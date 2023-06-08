JUNE 8
WORLD OCEANS DAY/Lewisburg
World Oceans Day celebrated 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. The ocean is a wonderful biome — full of interesting plants, animals, and unique natural wonders. Families can enjoy learning about ocean currents, try a STEM challenge, and create ocean coral by air painting. Recommended for children 4 and up and included with general admission or membership.
FAMILY VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Middleburg
St. Paul “Erdley’s” Lutheran Church, 2337 Erdley Church Road (Smithville), will be hosting “Jesus by the Sea,” a four-week weekly family campfire vacation Bible school from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. All ages — young and old, the entire family, friends and neighbors — are invited for a real campfire and food and lots of fun praising God. There will be songs, Bible readings, crafts, campfire snacks, games and social time. Any questions or to pre-register, call 570-374-5535 or 570-374-6563.
STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL/Mount Pleasant Mills
The Fremont Fire Department's 15th Annual Fremont Strawberry Festival continues at the Fremont Social Hall & Carnival Grounds, 299 Millrace Road. Rides and wristbands, games, soup specials, 50/50 tickets, Bingo, cake wheel, purchase tickets at the office for the Sixth Annual Gun Bingo in September. Parade at 7 p.m. followed by entertainment by Chris Woodward & Shindiggin. Info and updates: facebook.com/fremontfire100
COMMUNITY DINNER/Port Trevorton
Hope UMC Outreach & Missions Teams of Port Trevorton, 123 Main St., invites the community to a free community dinner from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall. Meals will be dine-in or takeout. Meal will include spaghetti and meatballs, salad and fruit cup
MUSIC SERIES/Selinsgrove
Cadillac Cats will perform at The Rudy Gelnett Music Series at the Commons, 2 N. Market St., from 6:30 to 8 p.m. All performances are free to the public. Bring chairs.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Kenny Jenkins performs 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, Raspberry Avenue.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Kevin Regan performs 7-9 p.m. at Hidden Stories Brewing Co., 235 Market St.
CONCERT SERIES/Trevorton
Memory Lane performs oldies, 7-9 p.m. during the summer concert series in Trevorton Community Park. Barbecued chicken leg quarters will be available to purchase.
CARNIVAL/Turbotville
Turbotville Area Community Carnival continues featuring rides by Garbrick Amusements, food and games at 6 p.m. Milltown Blues perform 7-10 p.m.
COFFEE HOUR/Williamsport
The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., will host the Rev. Charles (Chuck) Johnson and his wife Donna at the June Coffee Hour at 10 a.m. The talk, free and open to the public, will be held in the Community Room. Reverend and Mrs. Johnson have experienced many adventures in their lifetime, culminating in the publication of their book Another Watchman which will be available on the day of the talk. Info: 570-326-3326 or www.tabermuseum.org
JUNE 9
COUNTDOWN TO KINDERGARTEN/Lewisburg
Countdown to Kindergarten held 9-10 a.m. June 5-9 at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. Get ready for Kindergarten. During this week-long camp, children will explore STEAM-based activities. Students will build school readiness and confidence prior to entering kindergarten in the fall. Recommended for children entering kindergarten in the fall. To foster independence, this program is a drop-off program, but caregivers may remain on-site in a designated waiting area. Camp curriculum and activities to be facilitated by local educators. Sponsored by The Patton Logistics Group. Register at https://bit.ly/3Ew0SGE
SENSORY FRIENDLY FAMILY NIGHT/Lewisburg
Sensory Friendly Family Night, 4-7 p.m. at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. A special Museum event for children with autism spectrum or sensory processing disorders. The Museum will limit capacity, turn down sounds and lights, and provide adaptive equipment to offer a safe and fun experience for all. These programs are sponsored by the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way and are free for participants. Recommended for all ages and registration is required. Purchase a ticket for each family member attending, 1 year and older. To register: https://bit.ly/3wEnKQq
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
BLOOD PRESSURE/Middleburg
Shannon, with Geisinger Encompass Health, will be at Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road, to take blood pressures at 10:30 a.m. Free and open to the public program.
STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL/Mount Pleasant Mills
The Fremont Fire Department's 15th Annual Fremont Strawberry Festival continues at the Fremont Social Hall & Carnival Grounds, 299 Millrace Road. Rides and wristbands, games, soup specials, 50/50 tickets, Bingo, cake wheel, purchase tickets at the office for the Sixth Annual Gun Bingo in September. Entertainment by RATL at 7 and 9 p.m., $1 Hot Dog Night, and Meiserville Milling Company Crocks No. 1, 2, 3 auctioned at 8 p.m. Info and updates: facebook.com/fremontfire100
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Tom Whitcom will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Frank Wicher performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, Raspberry Avenue.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Antonio Andrade performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
CARNIVAL/Turbotville
Turbotville Area Community Carnival continues featuring rides by Garbrick Amusements, food and games at 6 p.m. nightly. Lucky Afternoon performs 7:30-10:30 p.m. and community parade at 7.
JUNE 10
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features Tae Kwon Do — Beginner Class, 12:30-1:30 p.m. and Advanced Class, 1:30-3 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
DUELING PIANOS/Coal Township
To celebrate the opening of the Welsh Center in Coal Township, a Dueling Pianos fundraiser will begin at 5 p.m. at the Wayside Inn. Tickets can be purchased at the Wayside Inn. All proceeds go to the operation of the Welsh Center.
TRAINS/Danville
In its 17th year, the Saturday Trains program at Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, corner of Pine and East Market streets, continues every Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon. Everyone is welcome and even the children can run the electric trains.
FREE MEAL/Danville
Free meal available at Jubilee Kitchen located at Trinity Lutheran Church. Grab-n-go starts at 11 a.m. Inside dining begins at 11:15. Doors open at 10:45. The meal this week is provided by the Danville Rotary.
TRAINS/Danville
Free Saturday Trains program at Christ Memorial Episcopal Church at the corner of Pine and East Market streets will be held from 10 a.m. to noon. Everyone is welcome and even the children can run the electric trains.
DUCK DROP RACE/Elysburg
The Salvation Army's 10th Annual Duck Drop Race will begin at 10 a.m. at Knoebel's Amusement Resort with five individual races with 500 ducks in each race. Cost: $10/duck. Top 10 ducks in each of the five races will win a $25 gift certificate from local businesses. A sixth race made up of the 10 winners from each previous race will compete for the grand prize of a $250 Knoebel's vacation package. Info: 570-644-0486.
MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT/Herndon
The Kip Snyder Memorial Baseball Tournament will be held at the Line Mountain High School Baseball Stadium. The tournament kicks off at 10 a.m. with Williamsport facing host team Line Mountain. The second game, which begins at 12:30 p.m., features Stripes and Strikes Post 76 (Hazleton) and Upper Dauphin. The consolation game begins at 3, followed by the championship game at approximately 5:30. A championship team trophy and an MVP trophy will be presented at the conclusion of the final game. Throwing out this year’s first pitch will be Kip Snyder’s childhood friend, former teammate and classmate Ryan Feger, who currently works in construction. A concession stand will be available. Admission and parking is free. Proceeds support the local baseball program.
POP-IN TO PLANT/Lewisburg
Pop-in to Plant, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. Check out Pop-into-Plant outside and then come inside to make your very own seed bomb to take home. Create plantable wildflower seed shapes using recycled paper, then take them home and watch flowers grow. Wildflowers are great pollinators for our honey bee friends. This program is free with general admission or membership and recommended for ages 4 and up. Sponsored by the Bucknell University Community Engagement Fund.
HYGIENE ITEMS DISTRIBUTION/Lewisburg
Date change for June: Beacon Ministries Free Shop at Beaver Memorial United Methodist Church, 42 S. Third St., will distribute personal hygiene items on Saturday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to noon. Community members in need can pick up soap, deodorant, shaving creme, razors, shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, denture care, baby lotion, baby wash, baby shampoo, feminine products, adult diapers/pads, toilet paper, dish soap, and laundry detergent. Enter through entrance at playground. Info: 570-524-0809.
BEGINNING SPANISH/Mifflinburg
Beginning Spanish, 11 a.m. to noon at Herr Memorial Library. Led by experienced instructor/coach Linda Kander, these sessions offer an introduction to useful basic vocabulary, conversational expressions, and structures for practical use of the Spanish language. For ages 16+. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH/Mifflinburg
Conversational Spanish, 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Linda Kander, Spanish teacher, provides an informal hour of conversational Spanish to exercise existing language acquisition skills. All levels are welcome. Sessions are adapted to accommodate the varied skill levels. For ages 16+. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
MUSEUM OPEN/Mifflinburg
The Gutelius House will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. during Buggy Day at 5th and Green streets.
BUGGY MUSEUM TOURS/Mifflinburg
The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum is celebrating it's 45th year as a museum and will be open for tours Saturday and Sunday afternoons from 1-4 p.m. Join the celebration by visiting the museum at 598 Green St., to get a glimpse of life before the golden age of the automobile. Tours are offered at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. and include the Visitors' Center, Heiss family home, carriage house, buggy factory and repository.
STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL/Mount Pleasant Mills
The Fremont Fire Department's 15th Annual Fremont Strawberry Festival contcludes at the Fremont Social Hall & Carnival Grounds, 299 Millrace Road. Rides and wristbands, games, soup specials, 50/50 tickets, Bingo, cake wheel, purchase tickets at the office for the Sixth Annual Gun Bingo in September. Modern Outlaws perform at 7 and 9 p.m. Info and updates: facebook.com/fremontfire100
TOURS/Northumberland
The Joseph Priestley House Museum, the historic site located at 472 Priestley Ave., will be open 1-4 p.m. Docents lead tours beginning at 1, 2, and 3 p.m. Reservations are not required. There is an admission fee and the public is free to explore the various gardens. Info: Murrie Zlotziver, 570-473-9474 or jphopsmanager@gmail.com
CHICKEN BARBECUE/Sunbury
A chicken barbecue held 11 a.m. until sold out at Good Will Hose Company, 500 Reagan St. Platters are $10 and include a chicken half, macaroni salad, baked beans and roll. Chicken halves only are $6. No substitutions of sides.
BREAKFAST/Sunbury
There will be an all-you-can-eat breakfast at the Masonic Temple, 220 Market St., from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Adults are $10, kids under 12 are $6 and children under 2 are free. The meal features sausage, bacon, ham, pancakes, potatoes, eggs, biscuits and meat gravy, with coffee, tea, juice and milk, and sweets.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Crawdad Joe performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, Raspberry Avenue.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Falling Rockerz perform 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
CARNIVAL/Turbotville
Turbotville Area Community Carnival concludes featuring rides by Garbrick Amusements, food and games at 6 p.m. Mahoney Brothers perform 7-10 p.m. and corn hole tournament registration at 3.
YESTERSHOPPE!/Williamsport
YesterShoppe!, an indoor yard sale at the Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the museum, 858 W. Fourth St. Info: 570-326-3326.
JUNE 11
TAE KWON DO/Beaver Springs
The Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. features Tae Kwon Do — Beginner Class 1:30-2:30 p.m. and Advanced Class, 2:30-4 p.m.
GRAND OPENING/Coal Township
A Grand Opening of the Welsh Center at 1 N. Locust St., begins at 3 p.m. The event is open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
MUSEUM OPENING/Danville
The Montgomery House and Boyd House museums will open 1-4 p.m. Sundays through October. Fee of $10 for adults over 18 years. Members of the Montour County Historical Society and students under 18 no charge. Learn about General Wm. Montgomery, founder of Danville while visiting his home. The first floor is decorated in the era when the Montgomery family lived there. Displays of the local Native American arrowheads and tools, Mrs. Geisinger's bed and clothing of our ancestors can be seen on the second floor. The Boyd House is the home of one of the largest military collections in the area, a Victorian parlor as well as scores of historic photos and items of Montour County's business and industries.
YOGA IN THE PARK/Lewisburg
Yoga in the Park with Cheri Orndorf, 9:30-10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's St. Recreation Park. To register or for info, contact Cheri at cd031@bucknell.edu or call 570-524-4774.
STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL/Lewisburg
A Strawberry Festival held 10:30 a.m. to noon at First Presbyterian Church, 18 Market St. Strawberries and shortcake, pound cake, biscuits and more. Eat in or take out. Cost is by donation and all proceeds benefit youth summer mission trips.
KID OLYMPICS/Lewisburg
Celebrate the end of the school year and the beginning of summer from 2-4 p.m. June 11 at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum’s Kid Olympics sponsored Evangelical Community Hospital and Geisinger with in-kind support from SB Cyclery, Stack’d Fit, Lewisburg McDonald’s, Lewisburg Sweet Frog, and DJ Donnie Mapes. Kids can participate in various physical activities (such as: javelin throw, obstacle course, limbo, and 20-40 meter dash) to compete for the gold. Friends from SB Cyclery will be on hand to do a bike helmet safety check and will raffle off 10 brand new bikes. Additionally, the Dunkin Donuts Community Cruiser will be on-site to fulfill all mom and dad’s iced coffee needs. Registration fee is $10/child. All proceeds support the LCM. Registration will close at noon Saturday, June 10 and will not be available the day of the event. The event will take place on the athletic field behind the LCM/GreenSpace Center at 815 Market St. Parking is available along St. Louis St. Register at https://bit.ly/41KicBg
SUNDAY CONVERSATIONS/Lewisburg
"Sunday Conversations" begins at 2 p.m. every Sunday at The Himmelreich Reading Room, 18 Market St. Bringing the best of modern scholarship to bear on the reliability of the Bible and the teachings of scripture.
BUGGY MUSEUM TOURS/Mifflinburg
The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum is celebrating it's 45th year as a museum and will be open for tours Saturday and Sunday afternoons from 1-4 p.m. Join the celebration by visiting the museum at 598 Green St., to get a glimpse of life before the golden age of the automobile. Tours are offered at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. and include the Visitors' Center, Heiss family home, carriage house, buggy factory and repository.
TOURS/Northumberland
The Joseph Priestley House Museum, the historic site located at 472 Priestley Ave., will be open 1-4 p.m. Docents lead tours beginning at 1, 2, and 3 p.m. Reservations are not required. There is an admission fee and the public is free to explore the various gardens. Info: Murrie Zlotziver, 570-473-9474 or jphopsmanager@gmail.com
TOURS/Selinsgrove
The Old Herman School, 3015 Salem Road, will again be open for tours Sunday afternoons from 1 to 4 p.m. until Sept. 3. Take a trip back in time to the 1800s and visit a historic wooden one-room schoolhouse. Admission is free. With questions, call 570-966-4320 or visit on Facebook by searching Old Herman School.
CASH BINGO/Selinsgrove
Masonic Hall Association of Selinsgrove will hold a cash bingo at 2 p.m. at 105 S. Market St. Doors open at 12;30 p.m. Food and drinks available.
TOURS/Selinsgrove
The Old Herman School will again be open for tours Sunday afternoons from 1-4 p.m. through Sept. 3. Take a trip back in time to the 1800s and visit a historic wooden one-room schoolhouse. Admission is free. The Old Herman School is located at 3015 Salem Road. Info: 570-966-4320 or visit on Facebook by searching Old Herman School.
CAMPFIRE SUNDAY/Shamokin Dam
St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, 3249 N. Old Trail, will be hosting a campfire at 6:30 p.m. KJ Reimensnyder Wagner will be providing music, singing a mix of familiar songs and audience participation songs with a few original pieces interspersed. There will also be refreshments. It’s an evening of free outdoor fun for the entire family. For more information see St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church Shamokin Dam’s Facebook page or call 570-743- 3052. In case of inclement weather, the event will be held in the rec center.
MUSEUM OPEN/Sunbury
The Hunter House Museum is open from 2-4 p.m. Tours though museum and outside at Fort Augusta Model will be given by Board members and Society members. Museum is located at 1150 Front St., at the model fort. Library is also open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 1-4 p.m. and the first Wednesday of the month until 8 p.m. Info: 570-286-4083 or www.northumberlandcountyhistoricalsociety.org
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Bryan Noaker performs 3-5 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, Raspberry Avenue.
STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL/Watsontown
The 41st Annual Strawberry Festival held 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Historic Warrior Run Church, 41 Warrior Lane. Free admission and free parking. Enjoy an old-fashioned hymn sing, accompanied by the pump organ in the church at 1:30 p.m., and enjoy tours of the church and the adjacent cemetery. Foods available including plenty of locally-grown strawberries with strawberry pie, shortcake, and angel food cake with strawberries, as well as hamburgers, hot dogs, and ham barbecue. There will be an exhibit of antique cars by chapters of the AACA and the heritage society will have books and memorabilia for sale. There will be a 50/50 raffle and a raffle basket. Info: freelandfarm.org or call E. Jane Koch at 570-538-1756
YESTERSHOPPE!/Williamsport
YesterShoppe!, an indoor yard sale at the Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the museum, 858 W. Fourth St. Info: 570-326-3326.
JUNE 12
MACC FITNESS & PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center, (MACC), 67 Elm St., features Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; Monday Night Bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. with concession stand and bingo from 6-8 p.m.
SINGERCISE CLASS/Lewisburg
Singercise is a therapeutic singing program for people with Parkinson’s disease and their carepartners offered by the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA free of charge. The program aims to work out all of those little muscles involved in speaking and singing that we don’t usually think about, while providing a source of social support in a fun and engaging setting. Class will be every Monday. In person class: 11:30 a.m. at the Lewisburg YMCA; virtual class: 1 p.m., via Zoom. Registration is required and class slots are available on a first come, first served basis. Register at gsvymca.org. Singercise is open to participants of any physical ability or fitness level. Musical experience and singing ability are not required.
GAMES, PUZZLES, I-PADS/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, i-Pads, and Smart T.V.
TODDLER TIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Time held 10:30-11 a.m. at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. An interactive program for children ages 2-5 and their caregivers. Includes a story, sing-a-long, and/or hands-on learning activities. Included with general admission or membership.
CRAFT DAY/Middleburg
Kim, with Geisinger Encompass Health, will be at Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road, to have a Craft Day at 10:30 a.m. This is a free and open to the public program.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
MUSIC IN THE PARK/Northumberland
LoBrau will perform originals and covers from the 60s to today during Music in the Park, 7-8 p.m. at King Street Park.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
JUNE 13
GEISINGER MOBILE HEALTH BUS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features Geisinger Mobile Health Bus laboratory collection services for blood draws and urine samples in the parking lot every Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointment is necessary for lab services. Geisinger patients can self-schedule an appointment via MyGeisinger. A doctor's order is required for non-geisinger patients.
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features cycling 8-9 a.m.; Zumba Gold 9-10 a.m.; Central PA Foodbank food distribution 1-2 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
NALOXBOX PROGRAM/Bloomsburg
On Tuesday, June 13th, from 5:30 – 7:00pm, United in Recovery invites community members and organizations to discuss the Naloxbox Project and learn more about naloxone and the opioid crisis from 5:30-7 p.m. at Bloomsburg Town Park, Market Street. Rain or shine. Naloxboxes are a low-barrier and anonymous way for individuals to access naloxone, the overdose reversal medication. The event will be a safe space to share experiences, opinions, and ask questions. United in Recovery staff members will be on hand to answer questions and provide information. Refreshments will be available. Look for the purple balloons. Info: unitedinrecovery.org or email uir@svuw.org.
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. No fees and everyone welcome. Lessons precede the play if requested.
GAMES, PUZZLES, I-PADS & BINGO/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, i-Pads, and Smart T.V.
BINGO/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center 116 N. 2nd. St., will host a Quarter Bingo starting at 5:30 p.m. Public invited.
PARKINSON'S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
Parkinson’s Exercise Program, a functional exercise program for people living with Parkinson’s disease, meets 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org to register.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. every Tuesday at Milton American Legion, 401 N. Front St. Eight flavors to choose from. Cost: $10/dozen eat in or $11/dozen take out. 570-742-4632.
FOOD BANK/Mount Pleasant Mills
The Mount Pleasant Mills United Methodist Church will host its Table of Grace Food Bank at the Emmanuel United Methodist Church, Route 35, on the second Tuesday of each month from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 5-6 p.m. There is no charge for items which include things such as canned goods, potatoes, hot or cold cereal, eggs, cheese, some paper products, pasta, and some personal hygiene items plus more. Items vary from month to month. Info: Call 570-539-8915 on Tuesdays from 9 a.m to 1 p.m.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:15 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Smooth Country performs 6-9 p.m. at the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, Route 11, next to Surplus Outlet. Open to public. Info: 570-473-3331.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop open to residents of Snyder/Union counties, located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
MUSIC SERIES/Selinsgrove
Strawberry Ridge will perform at The Rudy Gelnett Music Series at the Commons, 2 N. Market St., from 6:30 to 8 p.m. All performances are free to the public. Bring chairs.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Joe & Jake will be playing on Penn Tavern’s River Deck, 113 River Road, Route 147, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. weather permitting. Reservations welcome. Call 570-286-2007
BINGO/Sunbury
Bingo begins at 6 p.m. at The Diner, 425 Market St. Doors open at 4. Info: 570-917-4613.
JUNE 14
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Elm St., features toning/sculpting 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
HILLBILLY FEVER DAYS/Beavertown
Hillbilly Fever Days will be held at the carnival grounds behind the Rescue Hose Co. No. 20, 222 S. Sassafras St. Food served nightly starting at 5:30 p.m. with free admission and parking. Also, children's games, hayrides, vendors, bingo, cake wheel, nightly free entertainment and more. Entertainment at 7 and 9 p.m. by The Fuller Family Singers, gospel music. Events sponsored by Rescue Hose Co. No. 20.
MR. STICKY BUNS/Beavertown
The West Snyder/Beaver Springs Rotary Club will be selling “Mr. Sticky” sticky buns at the Hill Billy Fever Days. Proceeds will go toward community service projects.
GAMES, PUZZLES, I-PADS/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, i-Pads, and Smart T.V.
ASL FOR TODDLERS/Lewisburg
Help your toddler communicate, increase bonding and connection, and open your child’s heart and mind during this special toddler and caregiver American Sign Language class from 9:30-10 a.m. at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. Learn basic signs to aid in communication and play. Caregivers will actively participate and learn the signs with their child. Activities will include structured play, pictures, music, and games. Recommended for children 2-5 years old and their caregivers. A second session will be available. While there will be repetition, new content may also be explored. Families can sign up for one or both sessions. Register at https://bit.ly/3Va6hdF
NICKEL BINGO/Middleburg
Bring your nickels to Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road, to play Bingo at 10:30 a.m. Open to the public.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Mifflinburg
Western Union County Food Pantry — Hope’s Haven Food Pantry serves residents of Union County each Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at Christ’s United Lutheran Church. For those who have food insecurity. Located 3 ½ miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy.
FOOD PANTRY/Millmont
Hope’s Haven Food Pantry continues to serve residents of Union County weekly, each Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m., at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, a.k.a. “Four Bells Church.” If you have a food insecurity, please visit. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy. Church is located 3.5 miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45 at 13765 Old Turnpike Road. Info: email administrator@4bellsfood.com, call 570-716-5601, or visit the church website, www.4bellschurch.com or Facebook page.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-374-0255.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop open to residents of Snyder/Union counties, located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170.
YOGA/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers yoga classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
OPEN MIC NIGHT/Sunbury
Open Mic Night, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
TO-GO MEALS/Sunbury
The Salvation Army, 40 S. Fourth St., will serve To-Go Meals, Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m.
ACOUSTIC JAM/Sunbury
Ed & Friends Acoustic Jam, 7-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
JUNE 15
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. features Zumba Gold 9-10 a.m.; Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; R.I.P.P.E.D. 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
HILLBILLY FEVER DAYS/Beavertown
Hillbilly Fever Days continue at the carnival grounds behind the Rescue Hose Co. No. 20, 222 S. Sassafras St. Food served nightly starting at 5:30 p.m. with free admission and parking. Also, children's games, hayrides, vendors, bingo, cake wheel, nightly free entertainment and more. Entertainment at 7 and 9 p.m. by Velvetta, high energy 80s rock music. Events sponsored by Rescue Hose Co. No. 20.
MR. STICKY BUNS/Beavertown
The West Snyder/Beaver Springs Rotary Club will be selling “Mr. Sticky” sticky buns at the Hill Billy Fever Days. Proceeds will go toward community service projects.
UNITED IN RECOVERY PICNIC/Berwick
United in Recovery will host their 2nd Annual Recovery Picnic at 11 a.m. at Briar Creek Lake, 163 Briar Creek Lake Park Road. This family-friendly, community picnic is free and open to the public. Picnic will include free food, live music, and personal stories of recovery and several community organizations will be onsite to provide local resources and support for individuals and families experiencing substance use disorder. Info: svuw.org.
PARKINSON'S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
Parkinson’s Exercise Program, a functional exercise program for people living with Parkinson’s disease, meets 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org to register.
GAMES, PUZZLES, I-PADS/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, i-Pads, and Smart T.V.
EVENING BOOK DISCUSSION GROUP/Middleburg
Evening Book Discussion Group, 6:45-8 p.m. at the Middleburg Borough building, 13 N. Main St. Discussing Leonardo da Vinci by Walter Isaacson. Info: 570-658-5555.
FAMILY VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Middleburg
St. Paul “Erdley’s” Lutheran Church, 2337 Erdley Church Road (Smithville), will be hosting “Jesus by the Sea,” a four-week weekly family campfire vacation Bible school from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. All ages — young and old, the entire family, friends and neighbors — are invited for a real campfire and food and lots of fun praising God. There will be songs, Bible readings, crafts, campfire snacks, games and social time. Any questions or to pre-register, call 570-374-5535 or 570-374-6563.
GED CLASSES/Middleburg
Free GED classes to prepare for the GED or college entrance exam held 9 a.m. to noon every Thursday at the Middleburg Borough Building Community Room (third floor). Info: 570-523-7755, ext. 2379. To register for class visit www.csiu.org/AdultEd to complete the online application.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
TEEN LEADERS CLUB/Miffllinburg
Hanging Out with a Purpose Teen Leaders Club meets 3-4:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Mifflinburg YMCA, 333 E. Chestnut St. For students in grades 6-9. There is no cost to join the club and receive free YMCA membership for active club members. To register, call 570-966-7273, in person, or online at www.gsvymca.org. Info: Angela Haines at ahaines@gsvymca.org.
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. at the Milton Moose, 139 S. Front St.
MUSIC SERIES/Selinsgrove
Anchor & Arrow will perform at The Rudy Gelnett Music Series at the Commons, 2 N. Market St., from 6:30 to 8 p.m. All performances are free to the public. Bring chairs.
MEDICARE 101/Selinsgrove
People new to Medicare are invited to attend a “Medicare 101” presentation at 10 a.m. at the Gelnett Memorial Library, High Street. This workshop is specifically designed to assist people who will be enrolling in Medicare, either because they will turn 65 years old or because they receive Social Security disability benefits. The workshop is also appropriate for spouses and caregivers. To register call 570-524-2100 or 570-374-5558.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop open to residents of Snyder/Union counties, located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
KARAOKE THURSDAYS/Sunbury
Karaoke Thursday begins at 6:30-9:30 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
THE TAKERY/Sunbury
The Takery offers free prepared meals, pantry items and baked goods from 4-5:30 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Cameron Park Gazebo. Also, fresh produce (when available), cleaning supplies, hygiene products (while supplies last). This non-denominational, community-based program is open to everyone wanting to participate, volunteer and donate.
JUNE 16
HILLBILLY FEVER DAYS/Beavertown
Hillbilly Fever Days continues at the carnival grounds behind the Rescue Hose Co. No. 20, 222 S. Sassafras St. Food served nightly starting at 5:30 p.m. with free admission and parking. Also, children's games, hayrides, vendors, bingo, cake wheel, nightly free entertainment and more. Entertainment at 7 and 9 p.m. by Josh Squared Band, variety music. Events sponsored by Rescue Hose Co. No. 20.
MR. STICKY BUNS/Beavertown
The West Snyder/Beaver Springs Rotary Club will be selling “Mr. Sticky” sticky buns at the Hill Billy Fever Days. Proceeds will go toward community service projects.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Lester Hirsh will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Amber Nadine performs 7-9 p.m. at Hidden Stories Brewing Co., 235 Market St.