher perform 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Earthbound Misfits perform 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
BREAKFAST/Washingtonville
Breakfast served 8-11 a.m. at the Washington Fire Company. Cost: $12/adults, $6/ages 6-12, and free for children five and younger. Info: 570-437-2069.
FEB. 19
ONE ACT PLAY FESTIVAL/Lewisburg
RiverStage Community Theatre presents the "2023 Gaspipe One Act Play Festival," at 2:30 p.m. at Greenspace Center, 815 Market St.. Eight brand new plays in one evening. Tickets $15/$8 at the door or online at riverstagetheatre.org.
PETITION SIGNING EVENT/Lewisburg
The Union County Democratic Committee will host a petition-signing event to help get Democratic candidates on the ballot for the May 16 primary election. All registered Democrats in Union County are invited to attend and sign petitions for candidates for school board, municipal offices, and the judiciary from 2-4 p.m. at Civil War Cider, 606 Market St., with candidates for the Pennsylvania state courts.
CONCERT/Selinsgrove
Recognizing the achievements of exceptional high school musicians, the 28th annual Honors Band Festival will culminate with a gala concert at 3 p.m. in Weber Chapel Auditorium at Susquehanna University. Keith Richardson, director of bands at Lower Dauphin High School, will be the guest conductor this year, accompanied by Eric Hinton, associate professor of music and director of bands at Susquehanna University. The Susquehanna University Symphonic Band will also be featured in the concert. This unique event is designed to give talented woodwind, brass and percussion players an opportunity to share their passion for music with similarly motivated students. Tickets are not required; there is an admission charge at the door.
OPEN JAM/Sunbury
Open Jam hosted by Jeff Oshetski, 3-5 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
FEB. 20
USED PUZZLE SALE/Elysburg
A used puzzle sale (recently restocked) will be held from 1-7 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library, 206 S. Market St.
CIRCLE OF MUSIC/Lewisburg
‘Circle of Music’ which includes singing, playing age-appropriate instruments, movement, listening, creative musical play and integrated children’s literature held at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. This class is sponsored by the Central Oak Heights Association and recommended for children ages 0-2 and their caregivers (session 9:30-10:15 a.m.) and children ages 3-5 years and their caregivers (session 10:30-11:15 a.m). Register at https://bit.ly/3vxw4kc
WING NIGHT/Middleburg
The Middleburg Moose will host Wing Night from 5-9 p.m. at 235 Grand St. Open to public. All proceeds benefit Blake Tharp’s Eagle Scout Project of constructing a small pavilion at the Middleburg Fire Company carnival grounds.
FEB. 21
$2 TUESDAY/Bloomsburg
$2 Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bloomsburg Children's Museum. $2 admission all day. The Exchange will host hands-on Art Cart projects 10a.m. to 2 p.m.
SPEAKER/Dalmatia
The Mahanoy And Mahantongo Historical & Preservation Society will hold its first meeting for 2023 in the basement area of the Trinity United Church of Christ at 7 p.m. Meetings are free and open to the public. The speaker will be Fred Meckley who will present a talk about the history of the Lime Burning Kilns located in Southern Northumberland County.
USED PUZZLE SALE/Elysburg
A used puzzle sale (recently restocked) will be held from 1-7 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library, 206 S. Market St.
STORY & ACTIVITY TIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at West End Library. In-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested getting ready for kindergarten activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Parents must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773, or registering online.
PETITION SIGNING EVENT/Lewisburg
The Union County Democratic Committee will host a petition-signing event to help get Democratic candidates on the ballot for the May 16 primary election. All registered Democrats in Union County are invited to attend and sign petitions for candidates for school board, municipal offices, and the judiciary from 6-8:00 p.m. at the Public Library for Union County, 255 Reitz Blvd.
HEART HEALTH/Lewisburg
Prioritizing heart health awareness for women, Evangelical Community Health and Wellness presents a panel discussion on heart health, warning signs, and prevention, at 6 p.m. in the Miller Conference Center, located in the Main Entrance of Evangelical Community Hospital. This panel discussion for women about women’s heart health is presented by Melanie Patel, DO, Cardiologist, Heart and Vascular Center of Evangelical; Taryn Wilk, Wellness Educator, Evangelical Community Health and Wellness; and Christina O’Rourke, Clinical Dietitian, Evangelical Community Health and Wellness. The panel discussion will focus on Dr. Patel’s expertise on heart health management and treatment. More specifically, Dr. Patel will discuss signs and symptoms of heart attacks in women, which are often more subtle in nature than for men. Wilk will share how to focus on physical and mental well-being through, exercise, stress reduction, and education. Instead of talking about what you should not do, O’Rourke will help participants understand what they should be eating to help improve overall heart health. This free event is open to the public. Registration is required and can be completed online at www.evanhospital.com/calendar or by calling 570-768-3200.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club, 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
EMBARK BOOK CLUB/Lewisburg
Embark Book Club: Feed the Mind, Nourish the Soul, 6-7 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Yoga Therapist Dawn Shawley and others for enriching conversations based on yoga-related and other inspirational books. Each meeting opens with a few minutes of grounding, breath awareness, and may include light movement, to be followed by discussion. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online. Participants are responsible for getting their own copy via the library or purchase. Prior reading of the book is not required but is preferred. Hot tea provided for participants that bring their own travel mug or thermos.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Preschool Storytime, 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Miss Alicia to sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
PANCAKE & SAUSAGE SUPPER/Millmont
A Shrove Tuesday pancake and sausage supper served 5:30-7 p.m. at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, 13765 Old Turnpike Road.
FEB. 22
HOMESCHOOL HANGOUT/Bloomsburg
Homeschool Hangouts meet 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bloomsburg Children's Museum. Parent/child activities are designed to complement concepts taught in the homeschool curriculum, grades K-12. Discounted admission for homeschool families ($5/person).
USED PUZZLE SALE/Elysburg
A used puzzle sale (recently restocked) will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library, 206 S. Market St.
SMARTPHONE & TABLET HELP/Laurelton
Smartphone and Tablet Help, 3:30-5:30 p.m. at the West End Library. Ask questions about your smartphone or tablet and get assistance using it. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library, or registering online.
TODDLER STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Storytime, 9:30-10 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Ms. Mary for an in-person storytime with books, songs, rhymes, finger plays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 1-2. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
ROCK BAND/Lewisburg
The Weis Center for the Performing Arts will welcome Millheim-based Americana rock band, The Wicked Chicken, at 7:30 p.m. at the Campus Theatre. The Wicked Chicken plays a mix of driving rock ’n’ roll, old-time fiddle and blues. Tickets: $10/adults and $5/youth 18 and under. No discounts may be applied. Tickets are free for Bucknell students. Tickets can be reserved by calling 570-577-1000 or online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice. Tickets also available in person from several locations including the Weis Center lobby (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and the CAP Center Box Office, located on the ground floor of the Elaine Langone Center (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.). The Weis Center has partnered with art studio Bluebird Atelier in downtown Lewisburg to offer a “Sleepunder” for ages 3-12 during the performance. Children will arrive in their jammies ready to party (sleepover style, without the sleeping part). Children will craft, dance, and explore Americana art, and then participants will create their own artistic fiddles and mosaic chickens to take home. This drop-off event runs from 7-9 p.m. at Bluebird Atelier's downtown location, with optional extended care. Pre-registration is required and class size is limited. Parents/guardians can register using this link: https://www.hisawyer.com/bluebird-atelier/schedules/activity-set/444761?day=2023-02-23&view=cal&source=camps
SPECIAL STITCHES GROUP/Mifflinburg
Special Stitches Group meets 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Join knitters and crocheters of all skill levels. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
STORYTIME/Mifflinburg
Toddler/Preschool Discovery Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. A weekly storytime with Ms. Sheila for children 2-5 years of age and their parents/caregivers. Crafts, games, and hands-on activities are provided to reinforce the theme and engage the children in creative play and learning.
PANCAKE & SAUSAGE SUPPER/Millmont
A Shrove Tuesday pancake and sausage supper served 5:30-7 p.m. at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, 13765 Old Turnpike Road.
SOUP & ASHES/Montandon
Stop & Go Soup & Ashes, noon to 2 p.m. at Montandon United Methodist Church, Main Street, Montandon, on Ash Wednesday. Stop in for a bowl of soup, receive your ash mark, stay and pray/meditate, or be on your way. Wheelchair accessible.
ASH WEDNESDAY SERVICE/New Berlin
Lent begins with an Ash Wednesday worship service at 7 p.m. at Messiah Evangelical Lutheran Church, 308 Market St.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-374-0255.
GIRLS NIGHT OUT/Sunbury
Girls Night Out Male Review, 7-9:30 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave. Tickets required; call the winery at 570-495-4766.