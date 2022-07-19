JULY 19
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Today at the Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., Zumba Gold 8:45-9:30 p.m.; Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; food distribution 1:30 p.m.; baby and tot essentials distribution 1:30-4 p.m.; cycling 8-9 a.m.; open basketball 6-9 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
$2 TUESDAY/Bloomsburg
The Bloomsburg Children’s Museum features $2 Tuesday. Also, visit museum representatives from 4-5 p.m. at the Priestley Forsyth Memorial Library.
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. No fees and everyone welcome. Lessons precede the play if requested.
PRESCHOOL STORY & ACTIVITY TIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time held 10:30-11:30 a.m. at West End Library. Attend each week for in-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested “getting ready for kindergarten” activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Parents must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773, or registering online.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club meets 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visit the library, or register online.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Under the Sea Preschool Storytime, 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join the Little Mermaid (aka Miss Alicia) to sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around things under the sea. For ages 3-5. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or register online.
CREATE A SEASHELL ANIMAL/Lewisburg
Children can create an original ocean animal out of sea shells from 5-7 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. For ages 6-10. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or register online.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/McAlisterville
Good News Lutheran Brethren/Bunkertown Brethren “Zoomerang” Vacation Bible School held from 5:45-8 p.m. at Bunkertown Brethren Church, 52 Bunkertown Road. Open for ages 4 years to sixth grade completion. Children will learn how much God values each life, from the tiniest to the largest and the youngest to the oldest. For more info or to volunteer, contact Stephanie Freyermuth at 717-694-3901 or gangelbooks@embarqmail.com.
WALKING CLUB/Mifflinburg
Walking Club meets at 7 p.m. at the Mifflinburg YMCA. Everyone is welcome. You do not need a YMCA membership to participate. Meet the group, make new friends and get some fresh air. Expect a 30-45 minute walk on the rail trail or through town. Info: YMCA at 570-966-7273.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:30 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Smooth Country performs 6-9 p.m. at the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, Route 11, next to Surplus Outlet. Open to public. Info: 570-473-3331.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Allan Combs II performs 5:30-8 p.m. at Penn’s Tavern, 113 River Road. Call 570-286-2007 for reservations.
AEROBICS & D&D/Sunbury
The Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St., features armchair aerobics at 10 a.m. and Dungeons & Dragons at 4 p.m.
STORY TIME/Sunbury
Story Time, 11 a.m. at the Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St.
BINGO/Sunbury
Bingo begins at 6 p.m. at The Diner, 425 Market St. Doors open at 4. Buffet available. Info: 570-917-4613.
JULY 20
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Today at the Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Elm St., body sculpting and toning 6-7 p.m.; kickboxing 6-7 p.m.; yoga 7-8 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
FOOD GIVEAWAY/Beavertown
Helping Hands, Helping Others Inc. is holding a food giveaway, 10-11 a.m. at the Beavertown Hillbilly Fever Carnival Grounds off East Sassafras. Always the third Wednesday in the month. Do not arrive before 9:30, there will be plenty of food available. Volunteers are needed and should arrive at 8:30 to get organized. Any size donation is appreciated and is a 501-C3 tax donation to PO Box 151, Beavertown, PA 17813. Not government funded, so there are no income guidelines.
VISIT/Bloomsburg
The Bloomsburg Children’s Museum features Roll n Read from 10 a.m. to noon in Bloomsburg Town Park.
SUMMER PROGRAM/Danville
The Montour County Historical Society will host a summer program at 7 p.m. at the Boyd House Museum, 19 Bloom St. Mike McWilliams as Captain Mick will talk about ”The Pennsylvania Canal” and of the great adventures living and working on the canal. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., program at 7. Parking in rear, follow signs. If accessible entrance is needed call 570-271-0830. $5 fee (members also).
RESEARCH/Danville
The Genealogy room of the Montour County Historical Society will be open Wednesday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon. Members and non-members of MCHS, will be charged $2/hour for research in the room, $5/hour to have research done by volunteers. 25¢ per copy will be charged. If research is done by the volunteers for you payment will be needed before the research will be sent to you. If you have any questions contact Sylvia at 570-854-9920 or Rebecca at 570-764-1393. Enter the door at the Boyd House from the parking lot across from the back door of the Montgomery House, up four steps. If handicapped access is needed, call the above phone numbers when in parking lot.
SUMMER READING PROGRAM/Elysburg
Oceans of Possibilities — 2022 Summer Reading Program meets 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesdays through July 20, at the Ralpho Township Public Library. For children in kindergarten through fifth grade (2021/2022 school year). Preregistration is necessary. Call 570-672-9449, email at ralpholib@hotmail.com, message on Facebook, or stop in at the library to register your child.
TODDLER STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Storytime held 9:30-10 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Ms. Mary for an in-person storytime with books, songs, rhymes, finger plays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 1-2. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.
MUSIC IN THE PARK/Lewisburg
Lewisburg’s Music in the Park features Van Wagner & the Chillisquaque Brass Band at 7 p.m. in the newly renovated Hufnagle Park. Bring your lawn chair, pack your favorite snacks or a picnic dinner. Family-friendly, free and open to the public. For details visit LewisburgArtsCouncil.com or on Facebook at LewisburgArtsCouncil. Rain location: Lewisburg Hotel, 136 Market St.
BLOOD PRESSURE & SUGAR SCREEN/Lewisburg
Blood pressure and blood sugar screenings, 9-10:30 a.m. at Lewisburg YMCA, The Miller Center.
TRIVIA NIGHT/Lewisburg
Compete with other teams to see who has the greatest knowledge of a wide range of trivia at Trivia Night at 7 p.m. at Union Cellars Winery, 4760 Furnace Road. Register your team of 4 to 6 people on Eventbrite: http://bit.ly/PLUCTrivia2022. Cost is $150/team and includes one glass of wine for each team member and snacks. Soft drinks and water also available. The team with the highest score after four rounds wins. Each member of the winning team receives a Union Cellars t-shirt and a $10 gift certificate to shop in downtown Lewisburg. Proceeds from these fundraisers benefit the Public Library for Union County and are used to enhance the library’s collection and services offered. Info: visit the Public Library for Union County at 255 Reitz Blvd., Lewisburg or call 570-523-1172.
COMEDY NIGHT/Lewisburg
Wednesday Night Comedy at the Bull Run, with Bill Russum and Billy Kell, starts at 8 p.m. at the Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St. Sign up starts at 7:30. Info: 570-524-2572.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/McAlisterville
Good News Lutheran Brethren/Bunkertown Brethren “Zoomerang” Vacation Bible School will be held from 5:45 to 8 p.m. at Bunkertown Brethren Church, 52 Bunkertown Road. Open for ages 4 years to sixth grade completion. Children will learn how much God values each life, from the tiniest to the largest and the youngest to the oldest. For more info or to volunteer, contact Stephanie Freyermuth at 717-694-3901 or gangelbooks@embarqmail.com.
BLOOD PRESSURE CHECK/Middleburg
Shannon Wilson, Geisinger Encompass Health, will be at Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road, to take blood pressure from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. This is a free and open to the public program. Info: Chris at 570-837-6200.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Mifflinburg
Western Union County Food Pantry — Hope’s Haven Food Pantry serves residents of Union County each Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at Christ’s United Lutheran Church. For those who have food insecurity. Located 3 ½ miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy.
SPECIAL STICHES/Mifflinburg
Special Stitches Group meets 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Join knitters and crocheters of all skill levels. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.
FOOD PANTRY/Millmont
Hope’s Haven Food Pantry continues to serve residents of Union County weekly, each Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m., at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, a.k.a. “Four Bells Church.” If you have a food insecurity, please visit. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy. Church is located 3.5 miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45 at 13765 Old Turnpike Road. Info: email administrator@4bellsfood.com, call 570-716-5601, or visit the church website, www.4bellschurch.com or Facebook page.
COMMUNITY SUPPER/Selinsgrove
Martha’s Table of All Saints Episcopal Church, 129 N. Market St., will serve a “take out” only meal between: 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. at the parish center which is handicapped accessible. The meal will consist of meatball subs, potato salad and desserts. Info: 570-374-8289. Patrons are encouraged to wear a face mask when entering the parish center.
SUMMER MUSIC SERIES/Selinsgrove
The Shoreliners perform 6:30-8 p.m. at the Selinsgrove Commons, 1 N. High St. Info: selinsgrove.net
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-374-0255.
STORYTIME/Selinsgrove
Mother Goose on the Loose Story Time, 10 a.m. at Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, 1 N. High St.
TO-GO MEALS/Sunbury
The Salvation Army, 40 S. Fourth St., will serve To-Go Meals, Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m.
OPEN MIC/Sunbury
Acoustic Guitar Open Mic, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
LUNCH, BINGO/Sunbury
Sunbury Adult Community Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features TV, news discussion at 8:30 a.m., member’s journal at 10, lunch at 11:30, and bingo at 12:30 p.m.
STORY TIME, FILM MAKING, D&D/Sunbury
The Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St., features Mother Goose on the Loose at 11 a.m.; Box of Light Film Making 1-3:30 p.m. (write, direct, film and star in your own movie), registration required; Dungeons & Dragons at 3 p.m.
GEEZER NIGHT/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.
JULY 21
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Programs today at the Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. Cycling 8-9 a.m.; Zumba Gold 8:45-9:30 a.m.; Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; R.I.P.P.E.D. 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/McAlisterville
Good News Lutheran Brethren/Bunkertown Brethren “Zoomerang” Vacation Bible School will be held from 5:45 to 8 p.m. at Bunkertown Brethren Church, 52 Bunkertown Road. Open for ages 4 years to sixth grade completion. Children will learn how much God values each life, from the tiniest to the largest and the youngest to the oldest. For more info or to volunteer, contact Stephanie Freyermuth at 717-694-3901 or gangelbooks@embarqmail.com.
MUSIC IN THE PARK/Mifflinburg
West Branch Barbershop Chorus performs 7-8:30 p.m. in the Mifflinburg Community Park. Bring a lawn chair of blanket for seating.
FAMILY TREE/Mifflinburg
Climb Your Family Tree, 4:30-5:30 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Discover your ancestral roots by learning how to use the library’s Ancestry.com website. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or register online.
WALKING CLUB/Mifflinburg
Walking Club meets at 7 p.m. at the Mifflinburg YMCA. Everyone is welcome. You do not need a YMCA membership to participate. Meet the group, make new friends and get some fresh air. Expect a 30-45 minute walk on the rail trail or through town. Info: YMCA at 570-966-7273.
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. at the Milton Moose, 139 S. Front St.
SUMMER MUSIC SERIES/Selinsgrove
Chris LaRose & Hex Highway Blues Band perform 6:30-8 p.m. at the Selinsgrove Commons, 1 N. High St. Info: selinsgrove.net
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Selinsgrove
Shepherd’s Pie Ministry at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 112 Fairview Dr., will distribute home cooked frozen meals and other food items for those in need from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Several meals given to each family member. No forms to complete. Emergency requests for food may be made by calling the parish office, 570-374-4113.
KARAOKE/Sunbury
Midnite Jam Karaoke, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
EXERCISE, BINGO/Sunbury
Sunbury Adult Community Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features TV, news discussion at 8:30 a.m., virtual program and chair exercises at 10, pizza party at 11:30, bingo at 12:30 p.m., and Cards 31 at 2.
KNITTING CLUB/Sunbury
Knitting Club meets at 2 p.m. at the Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St.
FILM MAKING, SUMMER READING/Sunbury
The Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St., features Box of Light Film Making 1-3:30 p.m. (write, direct, film and star in your own movie), registration required; and Summer Reading — The Amazing Magi at 5 p.m.
COMEDY NIGHT/Sunbury
Stand Up Comedy Night, 7:30-8:30 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
JULY 22
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
The Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. features Cardio Circuit 9-10 a.m.; Core Strengthening 10-11 a.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
EMPTY THE SHELTER/Danville
The Danville SPCA will hold a Bissell Pets Empty The Shelter event. Kittens, cats and dogs can be adopted for $25. Kittens are usually $150, cats are normally $85, and dogs range from $150-$350. The pets are spayed or neutered, have their shots, are deformed, flea and tick treated and microchipped for identification. They come with food, toys and treats. Cat carriers are available for $5 and can be reused. Pets can be adopted from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. Appointments are not needed. If people have a dog they should bring it to see if the dog is compatible with the dog they are adopting.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
BABY STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Baby Storytime held 11 a.m. to noon at The Public Library for Union County. A storytime based on the “Mother Goose on the Loose” program which shows that children learn best through routine and repetition in a nurturing environment. Learn songs, rhymes, fingerplays, and simple ASL signs. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/McAlisterville
Good News Lutheran Brethren/Bunkertown Brethren “Zoomerang” Vacation Bible School held from 5:45-8 p.m. at Bunkertown Brethren Church, 52 Bunkertown Road. Open for ages 4 years to sixth grade completion. Children will learn how much God values each life, from the tiniest to the largest and the youngest to the oldest. For more info or to volunteer, contact Stephanie Freyermuth at 717-694-3901 or gangelbooks@embarqmail.com.
CHICKEN BARBECUE ORDERS DUE/McClure
West Beaver Veteran Memorial Pool is hosting a chicken barbecue July 31 at the McClure Legion Post 942. Pick up between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Cost: $9/platter and $6/half chicken. Must pre-order by July 22. Motorcycle ride to follow, rain or shine. Registration is by donation. More information or to place order: Adam Ewig 570-765-8411 or Patty Church 717-994-5533.
BLOOD DRIVE/Middleburg
A community blood drive held 1-6 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 51 S. Main St. For appointments, 1-800-733-2767.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Ricky Koons performs 7-9 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Sean Smith performs 8-10 p.m. at the Que Brew, 6 University Ave. No cover.
EXERCISE, BINGO/Sunbury
Sunbury Adult Community Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features TV, news discussion at 8:30 a.m., virtual program at 10:30, lunch at 11:30, nickel bingo at 12:30 p.m., and Cards 31 at 2.
AEROBICS & MAKE A FRIEND/Sunbury
The Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St., features armchair aerobics at 10 a.m. and Make A Friend at 1 p.m.
FILM MAKING/Sunbury
The Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St., features Box of Light Film Making 1-3:30 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Gas House Alley performs 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Frank Wicher performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Rob Brown performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.
JULY 23
A LITTLE ARTSY, WOODMOBILE, BENEFIT RIDE/Bloomsburg
The Bloomsburg Children’s Museum features A Little Artsy from 9:15-10 a.m.; PA Woodmobile 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Kickstands Up for Kids — motorcycle benefit ride registration with kickstands up at 10:15.
EMPTY THE SHELTER/Danville
The Danville SPCA will hold a Bissell Pets Empty The Shelter event. Kittens, cats and dogs can be adopted for $25. Kittens are usually $150, cats are normally $85, and dogs range from $150-$350. The pets are spayed or neutered, have their shots, are deformed, flea and tick treated and microchipped for identification. They come with food, toys and treats. Cat carriers are available for $5 and can be reused. Pets can be adopted from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. Appointments are not needed. If people have a dog they should bring it to see if the dog is compatible with the dog they are adopting.
EX-STREAM SATURDAYS/Lewisburg
ex-STREAM Saturdays: Chemist Foam featured at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum. Learn about chemical reactions with this science experiment using supplies you can find at home. Create a fun substance you can play with. Drop in on Saturdays between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. for some hands on ex-STREAM fun. Free with general admission or membership and recommended for ages 4 and up. Sponsored by the Bucknell University Community Engagement Fund.
LEARN TO FLY FISH/Middleburg
Learn to Fly Fish, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Middleburg Carnival Grounds, 196 S. Charles St. Event is free and no equipment is needed. Children under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult. Learn how to cast a flyrod, rig your line, tie a fly, basic understanding of insect life, different methods of fly fishing, and how to decide what equipment you need. Preregistration is preferred but walk-ins will be accepted. Send your name and contact information to Rod Jones at flyrodjones@gmail.com. Presented by the R.B. Winter Chapter of Trout Unlimited.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Antonio Andrade performs 7-9 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Aurtumns Music performs at 7:30 p.m. at VFW Post 6631, Route 522. $5 cover.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Ricky Koons performs 10 a.m. to noon at the Selinsgrove Commons.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Phil Reeder performs 8-10 p.m. at the Que Brew, 6 University Ave. No cover.
CODES & CIPHERS/Sunbury
Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St., features Bloomsburg Children’s Museum — Codes and Ciphers at 11 a.m. Students will learn to solve some basic codes and ciphers. Crack the code and break into a mystery box for a prize. For ages 6-12. Sign-up required.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Jimmy and Ashley Pitcher perform 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
The Ann Kerstetter Band performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave. No cover.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Rebecca Jade performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.
MUSIC FESTIVAL/Williamsport
The Uptown Music Collective will present its annual free Summer Music Festival at Williamsport’s Brandon Park Band Shell beginning at 1 p.m. with free music performances all day, as well as food vendors, raffles, and more. The Collective will run a raffle throughout the day for a new electric guitar donated by K&S Music South Williamsport which will be given away before the closing of the event. Food vendors including Leonard’s Backyard Bistro, The Mad Griller, and Faddies Ice Cream & Pizza will be on site. This is a family event designed to engage all ages of children and adults through high-quality live music. Info: 570-329-0888 or visit www.uptownmusic.org, or visit them on social media.
JULY 24
CHICKEN BARBECUE TICKET DEADLINE/Allenwood
The annual chicken barbecue served beginning at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at the White Deer Valley Baptist Church, 572 White Deer Baptist Church Road (off Route 44). Tickets are required and must be purchased by July 24. Cost: $11/meal and $5.50/chicken half only. Purchase tickets from a church member or call Sue at 570-506-9691. Rain or shine.
MUSEUM OPEN/Beavertown
The Beavertown Historical Society Museum, 111 W. Walnut St., in the Beavertown Borough building will be open every Sunday in July and August from 1-3 p.m. There are hundreds of items on display with some items dating back as far as the 1800s from Beavertown businesses, schools, musical groups, sports, organizations, police, the local fire company, doctors, churches, railroad, celebrations, military, war, and town government. For private showings, call 570-658-7385.
EMPTY THE SHELTER/Danville
The Danville SPCA will hold a Bissell Pets Empty The Shelter event. Kittens, cats and dogs can be adopted for $25. Kittens are usually $150, cats are normally $85, and dogs range from $150-$350. The pets are spayed or neutered, have their shots, are deformed, flea and tick treated and microchipped for identification. They come with food, toys and treats. Cat carriers are available for $5 and can be reused. Pets can be adopted from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. Appointments are not needed. If people have a dog they should bring it to see if the dog is compatible with the dog they are adopting.
TOURS/Lewisburg
The Dale-Engle-Walker House, 1471 Strawbridge Road, will be open with tours at 1 and 2:30 p.m. Tours are free although donations are gratefully accepted. The original limestone house was built c.1793 by Scots-Irish immigrant Samuel Dale. An addition was added in the early 1800’s and the porch in the late 1800’s. Much of the original architectural details have been preserved. Also on site is a replica wagon shed with a display of vintage farm implements, and the restored dairy shed. Info: 570-524-8666 or info@unioncopahistory.com.
HYMN SING/Lewisburg
An old-fashioned hymn sing held at 7 p.m. on the lawn at the Himmelreich Memorial Library, 18 Market St. Led by “Mayor Dan” & Friends. Hand-dipped ice cream will be served. All are welcome. Rain or shine.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewistown
The Ann Kerstetter Band performs 4-7 p.m. at Shy Bear Brewing. No cover.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Mifflinburg
The Buffalo Valley Lutheran Parish (Mifflinburg’s First Evangelical Lutheran Church and Millmont’s Christ’s United [4 Bells] Lutheran Church) and Camp Mount Luther host Vacation Bible School from 6-8:15 p.m. at the Mifflinburg Community Park, 131 N. Fifth St. For children and youth from kindergarten through sixth grade. A meal will be available each evening at 5 p.m. Theme: “Boundless: God beyond Measure.” Schedule includes devotions, games, arts & crafts, Bible study, sports, music, special events, and worship. To register, go to either church’s Facebook page or website (felcmifflinburg.org or 4bellschurch.com). Info: Ann Beckley at 570-490-0242, beckleyann07@gmail.com.
CONCERT/Mifflinburg
The Mifflinburg Church of the Nazarene will host a concert by the Cragun Family Ministry at 10:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the Mifflinburg Church of the Nazarene, 12 Market St. A free will offering will be taken. Info: 570-966-0852, ext. 22.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Northumberland
St. John’s Lutheran Church and Camp Mount Luther, Mifflinburg, are partnering in ministry this summer, bringing fun, fellowship and the love of God to this year’s Vacation Bible School. The camp will be held from 5-8 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Third and Queen streets, Northumberland. No cost to attend. A light dinner meal will be served beginning at 5 p.m. A free will donation will be taken nightly. Offering collected will be used to purchase items from the Good Gifts Catalog of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. Open to preschoolers, ages 3-5; and students who have completed kindergarten through eighth grade. For registration information regarding Vacation Bible School Evening Camp, call the church office at 570-473-3770 or download the registration form at www.stjohnslutherannorry.org. Registrations will be taken at the door.
PICNIC & CHURCH SERVICE/Richfield
A community outdoor picnic and church service held at Bason Park. Picnic begins at 5:30 p.m. followed by the church service at 7 p.m. If inclement weather, held at RLMC. www.dutchdays.com
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Ed Krepps performs 3-5 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
JULY 25
DINOSAUR DISCOVERIES, LEGOS, NATURE’S EXPLORERS/Bloomsburg
The Bloomsburg Children’s Museum features PreK Dinosaur Discoveries, Session A from 9-10 a.m. and Session B from 10:30-11:30 a.m.; Lego Construction Crew from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Nature’s Explorers from 1-4 p.m.
MASTER GARDENERS/Lewisburg
Master Gardeners, 6:30-8 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Learn about a gardening topic from one of Penn State Extension’s Master Gardeners. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or register online.
KIDS IN THE GARDEN/Lewisburg
Kids in the Garden presented 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Ms. Kim and Ms. Pat show children how to plant seeds and take care of a garden. Enjoy gardening games and activities. At the end of the summer, a kids’ garden party is held featuring the vegetables that are harvested. Children can bring their own watering can. All ages welcome. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visit the library, or register online.
TODDLER TIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Time: Animal Spa, 10:30-11 a.m. at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum. Sweet animals and sensory play. An interactive program for children ages 2-5 and their caregiver. Includes a story, sing-a-long, and/or hands-on learning activities. Program is included with general admission or membership.
TEEN BRUNCH CLUB/Mifflinburg
Teen Brunch Club meets 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Join old and new friends each week for a fun activity. Bring a lunch and the library will supply a dessert. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or register online.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Northumberland
St. John’s Lutheran Church and Camp Mount Luther, Mifflinburg, are partnering in ministry this summer, bringing fun, fellowship and the love of God to this year’s Vacation Bible School. The camp will be held from 5-8 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Third and Queen streets, Northumberland. No cost to attend. A light dinner meal will be served beginning at 5 p.m. A free will donation will be taken nightly. Offering collected will be used to purchase items from the Good Gifts Catalog of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. Open to preschoolers, ages 3-5; and students who have completed kindergarten through eighth grade. For registration information regarding Vacation Bible School Evening Camp, call the church office at 570-473-3770 or download the registration form at www.stjohnslutherannorry.org. Registrations will be taken at the door.
BOOK BINGO/Sunbury
Book Bingo, 6 p.m. at the Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St.