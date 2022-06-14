JUNE 14
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Today at the Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., Zumba Gold 8:45-9:30 p.m.; Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; food distribution 1:30 p.m.; baby and tot essentials distribution 1:30-4 p.m.; cycling 8-9 a.m.; open basketball 6-9 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
RECITAL/Danville
International Performing Arts Summit (IPAS) will host the International Trombone Summit (ITS). A faculty recital will be held at 7 p.m. at Grove Presbyterian Church, 376 Bloom St. The performance includes members of the Toronto Symphony, Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra, United States Navy Band, Sarasota Orchestra, Williamsport Symphony Orchestra, Paris Conservatory, Penn State University and Lycoming College. A full concert schedule is available at www.internationaltrombonesummit.org/news. Concerts are free and open to the public as space allows.
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. No fees and everyone welcome. Lessons precede the play if requested.
PRESCHOOL STORY & ACTIVITY TIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time held 10:30-11:30 a.m. at West End Library. Attend each week for in-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested “getting ready for kindergarten” activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Parents must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773, or registering online.
STORYTIME/Laurelton
PA One Book — Saturday by Oge Mora, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at West End Library. Preschool Story Time features the picture book Saturday by Oge Mora, the 2022 selection for the Pennsylvania One Book, Every Young Child program. Each family present receives one copy of the book. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773, or registering online.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club meets 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visit the library, or register online.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Lewisburg
Vacation Bible School for children in kindergarten through fifth grade held 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, just west of Lewisburg along Route 45. Meet new friends, do experiments, play games, enjoy snacks, sing and have surprising adventures. Theme: Monumental, which celebrates God’s greatness. Pre-register at cornerstone-ccf.org or call 570-768-4555 for more information. Everyone welcome and it’s free.
TAKE HOME CRAFT/Lewisburg
Sea Glass Mason Jar Take-Home Craft featured The Public Library for Union County. Bring some beach decor to your home this summer with a painted mason jar craft. Stop by the library during business hours to pick up supplies and directions. The library provides a jar and twine. First come first serve while supplies last.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Preschool Storytime meets 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Miss Alicia to sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.
WONDERS OF EARTH & SPACE/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Children’s Museum, in collaboration with the Public Library for Union County, NASA, and the NISE Network, invites children to explore the wonders of Earth and space through hands-on activities from 1-3 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. For ages 6-10.
CHILDREN’S STORY HOUR/Lewisburg
Children’s Story Hour, 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday at The Himmelreich Memorial Library, 18 Market St. Led by Nancy Neilson and friends — an hour of stories and fun. Tales of inspiration for kids of all ages. No charge.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Lower Augusta Township
Augusta Baptist Church, 1371 Boyles Run Road, will hold its Vacation Bible School from 6-8:30 p.m. All children ages 3 through sixth grade are invited to attend. Theme: Rocky Railway. Register by calling 570-797-4153.
WALKING CLUB/Mifflinburg
Walking Club meets at 6 p.m. at the Mifflinburg YMCA. Everyone is welcome. You do not need a YMCA membership to participate. Meet the group, make new friends and get some fresh air. Expect a 30-45 minute walk on the rail trail or through town. Info: YMCA at 570-966-7273.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Montandon
Vacation Bible School for children ages 4-12 held 6-8 p.m. at Montandon Baptist Church, 257 Main St. Theme: “Proof Pirates”. Info: 570-966-1767.
FOOD BANK/Mount Pleasant Mills
The Mount Pleasant Mills United Methodist Church will host its Table of Grace Food Bank at the Emmanuel United Methodist Church, Route 35, on the second Tuesday of each month from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 5-6 p.m. There is no charge for items which include things such as canned goods, potatoes, hot or cold cereal, eggs, cheese, some paper products, pasta, and some personal hygiene items plus more. Items vary from month to month. Info: Call 570-539-8915 on Tuesdays from 9 a.m to 1 p.m.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:30 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Smooth Country performs 6-9 p.m. at the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, Route 11, next to Surplus Outlet. Open to public. Info: 570-473-3331.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Northumberland
Vacation Bible School held from 6-8:30 p.m. at Sunbury Bible Church, 135 Spruce Hollow Road, Route 11. Theme: Zoomerang. For ages 3 to grade 5. Free T-shirt to the first 100 registered children. Register at www.sunburybiblechurch.org or call 570-473-7355.
SUMMER MUSIC SERIES/Selinsgrove
Strawberry Ridge performs 6:30-8 p.m. at the Selinsgrove Commons, 1 N. High St. Info: selinsgrove.net
ARM CHAIR AEROBICS/Sunbury
Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St., Sunbury will be holding arm chair aerobic classes at 10 a.m.
DUNGEONS & DRAGONS/Sunbury
Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St, Sunbury, will be hosting Dungeons & Dragons at 4 p.m. as part of its adult program
PROGRAM/Sunbury
Roaming Readers program will be held at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St., Sunbury at 6:30 p.m.
SUMMER READING/Sunbury
Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St., Sunbury kicks off its summer reading program by welcoming Air Weaver Balloons at 1:30 p.m. Enjoy an amazing balloon show with intricate designs and then each child will get to twist their own balloon at the end of the program. Registration is open for Summer Reading is now open. Stop by at the library to sign up.
STORY TIME/Sunbury
Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St., Sunbury, will host story time for children at 11 a.m.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Kimbo and Bryan & Chris T Harp perform a blend of classic rock, blues, folk and Americana, 6-8 p.m. at Penn’s Tavern, 113 River Road, Route 147. Weather permitting.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Thompsontown
Vacation Bible School held 6:30-8:45 p.m. at Thompsontown Baptist Church, located in the Delaware Terrace Development. Theme: “Wilderness Escape: Where God Guides and Provides.”
CARNIVAL/Watsontown
The Warrior Run Area Fire Department Carnival continues at the Watsontown Memorial Park. Food, games, rides by Garbrick Amusements, and nightly entertainment. Ham and bean soup, ham barbecue, meatball hoagies, and Lite Switch performs 6:30-9:30 p.m.
JUNE 15
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Today at the Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Elm St., body sculpting and toning 6-7 p.m.; kickboxing 6-7 p.m.; yoga 7-8 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
HILLBILLY FEVER DAYS/Beavertown
Hillbilly Fever Days held at Possum Hollow Park, 222 S. Sassafras St. Sponsored by Rescue Hose Company 20. Free admission and free parking available. Vendors will provide clothing, collectibles, tooling and novelties. Plenty of carnival food and children’s games, along with hayrides. Entertainment by Joe Bonson at 7 and 9 p.m. Games and food available at the carnival grounds at 5:30 p.m.
FOOD GIVEAWAY/Beavertown
Helping Hands, Helping Others Inc. is holding a food giveaway from 10-11 a.m. at the Beavertown Hillbilly Fever Carnival Grounds off East Sassafras. Always the third Wednesday in the month. Do not arrive before 9:30; there will be plenty of food available. Volunteers are needed and should arrive at 8:30 to get organized. Any size donation is appreciated and is a 501-C3 tax donation to PO Box 151, Beavertown, PA 17813. Not government funded, so there are no income guidelines.
RESEARCH/Danville
The Genealogy room of the Montour County Historical Society will be open Wednesday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon. Members and non-members of MCHS, will be charged $2/hour for research in the room, $5/hour to have research done by volunteers. 25¢ per copy will be charged. If research is done by the volunteers for you payment will be needed before the research will be sent to you. If you have any questions contact Sylvia at 570-854-9920 or Rebecca at 570-764-1393. Enter the door at the Boyd House from the parking lot across from the back door of the Montgomery House, up four steps. If handicapped access is needed, call the above phone numbers when in parking lot and you will directed to the accessible entrance.
SPEAKER’S SERIES/Danville
The Montour County Historical Society Speaker’s Series begins at 7 p.m. at the Boyd House Museum, 19 Bloom St. Doors open at 6:30. Cost: $5. Enter at the side entrance by the parking lot. Terry Diener will discuss “The Maus Family of Montour County.”
SUMMER STORY HOUR/Elysburg
Oceans of Possibilities — 2022 Summer Story Hour for Preschool Children (and their caretakers) meets 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, through June 29 at the Ralpho Township Public Library. Preregistration is helpful by calling 570-672-9449, email ralpholib@hotmail.com, message on Facebook, or stop at the library.
SUMMER READING PROGRAM/Elysburg
Oceans of Possibilities — 2022 Summer Reading Program meets 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesdays through July 20, at the Ralpho Township Public Library. For children in kindergarten through fifth grade (2021/2022 school year). Preregistration is necessary. Call 570-672-9449, email at ralpholib@hotmail.com, message on Facebook, or stop in at the library to register your child.
BLOOD PRESSURE & SUGAR SCREEN/Lewisburg
Blood pressure and blood sugar screenings, 9-10:30 a.m. at Lewisburg YMCA, The Miller Center.
COMEDY NIGHT/Lewisburg
Wednesday Night Comedy at the Bull Run, with Bill Russum and Billy Kell, starts at 8 p.m. at the Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St. Sign up starts at 7:30. Info: 570-524-2572.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Lewisburg
Vacation Bible School for children in kindergarten through fifth grade held 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, just west of Lewisburg along Route 45. Meet new friends, do experiments, play games, enjoy snacks, sing and have surprising adventures. Theme: Monumental, which celebrates God’s greatness. Pre-register at cornerstone-ccf.org or call 570-768-4555 for more information. Everyone welcome and it’s free.
DECIPHER SECRET MESSAGE/Lewisburg
Secret Message in a Bottle featured 2-4 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Drop by the library to send and decipher secret coded messages in bottles. For ages 10 and older.
TODDLER STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Storytime held 9:30-10 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Ms. Mary for an in-person storytime with books, songs, rhymes, finger plays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 1-2. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Lower Augusta Township
Augusta Baptist Church, 1371 Boyles Run Road, will hold its Vacation Bible School from 6-8:30 p.m. All children ages 3 through sixth grade are invited to attend. Theme: Rocky Railway. Register by calling 570-797-4153.
SPECIAL STICHES/Mifflinburg
Special Stitches Group meets 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Join knitters and crocheters of all skill levels. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Mifflinburg
Western Union County Food Pantry — Hope’s Haven Food Pantry serves residents of Union County each Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at Christ’s United Lutheran Church. For those who have food insecurity. Located 3 ½ miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy.
FOOD PANTRY/Millmont
Hope’s Haven Food Pantry continues to serve residents of Union County weekly, each Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m., at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, a.k.a. “Four Bells Church.” If you have a food insecurity, please visit. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy. Church is located 3.5 miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45 at 13765 Old Turnpike Road. Info: email administrator@4bellsfood.com, call 570-716-5601, or visit the church website, www.4bellschurch.com or Facebook page.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Montandon
Vacation Bible School for children ages 4-12 held 6-8 p.m. at Montandon Baptist Church, 257 Main St. Theme: “Proof Pirates”. Info: 570-966-1767.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Northumberland
Vacation Bible School held from 6-8:30 p.m. at Sunbury Bible Church, 135 Spruce Hollow Road, Route 11. Theme: Zoomerang. For ages 3 to grade 5. Free T-shirt to the first 100 registered children. Register at www.sunburybiblechurch.org or call 570-473-7355.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess will playing piano, 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St.
PRODUCE VOUCHERS/Selinsgrove
Produce Vouchers will be given out 1-3:30 p.m. at the Selinsgrove Senior Center. Info: 570-374-4170.
STORYTIME/Selinsgrove
Mother Goose on the Loose Story Time, 10 a.m. at Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, 1 N. High St.
SUMMER MUSIC SERIES/Selinsgrove
A.C. Soul Medicine performs 6:30-8 p.m. at the Selinsgrove Commons, 1 N. High St. Info: selinsgrove.net. Rescheduled from June 2 due to weather.
TO-GO MEALS/Sunbury
The Salvation Army, 40 S. Fourth St., will serve To-Go Meals, Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m.
OPEN MIC/Sunbury
Acoustic Guitar Open Mic, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
GEEZER NIGHT/Sunbury
Geoff Levan will host Geezer Night from 6-8 p.m. at McGuigans Public House, 266 Market St.
CHILDREN PROGRAMS/Sunbury
Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St., Sunbury will hold Mother Goose on the Loose at 11 a.m.
DUNGEONS AND DRAGONS/Sunbury
Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St., Sunbury, will hold a kids’ program on Dungeons and Dragons at 3 p.m.
JUNIOR BUILDERS CREW/Sunbury
If you can imagine it, you can build it! Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St., Sunbury, not only has Lego building blocks, but wooden blocks, Magna-Tiles, Playstixs, cardboard blocks and so much more for children of all ages to enjoy. Program starts at 2 p.m. and children must be accompanied by an adult.
WEE ART/Sunbury
Children ages 15 months to 5 years will engage their senses and explore different art themes, such as color and texture at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St., Sunbury. Program starts at noon. Registration is required. More information available at www.degensteinlibrary.org or by calling (570) 286-2461.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Thompsontown
Vacation Bible School held 6:30-8:45 p.m. at Thompsontown Baptist Church, located in the Delaware Terrace Development. Theme: “Wilderness Escape: Where God Guides and Provides.”
CARNIVAL/Watsontown
The Warrior Run Area Fire Department Carnival continues at the Watsontown Memorial Park. Food, games, rides by Garbrick Amusements, and nightly entertainment. Beef vegetable soup, ham barbecue, meatball hoagies, and One80 Band performs 6:30-9:30 p.m.
RECITAL/Williamsport
International Performing Arts Summit (IPAS) will be hosting the International Trombone Summit (ITS) in Danville, Pa. A student showcase recital will be held Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Clark Chepel, Lycoming College, One College Pl, Williamsport. The performance includes members of the Toronto Symphony, Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra, United States Navy Band, Sarasota Orchestra, Williamsport Symphony Orchestra, Paris Conservatory, Penn State University and Lycoming College. A full concert schedule is available at www.internationaltrombonesummit.org/news. Concerts are free and open to the public as space allows.
JUNE 16
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Programs today at the Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. Cycling 8-9 a.m.; Zumba Gold 8:45-9:30 a.m.; Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; R.I.P.P.E.D. 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
HILLBILLY FEVER DAYS/Beavertown
Hillbilly Fever Days continues at Possum Hollow Park, 222 S. Sassafras St. Sponsored by Rescue Hose Company 20. Free admission and free parking available. Vendors will provide clothing, collectibles, tooling and novelties. Plenty of carnival food and children’s games, along with hayrides. Entertainment by Velveeta performing high energy 80s rock music at 7 and 9 p.m. Games and food available at the carnival grounds at 5:30 p.m.
COOKING WITH FAMILY/Laurelton
Cooking with Family, 6-7 p.m. at West End Library. The Best Thing Dad Ever Made. In honor of Father’s Day, children or families prepare and share a favorite dish their dad makes for them. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library or registering online.
RECITAL/Danville
International Performing Arts Summit (IPAS) will be hosting the International Trombone Summit (ITS) in Danville, Pa. A student showcase recital will be held Thursday at 7 p.m. at Maria Joseph Manor Continuing Care Community, 1707 Montour Blvd., Danville. A chamber recital will be held Thursday at 7 p.m. at Grove Presbyterian Church, 376 Bloom St., Danville. The performances include members of the Toronto Symphony, Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra, United States Navy Band, Sarasota Orchestra, Williamsport Symphony Orchestra, Paris Conservatory, Penn State University and Lycoming College. A full concert schedule is available at www.internationaltrombonesummit.org/news. Concerts are free and open to the public as space allows.
CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH/Lewisburg
Conversational Spanish presented 7-8 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Linda Kander, Spanish Language Coach, provides an informal setting to learn or to brush up on your skills. All levels welcome. Classes are adapted to accommodate the varied skill levels. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visit the library, or registering online.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Lewisburg
Vacation Bible School for children in kindergarten through fifth grade held 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, just west of Lewisburg along Route 45. Meet new friends, do experiments, play games, enjoy snacks, sing and have surprising adventures. Theme: Monumental, which celebrates God’s greatness. Pre-register at cornerstone-ccf.org or call 570-768-4555 for more information. Everyone welcome and it’s free.
MEDICARE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
Get Ready for Medicare: The Basics for People Who are Joining presented 10 a.m. to noon at The Public Library for Union County. Visit with the Union/Snyder Agency on Aging for an informational session on Medicare. Get the facts when it comes to your health. For more information and to register, visit the Union-Snyder Agency on Aging website at www.usaaa17.org or call 570-524-2100.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Lower Augusta Township
Augusta Baptist Church, 1371 Boyles Run Road, will hold its Vacation Bible School from 6-8:30 p.m. All children ages 3 through sixth grade are invited to attend. Theme: Rocky Railway. Register by calling 570-797-4153.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Middleburg
“Odyssey In Outer Space” — Family Campfire Vacation Bible School held 6:30-8:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s (“Erdley’s”) Lutheran Church, 2337 Erdley Church Road (Smithville). Everyone is invited to attend from young to older. Christian Bible reading and study, songs, crafts, snacks, food and fun. Campfire, hot dogs and snacks every night. Info or to pre-register, call Deb Mitchell at 570-374-6563 or Linda Zeigler at 570-374-5535.
MUSIC IN THE PARK/Mifflinburg
The Sunbury City Band performs 7-8:30 p.m. in the Mifflinburg Community Park. Bring a lawn chair of blanket for seating.
WALKING CLUB/Mifflinburg
Walking Club meets at 6 p.m. at the Mifflinburg YMCA. Everyone is welcome. You do not need a YMCA membership to participate. Meet the group, make new friends and get some fresh air. Expect a 30-45 minute walk on the rail trail or through town. Info: YMCA at 570-966-7273.
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. at the Milton Moose, 139 S. Front St.
MURDER MYSTERY/Milton
Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions performs the classic whodunit, Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express” at 7 p.m. at Christ Wesleyan Church, 363 Stamm Road. Set in 1934 and based on the popular Hercule Poirot murder mystery novel by Agatha Christie, this performance brings intrigue, twists and turns, and laughs for the whole family. Purchase tickets at the door before performances or online at https://cwtheatre.org/. Tickets range $12-$18 and all seating is general admission (first-come, first-served).
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Montandon
Vacation Bible School for children ages 4-12 held 6-8 p.m. at Montandon Baptist Church, 257 Main St. Theme: “Proof Pirates”. Info: 570-966-1767.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Northumberland
Vacation Bible School held from 6-8:30 p.m. at Sunbury Bible Church, 135 Spruce Hollow Road, Route 11. Theme: Zoomerang. For ages 3 to grade 5. Free T-shirt to the first 100 registered children. Register at www.sunburybiblechurch.org or call 570-473-7355.
SUMMER MUSIC SERIES/Selinsgrove
Ryan Carter Trio performs 6:30-8 p.m. at the Selinsgrove Commons, 1 N. High St. Info: selinsgrove.net
COMEDY/Sunbury
Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave., will be holding a Stand Up Comedy Night from 7:30-8:30 p.m.
KARAOKE/Sunbury
Midnite Jam Karaoke, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
KIDS OCEAN CRAFT/Sunbury
Kids will get to create a DIY Ocean Terrarium craft starting at 3 p.m.. Space is limited so sign ups are required. More information available at www.degensteinlibrary.org or by calling (570) 286-2461.
KNITTING CLUB/Sunbury
Knitting Club will be meeting at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St., Sunbury, at 2 p.m.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Thompsontown
Vacation Bible School held 6:30-8:45 p.m. at Thompsontown Baptist Church, located in the Delaware Terrace Development. Theme: “Wilderness Escape: Where God Guides and Provides.”
CARNIVAL/Watsontown
The Warrior Run Area Fire Department Carnival continues at the Watsontown Memorial Park. Food, games, rides by Garbrick Amusements, and nightly entertainment. Hamburger barbecue with chips, ham barbecue, meatball hoagies, and Old School Band performs 6:30-9:30 p.m.
JUNE 17
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Programs today at the Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. Cardio Circuit 9-10 a.m.; Core Strengthening 10-11 a.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
HILLBILLY FEVER DAYS/Beavertown
Hillbilly Fever Days continues at Possum Hollow Park, 222 S. Sassafras St. Sponsored by Rescue Hose Company 20. Free admission and free parking available. Vendors will provide clothing, collectibles, tooling and novelties. Plenty of carnival food and children’s games, along with hayrides. Entertainment by Josh Squared Band at 7 and 9 p.m. Games and food available at the carnival grounds at 5:30 p.m.
RECITAL/Danville
International Performing Arts Summit (IPAS) will host the International Trombone Summit (ITS). A U18 and Weekend Warrior showcase recital will be held at 1 p.m. at Grove Presbyterian Church, 376 Bloom St. The performance includes members of the Toronto Symphony, Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra, United States Navy Band, Sarasota Orchestra, Williamsport Symphony Orchestra, Paris Conservatory, Penn State University and Lycoming College. A full concert schedule is available at www.internationaltrombonesummit.org/news. Concerts are free and open to the public as space allows.
MAH JONGG/Laurelton
Mah Jongg, a game of skill, strategy, and calculation and involves a degree of chance, 1-3 p.m. at West End Library. No experience is needed. An instructor is on hand to teach newcomers this tile-based game. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visit the library, or register online.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Lewisburg
Vacation Bible School for children in kindergarten through fifth grade held 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, just west of Lewisburg along Route 45. Meet new friends, do experiments, play games, enjoy snacks, sing and have surprising adventures. Theme: Monumental, which celebrates God’s greatness. Pre-register at cornerstone-ccf.org or call 570-768-4555 for more information. Everyone welcome and it’s free.
BABY STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Baby Storytime held 11 a.m. to noon at The Public Library for Union County. A storytime based on the “Mother Goose on the Loose” program which shows that children learn best through routine and repetition in a nurturing environment. Learn songs, rhymes, fingerplays, and simple ASL signs. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.
MUSICAL COMEDY/Lewisburg
RiverStage Community Theatre presents the Tony-winning musical comedy “Monty Python’s Spamalot” at 7:30 p.m. at Greenspace Center, 815 Market St. Tickets: $15/adults and $8/students, general admission seating, masking may be required depending on conditions. Tickets and more info at riverstagetheatre.org.
BENEFIT SPAGHETTI DINNER/McAlisterville
A spaghetti benefit dinner for 8 month old Lydia Grace Swartwood and family held 3-7 p.m. or until sold out at the McAlisterville Community Building. Carry-out only and by donation only. Meal includes spaghetti, salad, roll, applesauce, and dessert.
MURDER MYSTERY/Milton
Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions performs the classic whodunit, Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express” at 7 p.m. at Christ Wesleyan Church, 363 Stamm Road. Set in 1934 and based on the popular Hercule Poirot murder mystery novel by Agatha Christie, this performance brings intrigue, twists and turns, and laughs for the whole family. Purchase tickets at the door before performances or online at https://cwtheatre.org/. Tickets range $12-$18 and all seating is general admission (first-come, first-served).
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Kimbo & Bryan w/North Country Brewery Tap Take Over perform 7-9 p.m. at the Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
ARM CHAIR AEROBICS/Sunbury
Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St., Sunbury will be holding arm chair aerobic classes at 10 a.m.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Sunbury
Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, 968 Renns Road, will hold a food distribution from 4-6 p.m. Food provided by the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Good Little Americans perform 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
John Burns performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.
KARAOKE/Sunbury
Karaoke with Midnite Jam Sounds, 7-10 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Thompsontown
Vacation Bible School held 6:30-8:45 p.m. at Thompsontown Baptist Church, located in the Delaware Terrace Development. Theme: “Wilderness Escape: Where God Guides and Provides.”
CARNIVAL/Watsontown
The Warrior Run Area Fire Department Carnival continues at the Watsontown Memorial Park. Food, games, rides by Garbrick Amusements, and nightly entertainment. Chicken corn soup, ham barbecue, meatball hoagies, and G.C. & Company Band entertains 7-10 p.m. A horseshoe tournament held at the horseshoe pits. Registration from 5-6 p.m. with tournament at 6.
JUNE 18
HILLBILLY FEVER DAYS/Beavertown
Hillbilly Fever Days concludes at Possum Hollow Park, 222 S. Sassafras St. Sponsored by Rescue Hose Company 20. Free admission and free parking available. Vendors will provide clothing, collectibles, tooling and novelties. Plenty of carnival food and children’s games, along with hayrides. Entertainment by The Mahoney Brothers at 7 and 9 p.m. Games and food available at the carnival grounds at 5:30 p.m.
BASKET RAFFLE/Danville
A basket raffle to benefit the Danville Center of the Pennsylvania SPCA will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Washies Fire Company, 400 Railroad St. Drawings for numerous prizes will be held starting at 3:30 p.m. Winners need not be present. The grand prize is a smart TV. People can also win a free adoption worth up to $300. Tickets are $5 per sheet of 25 per sheet or five sheets for $20. Large prize tickets will be two for $5 or 10 for $20. There will also be a 50/50 drawing for cash.
FREE MEAL/Danville
A free grab-n-go meal distributed starting at 11 a.m. and continuing until the food is gone, at Jubilee Kitchen located at Trinity Lutheran Church. If driving, approach Trinity on Church Street headed toward East Market. Whether walking or driving, volunteers will bring the meal to you. This is the last meal distribution until Sept. 17.
CHARITY BREAKFAST/Catawissa
A charity breakfast will take place from 8-10 a.m. at the Roaring Creek Valley United Methodist Church, 16 Orchard Dr. There is no set cost to eat, donations are accepted and proceeds will benefit the Catawissa Food for Friends Food Bank and the Bloomsburg UMC Saturday Morning Community Meal.
BOOK TALK & SIGNING/Laurelton
Book Talk and Signing with Kayla Odell, 10 a.m. to noon at West End Library. Young author Kayla Odell discusses her book The Secret of the Guardian Forest. The book will be available for purchase at the event. All participants are entered into a drawing for a free copy. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library or registering online.
AGNES FILM/Lewisburg
Agnes 50 premiere, 1 p.m. at Campus Theatre. A 60-minute documentary about the legacies of Tropical Storm Agnes, called Agnes 50: Life After the Flood. The documentary, directed by Al Monelli, profiles the stories of more than a half-dozen area towns as it asks, “What has happened since Agnes? Are we ready for the next flood?” Tickets are free, but must be reserved by visiting the Campus Theatre or reserve online: https://www.wvia.org/blogs/events/agnes-50-life-after-the-flood-screening-discussion-lewisburg/
MUSICAL COMEDY/Lewisburg
RiverStage Community Theatre presents the Tony-winning musical comedy “Monty Python’s Spamalot” at 7:30 p.m. at Greenspace Center, 815 Market St. Tickets: $15/adults and $8/students, general admission seating, masking may be required depending on conditions. Tickets and more info at riverstagetheatre.org.
CRUISE-IN/Lewisburg
Susquehanna Valley C.A.R.T.S. Cruise-In held 5-8 p.m. at the Walmart Plaza, AJK Boulevard, Route 15. All years, makes and models welcome. 50s-60s music and door prizes. Refreshments by Boy Scout Troop 605, Milton. Weather permitting. Info: 570-490-0860 or www.susquehannavalleycarts.com
VOLUNTEER WORK DAY/Mifflinburg
The Friends of R.B. Winter State Park invites all to join them for their next Volunteer Workday. Workdays are the third Saturday of every month from 9 a.m. to noon. This month they will perform trail maintenance and remove invasive plant species at various locations in the park. Bring work gloves and insect repellent. Meet at the Environmental Learning Center on the north side of Halfway Lake. The park is located at 17215 Buffalo Road, Mifflinburg. For more information, visit their Facebook page or www.friendsofrbwinter.org
FATHER’S DAY DINNER/Milton
Milton American Legion Post 71, 401 N. Front St., will host a Father’s Day Dinner from 5-9 p.m. Cost: $40/couple. Prepaid reservations are required and attendees should notify the bartender of when they plan to arrive. Meal includes choice of draft beer or wine, shrimp cocktail, a salad/roll, steak, baked potato with toppings, freezer corn, blueberry pie or chocolate cake and after-dinner cordial. All diners will be eligible for a door prize. To register, call 570-742-4632.
MURDER MYSTERY/Milton
Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions performs the classic whodunit, Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express” at 2 p.m. at Christ Wesleyan Church, 363 Stamm Road. Set in 1934 and based on the popular Hercule Poirot murder mystery novel by Agatha Christie, this performance brings intrigue, twists and turns, and laughs for the whole family. Purchase tickets at the door before performances or online at https://cwtheatre.org/. Tickets range $12-$18 and all seating is general admission (first-come, first-served).
CHINESE AUCTION/Milton
A Chinese auction fund raiser held at St. Joseph Parish Center, 854 Cemetery Road. Doors open at 10 a.m. with drawing at 3 p.m. Refreshments will be available. Proceeds benefit a youth-driven beautification project of the parish cemetery and a parish fund to refurbish tombstones in the cemetery.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Northumberland
Kate’s Kupboard, located at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 300 Queen St., is open from 9-11 a.m. You do not need to live in the Shikellamy School District to receive products. In addition to groceries, distributing household and personal care items. There is also a baby station. Use the entrance off the church parking lot for grocery/household/personal care items. The baby station entrance is on Third Street.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Northumberland
The Reaching Out Food Pantry will distribute food from 9-11 a.m., for anyone in the Shikellamy School District in need of food, at Trinity United Methodist Church, corner of Sixth and King streets. This is a drive thru. Enter the alley by the church via Sheetz Avenue and exit onto King Street. Volunteers to help are always welcome.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
The Guys perform 7-9 p.m. at the Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
LIVE MUSIC/Pitman
Leo, Scott and Dale (L.S.D.) perform 9:30-11:30 a.m. and Chris T Harp and the Allstar Band from 1-4 p.m. at the Kenny Stehr and Son Strawberry Festival, 30 Kettle Road.
PROJECT/Sunbury
Sue Sargent will instruct a DIY Beach Picture Frame class at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St., Sunbury, at 1 p.m. The cost is $15. Pre-registration is required for the event. More information available at www.degensteinlibrary.org or by calling (570) 286-2461.
CHICKEN BARBECUE/Sunbury
A drive up only chicken barbecue served 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until sold out at Upper Augusta Volunteer Fire Company, 2188 Mile Hill Road. Cost: $10/platters including a chicken half, homemade baked beans and macaroni salad, yeast roll and butter, drink and dessert. Chicken half only is $5. Pre-orders recommended by calling 570-286-8405.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
John Derk performs 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Lobrau performs 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
The 86 Band performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
CARNIVAL/Watsontown
The Warrior Run Area Fire Department Carnival concludes at the Watsontown Memorial Park. Food, games, rides by Garbrick Amusements, and nightly entertainment. Chicken corn soup, ham barbecue, meatball hoagies, and Lucky Afternoon performs 6-10 p.m. A cornhole tournament held at the old swim pool lot. Registration from 4-6 p.m. with tournament at 6.
JUNETEENTH/Williamsport
A Juneteenth celebration will be held from noon to 4 p.m. in Brandon Park, and will include food, local vendors, activities, and information tables.The day will start with a Prayer Vigil and Peace Walk at 9:30 a.m. starting at the Freedom Road Cemetery. Theme: Living Free & Healthy and will focus on the importance and interconnection of all aspects of health: mental, physical, and financial. In addition to line dancing, spoken word performances, and celebrating local African American community leaders, the program on stage will include an interactive fitness demo provided by Nisan Trotter of Trot Fitness in Lewisburg, a Pan-African Dance and Drumming Performance entitled “Freedom Now” by Umoja Music and Movement, a facilitated drum circle, and guided meditation. Info: 570-360-9250 or email lycomingtricountynaacp@gmail.com.
JUNE 19
CAR CRUISE/Kulpmont
The 20th Great Kulpmont Cruise will be held at Holy Angels Picnic Grounds, 800 Scott St. All makes and models of vehicles, including motorcycles, are invited to participate. Registration is $15 and starts at 10:30 a.m. First 250 entries will receive dash plaques. All vehicles must be insured and licensed and all local traffic laws must be obeyed. This year’s cruise is slightly modified due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All cruisers and guests are asked to abide by Pennsylvania’s mask regulations, social distancing and other precautions. All motorcycles will begin “Thunder in Kulpmont” at 2 p.m. and the cruise begins promptly at 2:30. Call Joe Cesari for more information at 570-373-3561.
TOURS/Lewisburg
The Dale-Engle-Walker House will be open with tours at 1 and 2:30 p.m. The limestone house dates to 1793, the original structure reflecting the typical architectural style of the period. The ell added to the back of the house (c.1810) and porch (c.1880) illustrate the evolution of building styles. The interior plastering, woodwork and flooring are examples of early craftsmanship. New to the site is the c.1789 Kantz Log Cabin, a gift of Marcia Milne. The cabin exemplifies the kind of dwelling that was on the site before the limestone house was built. Also on site is a replica Wagon Shed with a display of vintage farm implements, and the restored dairy shed. Tours of the historic site are free although donations are gratefully accepted. The house will next host tours on Sundays June 26, July 3, 10, 17 and 24, Sept. 4 and 25, and Oct. 9. Info: 570-524-8666 or email info@unioncopahistory.com.
SHOTGUN SHOOT/McClure
The West End Sportsmen's Club of Snyder County will continue its monthly “Summer Shotgun Shoots” for prizes at 1 p.m. at the club facilities located at 5038 Ridge Road. 12 & 20 gauge shells provided.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Frank Wicher performs 3-5 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
BREAKFAST & BASKET AUCTION/Watsontown
Watson Inn Haunted Hotel will host a fundraiser breakfast and mega basket raffle, 8-10 a.m. at the Watson Inn bar area, 100 Main St. Tickets: $10/advance and $12 at the door. Everyone that purchase advance tickets will go into a drawing for a basket valued $50. Info: 570-713-9845.
MARILYN MONROE LECTURE/Williamsport
The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society will host Meg Geffken portraying actress Marilyn Monroe at 2 p.m. in the Taber’s Community Room, 858 W. Fourth St. Lecture is free and open to the public. Info: 570-326-3326 or www.tabermuseum.org.
JUNE 20
KIDS IN THE GARDEN/Lewisburg
Kids in the Garden presented 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Ms. Kim and Ms. Pat show children how to plant seeds and take care of a garden. Enjoy gardening games and activities. At the end of the summer, a kids’ garden party is held featuring the vegetables that are harvested. Children can bring their own watering can. All ages welcome. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visit the library, or register online.
STEAM ACTIVITY/Lewisburg
Build a Lighthouse — STEAM activity, 6:30-7:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Build a lighthouse using a variety of materials to see how tall, big, or crazy you can make it. For ages 8-12. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visit the library, or register online.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Middleburg
Hummel’s Church will have Vacation Bible School from 6:45-8:45 p.m., for children ages 3-12 to discover the Rocky Railway.
PRODUCE VOUCHERS/Middleburg
Senior Farmer’s Market Nutrition Program 2022 provides $24 in free produce vouchers to Union-Snyder County seniors age 60 and older with gross household income at or below $25,142 for a single individual, and $33,874 for a two person household. Vouchers will be available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Penns Creek Senior Center, 3351 Richard Road.
PRODUCE VOUCHERS/Penns Creek
Produce vouchers will be given 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Penns Creek Adult Resource Center. Info: 570-837-6200.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Gas House Alley performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.
JUNE 21
PRESCHOOL STORY & ACTIVITY TIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time held 10:30-11:30 a.m. at West End Library. Attend each week for in-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested “getting ready for kindergarten” activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Parents must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773, or registering online.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club meets 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visit the library, or register online.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Preschool Storytime meets 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Miss Alicia to sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.
LEGO NIGHT/Lewisburg
Lego Night, 4:30-7:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Whether you’re a great Lego builder or a first-timer, this is the place for you. Work on your own creation or build together as a team. The library provides the Legos while the kids provide the imagination. All materials must stay at the library, so bring a camera to capture your creations. Legos are cleaned after each session. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visit the library, or register online.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Middleburg
Hummel’s Church will have Vacation Bible School from 6:45-8:45 p.m., for children ages 3-12 to discover the Rocky Railway.
CHRISTIAN WOMEN/New Columbia
All ladies are invited to attend the Lewisburg Women’s Connection June Brunch at Bonanza. The brunch will begin promptly at 9:30 a.m. with doors opening at 9. Featured guest is Keith Phelps showing how to make “inspired floral designs.” Speaker and vocalist is Doris Ortman from Chambersburg, who will speak on “Riding Through Life with Laughter and Tears.” Cost: $16. For information or to make a reservation contact Betty at blyler@dejazzd.com or Tracy at 570-742-8995.
SUMMER MUSIC SERIES/Selinsgrove
Danville Community Band performs 6:30-8 p.m. at the Selinsgrove Commons, 1 N. High St. Info: selinsgrove.net
ARM CHAIR AEROBICS/Sunbury
Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St., will be holding arm chair aerobic classes at 10 a.m.
DUNGEONS & DRAGONS/Sunbury
Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St., will be hosting Dungeons & Dragons at 4 p.m. as part of its adult program
STORY TIME/Sunbury
Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St., will host story time for children at 11 a.m.
WORKSHOP/Sunbury
The Bloomsburg Children’s Museum and the Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St., Sunbury, are teaming up for Kids Summer workshops. On Tuesday, June 21, kids will learn about the ocean and the amazing jelly fish that inhabit it. Students will paint their own canvases and then learn how to lay a circuit out and make it light up. Registration is required. More information available at www.degensteinlibrary.org or by calling (570) 286-2461.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Tanner Bingaman performs a unique variety of folkmush and mountain tunes, 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Penn’s Tavern, 113 River Road, Route 147. Weather permitting.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Tom Fitzgerald performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Bonnie and Mason Wicher perform 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
JUNE 22
SUMMER STORY HOUR/Elysburg
Oceans of Possibilities — 2022 Summer Story Hour for Preschool Children (and their caretakers) meets 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, through June 29 at the Ralpho Township Public Library. Preregistration is helpful by calling 570-672-9449, email ralpholib@hotmail.com, message on Facebook, or stop at the library.
SUMMER READING PROGRAM/Elysburg
Oceans of Possibilities — 2022 Summer Reading Program meets 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesdays through July 20, at the Ralpho Township Public Library. For children in kindergarten through fifth grade (2021/2022 school year). Preregistration is necessary. Call 570-672-9449, email at ralpholib@hotmail.com, message on Facebook, or stop in at the library to register your child.
TODDLER STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Storytime held 9:30-10 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Ms. Mary for an in-person storytime with books, songs, rhymes, finger plays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 1-2. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Middleburg
Hummel’s Church will have Vacation Bible School from 6:45-8:45 p.m., for children ages 3-12 to discover the Rocky Railway.
BLOOD PRESSURE SCREEN/Mifflinburg
Blood pressure screenings, 8:45-10:15 a.m. at Mifflinburg YMCA.
SPECIAL STICHES/Mifflinburg
Special Stitches Group meets 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Join knitters and crocheters of all skill levels. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.
STORYTIME IN THE PARK/Mifflinburg
Herr Memorial Library presents “Shadow and Light” — Discover Storytime in the Park from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Mifflinburg Community Park, North Fifth St. Experiment with light and explore the ways that light interacts with objects to create shadows, reflections, and more. This program is a collaboration with the Lewisburg Children’s museum. For ages 2-6.
CARFIT PROGRAM/Selinsgrove
Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St., will hold a CarFit program with Michael Deihl at 10 a.m. Free and open to the public. Participants learn how to check over their vehicle for safety of the car and the driver. Info: 570-374-4170.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-374-0255.
DUNGEONS AND DRAGONS/Sunbury
Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St., will hold kids’ program on Dungeons and Dragons at 3 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Frank Wicher performs 3-5 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.