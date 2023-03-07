MARCH 7
GEISINGER MOBILE HEALTH BUS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features Geisinger Mobile Health Bus laboratory collection services for blood draws and urine samples in the parking lot every Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointment is necessary for lab services. Geisinger patients can self-schedule an appointment via MyGeisinger. A doctor's order is required for non-geisinger patients.
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features cycling 8-9 a.m.; Zumba Gold 9-10 a.m.; Central PA Foodbank food distribution 1-2 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
SCREENINGS/Beaver Springs
Mobile Health of Evangelical offers free blood pressure, blood glucose, bone density, and lipid point of care screenings 7-10 a.m. at Remmey — The Pallet Company, 3685 Sawmill Road. Sponsored by Remmey — The Pallet Company. To find out more about the services available through Mobile Health of Evangelical and where it will be stopping, call 1-833-251-0187 or visit www.EvanHospital.com/MobileHealth.
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. No fees and everyone welcome. Lessons precede the play if requested.
USED PUZZLE SALE/Elysburg
Ralpho Township Public Library Used Puzzle Sale held 1-7 p.m. at 206 S. Market St. Recently restocked.
STORY & ACTIVITY TIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at West End Library. In-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested getting ready for kindergarten activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Parents must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773, or registering online.
DR. SEUSS DAY/Laurelton
Dr. Seuss Day, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at The West End Library. Celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday at Preschool Story and Activity Time. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773, or registering online.
GAMES, PUZZLES, I-PADS & BINGO/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, i-Pads, and Smart T.V. Tuesday Night Bingo, open to the public, held from 5-8 p.m.
PARKINSON'S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
Parkinson’s Exercise Program, a functional exercise program for people living with Parkinson’s disease, meets 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org to register.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club, 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Preschool Storytime, 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Miss Alicia to sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
PERFORMANCE/Lewisburg
The Weis Center for the Performing Arts will present the Family Discovery performance The Griegol by Trick of the Light Theatre at 7:30 p.m. in the Concert Hall. An eerie, elegant wordless tale about death, love, grief and monsters. Suggested for ages 10+. Tickets are $20/adults, $16/seniors 62+ and subscribers, $10/youth 18 and under, $10/Bucknell employees and retirees (limit 2), free for Bucknell students and $10 for non-Bucknell students (limit 2). Tickets can be reserved by calling 570-577-1000 or online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice.
SCREENINGS/McClure
Mobile Health of Evangelical offers free blood pressure, blood glucose, bone density, and lipid point of care screenings 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at McClure Veterans Memorial Pool, 32 E. Ohio St. Sponsored by Remmey — The Pallet Company. To find out more about the services available through Mobile Health of Evangelical and where it will be stopping, call 1-833-251-0187 or visit www.EvanHospital.com/MobileHealth.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. every Tuesday at Milton American Legion, 401 N. Front St. Eight flavors to choose from. Cost: $10/dozen eat in or $11/dozen take out. 570-742-4632.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:15 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Smooth Country performs 6-9 p.m. at the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, Route 11, next to Surplus Outlet. Open to public. Info: 570-473-3331.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop open to residents of Snyder/Union counties, located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
BINGO/Sunbury
Bingo begins at 6 p.m. at The Diner, 425 Market St. Doors open at 4. Info: 570-917-4613.
ARM CHAIR AEROBICS/Sunbury
Arm chair aerobics, 10 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
STORYTIME, STOCK MARKET GAME/Sunbury
Story Time, 11 a.m.; Wee Cook at 12:30 p.m. (registration required); Stock Market Game at 4:30 p.m. (registration required) and Mother Goose on the Loose at 5 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. 570-286-2461
MARCH 8
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Elm St., features toning/sculpting 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
HOMESCHOOL HANGOUT/Bloomsburg
Homeschool Hangouts meet 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bloomsburg Children's Museum. Parent/child activities are designed to complement concepts taught in the homeschool curriculum, grades K-12. Discounted admission for homeschool families ($5/person).
USED PUZZLE SALE/Elysburg
Ralpho Township Public Library Used Puzzle Sale held 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 206 S. Market St. Recently restocked.
STORYTIME WITH MAVERICK/Laurelton
Storytime with Maverick, 4:30 p.m. at The West End Library. Children and their parents/caregivers can attend a special storytime with Maverick and Miss Wendy.
GAMES, PUZZLES, I-PADS/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, i-Pads, and Smart T.V.
LENTEN SERVICES/Lewisburg
Wednesdays, through March 29, Christ’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 100 S. Third St., hold Holden Evening Prayer Worship Services at 7:30 p.m. Prior to the service, a Lenten supper will be held in the lower church hall at 6:30. A modest freewill offering is suggested. Members of the community are encouraged and welcome to attend both functions. The suppers offer a selection of soups, salad, and desserts. The church will also offer a Soup & Scripture luncheon at noon, in the lower church hall. Everyone is welcome to attend, enjoying a soup and sandwich lunch with a devotional given by one of the Lewisburg area clergy members. The luncheons continue through March 29. The meal and devotional time lasts about one hour. The Lenten services lead up to Holy Week and culminate in the celebration of Easter. Info: www.christlutheranlewisburg,org or 570-524-0745.
TODDLER STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Storytime, 9:30-10 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Ms. Mary for an in-person storytime with books, songs, rhymes, finger plays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 1-2. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
TRIP REGISTRATION DEADLINE/Middleburg
Middleburg Boy Scout Troop 415 is sponsoring a bus trip to Arlington, Va. and Washington D.C. on April 22. Enjoy the day visiting The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington and then visit the sites on your own in Washington, D.C. There will be a lunch stop too. Youth will need to be accompanied by an adult. On the way home, there will be a dinner stop. Bus travelers will meet at the Susquehanna Valley Mall at 6 a.m. and return at approximately 10:30 p.m. Cost is $55, not including lunch, dinner, tourist sites, and souvenirs. Registration and payment should be sent to Jaimee Fisher by March 8. Info: 570-492-8292.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
NICKEL BINGO/Middleburg
Nickel Bingo begins at 10:30 a.m. at Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Mifflinburg
Western Union County Food Pantry — Hope’s Haven Food Pantry serves residents of Union County each Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at Christ’s United Lutheran Church. For those who have food insecurity. Located 3 ½ miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy.
MEAL & PRAYER/Mifflinburg
An evening meal available starting at 6 p.m. and an evening Holden prayer and devotion service at 7 p.m. at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 404 Market St.
INTRO TO GOOGLE DRIVE/Mifflinburg
Intro to Google Drive, 3-4 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Learn what Google Drive is and how to organize files and create new documents. Also learn about Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
STORYTIME/Mifflinburg
Toddler/Preschool Discovery Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. A weekly storytime with Ms. Sheila for children 2-5 years of age and their parents/caregivers. Crafts, games, and hands-on activities are provided to reinforce the theme and engage the children in creative play and learning.
SPECIAL STITCHES/Mifflinburg
Special Stitches Group, 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Connect with knitters and crocheters. Enjoy friendly conversation and share tips and tricks as you work on your latest project. An instructor is on hand to teach knitting basics for beginners. The library has a supply of yarn and needles. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
FOOD PANTRY/Millmont
Hope’s Haven Food Pantry continues to serve residents of Union County weekly, each Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m., at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, a.k.a. “Four Bells Church.” If you have a food insecurity, please visit. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy. Church is located 3.5 miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45 at 13765 Old Turnpike Road. Info: email administrator@4bellsfood.com, call 570-716-5601, or visit the church website, www.4bellschurch.com or Facebook page.
FREE MEAL/Milton
A free meal served at 6 p.m. every Wednesday at First Presbyterian Church, 47 Walnut St. Music and message after the meal.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-374-0255.
MOTHER GOOSE ON THE LOOSE/Selinsgrove
Join Miss Lubow for Mother Goose on the Loose at 10 a.m. at the Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, 1 N. High St. Info: 570-374-7163.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop open to residents of Snyder/Union counties, located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170.
STORYTIME/Selinsgrove
Mother Goose on the Loose Story Time, 10 a.m. at Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, 1 N. High St.
YOGA/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers yoga classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
TO-GO MEALS/Sunbury
The Salvation Army, 40 S. Fourth St., will serve To-Go Meals, Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m.
OPEN MIC/Sunbury
Acoustic Guitar Open Mic, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
BINGO, CARDS, TAX HELP/Sunbury
Sunbury Adult Community Center is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and featuring Bingo at 12:30 p.m.; cards (31) at 2 p.m.; and PA State Personal Taxes and PA Property and Rent Rebate Help 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
GEEZER NIGHT/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
READING NOMADS/Sunbury
Reading Nomads, 6:30 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
STORY TIME, WEE ART, JR. BUILDERS CREW/Sunbury
Mother Goose on the Loose, 11 a.m.; Wee Art for ages 15 months to 5 years, 11:45 a.m.(registration required); Junior Builders Crew, 4 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. 570-286-2461
MARCH 9
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. features Zumba Gold 9-10 a.m.; Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; R.I.P.P.E.D. 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
LGBTQ FAMILIES MEETING/Danville
Via Zoom, 7-8 p.m., PFLAG Danville/Susquehanna Valley invites family of LGBTQ children of any age, allies and members of the LGBTQ community age 18+ to hear guest speaker Gabe Taylor, Youth Programs Director at the LGBT Center of Central PA. Advance registration is required at danvillepflag@gmail.com
USED PUZZLE SALE/Elysburg
Ralpho Township Public Library Used Puzzle Sale held 1-7 p.m. at 206 S. Market St. Recently restocked.
WEST END READERS/Laurelton
West End Readers, 6-7 p.m. at The West End Library. Connect with fellow book lovers as they discuss The Pelican Brief by John Grisham. Each month the group will select and discuss a new book. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library, or registering online.
PARKINSON'S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
Parkinson’s Exercise Program, a functional exercise program for people living with Parkinson’s disease, meets 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org to register.
GAMES, PUZZLES, I-PADS/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, i-Pads, and Smart T.V.
GED CLASSES/Middleburg
Free GED classes to prepare for the GED or college entrance exam held 9 a.m. to noon every Thursday at the Middleburg Borough Building Community Room (third floor). Info: 570-523-7755, ext. 2379. To register for class visit www.csiu.org/AdultEd to complete the online application.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
SILLY SEUSS STORYTIME/Mifflinburg
Silly Seuss Storytime and S.T.E.A.M., 4:30-5:30 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. This is a Seuss-themed evening storytime. Enjoy games, crafts, and S.T.E.A.M. activities. For ages 0-11. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
TEEN LEADERS CLUB/Miffllinburg
Hanging Out with a Purpose Teen Leaders Club meets 3-4:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Mifflinburg YMCA, 333 E. Chestnut St. For students in grades 6-9. There is no cost to join the club and receive free YMCA membership for active club members. To register, call 570-966-7273, in person, or online at www.gsvymca.org. Info: Angela Haines at ahaines@gsvymca.org.
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. at the Milton Moose, 139 S. Front St.
SCREENINGS/Milton
Mobile Health of Evangelical offers free blood pressure, blood glucose, bone density, and lipid point of care screenings 2-5 p.m. at Saint Paul’s UCC, 1125 Mahoning St. To find out more about the services available through Mobile Health of Evangelical and where it will be stopping, call 1-833-251-0187 or visit www.EvanHospital.com/MobileHealth.
MUSICAL/Milton
Meadowbrook Christian School, 363 Stamm Road, will present the musical “Guys and Dolls” at 7 p.m. in the school auditorium. General admission tickets may be purchased for $8 for students and $10 for adults. Tickets are available at the school receptionist office from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, at the Well Read Bookstore during regular store hours, or at the door before each show. Info: 570-742-2638.
FREE DINNER/Port Trevorton
Hope UMC Outreach & Missions Team of Port Trevorton, 1623 Main St., will host a free community dinner from 5-6:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall. Meal will be eat-in or take-out and include lasagna, salad, garlic bread, and dessert.
STORIES & STATIONS/Selinsgrove
Stories & Stations with Miss Sue and Miss Lubos held 10-11 a.m. at the Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, 1 N. High St. Theme: Luck of the Irish. Info: 570-374-7163.
JULIUS CAESAR/Selinsgrove
The Aquila Theatre will present Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar” at 7:30 p.m. at Susquehanna University, in the Degenstein Center Theater in the Charles B. Degenstein Campus Center. Tickets are $20/adults, $15/seniors, and $5/non-SU students. Tickets can be purchased at the campus box office or online at https://susqu.universitytickets.com/.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop open to residents of Snyder/Union counties, located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
KARAOKE THURSDAYS/Sunbury
Karaoke Thursday begins at 6:30 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
BIBLE STUDY, EXERCISE, CARDS/Sunbury
Sunbury Adult Community Center is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and featuring Bible study at 9; chair exercise at 10; card party and Bingo at 12:30 p.m.; and Cards (31) at 2.
GRIEF GROUP, KNITTING CLUB/Sunbury
Grief Group meets at 1:30 p.m. and Knitting Club at 3 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Jeff Oshetski and Mark Sosnoskie perform 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
COFFEE HOUR/Williamsport
The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society will host Barb Weiss at its first Coffee Hour of 2023, at 10 a.m. in the Community Room of the Taber Museum, 858 W. Fourth St. Weiss will be conducting handwriting analysis for the audience participants. The lecture is free and open to the public. Parking is available behind the museum or on the street. Info: 570-326-3326 or www.tabermuseum.org.
MARCH 10
ART SHOW/Bloomsburg
The seventh annual high school art show held 5-6 p.m. at the Bloomsburg Children's Museum. Talented young adult artists from area high schools will be showcased in this exclusive juried art exhibition. Photography, drawing, painting, and collage are all part of the fun. Prizes are awarded to top-scoring artists. Free to enter.
MUSIC TOGETHER/Bloomsburg
Music Together of Bloomsburg meets 10:15-11 a.m. every Friday at the Bloomsburg Children's Museum. Child development researchers have found that grouping together children of varying ages fosters natural, family-style learning. The hallmark of the Music Together program, the Mixed-age Class gives children the environment they need to grow musically while interacting both socially and musically with peers of different ages. Register online: www.musictogetherofbloomsburg.com
USED PUZZLE SALE/Elysburg
Ralpho Township Public Library Used Puzzle Sale held 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 206 S. Market St. Recently restocked.
BABY STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Baby Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. A storytime based on the “Mother Goose on the Loose” program, which shows that children learn best through routine and repetition in a nurturing environment. Learn songs, rhymes, fingerplays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 0-2. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
SENSORY FRIENDLY FAMILY NIGHT/Lewisburg
Sensory Friendly Family Night, 4-7 p.m. at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. A special Museum event for children with autism spectrum or sensory processing disorders. The Museum will limit capacity, turn down sounds and lights, and provide adaptive equipment to offer a safe and fun experience for all. These programs are sponsored by the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way and are free for participants. Recommended for all ages and registration is required. Purchase a ticket for each family member attending, 2 year and older. To register: https://bit.ly/3wEnKQq
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
LEGO CLUB/Middleburg
Boyer Mennonite Church, 1472 W. Ridge Road, will be host a Lego Club specifically geared towards children ages 5-15, but a toddler-friendly area will be available for younger children with parental supervision. Registration (for those who have not pre-registered) will begin at 6:45 p.m. with the Lego Club being held from 7-8 p.m. For updates or additional information check the Boyer Mennonite Church Facebook page or call 570-540-6067.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
WORKSHOP REGISTRATION DEADLINE/Middleburg
The Snyder County Conservation District will hold free workshops to show farmers, livestock owners and horse operations how to write their very own manure management plans (MMPs). Workshops will be held March 14 at the Conservation District Office, 10541 Route 522. One workshop will be held from 9 a.m. to noon and the other workshop will be held from 6-9 p.m. Participants will leave the workshop with knowledge and information to complete a manure management plan that meets current PA Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) regulations. To register or ask questions by calling Barry Spangler, ag. conservation technician, at 570-837-3000, ext. 5, by Friday, March 10.
LENTEN FISH SUPPER/Milton
A Lenten fish dinner served 4-6 p.m. at St. Joseph Parish Center, 854 Cemetery Road. Includes breaded fish, potatoes, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, coleslaw, dinner roll and dessert. Take-out only. Cost: $14.
DRIVE-THRU FISH FRY/Milton
A drive thru fish fry served 4-6 p.m. at Crossroads Nazarene Church, 71 Nazarene Lane. Cost/$12 and includes fish, basil green beans, macaroni and cheese, dessert. Pre-orders available. Info: Matt at 570-490-1626.
MUSICAL/Milton
Meadowbrook Christian School, 363 Stamm Road, will present the musical “Guys and Dolls” at 7 p.m. in the school auditorium. General admission tickets may be purchased for $8 for students and $10 for adults. Tickets are available at the school receptionist office from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, at the Well Read Bookstore during regular store hours, or at the door before each show. Info: 570-742-2638.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
John Derk performs 7-9 p.m. at the Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Frank Wicher performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
NICKEL BINGO & CARDS/Sunbury
Sunbury Adult Community Center is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and featuring TV at 8:30 a.m.; Nickel Bingo at 12:30 p.m.; and cards (31) at 2.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Check 1 Two performs 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
ARM CHAIR AEROBICS, CULTURES & FOODS OF ASIA/Sunbury
Arm chair aerobics meet at 10 a.m. and Cultures & Foods of Asia at 5 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
STORY TIME/Sunbury
Cats in Books Storytime, 11 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Registration required. 570-286-2461
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Allan Coombs performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
MARCH 11
TRIVIA NIGHT/Danville
Trivia Night begins at 5 p.m. at Mooresburg Presbyterian Church, 21 Church Road. Info: 570-275-2754.
FREE MEAL/Danville
A free grab-n-go meal distributed starting at 11 a.m. at Jubilee Kitchen located at Trinity Lutheran Church. The meal this week is provided by the Danville Rotary.
BASIC CROCHET/Laurelton
Basic Crochet, 10 a.m. to noon at The West End Library. Learn to crochet. Bring your own size 7, 8, or 9 crochet hook. There is a good supply of yarn available at the library. If you want to bring your own yarn, make sure it is 4-ply knitting worsted in a solid color. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library, or registering online.
CONTRA DANCE/Lewisburg
Contra dance, 7-10 p.m. at Lewisburg’s Donald Heiter Community Center. Bob Nicholson will be calling to the live music of Contra Rebels. Contra dances are easy and energetic. A basic review begins at 7. All dances are taught and called. No experience or partner needed; newcomers of all ages are always welcome. Striving to be welcoming and inclusive, regardless of age, skill level, gender identity, cultural/national heritage. Wear comfortable clothes, and soft soled, non-marking shoes. Admission: $10/adults; under 16 free; $5/for students with current ID. For everyone’s safety, because we dance together indoors, proof of up-to-date COVID vaccination and a well-fitting KN95 mask are required. Info: Betsy or Jeff at 570-524-2104.
DANCE IN NATURE/Lewisburg
The Merrill W. Linn Conservancy is hosting Dance in Nature with Kelly Knox, a Nature's Explorer program for children ages 4-10 from 2-3:30 p.m. at Dale's Ridge Trail. This program is in coordination with the Lewisburg Children's Museum, Union County Historical Society, and Bucknell University. Cost: $7/family. Space is limited. Registration required. Register at: https://bit.ly/3Jg1149
PAWS TO READ CELEBRATION/Lewisburg
Paws to Read with Susquehanna Service DogsCelebrate Paws to Read Month by attending a special ex-STREAM Saturday featuring SSD-Cotton from Susquehanna Service Dogs and his raiser, Deb Barrick, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. Enjoy a story (at 10:30 and again at 11:30 a.m.) about the journey from puppy to service dog, meet SSD-Cotton and even help him with a puzzle. Recommended for children 2 years and older and is included with general admission or membership.
PERFORMANCE/Lewisburg
The Weis Center for the Performing Arts will present the Family Discovery performance Divi Roxx Kids at 1 p.m. in the Concert Hall. The Bloomsburg Children’s Museum will offer free pre-performance activities from 12-12:45 p.m. in the Atrium. Activities will include: making a rocking guitar and tambourines, as well as a green screen photo booth. Run time: 75 minutes, no intermission. Suggested for all ages. Divi Roxx Kids is dedicated to enriching the lives of children and young adults through inspiring, empowering and entertaining music and media that educate and guide them to be the best versions of themselves. Tickets are $10/adults, $5/youth 18 and under: $5. No discounts may be applied. Tickets can be reserved by calling 570-577-1000 or online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice. Tickets also available in person from several locations including the Weis Center lobby (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and the CAP Center Box Office, located on the ground floor of the Elaine Langone Center (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.).
SPUDFEST-TO-GO TICKET SALE ENDS/Mifflinburg
Herr Memorial Library’s sixth annual baked potato fundraiser: Spudfest held March 17 at Herr Memorial Library, 500 Market St. Customize your baked potato with a variety of toppings like Cheez Wiz, bacon bits, cooked broccoli, butter, sour cream, sautéed onions, chives and chili. A choice of drink and dessert are included. Spudfest To-Go is carryout only and advanced ticket purchase is required. Cost is $10 for adults, $6 for children ages 4-10, and children 3 and under are free (ticket still required). Ticket holders are asked to pick up their meals at the library between 5 and 7 p.m. Ticket sales end March 11. Buy tickets at the library or online https://shopsmol.com/product/spudfest-2023/. Proceeds benefit Herr Memorial Library. Info: 570-966-0831.
SPRINGTIME PLANTERS/Mifflinburg
Create Springtime Planters during library hours at Herr Memorial Library. Paint a pot and plant some seeds that you can watch grow this spring.
MUSICAL/Milton
Meadowbrook Christian School, 363 Stamm Road, will present the musical “Guys and Dolls” at 2 p.m. in the school auditorium. General admission tickets may be purchased for $8 for students and $10 for adults. Tickets are available at the school receptionist office from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, at the Well Read Bookstore during regular store hours, or at the door before each show. Info: 570-742-2638.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
The Ann Kerstetter Band performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Ricky Kuhns performs 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
BREAKFAST/Sunbury
All-you-can-eat breakfast served 7:30-11:30 a.m. at Masonic Temple, 220 Market St. Cost: $10/adults; $7/under 10; and free for children younger than 2. Includes: sausage, bacon, pancakes, eggs, potatoes, meat gravy and biscuits, coffee, tea, milk, sweets.
STORY TIME/Sunbury
Do Ri Me Story Time, 11 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Dream Catchers perform 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
HAM DINNER/Watsontown
A ham dinner served 4-6 p.m. at Holy Spirit Evangelical Lutheran Church, 10275 State Route 44. Includes scalloped potatoes, vegetable, dessert and beverage. Cost is a donation of $12/adults and $6/children. Dine in or take out.
MARCH 12
HISTORICAL SOCIETY/Beavertown
The Beavertown Historical Society, 111 W. Walnut St., will be open 1-3 p.m. or by appointment by calling Karen Burns at 570-658-7385. This is the last time that the Kearns business will be featured in the museum. Snow date: March 19.
MAHONEY BROTHERS/Brady
The Mahoney Brothers will perform at 4 p.m. at the Brady Fire Company banquet hall. Doors open at 3. Tickets: $20 available at Academy Sports in Mount Carmel, Subway in Coal Township Walmart, and Brady Fire Company. Info: Joe Cesari at 570-373-3561.
SAFARI SATURDAY/Lewisburg
Safari Sundays, 1-1:45 p.m. at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. Join Miss Sydney, a Bucknell University's Education and Animal Behavior Department major, as she helps us learn about some unique animals, where they live, and other fun facts about these interesting creatures with activities to follow. This program is free with general admission and recommended for children ages 3 and up.
HAM DINNER/McClure
The McClure Volunteer Fire Company will serve a ham dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The meal will consist of ham, browned potatoes, filling, gravy, two vegetables and assorted desserts. Cost: $12/ages 13 and older; $6/ages 6-12; and free for children five and younger. Dine in or take out available.
CASH BINGO/Selinsgrove
Cash Bingo begins at 2 p.m. at 105 S. Market St. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. Food and drinks available. Benefits go towards the 200th anniversary.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Jaded Acoustics performs 3-5 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
PURSE BINGO/Watsontown
A Purse Bingo held at the Watson Inn. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. with an early bird at 12:45 p.m. and Bingo beginning at 1. Cost: $20/20 games advance tickets; $25/20 games at the door. Early bird and specials are extra. Info: 570-713-9845.
MARCH 13
USED PUZZLE SALE/Elysburg
Ralpho Township Public Library Used Puzzle Sale held 1-7 p.m. at 206 S. Market St. Recently restocked.
INTRO TO GOOGLE DRIVE/Lewisburg
Intro to Google Drive, 6-7 p.m. at. The Public Library for Union County. Learn what Google Drive is and how to organize files and create new documents. Also learn about Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
TODDLER TIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Time, an interactive program for children ages 2-5 and their caregivers, 10:30-11 a.m. at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. Includes a story, sing-a-long, and/or hands-on learning activities. Program is included with general admission or membership.
STRETCHING FOOD DOLLARS/Middleburg
Scarlett, a nutritionist, will talk about “Stretching the food dollar” at 10 a.m. at the Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road. Free and open to the public program. Info: Chris at 570-837-6200.
STRETCHING THE FOOD DOLLAR/Middleburg
Scarlet, a nutritionist, will talk about “Stretching the Food Dollar” at 10:30 a.m. at Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road. Info: Chris at 570-837-6200. Free and open to the public.
TEEN CAFE/Mifflinburg
Teen Cafe, 3:30-5 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Enjoy a warm cup of coffee or cocoa and good conversation. Meet up with friends or make new ones while playing fun games together. For grades 6-12. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
BOOK BINGO & CULTURES & FOODS OF ASIA/Sunbury
Book Bingo begins at 2 p.m. and Cultures & Foods of Asia at 5 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
MARCH 14
USED PUZZLE SALE/Elysburg
Ralpho Township Public Library Used Puzzle Sale held 1-7 p.m. at 206 S. Market St. Recently restocked.
PIE DAY/Laurelton
Celebrate the mathematical constant pi (π) and eat lots of pie from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the West End Library, 45 Ball Park Road. Enjoy a slice of pie and a cup of coffee for $1 each. Buy a whole pie for $8. A variety of pies are available. Eat in or take out. Info: 570-922-4773.
STORY & ACTIVITY TIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at West End Library. In-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested getting ready for kindergarten activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Parents must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773, or registering online.
LEGO NIGHT/Lewisburg
Lego Night, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Whether you're a great Lego builder or a first timer, this is the place for you. Work on your own creation or build together as a team. The library provides the Legos, while the kids provide the imagination. All materials must stay at the library, so bring a camera to capture your creations. Legos are cleaned after each session. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Preschool Storytime, 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Miss Alicia to sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club, 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
BOOK DISCUSSION GROUP/Selinsgrove
Morning Book Discussion Group meets 10-11 a.m. at the Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, 1 N. High St. Discussing The Magician by Colm Tolbin. Info: 570-374-7163.
ARM CHAIR AEROBICS/Sunbury
Arm chair aerobics, 10 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
MARCH 15
FOOD GIVEAWAY/Beavertown
Helping Hands, Helping Others Inc. is hosting a food giveaway, 10-11 a.m. at the Beavertown Hillbilly Fever carnival grounds off East Sassafras. Always the third Wednesday in the month. Don't arrive before 9:30 a.m.; there will be plenty of food available. Volunteers are needed and should arrive at 8:30 to get organized. Any size donation is appreciated and is a 501-C3 tax donation to PO Box 151, Beavertown, PA 17813. Not government funded, so there are no income guidelines.
USED PUZZLE SALE/Elysburg
Ralpho Township Public Library Used Puzzle Sale held 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 206 S. Market St. Recently restocked.
LENTEN SERVICES/Lewisburg
Wednesdays, through March 29, Christ’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 100 S. Third St., hold Holden Evening Prayer Worship Services at 7:30 p.m. Prior to the service, a Lenten supper will be held in the lower church hall at 6:30. A modest freewill offering is suggested. Members of the community are encouraged and welcome to attend both functions. The suppers offer a selection of soups, salad, and desserts. The church will also offer a Soup & Scripture luncheon at noon, in the lower church hall. Everyone is welcome to attend, enjoying a soup and sandwich lunch with a devotional given by one of the Lewisburg area clergy members. The luncheons continue through March 29. The meal and devotional time lasts about one hour. The Lenten services lead up to Holy Week and culminate in the celebration of Easter. Info: www.christlutheranlewisburg,org or 570-524-0745.
TODDLER STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Storytime, 9:30-10 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Ms. Mary for an in-person storytime with books, songs, rhymes, finger plays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 1-2. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
BLOOD PRESSURE CHECKS/Middleburg
Shannon Wilson from Encompass Health of Geisinger will check blood pressures at 10:30 a.m. at the Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road. Free and open to the public.
STORYTIME/Mifflinburg
Toddler/Preschool Discovery Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. A weekly storytime with Ms. Sheila for children 2-5 years of age and their parents/caregivers. Crafts, games, and hands-on activities are provided to reinforce the theme and engage the children in creative play and learning.
SPECIAL STITCHES/Mifflinburg
Special Stitches Group, 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Connect with knitters and crocheters. Enjoy friendly conversation and share tips and tricks as you work on your latest project. An instructor is on hand to teach knitting basics for beginners. The library has a supply of yarn and needles. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
MEAL & PRAYER/New Berlin
An evening meal available starting at 6 p.m. and an evening Holden prayer and devotion service at 7 p.m. at Messiah Evangelical Lutheran Church, 308 Market St.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella's Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-374-0255.
SCREENINGS/Sunbury
Mobile Health of Evangelical offers free blood pressure, blood glucose, bone density, and lipid point of care screenings 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sunbury YMCA, 1150 N. 4th St. To find out more about the services available through Mobile Health of Evangelical and where it will be stopping, call 1-833-251-0187 or visit www.EvanHospital.com/MobileHealth.
BINGO, CARDS, TAX HELP/Sunbury
Sunbury Adult Community Center is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and featuring Bingo at 12:30 p.m.; cards (31) at 2 p.m.; and PA State Personal Taxes and PA Property and Rent Rebate Help 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
GEEZER NIGHT/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.