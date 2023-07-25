JULY 25
GEISINGER MOBILE HEALTH BUS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features Geisinger Mobile Health Bus laboratory collection services for blood draws and urine samples in the parking lot every Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointment is necessary for lab services. Geisinger patients can self-schedule an appointment via MyGeisinger. A doctor's order is required for non-geisinger patients.
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features cycling 8-9 a.m.; Zumba Gold 9-10 a.m.; Central PA Foodbank food distribution 1-2 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
STORY TIME/Bloomsburg
Storytime with Miss Holli, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Bloomsburg Children's Museum. Join Miss Holli Sult for an interactive, fun craft and story time hour. Included with museum admission.
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. A donation of $1 to help with expenses is appreciated. Lessons are available upon request and mentors are available for new players to answer questions and play as their partner.
PRESCHOOL STORY & ACTIVITY TIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the West End Library. Join Ms. Judy for a storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments, and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested getting ready for kindergarten activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Adults must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773, or registering online.
NEW PARKINSON'S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
The Parkinson’s Exercise Program helps manage Parkinson’s disease symptoms by incorporating aerobic, strength, balance, agility, multitasking, and stretching exercises set to fun music. Classes are 12:45-2 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday, at the Lewisburg YMCA, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required to participate, but you may observe a class at any time. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org for information.
GAMES, PUZZLES, iPADS & BINGO/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, iPads, and Smart T.V.
BINGO/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center 116 N. 2nd. St., will host a Quarter Bingo starting at 5:30 p.m. Public invited.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club, 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game is welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Preschool Storytime, 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Miss Alicia to sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
OUTDOOR MUD KITCHEN/Lewisburg
Outdoor Mud Kitchen, 2-4 p.m. at the Public Library for Union County. Come dressed to play in the mud. Make mud pies, mud dinners, or mud soup using utensils, pots, and pans. A hose will be available for cleaning your child off at the end of the program. Check out any library materials before the program begins. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
NICKEL BINGO/Middleburg
Bring your nickels to Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road, to play Bingo at 10:30 a.m. Open to the public.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
FREE LUNCH/Mifflinburg
Free lunch served to children and teens, ages 18 and under from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Mifflinburg Community Park, pavilion 2 and will be offered through Aug. 22. The Summer Food Service Program is sponsored by the Milton YMCA and hosted by the Mifflinburg YMCA. Child/teen must be present to receive a meal and should eat at the pavilion. Info: Angela at the Mifflinburg YMCA, 570-966-7273 or ahaines@gsvymca.org.
VBS CAMP/Mifflinburg
Vacation Bible School evening camp for children in kindergarten through sixth grade held 6-8:15 p.m. at the Mifflinburg Community Park, 131 North 5th St. A meal available at 5:30 p.m. “Holy Trinity — Wholly Love” will explore the mystery of the Holy Trinity (God the Father, God the Son, God the Holy Spirit). Info: www.campmountluther.org or call 570-922-1857. To register, go to any of the churches’ Facebook pages or follow the VBS link on either church’s website (felcmifflinburg.org, 4bellschurch.com, or newberlinlutherans.com). Info: 570-490-0242.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:15 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
MUSIC SERIES/Selinsgrove
Sunbury City Band will perform at The Rudy Gelnett Music Series at the Commons, 2 N. Market St., from 6:30 to 8 p.m. All performances are free to the public. Bring chairs.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, jewelry, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170. Proceeds benefit the Selinsgrove Senior Center.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
The Ann Kerstetter Trio performs 5:30-8 p.m. at Penns Tavern, Route 147.
BINGO/Sunbury
Bingo begins at 6 p.m. at The Diner, 425 Market St. Doors open at 4. Info: 570-917-4613.
ARMCHAIR AEROBICS/Sunbury
Armchair Aerobics at the Library, 10-11 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Exercise while staying seated. Open to everyone. Info: 570-286-2461.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
The Ann Kerstetter Trio performs 5:30-8 p.m. at Penn's Tavern, 113 River Road, Route 147.
STORY TIME/Sunbury
Story Time held at 11 a.m. and Mother Goose on the Loose at 5 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
HISTORY BUFFS/Sunbury
Degenstein Library History Buffs meet at 2 p.m. at the Degenstein Community Library. The group will discuss Sunbury and the surrounding area's local history. This history group is chaired by local historian John Moore. Info: 570-286-2461.
DISCUSSION/Williamsport
Northcentral Pennsylvania’s energy, business, and elected officials, as well as regional career training and higher education partners, will discuss the economic and job opportunities created by the natural gas sector, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Alvin C. Bush Campus Center — Penn's Inn, Pennsylvania College of Technology, 1 College Ave. In partnership with the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce and Pennsylvania College of Technology, attendees will hear from Jason Fink, President and CEO of the Chamber, and Dr. Michael Reed, President of Penn College, along with State Senator Gene Yaw during the business luncheon. Info: Ava Iuliucci, 412-596-8315.
JULY 26
CHICKEN BBQ TICKET DEADLINE/Allenwood
Tickets are available for White Deer Valley Baptist Church's annual chicken barbecue. The meal will be served from 4:30-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, rain or shine. The church is located at 572 White Deer Baptist Church Road. Tickets are required and should be purchased by July 26. They are available from church members or by calling Sue at 570-506-9691. Cost: $11/meal including a chicken half, pickled cabbage, potato salad, baked beans, roll, and cookie and $5.50/chicken half only.
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Elm St., features toning/sculpting 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
PROGRAM FOR CHILDREN/Elysburg
Summer Program for Children (K-5th) held 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Ralpho Township Public Library, 206 S. Market St. No cost to attend.
GAMES, PUZZLES, i-PADS/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, i-Pads, and Smart T.V.
MUSIC IN THE PARK/Lewisburg
Tanjo & Crow perform bluegrass music at 7 p.m. at the Lewisburg Area Recreation Park West, 219 N. 15th St., at the Shade Structure, opposite the tennis courts. In the event of rain, concerts will be held indoors. Rain information will be announced on the Arts Council’s Facebook page and on local radio. Bring your lawn chair or blanket, pack your favorite snacks or a picnic dinner. For more info including rain locations, visit lewisburgartscouncil.com/music-in-the-park/. Free and open to the public.
DANCE PERFORMANCE/Lewisburg
From inventive and contemporary to classic elegance, Dance Alliance lights up the stage with extensive costumes and dynamic movement at 7 p.m. at Lewisburg High School Performing Arts Center. Dance Alliance is comprised of 35 students from Brigham Young University — Idaho. The group distinguishes itself through its varied repertoire of genres including ballet, jazz, hip hop, and more. Admittance is free but contributions are welcome and will benefit the organization, Child Hunger Outreach Partners (CHOP).
TODDLER STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Storytime, 9:30-10 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Ms. Mary for an in-person storytime with books, songs, rhymes, finger plays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 1-2. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
TECHNOLOGY ASSISTANCE/Middleburg
If you have any technology questions concerning your iPad, phone, computer, etc. stop by Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road, at 10 a.m. and talk to Sandy from the Herr Memorial Library. Free and open to the public program.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
FREE PRESCHOOL OPPORTUNITIES/Middleburg
SUMMIT Early Learning will be at the IGA in Middleburg from 2-6 p.m. Families can stop by and learn about SUMMIT’s free preschool opportunities for 3-4 year old children (must turn 3 by Sept. 1). There will be activities and snacks for kids and SUMMIT’s mascot, Poppy the kangaroo, will make a guest appearance. Enrollment applications can be completed on site. Info: email Enrollment@SummitEL.org
STORYTIME IN THE PARK/Mifflinburg
Herr Memorial Library's Toddler/Preschool Discover Storytime in the Park, 10:30-11:30 a.m. with crafts, games, songs, and STEM activities at the Mifflinburg Community Park, North 5th Street. Visit from the Union County Dairy Princess. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
VBS CAMP/Mifflinburg
Vacation Bible School evening camp for children in kindergarten through sixth grade held 6-8:15 p.m. at the Mifflinburg Community Park, 131 North 5th St. A meal available at 5:30 p.m. “Holy Trinity — Wholly Love” will explore the mystery of the Holy Trinity (God the Father, God the Son, God the Holy Spirit). Info: www.campmountluther.org or call 570-922-1857. To register, go to any of the churches’ Facebook pages or follow the VBS link on either church’s website (felcmifflinburg.org, 4bellschurch.com, or newberlinlutherans.com). Info: 570-490-0242.
SPECIAL STITCHES/Mifflinburg
Special Stitches Group meets 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Connect with knitters and crocheters at the library. Enjoy friendly conversation and share tips and tricks as you work on your latest project. An instructor is on hand to teach knitting basics for beginners. The library has a supply of yarn and needles. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Mifflinburg
Western Union County Food Pantry — Hope’s Haven Food Pantry serves residents of Union County each Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at Christ’s United Lutheran Church. For those who have food insecurity. Located 3 ½ miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy.
FOOD PANTRY/Millmont
Hope’s Haven Food Pantry continues to serve residents of Union County weekly, each Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m., at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, a.k.a. “Four Bells Church.” If you have a food insecurity, please visit. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy. Church is located 3.5 miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45 at 13765 Old Turnpike Road. Info: email administrator@4bellsfood.com, call 570-716-5601, or visit the church website, www.4bellschurch.com or Facebook page.
DUTCH DAYS/Richfield
The 55th Annual Richfield Dutch Days will be held at Basom Memorial Park. Free admission and parking. This year's theme is “Farming”. Entertainment by The Broken Record offered on the main entertainment stage, beginning at 8 p.m. A number of food and craft vendors. A homemade pot pie meal begins at 4:30 p.m. Rides by Sunshine Shows. A Chinese auction held from 5-10 p.m. Donations will be accepted for the food and/or pet pantry. Info: visit dutchdays.com or Richfield Dutch Days on facebook.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-374-0255.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, jewelry, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170. Proceeds benefit the Selinsgrove Senior Center.
YOGA/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers yoga classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
TO-GO MEALS/Sunbury
The Salvation Army, 40 S. Fourth St., will serve To-Go Meals, Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m.
ACOUSTIC JAM/Sunbury
Ed & Friends Acoustic Jam, 7-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
OPEN MIC/Sunbury
Open Mic, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.
KNITTING CLUB & BOOK CLUB/Sunbury
Knitting Club meets at 3 p.m. and Friends of the Library Book Club at 2:30 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
STORY TIME & SUMMER READING/Sunbury
Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St., features Mother Goose on the Loose at 11 a.m. and Summer Reading — Suquehanna Garden Club at 1 p.m.
SENIOR MOMENT TRIVIA/Sunbury
Senior Moment Trivia begins at 2 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library.
LIVE MUSIC/Turbotville
Ann Kerstetter and Bryan Noaker perform 6-8:30 p.m. on the patio at Turbotville Public House, weather permitting. Inside if inclement weather.
JULY 27
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. features Zumba Gold 9-10 a.m.; Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; R.I.P.P.E.D. 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
COOKING WITH FRIENDS/Laurelton
Cooking with Friends, 6-7 p.m. at the West End Library. Gather with adults that enjoy cooking and sharing food together. Prepare a favorite dish to share. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library, or registering online.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Elizabeth's Bistro, 412 Market St. Free. Piano on the patio. Info: 570-523-8088.
AN EVENING WITH BEATRIX POTTER/Lewisburg
Meg Gefken portrays Beatrix Potter, the English writer, illustrator, and natural scientist from 7-8:15 p.m. The Himmelreich Memorial Library, 18 Market St. Famous for children’s books featuring animals and “The Tale of Peter Rabbit,” she wrote 60 books selling more than 250 million copies. Beatrix wrote and privately published "The Tale of Peter Rabbit" for an invalid child in 1900. Other animal characters created by her include, Benjamin Bunny, Jemima Puddle-Duck, and Mrs. Tiggy-Winkle. Her tales are illustrated by her own hand in delicate and detailed watercolor pictures depicting her characters. Free and open to the public.
NEW PARKINSON'S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
The Parkinson’s Exercise Program helps manage Parkinson’s disease symptoms by incorporating aerobic, strength, balance, agility, multitasking, and stretching exercises set to fun music. Classes are 12:45-2 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday, at the Lewisburg YMCA, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required to participate, but you may observe a class at any time. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org for information.
GAMES, PUZZLES, iPADS/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, iPads, and Smart T.V.
GED CLASSES/Middleburg
Free GED classes to prepare for the GED or college entrance exam held 9 a.m. to noon every Thursday at the Middleburg Borough Building Community Room (third floor). Info: 570-523-7755, ext. 2379. To register for class visit www.csiu.org/AdultEd to complete the online application.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
VBS CAMP/Mifflinburg
Vacation Bible School evening camp for children in kindergarten through sixth grade held 6-8:15 p.m. at the Mifflinburg Community Park, 131 North 5th St. A meal available at 5:30 p.m. “Holy Trinity — Wholly Love” will explore the mystery of the Holy Trinity (God the Father, God the Son, God the Holy Spirit). Info: www.campmountluther.org or call 570-922-1857. To register, go to any of the churches’ Facebook pages or follow the VBS link on either church’s website (felcmifflinburg.org, 4bellschurch.com, or newberlinlutherans.com). Info: 570-490-0242.
ALL ABOUT BIRDS/Mifflinburg
All About Birds presented 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Learn about backyard birds, build a birdfeeder, and make a bird call with Environmental Educator Sadie Borger. This program is sponsored by the Union County Conservation District. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
FREE LUNCH/Mifflinburg
Free lunch served to children and teens, ages 18 and under from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Mifflinburg Community Park, pavilion 2 and will be offered through Aug. 22. The Summer Food Service Program is sponsored by the Milton YMCA and hosted by the Mifflinburg YMCA. Child/teen must be present to receive a meal and should eat at the pavilion. Info: Angela at the Mifflinburg YMCA, 570-966-7273 or ahaines@gsvymca.org.
TEEN LEADERS CLUB/Miffllinburg
Hanging Out with a Purpose Teen Leaders Club meets 3-4:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Mifflinburg YMCA, 333 E. Chestnut St. For students in grades 6-9. There is no cost to join the club and receive free YMCA membership for active club members. To register, call 570-966-7273, in person, or online at www.gsvymca.org. Info: Angela Haines at ahaines@gsvymca.org.
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. at the Milton Moose, 139 S. Front St.
DUTCH DAYS/Richfield
The 55th Annual Richfield Dutch Days continues at Basom Memorial Park. Free admission and parking. This year's theme is “Farming”. Entertainment by Lucky Afternoon offered on the main entertainment stage, beginning at 8 p.m. A fireworks display will be held at 10 p.m. Rain date is Friday. A number of food and craft vendors. A baked ham dinner begins at 4:30 p.m. Rides by Sunshine Shows. Cash Bingo. A Chinese auction will be held from 5-9:30 p.m. Thursday. Donations will be accepted for the food and/or pet pantry. Info: visit dutchdays.com or Richfield Dutch Days on facebook.
MUSIC SERIES/Selinsgrove
Becky Blue Band will perform at The Rudy Gelnett Music Series at the Commons, 2 N. Market St., from 6:30 to 8 p.m. All performances are free to the public. Bring chairs.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, jewelry, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170. Proceeds benefit the Selinsgrove Senior Center.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Bonnie Wicher and Rebecca Jade perform 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
KARAOKE THURSDAYS/Sunbury
Karaoke Thursday begins at 6:30-9:30 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
ARM CHAIR AEROBICS/Sunbury
Arm chair aerobics, 10 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
SUMMER READING POOL PARTY/Sunbury
Degenstein Community Library hosts a Summer Reading Pool Party from 7-9 p.m. Registration required by calling 570-286-2461.
CONCERT SERIES/Trevorton
The Guys perform oldies, 7-9 p.m. during the summer concert series in Trevorton Community Park.
JULY 28
BABY STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Baby Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. A storytime based on the “Mother Goose on the Loose” program, which shows that children learn best through routine and repetition in a nurturing environment. Learn songs, rhymes, fingerplays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 0-2. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559
SINGING/Middleburg
Hear Raymond Smith sing at 10:30 a.m. at the Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road. Free and open to the public program.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
WING NIGHT PRE-ORDERS/Mifflinburg
Mifflinburg Hose Company (MHC) is hosting Wing Night from 4-7 p.m. Aug. 4. Pre-orders are being accepted until July 28. Call MHC fire station at 570-966-1951 or message MHC. Choices include plain, Old Bay, barbecue, hot, or mild. Leave a message including your name, flavor, quantity, and phone number.
CONCERT/Milton
A free concert featuring the The United States Army Field Band and Soldiers Chorus will be presented at 7 p.m. in the Milton Area High School auditorium, Mahoning Street. Ticket holders can enter beginning at 6:30 p.m. Free tickets are available at The Standard Journal, 21 N. Arch St., Milton and at The News Item, 707 N. Rock St., Shamokin. Tickets will be mailed, if requested, by providing a self-addressed stamped envelope. Catawese Coach is offering free transportation to the concert for Shamokin-area residents. To take advantage, be at the Shamokin Municipal parking lot by 5:45 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Ricky Koons performs 7-9 p.m. at the Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
KARAOKE/Northumberland
Karoke with Terry Anselmo, 8-11 p.m. at the Grumpy Mason Jar, 101 Front St.
DUTCH DAYS/Richfield
The 55th Annual Richfield Dutch Days continues at Basom Memorial Park. Free admission and parking. This year's theme is “Farming”. Entertainment offered by Rich Clare Pentagon Band beginning at 8 p.m. A number of food and craft vendors. A pork and sauerkraut meal begins at 4:30 p.m. Rides by Sunshine Shows. Cash Bingo. A Chinese auction will be held from 5-10 p.m.. Donations accepted for the food and/or pet pantry. Info: visit dutchdays.com or Richfield Dutch Days on facebook.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Live music with 3D, 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Gas House Alley performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
ARMCHAIR AEROBICS/Sunbury
Armchair Aerobics at the Library, 10-11 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Exercise while staying seated. Open to everyone. Info: 570-286-2461.
STORY TIME/Sunbury
Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St., features Cats in Books Story Time at 11 a.m. and Page Turner Adventures — Empathy Adventure at 2 p.m. Registration required for both events by calling 570-286-2461.
PATIO DANCE PARTY/Sunbury
DJ C Patio Dance Party, 7-11 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
JULY 29
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features Tae Kwon Do — Beginner Class, 12:30-1:30 p.m. and Advanced Class, 1:30-3 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
DAY OF FRIENDSHIP/Bloomsburg
Celebrate International Day of Friendship, 10 a.m. to noon at the Bloomsburg Children's Museum. Make a friendship bracelet for your best friend. Included with regular museum admission.
TRAINS/Danville
In its 17th year, the Saturday Trains program at Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, corner of Pine and East Market streets, continues every Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon. Everyone is welcome and even the children can run the electric trains.
CHICKEN BARBECUE/Danville
A chicken barbecue served 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (or until sold out) at St. Joseph Parish Center, 845 Cemetery Road. Cost: $12 and includes a half chicken, baked beans, macaroni salad, roll and dessert.
ICE CREAM FESTIVAL/Halifax
St. Peter (Fetterhoff's) will hold an Ice Cream Festival from 4-7 p.m. at 1491 Armstrong Valley Road. Ice cream and toppings will be available, hot dogs, barbecue, and chili and kraut dogs too. Entertainment will be country and gospel music by Lewis Leeper.
READING TO MAVERICK/Laurelton
Reading with Maverick, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the West End Library. Children are welcome to read their favorite books to Maverick, the library’s certified therapy dog. To sign up for a 15-minute time slot, call the library at 570-922-4773.
LCM AT THE LIBRARY/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Children’s Museum visits the Public Library for Union County, 10-11 a.m. for an educational program. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
TOURS/Mifflinburg
The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum is celebrating it's 45th year as a museum and will be open for tours Saturday and Sunday afternoons from 1-4 p.m. Join the celebration by visiting the museum at 598 Green St., to get a glimpse of life before the golden age of the automobile. Tours are offered at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. and include the Visitors' Center, Heiss family home, carriage house, buggy factory and repository.
TOURS/Northumberland
The Joseph Priestley House Museum, the historic site located at 472 Priestley Ave., will be open 1-4 p.m. Docents lead tours beginning at 1, 2, and 3 p.m. Reservations are not required. There is an admission fee and the public is free to explore the various gardens. Info: Murrie Zlotziver, 570-473-9474 or jphopsmanager@gmail.com
MUSIC/Northumberland
All Night Sounds DJ Whitenight entertains 8-11 p.m. at the Grumpy Mason Jar, 101 Front St.
DUTCH DAYS/Richfield
The 55th Annual Richfield Dutch Days concludes at Basom Memorial Park. Free admission and parking. This year's theme is “Farming”. The 2022 Name Quilt that will be auctioned off at 10 p.m. Entertainment by the Dove Award-winning quartet Gold City on the main entertainment stage, beginning at 8 p.m. A number of food and craft vendors. The parade begins at 4 p.m. Chicken barbecue served (chicken halves and dinners available from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and after the parade). Rides by Sunshine Shows. Cash Bingo and a 50/50 Jackpot Coverall at 9 p.m. A Chinese auction will be held from 5:30-7:45 p.m. with the drawing at 8 p.m. Donations accepted for the food and/or pet pantry. Info: visit dutchdays.com or Richfield Dutch Days on facebook.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
JESSE performs 8-11 p.m. at the Selinsgrove VFW. $5 cover, food available for purchase.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Christian Yeager performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
The Ann Kerstetter Band performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
CARZ FOR STARZ/Sunbury
The Seventh Annual Carz for Starz Car, Truck, and Bike Show will be held July 29 at the Shikellamy State Park Marina, 200 Marina Road. Registration held from 9-11 a.m. Cost: $20 per entry, cash and check will be accepted upon admission. Voting between 11 a.m. and noon, followed by awards. First and second place awards: Truck/Van, Classic Truck/Van, Antique Car, Classic Car, Street Rod, Performance Sports Car, Classic Muscle Car, Modern Muscle Car, Cycle. All around awards: Best Exotic, Best in Show, Crowd Favorite, Overall. Also, concession stand, 50/50 drawing, and basket raffle. Proceeds benefit Gym Starz Gymnasts. Info: Angie, 570-274-1653 or email starzma2@gmail.com.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
D.R. Flynt Looping performs 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
PERFORMING ARTS SERIES/West Milton
The Sunbury City Band, Tom Geggenheimer, conductor, will perform at 7 p.m. at Central Oak Heights, 75 Heritage Road (off Route 15 S). Donations accepted.
JULY 30
TAE KWON DO/Beaver Springs
The Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. features Tae Kwon Do — Beginner Class 1:30-2:30 p.m. and Advanced Class, 2:30-4 p.m.
CONCERT/Beavertown
An outdoor concert by The Seger Family gospel band from Shamokin, will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the pavilion of Beavertown United Methodist Church, 128 N. Orange St. Rain or shine. Light refreshments will follow the concert.
MUSEUM OPEN/Beavertown
The Beavertown Historical Society's featured business will be Middleswarth Chips. The Museum will be open from 1-3 p.m. in the Beavertown Borough Building, 111 W. Walnut St. For special appointments, call Karen Burns at 570-658-7385.
TOURS/Danville
The Montgomery House and Boyd House museums will open 1-4 p.m. Sundays through October. Fee of $10 for adults over 18 years. Members of the Montour County Historical Society and students under 18 no charge. Learn about General Wm. Montgomery, founder of Danville while visiting his home. The first floor is decorated in the era when the Montgomery family lived there. Displays of the local Native American arrowheads and tools, Mrs. Geisinger's bed and clothing of our ancestors can be seen on the second floor. The Boyd House is the home of one of the largest military collections in the area, a Victorian parlor as well as scores of historic photos and items of Montour County's business and industries.
OUTDOOR SERVICE/Evendale
Stony Run Mission will have its evening service at 6 p.m. at the Evendale Community Park. Nottingham Four will be singing. In case of rain the service will be held at the church, 2825 Evendale Hill Road, McAlisterville. Info: 717-694-3025.
SUNDAY CONVERSATIONS/Lewisburg
"A.I. — The Bible — And The End Times" Sunday Conversations begins at 2 p.m. every Sunday at The Himmelreich Reading Room, 18 Market St.
TOURS/Mifflinburg
The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum is celebrating it's 45th year as a museum and will be open for tours Saturday and Sunday afternoons from 1-4 p.m. Join the celebration by visiting the museum at 598 Green St., to get a glimpse of life before the golden age of the automobile. Tours are offered at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. and include the Visitors' Center, Heiss family home, carriage house, buggy factory and repository.
TOURS/Northumberland
The Joseph Priestley House Museum, the historic site located at 472 Priestley Ave., will be open 1-4 p.m. Docents lead tours beginning at 1, 2, and 3 p.m. Reservations are not required. There is an admission fee and the public is free to explore the various gardens. Info: Murrie Zlotziver, 570-473-9474 or jphopsmanager@gmail.com
HISTORY OF GRAYBILL'S GROVE/Richfield
Snyder County Historical Society presents "History of Graybill's Grove" at 2 p.m. at Graybill Grove, located near Richfield. The road can be found off Route 35, turning at Basom Park, to Mountain Road and Graybill Lane (search Graybill Lane on GPS). Fawn Arndt will present the early history of the grove and how it came to be known as Graybill's Grove. Bring lawn chairs. Light picnic refreshments will follow. Info: schs@snydercounty.org or 570-837-6191.
TOURS/Selinsgrove
The Old Herman School will again be open for tours Sunday afternoons from 1-4 p.m. through Sept. 3. Take a trip back in time to the 1800s and visit a historic wooden one-room schoolhouse. Admission is free. The Old Herman School is located at 3015 Salem Road. Info: 570-966-4320 or visit on Facebook by searching Old Herman School.
TOURS/Sunbury
The Hunter House Museum is open from 2-4 p.m. Tours though museum and outside at Fort Augusta Model will be given by Board members and Society members. Museum is located at 1150 Front St., at the model fort. Library is also open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 1-4 p.m. and the first Wednesday of the month until 8 p.m. Info: 570-286-4083 or www.northumberlandcountyhistoricalsociety.org
BIRTHDAY BASH & FUNDRAISER/Sunbury
Gia and the King Birthday Bash and Fundraiser held at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. Drum Circle with Dave and Gia at 1:30 p.m., Kevin Prezley Ultimate Elvis Experience at 2:30, and Meet and Greet at 3:30. Full details online at www.ironvineswinery.com or Iron Vines Winery Facebook page.
JULY 31
MACC FITNESS & PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center, (MACC), 67 Elm St., features Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; Monday Night Bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. with concession stand and bingo from 6-8 p.m.
PRESCHOOL PROGRAM/Elysburg
Summer Program for Pre-School Children meets 10-11 a.m. Mondays at the Ralpho Township Public Library, 206 S. Market St. No cost to attend.
BOOK SALE/Herndon
A book sale held 4-6 p.m. at Zion Church. Books by the bag. Greeting cards and puzzles available. Info: 570-758-3173.
YOUTH SINGERS JAMBOREE REGISTRATION DEADLINE/Lewisburg
The Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale (SVYC), an educational outreach program of the Susquehanna Valley Chorale, will host a Youth Singers Jamboree from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 5 at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road. The workshop is open to youth in grades 3-12 who enjoy singing, making music with friends, and meeting new friends with a love of music. Activities will include: Rhythm skills, warm ups, group improvisation and drumming. Lunch and snacks provided. Cost: $10, payable upon entry. Registration by July 31 is required. To sign up, contact Workshop Director Coleen Renshaw at 570-765-0637 or coleenrenshaw@gmail.com.
SINGERCISE CLASS/Lewisburg
Singercise is a therapeutic singing program for people with Parkinson’s disease and their carepartners offered by the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA free of charge. The program aims to work out all of those little muscles involved in speaking and singing that we don’t usually think about, while providing a source of social support in a fun and engaging setting. Class will be every Monday. In person class: 11:30 a.m. at the Lewisburg YMCA; virtual class: 1 p.m., via Zoom. Registration is required and class slots are available on a first come, first served basis. Register at gsvymca.org. Singercise is open to participants of any physical ability or fitness level. Musical experience and singing ability are not required.
GAMES, PUZZLES, iPADS/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, iPads, and Smart T.V.
KIDS IN THE GARDEN/Lewisburg
Kids in the Garden Program, 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Each week children help in the library’s garden by planting, weeding, and exploring different aspects of keeping a garden. For all ages. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
TWEEN/TEEN BRUNCH/Mifflinburg
Tween/Teen Brunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Bring your lunch and the library will supply dessert and a fun activity. Today is Scavenger Hunt. For grades 6-12. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
MUSIC IN THE PARK/Northumberland
Horseshoe Hollow Gang performs classic rock, country, bluegrass during Music in the Park, 7-8 p.m. at King Street Park.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Joe and Jake Acoustic performs 6-9 p.m. at the Grumpy Mason Jar, 101 Front St.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
AUG. 1
GEISINGER MOBILE HEALTH BUS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features Geisinger Mobile Health Bus laboratory collection services for blood draws and urine samples in the parking lot every Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointment is necessary for lab services. Geisinger patients can self-schedule an appointment via MyGeisinger. A doctor's order is required for non-geisinger patients.
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features cycling 8-9 a.m.; Zumba Gold 9-10 a.m.; Central PA Foodbank food distribution 1-2 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. A donation of $1 to help with expenses is appreciated. Lessons are available upon request and mentors are available for new players to answer questions and play as their partner.
PRESCHOOL STORY & ACTIVITY TIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the West End Library. Join Ms. Judy for a storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments, and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested getting ready for kindergarten activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Adults must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773, or registering online.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club, 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game is welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Preschool Storytime held 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Miss Alicia to sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
NEW PARKINSON'S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
The Parkinson’s Exercise Program helps manage Parkinson’s disease symptoms by incorporating aerobic, strength, balance, agility, multitasking, and stretching exercises set to fun music. Classes are 12:45-2 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday, at the Lewisburg YMCA, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required to participate, but you may observe a class at any time. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org for information.
GAMES, PUZZLES, iPADS & BINGO/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, iPads, and Smart T.V.
BINGO/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center 116 N. 2nd. St., will host a Quarter Bingo starting at 5:30 p.m. Public invited.
FREE LUNCH/Mifflinburg
Free lunch served to children and teens, ages 18 and under from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Mifflinburg Community Park, pavilion 2 and will be offered through Aug. 22. The Summer Food Service Program is sponsored by the Milton YMCA and hosted by the Mifflinburg YMCA. Child/teen must be present to receive a meal and should eat at the pavilion. Info: Angela at the Mifflinburg YMCA, 570-966-7273 or ahaines@gsvymca.org.
GHOST TOUR TICKET SALES BEGIN/Mifflinburg
Mifflinburg Buggy Museum's annual ghost tour is back and featuring haunted happenings and spooky stories from the south side of town. Tour dates are Oct. 8, 14, 21, 29 leaving at 1 p.m. from the Visitors' Center at 598 Green St. Tickets go on sale Aug. 1 and are $10. Tour sizes are limited and sell out quickly. Tours run rain or shine and all sales are final. Tour length is 90 minutes (approx. 1 mile) and is fast-paced so wear comfortable walking shoes and bring your water bottle. Tickets can be purchased online Aug. 1 at the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum's Facebook page. Info: msulliva5454@gmail.com.
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. every Tuesday at Milton American Legion, 401 N. Front St. Eight flavors to choose from. Cost: $10/dozen eat in or $11/dozen take out. 570-742-4632.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:15 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
MUSIC SERIES/Selinsgrove
MusiCraft will perform at The Rudy Gelnett Music Series at the Commons, 2 N. Market St., from 6:30 to 8 p.m. All performances are free to the public. Bring chairs.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, jewelry, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170. Proceeds benefit the Selinsgrove Senior Center.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
BINGO/Sunbury
Bingo begins at 6 p.m. at The Diner, 425 Market St. Doors open at 4. Info: 570-917-4613.
ARMCHAIR AEROBICS/Sunbury
Armchair Aerobics at the Library, 10-11 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Exercise while staying seated. Open to everyone. Info: 570-286-2461.
AUG. 2
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Elm St., features toning/sculpting 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
PROGRAM FOR CHILDREN/Elysburg
Summer Program for Children (K-5th) held 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Ralpho Township Public Library, 206 S. Market St. No cost to attend.
GAMES, PUZZLES, i-PADS/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, i-Pads, and Smart T.V.
TODDLER STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Storytime held 9:30-10 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Ms. Mary for an in-person storytime with books, songs, rhymes, finger plays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 1-2. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
TWEEN TRIVIA/Lewisburg
Tween Trivia: All Things Disney, 2-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Test your knowledge of all things Disney with our trivia afternoon. For ages 9-14. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
MUSIC IN THE PARK/Lewisburg
TL & Kj perform family friendly music at 7 p.m. at the Lewisburg Area Recreation Park West, 219 N. 15th St., at the Shade Structure, opposite the tennis courts. In the event of rain, concerts will be held indoors. Rain information will be announced on the Arts Council’s Facebook page and on local radio. Bring your lawn chair or blanket, pack your favorite snacks or a picnic dinner. For more info including rain locations, visit lewisburgartscouncil.com/music-in-the-park/. Free and open to the public.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Mifflinburg
Western Union County Food Pantry — Hope’s Haven Food Pantry serves residents of Union County each Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at Christ’s United Lutheran Church. For those who have food insecurity. Located 3 ½ miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy.
STORYTIME IN THE PARK/Mifflinburg
Join Herr Memorial Library for Toddler/Preschool Discover Storytime in the Park from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Mifflinburg Community Park, North 5th Street. Crafts, games, songs, and STEM activities. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
SPECIAL STITCHES/Mifflinburg
Special Stitches Group meets 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Connect with knitters and crocheters at the library. Enjoy friendly conversation and share tips and tricks as you work on your latest project. An instructor is on hand to teach knitting basics for beginners. The library has a supply of yarn and needles. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
FOOD PANTRY/Millmont
Hope’s Haven Food Pantry continues to serve residents of Union County weekly, each Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m., at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, a.k.a. “Four Bells Church.” If you have a food insecurity, please visit. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy. Church is located 3.5 miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45 at 13765 Old Turnpike Road. Info: email administrator@4bellsfood.com, call 570-716-5601, or visit the church website, www.4bellschurch.com or Facebook page.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-374-0255.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, jewelry, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170. Proceeds benefit the Selinsgrove Senior Center.
YOGA/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers yoga classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
TO-GO MEALS/Sunbury
The Salvation Army, 40 S. Fourth St., will serve To-Go Meals, Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m.
ACOUSTIC JAM/Sunbury
Ed & Friends Acoustic Jam, 7-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
OPEN MIC NIGHT/Sunbury
Open Mic Night, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.