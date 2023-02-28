FEB. 28
GEISINGER MOBILE HEALTH BUS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features Geisinger Mobile Health Bus laboratory collection services for blood draws and urine samples in the parking lot every Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointment is necessary for lab services. Geisinger patients can self-schedule an appointment via MyGeisinger. A doctor's order is required for non-geisinger patients.
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features cycling 8-9 a.m.; Zumba Gold 9-10 a.m.; Central PA Foodbank food distribution 1-2 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. No fees and everyone welcome. Lessons precede the play if requested.
USED PUZZLE SALE/Elysburg
A used puzzle sale (recently restocked) will be held from 1-7 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library, 206 S. Market St.
STORY & ACTIVITY TIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at West End Library. In-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested getting ready for kindergarten activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Parents must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773, or registering online.
PINOCHLE, PUZZLES/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for Hand & Foot, Pinochle, build puzzles, and Smart TV. i-Pads available to use at the center.
QUARTER BINGO/Lewisburg
Quarter Bingo held 5:30-8 p.m. every Tuesday at the Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. Everyone welcome. Bring a roll of quarter and have some fun.
PARKINSON'S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
Parkinson’s Exercise Program, a functional exercise program for people living with Parkinson’s disease, meets 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org to register.
FORUM/Lewisburg
John Kasich, former Republican governor of Ohio; and David Axelrod, former Democratic chief strategist and senior adviser to President Barack Obama will appear together as the next guests in The Bucknell Forum at 7:30 p.m. in the Weis Center for the Performing Arts. They’ll join moderator and University President John Bravman to discuss their parties’ contrasting views on the series theme, “The State of American Democracy.” Free and open to the public, although tickets are required. Current Bucknell students and employees may receive up to two free tickets at any Campus Box Office location, or online, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Feb. 27, a day prior to the event. Remaining tickets will be available for the general public at the Weis Center box office beginning at 6 p.m. on the day of the event. All individuals may receive up to two free tickets, depending on availability.
TURF & ORNAMENTALS CONFERENCE/Lewisburg
Registration deadline is approaching for an educational event designed for landscape professionals, turfgrass managers, Master Gardeners, greenhouse growers and others in related fields to be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 28, at the Best Western, 7701 Westbranch Highway. Registration deadline and fees ranging from $60 to $75 are available on the Penn State Extension website, https://extension.psu.edu/turf-ornamentals-conference-workshop
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club, 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Preschool Storytime, 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Miss Alicia to sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
NICKEL BINGO/Middleburg
Bring your nickels to Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road, to play Bingo at 10:30 a.m.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
BEGINNER QUILTING CLASS/Mifflinburg
Beginner Quilting Class, 1-2 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Participants are introduced to quilt-making. Sewing machines donated by Bernina’s Hoover Sew. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. every Tuesday at Milton American Legion, 401 N. Front St. Eight flavors to choose from. Cost: $10/dozen eat in or $11/dozen take out. 570-742-4632.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:15 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Smooth Country performs 6-9 p.m. at the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, Route 11, next to Surplus Outlet. Open to public. Info: 570-473-3331.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop open to residents of Snyder/Union counties, located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
BINGO/Sunbury
Bingo begins at 6 p.m. at The Diner, 425 Market St. Doors open at 4. Info: 570-917-4613.
STORYTIME, WEE COOK, STOCK MARKET GAME/Sunbury
Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St., features Story Time at 11 a.m.; Wee Cook (registration required) at 12:30 p.m.; Stock Market Game (registration required) at 4:30; and Mother Goose on the Loose at 5. Info or to register: 570-286-2461.
HISTORY BUFFS/Sunbury
Degenstein Library History Buffs meet at 2 p.m. at the library, 40 S. 5th St. Presenter will be Mike McWilliams on Local Canals by Captain Mick. Group is chaired by local historian John Moore. Info: 570-286-2461.
ARM CHAIR AEROBICS & SR. TRIVIA/Sunbury
Arm chair aerobics, 10 a.m. and Senior Trivia at 2 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Info: 570-286-2461.
MARCH 1
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Elm St., features toning/sculpting 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
FOOD SAFETY RULES COURSE/Bloomsburg
Penn State Extension will offer a course to help produce growers meet food safety rules as outlined in the Food Safety Modernization Act, also known as FSMA, administered by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. “Food Safety Modernization Act: Produce Grower Certification Training” will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Columbia County Extension Office, 702 Sawmill Road. The course will provide a foundation of knowledge about Good Agricultural Practices, co-management of natural resources and food safety, FSMA Produce Safety Rule requirements, and how to develop a farm food-safety plan. Instruction will be provided in several modules: introduction to produce safety; worker health, hygiene and training; soil amendments; wildlife, domesticated animals and land use; agricultural water; and postharvest handling and sanitation. Participants will be eligible to receive a certificate from the Association of Food and Drug Officials that verifies they have completed the training. To receive a certificate, a participant must be present for the entire training and submit the appropriate paperwork to his or her trainer at the end of the course. Cost of the course is $30. For details and registration, visit http://extension.psu.edu/fsma-grower-training or call 877-345-0691.
TODDLER STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Storytime, 9:30-10 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Ms. Mary for an in-person storytime with books, songs, rhymes, finger plays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 1-2. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
HAND & FOOT, MUSIC/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., opens at 9 a.m. for Hand & Foot, Pinochle, Smart TV, and 50s and 60s music. iPads available to use at the center. Build puzzles everyday.
LENTEN SERVICES/Lewisburg
Wednesdays, March 1-29, Christ’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 100 S. Third St., hold Holden Evening Prayer Worship Services at 7:30 p.m. Prior to the service, a Lenten supper will be held in the lower church hall at 6:30. A modest freewill offering is suggested. Members of the community are encouraged and welcome to attend both functions. The suppers offer a selection of soups, salad, and desserts. The church will also offer a Soup & Scripture luncheon at noon, in the lower church hall. Everyone is welcome to attend, enjoying a soup and sandwich lunch with a devotional given by one of the Lewisburg area clergy members. The luncheons continue through March 29. The meal and devotional time lasts about one hour. The Lenten services lead up to Holy Week and culminate in the celebration of Easter. Info: www.christlutheranlewisburg,org or 570-524-0745.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Mifflinburg
Western Union County Food Pantry — Hope’s Haven Food Pantry serves residents of Union County each Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at Christ’s United Lutheran Church. For those who have food insecurity. Located 3 ½ miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy.
STORYTIME/Mifflinburg
Toddler/Preschool Discovery Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. A weekly storytime with Ms. Sheila for children 2-5 years of age and their parents/caregivers. Crafts, games, and hands-on activities are provided to reinforce the theme and engage the children in creative play and learning.
SPECIAL STITCHES/Mifflinburg
Special Stitches Group, 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Connect with knitters and crocheters. Enjoy friendly conversation and share tips and tricks as you work on your latest project. An instructor is on hand to teach knitting basics for beginners. The library has a supply of yarn and needles. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
DR. SEUSS PARTY/Mifflinburg
Dr. Seuss Discover Birthday Party, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday at Discover storytime. For ages 2-6. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
MEAL & PRAYER/Millmont
An evening meal available starting at 6 p.m. and an evening Holden prayer and devotion service at 7 p.m. at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, 13765 Old Turnpike Road.
FOOD PANTRY/Millmont
Hope’s Haven Food Pantry continues to serve residents of Union County weekly, each Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m., at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, a.k.a. “Four Bells Church.” If you have a food insecurity, please visit. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy. Church is located 3.5 miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45 at 13765 Old Turnpike Road. Info: email administrator@4bellsfood.com, call 570-716-5601, or visit the church website, www.4bellschurch.com or Facebook page.
FREE MEAL/Milton
A free meal served at 6 p.m. every Wednesday at First Presbyterian Church, 47 Walnut St. Music and message after the meal.
COMMUNITY SUPPER/Selinsgrove
Martha’s Table of All Saints Episcopal Church, 129 N. Market St., will serve a “take out only” meal, available between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m., at the parish center which is handicapped accessible. The meal will be meatloaf, salad, potatoes au gratin, green beans and desserts. Info: 570-374-8289.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-374-0255.
MOTHER GOOSE ON THE LOOSE/Selinsgrove
Join Miss Lubow for Mother Goose on the Loose at 10 a.m. at the Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, 1 N. High St. Info: 570-374-7163.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop open to residents of Snyder/Union counties, located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170.
STORYTIME/Selinsgrove
Mother Goose on the Loose Story Time, 10 a.m. at Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, 1 N. High St.
YOGA/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers yoga classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
TO-GO MEALS/Sunbury
The Salvation Army, 40 S. Fourth St., will serve To-Go Meals, Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m.
OPEN MIC/Sunbury
Acoustic Guitar Open Mic, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
TASTE OF THE LIBRARY/Sunbury
Celebrate National Pi Day at 2 p.m. with recipes from cookbooks on the shelf at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St. Registration required by calling the library at 570-286-2461.
GEEZER NIGHT/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
MARCH 2
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. features Zumba Gold 9-10 a.m.; Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; R.I.P.P.E.D. 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
PARKINSON'S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
Parkinson’s Exercise Program, a functional exercise program for people living with Parkinson’s disease, meets 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org to register.
DR. SEUSS PARTY/Lewisburg
Dr. Seuss Party, 5:30-7 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Celebrate Dr Seuss's birthday with games, crafts, and stories. For ages 3-9. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
ABC, PLAY WITH ME!/Lewisburg
ABC, Play with Me! Parent/Child Workshop, 10-11:15 a.m. March 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 at The Public Library for Union County. A five-week parent/child workshop for children ages 14-40 months and their parents. During each session, the library provides a setting in which the child and parent can work and play together. A local professional introduces the parent to some of the many local resources available to help them in the rewarding but challenging task of parenting a toddler. Topics include: Speech & Language, Food & Nutrition, Early Childhood Development, Early Literacy, and Music & Movement. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
SKIP-BO, PINOCHLE/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., opens at 9 a.m. for Skip-Bo, Hand & Food, Pinochle. i-Pads available to use at the center. Build puzzles everyday.
GED CLASSES/Middleburg
Free GED classes to prepare for the GED or college entrance exam held 9 a.m. to noon every Thursday at the Middleburg Borough Building Community Room (third floor). Info: 570-523-7755, ext. 2379. To register for class visit www.csiu.org/AdultEd to complete the online application.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
TEEN LEADERS CLUB/Mifflinburg
Hanging Out with a Purpose Teen Leaders Club meets 3-4:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Mifflinburg YMCA, 333 E. Chestnut St. For students in grades 6-9. There is no cost to join the club and receive free YMCA membership for active club members. To register, call 570-966-7273, in person, or online at www.gsvymca.org. Info: Angela Haines at ahaines@gsvymca.org.
BIRTHDAY BASH TICKET DEADLINE/Mifflinburg
Denim & Diamonds Birthday Bash for the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum begins at 6 p.m. March 4 at Rusty Rail Brewing Company, 5 N. 8th St. Cost: $85. Tickets can be purchased at https://secure.givelively.org, or in person at Dr. David Holman’s office, 101 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, or the Tack Room Inc., 6506 Old Turnpike Road, Vicksburg. Deadline to purchase tickets is Thursday, March 2. The event will include a food buffet, live music, and silent and live auctions. The live and silent auctions items will include a wide variety of gifts donated by local businesses from around the central Susquehanna Valley. Entertainment of rock-n-roll classics and originals will be provided by GC & Company, featuring Joel and Sue Stover of Rapid Run. The meal will include chicken marsala or oak-aged sirloin with a whiskey butter, salad, baby baked potatoes, snap peas and desserts. Complimentary and cash beverages will also be provided. For those unable to attend the Birthday Bash but would still like to donate, checks may be sent to Mifflinburg Buggy Museum, 598 Green St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844. Info: visit the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum facebook page, and buggymuseum.org
BOOK CLUB/Mifflinburg
Novel Thoughts Book Club, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Join fellow book lovers and discuss Circus Train by Amita Parikh. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. at the Milton Moose, 139 S. Front St.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop open to residents of Snyder/Union counties, located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
KARAOKE THURSDAYS/Sunbury
Karaoke Thursday begins at 6:30 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
BIBLE STUDY, EXERCISE, CARDS/Sunbury
Sunbury Adult Community Center is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and featuring TV at 8:30 a.m.; Bible study at 9; chair exercise at 10; member's meeting at 12:30 p.m.; and Cards (31) at 2.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Mark Sosnoskie and Jeff Oshetski perform 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
MARCH 3
MUSIC TOGETHER/Bloomsburg
Music Together of Bloomsburg meets 10:15-11 a.m. every Friday at the Bloomsburg Children's Museum. Child development researchers have found that grouping together children of varying ages fosters natural, family-style learning. The hallmark of the Music Together program, the Mixed-age Class gives children the environment they need to grow musically while interacting both socially and musically with peers of different ages. Register online: www.musictogetherofbloomsburg.com
MAH JONGG/Laurelton
Mah Jongg, 1-3 p.m. at The West End Library. Mah Jongg is a game of skill, strategy, and calculation and involves a degree of chance. No experience is needed. An instructor is on hand to teach newcomers this tile-based game.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
IRISH ENSEMBLE/Lewisburg
The Weis Center for the Performing Arts will present the Irish ensemble Danu at 7:30 p.m. in the Concert Hall. The Lewisburg Children’s Museum will offer free pre-performance activities from 6:30-7:15 p.m. in the atrium. Activities will include three crafts: Tie-dye shamrocks, beaded shamrocks and Celtic heart knots. Tickets are $25/adults, $20/seniors 62+ and subscribers, $15/youth 18 and under, $15/Bucknell employees and retirees (limit 2), free for Bucknell students and $15 for non-Bucknell students (limit 2). Tickets can be reserved by calling 570-577-1000 or online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice. Tickets are also available in person from several locations including the Weis Center lobby (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and the CAP Center Box Office, located on the ground floor of the Elaine Langone Center (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.).
BABY STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Baby Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. A storytime based on the “Mother Goose on the Loose” program, which shows that children learn best through routine and repetition in a nurturing environment. Learn songs, rhymes, fingerplays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 0-2. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
NICKEL BINGO/Middleburg
Bring your nickels to Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road, to play Bingo at 10:30 a.m.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
LENTEN FISH SUPPER/Milton
A Lenten fish dinner served 4-6 p.m. at St. Joseph Parish Center, 854 Cemetery Road. Includes breaded fish, potatoes, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, coleslaw, dinner roll and dessert. Take-out only. Cost: $14.
DRIVE-THRU FISH FRY/Milton
A drive thru fish fry served 4-6 p.m. at Crossroads Nazarene Church, 71 Nazarene Lane. Cost/$12 and includes fish, basil green beans, macaroni and cheese, dessert. Pre-orders available. Info: Matt at 570-490-1626.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Antonio Andrade performs 7-9 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Fully Loaded performs 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
NICKEL BINGO & CARDS/Sunbury
Sunbury Adult Community Center is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and featuring TV at 8:30 a.m.; Nickel Bingo at 12:30 p.m.; and cards (31) at 2.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Ricky Koons performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Family Ties performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
MARCH 4
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features Tae Kwon Do — Beginner Class, 12:30-1:30 p.m. and Advanced Class, 1:30-3 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
TRAINS/Danville
In its 17th year, the Saturday Trains program at Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, corner of Pine and East Market streets, continues every Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon. Everyone is welcome and even the children can run the electric trains.
FREE MEAL/Danville
A free grab-n-go meal distributed starting at 11 a.m. at Jubilee Kitchen, located at Trinity Lutheran Church. The meal this week is provided by Saint Joseph Church.
TEEN READERS CLUB/Lewisburg
Teen Readers’ Club meets noon to 1 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join other teen readers as they discuss their favorite books and genres. This month the group chats about Foul Lady Fortune by Chloe Gong. Prior reading not required to join the meeting. For ages 14 and older. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or online.
SEWING SATURDAY/Lewisburg
Sewing Saturday — Cross Stitch Keepsake Jars, 12:30-4:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Learn some new skills with a needle and thread or practice old ones. Go home with a cross stitch art to display or put in a keepsake jar. For ages 6 and older. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
STUDY FRENCH/Lewisburg
Study French “en famille” with the Lewisburg Children’s Museum and Bucknell University’s Department of Languages, Cultures, & Linguistics, 9-10 a.m. at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. Families will join French speakers as they explore the Museum and learn the basics of the French language and culture. Topics include: basic greetings, thematic vocabulary exposure, and simple phrases. Program recommended for families with children 3-8 years old. Registration required. Register at: https://bit.ly/3DVkUtU
WALK ON THE WILD SIDE/Lewisburg
Join our friends from T&D’s Cats of the World and take a walk on the wild side as we learn about some special creepy crawly friends and their unique set of footprints, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. Also learn about some of the amazing creatures that T&D’s cares for at their wildlife refuge in Snyder County. Program included with general admission and membership. Recommended for children 2 and up.
BASKET & CHINESE AUCTION/McClure
The 15th annual Basket and Chinese Auction fundraiser will be held at McClure American Legion Post 942, 40 Forbes St. Chinese auction will be held noon to 4:30 p.m. with drawings immediately afterwards. Chinese auction tickets are $2/sheet or 3 sheets for $5. The basket auction, which is conducted just like a public auction with items sold to the highest bidder, begins at 7 p.m. A food stand will be open throughout both events. Door prizes, 50/50 drawings and additional raffles will also be held throughout both events. All proceeds benefit the Veteran’s Memorial Pool and its operating expenses.
CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT/Middleburg
A cornhole tournament, hosted by Midd-West Quarterback Club, held at the Midd-West Middle School Gym. Registration at noon and bags fly at 1 p.m. Four game round robin for placement into divisions. Also, raffles, concessions, air mail challenge, 50/50. Cost: $50/team. Three divisions: Competitive, social and backyard. $2,000 in cash prizes. Pre-register at Scorholio under Midd-West Mustangs. All proceeds benefit Midd-West Football.
CHICKEN & WAFFLES/Millerstown
Turkey Valley Church, 13606 SR235, will serve a chicken and waffle dinner from 4-7 p.m. Meal is free of charge, donations accepted.
SUGAR SHACKS/Millmont, Lewistown, Beaver Springs, Faylor Lake
Tours and tasting will be available at four area sugar shacks from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and tomorrow. Visitors will be able to see how sap is collected from the trees and turned into maple syrup, as well as purchase various maple products directly from the producers. This fourth annual maple weekend is hosted by the River Valleys Maple Syrup Producers Association (RVMSPA). Participating sugar shacks include Paddy Mountain Sugar Shack, 1385 Paddy Mountain Road, Millmont; Minehart Gap Maple, 30 Old Goss Lane, Lewistown; Shade Stone Farm, 282 Markley Lane, Beaver Springs; Snyder County Conservation District at Shale Pit Road, Faylor Lake. Dress for the cold and possible snow or mud, as the activities are primarily outdoors. There are tours available inside each sugar shack to see the syrup being made, plus an optional trip into the sugar bush (or woods) to see the various sap collection methods. Each producer will have products for sale. There is no cost to attend the event. Info: email rivervalleysmaplesyrup@gmail.com
POT PIE SALE/Mifflinburg
A drive thru pot pie sale by the quart served from 3:30 p.m. until sold out at Christ's United Lutheran Church "4 Bell Church," three miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45. Choice of beef, ham or chicken. Cost: $10/quart. Pre-orders accepted at 4bellchurch.com.
SEAFOOD DINNER/Mount Pleasant Mills
The Fremont Fire Department will serve an all-you-can-eat or take-out seafood dinner from 4-6 p.m. at the Fremont Social Hall, 299 Millrace Road. Menu includes fish, shrimp, clams, french fries, coleslaw, dessert and drink. Cost: $20/adults and $10/ages 5-11. All proceeds benefit the Fremont Fire Department. Info: Facebook.com/FREMONTFIRE100
CHICKEN BARBECUE/Selinsgrove
A chicken barbecue available 9 a.m. until solf out at 105 S. Market St. Take-out only. Sponsored by the Masonic Hall Association.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Ed's Birthday Jaded Jam!, 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
YARD SALE/Sunbury
In indoor yard sale, a joint "fun-raiser" with Boy Scout Troops 3309 and 309, held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 32 N. Front St. Lunch available including hot dogs, beef barbecue, and soup by the bowl. Soups also available by the quart for $10 and including ham and bean, chicken corn, and broccoli cheddar.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Bonnie & Mason Wicher perform 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Eight6 Band performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
FROZEN TOE ENCAMPMENT/Weikert
The Union County Muzzle Loaders are hosting a Frozen Toe Encampment, March 4-5. Set up is Friday. Breakfast and lunch available for purchase. Evening meals can be cooked at camp or purchased at the main club. Camping is encouraged. Firewood available. Come brave the elements. No scopes or modern sites. Day shooters are welcome. Info: Mark Wehr at 570-966-2304 or 570-217-6531. The shoot is located just before the Union County Sportsman’s Club on Weikert Road.
MARCH 5
TAE KWON DO/Beaver Springs
The Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. features Tae Kwon Do — Beginner Class 1:30-2:30 p.m. and Advanced Class, 2:30-4 p.m.
SUNDAY CONVERSATIONS/Lewisburg
"Sunday Conversations" begins at 2 p.m. every Sunday at The Himmelreich Reading Room, 18 Market St. Bringing the best of modern scholarship to bear on the reliability of the Bible and the teachings of scripture.
SAFARI SATURDAY/Lewisburg
Safari Sundays, 1-1:45 p.m. at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. Join Miss Sydney, a Bucknell University's Education and Animal Behavior Department major, as she helps us learn about some unique animals, where they live, and other fun facts about these interesting creatures with activities to follow. This program is free with general admission and recommended for children ages 3 and up.
CONCERT/McAlisterville
Mercy Run will perform at 6 p.m. at Stony Run Mission, 2825 Evendale Hill Road.
SUGAR SHACKS/Millmont, Lewistown, Beaver Springs, Faylor Lake
Tours and tasting will be available at four area sugar shacks from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors will be able to see how sap is collected from the trees and turned into maple syrup, as well as purchase various maple products directly from the producers. This fourth annual maple weekend is hosted by the River Valleys Maple Syrup Producers Association (RVMSPA). Participating sugar shacks include Paddy Mountain Sugar Shack, 1385 Paddy Mountain Road, Millmont; Minehart Gap Maple, 30 Old Goss Lane, Lewistown; Shade Stone Farm, 282 Markley Lane, Beaver Springs; Snyder County Conservation District at Shale Pit Road, Faylor Lake. Dress for the cold and possible snow or mud, as the activities are primarily outdoors. There are tours available inside each sugar shack to see the syrup being made, plus an optional trip into the sugar bush (or woods) to see the various sap collection methods. Each producer will have products for sale. There is no cost to attend the event. Info: email rivervalleysmaplesyrup@gmail.com
BREAKFAST/Milton
The Milton American Legion continues to serve breakfast the first and third Sundays of the month at 401 N. Front St., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open to the public and offering a varied menu for $9/meal. Call 570-742-4632 for reservations if your group is more that four people. Your patronage is appreciated which allows more military veterans to receive assistance. Call ahead if you have a large group, 570-742-4632.
FIRST SUNDAY PROGRAM/Northumberland
A program of poetry and music begins at 9:30 a.m. at the Joseph Priestley Chapel. Reader will be David J. Bauman with music by The Bloomsburg Early Music Ensemble playing medieval, Renaissance and baroque music.
OPEN MIC/Sunbury
Let's Jam (open mic) hosted by Jeff Oshetski, 3-5 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
FROZEN TOE ENCAMPMENT/Weikert
The Union County Muzzle Loaders are hosting a Frozen Toe Encampment. Breakfast and lunch available for purchase. Evening meals can be cooked at camp or purchased at the main club. Camping is encouraged. Firewood available. Come brave the elements. No scopes or modern sites. Day shooters are welcome. Info: Mark Wehr at 570-966-2304 or 570-217-6531. The shoot is located just before the Union County Sportsman’s Club on Weikert Road.
MARCH 6
MACC FITNESS & PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center, (MACC), 67 Elm St., features Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; Monday Night Bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. with concession stand and bingo from 6-8 p.m.
SINGERCISE CLASS/Lewisburg
Singercise is a therapeutic singing program for people with Parkinson’s disease and their carepartners offered by the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA free of charge. The program aims to work out all of those little muscles involved in speaking and singing that we don’t usually think about, while providing a source of social support in a fun and engaging setting. Class will be every Monday. In person class: 11:30 a.m. at the Lewisburg YMCA; virtual class: 1 p.m., via Zoom. Registration is required and class slots are available on a first come, first served basis. Register at gsvymca.org. Singercise is open to participants of any physical ability or fitness level. Musical experience and singing ability are not required.
GAMES, PUZZLES, I-PADS/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, i-Pads, and Smart T.V.
TODDLER TIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Time, an interactive program for children ages 2-5 and their caregivers, 10:30-11 a.m. at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. Includes a story, sing-a-long, and/or hands-on learning activities. Program is included with general admission or membership.
CRAFT DAY/Middleburg
Craft Day, working on a coffee filter flower with Kim from Geisinger Emcompass Health, 10:30 a.m. at Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road. Free and open to the public. Info: Chris at 570-837-6200.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
MONDAY NIGHT MOVIE/Mifflinburg
Monday Night Movie, 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Hang out in the teen space and enjoy a funny movie and snacks. For grades 6-12. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
MONDAY FUNDAY/Selinsgrove
Monday Funday, 10 a.m. to noon at the Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, 1 N. High St. Info: 570-374-7163.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
MARCH 7
GEISINGER MOBILE HEALTH BUS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features Geisinger Mobile Health Bus laboratory collection services for blood draws and urine samples in the parking lot every Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointment is necessary for lab services. Geisinger patients can self-schedule an appointment via MyGeisinger. A doctor's order is required for non-geisinger patients.
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features cycling 8-9 a.m.; Zumba Gold 9-10 a.m.; Central PA Foodbank food distribution 1-2 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
SCREENINGS/Beaver Springs
Mobile Health of Evangelical offers free blood pressure, blood glucose, bone density, and lipid point of care screenings 7-10 a.m. at Remmey — The Pallet Company, 3685 Sawmill Road. Sponsored by Remmey — The Pallet Company. To find out more about the services available through Mobile Health of Evangelical and where it will be stopping, call 1-833-251-0187 or visit www.EvanHospital.com/MobileHealth.
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. No fees and everyone welcome. Lessons precede the play if requested.
STORY & ACTIVITY TIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at West End Library. In-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested getting ready for kindergarten activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Parents must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773, or registering online.
DR. SEUSS DAY/Laurelton
Dr. Seuss Day, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at The West End Library. Celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday at Preschool Story and Activity Time. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773, or registering online.
GAMES, PUZZLES, I-PADS & BINGO/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, i-Pads, and Smart T.V. Tuesday Night Bingo, open to the public, held from 5-8 p.m.
PARKINSON'S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
Parkinson’s Exercise Program, a functional exercise program for people living with Parkinson’s disease, meets 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org to register.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club, 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Preschool Storytime, 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Miss Alicia to sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
PERFORMANCE/Lewisburg
The Weis Center for the Performing Arts will present the Family Discovery performance The Griegol by Trick of the Light Theatre at 7:30 p.m. in the Concert Hall. An eerie, elegant wordless tale about death, love, grief and monsters. Suggested for ages 10+. Tickets are $20/adults, $16/seniors 62+ and subscribers, $10/youth 18 and under, $10/Bucknell employees and retirees (limit 2), free for Bucknell students and $10 for non-Bucknell students (limit 2). Tickets can be reserved by calling 570-577-1000 or online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice.
SCREENINGS/McClure
Mobile Health of Evangelical offers free blood pressure, blood glucose, bone density, and lipid point of care screenings 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at McClure Veterans Memorial Pool, 32 E. Ohio St. Sponsored by Remmey — The Pallet Company. To find out more about the services available through Mobile Health of Evangelical and where it will be stopping, call 1-833-251-0187 or visit www.EvanHospital.com/MobileHealth.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. every Tuesday at Milton American Legion, 401 N. Front St. Eight flavors to choose from. Cost: $10/dozen eat in or $11/dozen take out. 570-742-4632.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:15 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Smooth Country performs 6-9 p.m. at the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, Route 11, next to Surplus Outlet. Open to public. Info: 570-473-3331.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop open to residents of Snyder/Union counties, located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
BINGO/Sunbury
Bingo begins at 6 p.m. at The Diner, 425 Market St. Doors open at 4. Info: 570-917-4613.
MARCH 8
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Elm St., features toning/sculpting 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
HOMESCHOOL HANGOUT/Bloomsburg
Homeschool Hangouts meet 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bloomsburg Children's Museum. Parent/child activities are designed to complement concepts taught in the homeschool curriculum, grades K-12. Discounted admission for homeschool families ($5/person).
STORYTIME WITH MAVERICK/Laurelton
Storytime with Maverick, 4:30 p.m. at The West End Library. Children and their parents/caregivers can attend a special storytime with Maverick and Miss Wendy.
GAMES, PUZZLES, I-PADS/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, i-Pads, and Smart T.V.
LENTEN SERVICES/Lewisburg
Wednesdays, through March 29, Christ’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 100 S. Third St., hold Holden Evening Prayer Worship Services at 7:30 p.m. Prior to the service, a Lenten supper will be held in the lower church hall at 6:30. A modest freewill offering is suggested. Members of the community are encouraged and welcome to attend both functions. The suppers offer a selection of soups, salad, and desserts. The church will also offer a Soup & Scripture luncheon at noon, in the lower church hall. Everyone is welcome to attend, enjoying a soup and sandwich lunch with a devotional given by one of the Lewisburg area clergy members. The luncheons continue through March 29. The meal and devotional time lasts about one hour. The Lenten services lead up to Holy Week and culminate in the celebration of Easter. Info: www.christlutheranlewisburg,org or 570-524-0745.
TODDLER STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Storytime, 9:30-10 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Ms. Mary for an in-person storytime with books, songs, rhymes, finger plays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 1-2. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Mifflinburg
Western Union County Food Pantry — Hope’s Haven Food Pantry serves residents of Union County each Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at Christ’s United Lutheran Church. For those who have food insecurity. Located 3 ½ miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy.
MEAL & PRAYER/Mifflinburg
An evening meal available starting at 6 p.m. and an evening Holden prayer and devotion service at 7 p.m. at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 404 Market St.
INTRO TO GOOGLE DRIVE/Mifflinburg
Intro to Google Drive, 3-4 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Learn what Google Drive is and how to organize files and create new documents. Also learn about Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
STORYTIME/Mifflinburg
Toddler/Preschool Discovery Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. A weekly storytime with Ms. Sheila for children 2-5 years of age and their parents/caregivers. Crafts, games, and hands-on activities are provided to reinforce the theme and engage the children in creative play and learning.
SPECIAL STITCHES/Mifflinburg
Special Stitches Group, 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Connect with knitters and crocheters. Enjoy friendly conversation and share tips and tricks as you work on your latest project. An instructor is on hand to teach knitting basics for beginners. The library has a supply of yarn and needles. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
FOOD PANTRY/Millmont
Hope’s Haven Food Pantry continues to serve residents of Union County weekly, each Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m., at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, a.k.a. “Four Bells Church.” If you have a food insecurity, please visit. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy. Church is located 3.5 miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45 at 13765 Old Turnpike Road. Info: email administrator@4bellsfood.com, call 570-716-5601, or visit the church website, www.4bellschurch.com or Facebook page.
FREE MEAL/Milton
A free meal served at 6 p.m. every Wednesday at First Presbyterian Church, 47 Walnut St. Music and message after the meal.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-374-0255.
MOTHER GOOSE ON THE LOOSE/Selinsgrove
Join Miss Lubow for Mother Goose on the Loose at 10 a.m. at the Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, 1 N. High St. Info: 570-374-7163.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop open to residents of Snyder/Union counties, located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170.
STORYTIME/Selinsgrove
Mother Goose on the Loose Story Time, 10 a.m. at Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, 1 N. High St.
YOGA/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers yoga classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
TO-GO MEALS/Sunbury
The Salvation Army, 40 S. Fourth St., will serve To-Go Meals, Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m.
OPEN MIC/Sunbury
Acoustic Guitar Open Mic, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
BINGO, CARDS, TAX HELP/Sunbury
Sunbury Adult Community Center is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and featuring Bingo at 12:30 p.m.; cards (31) at 2 p.m.; and PA State Personal Taxes and PA Property and Rent Rebate Help 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
GEEZER NIGHT/Sunbury
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
MARCH 9
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. features Zumba Gold 9-10 a.m.; Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; R.I.P.P.E.D. 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
WEST END READERS/Laurelton
West End Readers, 6-7 p.m. at The West End Library. Connect with fellow book lovers as they discuss The Pelican Brief by John Grisham. Each month the group will select and discuss a new book. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library, or registering online.
PARKINSON'S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
Parkinson’s Exercise Program, a functional exercise program for people living with Parkinson’s disease, meets 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org to register.
GAMES, PUZZLES, I-PADS/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, i-Pads, and Smart T.V.
GED CLASSES/Middleburg
Free GED classes to prepare for the GED or college entrance exam held 9 a.m. to noon every Thursday at the Middleburg Borough Building Community Room (third floor). Info: 570-523-7755, ext. 2379. To register for class visit www.csiu.org/AdultEd to complete the online application.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
SILLY SEUSS STORYTIME/Mifflinburg
Silly Seuss Storytime and S.T.E.A.M., 4:30-5:30 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. This is a Seuss-themed evening storytime. Enjoy games, crafts, and S.T.E.A.M. activities. For ages 0-11. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
TEEN LEADERS CLUB/Miffllinburg
Hanging Out with a Purpose Teen Leaders Club meets 3-4:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Mifflinburg YMCA, 333 E. Chestnut St. For students in grades 6-9. There is no cost to join the club and receive free YMCA membership for active club members. To register, call 570-966-7273, in person, or online at www.gsvymca.org. Info: Angela Haines at ahaines@gsvymca.org.
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. at the Milton Moose, 139 S. Front St.
SCREENINGS/Milton
Mobile Health of Evangelical offers free blood pressure, blood glucose, bone density, and lipid point of care screenings 2-5 p.m. at Saint Paul’s UCC, 1125 Mahoning St. To find out more about the services available through Mobile Health of Evangelical and where it will be stopping, call 1-833-251-0187 or visit www.EvanHospital.com/MobileHealth.
MUSICAL/Milton
Meadowbrook Christian School, 363 Stamm Road, will present the musical “Guys and Dolls” at 7 p.m. in the school auditorium. General admission tickets may be purchased for $8 for students and $10 for adults. Tickets are available at the school receptionist office from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, at the Well Read Bookstore during regular store hours, or at the door before each show. Info: 570-742-2638.
FREE DINNER/Port Trevorton
Hope UMC Outreach & Missions Team of Port Trevorton, 1623 Main St., will host a free community dinner from 5-6:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall. Meal will be eat-in or take-out and include lasagna, salad, garlic bread, and dessert.
STORIES & STATIONS/Selinsgrove
Stories & Stations with Miss Sue and Miss Lubos held 10-11 a.m. at the Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, 1 N. High St. Theme: Luck of the Irish. Info: 570-374-7163.
JULIUS CAESAR/Selinsgrove
The Aquila Theatre will present Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar” at 7:30 p.m. at Susquehanna University, in the Degenstein Center Theater in the Charles B. Degenstein Campus Center. Tickets are $20/adults, $15/seniors, and $5/non-SU students. Tickets can be purchased at the campus box office or online at https://susqu.universitytickets.com/.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop open to residents of Snyder/Union counties, located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
KARAOKE THURSDAYS/Sunbury
Karaoke Thursday begins at 6:30 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
BIBLE STUDY, EXERCISE, CARDS/Sunbury
Sunbury Adult Community Center is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and featuring Bible study at 9; chair exercise at 10; card party and Bingo at 12:30 p.m.; and Cards (31) at 2.
COFFEE HOUR/Williamsport
The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society will host Barb Weiss at its first Coffee Hour of 2023, at 10 a.m. in the Community Room of the Taber Museum, 858 W. Fourth St. Weiss will be conducting handwriting analysis for the audience participants. The lecture is free and open to the public. Parking is available behind the museum or on the street. Info: 570-326-3326 or www.tabermuseum.org.