JUNE 2
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Programs today at the Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. Cycling 8-9 a.m.; Zumba Gold 8:45-9:30 a.m.; Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; R.I.P.P.E.D. 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
INTRO TO MICROSOFT WORD/Laurelton
Intro to Microsoft Word presented 4:30-5:30 p.m. at West End Library. Learn the basics of Microsoft Word, from formatting text to adjusting page options and everything in between. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visit the library or register online.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Middleburg
“Odyssey In Outer Space” — Family Campfire Vacation Bible School held 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays at St. Paul’s (“Erdley’s”) Lutheran Church, 2337 Erdley Church Road (Smithville). Everyone is invited to attend from young to older. Christian Bible reading and study, songs, crafts, snacks, food and fun. Campfire, hot dogs and snacks every night. Info or to pre-register, call Deb Mitchell at 570-374-6563 or Linda Zeigler at 570-374-5535.
BOOK CLUB/Mifflinburg
Novel Thoughts Book Club meets 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Join fellow book lovers and discuss The Personal Librarian by Heather Terrell. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visit the library, or register online.
WALKING CLUB/Mifflinburg
Walking Club meets at 6 p.m. at the Mifflinburg YMCA. Everyone is welcome. You do not need a YMCA membership to participate. Meet the group, make new friends and get some fresh air. Expect a 30-45 minute walk on the rail trail or through town. Info: YMCA at 570-966-7273.
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. at the Milton Moose, 139 S. Front St.
SUMMER MUSIC SERIES/Selinsgrove
A.C. Soul Medicine performs 6:30-8 p.m. at the Selinsgrove Commons, 1 N. High St. Info: selinsgrove.net
KARAOKE/Sunbury
Midnite Jam Karaoke, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
YARD SALE/Sunbury
Birthright of Sunbury will have a yard sale from 1-6 p.m. in the Community Room at Degenstein Library, 40 S. Fifth St.
WINE BINGO/Sunbury
Wine Bingo, 6:30-8 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
JUNE 3
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Programs today at the Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. Cardio Circuit 9-10 a.m.; Core Strengthening 10-11 a.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
MAH JONGG/Laurelton
Mah Jongg, a game of skill, strategy, and calculation and involves a degree of chance, 1-3 p.m. at West End Library. No experience is needed. An instructor is on hand to teach newcomers this tile-based game. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visit the library, or register online.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
PERSONAL HYGIENE ITEM GIVEAWAY/Lewisburg
Beacon Ministries Free Shop at Beaver Memorial United Methodist Church, 42 S. Third St., will distribute personal hygiene items from 1-3 p.m. Community members in need can pick up soap, deodorant, shaving cream, razors, shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, baby lotion, baby wash, baby shampoo, feminine products, adult diapers/pads, toilet paper, dish soap, and laundry detergents. Enter through church office doors. Info: 570-238-5707.
BABY STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Baby Storytime held 11 a.m. to noon at The Public Library for Union County. A storytime based on the “Mother Goose on the Loose” program which shows that children learn best through routine and repetition in a nurturing environment. Learn songs, rhymes, fingerplays, and simple ASL signs. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Antonio Andrade performs 7-9 p.m. at the Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
YARD SALE/Sunbury
Birthright of Sunbury will have a yard sale from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Community Room at Degenstein Library, 40 S. Fifth St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Ricky performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Ann Kerstetter performs 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Cass & The Bailout Crew perform 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
JUNE 4
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Today at the Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. Tae Kwon Do — Beginner noon-1 p.m.; Advanced noon-1:30 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
TRAINS/Danville
In its 17th year, the Saturday Trains program at Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, corner of Pine and East Market streets, continues every Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon. Everyone is welcome and there are free pediatric safety masks for children.
FREE MEAL/Danville
A free grab-n-go meal distributed starting at 11 a.m. and continuing until the food is gone at Jubilee Kitchen located at Trinity Lutheran Church. If driving, approach Trinity on Church Street headed toward East Market. Whether walking or driving volunteers will bring the meal to you. This week’s meal is provided by the Danville Rotary.
STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL/Halifax
St. Peter (Fetterhoff’s), 2 miles north of Halifax along Route 225, will hold their annual Strawberry Festival starting at 4 p.m. The menu will consist of chicken corn soup, ham & bean soup, barbecue, strawberry sundaes, hot dogs, strawberry shortcake, pies and drinks. Entertainment features country and gospel music by Lewis Leeper. Info: 717-362-4597.
CONCERT/Lairdsville
The Millers will be in concert at 7:30 p.m. at Lairdsville Faith Church, 6786 Route 118 Highway.
KID OLYMPICS REGISTRATION DEADLINE/Lewisburg
Kids can participate in various physical activities such as discus toss, broad jump, 40 meter dash, limbo, and obstacle course to compete for the gold from 2-4 p.m. June 5 at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum. SB Cyclery will be on hand to do a bike helmet safety check and will raffle off four brand-new, kids-sized bicycles. Registration fee is $10 per child. All proceeds support the LCM. Registration will close at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 4 and not be available the day of the event. With each registration, participants will get a complimentary Kid Olympics T-shirt (t-shirt size preferences will be given on a first come-first served basis on the day of the event) and one bike raffle ticket. Prizes will be awarded for the first place girl and boy finishers for each event, per age group. Age groups are: 3 and under, 4 to 6, 7 to 9, and 10 and up. The event will take place on the athletic field behind the LCM/GreenSpace Center at 815 Market St. Parking is available along St. Louis St. Register online at https://bit.ly/3knRpXr
RABIES CLINIC/Middleburg
SUN PETS Rabies Clinic, 9-11 a.m. at the Middleburg Carnival Grounds. Animals must be crated or on a leash.
BUGGY DAY/Mifflinburg
Buggy Day held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. along Market and Fifth streets and at the Buggy Museum, 598 Green St. Buggy rides, crafts, food, buggy striping demo at buggy factory, petting zoo, alpacas, lace demo at Heiss House, contrasting 1880 and 2022 buggies venue, blacksmithing demo antique car display, children’s activities at the library, open house at Elias Center for the Performing Arts, entertainment, Cordier Auction appraisal clinic at museum. At the Gutelius House, speak with Frank Stroik of Country Homestead to learn about the building of historic log homes in the early 1800s and the restoration of them, and Richard Fluharty will demonstrate old tools used in construction. View a Dyer’s Garden with plants a weaver would have used for dying wool thread. Also, visit the Little Log House at 308 Market St.
BUGGY DAYS AT THE LIBRARY/Mifflinburg
Celebrate Buggy Days at the Herr Memorial Library during business hours. Revisit the historic days of horse and buggy with games and activities for all ages. Popcorn and fresh lemonade will be for sale. Proceeds benefit the Herr Memorial Library.
TOURS/Mifflinburg
The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum is open for tours from 1-4 p.m. at 598 Green St. Get a glimpse of life before the golden age of the automobile. Tours are offered at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. and include the Visitors’ Center, Heiss family home, carriage house, buggy factory and repository.
PUNK ROCK FLEA MARKET & CONCERT/Milton
Punk Rock Flea Market and concert held at Art Academy of Milton, 38 S. Front St. Shop for vinyl, clothing, jewelry, toys and other fun merchandise from 2-7 p.m. Concert featuring punk band Pleasure Kills from 8-10 p.m. More info at facebook.com/artacademyofmilton
TOURS/Northumberland
The Joseph Priestley House Museum, 472 Priestley Ave., is open from 1-4 p.m. with docent-led tours at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. The site is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and preserves the cultural resources of Joseph Priestley’s home and his contributions creating a dynamic setting for education and enjoyment for all members of the community. Info: www.josephpriestleyhouse.org or 570-473-9474.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Alan Foust performs 7-9 p.m. at the Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
OPEN HOUSE/Selinsgrove
The Board of Directors of the Penn Valley Airport and the Penn Valley Airport Pilots Organization will host an open house, open to the public, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come and see your airport in action. Exhibits, tours, and aircraft from Geisinger Life Flight, The Army National Guard from Fort Indiantown Gap, The State Police Aviation Unit, Cirrus Aircraft, Angel Flight East, and a vintage DC-3 Military Transport. Local pilots will be available to show their aircraft and share their experiences in flying for business and pleasure. See the full motion aircraft simulator provided by Susquehanna Stem to the Skies. Airplane rides will be available at a nominal cost. There will also be trucks available to purchase food and refreshments.
TRUCK & TRACTOR PULLS/Selinsgrove
The Snyder County Tractor Pullers first pulls of the season begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Middlecreek Valley Antique Association showgrounds, beside the Snyder County Prison. Seven classes of pulling action. Also, food and entertainment. Admission is $10 and free for children 12 and younger. Follow on Facebook, online at sctpapullers.com, or call 570-765-8581.
PERFORMANCE/Selinsgrove
Moyer Institute of Dance spring performance begins at 6 p.m. at the Selinsgrove Middle School. Tickets are $15, available at the studio or at the door the night of the performance. Info: 570-898-0654.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Mel Rivers performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Gas House Alley performs 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Nicks in Time perform 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
CHICKEN BARBECUE/Sunbury
A chicken barbecue will be held 11 a.m. until sold out at East End Fire Company, 215 Catawissa Ave. Cost of dinners is $12 and includes a half chicken, baked beans, applesauce, roll and butter. Eat in or take out. Free in town delivery. Call 570-809-1816 to reserve meals.
CHICKEN BARBECUE/Sunbury
A chicken barbecue will be held at St. Monica Church. Take out only. Dinners cost $10 and include a half chicken, baked beans, macaroni salad, roll and butter. Pick up at noon or 1 p.m. Chicken half only is $7.
OUTDOOR EXPO/Sunbury
Free and open to the public, the Susquehanna Greenway Outdoor Expo will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Shikellamy State Park Marina. Attendees will have access to 50 booths featuring gear, outfitters, outdoor educators, non-profits, visitor bureaus, heritage areas, conservation landscapes, and more. There will also be an opportunity to attend free clinics — from learning climbing knots to paddling lessons — and attend demonstrations on various outdoor topics like diving the Susquehanna, lumber history on the river, and a live raptor show. The venue will also feature food trucks and musical performances throughout the day including a very special log raft demonstration by local performer and educator Van Wagner. Stop by the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership booth and enter a raffle to win a kayak package valued at $679, plus an REI backpack, and other great prizes from Patagonia. Info: https://susquehannaexpo.com/. Follow the Facebook event for updates.
JUNE 5
TAE KWON DO/Beaver Springs
Tae Kwon Do presented at the Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. Beginner from 1:30-2:30 p.m.; advanced from 1:30-3 p.m.
MUSEUM TOURS/Danville
The Montgomery House and Boyd House museums, 11 and 19 Bloom St., are open 1-4 p.m. Sundays. Members of the MCHS and students and children 18 and younger admitted free. Non-member fee is $10 to visit both museums. Memberships available. Info: montourcountyhistoricalsociety.org or 570-271-0830 or 570-275-8528.
SPEAKER/Middleburg
The Snyder County Historical Society will host guest speaker, Kate Hastings from Susquehanna University at 2 p.m. on the second floor at 30 E. Market St. Her presentation is titled, “The True Isle of Que: African-American History Along the Susquehanna.” This presentation focuses on the time when the Isle of Que was a true island, how the Pennsylvania Canal changed Penns Creek and Selinsgrove industry, and its effect on two 19th century African-American families in Snyder County. Building is handicapped accessible.
TOURS/Mifflinburg
The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum is open for tours from 1-4 p.m. at 598 Green St. Get a glimpse of life before the golden age of the automobile. Tours are offered at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. and include the Visitors’ Center, Heiss family home, carriage house, buggy factory and repository.
OPEN HOUSE/Milton
The Milton Historical Society will host an Open House from 1-4 p.m. at the Cameron House, 5340 State Route 405. There will also be an archival display of the 1972 flood that followed Hurricane Agnes. A sale of items from the estate of David Rhoades will also take place. There will be no admission and the home is handicapped accessible.
TOURS/Northumberland
The Joseph Priestley House Museum, 472 Priestley Ave., is open from 1-4 p.m. with docent-led tours at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. The site is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and preserves the cultural resources of Joseph Priestley’s home and his contributions creating a dynamic setting for education and enjoyment for all members of the community. Info: www.josephpriestleyhouse.org or 570-473-9474.
MUSEUM OPEN/Sunbury
The Hunter House Museum, 1150 Front St., is open from 2-4 p.m. Tours though museum and outside at Fort Augusta Model will be given by Board members and Society members. Library is also open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 1-4 p.m. and the first Wednesday of the month until 8 p.m. Info: 570-286-4083 or www.northumberlandcountyhistoricalsociety.org
CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT/Sunbury
Upper Augusta Volunteer Fire Company hosts a Cornhole Tournament at the James R. Eister Youth and Community Center (Sunbury Ice Skating Rink), 249 Memorial Dr. Registration begins at 11 a.m. and bags fly at 1 p.m. Cash prizes for social and competitive. Also, food vendors and 50/50 raffle. Pre-registration available. Contact the fire company at 570-286-8405 or Corey Herb at 570-274-3687.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Merely Players perform 3-5 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
GIFT CARD & CASH BINGO/Winfield
The Union Township Fire Company is hosting a gift card/cash bingo at the carnival ground social hall. Doors open at noon and bingo starts at 2 p.m. Tickets: $20 for 20 games. No entry without a ticket. To purchase tickets, contact Hope at 570-522-7014. There are 50 tickets left. Food will be available before and during the bingo. All proceeds benefit the fire company.
JUNE 6
MACC FITNESS & PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Today at the Middlecreek Area Community Center, (MACC), 67 Elm St., Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; Pinochle Club noon; Boot Camp 5:15-5:45 p.m.; Cornhole (open play) 6-8 p.m.; Bingo 6-8 p.m.
KIDS IN THE GARDEN/Lewisburg
Kids in the Garden presented 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Ms. Kim and Ms. Pat show children how to plant seeds and take care of a garden. Enjoy gardening games and activities. At the end of the summer, a kids’ garden party is held featuring the vegetables that are harvested. Children can bring their own watering can. All ages welcome. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visit the library, or register online.
CARFIT PROGRAM/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road, will hold a CarFit with Michael Deihl program at 10 a.m. Free and open to the public. Participants learn how to check over their vehicle for safety of the car and the driver. Info: Chris at 570-837-6200.
TEEN BRUNCH CLUB/Mifflinburg
Teen Brunch Club meets 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Join old and new friends each week for a fun activity. Bring a lunch and the library will supply a dessert. An ice cream social will be held. For grades 6-12. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visit the library, or register online.
BINGO/Sunbury
Bingo begins at 6 p.m. at The Diner, 425 Market St. Doors open at 4. Snacks available. Info: 570-917-4613.
CARNIVAL/Turbotville
Turbotville Area Community Carnival features rides by Garbrick Amusements, food and games at 6 p.m. Turbotville Community Hall 100th Celebration held 6-8:30 p.m. WILQ 5:30-7:30 p.m., pet parade at 7, and One 80 Band performs 7-10 p.m.