MARCH 14
GEISINGER MOBILE HEALTH BUS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features Geisinger Mobile Health Bus laboratory collection services for blood draws and urine samples in the parking lot every Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointment is necessary for lab services. Geisinger patients can self-schedule an appointment via MyGeisinger. A doctor's order is required for non-geisinger patients.
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features cycling 8-9 a.m.; Zumba Gold 9-10 a.m.; Central PA Food Bank food distribution 1-2 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. No fees and everyone welcome. Lessons precede the play if requested.
USED PUZZLE SALE/Elysburg
Ralpho Township Public Library Used Puzzle Sale held 1-7 p.m. at 206 S. Market St. Recently restocked.
PIE DAY/Laurelton
Celebrate the mathematical constant pi (π) and eat lots of pie from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the West End Library, 45 Ball Park Road. Enjoy a slice of pie and a cup of coffee for $1 each. Buy a whole pie for $8. A variety of pies are available. Eat in or take out. Info: 570-922-4773.
STORY & ACTIVITY TIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at West End Library. In-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested getting ready for kindergarten activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Parents must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773, or registering online.
GAMES, PUZZLES, I-PADS & BINGO/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, i-Pads, and Smart T.V. Tuesday Night Bingo, open to the public, held from 5-8 p.m.
PARKINSON'S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
Parkinson’s Exercise Program, a functional exercise program for people living with Parkinson’s disease, meets 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org to register.
LEGO NIGHT/Lewisburg
Lego Night, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Whether you're a great Lego builder or a first timer, this is the place for you. Work on your own creation or build together as a team. The library provides the Legos, while the kids provide the imagination. All materials must stay at the library, so bring a camera to capture your creations. Legos are cleaned after each session. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Preschool Storytime, 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Miss Alicia to sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club, 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. every Tuesday at Milton American Legion, 401 N. Front St. Eight flavors to choose from. Cost: $10/dozen eat in or $11/dozen take out. 570-742-4632.
FOOD BANK/Mount Pleasant Mills
The Mount Pleasant Mills United Methodist Church will host its Table of Grace Food Bank at the Emmanuel United Methodist Church, Route 35, on the second Tuesday of each month from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 5-6 p.m. There is no charge for items which include things such as canned goods, potatoes, hot or cold cereal, eggs, cheese, some paper products, pasta, and some personal hygiene items plus more. Items vary from month to month. Info: Call 570-539-8915 on Tuesdays from 9 a.m to 1 p.m.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:15 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Smooth Country performs 6-9 p.m. at the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, Route 11, next to Surplus Outlet. Open to public. Info: 570-473-3331.
BOOK DISCUSSION GROUP/Selinsgrove
Morning Book Discussion Group meets 10-11 a.m. at the Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, 1 N. High St. Discussing The Magician by Colm Tolbin. Info: 570-374-7163.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop open to residents of Snyder/Union counties, located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
BINGO/Sunbury
Bingo begins at 6 p.m. at The Diner, 425 Market St. Doors open at 4. Info: 570-917-4613.
ARM CHAIR AEROBICS/Sunbury
Arm chair aerobics, 10 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
STORY TIME, WEE COOK, STOCK MARKET GAME/Sunbury
Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St., features Story Time at 11 a.m.; Wee Cook at 12:30 p.m. (registration required); Stock Market Game at 4:30 p.m. (registration required); and Mother Goose on the Loose at 5 p.m. 570-286-2461
MARCH 15
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Elm St., features toning/sculpting 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
FOOD GIVEAWAY/Beavertown
Helping Hands, Helping Others Inc. is hosting a food giveaway, 10-11 a.m. at the Beavertown Hillbilly Fever carnival grounds off East Sassafras. Always the third Wednesday in the month. Don't arrive before 9:30 a.m.; there will be plenty of food available. Volunteers are needed and should arrive at 8:30 to get organized. Any size donation is appreciated and is a 501-C3 tax donation to PO Box 151, Beavertown, PA 17813. Not government funded, so there are no income guidelines.
USED PUZZLE SALE/Elysburg
Ralpho Township Public Library Used Puzzle Sale held 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 206 S. Market St. Recently restocked.
GAMES, PUZZLES, I-PADS/Lewisburg
LENTEN SERVICES/Lewisburg
Wednesdays, through March 29, Christ’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 100 S. Third St., hold Holden Evening Prayer Worship Services at 7:30 p.m. Prior to the service, a Lenten supper will be held in the lower church hall at 6:30. A modest freewill offering is suggested. Members of the community are encouraged and welcome to attend both functions. The suppers offer a selection of soups, salad, and desserts. The church will also offer a Soup & Scripture luncheon at noon, in the lower church hall. Everyone is welcome to attend, enjoying a soup and sandwich lunch with a devotional given by one of the Lewisburg area clergy members. The meal and devotional time lasts about one hour. The Lenten services lead up to Holy Week and culminate in the celebration of Easter. Info: www.christlutheranlewisburg,org or 570-524-0745.
TODDLER STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Storytime, 9:30-10 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Ms. Mary for an in-person storytime with books, songs, rhymes, finger plays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 1-2. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
BLOOD PRESSURE CHECKS/Middleburg
Shannon Wilson from Encompass Health of Geisinger will check blood pressures at 10:30 a.m. at the Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road. Free and open to the public.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Mifflinburg
Western Union County Food Pantry — Hope’s Haven Food Pantry serves residents of Union County each Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at Christ’s United Lutheran Church. For those who have food insecurity. Located 3 ½ miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy.
STORYTIME/Mifflinburg
Toddler/Preschool Discovery Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. A weekly storytime with Ms. Sheila for children 2-5 years of age and their parents/caregivers. Crafts, games, and hands-on activities are provided to reinforce the theme and engage the children in creative play and learning.
SPECIAL STITCHES/Mifflinburg
Special Stitches Group, 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Connect with knitters and crocheters. Enjoy friendly conversation and share tips and tricks as you work on your latest project. An instructor is on hand to teach knitting basics for beginners. The library has a supply of yarn and needles. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
FOOD PANTRY/Millmont
Hope’s Haven Food Pantry continues to serve residents of Union County weekly, each Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m., at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, a.k.a. “Four Bells Church.” If you have a food insecurity, please visit. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy. Church is located 3.5 miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45 at 13765 Old Turnpike Road. Info: email administrator@4bellsfood.com, call 570-716-5601, or visit the church website, www.4bellschurch.com or Facebook page.
FREE MEAL/Milton
A free meal served at 6 p.m. every Wednesday at First Presbyterian Church, 47 Walnut St. Music and message after the meal.
MEAL & PRAYER/New Berlin
An evening meal available starting at 6 p.m. and an evening Holden prayer and devotion service at 7 p.m. at Messiah Evangelical Lutheran Church, 308 Market St.
COMMUNITY SUPPER/Selinsgrove
Martha’s Table of All Saints Episcopal Church, 129 N. Market St., will serve a “take out” only meal between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. at the parish center which is handicapped accessible. The meal will consist of: pot roast, potatoes, salad and desserts. Info: call the church at 570-374-8289.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella's Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-374-0255.
MOTHER GOOSE ON THE LOOSE/Selinsgrove
Join Miss Lubow for Mother Goose on the Loose at 10 a.m. at the Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, 1 N. High St. Info: 570-374-7163.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
STORYTIME/Selinsgrove
Mother Goose on the Loose Story Time, 10 a.m. at Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, 1 N. High St.
YOGA/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers yoga classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
TO-GO MEALS/Sunbury
The Salvation Army, 40 S. Fourth St., will serve To-Go Meals, Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m.
OPEN MIC/Sunbury
Acoustic Guitar Open Mic, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
SCREENINGS/Sunbury
Mobile Health of Evangelical offers free blood pressure, blood glucose, bone density, and lipid point of care screenings 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sunbury YMCA, 1150 N. 4th St. To find out more about the services available through Mobile Health of Evangelical and where it will be stopping, call 1-833-251-0187 or visit www.EvanHospital.com/MobileHealth.
BINGO, CARDS, TAX HELP/Sunbury
Sunbury Adult Community Center is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and featuring Bingo at 12:30 p.m.; cards (31) at 2 p.m.; and PA State Personal Taxes and PA Property and Rent Rebate Help 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
GEEZER NIGHT/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
WEDNESDAY WORSHIP/Williamsport
Wednesday Worship with The Substitutes, 6-8 p.m. at Antlers On The Water, 610 Antlers Lane. Mark Alexander and Fred Lawrence make up the all request-driven acoustical duo known as "The Substitutes." Wednesday Night Worship features dinner followed by drinks and relaxing, meditational Christian music. Reservations can be made for groups of eight or more. Otherwise, it's first come first serve. All money received in the Wednesday night tip jar will be taken as a special love offering to benefit 15 of Mark Alexander's students calling themselves "Hoping Hands." These students are hoping to raise $5,000 by the end of the school year to donate to Kelsey's Dream, helping children with cancer. Info: https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=584994026900218&id=100061688766404&mibextid=Nif5oz
MARCH 16
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. features Zumba Gold 9-10 a.m.; Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; R.I.P.P.E.D. 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
USED PUZZLE SALE/Elysburg
Ralpho Township Public Library Used Puzzle Sale held 1-7 p.m. at 206 S. Market St. Recently restocked.
PARKINSON'S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
Parkinson’s Exercise Program, a functional exercise program for people living with Parkinson’s disease, meets 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org to register.
GAMES, PUZZLES, I-PADS/Lewisburg
MEDICARE 101/Lewisburg
Medicare 101, 10 a.m. to noon at The Public Library for Union County, 255 Reitz Blvd. Visit with the Union/Snyder Agency on Aging for an informational session on Medicare. Get the facts when it comes to your health. This workshop is specifically designed to assist people who will be enrolling in Medicare, either because they will turn 65 years old or because they receive Social Security disability benefits. The workshop is also appropriate for spouses and caregivers. For more information and to register, visit the Union-Snyder Agency on Aging website at www.usaaa17.org or call 570-524-2100 or 570-374-5558.
EVENING BOOK DISCUSSION GROUP/Middleburg
Evening Book Discussion Group, 6:45-8 p.m. at the Middleburg Borough building, 13 N. Main St. Discussing The Guncle by Steven Rowley. Info: 570-658-5555.
NICKEL BINGO/Middleburg
Nickel Bingo begins at 10:30 a.m. at Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road.
GED CLASSES/Middleburg
Free GED classes to prepare for the GED or college entrance exam held 9 a.m. to noon every Thursday at the Middleburg Borough Building Community Room (third floor). Info: 570-523-7755, ext. 2379. To register for class visit www.csiu.org/AdultEd to complete the online application.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
TEEN LEADERS CLUB/Miffllinburg
Hanging Out with a Purpose Teen Leaders Club meets 3-4:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Mifflinburg YMCA, 333 E. Chestnut St. For students in grades 6-9. There is no cost to join the club and receive free YMCA membership for active club members. To register, call 570-966-7273, in person, or online at www.gsvymca.org. Info: Angela Haines at ahaines@gsvymca.org.
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. at the Milton Moose, 139 S. Front St.
MUSICAL/Selinsgrove
The Selinsgrove Area High School Music Department will present the musical "The Little Mermaid" at 7 p.m.in the middle school auditorium.
LGBTQ FAMILIES MEETING/Selinsgrove & online
PFLAG Danville/Susquehanna Valley invites family of LGBTQ children of any age, allies and members of the LGBTQ+ community age 18+ to meet others, 7-8 p.m. for a monthly discussion in person in Selinsgrove, with the option (advance registration required) to join virtually. All are welcome to join the conversation or just listen, regardless of residence. For details contact danvillepflag@gmail.com
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
KARAOKE THURSDAYS/Sunbury
Karaoke Thursday begins at 6:30 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
THE TAKERY/Sunbury
The Takery offers free prepared meals, pantry items and baked goods from 4-5:30 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Cameron Park Gazebo. Also, fresh produce (when available), cleaning supplies, hygiene products (while supplies last). This non-denominational, community-based program is open to everyone wanting to participate, volunteer and donate.
KNITTING CLUB/Sunbury
Knitting Club meet at 3 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
CHINESE & SILENT AUCTION/Sunbury
The Friends of the Degenstein Community Library will host a Chinese and silent auction to raise much needed funds from 1-7 p.m. with winners being drawn at 10 a.m. March 18 in the Community Room on the ground level of the library at 40 S. 5th St. Money raised will be given to the library to help finance their children and adult programs, purchasing of books, and items for computers. Cost: $5/sheet.
BIBLE STUDY, EXERCISE, CARDS/Sunbury
Sunbury Adult Community Center is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and featuring TV at 8:30 a.m.; Bible study at 9; chair exercise with Blair Poole at 10; and Bingo at 12:30.
STEAM LAB/Sunbury
Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St., features STEAM Lab with Bloxels at 4:30 p.m. (upstairs). 570-286-2461
MARCH 17
SCREENINGS/Bloomsburg
Mobile Health of Evangelical offers free blood pressure, blood glucose, bone density, and lipid point of care screenings 8 a.m. to noon at Agape, 19 E. 7th St. To find out more about the services available through Mobile Health of Evangelical and where it will be stopping, call 1-833-251-0187 or visit www.EvanHospital.com/MobileHealth.
UMPIRE CLINIC REGISTRATION DEADLINE/Bloomsburg
District 13 Little League Umpire Clinic held 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 25 at the Bloomsburg High School, 1200 Railroad St. For all new and returning District 13 Little League Baseball and Softball Umpires. Cost is $15, which includes lunch and clinic materials. Door prizes will be awarded at the end of the day. Pre-registration is mandatory. Contact Dean Schreiber by email (deanschreiber@yahoo.com), or by phone 570-374-1812 by March 17.
USED PUZZLE SALE/Elysburg
Ralpho Township Public Library Used Puzzle Sale held 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 206 S. Market St. Recently restocked.
MAH JONGG/Laurelton
Mah Jongg, 1-3 p.m. at The West End Library. Mah Jongg is a game of skill, strategy, and calculation and involves a degree of chance. No experience is needed. An instructor is on hand to teach newcomers this tile-based game.
BABY STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Baby Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. A storytime based on the “Mother Goose on the Loose” program, which shows that children learn best through routine and repetition in a nurturing environment. Learn songs, rhymes, fingerplays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 0-2. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess and Beverley Conrad perform 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Music for St. Patrick's Day. Info: 570-524-5559.
NICKEL BINGO/Middleburg
Nickel Bingo begins at 10:30 a.m. at Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
LENTEN FISH SUPPER/Milton
A Lenten fish dinner served 4-6 p.m. at St. Joseph Parish Center, 854 Cemetery Road. Includes breaded fish, potatoes, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, coleslaw, dinner roll and dessert. Take-out only. Cost: $14.
DRIVE-THRU FISH FRY/Milton
A drive thru fish fry served 4-6 p.m. at Crossroads Nazarene Church, 71 Nazarene Lane. Cost/$12 and includes fish, basil green beans, macaroni and cheese, dessert. Pre-orders available. Info: Matt at 570-490-1626.
ST. PATRICK'S DAY DINNER/Milton
A St. Patrick's Day Dinner served 5-8 p.m. or until sold out at the Milton American Legion, Post 71, 401 N. Front St. Serving choice of shepards pie or corned beef, cabbage & potatoes dinners for $8.95. Includes roll and butter, coffee or tea, dessert of pistachio fluff pudding or sugar cookie. No reservation needed.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Frank Wicher performs 7-9 p.m. at the Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
MUSICAL/Selinsgrove
The Selinsgrove Area High School Music Department will present the musical "The Little Mermaid" at 7 p.m. in the middle school auditorium.
CHINESE & SILENT AUCTION/Sunbury
The Friends of the Degenstein Community Library will host a Chinese and silent auction to raise much needed funds from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with winners being drawn at 10 a.m. March 18 in the Community Room on the ground level of the library at 40 S. 5th St. Money raised will be given to the library to help finance their children and adult programs, purchasing of books, and items for computers. Cost: $5/sheet.
ST. PATRICK'S DAY PARTY/Sunbury
DJ Big Andy's — St. Patrick's Day Party, 7-10:30 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
ST. PATRICK'S DAY PARTY & NICKEL BINGO/Sunbury
Sunbury Adult Community Center is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and featuring TV at 8:30 a.m.; a St. Patrick's Day Party at noon; and Nickel Bingo at 12:30 p.m.
ARM CHAIR AEROBICS/Sunbury
Arm chair aerobics, 10 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Leo Armbruster performs 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Irv Ball from 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St. Opening for breakfast at 7 a.m. and going all day with Irish food.
MARCH 18
LENTEN REFLECTION DAY/Danville
Lenten Reflection Day held 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Saint Cyril Spiritual Center, 1002 Railroad St. “With Matthew’s Jesus in Jerusalem: The Passion of the Good Shepherd” presented by Fr. Russ McDougall, CSC. This retreat day will focus on the way the Gospel of Matthew tells of the “Passion” of the Good Shepherd: both Jesus’ suffering and the intensity with which he confronts the religious leadership in Jerusalem. For more information and to register go to www.sscm.org
FREE MEAL/Danville
A free grab-n-go meal distributed starting at 11 a.m. at Jubilee Kitchen located at Trinity Lutheran Church. The meal this week is provided by the Danville Knights of Columbus.
FISH SUPPER/Freeburg
A fish dinner served 4-6 p.m. at the Freeburg Fire Company. Includes breaded haddock, French fries, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, applesauce, punch and coffee. Eat in or take out.
CHILDREN'S HEALTH FAIR/Lewisburg
The Evangelical Community Hospital Children’s Health Fair, featuring YMCA Healthy Kids Day activities will be held at The Miller Center from 9 a.m. to noon. The event is for parents and children of all ages with a focus on key factors of good health including eating right, exercising, taking part in health screenings, and making good decisions about healthy living. Children are encouraged to come ready for action and fun and should wear shoes appropriate for physical activity. Sunglasses will be given to the first 500 kids in attendance. In addition, children who attend will have a chance to win a free bicycle. The special activity schedule for children attending includes classes taught by YMCA certified instructors: Zumba at 9:30 a.m., Pound (cardio jam session) at 10 a.m., Yoga at 10:30 a.m. Kingdom Kidz puppet show at 10:30 a.m., and Kickboxing at 11 a.m. Other activities include photos with the Easter bunny, an obstacle course, basketball with YMCA Coach Kathy Fedorjaka, former Bucknell women’s basketball coach; pickleball, other sports clinics and demonstrations. No registration is required for any of the events. A free bike helmet give-away event for children 12 and under is being held and is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Buffalo Valley in Lewisburg, Inc. Participating children are asked to bring a new or gently used children’s book as a donation. Children will be fitted with a CPSC regulated bike helmet and instructed on safe bike helmet use. Children must be present to receive a helmet and to have it properly fitted. Supplies are limited and will be given away on a first-come basis. Parents will have the opportunity to talk to experts and explore resources available in the community for healthcare, child development, child safety, and more. Info: 570-768-3200.
WE ALL GROW/Lewisburg
We All Grow, 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Listen to stories, grow a plant, and have fun learning how things grow. For ages 4-7. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
SPAGHETTI DINNER/Lewisburg
BSA Troop 600's annual spaghetti dinner (take out only) held 4-6 p.m. at United in Christ Lutheran Church, 1875 Churches Road. Cost: $10. Info: 570-428-4459.
GARDEN WORKSHOP/Lewisburg
Easy Pea-sy Garden Workshop, 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. A gardening program where participants will build a DIY pea planter and trellis to take home, imagine during storytime, and enjoy other STEAM activities related to that green little veggie — the pea. This program is made possible with support from Reiff's Nursery & Greenhouses. Recommended for children 6 and up and is $12 for non-members, $10 for members. This is a drop off program. Activities will be held outside, weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather, activities will be moved indoors. Registration required. Register at https://bit.ly/3kQmFBY
AUDITIONS/Lewisburg
RiverStage Community Theatre invites singers, actors and actresses of all ages and experience levels (including kids) to fill the roles in its June production of The Sound of Music. Auditions will be held at Greenspace Center, 815 Market St. Auditions for kids and teens (approximately age 6-17) will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Auditions for all other roles will be held from 1-3 p.m. More details are at www.riverstagetheatre.org.
MODEL TRAIN SHOW/Millmont
A model train show will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hartley Township Rec. building. Admission: $5. West End Fire Company will have a food stand.
MEAT BINGO/Mount Pleasant Mills
The Fremont Fire Department will host its fourth annual Meat Bingo at the Fremont Social Hall, 299 Millrace Road. Doors open at 3 p.m. and Bingo begins at 5. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Tickets: $25 each and include 20 regular games valued at $50 each. Only 150 tickets will be sold. There will also be three special games valued at $65 each and side raffles running throughout the evening. All meats are provided by Stauffer's Butcher Shop and include items such as hamburger, steaks, sausage, ham, bacon, pork chops, ribs and more. For tickets and information, message on Facebook (facebook.com/fremontfire100), visit the website fremontfd.com or call 570-539-8230. All proceeds benefit the Fremont Fire Department.
CONCERT/Newport
Perry County Council of the Arts (PCCA) will host a house concert with student musician Jasmine Minnich at 5 p.m. at Landis House, 67 N. 4th St. Admission is $20/adults. Tickets may be purchased in advance at www.perrycountyarts.org/liveatlandis or at the door, with reduced pricing available for students and seniors. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., and free parking is available at the nearby Weis Market. Seating is not assigned and is first come, first served. Proceeds will support Minnich's upcoming trip to Europe as she has the opportunity to take her talent to Europe with the 2023 American Music Abroad tour.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Northumberland
Kate’s Kupboard, located at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 300 Queen St., is open the third Saturday of every month from 9-11 a.m. You do not need to live in the Shikellamy School District to receive products. In addition to groceries they distribute household and personal care items and there is a baby station. Use the entrance off the church parking lot for grocery/household/personal care items. The baby station entrance is on 3rd Street.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Motley Crue (Shout at the Devil) and Dio (Ronnie James Dio) Tribute begins at 8 p.m. at the Front Street Station, 2 Front St. Advance tickets: $12. Doors open at 7 p.m.
MUSICAL/Selinsgrove
The Selinsgrove Area High School Music Department will present the musical "The Little Mermaid" at 7 p.m. in the middle school auditorium.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Merely Players perform 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
ALBUM RELEASE/Sunbury
LoBrau's album release will be held at Goodwill Hose Company, 500 Reagan St., with two sets of music at 9 p.m. Open to the public. CDs of new album Spruce Street will be available to purchase.
DIY DIAMOND PAINTING/Sunbury
DIY Diamond Painting, 1 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
CHINESE & SILENT AUCTION/Sunbury
The Friends of the Degenstein Community Library will host a Chinese and silent auction to raise much needed funds. Winners drawn at 10 a.m. in the Community Room on the ground level of the library at 40 S. 5th St. Money raised will be given to the library to help finance their children and adult programs, purchasing of books, and items for computers. Cost: $5/sheet.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
In Reverie performs 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
PURSE & GIFTCARD BINGO/Turbotville
Designer Purse & Giftcard Bingo begins at 12:45 p.m. at the Turbotville Community Hall. Doors open at noon. Cost: donation of $25 include six Bingo cards per game and three Chinese auction tickets. Rip off tickets will be available to purchase. For tickets contact Gloria, 570-649-5245; Laura, 570-742-3086; Stephanie, 570-850-8446; Linda, 570-764-3192 or Stacey, 570-649-3192.
BREAKFAST/Washingtonville
Breakfast served 8-11 a.m. at the Washington Fire Company. Cost: $12/adults, $6/ages 6-12, and free for children five and younger. Info: 570-437-2069.
MARCH 19
LENTEN CONCERT/Elizabethville
The Northern Cluster of UCC Churches will host a special Lenten Concert at 3 p.m. at Salem United Church of Christ, 143 W. Main St. The local Christian singing group, Men in Harmony, will perform. Light refreshments will follow. The offering will go to the UCC relief fund for the earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria.
DRIVE THRU WITH THE EASTER BUNNY/Elysburg
The Elysburg United Methodist Church, 171 W. Center St., will host its third annual Drive Thru with the Easter Bunny from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Drive thru to see the Easter Bunny and get a goodie bag. You will also be able to "hop" out of your car and take your own picture with the Easter Bunny. Enter the upper parking lot of the church to get in the drive-thru line. Watch for signs and helpers to guide you through.
SAFARI SUNDAY/Lewisburg
Safari Sundays, 1-1:45 p.m. at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. Join Miss Sydney, a Bucknell University's Education and Animal Behavior Department major, as she helps us learn about some unique animals, where they live, and other fun facts about these interesting creatures with activities to follow. This program is free with general admission and recommended for children ages 3 and up.
AUDITIONS/Lewisburg
RiverStage Community Theatre invites singers, actors and actresses of all ages and experience levels (including kids) to fill the roles in its June production of The Sound of Music. Auditions for all roles will be held from 6-9 p.m. at Greenspace Center, 815 Market St. More details are at www.riverstagetheatre.org.
REVIVAL SERVICES/McAlisterville
Revival services with Josh Haines held at 9:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. at Stony Run Mission, 2825 Evendale Hill Road.
LENTEN VESPERS/Mount Carmel
St. Michael’s Orthodox Church, 131 N. Willow St., will host Lenten Vespers at 4 p.m. A free Lenten meal will be provided following the service.
MUSICAL/Selinsgrove
The Selinsgrove Area High School Music Department will present the musical "The Little Mermaid" at 2 p.m. in the middle school auditorium.
HISTORICAL PROGRAM/Sunbury
Henry "Snapper" Reese, a hero of the Civil War who served as police chief and later burgess of Shamokin, will be the subject of the first spring program of the Northumberland County Historical Society at 2 p.m. at the Hunter House, 1150 N. Front St. Program presented by David Williams, Valley View, a mining engineer who has been spearheading efforts to get a posthumous Medal of Honor for Reese. Reese, a native of Wales, was working as a miner in Schuylkill County when the Civil War broke out. He enlisted in Company F, 48th Pennsylvania Infantry. At the battle of Petersburg, Va., he and other men with mining experience laid explosives under the Confederate lines. When the charge failed to detonate as expected Reese and Lt. Jacob Douty volunteered to reenter the tunnel and relight the fuse. Open to the public and there is no charge.
CONCERT/Vicksburg
DayStar Vocal will be in concert 6-7:30 p.m. at Community Christian Church, 6460 Old Turnpike Road. Free admission (freewill offering will be taken). Refreshments will follow in the fellowship hall. Info: Jeff Yount, pastor, at 570-412-0078.
MARCH 20
USED PUZZLE SALE/Elysburg
Ralpho Township Public Library Used Puzzle Sale held 1-7 p.m. at 206 S. Market St. Recently restocked.
MASTER GARDENERS/Lewisburg
Master Gardeners: Planning Your Garden, 6:30-8 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Learn how to prepare your garden for springtime. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
EVENING STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Evening Storytime, 6:30-7:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. A special evening storytime for children to attend with their special grown-up. PJ’s welcome. For ages 3-8. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
TODDLER TIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Time, an interactive program for children ages 2-5 and their caregivers, 10:30-11 a.m. at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. Includes a story, sing-a-long, and/or hands-on learning activities. Program is included with general admission or membership.
REVIVAL SERVICES/McAlisterville
Revival services with Josh Haines held at 7 p.m. at Stony Run Mission, 2825 Evendale Hill Road.
EAR CARE PROGRAM/Middleburg
Audiologists Krystal Decker, AuD, CCC-A Audiologist and Rachel Robenolt, PA-C, ENT specialty will be talking about ear care at 10:30 a.m. at the Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road. Free and open to the public program. Info: Chris at 570-837-6200.
CULTURES & FOODS OF ASIA/Sunbury
Cultures & Foods of Asia, 5 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
VIETNAM VETERANS MEMORIAL DAY PROGRAM REGISTRATION DEADLINE/Sunbury
A Vietnam Veterans Memorial Day Program will be held at the Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. The Welcome Home ceremony will recognize and honor the service of Vietnam veterans. A speaker and pinning ceremony will take place. Light refreshments will be served after the event. Each attendee must register by March 20 and may have one guest attend with them. To register, call 570-473-6317. Presented by Geisinger Hospice.
MARCH 21
USED PUZZLE SALE/Elysburg
Ralpho Township Public Library Used Puzzle Sale held 1-7 p.m. at 206 S. Market St. Recently restocked.
STORY & ACTIVITY TIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at West End Library. In-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested getting ready for kindergarten activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Parents must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773, or registering online.
TAKE HOME CRAFT/Lewisburg
Paper Pinwheels Take-Home Craft, during library hours, at The Public Library for Union County. Celebrate spring by making your own paper pinwheels. Stop by during library hours to pick up supplies and directions. Available while supplies last.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Preschool Storytime, 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Miss Alicia to sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
FIRST DAYS OF SPRING/Lewisburg
First Days of Spring, 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join the Spring Fairy (aka Miss Alicia) to sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around all things spring. For ages 3-5. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
BOOK CLUB/Lewisburg
Embark Book Club: Feed the Mind, Nourish the Soul, 6-7 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join yoga therapist Dawn Shawley and others for enriching conversations based on yoga-related and other inspirational books. March and April’s book for discussion is Fierce Medicine by Ana Forrest. Each meeting will open with a few minutes of grounding, breath awareness, and may include light movement. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online. Participants are responsible for getting their own copy via the library or purchase. Prior reading of the book is not required but is preferred. Hot tea provided for participants that bring their own travel mug or thermos.
VEGETABLE GROWERS ROADSHOW/Lewisburg
A “Vegetable Growers Roadshow” will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Best Western Lewisburg, 7701 West Branch Highway. This workshop is designed to bring together commercial vegetable growers, research specialists and extension educators to discuss science-based information on vegetable production. Participants can earn core and category 03 pesticide recertification credits. Instructors will discuss high tunnels, irrigation management, anaerobic soil disinfestation, managing soilborne pests and pathogens, and pollinator conservation. Participants must register by 11:59 p.m. March 20. The $35 registration fee covers lunch.
BIRTHDAY PARTY & OPEN HOUSE/Lewisburg
Celebrate the Merrill W. Linn Conservancy's 35th Anniversary with a Birthday Party and Open House from 3-6 p.m. Hosted at the Linn Conservancy's office located at 589 Fairground Road, Suite 2.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club, 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
REVIVAL SERVICES/McAlisterville
Revival services with Josh Haines held at 7 p.m. at Stony Run Mission, 2825 Evendale Hill Road.
NICKEL BINGO/Middleburg
Nickel Bingo begins at 10:30 a.m. at Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road.
MOMS & BABIES MEETUP/Mifflinburg
Moms and Babies Meetup, 11:30 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. A meetup for new moms and their babies (birth to age 2). Sing songs, listen to a short story, and learn baby sign language. Connect with other moms and discuss parenting and general topics. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
FRANK SINATRA TRIBUTE TICKET DEADLINE/Milton
A Frank Sinatra Tribute held March 25 at The Shoe Factory, 700 Hepburn St. (AEREA Premium Event Spaces, third floor). Dinner begins at 6 p.m. with the show starting promptly at 7. Deadline to purchase tickets is March 21. Cost: $79/premium seating and dinner; $39/show only. Info: Call 570-556-7740 for more information or to set up an appointment to purchase tickets in person, or purchase tickets online by visiting aereapremiumevents.com and clicking on the link. More information is also available at the AEREA page on facebook.
ARM CHAIR AEROBICS/Sunbury
Arm chair aerobics, 10 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
STORY TIME, STOCK MARKET GAME/Sunbury
Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St., features Story Time at 11 a.m.; Stock Market Game at 4:30 p.m. (registration required); and Mother Goose on the Loose at 5 p.m. 570-286-2461
MARCH 22
HOMESCHOOL HANGOUT/Bloomsburg
Homeschool Hangouts meet 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bloomsburg Children's Museum. Parent/child activities are designed to complement concepts taught in the homeschool curriculum, grades K-12. Discounted admission for homeschool families ($5/person).
USED PUZZLE SALE/Elysburg
Ralpho Township Public Library Used Puzzle Sale held 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 206 S. Market St. Recently restocked.
INTRO TO GOOGLE DRIVE/Laurelton
Intro to Google Drive, 3:30-4:30 p.m. at The West End Library. Learn what Google Drive is and how to organize files and create new documents. Also learn about Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library, or registering online.
LENTEN SERVICES/Lewisburg
Wednesdays, through March 29, Christ’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 100 S. Third St., hold Holden Evening Prayer Worship Services at 7:30 p.m. Prior to the service, a Lenten supper will be held in the lower church hall at 6:30. A modest freewill offering is suggested. Members of the community are encouraged and welcome to attend both functions. The suppers offer a selection of soups, salad, and desserts. The church will also offer a Soup & Scripture luncheon at noon, in the lower church hall. Everyone is welcome to attend, enjoying a soup and sandwich lunch with a devotional given by one of the Lewisburg area clergy members. The luncheons continue through March 29. The meal and devotional time lasts about one hour. The Lenten services lead up to Holy Week and culminate in the celebration of Easter. Info: www.christlutheranlewisburg,org or 570-524-0745.
TODDLER STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Storytime, 9:30-10 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Ms. Mary for an in-person storytime with books, songs, rhymes, finger plays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 1-2. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
REVIVAL SERVICES/McAlisterville
Revival services with Josh Haines held at 7 p.m. at Stony Run Mission, 2825 Evendale Hill Road.
STORYTIME/Mifflinburg
Toddler/Preschool Discovery Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. A weekly storytime with Ms. Sheila for children 2-5 years of age and their parents/caregivers. Crafts, games, and hands-on activities are provided to reinforce the theme and engage the children in creative play and learning.
SPECIAL STITCHES/Mifflinburg
Special Stitches Group, 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Connect with knitters and crocheters. Enjoy friendly conversation and share tips and tricks as you work on your latest project. An instructor is on hand to teach knitting basics for beginners. The library has a supply of yarn and needles. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
MEAL & PRAYER/Millmont
An evening meal available starting at 6 p.m. and an evening Holden prayer and devotion service at 7 p.m. at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, 13765 Old Turnpike Road.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-374-0255.
GEEZER NIGHT/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.
BINGO, CARDS/Sunbury
Sunbury Adult Community Center is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and featuring TV at 8:30 a.m.; Bingo at 12:30 p.m.; cards (31) at 2 p.m.; and an officers meeting.
STORY TIME, WEE ART, JR. BUILDERS CREW/Sunbury
Mother Goose on the Loose, 11 a.m.; Wee Art for ages 15 months to 5 years, 11:45 a.m. (registration required); Junior Builders Crew, 4 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. 570-286-2461
MARCH 23
USED PUZZLE SALE/Elysburg
Ralpho Township Public Library Used Puzzle Sale held 1-7 p.m. at 206 S. Market St. Recently restocked.
EXPLORE NIGHT SKY/Lewisburg
Merrill W. Linn Conservancy hosts "Explore the Night Sky," a naturalist program for adults only, from 8-9:30 p.m. at the Bucknell Observatory.
MAXIMIZING SOCIAL SECURITY/Lewisburg
Maximizing Social Security, 5-8 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Gain tools, insight, and strategies that will help you make informed decisions about Social Security so that you can maximize your benefit. To register, please call 888-822-6664. This course is sponsored by Adult Financial Education Services.
BIBLE STUDY, EXERCISE, CARDS/Sunbury
Sunbury Adult Community Center is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and featuring TV at 8:30 a.m.; Bible study at 9; chair exercise at 10; Bingo at 12:30 p.m.; and Cards (31) at 2.
KNITTING CLUB/Sunbury
Knitting Club meets at 3 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
CULINARY KIDS/Sunbury
Culinary Kids held at 5:30 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Registration required. 570-286-2461
BOOK DRIVE/Sunbury
The Friends of the Degenstein Community Library are in need of good used books for their upcoming annual book sale in April. A book drive will be held 1-4 p.m. for people to donate their books. No magazines, VHS tapes, encyclopedia sets, textbooks, or books that are dirty/torn/musty. Bring books to the ground floor of the library on 40 S. 5th St. Volunteers will be there to accept them.