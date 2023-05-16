MAY 16
GEISINGER MOBILE HEALTH BUS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features Geisinger Mobile Health Bus laboratory collection services for blood draws and urine samples in the parking lot every Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointment is necessary for lab services. Geisinger patients can self-schedule an appointment via MyGeisinger. A doctor's order is required for non-Geisinger patients.
SOUP & BAKE SALE/Beaver Springs
Election Day soup and bake sale begins at 8 a.m. at the Beaver Springs Senior Center, 55 Elm St. Homemade soup and sandwiches will be available for lunch and take out. Lots of homemade baked goods will be for sale. Info: Tina, 570-658-7333.
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., features cycling 8-9 a.m.; Zumba Gold 9-10 a.m.; Central PA Foodbank food distribution 1-2 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
FOOD GIVEAWAY/Beavertown
Helping Hands, Helping Others, Inc. food giveaway begins at 11:30 a.m. at Beaver Lutheran Church, Route 522 at the west end of Beavertown. Must enter the rear of the church by Gross Road across from Boonie’s. The road to the rear of the church will be blocked until 11:30 a.m., or until the truck supplying the food giveaway unloads. Once the road is opened, you will be directed to park your car, get out of your car, and line up in front of the pavilion at the end of the parking lot. You select the foods that you want. Not asking for income limits, but you be asked for your name and address. Bring a box/boxes or bags. Volunteers should arrive around 9 a.m. to get organized. Not government funded so any donation is appreciated and is a 501-C3 tax donation. Send to PO Box 151, Beavertown.
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. No fees and everyone welcome. Lessons precede the play if requested.
POT PIE DINNER/Halifax
St. Peter (Fetterhoff's) Lutheran Church, 1491 Armstrong Valley Road, will serve its "primary pot pie dinner" from 3-7 p.m. on Primary Election Day. Includes either ham or chicken pot pie, a vegetable, applesauce, bread and butter, beverage and dessert. Cost: $12/adults, $6/ages 6-12, free for age 6 and younger. Meals can be eaten in or boxed to take home. Quarts of pot pie will also be available for takeout for $10.
PRESCHOOL STORY & ACTIVITY TIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the West End Library. Attend each week for in-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments, and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested getting ready for kindergarten activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Parents must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773, or registering online.
LADIES NIGHT OUT/Lewisburg
UPMC’s Renew You program is hosting a Ladies Night Out, 5-7:30 p.m. at the Chamberlin Iron Front Building, 434 Market St. Women are invited to join a UPMC expert and community partners for an evening of free pampering, fun, and learning. Natasha Alligood-Percoco, M.D., UPMC Magee-Womens in North Central Pa., will also direct a meaningful discussion on the menstruation cycle. UPMC’s Renew You is a free membership program open to everyone ages 18 through 54, designed to motivate and inspire positive lifestyle changes. This program emphasizes total well-being by supporting a healthy mind, body, and spirit through engaging educational events. Attendance for this event is limited; reserve your spot by contacting Kari Kurtz, director, Community Relations, UPMC in North Central Pa., at KurtzKL2@UPMC.edu or 814-274-5550. To learn more about Renew You and to sign-up for a membership, go to UPMC.com/RenewYou.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club meets 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game is welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
TAKE-HOME CRAFT/Lewisburg
Red, White, and Blue Stars Take-Home Craft at The Public Library for Union County. Get ready for Memorial Day with patriotic stars. Stop by the library during business hours to pick up your supplies. First come first serve while supplies last.
BOOK CLUB/Lewisburg
Embark Book Club: Feed the Mind, Nourish the Soul, 6-7 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Yoga Therapist Dawn Shawley and others for enriching conversations based on yoga-related and other inspirational books. This month's book discussion will be Into the Magic Shop by Mark Doty. Each meeting will open with a few minutes of grounding, breath awareness, and may include light movement. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online. Participants are responsible for getting their own copy via the library or purchase. Prior reading of the book is not required but is preferred. Hot tea provided for participants that bring their own travel mug or thermos.
GAMES, PUZZLES, I-PADS & BINGO/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, i-Pads, and Smart T.V.
BINGO/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center 116 N. 2nd. St., will host a Quarter Bingo starting at 5:30 p.m. Public invited.
PARKINSON'S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
Parkinson’s Exercise Program, a functional exercise program for people living with Parkinson’s disease, meets 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org to register.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. every Tuesday at Milton American Legion, 401 N. Front St. Eight flavors to choose from. Cost: $10/dozen eat in or $11/dozen take out. 570-742-4632.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:15 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Smooth Country performs 6-9 p.m. at the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, Route 11, next to Surplus Outlet. Open to public. Info: 570-473-3331.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop open to residents of Snyder/Union counties, located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
BINGO/Sunbury
Bingo begins at 6 p.m. at The Diner, 425 Market St. Doors open at 4. Info: 570-917-4613.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Rusty Foulke performs 5:30-8 p.m. on the river deck at Penn's Tavern, 113 River Road, Route 147, weather permitting. For reservations, 570-286-2007.
ARM CHAIR AEROBICS/Sunbury
Arm Chair Aerobics begins at 10 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
STORY TIME & MOTHER GOOSE ON THE LOOSE/Sunbury
Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St., features Story Time at 11 a.m. and Mother Goose on the Loose at 5 p.m.
PERFORMANCE/Williamsport
The Williamsport Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of Maestro Edelstein, will perform at the Community Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. This concert will mark the end of the season, and the program promises to be an unforgettable experience for classical music lovers. Tickets are available by calling 570-326-2424 or online at CACLive.com. Student tickets are free an hour before the show.
MAY 17
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Elm St., features toning/sculpting 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
PIZZA & HOAGIE ORDER DEADLINE/Laurelton
Get Delgrosso’s/Marianna’s hoagies and pizzas in time for Memorial Day weekend through West End Library’s fundraiser. Available for order are 14-inch hoagies which include Italian, all-American, ham and Swiss, ham club, roast beef, turkey, smoked ham and cheese, traditional and three cheese. Pizzas are 12-inch and include pepperoni, white, and cheese. Place your order through Wednesday, May 17 at 6 p.m. Orders can be picked up Friday, May 26 after 2:30 p.m. Pizzas can be frozen and heat well in the oven. Each hoagie and pizza are $9 each. Place an order in-person at the West End Library, 45 Ball Park Road, or call 570-922-4773.
GAMES, PUZZLES, I-PADS/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, i-Pads, and Smart T.V.
TALENT SHOW/Lewisburg
The Live from Lewisburg Variety Show No. 4 comes to the Campus Theatre at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. for refreshments and cash bar. Tickets are available for purchase at www.campustheatre.org.
BLOOD PRESSURE CHECKS/Middleburg
Shannon from Encompass Health with Geisinger will be taking blood pressure from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road. This is a free and open to the public program.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Mifflinburg
Western Union County Food Pantry — Hope’s Haven Food Pantry serves residents of Union County each Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at Christ’s United Lutheran Church. For those who have food insecurity. Located 3 ½ miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy.
SPECIAL STITICHES/Mifflinburg
Special Stitches Group meets Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Connect with knitters and crocheters while enjoying friendly conversation and sharing tips and tricks as you work on your latest project. An instructor is on hand to teach knitting basics for beginners. The library has a supply of yarn and needles. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
WHAT'S ALL THE HOOPLA/Mifflinburg
What’s all the Hoopla?, 3-4 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Learn how to search and borrow movies, music, audiobooks, ebooks, comic books and magazines using Hoopla. (Please note that Hoopla is only accessible to Union County residents). Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or register online.
FOOD PANTRY/Millmont
Hope’s Haven Food Pantry continues to serve residents of Union County weekly, each Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m., at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, a.k.a. “Four Bells Church.” If you have a food insecurity, please visit. Each family receives an assortment of foods, based on family size, including such items as boxed and canned goods, meat, produce and dairy. Church is located 3.5 miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45 at 13765 Old Turnpike Road. Info: email administrator@4bellsfood.com, call 570-716-5601, or visit the church website, www.4bellschurch.com or Facebook page.
COMMUNITY SUPPER/Selinsgrove
Martha’s Table of All Saints Episcopal Church, 129 N. Market St., presents a free community supper. The supper or take-out meal, will be available between at 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. at the parish center which is handicapped accessible. The eat-in or take-out meal will include ham, cheesy potatoes, broccoli and desserts. Info: 570-374-8289.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-374-0255
CONSTITUENT OFFICE HOURS/Selinsgrove
U.S. Representative Glenn "GT" Thompson's staff will host constituent office hours at state Rep. David Rowe's Selinsgrove office at 1 Susquehanna Valley Mall Dr., Suite F3. Staff will be available to meet with residents who need assistance from federal agencies, such as the Social Security Administration, the Department of Veterans Affairs, the IRS, and others. No appointments are necessary. Residents of Pennsylvania’s 15th Congressional District are welcome to meet one-on-one with staff to discuss issues or concerns they may have with the federal government. Arriving early is encouraged, as meetings take place on a first-come, first-served basis.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop open to residents of Snyder/Union counties, located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170.
YOGA/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers yoga classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
MOTHER GOOSE ON THE LOOSE/Selinsgrove
Join Miss Lubow for Mother Goose on the Loose at 10 a.m. at the Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, 1 N. High St. Info: 570-374-7163.
TO-GO MEALS/Sunbury
The Salvation Army, 40 S. Fourth St., will serve To-Go Meals, Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m.
ACOUSTIC JAM/Sunbury
Ed & Friends Acoustic Jam, 7-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
OPEN MIC NIGHT/Sunbury
Open Mic Night hosted by Tim Burns, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
JR. BUILDERS CREW/Sunbury
Junior Builders Crew meets at 4 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Lego building blocks, wooden blocks, Magna-Tiles, Paystixs, cardboard blocks and more. All ages welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
STORY TIME & WEE MOVE/Sunbury
Mother Goose on the Loose begins at 11 a.m. and Wee Move at 11:45 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
LIVE MUSIC/Turbotville
Ann Kerstetter and Bryan Noaker perform 6-8:30 p.m. at the Turbotville Publix House patio, weather permitting. Reservations suggested.
MAY 18
MACC PROGRAMS/Beaver Springs
Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. features Zumba Gold 9-10 a.m.; Silver Sneakers 10-11 a.m.; R.I.P.P.E.D. 6-7 p.m. Info: 570-658-2276.
THRUWAY PROGRAM/Hummels Wharf
Susquehanna Garden Club will have a program by Brian Benfer, who has been taking aerial views from an aerolight of the building of the Susquehanna Thruway Project since it began. Benfer will share video and his stories of the interest he had from all over the world. The program begins at 1 p.m. at the Susquehanna Valley Country Club. All are welcome to attend.
PARKINSON'S EXERCISE PROGRAM/Lewisburg
Parkinson’s Exercise Program, a functional exercise program for people living with Parkinson’s disease, meets 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. Registration is required. Call 570-556-4191 or email oconklin@gsvymca.org to register.
GAMES, PUZZLES, I-PADS/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Senior Center, 116 N. 2nd St., is open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Featuring Hand & Foot card game, Pinochle card game, Skip-Bo, adult coloring books, Search a Word, build puzzles, Solitaire, i-Pads, and Smart T.V.
MEDICARE 101/Lewisburg
Medicare 101, 10 a.m. to noon at The Public Library for Union County. Visit with the Union/Snyder Agency on Aging for an informational session on Medicare. Get the facts when it comes to your health. For more information and to register, visit the Union-Snyder Agency on Aging website at www.usaaa17.org or call 570-524-2100.
EVENING BOOK DISCUSSION GROUP/Middleburg
Evening Book Discussion Group, 6:45-8 p.m. at the Middleburg Borough building, 13 N. Main St. Discussing This Is Your Mind On Plants by Michael Pollan. Info: 570-658-5555.
NICKEL BINGO/Middleburg
Bring your nickels to Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road, to play Bingo at 10:30 a.m. Open to the public.
GED CLASSES/Middleburg
Free GED classes to prepare for the GED or college entrance exam held 9 a.m. to noon every Thursday at the Middleburg Borough Building Community Room (third floor). Info: 570-523-7755, ext. 2379. To register for class visit www.csiu.org/AdultEd to complete the online application.
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
TEEN LEADERS CLUB/Miffllinburg
Hanging Out with a Purpose Teen Leaders Club meets 3-4:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Mifflinburg YMCA, 333 E. Chestnut St. For students in grades 6-9. There is no cost to join the club and receive free YMCA membership for active club members. To register, call 570-966-7273, in person, or online at www.gsvymca.org. Info: Angela Haines at ahaines@gsvymca.org.
WING NIGHT/Milton
Wing Night, 5-8 p.m. at the Milton Moose, 139 S. Front St.
GRANDMA'S ATTIC/Selinsgrove
Visit “Grandma’s Attic,” a small second-hand shop open to residents of Snyder/Union counties, located inside the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St. Miscellaneous items such as kitchen gadgets, knick knacks, framed pictures, music CDs, baskets, etc. Only form of clothing available is coats. Also accepting donations such as items listed. Visit during center hours, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: 570-374-4170.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
COMEDY NIGHT/Sunbury
Stand Up Comedy Night (Open Mic) with Pedro Reyes, 7:30-8:30 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, Raspberry Avenue. Join host Pedro Reyes along with other local comedians and anyone who has a few great jokes or funny stories they would like to share. Contact Pedro at thereal_pedro.reyes@yahoo.com for information on how to sign up to perform.
1, 2, 3 YOU & ME, STEAM LAB/Sunbury
1, 2, 3 You & Me begins at 11 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. For ages 12 months to 5 years. Play, socialize and talk with local resource professionals. Topic: Early Literacy. Registration is required. Older/younger siblings are welcome to attend. Also, STEAM Lab begins at 4:30 p.m.
GRIEF GROUP & KNITTING CLUB/Sunbury
Grief Group meets at 1:30 p.m. and Knitting Club at 3 p.m. at the Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
KARAOKE THURSDAYS/Sunbury
Karaoke Thursday begins at 6:30-9:30 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
THE TAKERY/Sunbury
The Takery offers free prepared meals, pantry items and baked goods from 4-5:30 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Cameron Park Gazebo. Also, fresh produce (when available), cleaning supplies, hygiene products (while supplies last). This non-denominational, community-based program is open to everyone wanting to participate, volunteer and donate.
MAY 19
USED BOOK SALE/Beavertown
The 17th annual used book sale held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Beavertown Library, Walnut Street. All items priced individually or purchase a tote bag full of books for $10.
SOUP & BAKE SALE/Beavertown
The Beavertown United Methodist Church, 128 N. Orange St., will hold a soup and bake sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. under the pavilion. Hot dogs will also be sold. In conjunction with the Beavertown Yard Sales.
CRUISE NIGHT/Berwick
Northeast Cruisers Rod and Custom will host a cruise night, 5-8 p.m. at the Milkhouse Creamery, Orange Street.
COMMUNITY YARD SALE/Elysburg
All Home Days will participate in the annual Elysburg Community Yard Sale in the Arts & Crafts building. Vendors will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hamburger stand will be open for business selling breakfast sandwiches and burgers and dogs for lunch. Open to the public.
YARD SALE/Elysburg
The Northumberland County Democrats will be taking part in the Elysburg All Home Days Community Yard Sale by setting up in the park, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
MAH JONGG/Laurelton
Play Mah Jongg, a game of skill, strategy, and calculation that involves a degree of chance from 1-3 p.m. at the West End Library. No experience is needed. An instructor is on hand to teach newcomers this tile-based game.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
The Ann Kerstetter Band performs 6-9 p.m. at the Lewisburg American Legion.
KIDS NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM/Lewisburg
Kids Night at the Museum, 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. Celebrate National Pizza Party Day with a pizza party. Make, bake, and eat your own pizza. Kids ages 6-12 years old are invited to explore exhibits, experience special programming, and enjoy a pizza dinner and movie. Caregivers can enjoy a stress-free and child-free evening in the town while children have an entertaining experience of their own exploring the LCM. Recommended for children 6-12 years old (kindergarten completion is required). Registration required. Register at https://bit.ly/42KxKpM
PUZZLES, GAMES, LUNCH/Middleburg
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 2551 Richard Road, is open to the public (no masking required) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Work on a puzzle, play rummikub, corn hole, word search puzzles and other trivia, enjoy a cup of coffee/tea or hot chocolate, sit on the porch and enjoy nature. Call 570-837-6200 and talk to Chris about checking out the center and pick up a calendar of events for the month. There are also crafts, special speakers, blood pressure once a month, lunch to order ahead or bring your own. Free and open to the public.
COMEDY NIGHT/Northumberland
Comedy Night, with four comedians and an MC begins at 8 p.m. at the Front Street Station, 2 Front St. Doors open at 7 p.m. $10 cover charge. Same evening meal receipt receives half price off admission.
CHAIR EXERCISE/Selinsgrove
The Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., offers chair exercise classes at 10 a.m. SilverSneakers certified. Info: www.selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316.
KARAOKE/Sunbury
Karaoke with Starmaker Entertainment, 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, Raspberry Ave.
COOKING CLASS FOR TWEENS & TEENS/Sunbury
Mix It Up cooking class for tweens and teens held at 4:30 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Space is limited and registration is required by calling 570-286-2461.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
KJ & Tim perform 6-8 p.m. and DJ Heather O from 9 a.m. to midnight at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
ARM CHAIR AEROBICS/Sunbury
Arm Chair Aerobics begins at 10 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
MIX-IT UP TEENS/Sunbury
Mix-It Up Teens meets at 4:30 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Registration required by calling 570-286-2461.
NICKEL BINGO & CARDS/Sunbury
The Sunbury Senior Action Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features Nickel Bingo at 12:30 p.m. and 31 cards at 2.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Brandon Barnhart performs 8-10 p.m. at The Duck-In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
RUMMAGE & STICKY BUN SALE/White Deer
A Rummage and Mr. Sticky Bun Sale held 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Faith Chapel UMC, 2125 White Deer Pike.
MAY 20
USED BOOK SALE/Beavertown
The 17th annual used book sale held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Beavertown Library, Walnut Street. All items priced individually or purchase a tote bag full of books for $10. Also, free drawing for tote bag full of books at 1 p.m.
CAR SHOW/Berwick
Northeast Cruisers Rod and Custom is hosting a car show to help raise money for the Berwick Area Micro Hospital from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Briar Creek Lake Park. All vehicles welcome. Food will be available, 50/50 drawing, craft/flea market vendors welcome, top five awards. Registration is by donation to benefit the hospital. Info: 570-764-2315.
FREE MEAL/Danville
Free meal at Jubilee Kitchen located at Trinity Lutheran Church. Grab-n-go starts at 11 a.m. Inside dining is at 11:15. Doors open at 10:45. The meal this week is provided by Shiloh United Church of Christ.
VIRTUAL CEMETERY WALK/Dornsife
A 250th Anniversary event, Virtual Cemetery Walk — “A Journey Upstream” begins at 2 p.m. in the sanctuary at Himmel’s Church in Rebuck, 107 Covered Bridge Road. Meet persons from the past including: Anna Maria Brosius Holschuh Lawrence, Anna Maria Bordner Schneider, Johann Nicholas Schneider, Sara Gaugler Treon, wife of Dr. Frederick Treon; Andrew Geist, Louisa Christina Kauffman Beachell, Rev. Johann Georg Christian Augustus Bergner, Jacob D. Hoffman, Peter Montelius. Light refreshments to follow.
COMMUNITY YARD SALE/Elysburg
All Home Days will participate in the annual Elysburg Community Yard Sale in the Arts & Crafts building. Vendors will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hamburger stand will be open for business selling breakfast sandwiches and burgers and dogs for lunch. Open to the public.
YARD SALE/Elysburg
The Northumberland County Democrats will be taking part in the Elysburg All Home Days Community Yard Sale by setting up in the park, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
PERFORMANCE/Halifax
The Padgett's, of Miamisburg, Ohio will perform at 6:30 p.m. at Faith United Methodist Church, 1844 Armstrong Valley Road. A love offering will be lifted for the group. Fellowship with refreshments will follow. Info: 717-896-2664.
CRUISE-IN/Lewisburg
Susquehanna Valley C.A.R.T.S. will hold a Cruise-In 5-8 p.m. at the Walmart Plaza, AJK Boulevard, Route 15. All years, makes and models welcome. Refreshments by Boy Scout Troop 605, Milton. Also, 50s-60s music and door prizes. Weather permitting. Info: 570-490-0860. www.susquehannavalleycarts.com
POPS CONCERT/Lewisburg
The Buffalo Valley Singers are turning 50! Join BVS in celebrating 50 years of singing when they present their annual Pops Concert, “This is Our Moment” at 7:30 p.m. at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road. Tickets are sold at the door. Adult admission is $8; children 12 and under are free. Doors open 30 minutes prior to start time. Info: BuffaloValleySingers.org or email BuffaloValleySingers@gmail.com.
EX-STREAM SATURDAYS/Lewisburg
Drop in to the Lewisburg Children's Museum Saturdays between the hours of 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. for some hands-on ex-STREAM fun. Each week, explore a different STREAM theme — Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art, or Math — where you can participate in an activity, experiment, or craft at the museum. Program is free with general admission or membership and recommended for ages 4 and up. Sponsored by the Bucknell University Community Engagement Fund. General admission is $9/person 2 years and older.
BOOK SIGNING/Mifflinburg
Book Signing with Judy Sharer, 10 a.m. to noon at Herr Memorial Library. Meet and greet with local author Judy Sharer, the historical sweet romance author of A Plains Life series. Her four-book series is inspired by her passion for history and the simpler life of settlers. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
BEGINNING SPANISH/Mifflinburg
Beginning Spanish, 11 a.m. to noon at Herr Memorial Library. Led by experienced instructor/coach Linda Kander, these sessions offer an introduction to useful basic vocabulary, conversational expressions, and structures for practical use of the Spanish language. For ages 16+. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH/Mifflinburg
Conversational Spanish, 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Linda Kander, Spanish teacher, provides an informal hour of conversational Spanish to exercise existing language acquisition skills. All levels are welcome. Sessions are adapted to accommodate the varied skill levels. For ages 16+. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
VOLUNTEER WORKDAY/Mifflinburg
The Friends Group of R.B. Winter State Park invites all to join them for their next Volunteer Workday. Workdays are the third Saturday of every month from 9 a.m. to noon. This month, paint the newly-built firewood sales shed and remove invasive plant species around the park office. Bring work gloves and insect repellent. Meet at the Environmental Learning Center on the north side of Halfway Lake. The park is located at 17215 Buffalo Road, Mifflinburg. Find the Friends Group on FaceBook and Instagram. Subscribe to their email list at friendsofrbwinter.org
PATRIOTIC CRAFT/Mifflinburg
Drop-in to paint and put together a patriotic summer craft during library hours at Herr Memorial Library.
BENEFIT BREAKFAST/Millmont
Kiwanis Club of Mifflinburg is hosting a benefit breakfast beginning at 8 a.m. at Four Bells Lutheran Church, Route 45. Serving pancakes and sausage with all the sides and beverages. There is no charge and the public is invited. Donations are requested to help cover medical expenses for the Spangler family. Carry-outs will be available and should be ordered by calling ahead to 570-966-0623.
CHICKEN BARBECUE/Milton
A drive thru chicken barbecue served 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or sold out at Crossroads Nazarene Church. Cost: $11/meal and $7/chicken only. Benefits Crossroads Alaska Work and Witness Projects. Pre-orders available by contacting Lori Klinger at 570-473-1724.
GIFT CARD BINGO/Mount Pleasant Mills
The Fremont Fire Department is hosting its first annual Gift Card Bingo at the Fremont Fire Station, 8641 Route 104. Doors open at 3 p.m. and Bingo will begin at 5. Tickets are $20 each and include 20 regular games. Only 300 tickets will be sold. More than $2,500 in prizes including gift cards, cash, and door prizes. There will also be four special games and side raffles running throughout the evening. Message on Facebook (facebook.com/fremontfire100), visit the website (fremontfd.com), or call 570-539-8230 for tickets. All proceeds benefit the Fremont Fire Department.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION/Northumberland
Kate’s Kupboard, located at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 300 Queen St., is open the third Saturday of every month from 9-11 a.m. You do not need to live in the Shikellamy School District to receive products. In addition to groceries they distribute household and personal care items and there is a baby station. Use the entrance off the church parking lot for grocery/household/personal care items. The baby station entrance is on 3rd Street.
CHICKEN BARBECUE/Northumberland
American Legion Post 44 will have a chicken barbecue from 11 a.m. until sold out. Cost: $10/dinner of chicken half, macaroni salad and baked beans, or $6/chicken half. To pre-order call 570-452-1922, 570-492-7925 or 570-452-5164.
DRIVE-THRU MEAL/Richfield
The Richfield Lions Club will hold a drive-through fish and chicken tenders take out dinner from 4-6 p.m. at Basom Memorial Park, 6972 Heister Valley Road. The take-out menu will include fish and/or chicken tenders, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, pepper slaw, applesauce and a cupcake. Cost: $12/meal. Proceeds benefit the Tiger Treats and Meals for Mustangs child food insecurity programs.
YOUTH TROUT DERBY & CHINESE AUCTION/Sunbury
Little Shamokin Creek Watershed Association will host its annual Youth Trout Derby at the Long Center, 182 Houser Road, (Augustaville) off State Route 890. Youth ages 3 to 12 are invited to a day of outdoor adventure fishing for trout. Youth younger than 10 must have adult present. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m. Fishing begins at 9 a.m. All youth must register to receive their gifts. The first 200 registered youth will receive outdoor/fishing related gifts. Food and beverage will be provided to participants. Additional food will be for sale. There is no fee for participation. State daily limit of five trout minimum length of 7 inches will apply. Wading is restricted. Lower Augusta Vol. Fire Dept. will have medical personnel on site. Info: Facebook: Little Shamokin Creek Watershed Assoc. To support the youth trout derby and youth fishing on Little Shamokin Creek, a Chinese auction will be held. Many items including food and gift certificates will be included in the auction. Tickets will be sold all morning, with the drawing starting at 12:30 p.m. The public is encouraged to attend the auction.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Broke Superstars perform 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
The Ann Kerstetter Band performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, Raspberry Avenue.
AUCTION/Sunbury
A Spring Auction begins at 7 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 32 N. Front St. Social hour from 6-7 p.m. Event features hors d’oeuvres and refreshments, auctioning theme baskets, homemade crafts, and more. A $5 donation per person will be taken at the door and will be deducted from your auction purchase. St. Matthew’s outreach ministries benefit from this fundraiser.
ADULT SUMMER TIME CRAFT/Sunbury
An adult summer time craft begins at 1 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
CHICKEN BARBECUE/Sunbury
Upper Augusta Volunteer Fire Co., 2188 Mile Hill Road, will serve a chicken barbecue 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (or sold out). Platters are $10 and include a half chicken, homemade baked beans and macaroni salad, tea roll and butter, dessert and drink. Chicken half only is $5. Drive up only. Place orders by calling 570-286-8405.
CHICKEN BARBECUE/Sunbury
A chicken barbecue served 11 a.m. until sold out at East End Fire Company, 215 Catawissa Ave. Cost: $10/dinners including a half chicken, baked beans, applesauce, roll and brownie; and $6/chicken half only. Eat in or take out. Free in-town delivery by calling 570-809-1816.
SPRING PERFORMANCE/Sunbury
Moyer Institute of Dance's spring performance begins at 6 p.m. at the Shikellamy High School. Tickets are $17 available by emailing kittykmg06@gmail.com
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Jadon Wagner performs 8-10 p.m. at The Duck-In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
BREAKFAST/Washingtonville
Breakfast served 8-11 a.m. at the Washington Fire Company. Cost: $12/adults, $6/ages 6-12, and free for children five and younger. Info: 570-437-2069.
RUMMAGE & STICKY BUN SALE/White Deer
A Rummage and Mr. Sticky Bun Sale held 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Faith Chapel UMC, 2125 White Deer Pike.
MAY 21
SPEAKER/Dornsife
Patricia Earnest Suter of Delaware is author of The Hanging of Susanna Cox: The True Story of Pennsylvania’s Most Notorious Infanticide and the Legend That’s Kept It Alive and also Peter Montelius: Teacher and Printer, Printer and Teacher. She will speak about Peter’s work as a prolific country printer during the morning service at Himmel’s Church, 107 Covered Bridge Road. Suter’s book on Montelius presents a chronological order of his print work, with illustrations that demonstrate a comprehensive review of 88 Peter Montelius broadsides that include confirmation certificates for which he became so well known. Montelius worked in Lancaster, Union and Northumberland counties. Much of his work was printed at Himmel’s Church between 1830 and 1859.
CHILDREN'S REMEMBRANCE SERVICE/Lewisburg
Evangelical Community Hospital will host the Annual Children’s Remembrance Service at 2 pm at the St. Mary's Park. The event is open to the community. The service is for family and friends who have experienced the loss of an infant or child and provides the opportunity to formally remember and honor each child. The hour-long service will include music, prayer, readings, and a butterfly release. Light refreshments will be provided following the service. Those who wish to attend or have questions should contact Susan Payne at 570-522-2378 or by email at Susan.Payne@evanhospital.com by May 12.
WORSHIP NIGHT/Lewisburg
Worship Night, a night of fellowship, worship and praise held at Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, located along Route 45 just west of Lewisburg. The evening begins at 4:45 p.m. with a free ice cream social in the café. Then join together to worship and praise our Lord at 6 p.m. All music — no preaching.
POPS CONCERT/Lewisburg
The Buffalo Valley Singers are turning 50! Join BVS in celebrating 50 years of singing when they present their annual Pops Concert, “This is Our Moment” at 3 p.m. at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road. Tickets are sold at the door. Adult admission is $8; children 12 and under are free. Doors open 30 minutes prior to start time. Info: BuffaloValleySingers.org or email BuffaloValleySingers@gmail.com.
CARDBOARD CITY/Lewisburg
Cardboard City held 1-3 p.m. outdoors (weather permitting) at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. The LCM will provide boxes, paints, nuts, bolts, and tape. Build and engineer your dream house, car, or other marvels. Collaborate with others to build a whole city. Free to attend with admission or membership. Designed to be hands-on, relevant, and engaging educational experiences for youth of all ages (pre-K through high school) and their families, caregivers, and educators.
HYMN SING/McAlisterville
Mike Niemond shares in a hymn sing at 6 p.m. at Stony Run Mission, 2825 Evendale Hill Road. Info: 717-694-3025.
HISTORICAL RESTORATION/Mifflinburg
The Gutelius House Museum at 5th and Green streets, will be open from 1-4 p.m. with tours beginning at 1:30, 2:30 and 3:15 p.m. by Frank Stroik, historical restoration specialist. Frank will talk about the construction of early log homes and the restoration of Gutelius House using period tools and techniques. Photos of the work in progress will be on display. Tours are free and open to the public.
OPEN MIC/Sunbury
Let's Jam (Open Mic) hosted by Jeff Oshetski, 3-5 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, Raspberry Avenue.
VETERAN FISHING DAY/Sunbury
VFW Post 1532 and the Little Shamokin Creek Watershed Assoc. are hosting a day of trout fishing for all U.S. military active duty members and veterans at the watershed association’s Long Environmental Stewardship Center, 182 Houser Road, near Augustaville. At the request of all the landowners, 1.1 miles of Little Shamokin Creek will be reserved for the exclusive use of U.S. military active duty and veterans on this day. Participants can start fishing as early as they want. All participants must have a valid PA fishing license. State daily limit of five trout minimum length of 7 inches will apply. There is no fee for participation. Breakfast served at 8:30 a.m. Other food and beverages provided during the day. Active duty personnel must show ID. Info: Facebook at Little Shamokin Creek Watershed Assoc.
BOOTLEG COAL MINING PROGRAM/Sunbury
Mitch Troutman will present a program on Bootleg Coal Mining at 2 p.m. at the Northumberland County Historical Society. The program will be conducted in the Hunter house, behind the fort model at 1150 Front St., Sunbury. Free and open to the public.
SOCIETY PROGRAMWilliamsport
The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society will hold its monthly Society Program at 2 p.m. in the Community Room at 858 W. Fourth St. Elaine Decker will present ‘The Tiniest Mansion in Williamsport’. Info: 570-326-3326 or online at www.tabermuseum.org.
MAY 22
20 LIVES IGNITED/Lewisburg
20 Lives Ignited, 6:30-8 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Tharifa Wenrich, one of the authors of “20 Lives Ignited: How 20 Women Over 60 are Creating Success” as she recounts her journey to overcome personal and professional obstacles. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
TODDLER TIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Time, 10:30-11 a.m. at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. An interactive program for children ages 2-5 and their caregivers. Includes a story, sing-a-long, and/or hands-on learning activities. Program is included with general admission or membership.
KID'S TECH NIGHT/Lewisburg
Kid’s Tech Night, 5:30-7 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Explore the Library's tech toy collection. Learn how to use them and unleash your creativity. For grades K-5. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
PHARMACIST VISIT/Middleburg
A pharmacist from Evangelical Hospital will visit Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road, at 10:30 a.m. to look over medicine lists on an individual basis and talk about any questions concerning the meds you're taking or the supplements you are using. Bring along your med list and concerns. This is a free and open to the public program.
BINGO/Sunbury
Bingo begins at 6 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Free to play and everyone wins.
BOOK BINGO/Sunbury
Book Bingo begins at 6 p.m. at the Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
MAY 23
PRESCHOOL STORY & ACTIVITY TIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the West End Library. Attend each week for in-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments, and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested getting ready for kindergarten activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Parents must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773, or registering online.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club meets 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game is welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
NICKEL BINGO/Middleburg
Bring your nickels to Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road, to play Bingo at 10:30 a.m. Open to the public.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Kira & Jake perform 5:30-8 p.m. on the river deck at Penn's Tavern, 113 River Road, Route 147, weather permitting. For reservations, 570-286-2007.
ARM CHAIR AEROBICS/Sunbury
Arm Chair Aerobics begins at 10 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
STORY TIME & MOTHER GOOSE ON THE LOOSE/Sunbury
Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St., features Story Time at 11 a.m. and Mother Goose on the Loose at 5 p.m.
MAY 24
LECTURE/Lewisburg
Highly lauded David Baron, MSEd, DO, DFACN, DLFAPA, will deliver this year’s 12th Annual Charles P. Fasano, DO Memorial Lecture on Adolescent Mental Health in Family Medicine: The Role of Sports Concussion, Substance Abuse, and Long COVID-19 at 7 p.m. at the Campus Theatre, 412 Market St. The lecture is free and open to the public. Dr. Baron is a Fulbright Specialist and serves on the Mental Health Advisory Boards for the National Football League and the International Olympic Committee. He was the team psychiatrist for Team USA at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. He is a former Ginsberg Fellow of the Group for Advancement in Psychiatry and Laughlin Fellow of the American College of Psychiatrists.
SPECIAL STITICHES/Mifflinburg
Special Stitches Group meets Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Connect with knitters and crocheters while enjoying friendly conversation and sharing tips and tricks as you work on your latest project. An instructor is on hand to teach knitting basics for beginners. The library has a supply of yarn and needles. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-374-0255
STORY TIME & WEE MOVE/Sunbury
Mother Goose on the Loose begins at 11 a.m. and Wee Move at 11:45 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
OPEN MIC NIGHT/Sunbury
Open Mic Night hosted by Tim Burns, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.
MOTORCYCLE ROAD RALLY TICKET SALES/Williamsport
A Motorcycle Road Rally begins at 7:45 a.m. Saturday, May 27, at the Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St. The Rally will culminate in Eagles Mere. Participants will enjoy donuts and coffee at the Taber before heading out. After arriving in Eagles Mere, participants will be given a private tour of the Eagles Mere Air & Auto Museums from 9-11 a.m., which are currently closed to the general public. From 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., tour a privately-owned bike shop which displays more than 100 motorcycles including Harleys, Indians, BMWs, Triumphs, Nortons, Hondas, BSAs, Hodakas and more. At 12:30, enjoy a luncheon at the renovated Eagles Mere Inn. Rally is limited to 30 participants at a cost of $30/person. Tickets include the meal and the Eagles Mere tours. Tickets will be sold from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 24 at the Horsepower Harley Davidson Motorcycle Shop, 1910 E. Third St., Williamsport. Tickets, driving directions and itineraries will be handed out on that day, and food and drink choices may be selected at that time. A limited number of tickets may be available on the morning of the event which is a rain or shine event. Info: email lms10162@icloud.com or call the Taber Museum at 570-326-3326.
MAY 25
MEAL DISTRIBUTION/Selinsgrove
Shepherd’s Pie Ministry at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 112 Fairview Dr., will distribute home cooked frozen meals and other food items for those in need from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Several meals given to each family member. No forms to complete. Emergency requests for food may be made by calling the parish office, 570-374-4113.
1, 2, 3 YOU & ME & DEGEN-DETECTIVES/Sunbury
1, 2, 3 You & Me begins at 11 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. For ages 12 months to 5 years. Play, socialize and talk with local resource professionals. Topic: Eye Sight. Registration is required. Older/younger siblings are welcome to attend. Also, Degen-Detectives meet at 4:30 p.m. Topic: Art Forgery. For ages 8 and older.
GRIEF GROUP, BOOK CLUB & KNITTING CLUB/Sunbury
Grief Group meets at 1:30 p.m., Friends of the Library Book Club at 2:30 p.m., and Knitting Club at 3 p.m. at the Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St.
MAY 26
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Kick Off to Our Patio Season held on the outside patio at the Front Street Station, 2 Front St. Smiler Grogan performs 7-9 p.m.
STORY TIME/Sunbury
Cats in Books Storytime begins at 11 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Cat themed stories, songs and crafts. Interact with cats/kittens from rescue who are looking for their forever homes. Registration required.
STORYTIME, MIX IT UP TEENS/Sunbury
Cats in Books Storytime begins at 11 a.m. and Mix-It Up Teens at 4:30 p.m. at the Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Registration required for both events by calling 570-286-2461.
COOKING CLASS FOR TWEENS & TEENS/Sunbury
Mix It Up cooking class for tweens and teens held at 4:30 p.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Space is limited and registration is required by calling 570-286-2461.
ARM CHAIR AEROBICS & MAKE A FRIEND/Sunbury
Arm Chair Aerobics begins at 10 a.m. at Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St. Make A Friends begins at 1 p.m.
NICKEL BINGO & CARDS/Sunbury
The Sunbury Senior Action Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features Nickel Bingo at 12:30 p.m. and 31 cards at 2.