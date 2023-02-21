FEB. 21
GEISINGER MOBILE HEALTH BUS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features Geisinger Mobile Health Bus laboratory collection services for blood draws and urine samples in the parking lot every Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointment is necessary for lab services. Geisinger patients can self-schedule an appointment via MyGeisinger. A doctor's order is required for non-geisinger patients.
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features cycling 8-9 a.m.; Zumba Gold 9-10 a.m.; Central PA Foodbank food distribution 1-2 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
$2 TUESDAY/Bloomsburg
$2 Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bloomsburg Children's Museum. $2 admission all day. The Exchange will host hands-on Art Cart projects 10a.m. to 2 p.m.
SPEAKER/Dalmatia
The Mahanoy And Mahantongo Historical & Preservation Society will hold its first meeting for 2023 in the basement area of the Trinity United Church of Christ at 7 p.m. Meetings are free and open to the public. The speaker will be Fred Meckley who will present a talk about the history of the Lime Burning Kilns located in Southern Northumberland County.
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. No fees and everyone welcome. Lessons precede the play if requested.
USED PUZZLE SALE/Elysburg
A used puzzle sale (recently restocked) will be held from 1-7 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library, 206 S. Market St.
STORY & ACTIVITY TIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at West End Library. In-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested getting ready for kindergarten activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Parents must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773, or registering online.
EDUCATIONAL FORUM/Lewisburg
The League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area’s Educational Forum series continues with an online-only presentation by Amelia J. Uelmen, esquire. Professor Uelmen’s talk, “Three Healthy Habits for Good Citizenship in Polarized Times” will focus on communication skills that can help us develop how we live and connect with those from a different background or perspective. The talk will offer ways to foster understanding across deep divides that will help to heal polarization and allow for a positive political dialogue. The meeting will be held as a virtual talk at noon on the Zoom meeting platform. All participants must pre-register to get the meeting link and login details by emailing LWVLAForum@gmail.com no later than Sunday, Feb. 19. The Zoom meeting room will open at 11:30 a.m. Virtual participants will be able to submit questions in the chat function, but will be muted and unable to interact directly with the speaker. Open to members and the general public.
PINOCHLE, PUZZLES/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for Hand & Foot, Pinochle, build puzzles, and Smart TV. i-Pads available to use at the center.
QUARTER BINGO/Lewisburg
Quarter Bingo held 5:30-8 p.m. every Tuesday at the Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. Everyone welcome. Bring a roll of quarter and have some fun.
PARKINSON'S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
Parkinson’s Exercise Program, a functional exercise program for people living with Parkinson’s disease, meets 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org to register.
PETITION SIGNING EVENT/Lewisburg
The Union County Democratic Committee will host a petition-signing event to help get Democratic candidates on the ballot for the May 16 primary election. All registered Democrats in Union County are invited to attend and sign petitions for candidates for school board, municipal offices, and the judiciary from 6-8:00 p.m. at the Public Library for Union County, 255 Reitz Blvd.
HEART HEALTH/Lewisburg
Prioritizing heart health awareness for women, Evangelical Community Health and Wellness presents a panel discussion on heart health, warning signs, and prevention, at 6 p.m. in the Miller Conference Center, located in the Main Entrance of Evangelical Community Hospital. This panel discussion for women about women’s heart health is presented by Melanie Patel, DO, Cardiologist, Heart and Vascular Center of Evangelical; Taryn Wilk, Wellness Educator, Evangelical Community Health and Wellness; and Christina O’Rourke, Clinical Dietitian, Evangelical Community Health and Wellness. The panel discussion will focus on Dr. Patel’s expertise on heart health management and treatment. More specifically, Dr. Patel will discuss signs and symptoms of heart attacks in women, which are often more subtle in nature than for men. Wilk will share how to focus on physical and mental well-being through, exercise, stress reduction, and education. Instead of talking about what you should not do, O’Rourke will help participants understand what they should be eating to help improve overall heart health. This free event is open to the public. Registration is required and can be completed online at www.evanhospital.com/calendar or by calling 570-768-3200.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club, 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
EMBARK BOOK CLUB/Lewisburg
Embark Book Club: Feed the Mind, Nourish the Soul, 6-7 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Yoga Therapist Dawn Shawley and others for enriching conversations based on yoga-related and other inspirational books. Each meeting opens with a few minutes of grounding, breath awareness, and may include light movement, to be followed by discussion. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online. Participants are responsible for getting their own copy via the library or purchase. Prior reading of the book is not required but is preferred. Hot tea provided for participants that bring their own travel mug or thermos.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Preschool Storytime, 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Miss Alicia to sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
PANCAKE & SAUSAGE SUPPER/Millmont
A Shrove Tuesday pancake and sausage supper served 5:30-7 p.m. at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, 13765 Old Turnpike Road.
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. every Tuesday at Milton American Legion, 401 N. Front St. Eight flavors to choose from. Cost: $10/dozen eat in or $11/dozen take out. 570-742-4632.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:15 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Smooth Country performs 6-9 p.m. at the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, Route 11, next to Surplus Outlet. Open to public. Info: 570-473-3331.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop open to residents of Snyder/Union counties, located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
BINGO/Sunbury
Bingo begins at 6 p.m. at The Diner, 425 Market St. Doors open at 4. Info: 570-917-4613.
AEROBICS/Sunbury
Arm chair aerobics, 10 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
STORYTIME, WEE COOK, STOCK MARKET GAME/Sunbury
Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St., features Story Time at 11 a.m.; Wee Cook (registration required) at 12:30 p.m.; Stock Market Game (registration required) at 4:30; and Mother Goose on the Loose at 5. Info or to register: 570-286-2461.
FEB. 22
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Elm St., features toning/sculpting 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
FOUR GREAT GUITARISTS/Bloomsburg
“Four Great Guitarists” will be held from 7-8:30 p.m. in The Listening Room at The Exchange Gallery, 24 E. Main St. The guitarists will be Jesse Loewy, of Havertown; Gabe Stillman, of Williamsport; Stew Cutler, of Woodstock, New York; and Don Waller, of Long Island, New York. Cost is $10 at the door. To reserve seats, call 570-317-2596 or email Exchange@ExchangeArts.org. Info: www.exchangearts.org/listening-room.
HOMESCHOOL HANGOUT/Bloomsburg
Homeschool Hangouts meet 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bloomsburg Children's Museum. Parent/child activities are designed to complement concepts taught in the homeschool curriculum, grades K-12. Discounted admission for homeschool families ($5/person).
USED PUZZLE SALE/Elysburg
A used puzzle sale (recently restocked) will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library, 206 S. Market St.
SMARTPHONE & TABLET HELP/Laurelton
Smartphone and Tablet Help, 3:30-5:30 p.m. at the West End Library. Ask questions about your smartphone or tablet and get assistance using it. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library, or registering online.
TODDLER STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Storytime, 9:30-10 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Ms. Mary for an in-person storytime with books, songs, rhymes, finger plays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 1-2. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
ROCK BAND/Lewisburg
The Weis Center for the Performing Arts will welcome Millheim-based Americana rock band, The Wicked Chicken, at 7:30 p.m. at the Campus Theatre. The Wicked Chicken plays a mix of driving rock ’n’ roll, old-time fiddle and blues. Tickets: $10/adults and $5/youth 18 and under. No discounts may be applied. Tickets are free for Bucknell students. Tickets can be reserved by calling 570-577-1000 or online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice. Tickets also available in person from several locations including the Weis Center lobby (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and the CAP Center Box Office, located on the ground floor of the Elaine Langone Center (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.). The Weis Center has partnered with art studio Bluebird Atelier in downtown Lewisburg to offer a “Sleepunder” for ages 3-12 during the performance. Children will arrive in their jammies ready to party (sleepover style, without the sleeping part). Children will craft, dance, and explore Americana art, and then participants will create their own artistic fiddles and mosaic chickens to take home. This drop-off event runs from 7-9 p.m. at Bluebird Atelier's downtown location, with optional extended care. Pre-registration is required and class size is limited. Parents/guardians can register using this link: https://www.hisawyer.com/bluebird-atelier/schedules/activity-set/444761?day=2023-02-23&view=cal&source=camps
HAND & FOOT, MUSIC/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., opens at 9 a.m. for Hand & Foot, Pinochle, Smart TV, and 50s and 60s music. iPads available to use at the center. Build puzzles everyday.
LENTEN SERVICES BEGIN/Lewisburg
Lenten services begin at Christ’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 100 S. Third St., with the imposition of ashes at 7:30 p.m. Info: www.christlutheranlewisburg,org or 570-524-0745.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Mifflinburg
Western Union County Food Pantry — Hope’s Haven Food Pantry serves residents of Union County each Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at Christ’s United Lutheran Church. For those who have food insecurity. Located 3 ½ miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy.
SPECIAL STITCHES GROUP/Mifflinburg
Special Stitches Group meets 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Join knitters and crocheters of all skill levels. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
STORYTIME/Mifflinburg
Toddler/Preschool Discovery Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. A weekly storytime with Ms. Sheila for children 2-5 years of age and their parents/caregivers. Crafts, games, and hands-on activities are provided to reinforce the theme and engage the children in creative play and learning.
PANCAKE & SAUSAGE SUPPER/Millmont
A Shrove Tuesday pancake and sausage supper served 5:30-7 p.m. at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, 13765 Old Turnpike Road.
FOOD PANTRY/Millmont
Hope’s Haven Food Pantry continues to serve residents of Union County weekly, each Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m., at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, a.k.a. “Four Bells Church.” If you have a food insecurity, please visit. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy. Church is located 3.5 miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45 at 13765 Old Turnpike Road. Info: email administrator@4bellsfood.com, call 570-716-5601, or visit the church website, www.4bellschurch.com or Facebook page.
FREE MEAL/Milton
A free meal served at 6 p.m. every Wednesday at First Presbyterian Church, 47 Walnut St. Music and message after the meal.
SOUP & ASHES/Montandon
Stop & Go Soup & Ashes, noon to 2 p.m. at Montandon United Methodist Church, Main Street, Montandon, on Ash Wednesday. Stop in for a bowl of soup, receive your ash mark, stay and pray/meditate, or be on your way. Wheelchair accessible.
ASH WEDNESDAY SERVICE/New Berlin
Lent begins with an Ash Wednesday worship service at 7 p.m. at Messiah Evangelical Lutheran Church, 308 Market St.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-374-0255.
MOTHER GOOSE ON THE LOOSE/Selinsgrove
Join Miss Lubow for Mother Goose on the Loose at 10 a.m. at the Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, 1 N. High St. Info: 570-374-7163.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop open to residents of Snyder/Union counties, located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170.
STORYTIME/Selinsgrove
Mother Goose on the Loose Story Time, 10 a.m. at Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, 1 N. High St.
YOGA/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers yoga classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
ASHES TO GO/Shamokin Dam
St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, 3249 N. Old Trail, is offering Ashes to Go from 8-9 a.m. and noon to 1 p.m.
TO-GO MEALS/Sunbury
The Salvation Army, 40 S. Fourth St., will serve To-Go Meals, Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m.
OPEN MIC/Sunbury
Acoustic Guitar Open Mic, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
GIRLS NIGHT OUT/Sunbury
Girls Night Out Male Review, 7-9:30 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave. Tickets required; call the winery at 570-495-4766.
GEEZER NIGHT/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
STORYTIME, JR. BUILDERS CREW/Sunbury
Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St., features Mother Goose on the Loose at 11 a.m.; Wee Move at 11:45 a.m.; Junior Builders Crew at 4 p.m. Info: 570-286-2461.
SR. MOMENT TRIVIA/Sunbury
Senior Moment Trivia begins at 2 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Join in the fun while remembering the Good Ole Days. Info: 570-286-2461.
GIRLS NIGHT OUT/Sunbury
Girls Night Out, 7-9:30 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave. Tickets requiredby calling the winery at 570-495-4766.
FEB. 23
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. features Zumba Gold 9-10 a.m.; Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; R.I.P.P.E.D. 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
TODDLER TIME/Bloomsburg
Toddler Time, 10 a.m. to noon at the Bloomsburg Children's Museum, with Ms. Ashley from Rohrbach's Farm. Recommended for all pre-K ages. Each week will consist of exciting new stories and educational crafts to help build fine motor skills, then ends with a 30-minute music and movement section to shake all those sillies out. Included with museum admission; adult supervision required.
USED PUZZLE SALE/Elysburg
A used puzzle sale (recently restocked) will be held from 1-7 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library, 206 S. Market St.
COOKING WITH FRIENDS/Laurelton
Cooking with Friends, 6-7 p.m. at the West End Library. Find a recipe from a cookbook at the library, then prepare a dish to share. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library, or registering online.
PARKINSON'S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
Parkinson’s Exercise Program, a functional exercise program for people living with Parkinson’s disease, meets 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org to register.
SKIP-BO, PINOCHLE/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., opens at 9 a.m. for Skip-Bo, Hand & Food, Pinochle. i-Pads available to use at the center. Build puzzles everyday.
OPEN HOUSE/McAlisterville
The Juniata Christian School will host its annual Open House from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and again that evening from 6-8 p.m. Schedule a tour at admissions@jcslions.com or stop in during tour hours. Snow date: Feb. 24.
GED CLASSES/Middleburg
Free GED classes to prepare for the GED or college entrance exam held 9 a.m. to noon every Thursday at the Middleburg Borough Building Community Room (third floor). Info: 570-523-7755, ext. 2379. To register for class visit www.csiu.org/AdultEd to complete the online application.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
TEEN LEADERS CLUB/Miffllinburg
Hanging Out with a Purpose Teen Leaders Club meets 3-4:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Mifflinburg YMCA, 333 E. Chestnut St. For students in grades 6-9. There is no cost to join the club and receive free YMCA membership for active club members. To register, call 570-966-7273, in person, or online at www.gsvymca.org. Info: Angela Haines at ahaines@gsvymca.org.
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. at the Milton Moose, 139 S. Front St.
MEAL DISTRIBUTION/Selinsgrove
Shepherd’s Pie Ministry at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 112 Fairview Dr., will distribute home cooked frozen meals and other food items for those in need from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Several meals given to each family member. No forms to complete. Emergency requests for food may be made by calling the parish office, 570-374-4113.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop open to residents of Snyder/Union counties, located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Rebecca Jade performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
KARAOKE THURSDAYS/Sunbury
Karaoke Thursday begins at 6:30 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
BOOK & KNITTING CLUBS/Sunbury
Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St., features Friends of the Library Book Club at 2:30 p.m. and Knitting Club at 3. Info: 570-286-2461.
DEGEN-DETECTIVES/Sunbury
Degen-Detectives meet at 4:30 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Info: 570-286-2461.
BIBLE STUDY, EXERCISE, BINGO/Sunbury
Sunbury Adult Community Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features TV at 8:30 a.m.; Bible study at 9; chair exercise at 10; officer's meeting at 10:30; Bingo at 12:30 p.m.; Cards 31 at 2.
FEB. 24
MUSIC TOGETHER/Bloomsburg
Music Together of Bloomsburg meets 10:15-11 a.m. every Friday at the Bloomsburg Children's Museum. Child development researchers have found that grouping together children of varying ages fosters natural, family-style learning. The hallmark of the Music Together program, the Mixed-age Class gives children the environment they need to grow musically while interacting both socially and musically with peers of different ages. Register online: www.musictogetherofbloomsburg.com
USED PUZZLE SALE/Elysburg
A used puzzle sale (recently restocked) will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library, 206 S. Market St.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
BABY STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Baby Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. A storytime based on the “Mother Goose on the Loose” program, which shows that children learn best through routine and repetition in a nurturing environment. Learn songs, rhymes, fingerplays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 0-2. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
DIY BIRD FEEDER/Lewisburg
DIY Bird Feeder, 2-4 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Drop in the Exploratorium to make a DIY bird feeder. Feed our feathered friends this winter with your own creation. For ages 4-10. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
STORYTIME/Lewisburg
At 1 p.m., the Lewisburg Children’s Museum will partner with the Milton Public Library for a free storytime at the Library. Recommended for preschool age children and their caregivers. The program will also include a free giveaway of themed books and toys while supplies last. Info: lewisburgchildrensmuseum@gmail.com or 570-768-4914.
LEGO CLUB/Middleburg
Boyer Mennonite Church, 1472 W. Ridge Road, will be host a Lego Club specifically geared towards children ages 5-15, but a toddler-friendly area will be available for younger children with parental supervision. Registration (for those who have not pre-registered) will begin at 6:45 p.m. with the Lego Club being held from 7-8 p.m. For updates or additional information check the Boyer Mennonite Church Facebook page or call 570-540-6067.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
LEAP INTO SCIENCE/Milton
Join the Lewisburg Children’s Museum from 1-2 p.m. at the Milton Public Library and celebrate Leap into Science Week with a special, hands-on program with friends at the Library. This Leap into Science balance workshop invites preschool children and their caregivers to explore the concept of balance by listening to a story, balancing with their bodies, and creating balance structures on simple teeter-totters. Recommend for children 3-5 years old and their caregivers and is free. Program made possible by support from the CSIU/Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit/IU 16.
LENTEN FISH SUPPER/Milton
A Lenten fish dinner served 4-6 p.m. every Friday thru March 31 at St. Joseph Parish Center, 854 Cemetery Road. Includes breaded fish, potatoes, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, coleslaw, dinner roll and dessert. Take-out only. Cost: $14.
DRIVE-THRU FISH FRY/Milton
A drive thru fish fry served 4-6 p.m. at Crossroads Nazarene Church, 71 Nazarene Lane. Cost/$12 and includes fish, basil green beans, macaroni and cheese, dessert. Pre-orders available. Info: Matt at 570-490-1626.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Mark Alexander performs 7-9 p.m. at the Front Street Station, 2 Front St. along with the Mardi Gras Dinner.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Trainwreck Survivors perform 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
John Burns performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Brandon Barnhart, the Electric Piano Man, performs 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
FISH SANDWICH MEAL/Sunbury
A jumbo fish sandwich with french fries and coleslaw for $12 will be served 4:30-7 p.m. Feb. 24, at Good Will Hose Company, 500 Reagan St. Info: 570-286-2831.
STORYTIME & MAKE A PUPPET/Sunbury
Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St., features STEM Story Time at 11 a.m. and Be Creative — Make your own puppet (registration required) at 4 p.m. Info: 570-286-2461.
NICKEL BINGO & CARDS/Sunbury
Sunbury Adult Community Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features TV at 8:30 a.m.; nickel bingo at 12:30 p.m.; Cards 31, at 2.
AEROBICS, CULTURES & FOODS OF ASIA/Sunbury
Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St., features arm chair aerobics at 10 a.m.; Make A Friend at 1 p.m.; and Cultures & Foods of Asia at 5. Info: 570-286-2461.
FEB. 25
SOUP, CHICKEN BARBECUE/Beaver Springs
A soup and barbecued chicken sale held 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Spring Township car wash building, Route 522. Soup is $7/quart and chicken is $5/quarter. All proceeds benefit the Beaver Springs Fire Company.
NATIONAL CHERRY MONTH/Bloomsburg
National Cherry Month celebrated 10 a.m. to noon at the Bloomsburg Children's Museum. Did you know each cherry tree grows enough cherries to produce 700 cherry pies? Learn about this fruit and where it is grown. Included in Museum admission.
FREE MEAL/Danville
A free grab-n-go meal distributed starting at 11 a.m. at Jubilee Kitchen located at Trinity Lutheran Church.
READING WITH MAVERICK/Laurelton
Children are welcome to read their favorite books to Maverick, the library’s certified therapy dog from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the West End Library. To sign up for a 15-minute time slot, call the library at 570-922-4773.
PETITION SIGNING EVENT/Lewisburg
The Union County Democratic Committee will host a petition-signing event to help get Democratic candidates on the ballot for the May 16 primary election. All registered Democrats in Union County are invited to attend and sign petitions for candidates for school board, municipal offices, and the judiciary from 1-3 p.m. at the Public Library for Union County, 255 Reitz Blvd.
LEAP INTO SCIENCE/Lewisburg
Join the Bucknell University Society of Women Engineers from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Lewisburg Children's Museum, to celebrate National Engineering Week. Engineering students will lead participants through a series of hands-on activity stations where families can investigate the properties of wind and air as they explore their effects on objects. Families will also build wind detectors and test them using an air cannon and wind tunnel. Recommended for ages 5 and up. Program is included with general admission or membership.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Modern Outlaws perform 8-11 p.m. at the Selinsgrove VFW.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Rob Brown performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Bonnie & Mason Wicher perform 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
SOUP & SANDWICH SALE/Sunbury
A soup and sandwich sale held 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at United Lutheran Church, 167 Seven Points Road (Wolfes Crossroads). Quarts and bowls of soup available including chicken corn, ham & bean, ham & bean with rivels, vegetable beef, and turkey pot pie available. Also, hamburger barbecue, pulled pork, hot dogs and turkey salad available. Eat in or take out.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
The Dream Catchers perform 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
FEB. 26
SNOWFEST/Mifflinburg
SnowFest held noon to 4 p.m. at Raymond B. Winter State Park, 17215 Buffalo Road and will include programs and winter crafts at the Environmental Learning Center, a silent auction, food concession, and a 3.5-mile trail race. Visitors can also learn about all of the ways they can enjoy the state park during winter, as well as explore the trails, and visit the lake, beach, and dam. Many local businesses have supplied items and gift certificates for the silent auction, organized by the Friends of RB Winter. Bids must be placed by 3 p.m., and payment must be made either by check or cash. No charge event. Info: visit friendsofrbwinter.org, the RB Winter facebook page, or Friends of RB Winter Facebook page.
GUN BINGO/Milton
A gun bingo begins at 2 p.m. at D&S Bingo and Event Center, 975 Carpenter Road. Doors open at noon. Advance ticket sales only. Tickets are $50 for 20 regular games, extra packages available. Four specials not included in ticket price. Cash 50/50. For ages 18 and older. For tickets and additional information, Peggy Diehl at 570-412-1338.
STORYTELLER & MUSIC/Sunbury
Storyteller art and music series: Van Wagner begins at 4 p.m. at The Albright Center for the Arts. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. Wagner is a Pennsylvania native who makes music, has mined coal, logged trees, and teaches children. He will tell his story of music, nature, and history. Free admission.
OPEN JAM/Sunbury
Dave's Drum Along, Open Jam, 3-5 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
FEB. 27
LGBTQ FAMILIES MEETING/Danville
PFLAG Danville/Susquehanna Valley invites family of LGBTQ children of any age, allies and members of the LGBTQ+ community age 18+ to meet others for a monthly discussion group in person in Danville. All are welcome to join the conversation or just listen, regardless of residence. For details, contact danvillepflag@gmail.com
USED PUZZLE SALE/Elysburg
A used puzzle sale (recently restocked) will be held from 1-7 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library, 206 S. Market St.
PAINTING PARTY RESERVATION DEADLINE/Elysburg
Elysburg United Methodist Church will host a Community Painting Party at 1 p.m. March 5 at the church, 171 W. Center St. An afternoon of painting, snacking and fellowship — painting a picture inspired by a gnome and tulips spring time picture. Paint with Tia from "Make Your Mark Art Studio." Cost: $15/person and you can pay at the event. Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by a parent or adult. Call the church office at 570-672-2589 or email at elysburgumc@juno.com no later than Feb. 27 to sign up.
CIRCLE OF MUSIC/Lewisburg
‘Circle of Music’ which includes singing, playing age-appropriate instruments, movement, listening, creative musical play and integrated children’s literature held at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. This class is sponsored by the Central Oak Heights Association and recommended for children ages 0-2 and their caregivers (session 9:30-10:15 a.m.) and children ages 3-5 years and their caregivers (session 10:30-11:15 a.m). Register at https://bit.ly/3vxw4kc
MASTER GARDENERS: SEED SWAP/Lewisburg
Master Gardeners: Seed Swap, 6:30-8 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Trade flower and vegetable seeds. Bring your own seeds and mark seed bags you wish to trade clearly with names and any details pertaining to your seeds. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
KID'S TECH NIGHT/Lewisburg
Kid’s Tech Night, 5:30-7 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Explore the Library's tech toy collection. Learn how to use them and unleash your creativity. For grades K-5.
SWITCH SPORTS TOURNAMENT/Mifflinburg
Switch Sports Tournament — Tweens/Teens, 3:30-5 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Compete with other teens to see who is the best athlete…on the Switch. Grades 6-12. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
HOMESCHOOL QUEST/Sunbury
Homeschool Quest begins at 2 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Info: 570-286-2461.
BINGO/Sunbury
Bingo begins at 2 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Free to play and everyone wins. Info: 570-286-2461.
BOOK BINGO & CULTURES & FOODS OF ASIA/Sunbury
Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St., features Cultures & Foods of Asia at 5 p.m. and Book Bingo at 2 p.m. Info: 570-286-2461.
FEB. 28
USED PUZZLE SALE/Elysburg
A used puzzle sale (recently restocked) will be held from 1-7 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library, 206 S. Market St.
STORY & ACTIVITY TIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at West End Library. In-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested getting ready for kindergarten activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Parents must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773, or registering online.
FORUM/Lewisburg
John Kasich, former Republican governor of Ohio; and David Axelrod, former Democratic chief strategist and senior adviser to President Barack Obama will appear together as the next guests in The Bucknell Forum at 7:30 p.m. in the Weis Center for the Performing Arts. They’ll join moderator and University President John Bravman to discuss their parties’ contrasting views on the series theme, “The State of American Democracy.” Free and open to the public, although tickets are required. Current Bucknell students and employees may receive up to two free tickets at any Campus Box Office location, or online, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Feb. 27, a day prior to the event. Remaining tickets will be available for the general public at the Weis Center box office beginning at 6 p.m. on the day of the event. All individuals may receive up to two free tickets, depending on availability.
TURF & ORNAMENTALS CONFERENCE/Lewisburg
Registration deadline is approaching for an educational event designed for landscape professionals, turfgrass managers, Master Gardeners, greenhouse growers and others in related fields to be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 28, at the Best Western, 7701 Westbranch Highway. Registration deadline and fees ranging from $60 to $75 are available on the Penn State Extension website, https://extension.psu.edu/turf-ornamentals-conference-workshop
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club, 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Preschool Storytime, 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Miss Alicia to sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
NICKEL BINGO/Middleburg
Bring your nickels to Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road, to play Bingo at 10:30 a.m.
BEGINNER QUILTING CLASS/Mifflinburg
Beginner Quilting Class, 1-2 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Participants are introduced to quilt-making. Sewing machines donated by Bernina’s Hoover Sew. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
STORYTIME, WEE COOK, STOCK MARKET GAME/Sunbury
Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St., features Story Time at 11 a.m.; Wee Cook (registration required) at 12:30 p.m.; Stock Market Game (registration required) at 4:30; and Mother Goose on the Loose at 5. Info or to register: 570-286-2461.
HISTORY BUFFS/Sunbury
Degenstein Library History Buffs meet at 2 p.m. at the library, 40 S. 5th St. Presenter will be Mike McWilliams on Local Canals by Captain Mick. Group is chaired by local historian John Moore. Info: 570-286-2461.
ARM CHAIR AEROBICS & SR. TRIVIA/Sunbury
Arm chair aerobics, 10 a.m. and Senior Trivia at 2 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Info: 570-286-2461.
MARCH 1
FOOD SAFETY RULES COURSE/Bloomsburg
Penn State Extension will offer a course to help produce growers meet food safety rules as outlined in the Food Safety Modernization Act, also known as FSMA, administered by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. “Food Safety Modernization Act: Produce Grower Certification Training” will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Columbia County Extension Office, 702 Sawmill Road. The course will provide a foundation of knowledge about Good Agricultural Practices, co-management of natural resources and food safety, FSMA Produce Safety Rule requirements, and how to develop a farm food-safety plan. Instruction will be provided in several modules: introduction to produce safety; worker health, hygiene and training; soil amendments; wildlife, domesticated animals and land use; agricultural water; and postharvest handling and sanitation. Participants will be eligible to receive a certificate from the Association of Food and Drug Officials that verifies they have completed the training. To receive a certificate, a participant must be present for the entire training and submit the appropriate paperwork to his or her trainer at the end of the course. Cost of the course is $30. For details and registration, visit http://extension.psu.edu/fsma-grower-training or call 877-345-0691.
TODDLER STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Storytime, 9:30-10 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Ms. Mary for an in-person storytime with books, songs, rhymes, finger plays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 1-2. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
LENTEN SERVICES/Lewisburg
Wednesdays, March 1-29, Christ’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 100 S. Third St., hold Holden Evening Prayer Worship Services at 7:30 p.m. Prior to the service, a Lenten supper will be held in the lower church hall at 6:30. A modest freewill offering is suggested. Members of the community are encouraged and welcome to attend both functions. The suppers offer a selection of soups, salad, and desserts. The church will also offer a Soup & Scripture luncheon at noon, in the lower church hall. Everyone is welcome to attend, enjoying a soup and sandwich lunch with a devotional given by one of the Lewisburg area clergy members. The luncheons continue through March 29. The meal and devotional time lasts about one hour. The Lenten services lead up to Holy Week and culminate in the celebration of Easter. Info: www.christlutheranlewisburg,org or 570-524-0745.
STORYTIME/Mifflinburg
Toddler/Preschool Discovery Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. A weekly storytime with Ms. Sheila for children 2-5 years of age and their parents/caregivers. Crafts, games, and hands-on activities are provided to reinforce the theme and engage the children in creative play and learning.
SPECIAL STITCHES/Mifflinburg
Special Stitches Group, 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Connect with knitters and crocheters. Enjoy friendly conversation and share tips and tricks as you work on your latest project. An instructor is on hand to teach knitting basics for beginners. The library has a supply of yarn and needles. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
DR. SEUSS PARTY/Mifflinburg
Dr. Seuss Discover Birthday Party, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday at Discover storytime. For ages 2-6. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
MEAL & PRAYER/Millmont
An evening meal available starting at 6 p.m. and an evening Holden prayer and devotion service at 7 p.m. at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, 13765 Old Turnpike Road.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-374-0255.
TASTE OF THE LIBRARY/Sunbury
Celebrate National Pi Day at 2 p.m. with recipes from cookbooks on the shelf at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St. Registration required by calling the library at 570-286-2461.
GEEZER NIGHT/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.