JUNE 13
GEISINGER MOBILE HEALTH BUS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features Geisinger Mobile Health Bus laboratory collection services for blood draws and urine samples in the parking lot every Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointment is necessary for lab services. Geisinger patients can self-schedule an appointment via MyGeisinger. A doctor's order is required for non-geisinger patients.
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features cycling 8-9 a.m.; Zumba Gold 9-10 a.m.; Central PA Foodbank food distribution 1-2 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
NALOXBOX PROGRAM/Bloomsburg
On Tuesday, June 13th, from 5:30 – 7:00pm, United in Recovery invites community members and organizations to discuss the Naloxbox Project and learn more about naloxone and the opioid crisis from 5:30-7 p.m. at Bloomsburg Town Park, Market Street. Rain or shine. Naloxboxes are a low-barrier and anonymous way for individuals to access naloxone, the overdose reversal medication. The event will be a safe space to share experiences, opinions, and ask questions. United in Recovery staff members will be on hand to answer questions and provide information. Refreshments will be available. Look for the purple balloons. Info: unitedinrecovery.org or email uir@svuw.org.
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. No fees and everyone welcome. Lessons precede the play if requested.
STORY & ACTIVITY TIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the West End Library. In-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments, and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested getting ready for kindergarten activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Adults must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773, or registering online.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club, 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game is welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Preschool Storytime, 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Miss Alicia to sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
GAMES, PUZZLES, I-PADS & BINGO/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, i-Pads, and Smart T.V.
BINGO/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center 116 N. 2nd. St., will host a Quarter Bingo starting at 5:30 p.m. Public invited.
PARKINSON'S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
Parkinson’s Exercise Program, a functional exercise program for people living with Parkinson’s disease, meets 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org to register.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
MOMS & BABIES MEETUP/Mifflinburg
Moms and Babies Meetup — Outdoor Water Play, 11:30 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. A meetup for new moms and their babies (birth to age 2). Sing songs, listen to a short story, and learn baby sign language. Connect with other moms while discussing parenting and general topics. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. every Tuesday at Milton American Legion, 401 N. Front St. Eight flavors to choose from. Cost: $10/dozen eat in or $11/dozen take out. 570-742-4632.
FOOD BANK/Mount Pleasant Mills
The Mount Pleasant Mills United Methodist Church will host its Table of Grace Food Bank at the Emmanuel United Methodist Church, Route 35, on the second Tuesday of each month from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 5-6 p.m. There is no charge for items which include things such as canned goods, potatoes, hot or cold cereal, eggs, cheese, some paper products, pasta, and some personal hygiene items plus more. Items vary from month to month. Info: Call 570-539-8915 on Tuesdays from 9 a.m to 1 p.m.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:15 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Smooth Country performs 6-9 p.m. at the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, Route 11, next to Surplus Outlet. Open to public. Info: 570-473-3331.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop open to residents of Snyder/Union counties, located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
MUSIC SERIES/Selinsgrove
Strawberry Ridge will perform at The Rudy Gelnett Music Series at the Commons, 2 N. Market St., from 6:30 to 8 p.m. All performances are free to the public. Bring chairs.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Joe & Jake will be playing on Penn Tavern’s River Deck, 113 River Road, Route 147, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. weather permitting. Reservations welcome. Call 570-286-2007
BINGO/Sunbury
Bingo begins at 6 p.m. at The Diner, 425 Market St. Doors open at 4. Info: 570-917-4613.
JUNE 14
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Elm St., features toning/sculpting 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
HILLBILLY FEVER DAYS/Beavertown
Hillbilly Fever Days will be held at the carnival grounds behind the Rescue Hose Co. No. 20, 222 S. Sassafras St. Food served nightly starting at 5:30 p.m. with free admission and parking. Also, children's games, hayrides, vendors, bingo, cake wheel, nightly free entertainment and more. Entertainment at 7 and 9 p.m. by The Fuller Family Singers, gospel music. Events sponsored by Rescue Hose Co. No. 20.
MR. STICKY BUNS/Beavertown
The West Snyder/Beaver Springs Rotary Club will be selling “Mr. Sticky” sticky buns at the Hill Billy Fever Days. Proceeds will go toward community service projects.
CONSTITUENT HOURS/Hummels Wharf
U.S. Representative Glenn "GT" Thompson's staff will host constituent office hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the office of Pa. State Rep. David Rowe, 1 Susquehanna Valley Mall Dr., Suite F3. Staff will be available to meet with residents who need assistance from federal agencies, such as the Social Security Administration, the Department of Veterans Affairs, the IRS, and others. No appointments are necessary. Arriving early is encouraged, as meetings take place on a first-come, first-served basis.
STORY TIME WITH MAVERICK/Laurelton
Story Time with Maverick, 4:30 p.m. at the West End Library. Children and their parents/caregivers are invited to attend a special storytime with Maverick and Miss Wendy.
GAMES, PUZZLES, I-PADS/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, i-Pads, and Smart T.V.
FRIENDSHIP BRACELETS/Lewisburg
Celebrate friendship by making bracelets for your friends, 2-3 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. For ages 7-14.
TODDLER STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Storytime, 9:30-10 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Ms. Mary for an in-person storytime with books, songs, rhymes, finger plays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 1-2. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
ASL FOR TODDLERS/Lewisburg
Help your toddler communicate, increase bonding and connection, and open your child’s heart and mind during this special toddler and caregiver American Sign Language class from 9:30-10 a.m. at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. Learn basic signs to aid in communication and play. Caregivers will actively participate and learn the signs with their child. Activities will include structured play, pictures, music, and games. Recommended for children 2-5 years old and their caregivers. A second session will be available. While there will be repetition, new content may also be explored. Families can sign up for one or both sessions. Register at https://bit.ly/3Va6hdF
NICKEL BINGO/Middleburg
Bring your nickels to Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road, to play Bingo at 10:30 a.m. Open to the public.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Mifflinburg
Western Union County Food Pantry — Hope’s Haven Food Pantry serves residents of Union County each Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at Christ’s United Lutheran Church. For those who have food insecurity. Located 3 ½ miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy.
SPECIAL STITCHES/Mifflinburg
Special Stitches Group meets 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Connect with knitters and crocheters at the library. Enjoy friendly conversation and share tips and tricks as you work on your latest project. An instructor is on hand to teach knitting basics for beginners. The library has a supply of yarn and needles. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
STORYTIME IN THE PARK/Mifflinburg
Toddler/Preschool Discover Storytime in the Park, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Join Herr Memorial Library for crafts, games, songs, and STEM activities at the Mifflinburg Community Park, North 5th St. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
INTRO TO MICROSOFT WORD/Mifflinburg
Intro to Microsoft Word, 3:30-4:30 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Learn how to use templates, insert pictures, edit page settings, and more in Microsoft Word. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
FOOD PANTRY/Millmont
Hope’s Haven Food Pantry continues to serve residents of Union County weekly, each Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m., at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, a.k.a. “Four Bells Church.” If you have a food insecurity, please visit. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy. Church is located 3.5 miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45 at 13765 Old Turnpike Road. Info: email administrator@4bellsfood.com, call 570-716-5601, or visit the church website, www.4bellschurch.com or Facebook page.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-374-0255.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop open to residents of Snyder/Union counties, located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170.
YOGA/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers yoga classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
OPEN MIC NIGHT/Sunbury
Open Mic Night, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
TO-GO MEALS/Sunbury
The Salvation Army, 40 S. Fourth St., will serve To-Go Meals, Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m.
ACOUSTIC JAM/Sunbury
Ed & Friends Acoustic Jam, 7-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
JUNE 15
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. features Zumba Gold 9-10 a.m.; Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; R.I.P.P.E.D. 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
HILLBILLY FEVER DAYS/Beavertown
Hillbilly Fever Days continue at the carnival grounds behind the Rescue Hose Co. No. 20, 222 S. Sassafras St. Food served nightly starting at 5:30 p.m. with free admission and parking. Also, children's games, hayrides, vendors, bingo, cake wheel, nightly free entertainment and more. Entertainment at 7 and 9 p.m. by Velvetta, high energy 80s rock music. Events sponsored by Rescue Hose Co. No. 20.
MR. STICKY BUNS/Beavertown
The West Snyder/Beaver Springs Rotary Club will be selling “Mr. Sticky” sticky buns at the Hill Billy Fever Days. Proceeds will go toward community service projects.
UNITED IN RECOVERY PICNIC/Berwick
United in Recovery will host their 2nd Annual Recovery Picnic at 11 a.m. at Briar Creek Lake, 163 Briar Creek Lake Park Road. This family-friendly, community picnic is free and open to the public. Picnic will include free food, live music, and personal stories of recovery and several community organizations will be onsite to provide local resources and support for individuals and families experiencing substance use disorder. Info: svuw.org.
ADULT CHAIR YOGA/Laurelton
Adult Chair Yoga — Be Kind to Yourself, 6-7:30 p.m. at the West End Library. Enjoy basic yoga movements, breathing instruction and relaxation all from a chair. Register to attend by calling the library at 570-922-4773.
PARKINSON'S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
Parkinson’s Exercise Program, a functional exercise program for people living with Parkinson’s disease, meets 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org to register.
GAMES, PUZZLES, I-PADS/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, i-Pads, and Smart T.V.
RIGAMAJIG/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Children’s Museum visits The Public Library for Union County from 10-11 a.m. Explore building with the Rigamajig and design your dream house or dream car. This program is part of the library’s Summer Reading program “All Together Now!” Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
EVENING BOOK DISCUSSION GROUP/Middleburg
Evening Book Discussion Group, 6:45-8 p.m. at the Middleburg Borough building, 13 N. Main St. Discussing Leonardo da Vinci by Walter Isaacson. Info: 570-658-5555.
FAMILY VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Middleburg
St. Paul “Erdley’s” Lutheran Church, 2337 Erdley Church Road (Smithville), will be hosting “Jesus by the Sea,” a four-week weekly family campfire vacation Bible school from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. All ages — young and old, the entire family, friends and neighbors — are invited for a real campfire and food and lots of fun praising God. There will be songs, Bible readings, crafts, campfire snacks, games and social time. Any questions or to pre-register, call 570-374-5535 or 570-374-6563.
GED CLASSES/Middleburg
Free GED classes to prepare for the GED or college entrance exam held 9 a.m. to noon every Thursday at the Middleburg Borough Building Community Room (third floor). Info: 570-523-7755, ext. 2379. To register for class visit www.csiu.org/AdultEd to complete the online application.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
TEEN LEADERS CLUB/Miffllinburg
Hanging Out with a Purpose Teen Leaders Club meets 3-4:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Mifflinburg YMCA, 333 E. Chestnut St. For students in grades 6-9. There is no cost to join the club and receive free YMCA membership for active club members. To register, call 570-966-7273, in person, or online at www.gsvymca.org. Info: Angela Haines at ahaines@gsvymca.org.
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. at the Milton Moose, 139 S. Front St.
MUSIC SERIES/Selinsgrove
Anchor & Arrow will perform at The Rudy Gelnett Music Series at the Commons, 2 N. Market St., from 6:30 to 8 p.m. All performances are free to the public. Bring chairs.
MEDICARE 101/Selinsgrove
People new to Medicare are invited to attend a “Medicare 101” presentation at 10 a.m. at the Gelnett Memorial Library, High Street. This workshop is specifically designed to assist people who will be enrolling in Medicare, either because they will turn 65 years old or because they receive Social Security disability benefits. The workshop is also appropriate for spouses and caregivers. To register call 570-524-2100 or 570-374-5558.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop open to residents of Snyder/Union counties, located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
STAND UP COMEDY NIGHT/Sunbury
Stand Up Comedy Night (Open Mic) with Pedro Reyes, 7:30-8:30 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, Raspberry Avenue. Try out your best jokes. Join host Pedro Reyes along with other local comedians and anyone who has a few great jokes or funny stories they would like to share. Or just come for a good laugh and some fun! Contact Pedro at: thereal_pedro.reyes@yahoo.com for information on how to sign up to perform.
KARAOKE THURSDAYS/Sunbury
Karaoke Thursday begins at 6:30-9:30 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
THE TAKERY/Sunbury
The Takery offers free prepared meals, pantry items and baked goods from 4-5:30 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Cameron Park Gazebo. Also, fresh produce (when available), cleaning supplies, hygiene products (while supplies last). This non-denominational, community-based program is open to everyone wanting to participate, volunteer and donate.
JUNE 16
HILLBILLY FEVER DAYS/Beavertown
Hillbilly Fever Days continues at the carnival grounds behind the Rescue Hose Co. No. 20, 222 S. Sassafras St. Food served nightly starting at 5:30 p.m. with free admission and parking. Also, children's games, hayrides, vendors, bingo, cake wheel, nightly free entertainment and more. Entertainment at 7 and 9 p.m. by Josh Squared Band, variety music. Events sponsored by Rescue Hose Co. No. 20.
MR. STICKY BUNS/Beavertown
The West Snyder/Beaver Springs Rotary Club will be selling “Mr. Sticky” sticky buns at the Hill Billy Fever Days. Proceeds will go toward community service projects.
MAH JONGG/Laurelton
Mah Jongg, 1-3 p.m. at the West End Library. Mah Jongg is a game of skill, strategy, and calculation and involves a degree of chance. No experience is needed. An instructor is on hand to teach newcomers this tile-based game.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
BABY STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Baby Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. A storytime based on the “Mother Goose on the Loose” program, which shows that children learn best through routine and repetition in a nurturing environment. Learn songs, rhymes, fingerplays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 0-2. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Lester Hirsh will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
KARAOKE/Sunbury
Karaoke with Starmaker Entertainment, 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, Raspberry Avenue.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Amber Nadine performs 7-9 p.m. at Hidden Stories Brewing Co., 235 Market St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Jim O & Rose perform 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St., followed by DJ Heather O from 9 p.m. to midnight.
JUNE 17
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features Tae Kwon Do — Beginner Class, 12:30-1:30 p.m. and Advanced Class, 1:30-3 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
HILLBILLY FEVER DAYS/Beavertown
Hillbilly Fever Days concludes at the carnival grounds behind the Rescue Hose Co. No. 20, 222 S. Sassafras St. Food served nightly starting at 5:30 p.m. with free admission and parking. Also, children's games, hayrides, vendors, bingo, cake wheel, nightly free entertainment and more. Entertainment at 7 and 9 p.m. by Mahoney Brothers, oldies music. Events sponsored by Rescue Hose Co. No. 20.
MR. STICKY BUNS/Beavertown
The West Snyder/Beaver Springs Rotary Club will be selling “Mr. Sticky” sticky buns at the Hill Billy Fever Days. Proceeds will go toward community service projects.
TRAINS/Danville
In its 17th year, the Saturday Trains program at Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, corner of Pine and East Market streets, continues every Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon. Everyone is welcome and even the children can run the electric trains.
CRUISE-IN/Lewisburg
Susquehanna Valley C.A.R.T.S. will hold a Cruise-In 5-8 p.m. at the Walmart Plaza, AJK Boulevard, Route 15. All years, makes and models welcome. Refreshments by Boy Scout Troop 605, Milton. Also, 50s-60s music and door prizes. Weather permitting. Info: 570-490-0860. www.susquehannavalleycarts.com
BEGINNING SPANISH/Mifflinburg
Beginning Spanish, 11 a.m. to noon at Herr Memorial Library. Led by experienced instructor/coach Linda Kander, these sessions offer an introduction to useful basic vocabulary, conversational expressions, and structures for practical use of the Spanish language. For ages 16+. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH/Mifflinburg
Conversational Spanish, 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Linda Kander, Spanish teacher, provides an informal hour of conversational Spanish to exercise existing language acquisition skills. All levels are welcome. Sessions are adapted to accommodate the varied skill levels. For ages 16+. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
CELEBRATION AT THE FARM/Mifflinburg
“Celebration at the Farm” will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Noll-Spangler National Historic Farm, 1175 Wildwood Road. The Fuller Family Singers: Brian and Rachel Fuller and their eight children will perform a unique blend of gospel bluegrass music with a country flair at 1 and 3 p.m. This year’s event will also include a “Music Tent” open to the public. Hands-on musical instruments of bygone days, many of which are still used today, will be on display. “Fiddler woman”, Beverley Conrad, who is a member of the Akwesasne Mohawk tribe, will perform historical music and talk about the music that the Mohawks played when the fiddle was brought to our shores as a trade commodity. The Trailside Troubadors will share their bluegrass talents at 2 p.m. Susan Schwartz will perform on her folk harp throughout the day. Bring a lawn chair. Other entertainment includes Archeologist, Kim Mattern, who will display Native American artifacts, the Country Twirlers, an energy-packed local square-dancing group, will perform at 11 a.m. At noon, there will be a muzzle loader demonstration, Heather Hibbs will display historic items in the summer kitchen, and at 10 a.m. will give a presentation on historic kitchen crafts of a by-gone era. Take a self-guided tour around the property and visit with many heritage craftspeople including pottery spinning, lace making, weaving and spinning of wool, rope making, and chair caning. Donna Selfridge Spangler will display her Fraktur art at the event, and the Pennsylvania State Honey Queen, Paige Rhyne will be present. Food will be available for purchase from the Farm Food Stand — all food stand sales will benefit the Noll-Spangler National Historic Farm’s educational programming. Echo Valley Farm will have heritage breed sheep present and Craig Russell from the Society for the Preservation of Poultry Antiquities will display rare and heritage poultry breeds. A tag sale of eclectic yard sale items will be open inside the upper barn floor. Info: www.NollSpanglerNationalHistoricFarm.com
BUGGY MUSEUM TOURS/Mifflinburg
The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum is celebrating it's 45th year as a museum and will be open for tours Saturday and Sunday afternoons from 1-4 p.m. Join the celebration by visiting the museum at 598 Green St., to get a glimpse of life before the golden age of the automobile. Tours are offered at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. and include the Visitors' Center, Heiss family home, carriage house, buggy factory and repository.
FOOD BANK/Mount Pleasant Mills
The Mount Pleasant Mills United Methodist churches will host their Table of Grace Food Pantry at the Emmanuel United Methodist Church, Route 35, on the third Saturday of each month from 3 to 5 p.m. There is no charge for items which include things such as canned goods, potatoes, cereal, eggs, and pasta. Items vary from month to month. More information is available by calling the church at 570-539-8915. Registration is not required.
TOURS/Northumberland
The Joseph Priestley House Museum, the historic site located at 472 Priestley Ave., will be open 1-4 p.m. Docents lead tours beginning at 1, 2, and 3 p.m. Reservations are not required. There is an admission fee and the public is free to explore the various gardens. Info: Murrie Zlotziver, 570-473-9474 or jphopsmanager@gmail.com
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Northumberland
Kate’s Kupboard, located at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 300 Queen St., is open the third Saturday of every month from 9-11 a.m. You do not need to live in the Shikellamy School District to receive products. In addition to groceries they distribute household and personal care items and there is a baby station. Use the entrance off the church parking lot for grocery/household/personal care items. The baby station entrance is on 3rd Street.
WALKING TOUR/Selinsgrove
At 10 a.m., the Selinsgrove History Association will sponsor a historical walking tour of the town led by Don Ulrich starting at the Farmer’s Market on the Commons. The tour will be about one hour in length and feature the north side of Market Street in downtown Selinsgrove — events and people in Selinsgrove’s rich historical past as they occurred in the center of town. The fire of 1874 will be featured in the presentation. The tour is free, open to the public and scheduled weather permitting. For public safety, participants are asked to stay on the sidewalk during the tour. This will be the last tour until the spring.
NATURE WALK/Selinsgrove
The Lewisburg Children's Museum hosts a nature walk from 9-10:30 a.m. at Selinsgrove’s Trail of Trees, 758 Old Colony Road, to search for jungle birds that have made the long trip from Central and South America’s jungles and tropics. Hear about the how and why of migration and learn about particular migrating birds, their songs, and behaviors. Make your own bird call lanyard and put it to the test during the hike. Program held at the Trail of Trees property. Recommended for children 6 and up. Participants should dress appropriately for hiking and may bring binoculars for viewing birds (a limited number of binoculars may be available). This event is $12 for non-members, $10 for members. Drop off is available. Space is limited and registration is required. Register at https://bit.ly/3OwUwwI
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Dead Simple Band performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, Raspberry Avenue.
CHICKEN BARBECUE/Sunbury
A drive up only chicken barbecue served 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (or sold out) at Upper Augusta Vol. Fire Co., 2188 Mile Hill Road. Pre-order by calling 570-286-8405 and leave your order. Platters: $10 and include barbecued chicken half, homemade baked beans and macaroni salad, tea roll and butter, dessert and drink. Halves available for $5.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Dream Catchers perform 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
JUNE 18
TAE KWON DO/Beaver Springs
The Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. features Tae Kwon Do — Beginner Class 1:30-2:30 p.m. and Advanced Class, 2:30-4 p.m.
OUTDOOR CONCERT/Beavertown
An outdoor concert by the Fuller Family Singers will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the pavilion at the United Methodist Church, 128 N. Orange St. Light refreshments to follow concert. Bring lawn chairs.
MUSEUM OPENING/Danville
The Montgomery House and Boyd House museums will open 1-4 p.m. Sundays through October. Fee of $10 for adults over 18 years. Members of the Montour County Historical Society and students under 18 no charge. Learn about General Wm. Montgomery, founder of Danville while visiting his home. The first floor is decorated in the era when the Montgomery family lived there. Displays of the local Native American arrowheads and tools, Mrs. Geisinger's bed and clothing of our ancestors can be seen on the second floor. The Boyd House is the home of one of the largest military collections in the area, a Victorian parlor as well as scores of historic photos and items of Montour County's business and industries.
FATHER'S DAY SERVICE/Dornsife
Lynn Otto, Captain of the 1st Battalion Pennsylvania Regiment, Busse’s Company (1756-1758), will be the speaker during the 9 a.m. Father’s Day service at Himmel’s Church, 107 Covered Bridge Road, Dornsife, in the village of Rebuck. The Pennsylvania Regiment (Weiser’s Battalion) is an organization that portrays a uniformed military unit from Pennsylvania that existed (1756-1758) part of the French and Indian War. It was a Pennsylvania Provincial unit but under the British Army jurisdiction.
CAR CRUISE/Kulpmont
The 21st Great Kulpmont Cruise will be held with rain date of June 25. Registration begins at 10 a.m. at the picnic grounds of Holy Angels Catholic Church, 855 Scott St. Vehicles from the early 1900s to present day will be on display at Holy Angels, where there will also be a concession stand selling refreshments. Entertainment by the Brass Band from Knoebels "Keep Out." Food truck "Kudgee's Kitchen" will be parked at the Kulpmont Sunoco where the band will entertain. The cruise will travel from the picnic grounds and proceed up Chestnut Street at 2:45 p.m. and cruise the borough. Info: Joe Cesari, 570-373-3561.
SUNDAY CONVERSATIONS/Lewisburg
"Sunday Conversations" begins at 2 p.m. every Sunday at The Himmelreich Reading Room, 18 Market St. Bringing the best of modern scholarship to bear on the reliability of the Bible and the teachings of scripture.
YOGA IN THE PARK/Lewisburg
Yoga in the Park with Cheri Orndorf, 9:30-10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's St. Recreation Park. To register or for info, contact Cheri at cd031@bucknell.edu or call 570-524-4774.
FATHER'S DAY SERVICE/McAlisterville
A Father's Day Service begins at 9:15 a.m. at Stony Run Mission, 2825 Evendale Hill Road. Info: 717-694-3025.
BUGGY MUSEUM TOURS/Mifflinburg
The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum is celebrating it's 45th year as a museum and will be open for tours Saturday and Sunday afternoons from 1-4 p.m. Join the celebration by visiting the museum at 598 Green St., to get a glimpse of life before the golden age of the automobile. Tours are offered at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. and include the Visitors' Center, Heiss family home, carriage house, buggy factory and repository.
FATHER'S DAY LUNCH/Milton
A Father's Day Lunch served 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Milton American Legion, 401 N. Front St. Cost: $8/eat in or $9/take out. Serving meatball sub, macaroni salad and baked beans. Reservations not required but appreciated. Raffle tickets for a cooler full of gifts and snacks available for $5.
TOURS/Northumberland
The Joseph Priestley House Museum, the historic site located at 472 Priestley Ave., will be open 1-4 p.m. Docents lead tours beginning at 1, 2, and 3 p.m. Reservations are not required. There is an admission fee and the public is free to explore the various gardens. Info: Murrie Zlotziver, 570-473-9474 or jphopsmanager@gmail.com
TOURS/Selinsgrove
The Old Herman School, 3015 Salem Road, will again be open for tours Sunday afternoons from 1 to 4 p.m. until Sept. 3. Take a trip back in time to the 1800s and visit a historic wooden one-room schoolhouse. Admission is free. With questions, call 570-966-4320 or visit on Facebook by searching Old Herman School.
TOURS/Selinsgrove
The Old Herman School will again be open for tours Sunday afternoons from 1-4 p.m. through Sept. 3. Take a trip back in time to the 1800s and visit a historic wooden one-room schoolhouse. Admission is free. The Old Herman School is located at 3015 Salem Road. Info: 570-966-4320 or visit on Facebook by searching Old Herman School.
MUSEUM OPEN/Sunbury
The Hunter House Museum is open from 2-4 p.m. Tours though museum and outside at Fort Augusta Model will be given by Board members and Society members. Museum is located at 1150 Front St., at the model fort. Library is also open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 1-4 p.m. and the first Wednesday of the month until 8 p.m. Info: 570-286-4083 or www.northumberlandcountyhistoricalsociety.org
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Penn’s Tavern family member Robyn & Jake will be playing on Penn Tavern’s River Deck, 113 River Road, Route 147, from noon to 2 p.m. weather permitting. Reservations welcome. Call 570-286-2007
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Gas House Alley performs 3-5 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, Raspberry Avenue.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Turbotville
Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church invites children to Stellar VBS: Shine Jesus' Light! Kids will discover how they can shine Jesus' love and hope in everyday life. Kids participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, play teamwork-building games, make and devour yummy treats, experience one-of-a-kind Bible adventures, and test out Sciency-Fun Gizmos. Each day concludes with a Cosmic Closing that gets everyone involved in living what they've learned. For kids from preschool to sixth grade and will run from 6-8 p.m. Info: 570-649-5195.
PROGRAM/Williamsport
The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society will hold its monthly Society Program at 2 p.m. in the Community Room. The lecture, sponsored by Van Campen Motors, is free and open to the public. Cynthia G. Neale, author of the recently-published historical novel Catharine, Queen of the Tumbling Waters (2023), will be the guest speaker.
JUNE 19
MACC FITNESS & PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center, (MACC), 67 Elm St., features Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; Monday Night Bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. with concession stand and bingo from 6-8 p.m.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Herndon
Vacation Bible School in the Grove at St. Paul’s UCC, 1473 Urban Road, from 6-8 p.m. through June 23. Children ages 3-12 are invited to learn the Parables of Jesus. The evening will include singing, lessons through puppet shows/ storytelling, as well as a crafts, recreation and snacks. Children will be grouped in multi-age “families” as they rotate through different stations. For more information or to pre-register, call the church at 570-758-1860 and leave a message. Someone will return your call.
SINGERCISE CLASS/Lewisburg
Singercise is a therapeutic singing program for people with Parkinson’s disease and their carepartners offered by the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA free of charge. The program aims to work out all of those little muscles involved in speaking and singing that we don’t usually think about, while providing a source of social support in a fun and engaging setting. Class will be every Monday. In person class: 11:30 a.m. at the Lewisburg YMCA; virtual class: 1 p.m., via Zoom. Registration is required and class slots are available on a first come, first served basis. Register at gsvymca.org. Singercise is open to participants of any physical ability or fitness level. Musical experience and singing ability are not required.
GAMES, PUZZLES, I-PADS/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, i-Pads, and Smart T.V.
KIDS IN THE GARDEN/Lewisburg
Kids in the Garden Program, 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Each week children help in the library’s garden by planting, weeding, and exploring different aspects of keeping a garden. For all ages. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
INTRO TO MICROSOFT WORD/Lewisburg
Intro to Microsoft Word presented 6-7 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Learn how to use templates, insert pictures, edit page settings, and more in Microsoft Word! Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Bible Church will host Child Evangelism Fellowship Five-Day Club from 4-5 p.m. Children age 4 and older are invited to join in learning Bible stories, singing, and surprises each day.
TODDLER TIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Time held 10:30-11 a.m. at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. An interactive program for children ages 2-5 and their caregivers. Includes a story, sing-a-long, and/or hands-on learning activities. Included with general admission or membership.
ANNUAL BOOK SALE/Lewisburg
The Public Library for Union County’s annual book sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 2349 Old Turnpike Road, Lewisburg (Route 45). More than 20,000 items are for sale including sorted hardcover and paperback books in a variety of genres for all ages. Books are sold for $25 per bag with bags provided at the door. The church is air-conditioned and has an accessible entrance. Info: UnionCountyLibraries.org/plucbooksale or call 570-523-1172.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/McAlisterville
Vacation Bible School held from 7-8:45 p.m. at Stony Run Mission, 2825 Evendale Mill Road. Classes for toddlers through teens. Info: 717-694-3025.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
TWEEN/TEEN BRUNCH/Mifflinburg
Tween/Teen Brunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Bring your lunch and the library will supply dessert and a fun activity each week. Today: A Day at the Lake (water fun). For grades 6-12. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
MUSIC IN THE PARK/Northumberland
Blue River Soul will perform blues and soul during Music in the Park, 7-8 p.m. at King Street Park.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
BASKETBALL CAMP/Selinsgrove
Susquehanna University is hosting a four-day youth basketball for boys and girls in grades 2nd through 7th from June 19 to June 22. Campers will receive fundamental skill instruction while having fun in day-to-day competition. Learning from Riverhawk coaches and players, the campers will take part in drills, contests, competitions, 5v5 games to develop every camper’s skill. Price is $250, which includes lunch and a t-shirt daily. For more information and to register, visit www.suskybasketballcamps.com
JIM THE SINGING MAILMAN/Sunbury
Jim the Singing Mailman will perform at 6 p.m. at the Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Rain or shine.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Turbotville
Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church invites children to Stellar VBS: Shine Jesus' Light! Kids will discover how they can shine Jesus' love and hope in everyday life. Kids participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, play teamwork-building games, make and devour yummy treats, experience one-of-a-kind Bible adventures, and test out Sciency-Fun Gizmos. Each day concludes with a Cosmic Closing that gets everyone involved in living what they've learned. For kids from preschool to sixth grade and will run from 6-8 p.m. Info: 570-649-5195.
JUNE 20
GEISINGER MOBILE HEALTH BUS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features Geisinger Mobile Health Bus laboratory collection services for blood draws and urine samples in the parking lot every Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointment is necessary for lab services. Geisinger patients can self-schedule an appointment via MyGeisinger. A doctor's order is required for non-geisinger patients.
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features cycling 8-9 a.m.; Zumba Gold 9-10 a.m.; Central PA Foodbank food distribution 1-2 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
FOOD GIVEAWAY/Beavertown
The Helping Hands, Helping Others, Inc. food give-away will be held at 11 a.m. at Beavertown Lutheran Church, Route 522. Volunteers should arrive around 9 a.m. to get organized. Entrance to the rear of the church must be by way of Gross Road at the intersection of Route 522 and Gross Road/Hetrick Road at the west end of Beavertown near Boonie’s Gas. The road to the rear of the church will be blocked until the truck supplying the food unloads. Once the road is opened, you may park your car, get out, and line up in front of the pavilion at the end of the parking lot. Income limit information is still not required; however, we do request to know who you are and your location of residence. Since this is not government funded, any donation is appreciated. Send your 501-C3 tax donation to PO Box 151, Beavertown, PA 17813.
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. No fees and everyone welcome. Lessons precede the play if requested.
SPEAKER/Herndon
The Mahanoy and Mahantongo Historical Society will host guest speaker Diane Schreffler at 7 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 2354 Route 225 (Mush Valley). The presentation is free and open to the public. Schreffler, whose topic is Movie Stars of the 1940s, lives in Halifax and grew up in Berrysburg and Elizabethville. She graduated from Upper Dauphin Joint High School, is married, and has two sons. She is a member of the Gratz Historical Society. The program will consist of a display of 1940s vintage color pictures of movies stars of the 1940s era. Schreffler will talk about the stars’ personal lives and their beginnings in the entertainment business. She will reflect on the start of the movie studios and the movies they produced over the years.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Herndon
Vacation Bible School in the Grove at St. Paul’s UCC, 1473 Urban Road, continues through June 23, from 6-8 p.m. Children ages 3-12 are invited to learn the Parables of Jesus. The evening will include singing, lessons through puppet shows/ storytelling, as well as a crafts, recreation and snacks. Children will be grouped in multi-age “families” as they rotate through different stations. For more information or to pre-register, call the church at 570-758-1860 and leave a message. Someone will return your call.
STORY & ACTIVITY TIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the West End Library. In-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments, and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested getting ready for kindergarten activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Adults must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773, or registering online.
STORYTIME/Laurelton
PA One Book Mel Fell Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the West End Library. The PA One Book for 2023 Mel Fell, a story about a little bird who learns to fly, will be featured at the Preschool Story & Activity Time. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773, or registering online.
NEW PARKINSON'S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
The Parkinson’s Exercise Program helps manage Parkinson’s disease symptoms by incorporating aerobic, strength, balance, agility, multitasking, and stretching exercises set to fun music. Classes are 12:45-2 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday, at the Lewisburg YMCA, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required to participate, but you may observe a class at any time. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org for information.
GAMES, PUZZLES, I-PADS & BINGO/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, i-Pads, and Smart T.V.
BINGO/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center 116 N. 2nd. St., will host a Quarter Bingo starting at 5:30 p.m. Public invited.
ANNUAL BOOK SALE/Lewisburg
The Public Library for Union County’s annual book sale continues from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 2349 Old Turnpike Road, Lewisburg (Route 45). More than 20,000 items are for sale including sorted hardcover and paperback books in a variety of genres for all ages. Books are sold for $25 per bag with bags provided at the door. The church is air-conditioned and has an accessible entrance. Info: UnionCountyLibraries.org/plucbooksale or call 570-523-1172.
EMBARK BOOK CLUB/Lewisburg
Embark Book Club: Feed the Mind, Nourish the Soul meets 6-7 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join yoga therapist Dawn Shawley and others for enriching conversations based on yoga-related and other inspirational books. This month's book discussion will be Into the Magic Shop by James Doty. Each meeting will open with a few minutes of grounding, breath awareness, and may include light movement. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online. Participants are responsible for getting their own copy via the library or purchase. Prior reading of the book is not required but is preferred. Hot tea provided for participants that bring their own travel mug or thermos.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Preschool Storytime, 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Miss Alicia to sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Bible Church will host Child Evangelism Fellowship Five-Day Club from 4-5 p.m. Children age 4 and older are invited to join in learning Bible stories, singing, and surprises each day.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club, 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game is welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/McAlisterville
Vacation Bible School continues from 7-8:45 p.m. at Stony Run Mission, 2825 Evendale Mill Road. Classes for toddlers through teens. Info: 717-694-3025.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
TEEN HELPERS/Mifflinburg
Herr Teen Helpers, 1-3 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Give back to your community this summer. Volunteer at the library and around town. Earn volunteer hours the entire summer. Grades 6-12. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. every Tuesday at Milton American Legion, 401 N. Front St. Eight flavors to choose from. Cost: $10/dozen eat in or $11/dozen take out. 570-742-4632.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:15 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
LADIES BRUNCH/New Columbia
All ladies are invited to attend the Lewisburg Women's Connection June brunch on June 20, at 9 a.m. at the Bonanza restaurant. Cost of the breakfast buffet is $16. The speaker of the morning will be Suzanne Updyke of Johnstown presenting "Wait well...at the Well." The feature will be Luann Sholley sharing Do Terra Essential Oils and the music will be brought by Tara Evans from Lewisburg. For more information or to make reservations contact Peggy Stover at 570-847-4730 or email pastover57@gmail.com.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Smooth Country performs 6-9 p.m. at the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, Route 11, next to Surplus Outlet. Open to public. Info: 570-473-3331.
MUSIC SERIES/Selinsgrove
Danville Community Band will perform at The Rudy Gelnett Music Series at the Commons, 2 N. Market St., from 6:30 to 8 p.m. All performances are free to the public. Bring chairs.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop open to residents of Snyder/Union counties, located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
BINGO/Sunbury
Bingo begins at 6 p.m. at The Diner, 425 Market St. Doors open at 4. Info: 570-917-4613.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Dave Gates will be playing on Penn Tavern’s River Deck, 113 River Road, Route 147, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. weather permitting. Reservations welcome. Call 570-286-2007
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Turbotville
Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church invites children to Stellar VBS: Shine Jesus' Light! Kids will discover how they can shine Jesus' love and hope in everyday life. Kids participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, play teamwork-building games, make and devour yummy treats, experience one-of-a-kind Bible adventures, and test out Sciency-Fun Gizmos. Each day concludes with a Cosmic Closing that gets everyone involved in living what they've learned. For kids from preschool to sixth grade and will run from 6-8 p.m. Info: 570-649-5195.
JUNE 21
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Elm St., features toning/sculpting 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Herndon
Vacation Bible School in the Grove at St. Paul’s UCC, 1473 Urban Road, continues through June 23, from 6-8 p.m. Children ages 3-12 are invited to learn the Parables of Jesus. The evening will include singing, lessons through puppet shows/ storytelling, as well as a crafts, recreation and snacks. Children will be grouped in multi-age “families” as they rotate through different stations. For more information or to pre-register, call the church at 570-758-1860 and leave a message. Someone will return your call.
CONSTITUENT HOURS/Hummels Wharf
U.S. Representative Glenn "GT" Thompson's staff will host constituent office hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 14 and June 21 in the office of Pa. State Rep. David Rowe, 1 Susquehanna Valley Mall Dr., Suite F3. Staff will be available to meet with residents who need assistance from federal agencies, such as the Social Security Administration, the Department of Veterans Affairs, the IRS, and others. No appointments are necessary. Arriving early is encouraged, as meetings take place on a first-come, first-served basis.
ANNUAL BOOK SALE/Lewisburg
The Public Library for Union County’s annual book sale continues from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 2349 Old Turnpike Road, Lewisburg (Route 45). More than 20,000 items are for sale including sorted hardcover and paperback books in a variety of genres for all ages. Books are sold for $25 per bag with bags provided at the door. The church is air-conditioned and has an accessible entrance. Info: UnionCountyLibraries.org/plucbooksale or call 570-523-1172.
TWEENS GAM ON DAY/Lewisburg
Game On Day — Tweens, 2-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Grab your friends and test your team-building skills with a series of tasks and activities. For ages 9-14. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
TODDLER STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Storytime, 9:30-10 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Ms. Mary for an in-person storytime with books, songs, rhymes, finger plays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 1-2. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
MUSIC IN THE PARK/Lewisburg
Susquehanna Valley Chorale — William Payn, conductor will perform chorale/show tunes at 7 p.m. at the Lewisburg Area Recreation Park West, 219 N. 15th St., at the Shade Structure, opposite the tennis courts. In the event of rain, concerts will be held indoors. Rain information will be announced on the Arts Council’s Facebook page and on local radio. Bring your lawn chair or blanket, pack your favorite snacks or a picnic dinner. For more info including rain locations, visit lewisburgartscouncil.com/music-in-the-park/. Free and open to the public.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Bible Church will host Child Evangelism Fellowship Five-Day Club from 4-5 p.m. Children age 4 and older are invited to join in learning Bible stories, singing, and surprises each day.
ASL FOR TODDLERS/Lewisburg
Help your toddler communicate, increase bonding and connection, and open your child’s heart and mind during this special toddler and caregiver American Sign Language class from 9:30-10 a.m. at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. Learn basic signs to aid in communication and play. Caregivers will actively participate and learn the signs with their child. Activities will include structured play, pictures, music, and games. Recommended for children 2-5 years old and their caregivers. A second session will be available. While there will be repetition, new content may also be explored. Families can sign up for one or both sessions. Register at https://bit.ly/3Va6hdF
GAMES, PUZZLES, I-PADS/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, i-Pads, and Smart T.V.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/McAlisterville
Vacation Bible School continues from 7-8:45 p.m. at Stony Run Mission, 2825 Evendale Mill Road. Classes for toddlers through teens. Info: 717-694-3025.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
DUCK DERBY/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center will host a Duck Derby 10:30 a.m. in the creek behind 3551 Richard Road. Support the center or the other centers of Union/Snyder Agency on Aging by buying a duck/ducks to be in the races. Also having basket raffles, 50/50, guess the count and lunch at 11:30 (lunch is $6 and will include hot dog, roll, potato salad, baked beans, chips, and lots of desserts). Info: Chris at 570-837-6200.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Mifflinburg
Western Union County Food Pantry — Hope’s Haven Food Pantry serves residents of Union County each Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at Christ’s United Lutheran Church. For those who have food insecurity. Located 3 ½ miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy.
STORYTIME IN THE PARK/Mifflinburg
Toddler/Preschool Discover Storytime in the Park, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Join Herr Memorial Library for crafts, games, songs, and STEM activities at the Mifflinburg Community Park, North 5th St. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
SPECIAL STITCHES/Mifflinburg
Special Stitches Group meets 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Connect with knitters and crocheters at the library. Enjoy friendly conversation and share tips and tricks as you work on your latest project. An instructor is on hand to teach knitting basics for beginners. The library has a supply of yarn and needles. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
FOOD PANTRY/Millmont
Hope’s Haven Food Pantry continues to serve residents of Union County weekly, each Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m., at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, a.k.a. “Four Bells Church.” If you have a food insecurity, please visit. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy. Church is located 3.5 miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45 at 13765 Old Turnpike Road. Info: email administrator@4bellsfood.com, call 570-716-5601, or visit the church website, www.4bellschurch.com or Facebook page.
BUFFER TOUR RESERVATION DEADLINE/Mount Pleasant Mills
The Snyder County Conservation District (SCCD) will hold a conservation practice tour for farmers on Wednesday, June 28, starting at 10 a.m. at the Whispering Pines Fruit Farms parking lot, 1652 Martin Brothers Road. This tour will visit several farms that had conservation practices, called best management practices (BMPs), installed on their farms to prevent nutrient and sediment pollution. Participants will see actual BMPs such as stream riparian buffers, stream cattle crossings, poultry manure storages, roofed heavy use areas, roof gutters and outlets, streambank pasture fencing, cattle walkways, and streambank and fish habitat restoration. The BMPs were installed with technical and financial assistance from the SCCD and the USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS). To practice safe farming, participants will ride in vans from Whispering Pines. Biosecurity measures will be taken at all stops. Participants are asked to be good neighbors and practice personal biosecurity before attending the tour. Refreshments and lunch will be provided. There is no fee to attend. Reservations are required and are due by Wednesday, June 21, by calling the SCCD at 570-837-3000, ext. 0.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop open to residents of Snyder/Union counties, located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170.
YOGA/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers yoga classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
TO-GO MEALS/Sunbury
The Salvation Army, 40 S. Fourth St., will serve To-Go Meals, Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m.
ACOUSTIC JAM/Sunbury
Ed & Friends Acoustic Jam, 7-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Turbotville
Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church invites children to Stellar VBS: Shine Jesus' Light! Kids will discover how they can shine Jesus' love and hope in everyday life. Kids participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, play teamwork-building games, make and devour yummy treats, experience one-of-a-kind Bible adventures, and test out Sciency-Fun Gizmos. Each day concludes with a Cosmic Closing that gets everyone involved in living what they've learned. For kids from preschool to sixth grade and will run from 6-8 p.m. Info: 570-649-5195.
CYBERSECURITY EVENT/Williamsport
The Innovative Manufacturers’ Center (IMC), Inc. announces its June 21st Cybersecurity: What You Need to Know to Protect Your Business & Build Customer Trust event. This event is intended for the Central PA manufacturing community. Program will feature FBI Special Agent Daniel Sherry, who will present information on the most recent types of activity that the FBI encounters. He will address topical areas such as cybercrimes, common or well disguised fraud attempts, current high risks as viewed by FBI agents, and help us reconsider our personal and business awareness of risks and threats. Also presenting is Scott Dawson, president and co-founder of Core Business Solutions, Inc. discussing ways to protect your data and build customer trust, specifically covering the priorities of addressing Cybersecurity risks for businesses and what resources are available. Manufacturers interested in attending this no-cost event can register at https://imcpa.com/event/cybersecurity-2/.