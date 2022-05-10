TODAY
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Today at the Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., Zumba Gold 8:45-9:30 p.m.; Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; food distribution 1:30 p.m.; baby and tot essentials distribution 1:30-4 p.m.; cycling 8-9 a.m.; open basketball 6-9 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. No fees and everyone welcome. Lessons precede the play if requested.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time meets 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the West End Library. In-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested "getting ready for kindergarten" activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Parents must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773 or registering online.
CHILDREN'S STORY HOUR/Lewisburg
Children's Story Hour, 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday at The Himmelreich Memorial Library, 18 Market St. Led by Nancy Neilson and friends — an hour of stories and fun. Tales of inspiration for kids of all ages. No charge.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club meets 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
TAKE HOME CRAFT/Lewisburg
Coffee Filter Peonies Take-Home Craft available during business hours at The Public Library for Union County. Let your house bloom this spring with an easy and fun coffee filter craft — pick up your supplies and directions. First come first serve while supplies last.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Preschool Storytime meets 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Miss Alicia to sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.
CRAFT/Lewisburg
Children make a bubble sea snake using a clean empty plastic bottle, 4-6:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Please wear clothing and shoes that can get wet. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.
WALKING CLUB/Mifflinburg
Walking Club meets at 6 p.m. at the Mifflinburg YMCA. Everyone is welcome. You do not need a YMCA membership to participate. Meet the group, make new friends and get some fresh air. Expect a 30-45 minute walk on the rail trail or through town. Info: YMCA at 570-966-7273.
EMERGENCY ACTION PLAN TRAINING/Milton
From 9-10 a.m., SEDA-COG and the American Red Cross are partnering to host an Emergency Action Plan training session, at the Central PA Chamber of Commerce, 30 Lawton Lane. Light refreshments will be served. Registration is required and can be found online at https://seda-cog.org/events/event/emergency-action-plan-training/. This in-person workshop delivers the means and the contacts for businesses to work at their own pace to upgrade their level of preparedness. There are tools to enhance already existing emergency plans and to build plans from scratch.
CHINESE AUCTION/Milton
A Chinese auction held May 7-14 at the Milton American Legion, Post 71, 401 N. Front St. Doors open at noon. Winners drawn at 5 p.m. May 14 (need not be present to win). Bartenders have tickets daily from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the club. Info: 570-742-4632.
FOOD BANK/Mount Pleasant Mills
The Mount Pleasant Mills United Methodist Church will host its Table of Grace Food Bank at the Emmanuel United Methodist Church, Route 35, on the second Tuesday of each month from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 5-6 p.m. There is no charge for items which include things such as canned goods, potatoes, hot or cold cereal, eggs, cheese, some paper products, pasta, and some personal hygiene items plus more. Items vary from month to month. Info: Call 570-539-8915 on Tuesdays from 9 a.m to 1 p.m.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:30 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Smooth Country performs 6-9 p.m. at the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, Route 11, next to Surplus Outlet. Open to public. Info: 570-473-3331.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
HIP 450 performs classic rock with an acoustic attitude, 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Penn's Tavern, 113 River Road, Route 147. Weather permitting.
1, 2, 3 YOU & ME/Sunbury
1, 2, 3 You & Me meets at 11 a.m. at the Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St. For ages 12 months to 4 years. Play, socialize and talk with local resource professionals. Topics include: vision health, summer time safety, movement, dental health and poison prevention. Older/younger siblings are welcome to come along. Registration is required by calling 570-286-2461.
BINGO, LUNCH, PRESENTATION/West Milton
OAKS Senior Center, located 2 miles west of West Milton, at United In Christ Lutheran Church, 1875 Churches Road (one of the “twin churches”), will be hold their monthly senior center. Come for free bingo with prizes, a presentation on ECHO housing by Union-Snyder Agency On Aging, followed by free lunch. Doors open at 10 a.m. Info: 570-568-2254.
WEDNESDAY
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Today at the Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Elm St., body sculpting and toning 6-7 p.m.; kickboxing 6-7 p.m.; yoga 7-8 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
RESEARCH/Danville
The Genealogy room of the Montour County Historical Society will be open Wednesday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon. Members and non-members of MCHS, will be charged $2/hour for research in the room, $5/hour to have research done by volunteers. 25¢ per copy will be charged. If research is done by the volunteers for you payment will be needed before the research will be sent to you. If you have any questions contact Sylvia at 570-854-9920 or Rebecca at 570-764-1393. Enter the door at the Boyd House from the parking lot across from the back door of the Montgomery House, up four steps. If handicapped access is needed, call the above phone numbers when in parking lot and you will directed to the accessible entrance.
COMEDY NIGHT/Lewisburg
Wednesday Night Comedy at the Bull Run, with Bill Russum and Billy Kell, starts at 8 p.m. at the Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St. Sign up starts at 7:30. Info: 570-524-2572.
TODDLER STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Storytime held 9:30-10 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Ms. Mary for an in-person storytime with books, songs, rhymes, finger plays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 1-2. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.
MOVIE SCREENING/Lewisburg
Local non-profits SUN Soroptimist and Transitions of PA will co-host a screening of the documentary Wisdom of Trauma at 6:30 p.m. at The Campus Theatre. Wisdom of Trauma is a 90-minute documentary featuring Dr. Gabor Maté, a renowned expert on addiction, trauma, and childhood development. The documentary focuses on creating a more trauma-informed society. Following the screening, a brief panel discussion with local experts will allow community members and professionals to learn more about local resources.
SPECIAL STICHES/Mifflinburg
Special Stitches Group meets 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Join knitters and crocheters of all skill levels. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.
TODDLER/PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Mifflinburg
Toddler/Preschool Discovery Storytime presented 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. A storytime with Ms. Sheila for children 2-5 years of age and their parents/caregivers. Crafts, games, and hands-on activities are provided to reinforce the theme and engage the children in creative play and learning. Register to attend by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Mifflinburg
Western Union County Food Pantry — Hope’s Haven Food Pantry serves residents of Union County each Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at Christ’s United Lutheran Church. For those who have food insecurity. Located 3 ½ miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy.
FOOD PANTRY/Millmont
Hope’s Haven Food Pantry continues to serve residents of Union County weekly, each Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m., at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, a.k.a. “Four Bells Church.” If you have a food insecurity, please visit. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy. Church is located 3.5 miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45 at 13765 Old Turnpike Road. Info: email administrator@4bellsfood.com, call 570-716-5601, or visit the church website, www.4bellschurch.com or Facebook page.
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL/Milton
The First Presbyterian Church of Milton, 47 Walnut St., is sponsoring a free community meal at 6 p.m. sharp, every Wednesday night. Menu varies. A short hymn sing and message to follow.
CHINESE AUCTION/Milton
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-374-0255.
STORYTIME/Selinsgrove
Mother Goose on the Loose Story Time, 10 a.m. at Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, 1 N. High St.
TO-GO MEALS/Sunbury
The Salvation Army, 40 S. Fourth St., will serve To-Go Meals, Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m.
OPEN MIC/Sunbury
Acoustic Guitar Open Mic, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
GEEZER NIGHT/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
MEMBERS JOURNAL, LUNCH, BINGO/Sunbury
Sunbury Adult Community Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features TV, news discussion at 8:30 a.m., Members Journal at 10, lunch at 11:30, members meeting at 12:30. No Bingo today.
THURSDAY
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Programs today at the Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. Cycling 8-9 a.m.; Zumba Gold 8:45-9:30 a.m.; Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; R.I.P.P.E.D. 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
READING CLUB/Laurelton
West End Readers meet 6-7 p.m. at the West End Library. Connect with fellow book lovers as they discuss Goodbye to Yesterday by Wanda E. Brunstetter. Each month our group selects and discusses a new book. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library or registering online.
ART WORKSHOP/Lewisburg
Spring into Art Workshop Series, 4-6 p.m. May 12, 4-6 p.m. May 13, and 10 a.m. to noon May 14, at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. Spring into Art with this re-imagined Arts Festival-inspired program. The three-day event will introduce young artists to a variety of projects that evoke creative thinking, unique techniques, and fun approaches to the basic principles of art. The workshop is led by local artist Brianne Croteau and specific themes for each day will include observation, composition, and realism/abstraction (each day will be a new project). Classes will be both fun and educational, and each day will end in a round-table critique where students learn how to constructively review and assess their own and each other’s work. This is a drop-off program. Recommended for children 8-12. Activities will be held outside weather permitting. Sign up for 1 or all. Cost is $15 per workshop. In the event of inclement weather, activities will be moved indoors. LCM Member? Use coupon code "SpringArt" at check out. Memberships will be verified. Registration required: https://bit.ly/3j1lWK4
CONVERSATION SPANISH/Lewisburg
Conversational Spanish, 7-8 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Linda Kander, Spanish Language Coach, provides an informal setting to learn or to brush up your skills. All levels welcome. Classes are adapted to accommodate the varied skill levels. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
SHOW/Lewisburg
The Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St., presents Mark Viola and Bill Russum with Billy Kelly at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Cost: $5/person. Two drink minimum, $2 off apps. Info: 570-524-2572 or www.thebullruntaphouse.com
WALKING CLUB/Mifflinburg
Walking Club meets at 6 p.m. at the Mifflinburg YMCA. Everyone is welcome. You do not need a YMCA membership to participate. Meet the group, make new friends and get some fresh air. Expect a 30-45 minute walk on the rail trail or through town. Info: YMCA at 570-966-7273.
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. at the Milton Moose, 139 S. Front St.
CHINESE AUCTION/Milton
FREE MEAL/Port Trevorton
Hope UMC Outreach & Missions Team of Port Trevorton, 1623 Main St., will serve a free community dinner from 5-6:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall. Eat in or take out. Includes ham potpie, red beets, coleslaw and dessert.
STROKE SCREENING/Selinsgrove
Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St., will hold a stroke screening at 10:30 a.m. with Shannon Wilson, Geisinger Encompass Health Laison. Free and open to the public. Info: Eunice or Chris at 570-374-4170.
EXERCISE, LUNCH, CARD PARTY/Sunbury
Sunbury Adult Community Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features TV, news discussion at 8:30 a.m., chair exercises at 10, virtual program at 10:30, lunch at 11:30, Bingo at 12:30 p.m., and card party at 12:30.
KARAOKE/Sunbury
Midnite Jam Karaoke, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
OPEN JAM/Sunbury
Open Jam, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
COFFEE HOUR/Williamsport
The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society will host Susan Carpenter Noble at its Coffee Hour at 10 a.m. in the Community Room at 858 W. Fourth St. Noble will discuss her latest Book, Dear Toots: Half a War-torn World Apart 1941-’45. Free and open to the public. Info: 570-326-3326 or www.tabermuseum.org.
FRIDAY
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Programs today at the Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. Cardio Circuit 9-10 a.m.; Core Strengthening 10-11 a.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
GOLF TOURNAMENT REGISTRATION DEADLINE/Danville
The 31st Annual Andrew Schmid Golf Tournament will be held June 9 at Frosty Valley, 1301 Bloom Road. Completed application forms and payment are due by May 13. For information or an application form contact Molly Aungst at 570-271-7937 or email maungst@rmhdanville.com. The event begins at 8:30 a.m. with registration and breakfast followed by a shotgun start at 10 a.m. with hot dogs and snacks around the turn. At 2:30 p.m. lunch, cash bar and awards presentation. A four person scramble format. Fee: $100 per player. Package includes 18 holes of golf with cart. No rain date, no refunds. Proceeds benefits the Ronald McDonald House, Danville.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
ART WORKSHOP/Lewisburg
Spring into Art Workshop Series continues 4-6 p.m. May 13, and 10 a.m. to noon May 14, at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. Spring into Art with this re-imagined Arts Festival-inspired program. The three-day event will introduce young artists to a variety of projects that evoke creative thinking, unique techniques, and fun approaches to the basic principles of art. The workshop is led by local artist Brianne Croteau and specific themes for each day will include observation, composition, and realism/abstraction (each day will be a new project). Classes will be both fun and educational, and each day will end in a round-table critique where students learn how to constructively review and assess their own and each other’s work. This is a drop-off program. Recommended for children 8-12. Activities will be held outside weather permitting. Sign up for 1 or all. Cost is $15 per workshop. In the event of inclement weather, activities will be moved indoors. LCM Member? Use coupon code "SpringArt" at check out. Memberships will be verified. Registration required: https://bit.ly/3j1lWK4
BABY STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Baby Storytime held 11 a.m. to noon at The Public Library for Union County. A storytime based on the "Mother Goose on the Loose" program which shows that children learn best through routine and repetition in a nurturing environment. Learn songs, rhymes, fingerplays, and simple ASL signs. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.
VIRTUAL AUCTION BEGINS/Mifflinburg
Bidding for the Give For A Better Tomorrow Mifflinburg YMCA Virtual Auction opens at noon today and ends at 6 p.m. May 20. Items include a Gettysburg cabin rental, horseback trail ride, Gilson snowboard or skis, events tickets, date night packages, kid's packages and more. All proceeds benefit the scholarship fund at the Y to support members based on income eligibility. Visit www.gsvymca.org or the auction website: https://go.rallyup.com/mifflinburg-ymca
FILLED PORK CHOP DINNER/Milton
A take out only meal of filled pork chop, mashed potatoes with gravy, vegetable, applesauce, dinner roll, and dessert served 4-6 p.m. at St. Joseph Church Parish Center, 854 Cemetery Road. Cost: $14.
CHINESE AUCTION/Milton
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Kenny Jenkins performs 7-9 p.m. at the Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
POPS CONCERT/Selinsgrove
The Susquehanna Valley Chorale (SVC) returns to in-person performances with its ever-popular Pops Concert at 7:30 p.m. at Weber Auditorium on the campus of Susquehanna University. Fred Hooper will return as emcee and Bill Payn will serve as conductor. Featuring the music of Queen along with hits from Elton John and Billy Joel, with more than 50 singers, the SVC stage band, and many of the SVC’s talented members as featured soloists. Tickets are $25/adults and $10/students; children 12 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased by calling 570-547-0455, online at SVCMusic.org or at the door. Masks are required.
KARAOKE/Sunbury
Karaoke with Howie Miller, 7-10 p.m. at Rescue Hose Company No. 1, 800 Edison Ave. No cover charge. Membership not required. Must be at least 21 years of age to attend.
DISCUSSION, BINGO, CARDS/Sunbury
Sunbury Adult Community Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features TV, news discussion at 8:30 a.m., virtual program at 10, lunch at 11:30, Nickel Bingo at 12:30 p.m., and Cards 31 at 2.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Deuce Unplugged performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
SATURDAY
KID'S FAIR/Beaver Springs
A Kid's Fair held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC). Everything at the fair is free. Inflatables, kid's activities, games, fire trucks, pony rides, wagon and barrel rides, hot dogs, chips, drinks and more. Info: 570-658-2276.
FREE MEAL/Danville
A free grab-n-go meal distributed from 11 a.m. until food is gone, at Jubilee Kitchen located at Trinity Lutheran Church. If driving, approach Trinity on Church Street headed toward East Market. Whether walking or driving volunteers will bring the meal to you. This week's meal is provided by Pine Street Lutheran Church, Danville.
CELEBRATION/Halifax
Messiah Lutheran Church, Faith United Methodist Church, Fisherville Volunteer Fire Company, and Lake Tobias Wildlife Park will host the sixth celebration of Fisherville from 10 a.m. to 3p.m. at 16 Church St. Opening ceremony at 10:00 a.m. Entertainment by the Joyful Ringers Handbell Choir playing in the sanctuary of Messiah Lutheran Church from 11-11:20 a.m.; Brad Crum performing a tribute to Elvis from noon to 1 pm; and John Dorman, Dale Keller and Pastor Lewis Leeper performing from 1:15-2:15 p.m. Homemade ham and bean soup, chicken corn soup, hot dogs, hamburgers, chicken fingers, French fries, baked goods and drinks. Children’s activities, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Heaven on Hooves 4-H Club will provide pony rides and Jimbo the Clown will attend. A Fisherville Day book will be available. Also, community yard sales.
FIBER FESTIVAL/Hughesville
The Central Pennsylvania Fiber Festival will be held at the Lycoming County Fairgrounds with an array of vendors featuring items such as hand dyed and farm raised yarns, roving for hand spinning and needle felting, felted items, wooden items, toys, baskets, finished products and more. A fleece sale will also be held. A sheep herding dog demonstration at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.; and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. there will be a rug hooking demonstration with the opportunity for the public to try this craft as well as see finished items. Info: www.centralpennfiberfest.com.
BASIC CROCHET/Laurelton
Learn to crochet from 10 a.m. to noon at the West End Library. Bring your own size 7, 8, or 9 crochet hook. There is a good supply of yarn available at the library. If you want to bring your own yarn, make sure it is 4-ply knitting worsted in a solid color. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library, or registering online.
ART WORKSHOP/Lewisburg
Spring into Art Workshop Series concludes 10 a.m. to noon, at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. Spring into Art with this re-imagined Arts Festival-inspired program. The three-day event will introduce young artists to a variety of projects that evoke creative thinking, unique techniques, and fun approaches to the basic principles of art. The workshop is led by local artist Brianne Croteau and specific themes for each day will include observation, composition, and realism/abstraction (each day will be a new project). Classes will be both fun and educational, and each day will end in a round-table critique where students learn how to constructively review and assess their own and each other’s work. This is a drop-off program. Recommended for children 8-12. Activities will be held outside weather permitting. Sign up for 1 or all. Cost is $15 per workshop. In the event of inclement weather, activities will be moved indoors. LCM Member? Use coupon code "SpringArt" at check out. Memberships will be verified. Registration required: https://bit.ly/3j1lWK4
EX-STREAM SATURDAYS/Lewisburg
ex-STREAM Saturdays: Cup Phone held at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. Experiment with sound and vibrations while building a cup phone. Sound is carried in waves and can travel through things like a string. Drop in on Saturdays between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. for some hands-on ex-STREAM fun. Each week we'll explore a different STREAM theme- Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art, or Math- where you can participate in an activity, experiment, or craft at the museum. This program is free with general admission or membership and is recommended for ages 4 and up. Sponsored by the Bucknell University Community Engagement Fund.
ARTS AT THE PIERS/Lewisburg
As part of the annual Celebration of the Arts, the Lewisburg Arts Council is once again hosting Arts at the Piers, scheduled to be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This event is geared towards regional arts organizations who would like to find a way to highlight their activities to the community by providing an opportunity to engage with groups offering artistic and cultural activities. Groups will offer engagement through activities, demonstrations, conversation, flyers or take home activities. This day-long event will take place at the atmospheric and charming Piers area, just off Cherry Alley. Rain or shine event with ample parking and space. Registration can be completed by using the link https://forms.gle/iAxY16HiWaGnn8dc9
CHICKEN POT PIE/McClure
McClure Volunteer Fire Company will host a chicken pot pie sale "by the quart, take out only” from 1-4 p.m. Cost: 10/quart and comes with applesauce or slaw and a dinner roll. Pre-order by calling Heather Schilling 717-953-5976, Emily Romig 717-348-5536, or contact any member of the fire company.
MAKE & TAKE CRAFT/Mifflinburg
Fairy Doors Make & Take Craft available at Herr Memorial Library. Drop in between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. and make a fun summer craft to take home, perfect for your back yard or garden.
CHINESE AUCTION & CHICKEN BARBECUE/Milton
A Chinese auction held at the Milton American Legion, Post 71, 401 N. Front St. Doors open at noon. Winners drawn at 5 p.m. May 14 (need not be present to win). Also on May 14: live acoustic guitar performance by Bryan Noaker and Jim Guinn Bailey from 8-11 p.m. and a chicken barbecue available for take out only from 1 p.m. until sold out. Platters include a leg quarter of chicken, macaroni salad, baked beans and a roll for $10. Chicken quarter only is $7. Bartenders have tickets daily from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the club. Info: 570-742-4632.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Gas House Alley performs 7-9 p.m. at the Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
POPS CONCERT/Selinsgrove
The Susquehanna Valley Chorale (SVC) returns to in-person performances with its ever-popular Pops Concert at 7:30 p.m. at Weber Auditorium on the campus of Susquehanna University. Fred Hooper will return as emcee and Bill Payn will serve as conductor. Featuring the music of Queen along with hits from Elton John and Billy Joel, with more than 50 singers, the SVC stage band, and many of the SVC’s talented members as featured soloists. Tickets are $25/adults and $10/students; children 12 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased by calling 570-547-0455, online at SVCMusic.org or at the door. Masks are required.
FUNDRAISER/Sunbury
A fundraiser for the Shikellamy girls bowling team's trip to the National Championship Tournament June 17-20 in Louisville, Ky. will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Strike Zone Lanes parking lot, Packer Street. Featuring a car wash (donation of choice), basket raffles, and food including hamburgers, hot dogs, soda and water.
BREAKFAST/Sunbury
All you can eat breakfast served 7:30-10:30 a.m. at Masonic Temple, 220 Market St Cost: $10/adults, $6/kids 10 and younger, and under 3 free. Includes sausage, ham, bacon, scrambled eggs, pancakes, potatoes, meat gravy and biscuits, coffee, tea, orange juice and milk. Info: Marcia, 570-758-2190 or Janet, 570-286-2927. Local deliveries.
CHICKEN BARBECUE/Sunbury
A chicken barbecue served 11 a.m. until sold out at Good Will Hose Company, 500 Reagan St. Platters are $10 and include a chicken half, macaroni salad, baked beans and roll. Chicken half only is $6. Pick up or free local delivery. To pre-order call 570-286-2831.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Chris T Harp & Kimbo perform 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
SUNDAY
GIFT CARD BINGO/Gratz
A gift card bingo, hosted by the Gratz VFW Auxiliary, will be held at the Gratz Community Center. Doors open at 11 a.m. with an early bird game at 12:45 p.m. Regular bingo starts at 1. Cost: Donation of $20/advance or $25 at the door. For advance tickets call Carol at 570-758-9287 or Deb at 717-350-8299. Refreshments will be available.
FIBER FESTIVAL/Hughesville
The Central Pennsylvania Fiber Festival concludes at the Lycoming County Fairgrounds with an array of vendors featuring items such as hand dyed and farm raised yarns, roving for hand spinning and needle felting, felted items, wooden items, toys, baskets, finished products and more. A fleece sale will also be held. A sheep herding dog demonstration at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Info: www.centralpennfiberfest.com.
SHOTGUN SHOOT/McClure
The West End Sportsmen's Club of Snyder County will begin their monthly “Summer Shotgun Shoots” for prizes at 1 p.m. at the club facilities located at 5038 Ridge Road. Twelve and 20 gauge shells provided.
ANNIVERSARY PROGRAM/Mifflinburg
Join The Gutelius House Museum at 432 Green St., in celebrating their 25th anniversary year with a program from 1 to 4 p.m. to honor the three individuals who made it possible to preserve the 1803 log home.
OPEN HOUSE/Milton
The Milton Historical Society will hold an open house from 1-4 p.m. at the Cameron House, 5340 State Route 405. Tours of the Cameron House will be available at no charge. An exhibit featuring Red Man and other fraternal organizations of Milton will be displayed. A sale of items will also be held from an estate donated to the society by one of its members. Those who come will be shown some of the recent renovations made to the interior of the first floor of the Society's home. The Cameron House is handicapped accessible. Info: http://www.miltonpahistoricalsociety.com or like the society on Facebook.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Bob Brown performs 3-5 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
PROGRAM/Williamsport
The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., will host local historian Elaine Decker for its first Society Program of the season at 2 p.m. in its Community Room. Decker will be presenting “Travel Back in Time,” and as she explains, “Go back 100 years and watch buildings and streets transform as time goes backwards. Info: 570-326-3326 or www.tabermuseum.org.
MONDAY
TODDLER TIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Time: Bird Finders, 10:30-11 a.m. at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. A reading of the story Birds By Jill McDonald, followed by time to create a bird finder with recycled materials. Toddler Time is an interactive program for children ages 2-5 and their caregivers and includes a story, sing-a-long, and/or hands-on learning activities. Program is included with general admission or membership.
KEEP CALM & RELAX ON/Mifflinburg
Keep Calm and Relax On for tweens/teens held 3:30-5 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. End of the year tests coming up? Chill out at the library. Find some Zen using the Buddha boards, making a stress toy and practicing a bit of meditation. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
CONCERT/Selinsgrove
The Selinsgrove Adult Band and members from the Sunbury City Band will perform their annual benefit concert at 7 p.m. in the Selinsgrove Middle School auditorium. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the door. All proceeds go directly to the American Cancer Society.
MAY 17
POT-PIE DINNER/Halifax
St. Peter (Fetterhoff's) will hold its annual "Primary Pot-Pie Dinner" on Primary Election Day, from 3-7 p.m. Dinners will include either: Ham or chicken pot-pie, a vegetable, applesauce, bread and butter, beverage, and dessert. Cost: $12/adults; $6/ages 6-12, and children under age 6 eat free. Meals can be eaten in or boxed to take home. Quarts of pot-pie will also be available for takeout for $10. St. Peter (Fetterhoff's) is located 2 miles north of Halifax along Route 225 on the right.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time meets 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the West End Library. In-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested "getting ready for kindergarten" activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Parents must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773 or registering online.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club meets 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Preschool Storytime meets 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Miss Alicia to sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.
LEGO NIGHT/Lewisburg
Lego Night, 4-7:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Whether you're a great Lego builder or a first-timer, this is the place for you. Work on your own creation or build together as a team. The library provides the Legos while the kids provide the imagination. All materials must stay at the library, so bring a camera to capture your creations. Legos are cleaned after each session.
APPLYING FOR SUMMER JOBS/Mifflinburg
How to Apply for a Summer Job, a teen program, presented 3:30-4:30 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Learn how to look for and apply for a summer job and how to prepare for an interview. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Frank Wicher performs honky-tonk and country blues, 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Penn's Tavern, 113 River Road, Route 147. Weather permitting.
MAY 18
FOOD GIVEAWAY/Beavertown
Helping Hands, Helping Others Inc. is holding a food giveaway from 10-11 a.m. at the Beavertown Hillbilly Fever Carnival Grounds off East Sassafras. Always the third Wednesday in the month. Do not arrive before 9:30 — there will be plenty of food available. Volunteers are needed and should arrive at 8:30 to get organized. Any size donation is appreciated and is a 501-C3 tax donation to PO Box 151, Beavertown, PA 17813. Not government funded, so there are no income guidelines.
BLOOD PRESSURE & SUGAR SCREEN/Lewisburg
Blood pressure and blood sugar screenings held 9-10:30 a.m. at the Lewisburg YMCA, The Miller Center.
TODDLER STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Storytime held 9:30-10 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Ms. Mary for an in-person storytime with books, songs, rhymes, finger plays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 1-2. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.
SPECIAL STICHES/Mifflinburg
Special Stitches Group meets 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Join knitters and crocheters of all skill levels. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.
GROW A WEBSITE/Mifflinburg
Learn how to build a website from scratch and create a blog to promote your business or for personal use from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
TODDLER/PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Mifflinburg
Toddler/Preschool Discovery Storytime presented 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. A storytime with Ms. Sheila for children 2-5 years of age and their parents/caregivers. Crafts, games, and hands-on activities are provided to reinforce the theme and engage the children in creative play and learning. Register to attend by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.
PRESENTATION/Ranshaw
Clauser Environmental presents Quaker Run & Buck Run Stream Assessment & Restoration Plan at 6:30 p.m. at the Brady Fire Company Social Hall, 700 Maple St. Open to the public. RSVP to shamokincreek@gmail.com
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-374-0255.
MEMBERS JOURNAL, LUNCH, BINGO/Sunbury
Sunbury Adult Community Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features TV, news discussion at 8:30 a.m., Members Journal at 10, lunch at 11:30, and Bingo at 12:30 p.m.